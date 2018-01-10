Angelina Jolie wore black Valentino to the National Board of Review Awards

Just FYI, I think I’m going to end up writing like three or four stories about the photos from the National Board of Review awards last night, because sh-t got LIT, fashion-wise and gossip-wise. I had forgotten this, but the NBR recognized Angelina’s First They Killed My Father with the Freedom of Expression Award. They also gave the Freedom of Expression Award to John Ridley’s Let It Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992. FTKMF was not recognized as the NBR’s Best Foreign Film or even one of their “top foreign films,” but I guess they wanted to give Jolie some kind of recognition. So Angelina did turn up, with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, and with Loung Ung (from whose memoir the film is based).

First, the fashion notes… Angelina has been waiting for the #WhyWeWearBlack movement for a long time. I bet you she wears all-black the whole year! In solidarity, of course, but also because that’s her default anyway. She actually wore a great black dress – this is by Valentino. It’s sacky and lovely. She paired it with Barollo Italy shoes and Forevermark earrings.

I don’t have the IDs on what Zahara and Shiloh were wearing, but it looks like Shiloh wore a great little tuxedo (with no tie) and Zahara got an elegant black dress pantsuit. Shiloh’s arm was in a sling – apparently, Angelina took the kids to Lake Tahoe for the holidays, and Shiloh broke her collarbone while skiing. Shiloh often comes across – in Angelina’s interviews – as the most adventurous of all the kids, and possibly the most sporty. She was probably on the ski slopes, pretending she was Shaun White and… oh well. The kid seems to be fine! Reportedly, Shiloh’s broken collarbone is why Maddox wasn’t Angelina’s date to the Golden Globes – Maddox stayed home with Shi, and Pax was his mom’s date.

Here’s part of her speech – I wish I had the full video!

Angelina Jolie‘s acceptance speech. The quietest the crowd has been all night, listening to every word #NBRGala pic.twitter.com/5lLM3Exepb — yohana desta (@yohanadesta) January 10, 2018