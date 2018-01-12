Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo at the Critics Choice Awards: feathered nonsense?

Angelina Jolie attended last night’s Critics Choice Awards because First They Killed My Father was nominated for Best Foreign Film. I had to look it up online to see if the film won – it did not – because the Critics Choice Awards were shambolic and disorganized. I guess it doesn’t really matter – Angelina is just enjoying the ride, and she’s not going to these awards shows to win, she’s just going to support her film and have some fun. Incidentally, she was also nominated for a BAFTA this week (for Foreign Film).

Angelina attended the Critics Choice Awards with writer Loung Ung, who wrote the memoir First They Killed My Father. They had fun posing together on the carpet! It was cute. Not so cute? Angelina’s style. I mean… I have this idea of Angelina, that when she’s really trying to be glamorous, her idea of glam is kind of tacky and showgirl. This Ralph and Russo dress is kind of a mess, with the big feathered bust. Angelina paired it with the worst pair of satin bridesmaid’s shoes ever. Still, everything from the neck up is lovely.

Meanwhile, the tabloids this week are trying to start a rumor that Angelina is getting involved with a Cambodian filmmaker named PraCh Ly. Jolie’s people shut it down to People.

Angelina Jolie is single and not interested in dating, a source tells PEOPLE. “She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs,” the source says. Recent rumors linked Jolie to Cambodian lyricist and filmmaker PraCh Ly, but the source tells PEOPLE that the rapper “is a friend.” “She respects his work,” the source adds.

[From People]

Sure. I believe that right now, she’s just focused on the kids and their schedules and all of that. But in a year? I do hope that she starts dating at some point. Do it for the gossip, please, Angelina.