Mark Wahlberg was paid more than Michelle Williams because of a contractual issue

Do you enjoy the fact that Mark Wahlberg has been silent as the grave regarding the massive pay inequity between himself and Michelle Williams? Mark and Michelle were asked to return to Italy last November for a few weeks of reshoots on All the Money In the World, so that Kevin Spacey could be edited out and Christopher Plummer could replace him. Michelle took scale, meaning she got paid about $1000 or less for a few weeks of work, all while missing Thanksgiving with her family. Wahlberg, on the other hand, negotiated a $1.5 million deal for the reshoots.
As we’ve always known, Mark Wahlberg is the worst. He committed violent, racist hate crimes and never apologized to his victims. He claimed he would have totally stopped 9/11 if he had been on one of those planes. He pretends to be all moral and claims his biggest regret is doing nudity on Boogie Nights. He is the worst. It is known. But should Mark take “the hit” for this pay situation? What if it was just some weird contract situation?
Outrage was swift when USA Today reported that Mark Wahlberg had been paid over 1,000 times more than costar Michelle Williams for extensive reshoots on All the Money in World — and now there’s further insight into how this happened in the first place. According to a new report in TheWrap, the glaring pay disparity was due in part to their individual contracts.
Earlier this week, USA Today revealed Wahlberg made $1.5 million for extensive reshoots on the film, while Williams received only a per diem of $80 a day. According to an industry insider who spoke to TheWrap, Williams’ original contract required her to do any necessary reshoots, while Wahlberg’s did not. So when director Ridley Scott called for 10 days of reshoots after the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was replaced by Christopher Plummer, Wahlberg had the opportunity to negotiate additional pay.
And while both Williams and Wahlberg immediately agreed to participate in the reshoots, the actor’s agent reportedly told the film financiers he “never” works for free, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. Wahlberg’s agent Ari Emanuel (the co-CEO of WME) set the price, to which film execs eventually agreed, per TheWrap. (Sony Pictures has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)
Wahlberg also had more extensive reshoots than Williams, as his character appears alongside Plummer’s J. Paul Getty in more scenes. Ahead of production, Wahlberg, who was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in 2017, took a pay cut in order to star in the film, according to the New York Times.
I’ll ask again: should Wahlberg take the hit? He’s already taking the hit, with critics calling him sleazy, opportunistic and more. Actual film critics point out that he gives a nothingburger supporting performance, and that Michelle is actually the star, and she should be paid more than Wahlberg, no matter what. I understand the arguments being made here, that this involved contracts and clauses and an actor’s established quote and all of that. But think about this: Mark’s agent knew Ridley Scott was in a bind and that Wahlberg would have to agree to the reshoots, and Ari exploited the sh-t out that. Mark got paid. Ari got paid. Why didn’t Michelle and her agent get paid? Also: ten bucks says that Michelle got paid less than Mark for just their standard contract to do the film. SHE’S THE LEAD.
Oh, and here’s another update: apparently, Wahlberg’s contract had costar approval (and yet no reshoot clause?!?), so he had to approve of Christopher Plummer. Wahlberg only approved of Plummer’s casting when Wahlberg got his $1.5 million. Sleazy.
the last part is the worst. This assh.le basically held them all hostage. He is an abomination. Not that he’s ever been “NOT” cancelled, but now I double-cancel him.
See I find that sleazy but also just part of negotiating. He knew Ridley needed him, and he was using that as part of his payday. It’s sleazy, but I don’t think its like “omg this is the worst thing anyone in Hollywood has done.”
Of course, we all know that if Michelle Williams had tried that, she would have been dragged for it as a diva, too big for her britches, etc.
Yes. She definitely would’ve; this story would’ve been spun very differently, n there would be leaks from the set abt how Michelle Williams is so difficult to work with n she’s an absolute diva who thinks too much of herself n doesn’t realize she’s replaceable (she’s a great actress – not necessarily replaceable. Mw on the other hand…)
Interesting. So like several of us said when this story first broke, it sounds like the fault isn’t with Wahlberg himself (despite his myriad of other faults.) Sure, holding out until he got his money for the reshoots is sleazy, but its also a good negotiating tactic.
It sounds like the discrepancy is with their original contracts. How normal is it to have to do all reshoots as part of your contract, and how normal is it to get paid for any reshoots? Even if Michelle’s contract covered all reshoots, considering how unique this situation was, it seems to me that her agent could have negotiated for additional pay.
I know your comment is based on what’s given above, so I’ll just jump in to note that this is actually an earlier report and the latest reports are that the reshoots were in fact a part of Wahlberg’s original contract. As in, he was paid for them and he was expected to carry them out as needed. I’ll also say that this makes more sense to me because reshoots happen all the time and I don’t know how a studio would negotiate a contract that didn’t oblige the main actors to commit to reshoots.
But he (or Ari, who is also the head of the same agency that reps Michelle btw) used the clause where he gets to approve his costars to threaten to block Plummer unless he got paid.
Apparently Ridley didn’t know about this and therefore included Walhberg as part of his “we are a collective unit who did this” narrative and only found out the same as Michelle and the rest of us and is apparently hopping mad. I don’t know how that works since he’s the director and should know what his actors are getting paid?
via USAToday:
…”What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.’ And that’s how he (expletive) them,” says one person…
…Another Hollywood insider says Wahlberg’s lawyer formally vetoed the Oscar winner in a letter to financiers until his demand for additional payment was met…
Scum. Where are those Marky Mark defenders at, now?
ETA: also, this: …a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it tells USA TODAY… Both actors had reshoots in their contracts and both actors were in Europe filming for approximately the same number of days…
Okay so this sounds pretty bad. I retract my previous statements lol.
Since both contracts had reshoots included, what is his excuse other than being a jerk? I mean Christopher Plummer makes a movie better not worse, and you don’t then need to promote a film starring a pedophile abuser.
Wahlberg needs to be dragged hard for this. It goes beyond negotiation here.
Even if his manager was acting on his behalf, I don’t believe Wahlberg wasn’t in the know. That man is a classic example of white male mediocrity rewarded by the patriarchy basically for existing.
Truth.
So sad that his first instinct wasn’t the same as Michelle’s…to save the movie and do something selfless. I mean, he probably makes $5 million just to do a commercial…he didn’t need to do this.
Oh gross, what a jackass. He didn’t just ask, he held them hostage. Tool.
Yea, there’s negotiation and asking for what you’re worth/what you think of value you are to the production, and then there’s things like being a petulant whiny child and holding up things because you’re basically trying to blackmail the production and be incredibly greedy.
Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg is NOT this great! Wake up!
And yet the studio or whoever will probably happily work with him again. If it had been reversed, she’d have been labeled as “difficult” and they’d avoid her for future roles.
Ugh, what a greedy and opportunistic asshole. Just goes to show that he’s in it for the money and feeding his ego, while Michelle does it for the love of the acting and making art. Boogie Nights & The Fighter aside, because he was supported by top-tier talent, I’ve never understood his appeal.
I don’t understand why people keep hiring him. He has no discernable talent. A total piece of garbage human being.
I said something similar to this before when we talked about this. Whether or not you consider MARK the villain, which many do, there is a villainous system in place that a) allows for men, and those representing them, to negotiate meatier, meaner contracts without them or their client being considered a b*tch or the c-word; b) there is a system in place that allows agents like Ari to support pay disparity and not give an F; and c) there is a culture in place that teaches women to be team players, to partner, to smooth the waters (in this case, not bucking an aspect of the contract that might require additional work), while men are taught to negotiate every aspect of their lives to their advantage.
I am a pushy B and have probably been called a C many times because I negotiate my salary repeatedly, but I have a boss that I work really well with, and he, as a 50 year old white male, has USED HIS PRIVILEGE and backed me. That’s what it takes-people using their male privilege, and their white privilege, and BOTH if they have it, to get shit done.
All of this!👆🏼
Also-I am a boss, and I have white privilege. I have used it whenever possible to give WOC and POC a voice and an opportunity to grow, to negotiate salaries, etc. based on experience and talent-NOT on characteristics over which they have no control. God knows I’m learning every day, but even “woke” white women with power or influence are often ignorant of how the status quo benefits them-and some are too lazy to try to tackle it.
There are still racist, malicious white women out there voting for the likes of Trump and Roy Moore. THAT’S another set of issue all together.
Yes! Thank you for doing this. And kudos to your boss, even tho he benefited from a system that disparaged and passed over deserving people – he’s realized he’s benefitted from it and tried to right the wrongs.
Seriously, this made me so happy to hear, on both your and his parts. Ty.
Kudos to you and your boss. That’s how it should be done – when you have an advantage, you pull people up along with you.
He had to be paid 1.5 million to approve C. Plummer’s casting? The oscar winner C. Plummer?! He? Marky Mark? Seriously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I was so mad. The news that he basically held the film hostage was already circulating when the news broke. Glad we got confirmation.
But it IS sleazy. The film is up for awards so you held it hostage, lied to your director and did it for some money you don’t even need. It says he needed to get paid. We all know he could’ve requested a symbolic $1 for the reshoot a la Swift when she got damages during her case. THAT is what you do when you care about the project more than the money.
He could’ve sabatoged the entire thing because reshoots typically have very little budget. He’s an a-hole and his agency sucks (because this and Crews).
I definitely think Mark comes off as an a-hole here. On one hand I understand not wanting to work for free, but holding them hostage is a jerk move. I’m more mad about the overall disparity between Mark and Michelle’s contracts. She may not be in blockbusters (and she’s explained she doesn’t want to be away from Matilda that long) but she’s a very well-regarded actress and everything she does gets awards attention. They shouldn’t have such disparate contracts.
Also I’m not letting Ridley Scott off the hook. Ridley cast Mark. It’s not some huge left field surprise that Wahlberg is an a-hole. So, he gets no pass from me either.
But he wasn’t going to work for free. He was paid for the reshoots already since it was in his contract. He wanted MORE money. And can we stop giving actors approval over costars? No one’s employment should be based on the approval of another actor in the same film.
@paranormalgirl re: letting actors approve their costars, That’s such a good point! In any other industry, that would be at best frowned upon and at worst illegal.
Welp, he’s already getting sh*t for not backing her, and deservedly so.
Are we talking about the Constitution here? Hell our frakker-in-chief routinely breaks that. Marital contract? We all know what Hollywood thinks of those contracts. What about criminal behavior? Does that break something? The cojones of these imbiciles.
I don’t see what he did wrong. He got paid for his work. Why shouldn’t he get paid for his work?
I don’t see that there was any moral imperative to help Ridley and the producers save this film. They cast Spacey, not Wahlberg, and the film is just a mediocre biopic. Not an ‘important’ film, not a masterpiece that had to be saved, not a little indie someone put everything they had into. Just a paint by numbers biopic Ridley could have made in his sleep. If it had been shelved the only loss would have been financial. That’s what the producers were thinking about, the money. So what’s so wrong with Wahlberg thinking the same way?
If Williams agents had negotiated the same deal for her no one would have a problem with them both getting paid. I get that the insane differential was deeply unfair, but there’s nothing sleazy or opportunistic about not offering to donate your time to a 50 million dollar film backed by a deep pocketed studio.
in normal circumstances you could argue like that. But it was just after the huge HW scandal broke and Kevin Spacey followed and everybody was up in arms about what was going in Hollywood. Not the best time to insist on getting what is yours, because the rest is somebody else’s problem.
In the entertainment world a lot is about preception. He might be 1.5 mio richer, but his image sure has taken a hit. Him and his manager should have foreseen that.
And the film was insured. All studio films are insured.
and if reshoots were already in his contract, technically, he had already been paid for them.
I don’t understand it either. I don’t like Mark, but I don’t see what he did wrong here. It’s the studio that’s to blame.
@jussie, I think the issue here is that if Michelle had tried to do the same thing she would be treated very differently.
He WAS paid for his work. This was in his contract to come back and do re-shoots, and it was only for 9 days.
BUT, Wahlberg knew that the movie was in a bind, so he put a fee on his casting approval of Christopher Plummer. That is not getting paid for your work, that extorting profit from a crisis with the movie
AND he and Michelle are represented by the same agency, and didn’t even give her a heads up or negotiate anything additional for her.
So Mark Marky has a great team working for him.
Kaiser, I read on USA today that a source stated that the statement that wahlberg didnt have a reshoots clause in his contract is false. That both him and Michelle did in fact have a reshoots clause.
Regardless of clauses in contract he’s an asshat that used the situation to get more money from the studio – its greed, pure and simple. He is def the type to pull stunts like this to get what he wants – he’s a prime example of toxic masculinity.
I have never been able to take him seriously after his drunk antics on that infamous episode of Graham Norton.
I hope this issue focuses further attention on how agents negotiate for the female talent in films. It’s past time for that sort of inequality to be changed.
Aren’t both Mark and Michelle represented by the same agent? That agent should held to some accountability having negotiated both contracts.
Actually, I think they’re represented by the same firm. My beef with this is on her agent. Wahlberg and his agent take care of themselves. Michelle and her agent should have taken care of her. If I were her, I’d be looking for a new agent and firm.
I think film sets are still hostile to women in that way. If it’s not sexual harassment, it’ll be something else.
As they said with Hillary and her emails, if it wasn’t that, it would be something else. Her detractors would find something to hang her on.
https://hbr.org/2017/10/a-study-used-sensors-to-show-that-men-and-women-are-treated-differently-at-work This is an interesting but depressing study. The good news is, if we have discernible data on things like this, and the right people are listening, we can have step forwards that correct such behavior. I’ve worked in a lot of industries and often felt discriminated against. The most insidious kind is when anyone denies it’s happening, which I think is happening here in regards to Michelle. Her agent probably didn’t feel comfortable asking for or negotiating anywhere near that number or holding up production that way or making that list of demands, and he/she knew the backlash it would have on her career.
Kaiser, a slight correction. When he was seeking a pardon (which neither governors Deval Patrick or Charlie Baker would give him) the Boston Globe interviewed both of his victims who said that Wahlberg had reached out to both of them. One did agree to meet with him and he did apologize. The other refused to meet with him, which is understandable.
On the issue of the equal pay, as a labor attorney, I could never blame anyone for not working for free. People should be paid for their work. The production had insurance. The producers are the people who chose not to pay Michelle. They are to blame. I also wondered in an earlier thread what their original rates of pay were. She said she wasn’t paid much at all so the producers were in the wrong from the start.
There was no mention of him working for free, he could have received the same per diem as Michelle Williams agreed to, and or whatever they had agreed to in his original contract. He got the $1.5m because he had co-star approval and refused to approve Christopher Plummer until they agreed to pay him that huge amount of money. He essentially blackmailed his colleagues. He wasn’t looking to be paid for reshooting the scenes, he was looking to be paid for agreeing to allow them to reshoot the scenes with Christopher Plummer.
One article mentioned that he took an 80% cut of his normal $15million asking price to be in the movie since it would be a prestige film. So he was already making cash on this one. And now it appears as though he also had reshoots included in his contract, but used the co-star approval clause to leverage more money. The problem is that legally right and morally right aren’t always the same thing. He was putting the producers in a position that keeping Kevin Spacey in the film would have killed any potential box office and the film would have had to be shelved. Yes he was within his legal rights to do this, but he is forgetting about future films and business relationships that he has now damaged. His contract information got leaked here because someone else thought he was being a douche.
Also Christopher frakin Plummer is a national treasure and one of the greatest living actors out there (I saw him live as Propsero a few years back and his charisma on stage is amazing) so pretending he wouldn’t approve of him is offensive as well.
Plummer is extremely sexist and racist. His own autobiography is packed to the brim with stories of his hideous behaviour and awful opinions.
He’s a step up from a paedophile rapist, but that’s about the best you can say for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are pretty slanderous comments. Problematic opinions are one thing, but calling him a step above a paedophile racist is massive hyperbole. It also undercuts your argument anyway because Wahlberg is a convicted violent racist so if they are so similar there should be even less reason to reject the recasting decision.
He was paid. Re-shoots were technically in his contract. He got paid extra.
If I were starting my career over again, I would hire a labor lawyer to review every major move and contract.
Yep.
How could he manage to negotiate such a massively entitled contract annd michelle couldn’t even negotiate equal pay in the original one, despite being a more established box office draw and having the same agent?
Dump your agent publicly michelle.
I never thought hollywood was as bad as bw but it seems they are similar sht holes.
He sounds crazy and difficult to worth with.
Seriously, any other big directors and future expensive movies want this generic tool holding your project hostage? (Topical, considering the plot of this film.)
I don’t understand how mark has so much power because he can’t act, is an awful person and not a team player at all.
Also e deserves be dragged just because if he thought that was the right thing and moral ground to stand he should hold his position, but now that the situation is exposed he and his PR team are trying to twist about their amazing negotiation skills.
Also TMZ like always has something to say.
Yea, the only movie i ever loved him in was I heart huckabees, just Bc i loved that movie in high school, n then it turns out David o. Russell’s an ass too n that just ruined the whole thing for me 👎🏻
The more information that comes out about this deal for Mark, the worse he looks.
He is one homely guy.
So a racist, homophobic and MEDIOCRE man (arsehole) is the highest paid actor in Hollywood?
Even with the hideous climate we live in, how this possible? He is a terrible actor! Gag.
I was gonna say, why were the contracts negotiated like that in the first place – not that it’s necessarily her agents fault – it seems like that environment would’ve been hostile, or at least not particularly hospitable, to Michelle asking for a certain number n any creative control (i.e., choosing your costar).
I actually like the attitude of “I won’t work for free,” tho. I understand it’s art n michelle doesn’t need the money n it’s not necessarily why someone at that level of acting does it, but isn’t that a Heath ledger quote from the “the dark knight”: if you’re good at something, never do it for free.
That being said, Mark Wahlbergs still a sh-tbag. 💩 (the poo emojis too cute for him.)
Michelle went in with the attitude of “whatever we need to get this movie out” – it wasn’t a question at all of how the contract was negotiated. Marky Mark knew that the production was in a bind and used that to get more money.
At the end of the day Wahlberg had the better agent and contract and Williams did not. And that last part about him getting to approve his costar, I find that odd. Shouldn’t the be up to the casting director and director?
Agent, yes. Which is part of what people are commenting on, because Michelle didn’t even know that he was holding out for more money, but she was more concerned about the work getting done and actually honoring her original contract. Mark didn’t have a super special contract – the reshoots were in the contract. But he chose to leverage the one clause he had, and one that in any other normal circumstance shouldn’t have been applicable (you don’t cast a movie that has already been shot).
If an actor is big enough or an actor is a producer, then yes, sometimes they get approval in their contracts. Like if a director or producers want a big enough star, then they might give that actor approval over certain other roles. Its not always or even often the case, but sometimes it happens.
Michelle and Mark have the same agency, so their agents could have easily known what the other was getting.
Well, we all know men are moody and difficult, we should hire less of them.
I feel like the real issue is with representation. Why aren’t agents gunning for their female clients the way the do for their male clients? They get 10%, don’t they want to make money??
I can’t be objective about this because Walberg is a mediocre talent jackass.
But…..sounds like he had a better lawyer/agent. Glad he’s getting bad press.
Michelle should have stuck with Hylda. Also just to point out, Per Diem is not scale pay. Per Diem is what all cast and crew who are not locals receive for meals etc when they are on location. You don’t get taxed on per diem and its not pay. For example, I get paid per episode, but then I receive per diem for every day that I am on location out of the city where I live. So Michelle was not “paid” if all she received was per diem. Mark would have also received per diem on top of his pay same as Michelle since they shot on location.
Actors actually often are pretty unaware of their contracts compared to others. There are constantly situations where there is huge disparity in contracts and the actors are very much unaware.
If the reshoots weren’t in his original contract, why should he get flack for negotiating a beneficial deal for himself, just because she couldn’t?
Anyone else find it ironic that a movie about kidnapping and ransom was basically held hostage for$$$$$?
