Connie Britton defends $380 Globes sweater: a $5K gown wouldn’t be better



At Sunday’s Golden Globes, Connie Britton wore a cashmere sweater by Lingua Franca with the words “Poverty is Sexist” embroidered across the front in script. As I mentioned in our coverage of her, the sweater retails for $380, $100 of which goes to support the One Campaign. Lingua Franca also has a sweater at the same price point with “Times Up” written on it, with $100 from that sale going to the Times Up legal defense fund. Connie’s sweater is expensive, but it goes to a good cause and the cost is also extremely relative, considering how pricey custom-made red carpet gowns can be. Connie’s stylist told People Magazine that the sweater was Connie’s idea and that “The more I thought I about it, I thought it was genius and brilliant… it’s really about the message.”

Connie posted some tweets about her sweater, about the message it conveys and about the cause it supports.

Nowhere in the world are women economically equal to men. Which serves no one. Poverty drags down economies and spirit. #PovertyIsSexist

Think bigger. Think better. https://t.co/Ch2XUXjgHd — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 9, 2018

If you’d like to learn more about how poverty is sexist, this article on Thedebrief.co.uk is backed up by statistics that show that women are more likely to live in poverty both in the UK and the world. There’s also a quick video linked above by the One Campaign that emphasizes that the gender pay gap is 23% globally, that girls in developing countries are much less likely to get schooling than boys, and that in developing countries 1 in 4 girls gets married under the age of 18.

Connie used her platform at the Globes to both support the #WhyWeWearBlack movement and to bring awareness to this cause. However after she posted that on Twitter a bunch of people dragged her for selling an “expensive” sweater that people couldn’t afford, and for the mixed messaging of an almost $400 sweater with words about poverty on it. I don’t think they got the point at all, which is common on Twitter. Here are some of the detractors and I’m leaving out the deplorables screaming about the “hypocrisy” of the left. There were so many negative comments from people with Trump as their avatar.

She is trying make a statement about poverty. The sweater sells for $380.00. What is inspirational about that? — Dawn Langer (@waita2nd) January 9, 2018

I am a single woman, who while not in poverty, cannot afford your sweater… — Heather Hildebrand (@pikespeakahh) January 8, 2018

Poverty & a $380 sweater don’t mix. There is nothing wrong with me. I’m not a celebrity worshiper. I can have an opinion involving a celeb. — Dawn Langer (@waita2nd) January 10, 2018

So I wanted to purchase @conniebritton’s “poverty is sexist” #GoldenGlobes sweater, but when I looked it up, it costs $380…. is it just me or does that seem ironic? Ps- all @linguafrancanyc sweaters are $380, so I couldn’t get @IMKristenBell’s either :/ pic.twitter.com/vlKyEzO1Z0 — Kathryn Baker (@kathrynnbakerr) January 9, 2018

In response, Connie tweeted this:

For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don't think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way. And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed https://t.co/9pwJwPecNd — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 10, 2018

I agree with her, and to be fair she had plenty of supporters on Twitter too, I read more supportive tweets than not. Here are some of my favorites:

I love it! You are definitely best dressed! 😄 — Sara(h) (@myownsunshinee) January 10, 2018

Sorry that you feel the need to explain to ignorance. — 💘🤘Kelly🌲👑❤ (@koolk4) January 10, 2018

True activism is not about caring only when it’s convenient or fashionable to do so. You are a beacon of hope in a scary & uncertain world. Thank you for your courage & compassion & for weathering the storms to give a voice to oppressed & marginalized groups around the world.😍🖤 — love. hope. resist. (@ckr1120) January 8, 2018

I’m definitely on the supportive side. She could have worn a couture black gown but instead she started a conversation, as she wrote. I like how she just issued this one statement about it and then let it go, that was classy. Connie is starring on the new Fox series by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Gwyneth Paltrow’s fiance, in case you were wondering where you’ve heard that name) called 9-1-1. I watched some of the first episode last week after The X-Files and it was pretty engaging and well written. It was certainly better than the first episode of The X-Files.

Here’s Kristen Bell, also in a Lingua Franca sweater, on Globes night.