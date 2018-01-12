Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo at the Critics Choice Awards: feathered nonsense?

Angelina Jolie attended last night’s Critics Choice Awards because First They Killed My Father was nominated for Best Foreign Film. I had to look it up online to see if the film won – it did not – because the Critics Choice Awards were shambolic and disorganized. I guess it doesn’t really matter – Angelina is just enjoying the ride, and she’s not going to these awards shows to win, she’s just going to support her film and have some fun. Incidentally, she was also nominated for a BAFTA this week (for Foreign Film).
Angelina attended the Critics Choice Awards with writer Loung Ung, who wrote the memoir First They Killed My Father. They had fun posing together on the carpet! It was cute. Not so cute? Angelina’s style. I mean… I have this idea of Angelina, that when she’s really trying to be glamorous, her idea of glam is kind of tacky and showgirl. This Ralph and Russo dress is kind of a mess, with the big feathered bust. Angelina paired it with the worst pair of satin bridesmaid’s shoes ever. Still, everything from the neck up is lovely.
Meanwhile, the tabloids this week are trying to start a rumor that Angelina is getting involved with a Cambodian filmmaker named PraCh Ly. Jolie’s people shut it down to People.
Angelina Jolie is single and not interested in dating, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs,” the source says.
Recent rumors linked Jolie to Cambodian lyricist and filmmaker PraCh Ly, but the source tells PEOPLE that the rapper “is a friend.” “She respects his work,” the source adds.
Sure. I believe that right now, she’s just focused on the kids and their schedules and all of that. But in a year? I do hope that she starts dating at some point. Do it for the gossip, please, Angelina.
I have to admit this dress is weird but it is funny on her. She feels comfortable and smiles. Good
it’s a little weird, but I have to be honest.
I like this better than both black sack dresses we’ve seen over the past couple of days.
I usually loathe white dresses and they also usually “wash out” the complexion of people who wear them, but I think she pulls this off well. only thing I don’t love is the hemline; I’d like it better if it were tea-length or ankle length and even.
and I actually like the shoes!
I kind of love the look. She looks light and playful, which I think is an attitude that has been sorely missing in her latest attire.
Not so cute for me: I still loathe the idea that she feels she can’t be both focused on her kids and casually dating/investing in herself and her needs. Like: can’t we as mothers do both? They aren’t mutually exclusive. Jen Garner feeds into this tired trope as well.
I don’t know if that’s a tired trope — I know plenty of women who date and have a family. I also know some who have zero interest in dating. Everyone is different.
Read the statement again. “She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs” [over her own]. There’s a clear implication here that if she were dating, she wouldn’t be putting the children’s needs first. Maybe these statements are more of a dig at Brad? But it’s definitely a concerted effort to show Angelina as a “good mom.”
And I wonder how many of your friends aren’t dating *because* they are moms. My single mom friend who refuses to date does so out of the misguided belief that moms shouldn’t be in the dating scene or that her needs no longer matter. She doesn’t want to be seen as a “bad mom” more than she wants to meet her own needs. I think that’s sad.
AB, I hear you but I don’t think the single moms I know who aren’t interested in dating aren’t meeting their own needs. They have full lives outside of their kids with careers and hobbies and extended family and friends. They’re spending time, taking vacations with girlfriends, who maybe give them all they need emotionally at this point in time. Some people can go for a long time, indefinitely maybe, without sex and romance. I also know from a couple single moms that decent dating prospects are pretty slim, lol. I don’t fault them for not wanting to settle for just anyone just to have a date or relationship. I find it more empowered then sad, actually.
Annabelle, I’m not trying to be snarky, but I’m assuming you aren’t a mom. Taking care of my children IS what brings me the most joy in life. It is innate. Not everyone “needs” a man or women to feel fulfilled. It’s not about trying to look like a saintly mom. I don’t care what anyone thinks about my parenting.
@Esmom, that’s great that your single mom friends are empowered. Most single moms in our society are not.
Not to get all preachy about it but (pulls out soapbox) 83% of single parents homes in the US are single mothers. Women still do all the heavy lifting re: child rearing, even when they also work outside the home (which most also do, even though they are statistically underemployed). About a third of these single mom homes are food insecure.
I just always return to the quote by RBG: “women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”
**none of this really has anything to do with Angelina Jolie at all. But being a single mom is hard af, even if you’re AJ.
I mean she had what sounds like an intense and troubled relationship spanning a decade with one of the most famous men on the planet, drawing incredible scrutiny as it ended in flames with her children’s privacy and mental health on the line. She’s still negotiating the end of that relationship and appears to be trying to raise her six kids while her ex tries to maintain sobriety. None of this is easy for a civilian, much less a woman whose every move is analyzed to death. She sat next to Chris Hemsworth and people were trying to start shit that she’s having an affair with him, for God’s sake! I don’t blame her for shutting down for a bit.
She sat next to Chris Hemsworth and people were trying to start shit that she’s having an affair with him, for God’s sake! I don’t blame her for shutting down for a bit.
@Des thank you so much. The intense hate and scrutiny this woman faces is so out of this world. She wears black people complain she wear white now peopke are still complaining its so ridiculous!
Well the reason she had to put his statement out I think is the CH statement on Ellen. She was responding to him kinda shady. I love it. She is basically saying I’m not dating and certainly not Chris.
She took this stance before when she divorced BBT she said she wasn’t dating just having she and lovers meet her for a while in a hotel and she would go back to her son. She also added when people acted like she killed someone by saying women have been doing this for years and she is right. Only some bring many over their kids. I think that is awesome and she shows respect for her kids and the sanctity of their home. And it is no ones business.
Unlike Papa who wants people to think every woman alive is hounding him. His PR is in overdrive with the string of women they want to link him too yet he is trying to carve out more time for the kids. Really?
The kids are not ready to have anyone introduced to them as their new daddy when they are still in counseling with their real one.
As for the dress..too much up top but Angelina has never been known for her style and doesn’t try to hard. If you want to see shite look at that frock Nicole kidman is wearing.
@ Des – You’ve nailed it! Girl has probably had her fill of men for a lifetime and just wants a damn break. After such a public and ugly break up, jumping into anything with a new dude would seem like a red flag to me…
Also, what’s with people acting like it’s some walk in the park to juggle raising six kids with international humanitarian/film commitments and negotiating a divorce? Even with all the nannies, assistants, cooks, lawyers etc. it doesn’t seem crazy she would just want to chill solo in her downtime.
You are so right! Brad’s camp has been leaking for months about him “quietly seeing other women – but nothing serious” (probably to keep him in the sexiest-men-alive- pool which is a sound strategy for his career) while Angie has to immediately stop any rumors about possible love interests. Her lawyers / PR probably think it’s necessary for protecting her reputation as a mother. It’s really disheartening. Not to mention she is in the sexiest-human being- alive group as well and this is not the smartest move career-wise.
I think it’s perfectly ok for a woman to say no, I want to focus on my kids and myself right now. Why MUST she date, too?
Oh and not dating DOESN’T mean she isn’t focusing on herself. What is this weird thing where a single woman has to date? It’s so baffling to me. God forbid if anything should happen to my husband or our marriage, I don’t see myself dating for a loooong time. There are other ways to take care of your own needs. Dating itself can be nerve-wracking and exhausting for a normal person, let alone a huge celebrity.
CB: Sorry for two posts.
Of course it’s ok not to date? No one said otherwise.
She never says she’s focusing on herself, just her kids. That’s intentional.
I really like that dress, actually.
I kind of like it too.
And let’s not kid ourselves Jolie isn’t just going to these shows just to have fun, she wants to win like all the others.
I like the dress too. I think she looks light and happy in it.
I like it too. When I clicked on the post I thought it was going to be another black feathered dress, so I was pleasantly surprised to see her in white.
I like that it’s light and feathery and fun, and not a sack, but I do wish it was floor length … that midi-length is a bit matronly and awkward.
I agree. I like this look.
It’s a little bit quirky and rather fun.
It might began as a cute idea on paper… but this is not for a lady who is already big busted. It is supposed to give an illusion of a bust for those who are flat chested (like me), but someone who already has volume up there, it just makes the feather look awkwardly “floating”. Or like an overgrowth.
Still, at least she’s not her usually black sacky self, so count that as a small blessing?
Ralph and Russo is only good to her once–incidentally, her first public showing after her mastectomy at Brad’s premiere of WWZ. The rest have been misses.
However, are we not going to talk about Luong Ung’s fashion sense? I feel that her red carpets have been very successful and not boring like her friend’s.
I agree – her boobs are really out of proportion to her frame and it seems like her fashion choices are always made by taking this into account.
Her next man will definitely be someone outside entertainment.
I’m curious to see if the breadcrumbs Lainey keeps dropping about Brad & Sienna pan out.
So unflattering. Well at least it shows all those dreadful outfits choices she made lately are not to be put on the kids. Also, pointy shoes, really?
What’s with her wearing all of these feathered dresses lately? It’s kind of tacky, and she should try wearing clothes with color, not just boring black, white, and grey. Those shoes look like a painful nightmare
In a weird way I like it. Deff more than her GG gown. Her look sort of suggests she is out for some fun. Too bad they did not put Chris Hemsworth and his more goergoeus and funny boyfriend Taika Waititi next to he now. Then it would really be fun. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd2Lzamng4e/
I don’t like the shoes. Bridesmaids shoes is right.
For the dress itself, on any other actress I probably wouldn’t like it, but I actually think it works for Angelina. And it’s such a nice change from the baggy long black dresses she has been wearing lately. And her makeup and hair looked great.
I like this look on her actually
I like it too!
I love the dress! The shoes are a no, but this is a fun departure from the sack dresses she normally wears. Beautiful!!
I agree! And so great paired with a red lip. Loung zing also looks beautiful. Their attitudes elevate the looks for me as well.
She looks great when she smiles. She really has such interesting, pretty features.
I also love that shade of lipstick on her – it’s super flattering.
I find the feathers kind of strange – but you know what? In a weird way I almost like it? I like that she’s trying something different – and it’s not just a black sack style dress. So cheers to her for stepping into a difference comfort zone as far as that goes. I’d love to see her in a deep emerald green shade – I think that color would be stunning on her.
Drop dead gorgeous! Yes I love her statement to people her hands are pretty full right now I’m very sure dating is the last thing on her mind
I don’t mind the feathers but I really don’t like the asymmetrical hem, yuck. And I’m not sure about white, although it is s nice change from black. Her hair and makeup is lovely, though.
This is me. Change the hem and make the dress another color and I’d be in love. I like feathers, I think they add drama and fun!
I love this look on Angie. It’s different for her and she looks happy.
Tacky dress, bad accessories and styling. With that face though… does it really matter?
I think I’d like it better if the dress just went straight to the floor and maybe had a bit of a slit, just a column type dress. Maybe some red shoes would be better, but I like the top of it and her hair/makeup look very pretty.
Gorgeous women who have maintained a 16 years friendship – way to go ladies.
I want Angelina to get together with my fav Keanu Reeves. Man they will be amazing together and heads will explode as well..
It looks a bit tacky and is not very flattering.
Her legs looks really really skinny.
If the hem was straight it would be a good dress on her. The shoes are awful, but she is so beautiful and seems so happy, who cares about the shoes?
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I prefer the sack dresses. This dress is wearing her. At least in the sack dresses, she looks more ethereal. In this one, I think she looks almost frail.
Not going to lie -I love as in really love the dress on her the shoes and her whole vibe in the look
this dress gives her a linebacker top and a toothpick bottom. awful.
Look, at least she’s not wearing another black sack. I’m not wild about this one, but at least it fits her and she doesn’t look like she’s heading to a wiccan meetup.
I loved that she wore something different although I don’t love the dress per se. Think if it had a longer hem it would instantly look better. She’s giving me Russian trophy wife vibes in the first pic though…
This is a slight improvement from that black, feathered monstrosity she wore to the globes…But only slightly. I love you Angie, but your style is starting to remind me of Orange Voldemort- stuck in the 80′s
Stunning, I love this on her
All I’m saying, Angelina looked very pretty last night and she tried something different in that dress. I’m liking the top but not the bottom. Also, she looked relaxed and not stressed, jmo.
It frames her pretty face nicely, but otherwise is not flattering. She needs a new stylist STAT.
The only thing I don’t like is the angle cut. But I don’t dislike it. She looks super happy.
boring
One thing I can tell from this site is that you & I have totally different tastes in fashion, Kaiser – probably your taste is better lol! But I absolutely love this! OK, I do hate the shoes. But otherwise, I love her in white, love her earrings, I personally don’t do feathers, they make me sneeze, but I even like the feathers on her. This is the best I’ve seen her look in a while. Am I mistaken, or didn’t she have something feathery at the Golden Globes? Maybe she’s going through a phase lol
Very thin
