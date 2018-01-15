Eliza Dushku describes being abused at age 12 by a stuntman, who claims Eliza had a crush

Embed from Getty Images
Eliza Dushku has posted a powerful and detailed account of how she was groomed and abused at age 12 by a stunt coordinator on her film True Lies, a man named Joel Kramer. It’s a heart-wrenching story of a young girl targeted by a predator. Dushku says that, after a friend of hers confronted Kramer about the abuse, she not-so-coincidentally suffered an accident on set, breaking her ribs. It was Kramer’s job to ensure her safety and the very day her friend told him to stop she had an “accident.” It’s a difficult story to read and it may be triggering to some. I’m just excerpting the first part of it here. You can click through to Eliza’s Facebook page to read the whole story.
Kramer has issued a response to Dushku and he’s despicable, just know that. If you want to stop reading now I wouldn’t blame you, I have a hard time re-reading Eliza’s story and it got worse for me when I saw this garbage person’s response.
“This is all vile lies,” Kramer, 60, told Us, denying that he was alone in a hotel room or taxi with her, as she alleged. “I never molested this young woman, ever. Who in their right mind would do that and then still work with someone another six months or seven months or however long we had left to work together, wouldn’t that be a little weird?”
“I talked to the stunt people on the [film] and asked did Eliza get hurt, because I don’t remember her getting hurt. When you harness someone you can get bumps and bruises, but I don’t remember her breaking any ribs and all of a sudden she is viciously attacking me,” he said. “We all treated Eliza like family. I just don’t get the vicious outright lies…”
Kramer told Us that a woman who worked with Dushku, 37, as a teacher or a manager on the set told him that the pre-teen was infatuated with him.
“She said, ‘Look, Eliza has a big crush on you, she is always asking me, ‘Oh, I bet Joel is dating all the women,’ ‘I bet Joel is screwing a lot of women,’ so I said then we have to be careful with this one,” he told Us. “At that age they are impressionable and my job as a stunt coordinator was to get Eliza to trust us, because she has to do stunts, she has to be in harnesses. Stunt doubles did all the big stunts, Eliza did close-ups on camera, we wanted her trust and we treated her like family. I just don’t know what is going through her mind.”
Kramer said he is now considering legal action.
“I probably have to. I am angry, I am just hurt,” he told Us. “This is just out of nowhere and she has put out what she is going to say, so it is a he said, she said.”
“My career is done,” he added. “She just ruined me.”
This man is a total piece of sh-t. I completely believe every word of Eliza’s account without this, but his retort against Eliza, along with his disgusting claim that she had a crush on him, just vindicates her that much more. This abuser is painting himself as a victim and is showing his true colors. Kramer’s agency, WPA, has announced that they’ve dropped him. I hope this man is blacklisted from his industry and while I don’t want him to have other victims, I hope that if they are out there (they’re out there) they will have the courage to speak up. This entire story makes my stomach churn and goes to show how predators operate, how they justify their behavior, and how they blame the innocent children they abuse. I’m so sorry to Eliza that this happened to her, and I’m so sorry to all the victims. We hear you and we are here for you.
Meanwhile the director of True Lies, James Cameron, and Eliza’s costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, have responded to this story. First here’s what Cameron said, in part, At a Television Critics Association event:
“Directors are historically pretty oblivious to the inter-personal things that are happening on the set, because they’re focused on what they’re doing creatively, but had I known about [it] there would have been no mercy. I have daughters. There really would be no mercy now.
“Eliza is very brave for speaking up. It’s just heartbreaking that it happened to her.”
He also warned predators that “there will be consequences.” In Jamie Lee Curtis’s essay, available on Huffington Post, she wrote that Eliza told her that story “years ago” and she echoed Cameron’s sentiment that she hopes “all abusers will be held accountable.”
Eliza’s mother has also responded to this, particularly to internet complaints that she didn’t protect her daughter. She wrote on Facebook (via People) “I accept your condemnation as Eliza’s mother,” adding that Eliza didn’t tell her the whole story at the time and that it wasn’t until “years later that I finally understood fully what really happened.” This whole story is just devastating. Incidentally last year Eliza revealed that she’s been sober for almost nine years after battling drug and alcohol addiction since the age of 14.
Go Eliza and not sure if I am happy with Jamie’s confession that she knew years ago and didn’t anything. Same with James, as a Director it’s his job to keep a tab on everything.
She said in her op-ed that she found out a few years ago. I’m not sure what you expect her to have done then, it wasn’t her story to tell, Eliza was presumably an adult a few years ago.
Eliza came to her as adult what exactly was she supposed to do? The only person who could tell her story to authorities is Eliza.
Eliza confided in Jamie a few years ago. She may have asked her not to say anything at the time, and it was not her story to tell.
Eliza’s on set tutor was told and then told others, and was met with no reaction- so i’m having a harder time with the idea the Cameron didn’t know. Either he did, or the people he hired covered it up and kept it from him.
First …I absolutely believe her. And her substance abuse issues from 14 are probably linked to the sexual abuse she experienced at 12.
I’m not the world’s biggest Cameron fan but it’s unfair to blame him. There are hundreds of people working on big budget movies and many different departments. The director is flat out working with producers, actors, the DOP. They don’t have in depth interaction with everyone and often don’t know everything going on, in fact they’re shielded from many things. Eliza hasn’t called Cameron out so I don’t think we should either. Ditto Jamie Lee Curtis, who was only told a few years ago. It wasn’t her story to tell. Both are fully backing her up now, which is good.
The guy sounds like trash, trotting out that “she had a crush on me” line. Changing his story in multiple interviews apparently, too. I doubt Eliza was the only person he abused, sadly.
She just gave me the courage to report a ring of coaches who are “protecting their own” and being horrible to me for speaking up, and now negligent to my child’s safety because I’m showing signs of being the whilsteblower. IT’s hard to speak to power, because, like Eliza, they have your career AND safety in their hands. But today I have to fight harder. Thank you Eliza.
He is an absolute piece of trash – trotting out every vile excuse that molesters and rapists love to use against women and it is even worse because he saying this about a person who was a CHILD at the time.
Literally every deflection he’s used so far just served to make him look worse and more guilty.
Honestly. What 12 year old is inquiring about what women an adult male is “screwing?”
(Hint: incredibly few, and of those who do, probably the greater preponderance are girls who have been molested at a very young age.)
IMO that clearly indicates he sexualized ( and assaulted ) a pre-teen.
Hollywood culture in general treats child actors like mini adults. It’s so toxic.
That comment immediately struck me as false. Girls that age don’t talk like that.
But child predators – who often claim as their bullshit defense that their victim ‘came on to them’ – will project adult language and motivation onto children.
Kramer basically just outed himself with that comment.
And I’m delighted to hear that his career is ruined. I hope he never works again.
This is the man who nicknamed 12 year old Eliza ‘jailbait’ (a term she didn’t know the meaning of) and he expects anyone to believe SHE was the problem here?
Twelve-year olds get crushes on kids their own age, maybe a little older, and definitely never on middle-aged men unless something is seriously wrong. This piece of shit just sounds like he watched Leon one too many times, if he thinks it is in any way believable that a 12 year old had that kind of interest in him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MissMarierose …. Very well said and I agree 100%. Disgusting creep, self-owned by his own disgustingness.
I agree he’s making up Eliza’s crush and inventing language. I remember having innocent crushes on a few adult men at that age. I wasn’t aware of how common sexual abuse was and looking back I can only feel ever more grateful that I had the good luck not to have a crush on a monster like Kramer.
I had them too, but on men aged about 21, 22-ish (think young Leonardo Dicaprio).
I call absolute bull on the idea that any 12 year old would develop those feelings for a 36 year old without there being grooming/abuse involved. He’s really trying it here, but all he’s doing is unintentionally confirming everything Eliza said.
I gotta disagree with you there, tea cakes. Twelve year olds do get crushes on men in their late 30′s/early 40′s. I know I had some on a few of my teachers! Innocent crushes like that happen a lot.
But, yes, this guy is garbage and calling her ‘jailbait’ is a huge red flag. Who does that? Pervs, that’s who.
It is interesting how these agencies are dropping these guys when outed so quickly. They obviously knew, had info to back it up and let it be because these dudes made them money. There’s no way he’d get dropped so fast and the agency risk a lawsuit unless they had the backup. Makes me sick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that is interesting (and disturbing) isn’t it? If it was truly a “complete shock” or without any previous hint or precedent I would expect a suspension while a “thorough investigation…blah blah blah”. But these agencies seem absolutely positive and without fear in doing this on nothing but social media posts. How are they so sure? Because it isn’t that big a shock…and that is horrifying.
This is part 2 of this horror show…the child actors…I’m not sure anyone in Hollywood is fully prepared for how bad this might get.
Yep. It’s like Spacey … when they act that fast it’s because there have been issues before.
Her story is horrific, and she can’t possibly be the only one he did this to. I hope any other victims of his feel the strength and support out there now, and can come forward if they choose to. I’m proud of her bravery, both to tell people back then, and to share this now.
She did not ruin his career. He ruined his career by assaulting children, the very children he was hired to protect.
She’s told it before years ago. It’s just getting legs now with the movement. And ffs… rhat story needed a trigger warning it was too difficult to read.
I am disheartened to see how many are blaming everyone BUT the abuser: her parents, her on-set guardian, her agent, Jamie Lee Curtis.. even Eliza herself.
Maybe they are complicit, but blame lies solely with the abuser.
To be clear the abuser is at fault but her parents did show negligence. She confessed something to her mother and was injured and the mother admitted to sweeping it under the rug out of fear. Also people did go to authorities on set and nothing was done. So that’s different than a vague thought that so and so should have known. People did see it happening and didn’t step in which is disgusting .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There seems to be some dispute (not contentious) about what Eliza told her mother. I believe we should give her the benefit of the doubt that a caring mother did the best she could do with what she knew at the time. She was fearful because of a powerful man who controlled her daughter’s safety. Without more facts it serves no one but the abuser to condemn the mother, though it is remarkably easy to do. Just look at their responses.
Eliza’s mom: I accept your condemnation.
Kramer: she’s a lying little slut
Only one of these people deserves condemnation.
As for those on the film set, I do think the producer who received the complaints took some (possibly criminal?) steps, or she was at the very least a victim-blaming enabler. There is evidence that Eliza’s (not powerful at the time)manager took very brave actions to protect and defend Eliza at the time and now.
Regardless, all these articles are about the peripheral players. I want to see stories about this abuser’s history on film set, as well as exposing his crimes (you know there’s more). Anything that lets this abuser escape even a little culpability for his actions is just not helpful.
Personally I don’t think it’s a matter of condemning the mother but I do think it’s important to acknowledge that the mother had all the information she needed to see her child wasn’t safe and didn’t act out of denial, fear etc. It does frustrate/disgust me that Eliza was trying to tell the truth but no one capable of helping her even as she was physically injured.
That’s something I believe parents have to hear because their are children today out their who are in these kinds of situations and their parent and support system do need to be proactive in order to find out what happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@luca76 the problem is that in shifting blame to the mother you are letting the abuser off the hook. I don’t think that parents should have to assume that every adult their child interacts with is a child molester until proven otherwise. Would it not be better to root out the abusers, and create consequences so harsh that they stop abusing?
No I am not letting the abuser off the hook. That’s black and white thinking. We are talking about a system where the cards are stacked against children and they are being served up on platters to abusers because no one can stand against them.
ED was surrounded by adults who failed her.
Not just the mother a whole film crew of people couldn’t stop that monster from abusing her.
That’s just the blatant fact. She was abused by one man but all of the adults surrounding her failed in their responsibility to intervene in varying degrees.
Exactly. The abuser is the abuser. Her mother and the other adults who knew what happened did not protect her after the fact.
There are many cases like this now where the parent cared more about their child becoming a famous star than their safety.
It is possible to be angry and call out both – or all of the – parties here. He is a disgusting sub-human who deserves to rot in jail. The mother also needs to be called out for not protecting her daughter. She could have taken her off the set and told them to get another actress for the movie.
@annabelle Thank you for keeping the focus on the abuser. I feel the same way. It is easy for us to condem everyone for not protecting Dushku, but the real onus should be placed on the predator.
I hope that with each horrible account made public, Victims will be encouraged to speak out and that their loved ones, teachers, agents and co-workers will also have a better understanding, and strength to support the victims.
I think these abusers feed on all the finger pointing
ITA.
I agree with you so much. I wish all those blaming the less powerful people in this situation would stop and ask if their comments are helpful. Abusers love to see other people taking blame for their actions.. I believe it makes them feel justified.
We never stick to blaming the actual abuser for longer than a heartbeat.
While yes the stuntman is the one responsible for the abuse, Eliza’s story also shows serveral instances where the work environment failed to protect her before, during and after her assault. And I see nothing wrong with people scrutinising that. If the director is not responsible for creating a safe work environment – especially for child actors – then who is? Is this an industry with zero accountability?
I don’t see a problem with putting the spotlight on both. There is a balance to be found, like the article above has done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Sisi it was an unsafe work environment. He literally spitefully physically harmed her in his professional capacity . He openly called her jailbait. He was literally reported. This reminds me of the Catholic Church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 100% behind Eliza on this, and I’m glad that a good deal of cast members spoke out supporting her.
But honestly. HONESTLY. What would be the point of someone as well known as Eliza – decades later – speaking out against some random stunt guy if he hadn’t done this. It would serve absolutely no purpose for her to take down someone who was innocent.
And on top of that – she ended up with broken ribs after a stunt injury… following her confiding in an adult on set.
This guy is human trash. He absolutely disgusts me, and quite honestly, I hope the rest of his miserable existence is absolute hell on earth – he’s already put others through such a horrible life shattering experience – he does not deserve a moment of happiness.
Sure, go ahead and sue her. It will give HER lawyers the opportunity to take depositions of EVERY SINGLE PERSON who knew about it at the time. Forgot about that pesky discovery process, didn’t ya?
Absolutely. I have to think he knows that, but thinks by throwing the word lawsuit out there he can intimidate her and get her to back off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story is heartbreaking. I cried when reading Dushku’s account this weekend; cried again when I saw her mother’s response and saw red when I saw this scumbag’s smear here. I hope he rots in hell, and I hope this helps Dushku heal.
+1 on all counts.
This dude’s justification makes no sense. Even if she did have a crush on him (unlikely, but not impossible) she was still a 12 year old child. If I found out that a 12 year old had a crush on me, I’d find a way to let her down easily and maybe try to encourage her to show interest in boys her own age, but I definitely wouldn’t think of her feelings as an invitation. This is the part that gets me the most angry about his statement:
‘Oh, I bet Joel is dating all the women,’ ‘I bet Joel is screwing a lot of women,’ so I said then we have to be careful with this one,” he told Us.
We have to be careful with this one… As if she’s the dangerous one. What he’s saying there is that SHE could get HIM in trouble for HIS OWN behavior. What an absolute dick this guy is.
Exactly. Even IF -a big if- his recollection is true, his response reveals his misogynistic mindset. A man falsely accused would not retaliate like this. And the fact that he never considered that he should behave more maturely than a *12 year old girl* – well, to me that says it all.
Eliza specifically said he groomed her – any so-called ‘crush’, IF such feelings ever existed on her part, was the direct result of an adult preying on a twelve year old girl and manipulating her.
And like I said above, twelve-year-olds do not develop feelings like those for adults in their 30s unless something is seriously wrong (abuse, grooming, trauma). Which it very much was, here.
He is guilty. You can tell by how he tries to change it into a story about a girl with a crush.
Right? I mean she was 12! I had a crush on my school librarian at 12 … all he did was give me cool comic books to read to improve my french. School girl crushes are easy to deal with. This guy was obviously a predator
“I bet he’s screwing a lot of women” Yeah, because virginal 12-year-olds think and say those things. Wtf. Poor Eliza.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel for Eliza.. it must have been so hard for her, I hope her voice won’t fall flat and for someone to actually dig dirt on this criminal.
I thought that there would be less creeps this year, but I guess the stories will keep coming like 2017, and there are probably so many to come.
The abusers are just in front of everyone now.
Much light to Eliza, I hope she continues to be brave and strong in her fight against addiction.
I follow film writer Mark Harris on Twitter (love him) and months back he mentioned 7 harassment/abuse stories he knew of that people were working on. He said he’d keep updating the relevant thread but that things were far from over. So far only 2 have come out, which presumably means 5 he knows of still haven’t yet. It’s mind boggling.
yeah there’s also whispers on twitter and blinds about an A-list trafficking situation that’s being worked on by reporters which will eventually be published.
We’ve not reached the part yet where things get better. We’re not even remotely done with the bad part.
Oh, dear God…that’s a nauseating story. Much light and love to Eliza. What a horrible emotional burden to bear all of these years…
I hope her abuser knows there is a fresh pit in hell waiting just for him.
I support Eliza. Good for her for speaking her truth.
I believe her.
What disgusting trash! And I do not believe a 12 year old said “Oh, I bet Joel is dating all the women,’ ‘I bet Joel is screwing a lot of women,’.
I’m a huge Buffy fan and I love Eliza’s work in Buffy. I was heartbroken to read her story and I’m glad she finally feels that she can speak out about what happened. The guy’s response is so completely toxic and awful. You know that feeling you get when you’re telling the truth about something but not being believed? I can imagine it’s tough enough now for her to tell her story and have her abuser deny it and basically slut-shame her. Can you even imagine the feeling of fear and powerlessness and hopelessness she felt as a little girl trying to be heard and believed? It really does break your heart.
This is very upsetting, and I haven’t found a way to make my thoughts into a comment yet.
I’m angry and upset, and the words just seem wrong or corny or worthless.
Without a doubt she speaks the truth. Without a doubt he just uttered a denial101 predator statement.
What was done to Eliza was despicable and criminal, and I hope she gets the support she deserves.
Listen, he can sue all he wants. But, likely there will be medical records that prove that Eliza did end up in a hospital with broken ribs. So that likely will be a strike against him and his character. And if the people she told come forward to support her side of the story….it will probably be an uphill battle for him. Especially if there is more victims that decide there is power in numbers and also share their stories on abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. A 12 year old would ask – “Oh, I bet Joel is dating all the women,’ ‘I bet Joel is screwing a lot of women”. WTH EVER! This is simply vile.
