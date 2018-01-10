Michelle Williams got paid 1% of what Mark Wahlberg got paid for ‘ATMITW’ reshoots

It sounds like like Ridley Scott had All The Money In The World… but only dudes. Last fall, Kevin Spacey imploded as dozens of accusers claimed that, oh right, Spacey has been a serial sexual harasser and assailant of men and boys for decades. Spacey had a small, extended cameo in Ridley Scott’s All the Money In the World, playing J. Paul Getty. Ridley decided to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer, do several weeks of reshoots in Italy, and still keep the same release schedule (the film came out around Christmas). At the premiere, Michelle Williams was asked about how much she got paid for the reshoots, and she said that for her, the reshoots were basically unpaid and that “They didn’t pay me that much anyway, so whatever.” Well, people were wondering. Jessica Chastain was one of those people. Journalists started digging. And now we have confirmation:
Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting his scenes in All the Money in the World, three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it tell USA TODAY, while Michelle Williams was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000. That works out to Williams being paid less than 1% of her male co-star.
Ridley Scott’s Getty kidnapping drama was hastily reshot the week of Thanksgiving after a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations were made public against Kevin Spacey, who previously starred in the drama as billionaire J. Paul Getty. Scott transfixed the film world by quickly assembling his actors over the holiday break in Europe, reshooting Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer — and still making his Christmas release window.
The wave of publicity that followed made All the Money in the World, distributed by Sony and financed by Imperative Entertainment, roll into the Sunday’s Golden Globes as a relative triumph. But new information reveals ugly math behind the Hollywood victory. The reshoot cost $10 million (a fee put up by producing arm Imperative). In December, Scott told USA TODAY that the undertaking was aided by the fact that “everyone did it for nothing.”
The exchange went as follows:
RIDLEY SCOTT: “The whole reshoot was — in normal terms was expensive but not as expensive as you think. Because all of them, everyone did it for nothing.”
USA TODAY: “Really?”
SCOTT: “No, I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid.”
USA TODAY: “You didn’t pay the actors more to do it?”
SCOTT: “No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn’t do that to — ”
USA TODAY: “The crew, of course, did get paid?”
SCOTT: “Of course. ”
USA TODAY has since learned Wahlberg’s team actually negotiated a hefty fee, with the actor paid $1.5 million for his reshoots. Williams wasn’t told. Wahlberg and Williams are both represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency. Actors pay a team of agents, managers and lawyers an average of 10% of their salaries to advocate for them.
It would not surprise me at all if Mark Wahlberg got paid something like ten times Michelle for the initial role, even though her role is arguably the more “awards-baity” one, and her role is THE LEAD. But imagine that – Michelle and Mark, both represented by the same agency, and having to deal with the unprecedented situation of reshoots to edit out and replace an actor. Michelle thinks “I’ll do this for scale, for Ridley, because I respect him so much.” And Mark thinks “Oh they can’t do this without me, now is the time to play hardball and get a big payday.” This is what we’re talking about when we say sh-t like “the audacity of mediocre white men.” Start negotiating everything in your life like you too are a mediocre white man.
I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She's a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film. https://t.co/VzGA2ucAjV
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 9, 2018
Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018
It was generous of Williams to agree to do the reshoots for basically nothing, but Wahlberg was under no obligation to do the same. The villain (if there has to be one) appears to be Scott, who told the press everyone worked for nothing when that doesn’t appear to be true.
I kind of agree. Not sure why we have to resort to calling Wahlberg a “mediocre white man” simply because he played hardball, which was his right. IMO, the real issue is Scott and also that Michelle, like many women, probably felt she couldn’t play hardball, and if she did, she would have been viewed negatively.
“Not sure why we have to resort to calling Wahlberg a “mediocre white man””
You’re so right @JoJo! We need to be accurate: Wahlberg, a racist who did prision time for a racial motivated assault on an innocent Vietnamese man, was more than happy to demand huge money in a situation in which cast and creatives were trying to save their film from being tainted by a man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse and harassment of boys and young men.
That’s much more accurate.
While I’m no fan of Wahlberg’s, I have to agree as well. IMHO the “villain” here is the agency…they negotiated a hefty fee for him but couldn’t be bothered to try to do the same for Williams, even though they represent both of them ? Is it because she didn’t ask for more, so they didn’t even try to get her something more along the lines of what he got? What’s their excuse?
I see everyone’s point, but this is actually the larger issue. Women are taught from a young age to be a team player, to go along, to make everything smooth and easy. Men are taught to use every situation to their advantage. While it may not be MARK’s fault, it’s the fault of a system of oppression that creates a culture where women who play hardball are b*tches, c-u-next-Tuesdays, and considered unwelcome. Ridley most likely told Michelle he wasn’t getting paid, so she, as a team player, said she would do it for scale. The real villain is in how we teach men and women to approach situations.
-signed-pushy b. who plays salary hardball and has paid for it a time or two.
I don’t necessarily fault Mark Wahlberg here – or his team. they negotiated and they got what they wanted.
But I’m pretty blown away that they refused to do the same for Michelle. And I know Hollywood is not a charity or a nice place a lot of times, but wouldn’t you think the movie studio would have said, “we’re paying Mark a million, let’s make it even and pay you the same for the reshoots” rather than just relying on the fact that women are “nice” and are willing to be “team players” and all that other crap? It’s mindboggling to me that in this current culture, they did not think this would get out and/or that people would have a problem with it.
Agree. Mark negotiated and Michelle didn’t. I don’t think anybody should be attacked. Maybe Michelle’s team for not trying but maybe she told them not to. Not a fan of Mark but I would do the same.
If the agency refused to negotiate for Michelle then that would be awful. But, if she offered to do it for scale and Mark didn’t then that was her choice. It doesn’t reflect well on Mark, but Scott admitted the move was first and foremost a financial decision, since they would not have been able to release the film without the change. Mark is a major producer himself and he would have know that.
While I shouldn’t be surprised, at the same time I am really bothered by this. She is an OSCAR NOMINATED ACTRESS. He was in transformers and made a movie with a foul-mouthed toy bear??? Plus, he is a trash heap of a person. Her agents did her dirty. If she can’t catch a break what hope is there for the rest of us?
Yes and both movies made a lot of money
But Wahlberg is an Oscar-nominated actor (The Departed). He’s also an Oscar-nominated producer (The Fighter).
@Josieh,
I stand corrected. I guess I just dismissed him in my mind because I think he is such a garbage person and I try to not pay attention to him. Overall, it seems as though she has the more respected filmography but you are right that he has also been acknowledged by the academy.
There isn’t much hope, imo. This is a perfect example of what happens every day in workplaces everywhere. I was a victim myself. It took an amazing (female) boss who became privy to the disparity in pay and VP title between me and a male co-worker to semi-correct my situation. The vast majority of people are not so lucky — men have been getting away with this for eons and will continue to do so unless they are continually called out.
He also has an Oscar nomination but this is on the studio and the producer and the agents.
The first or second thing I learned in business school from a male (Swiss) professor was to negotiate like a guy. He said women are prone to be nice, help, do it for free and they lose out; men prone to demanding they get all the things. Negotiate like a guy, he said. Get all the things, even if people tell you that you are such a bitch. Get the things.
This said, she may have points, or she didn’t want all the things, or she needs to kick her agent to the street.
The issue with that is that men get away with it. Women get called a bitch, they lose out on jobs in a way men won’t because people expect it of men. It’s easy enough in theory – but when men are already at an advantage, what do they have to lose.
I do agree in some ways though. Women need to worry less about just being nice and easy-going. If it’s something that matters to you, you need to speak up. But I do understand why so many don’t.
@Liberty I teach an MBA class, and the first thing I tell ALL students is that they should be as open about their salaries as legally possible. If employees don’t know how much their colleagues are making, it puts them on the back foot in any negotiation. Politeness and ‘manners’ be damned – this whole ‘never discuss money’ thing is just another way for corporations to exploit labour – particularly women, who as you say are taught/expected to be more concerned with politeness and manners than money. It’s bullshit.
Women AND men should be more open about their salaries, if we are going to pretend we want to start addressing the pay gap.
Clare, I agree with you and the same professor (who actually ran a company guiding other international firms) said something very similar.
Ugh the worst part, for me, is that Wahlberg is an undeserving arsehole and a mediocre actor, whereas Michelle is by all accounts quite lovely AND a wonderful actor. So basically even the shittiest and averagely talented man is valued more than an incredibly talented, award winning and NICE woman.
Time for her to get a new agent.
Right? I think if I were her I would demand an explanation as to why the agency fought for him but not for her. And then I would take my talents elsewhere, as they clearly have shown to not have her best interest at heart.
This may not be Marky Mark’s fault, but I loath him so that fact that it was him makes this even worse.
It’s Marky freaking Mark. He’s not even a good actor – what the literal hell.
First of all she should fire her agency. They are representing two people and didn’t negotiate the same deal? Is this also the same agency that has the Crew’s assaulter too?
On the other hand she probably requested to do it for free to save the movie that she is an awards contention. Sounds like Mark is the only a$$hat that didn’t. So he looks pretty terrible.
Also Mark Wahlberg does not have enough acting chops or collateral to even warrant this type of pay. He sucks.
This is what feminism is about.
Not only the same agency, but Wahlberg is repped by him (Venit).
Gross I thought so. More reason to hate this agency. Michelle should fire them after awards season
They are both repped my WME–him by the recently reinstated and off scott free Venit. Everyone else worked for scale, Ridley included. It’s on the producers, and him (Scott) as well, but the fact remains that everyone else was being gracious in the face of the Spacey situation, and Wahlberg took advantage of it. And he’s a piece of dirt.
Notorious racist, homophobic dick Wahlberg got paid 1500 times what Michelle did, which is a hell of a lot less than 1% for those reshoots. And they didn’t tell her. Then Ridley Scott gave press interviews blathering about how the cast all “worked for nothing” because the film meant so much to them. What a touching story. Of course he knew that wasn’t true. He is a producer on the film. He’s a money guy.
Wahlberg is a dick. Scott is also a dick. Sony and WME are crap. They all did this at the height of #metoo hoping no one would notice. Nothing has changed behind the scenes at all.
And I don’t want to hear any of that stuff about “women should ask for more” because women are simply not allowed to be dicks. They’re allowed to be grateful for work.
I’m not on board with any of the “Wahlberg makes money” bs arguments either. He’s in Forbes’ Top 10 Most Overpaid actor lists for a reason. All the Money In The World was a 40 million “prestige” pic not a blockbuster or an action movie or a studio comedy. Williams has high awards/prestige/critics value (as did Spacey pre-Weinstein) not Wahlberg. That why she was cast and why she got a GG nomination. And he hasn’t brought in big box office for the movie – supposedly his job. Why would he? The older skewing audience the movie actually got don’t care about him. Neither do critics.
Sony and the agency need to give her the money. Now. There’s no excuse. Then she can donate it if she wants to.
I’m very much not a fan of Mark, but I don’t think he did anything at all wrong here. This film wasn’t a charity case. They would have found the money to pay everyone properly if they had to, because the only other options where shelving it forever or releasing it to certain failure. There’s no reason anyone should have done it for free or taken a gigantic pay cut, except perhaps Ridley, as a gesture, since he made a lot of the choices here.
Mark and Michelle’s agency on the other hand completely screwed her by not telling her that Mark got a fair deal for himself and offering to negotiate the same for her.
That’s not actually how it works. They didn’t have an endless supply of money. Wahlberg took advantage when everyone else said they would work for scale. Williams had already told them she wouldn’t promote the film if it wasn’t edited. He’s a dick.
Apparently he complained and complained and complained. So after the fact he and his agent got him big money to keep him happy. Not telling Williams of course.
He knew other cast were working for free. He knew why they were replacing Spacey. He knew the budget was blown out. He also, presumably, knew his agent was accused around the same time. (No wonder the guy still has a job). He got $1.5 million on $10 million reshoot. And the film hasn’t made money anyway.
So the bigger star got paid more?
Hopefully all this publicity leads her to getting an Oscar nom…she deserves it. The movie is fantastic and she really carries it well.
As for the money, I would say it’s more on the agency than anyone else. Mark is essentially a non-factor in the movie, so I can see why he pushed for more money. He knew he wasn’t getting nominated.
This is the fault of the producers, the studio and the agents. Not the fault of either of the actors. One requested his salary for the work he was being asked to perform. He had every right to do that and the producers/studio agreed to pay it. The producers/studios/agents need to explain why they didn’t offer/negotiate the same deal for her.
As bad ad the a woman paid less than a man situation a.has come to light. This is the added injury to insult. You mean to tell me, I have a worked months and months of Ridley Scott’s antics with his films of reshoot that to me are unnecessary at times to fit in for one man to replace another actor (which is understandable to some extent) and I am not being paid…. That is F*#$@ B*#$@S*#@$.
Are you sure Hollywood that your Black Dress protest is working?
Quick question. Wouldn’t the Agency benifit from a percentage of the negotiated salary for reshoots? Wouldn’t it have been in the Agency’s best interests to negotiate both of the stars a salary for the reshoot to gain more money for the agents/agency?
Or is it Oscar Baity for the Agency to think, “Let Michelle say she did it for nothing- better Oscar chances?”
What bullshit. After 20 years in the working world, while I can’t really make myself male, I do use subtle things like talking in a slightly deeper tone, wearing heels for height because at 5’2″ most men I deal with are a lot taller than me and having to look up at them like a kid puts me in a weak position, and so on and so forth. But it’s fkn annoying.
You need to ASK. Ask what everyone else is being paid before working for free. I have no problem helping out colleagues but f*ck me, if the work needs to be done and I put in overtime, I’m getting paid. Someone once asked me if I would do it and not tell anyone because she was afraid it would look like she couldn’t manage her time. I said no. And I would never expect someone else to do that for me. I don’t work for free.
Same goes for the numbers. If someone asks you to do something for a pittance because, what, art? You tell your agent to find out what’s happening. And if you drop the ball and find out THIS was what was happening? You fire their behind.
