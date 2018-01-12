Mark Wahlberg was paid more than Michelle Williams because of a contractual issue

Embed from Getty Images

Do you enjoy the fact that Mark Wahlberg has been silent as the grave regarding the massive pay inequity between himself and Michelle Williams? Mark and Michelle were asked to return to Italy last November for a few weeks of reshoots on All the Money In the World, so that Kevin Spacey could be edited out and Christopher Plummer could replace him. Michelle took scale, meaning she got paid about $1000 or less for a few weeks of work, all while missing Thanksgiving with her family. Wahlberg, on the other hand, negotiated a $1.5 million deal for the reshoots.

As we’ve always known, Mark Wahlberg is the worst. He committed violent, racist hate crimes and never apologized to his victims. He claimed he would have totally stopped 9/11 if he had been on one of those planes. He pretends to be all moral and claims his biggest regret is doing nudity on Boogie Nights. He is the worst. It is known. But should Mark take “the hit” for this pay situation? What if it was just some weird contract situation?

Outrage was swift when USA Today reported that Mark Wahlberg had been paid over 1,000 times more than costar Michelle Williams for extensive reshoots on All the Money in World — and now there’s further insight into how this happened in the first place. According to a new report in TheWrap, the glaring pay disparity was due in part to their individual contracts. Earlier this week, USA Today revealed Wahlberg made $1.5 million for extensive reshoots on the film, while Williams received only a per diem of $80 a day. According to an industry insider who spoke to TheWrap, Williams’ original contract required her to do any necessary reshoots, while Wahlberg’s did not. So when director Ridley Scott called for 10 days of reshoots after the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was replaced by Christopher Plummer, Wahlberg had the opportunity to negotiate additional pay. And while both Williams and Wahlberg immediately agreed to participate in the reshoots, the actor’s agent reportedly told the film financiers he “never” works for free, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. Wahlberg’s agent Ari Emanuel (the co-CEO of WME) set the price, to which film execs eventually agreed, per TheWrap. (Sony Pictures has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.) Wahlberg also had more extensive reshoots than Williams, as his character appears alongside Plummer’s J. Paul Getty in more scenes. Ahead of production, Wahlberg, who was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in 2017, took a pay cut in order to star in the film, according to the New York Times.

[From People]

I’ll ask again: should Wahlberg take the hit? He’s already taking the hit, with critics calling him sleazy, opportunistic and more. Actual film critics point out that he gives a nothingburger supporting performance, and that Michelle is actually the star, and she should be paid more than Wahlberg, no matter what. I understand the arguments being made here, that this involved contracts and clauses and an actor’s established quote and all of that. But think about this: Mark’s agent knew Ridley Scott was in a bind and that Wahlberg would have to agree to the reshoots, and Ari exploited the sh-t out that. Mark got paid. Ari got paid. Why didn’t Michelle and her agent get paid? Also: ten bucks says that Michelle got paid less than Mark for just their standard contract to do the film. SHE’S THE LEAD.

Oh, and here’s another update: apparently, Wahlberg’s contract had costar approval (and yet no reshoot clause?!?), so he had to approve of Christopher Plummer. Wahlberg only approved of Plummer’s casting when Wahlberg got his $1.5 million. Sleazy.