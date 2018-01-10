Angelina Jolie wore black Valentino to the National Board of Review Awards

Just FYI, I think I’m going to end up writing like three or four stories about the photos from the National Board of Review awards last night, because sh-t got LIT, fashion-wise and gossip-wise. I had forgotten this, but the NBR recognized Angelina’s First They Killed My Father with the Freedom of Expression Award. They also gave the Freedom of Expression Award to John Ridley’s Let It Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992. FTKMF was not recognized as the NBR’s Best Foreign Film or even one of their “top foreign films,” but I guess they wanted to give Jolie some kind of recognition. So Angelina did turn up, with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, and with Loung Ung (from whose memoir the film is based).
First, the fashion notes… Angelina has been waiting for the #WhyWeWearBlack movement for a long time. I bet you she wears all-black the whole year! In solidarity, of course, but also because that’s her default anyway. She actually wore a great black dress – this is by Valentino. It’s sacky and lovely. She paired it with Barollo Italy shoes and Forevermark earrings.
I don’t have the IDs on what Zahara and Shiloh were wearing, but it looks like Shiloh wore a great little tuxedo (with no tie) and Zahara got an elegant black
dress pantsuit. Shiloh’s arm was in a sling – apparently, Angelina took the kids to Lake Tahoe for the holidays, and Shiloh broke her collarbone while skiing. Shiloh often comes across – in Angelina’s interviews – as the most adventurous of all the kids, and possibly the most sporty. She was probably on the ski slopes, pretending she was Shaun White and… oh well. The kid seems to be fine! Reportedly, Shiloh’s broken collarbone is why Maddox wasn’t Angelina’s date to the Golden Globes – Maddox stayed home with Shi, and Pax was his mom’s date.
Here’s part of her speech – I wish I had the full video!
Angelina Jolie‘s acceptance speech. The quietest the crowd has been all night, listening to every word #NBRGala pic.twitter.com/5lLM3Exepb
— yohana desta (@yohanadesta) January 10, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s a little sackish but I like it.
Shiloh looks like a mini Brad, it’s like he pushed her out himself. Zahara is such a model.
Shiloh is such a ham…I remember seeing pics of her when she was little and she was always mugging at the paparazzi. both she and Zahara are very cute.
and I agree that Shiloh resembles Pitt SO MUCH.
Jolie looks lovely, but I think I’d like her with a darker lip color. not GOTH DARK, but something with a little bit of pop.
Z can wear the hell out of anything she puts on, even though she’s still at the gawky stage. In a few more years she is going to be drop-dead beautiful.
I’m pretty sure Zahara is in a pantsuit. If you look at some of the pics, you can see two sets of trousers.
Angelina looks gorgeous but I want to see he shoes!!!! I’m a shoe freak-all black or mostly black with killer shoes is a legit uniform in my world.
Isn’t a black sack dress her go to for all big events?
She definitely favors that style now. I actually liked her in a dress she wore years and years ago..the shiny back one that most people thought looked like a garbage bag. Her style wasn’t “sacky” dress back then but it’s been eons ago.
@Kaiser – just wanted to mention that Z is wearing pants, not a LBD
I generally like AJ’s dress — the overlay is a cool idea but I’m not keen on the batwing effect on the sleeves. If it had ended at a cap sleeve I think I would have lied it better. Loung’s style is my preferred of the two of them, I really like just about everything she wears that I see.
Wouldn’t want to see those twig-like arms sticking out of a cap sleeve. I wish she wasn’t quite as thin.
Thin shaming is equally bad as fat shaming..
Wow. Body shaming.
I think I would like this more if the neckline of the lace part was a little more delicate. That chunk of black fabric seems odd.
This dress is much better and she looks more well-rested.
Oh that face! I never get tired of saying this. I will worship at the alter of that face.. Shiloh looks so much like her dad damn the resemblance is uncanny!
What a face!!! Just perfection. This dress is much better than the globes one, I love a sack dress have started buying them for myself 😄
As everyone is saying, she looks more rested and just beautiful.
The lace is pretty, but not sure about that overlay effect…
I LOVE this dress too. The one with sleeves was amazing, and this one is awesome as well, for 2 reasons: me and her like the same outfits, and she doesn’t force her beauty to stand out. So many pretty women dress as sexy as they can to highlight their assets, and here we have the most beautiful woman in the world not giving a damn about it.
I guess I’m in the minority but I don’t like the dress one bit. The overlay is terrible, too nightgownish. She does look healthier and better rested!
I hate this dress so much. She’s worn way better black dresses.
I only wish this family the best. Shiloh in braces…adorable. Z is very pretty. Glad Angelina got this recognition. I’m still puzzled however as to why the kids have to be on the red carpet. They can support their mom full force from home. I don’t think it’s a great idea to have them so intently in the public eye. They are not in the industry (thank god) and they are not old enough to decide if they are amenable to giving up their privacy. There is the possibility they could resent it later and choose private lives. It’s just not a solid decision on Angelina’s part.
Or go and just not walk the red carpet. That’s an option too.
It didn’t initially bother me, but this is like the 15th red carpet she’s brought them on for this movie.
I don’t think she’s forcing them. I think it was just normal for her growing up and so she doesn’t see any issue with it. I worry that with so much exposure people will feel entitled to make mean comments about the kids simply because they think they are celebrities. They’re children and I hope people remember that.
I agree with you. I have a hard time believing that she forces the kids to go to premieres and events with her. She probably asks and they say yes. I imagine if they said no, she would leave them be.
That’s not an issue with the children, that’s an issue with people. It’s already happening, people judge those kids harshly sometimes forgetting they’re just children. I hope they avoid it all.
Angelina has explained that her movie was a family thing. You can see how proud Shiloh is carrying her mothers award. They all seem very happy and excited to be part of their mothers work life.
As I said in a previous thread this was not an issue when Brad Pitt was still part of their lives. This family has been very public from the beginning.
+1 @Iambored
What if they asked to go and wanted to. I think it’s great they’re seeing their mom’s accomplishments as a director and producer rewarded and for work that’s near and dear to their fanily’s heart – ending war and conflict and cruelty around the Globe.
This isn’t the same as if Angelina was an actress who got a nom for being cast in some action flick or silly rom com.
So I think it’s a bit disingenuous to portray it as such.
The kids and girls especially get to see Mom taking charge and creating, directing and producing and not just waiting by the phone to get cast in shite, by some sleaze like Harvey. It’s empowering, her kids were a part of the filmmaking process and its cool they want to be there.
Good points but actually walking the red carpet isn’t necessary for any of that.
I think she gets criticised because no other celeb has put their kids out there as much as she has. I don’t agree with her approach but I wish those cute kids the very best and an opportunity to be anonymous if they want that.
Zahara’s outfit is everything. She is so cool.
Can I ask – why having the kids with her on red carpet is wrong?
Don’t you know it’s only an issue if Angelina brings her children to the red carpet???
No, it’s an issue to some because it’s been six months of red carpets. That is unusual.
It’s not.
Seeing their mother and brothers having worked hard on a film, and now getting to see the fruits of their labor recognized and rewarded is a beautiful thing for a child.
It’s not like Angelina was acting in an unimportant love story.
This is about her life’s work, it’s what got their family started, conflict around the globe and how to be better people. All important topics for. Kids to know and learn and discuss.
How’s seeing these kids celebrating their mom’s accomplishment stiff and/or worse than seeing Jen Garner take her kids on her daily Starbucks run?
You don’t see any difference between a trip to Starbucks and a professional engagement?
In both cases, the willingness to expose youngsters to public scrutiny and all the gossip speculation about them and their family’s situation is a violation of their privacy. Why would a parent expose a child to tabloid culture?
I’m sure that all the attendees to these events have worked on projects that felt were meaningful and had family and friends who offered support.
@originalg
Yes I do see a difference btw a movie star taking her kids on a daily Starbucks run and a movie star taking her kids to celebrate First They Killed My Father, conflict seen through the eyes of an empowered and clever girl/child that some of her children literally worked on and that all of the children can take inspiration from.
Neither one is wrong.
My point is, when you’ve been famous from the time you’ve been in the womb, because your parents are some of the most famous people on the planet – privacy is relative. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, as the most famous people having unknown children would be hard to pull off. They’re children were getting ‘exposed,’ whether they liked it or not. It doesn’t matter if your Brangelina on the cover of people getting 4 million for charity or Goopyth posing with her son and getting 10,000 for her own pockets- at some point with them or without them controlling the time and place, the kids were getting ‘exposed,’ doing what they did just lessened the frenzy.
Only alternative is not having kids if your famous (which I really think the usual suspects were advocating for Brad and Angelina- heh.), or pulling a Michael Jackson and making your kids Paris and Prince wear veils.
@LetItGo – thank you!!
I feel like her glow is coming back. Even her face looks fuller. Good for her!
Well, her stalker ex made sure to get himself on the tabloids this week. And people want to know why we know so much about their custody issues — just read the stuff his team releases to the press. Visitation twice a week and he’s still in therapy. Only one reason or that to continue and it’s because he’s an abuser.
Believe women and children.
How in the world is he stalking her??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, just because he’s doing exactly what brangelina fans claimed Aniston did to Brangelina for years. he showed up to abuser Sean Penns event the day before Angelina had her big globes day so he could make some headlines and tabloid covers. Since when does he hang out with Sean Penn the other abuser? Pitt and his enabler publicist Bryan Lourd are completely out of touch. But they know they can get away with stalking her because brange/Pitt fans ain’t gonna say anything about it. They just pretend like he is not the Aniston in this situation. Lmao also, whatever happened to the make it right galas? Ever since the lawsuit brought on by native Americans we’ve heard nada about MIR. Hmmm but that’s just another thing CAA will cover up for him.
Gotta say it again, I love how whenever I bring up something about this abuser his fans completely gloss over the abuse stuff and are more bothered with something else in my comment. 😂😂
His team are constantly leaking stuff to the press about his dating and “visitation” which means he doesn’t have any type of custody (her team say nothing about their custody stuff) but we’re supposed to believe he was innocent. A California judge would’ve taken the kids and given them to him if AJ and her kids were lying. Instead he continues therapy and only has visitation … Basically nothing has changed.
Believe women and children.
So by stalking do you mean he puts out PR stuff following her actions? Also….Lawsuit brought up by native americans???
I’m genuinely curious.
I am an Angie fan but never actively followed all the divorce drama so I have very little context of all the arguing and debating that happens in the comments.
I don’t like her dress but it’s not for me to like. Angie can wear what she pleases. I hope she wears a pant suit to the CC awards Thurs
. As for her kids on the carpet I think the ones that go get a thrill out of it. Clearly Viv isn’t fond of it.
Shiloh is Angie in training. Did you see when they got out of the car Angie had Shi shaking hands with what it looked like a homeless guy who wanted an autograph. It seems to me she accompanies her on the UN trips in which I think Brad opposes so we will see how that works out. There is a reason she stated months back that she can’t travel like she wants to right now. It is handcuffing her, but I think she made compromises like he did in their agreement until everything is finalized.
Yes Pitt’s camp has been in overdrive with the dating stuff. I don’t understand why because most people don’t care. He looks old af and has not aged well. Why don’t they just get him some ole blond and go on pap walks and be done with it. They are trying to make him the most elgible bachelor in HW and it ain’t working.
I agree with the tabs and the whole fiasco about him bidding. Really, we are suppose to be excited. He should do like GC and get a younger chic just for arm candy but even Clooney found him someone smart who fit with his ethics in life. That would be hard for Pitt because he is complicated and selfish. Plus he has a lot of baggage.
The game is old and tired. As for this whole thing with him ..he wants his family back and Angie is not biting. Let me say she is a stubborn one and I would think he has witnessed it enough to know.
He will be out in full force next award season out and about playing the producer role because HW is gonna nominate one of Plan B’s movies next year. Either BS or the one with Bale but we know it’s gonna be one.
Gorgeous women and beautiful children..
Yes!
Although I do not wish for Angelina to have another surgery, I just wish her chest did not always have to be covered up with fabric. Clearly she is not comfy with how those gigantic implants look or feel. You can tell she is not secure about them. I wish she would have gone smaller and just been ok with the reality of her situation instead of posing with these large bolt ons like sh never had a mastectomy. I don’t know. All her gowns cover her up like a grieving widow.
I’m with you!! Her face is so incredible~ *girl crush activate!! Yo to the Angelina team: I would love to he her personal, on-staff Acupuncturist. I am ex-military law enforcement and well rounded in most aspects so HMU!! Fusion Acupuncture in Houston, TX.
I don’t like the new designer at Valentino! Why did Valentino ever sell his name?company????
The clothes are awful. Anyway, I love Loung Ung’s dress and not Angie’s.
