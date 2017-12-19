Michelle Williams in red Louis Vuitton at the ‘ATMITW’ premiere: vibrant & stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of All the Money in the World, which will probably always be known as That Film That Went Through Reshoots So Ridley Scott Could Edit Out Kevin Spacey. Ridley Scott moved like lightning to recast the role of J. Paul Getty, which was already shot by Kevin Spacey last year. When Spacey was outed as a predator and a pedophile, Ridley cast Christopher Plummer, who basically left his vacation in Florida, flew to Italy and shot for nine days straight to replace Spacey.
Michelle Williams turned up in a surprisingly vibrant and lovely Louis Vuitton dress. This shocks me! Michelle usually wanders around red carpets looking like a scared, child-like ghost from the Civil War. When asked about the reshoots, Michelle said she was happy to support Ridley and happy to go and basically do some unpaid reshoots because “They didn’t pay me that much anyway, so whatever.”
Here’s Mark Wahlberg. When asked about Kevin Spacey, Marky Mark said “Everybody is obviously entitled to due process — but I didn’t know what to think.” I’m flat-out amazed by how many white dudes believe that Sex Predatorgate is about due process and criminal justice. I mean, considering Wahlberg’s own history as a hate-crime-committing thug, you would think he would be more suspicious of the criminal justice system.
Here’s Plummer, looking dapper.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I hate her hair , it’s too blonde..
+1
Her platinum hair is so aging.
And Mark Wahlberg is a dumb pipsqueak with bad skin. Another one who needs to stfu.
I think she looks lovely. I’d been getting tired of her hairstyle but I’m feeling it here.
As for Marky Mark, did anyone actually expect a thoughtful and/or enlightened answer from him?
Wahlberg needs a new publicist. Anyone worth their salt would have known this was coming and would have prepped him with an answer that didn’t make his sound like the douche bro that he is.
I think in reality, Mahky-Mahk is sort of the supreme leader of douche, this is just him giving his base what they want.
It’s not like I’ve seen him in anything since Boogey Nights anyway.
+1 on both counts.
That gown is stunning. I love the color.
She looks lovely. I even like her hair here.
I there a reason she’s totally MIA when it comes to the promo tour of The greatest showman?
She shares top billing with Jackman, Efron and Zendaya on the poster but it seems only these 3 pop on every talk show to sell it.
She looks great here.
Chances are she’s been working on the reshoots for ATMITW. I think she shares quite a bit of screen time with Spacey/Plummer’s character.
