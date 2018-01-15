Aziz Ansari accused of assault, trying to coerce a 22-year-old into sex

I’ve always liked Aziz Ansari. I’ve rooted for him. There are too few prominent Asian-American men in Hollywood, and Aziz Ansari made a name for himself as a self-aware ally, someone who spoke with authenticity and nuance about women, relationships, sex, love and everything in between. But we can’t have nice things anymore. Like, James Franco’s outing as a pervert didn’t surprise me. But this surprised me. A young woman has detailed her violating and disturbing encounter with Aziz Ansari in a lengthy interview/account with babe.net – you can read the entire NSFW piece here. Prepare yourself. It’s upsetting.
The young woman’s real name isn’t published, the article just calls her Grace. Grace was 22 when she met Ansari last year at an post-Emmys party. The flirted, she gave him her number, they met up quickly for a first date in New York. He ended dinner out quickly and brought her back to his apartment. It was there where he tried to repeatedly coerce her into sex, failed to acknowledge verbal and non-verbal cues that she was not interested in having sex with him, and more. She ended up leaving his apartment in tears. From the end of the piece:
Speaking to babe, Grace mentioned the glaring gap between Ansari’s comedy persona and the behavior she experienced in his apartment as a reason why she didn’t get out earlier. “I didn’t leave because I think I was stunned and shocked,” she said. “This was not what I expected. I’d seen some of his shows and read excerpts from his book and I was not expecting a bad night at all, much less a violating night and a painful one.”
…Grace says she spent the next day groggy and miserable. When they asked, she told her coworkers that the date had gone poorly. She also reached out to her friends, who helped her craft a message to tell Ansari how she felt about the date. But he reached out first.
“It was fun meeting you last night,” Ansari sent on Tuesday evening. “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” Grace responded. “You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances.” She explains why she is telling him how she felt: “I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.”
“I’m so sad to hear this,” he responded. “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”
From reading the tweets about this, I get that there are a lot of men and a handful of women who don’t think Grace’s story is really all that bad or a clear-cut case of assault or sexual misconduct. Which is the larger problem – not every woman has been raped, but I guarantee that the overwhelming majority of women have had these kinds of disgusting encounters on a date, where it feels like he’s trying to coerce you into something, like he doesn’t even care if you’re uncomfortable, or that you’re saying you don’t want to do anything and he’s still trying and that an erection has no conscience. The fact that so many women shrug this off as “a bad date” or “just an awful night” is part of how we normalize rape culture instead of consent culture. I believe Grace. And it upsets me because Aziz really seemed like a good guy.
Aziz has issued a public statement, saying that he was “surprised and concerned” with Grace’s account and that after their date…
“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”
The statement concluded with: “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”
I think what bothers me is “upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.” Do men actually have to sit there and think about this, hours later, days later and only then do they realize that they’ve acted like total creeps?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
UUUUGHHHHHHHH. That’s all I can say right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it to early to cancel 2018???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could get better. Let’s try and see how the 2nd half of the 1st month goes… smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is quickly going to start having the opposite effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. While this is sexual assault, I feel that most people can’t even comprehend how this could be assault considering she “went along” (not my words). I feel sorry for this woman. I already see the majority of reactions in favor of Aziz and blaming the victim. I wish everyone had to take Rape Culture 101.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is how the #Metoo movement will be stopped in its tracks. I have re-read this article a few times and I don’t see abuse of power here. Creepy =/= assualt. I think the Atlantic nailed it with their analysis on this article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for doing your part in standing up for men and stopping metoo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a very difficult thing to explain. How she both felt uncomfortable and remained.
That she still engaged in those acts, but also refused participating. It’s a mix of complicated thoughts and feelings many don’t understand.
And that’s not what should be focused on anyway. It’s how Aziz responded. How he persisted. How this woman was pulling away. Not enthusiastic. And he kept pushing. He clearly wanted 1 outcome. And he was working more towards that goal than he was concerned with this person’s feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just the Atlantic article, and I totally agree with you (and Caitlin Flanagan) here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be honest, I’m not going to read Flanagan’s article. Why? Because it’s probably more of her anti-feminist condescending bs.
https://www.salon.com/2012/01/19/the_creepy_condescension_of_caitlin_flanagan/
http://www.msmagazine.com/winter2004/backtothekitchen.asp
https://twitter.com/thewayoftheid/status/952906035278352385
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also just checked out The Atlantic analysis; it’s right on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think the analysis in the Atlantic was spot on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read that. It’s so disrespectful to the women in her generation who didn’t get away. Were they not strong? Did she just call a generation of young women weak? This same generation continuing fighting the battle to have what a woman wants, her comfort and her safety matter?
Ansari’s callous, entitled behavior harmed his own career. If what he did was so benign, why is it so damaging for women to talk about it? And let’s not kid ourselves. He’ll be fine. Cool girls who love to talk about how strong they are in comparison to other women will keep him afloat.
That article was garbage.
Also, Grace did not owe cultural diversity the favor of not talking about her experience with Ansari. As a PoC, I am appalled that she made that argument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone on here who is smart and able to engage in critical thinking, rather than groupthink hysteria, should read Laura Kipnis’s Unwanted Advances. It’s a quick read, less than 4 hours, and a fantastically written book about her experiences with a title IX investigation on her campus. She’s a feminist professor who teaches film studies. It’s such a good good book to edify yourself so you can approach these issues with clarity and nuance. Highly recommended!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, I’m someone who engages in critical thinking and not groupthink hysteria! I should totally do what you say!
Why don’t you talk about your views?
Wow:
“In the book, she puts forward an eye-catching explanation about binge drinking and sexual assault: that students get drunk precisely to act out retrograde gender stereotypes, in which men are aggressors and women passive to the point of catatonia.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, it’s tricky. I can see the point of the article but I belief Grace’s account too. Many times our expectations of a date don’t add to the reality of it unfortunately. Many women, as have I, had many experiences like Grace’s.
However, my personal stories, I wouldn’t class them as rape. Harassment maybe. Creepy, hell yes. If I expect affection and love and get a horny douchebag who insists on sex after a casual night of drinking and flirting, I would just not class it as rape because I didn’t feel threatened, scared or trapped. Annoyed, sad and frustrated, yup. Feeling disappointed is not the same as feeling violated and scared by the attacker. I’m not traumatised or haunted by my experiences. I don’t have the emotional or physical scars of dates gone wrong because men are often douchebags. This is just my opinion on my crappy dates with similar behaviour and I know people deal differently with these things and have other feelings.
I never cared for Aziz in particular but I read rumblings about this supposed behaviour during the Louis CK exposé so this is not surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your take seems completely reasonable. I think many women, and likely men, relate to this just as you do. My dating years, long ago, had an instance or two like this and I feel about them as you do. No trauma, just annoyance and some anger about being put in situations that I would rather not be in. In no way, for me, was my experiences even cause for a thought little less a mention when subjects of rape or assault came up.
I’m aware others may feel differently and I don’t begrudge them their take on their expetiences. This woman In particular seems to be calling this guy out for being an aggressive asshole which is fine. I think that there are a lot of them out there. My read is that she isn’t saying their was a rape.
In a perfect world, this wouldn’t even need to be discussed and parsed because an enthusiastic yes is a long way from “letting” someone do something. I wish that world was the one we live in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would classify my creepy and harassment stories as rape. At first, I hesitated, because it makes me immensely sad to do so, because i didn’t want to be a victim, because it seems to trivialize the word ‘rape’ but actually I think my doing so – classifying my awful encounters as rape -shows how commonplace rape actually is, and how much work I needed to do to find partners who were respectful, empathetic, and invested in my comfort and safety.
I sometimes find that other people are loathe to own up to their sadness and the awfulness of their experiences because it sucks to admit it, feel those awful feelings, go through the cycle of denial. self-blame, anger, fury, depression.
And yes, you get to define what the encounter was. But when you stop denying how much it hurt you to be coerced, to be forced, you have a power that is so beyond what you ever imagined to define what you want and who gets to be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that it goes into the broader culture regarding boundaries and how exactly consent is defined. We’re taught that sometimes people need to be pushed to get out of their comfort zones (not just in terms of sex) to enjoy something. And I think a lot of people define consent as a lack of a “no” instead of an enthusiastic yes, if that makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this happened exactly as she said, I believe she felt violated by the interaction, and I can also believe it’s possible there was misunderstanding/miscommunication, given we don’t know what she means by non-verbal cues.
I can only imagine how that gets compounded in the heat of the moment, when you don’t know each other well, and especially if one partner isn’t comfortable asserting themselves for whatever reason. It sounds like he stopped sex in response to her verbal cues. It was insensitive and pressuring that he continued to talk about it.
It’s a good lesson in why anything less than an enthusiastic yes shouldn’t be taken as consent, and I’m sad for her because people respond in black and white to this stuff, and this case doesn’t check neat boxes.
But she has every right to share her story. It happened, she felt violated, and no one should be silenced for a “greater cause.” Aziz isn’t denying it happened, and hopefully he and other men will be more responsible in making sure the women they hook up with are fully consenting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ellec yours is the best comment I’ve seen here. And you’re right, this is why we need to change how most of us think about consent. Anything but a clear “yes” is no. This is a nuanced case and you can believe both people.
Also, I think we should be commending her for confronting him about it. That had to be so hard. But with a nuanced situation like this, where one person doesn’t see what’s wrong, she helped him realize what he did wrong. I’m sure that was in the back of his mind in the future, and I hope he made an effort to get that resounding “yes” before anything happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He acted the way I would assume famous men would act…entitled. I didn’t realize she was 22 until just now, and that adds another layer. She probably was excited about dating a star and thought it would go a very different way.
One could’ve raised an eyebrow about Aziz some time ago when he refused to acknowledge any issues with Louis CK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody raised an eyebrow around here. Everyone ran to support Asiz because “he is grappling with finding out something awful about a good friend.”
Poor guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this. he’s never been “one of the good ones.” ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not you too Aziz. This sounds like an example of I think she wants to have sex with me because I’m a star. And she might be thinking a popular entertainer wants to date me. They both got it wrong but we don’t know either of them or what their agendas might have been. I’m guessing but he sounds like an ass, poor girl.
Boy we’re going to be really shook if stories come out about celebs we really adore like Hugh Jackman, who himself admitted he was a womanizer and slept with many women before he met Deb. Just hope it was all consenual. Hollywood is one big cesspool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgusting. Reading her account made my arms crawl. I would’ve be so terrified, I’m not even sure I would have had the courage to confront him (and be so polite about it too; of course women are taught to be overly polite even when it’s not our fault). It was clearly assault, he clearly knew she didn’t want it, coerced consent is not consent. All those men caping for him- you know it’s because they don’t think it’s wrong; that they would do the exact same thing. Those women though? Probably have been through the same position but rape culture is so normalised they never thought it was rape.
Also – how many men are hiding behind this ‘woke’ persona ? He fooled me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I both enjoyed and hated Aziz. I loved his attempt to do episodes on immigrants and Islam. But, His episodes on feminism just felt too men’s rights jokey friendly to me, like the Home Depot -type commercial episode where he focuses on a microaggression (a man came up to his table and declined intros with all the women) and his wanting to be an ally, but then caping for feminism cost him his job altogether. that also seemed to be the message with chef Jeff episodes – I am screwed If I say nothing, I am screwed If I say something. Just, no!
grace’s story also made me sick. I believe her.
I am sick from the Caitlin Flanagan weigh ins, and I am sure in some time we will hear about #metoo costing men their jobs. Men ending up in the hospital with blue balls now they can’t assault and coerce women. Won’t anyone think of the men?
Just wait – #MENtoo will happen.
There is a real crisis of masculinity in this country and we need MEN to step up and fix it – not women. The onus is on men to realize rape culture is failing them as much as it is hurting women. And also, f*ck you, Aziz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#mentoo is being used, but by men victims of sexual assault by more powerful men (Bruce Weber, etc.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a hard one because OF COURSE this woman, and every woman has the right to refuse advances. Every woman ALSO has the right to feel whatever she feels after going through with something she is not entirely comfortable with. We are not required to be perfect victims. We are not required to to the exact right thing at the exact right time. However, I’m not quite sure what his ideal response would have been?
He clearly failed to acknowledge and/or understand verbal and non-verbal cues – however, he DID acknowledge her hurt and expressed that he was sorry for his part in causing her pain and distress. Of course he should have done better before/during their interaction. …but I’m not sure what he could have done differently afterwards?
Also, how fucking sad that even the ‘good’ ones have these hideous skeletons in their closets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How was Aziz ever one of the good ones? Because he used feminist talking points to sell tickets?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, pretty much. He also realized it would get him laid more. Gotta watch out for those wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The idea that sex is all about a negotiation that starts from the point the man wants it and the woman doesn’t, and the man’s role is to persuade the woman and the woman’s is to be persuaded, just seems to be SO ingrained that men don’t even know they’re doing it.
Is it a new thing? Is it the ongoing creep of online porn culture? Or what? Because I’m in my 40s and I don’t remember it being like this when I was in my late teens and early 20s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, in my early 30′s and before I started dating my husband I have certainly had one or two awkward conversations where I wasn’t really up for physical intimacy and that was viewed as me playing ‘hard to get’ and/or being a ‘tease’. I don’t know if it is a ‘new’ thing – in fact I think the ‘chase’ has been a part of our cultural narrative for longer than we’d care to admit.
And yes, the narrative that a man must ‘chase’ a woman and if a woman is saying no she’s just playing coy/hard to get/whatever is far too ingrained in our cultural narrative. To be honest, I don’t even really know how to process it or what to say about it without sounding like an asshole – because part of me wants to say it isn’t entirely the man’s fault because this shit is so normalized.
I remember being distinctly horrified when watching one of those ‘gypsy wedding’ shows on TV – when the ‘grabbing’ happens…but how many of us have had our ass grabbed in a crowded bar, or on a dance floor in a club…as if it’s no big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a bit of both, in my experience. (new, amongst young guys, and not–as in, not throughly widespread. Or maybe I’m just lucky.) I’m in my twenties, and I’ve been in this, Grace’s, situation more than once.
The fear becomes what might happen if I say no? How do I say no without getting him angry? How do I leave? Do I slow it down and hope he looses interest, or do I just do one thing or another, and hope that’s enough?
This is, as is said, the culture. It’s such a problem, the seed of the larger problem, and it’s infuriating that people can’t see or understand why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could find it again but I once read an article laying out how kisses in TV shows are very often shown with the man going to kiss the woman, the woman pushing him off, him going in again, her pushing him off again, then him going in again and, hey presto!, passion ahoy!
Everywhere you look, everything is arse about face to how it should be, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve actually found myself noticing that (about representations in television/film) more and more, of late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, it’s been like that as long as I can remember. I’m in my early 60s and when I was young and dating I didnt think there was another option. It was all about the negotiation. It was a given that he was going to try and the onus was on the woman as to what happened. Granted, I grew up in a different time but some things never seem to change. It seems almost cyclic to me. And by that I mean the sexual expectations associated with dating during my days put the burden on the woman to draw the lines. There were “ good girls” and “bad girls”. Then time moved on and sexual freedom became more and more acceptable and women were able to own their sexuality without being categorized. But somehow in all of the sexual revolution (such a trite term) men didn’t get the memo that even though a woman owns her sexuality, the words no and stop and don’t still mean the same thing.
So now women are free to express themselves sexually without being branded a whore…..and yet we’re still negotiating our boundaries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone remember watching “General Hospital” in the 1980s? Luke and Laura, the It couple? I did, as a child, no less, and the first time Luke saw Laura it was in a nightclub, and he was so ‘overwhelmed’ by her beauty….he raped her. Not to mention she was there with another guy. And it wasn’t a controversial story line for its time. And yes, they had a big wedding, were relationship goals of the era, etc. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adele,
I remember it so well! Laura was at the disco with Scottie Baldwin, her great love at the time.
I have said, in retrospect, how horrifying Luke and Laura’s relationship was but, at the time, their “romance” and wedding were everything. I was around ten and got checked out of school to watch the nuptials!!!
Things are improving somewhat because this deal wouldn’t ever fly today, thank God!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RedOnTheHead – yes, perhaps it is cyclical. You’re the generation before me and Ansari the generation after. Perhaps my generation got away lightly? That said, I just spoke to Mr Sixer to ask him about this and he said, “Yes, but you were a) not girly, b) an extreme gobshite and c) a bit, well a lot, scary. I doubt any bloke who thought sex was a negotiation they were in charge of would have asked you out in the first place. Why do you think I waited for you to ask me out?” So er… yes. Perhaps I’m just a harridan with no idea at all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve brought this up before. In literally EVERY avenue of entertainment, romantic pursuit is portrayed as not taking “no” for an answer.
And realistically, men and women do read non-verbal cues differently because of this. The choice to come up to an apartment, or to stay when your date has made it clear that they’re interested in sexual contact -because of that deeply ingrained lesson, and in the absence of the actual word “no”, these are non-verbal signals that say “keep trying”.
In other words, we’re doomed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sad thing is that what happened to Grace is familiar to most women who have ever been out on a date, that persistent pushing of her boundaries, that ongoing push for more, right now, with no thought that maybe he could just sit back and let her come to him when she was comfortable with him rather than that idea of “helping her to just loosen up”. Honestly to the reader here how many times have you had some date say to you to just relax with what they are doing sexually, it’s entitlement to another persons body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So so so disappointed. Master of None season 2 was my favorite TV of last year. He MADE me like him – I wasn’t so bothered circa. Parks and Rec. Are there truly no good men out there? I should re-phrase: are there no good powerful and successful men out there? Does power/success always corrupt in this way?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. This sounds like literally every date I had in college that didn’t end in a relationship. And every date my friends had with an asshole. It’s kind of blowing my mind, in a good way, that this is all being called out for what it actually was. While it’s all depressing and awful, etc., maybe it’s good that as a culture we are finally, finally defining it for what it is: rape culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The absence of “no” isn’t the same thing as “yes”. I would have hoped more people thought that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! Precisely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Male feminist is a warning label.
The way people are defending him is really bad. Of course he isnt as bad as Weinstein but there is always someone worse. Cosby is accused of rape by more women than Weinstein.
Sadly he will likely get away with this if he drops out of the spot light for a bit. What can damage him though is his image, he tried to manipulate women into believing he was a guy that gets it so this is showing us he isnt. He just exploited all those talking points for money.
Or like Noël Wells, who worked with him, tweeted:
“the problem isn’t only that men can’t read social cues, or that they overstep boundaries, the problem is when women or their struggle are used as a commodity, for sex, status, convenience, or personal acclaim.”
He used feminism to be relevant and lauded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I am so glad this was outed.
To all celebs, don’t use #MeToo and women’s issues in general as a way to market yourself when your private actions don’t match up with your words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think many of us have been in Grace’s shoes, I know I have several times.
Anyways, I certainly think it deserves to be discussed, too. It’s definitely time for consent culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is, of course, no excuse, men have to learn to take ‘no’ for an answer. Still, thinking about these stories of ‘dates gone bad’ does make me wonder about the role alcohol plays in these situations. Alcohol is known to make people less inhibited, it blurs the lines. Add to that the fact that young women often have more difficulty pointing out what their boundaries are, because they have less experience, as well as the macho-ness of many men (which is also, up to a point, traditionally expected of them) and you have a potentially very, very unpleasant mix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“clear non-verbal clues” pardon me, but what is that? You don’t want to do something, say NO, get up and leave. A bad date and poor sex doesn’t mean assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
non verbal cues being she moved her hand off his crotch half a dozen times and he kept moving it back, for one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@gabbie
What about the “non verbal cue” where she blew him twice?? Once after he pointed to his d* and made one of those silly questioning Aziz faces.
I’m thinking when that happened Aziz is thinking she’ll be staying the night or for a few more hours anyway.
They both need therapy. She needs to find her voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all women, especially one so young, have the confidence or strength to say no in that situation. We are conditioned to please, to want everyone to like us, to not make others upset or uncomfortable. It takes many women years beyond 22 to gain the ability to stand up and say “no” to so many things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me, just for kissing, it means: not kissing back, arms straight by my sides, making no eye contact, shrugging out of a hold, pulling away as soon as possible, and basically giving no cues that I’m into the experience.
I think a lot of women do this because we hope our date will get the hint. But lots of men persist on.
Many women say no, but many may not. Some may be too inebriated to think clearly. Some may be fearful of a confrontation. Others may have no other way to get home. Lots of reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I should add that I don’t think Ansari should be taken down for this. He was insensitive to her feelings but she is ultimately responsible for saying no. Doesn’t sound like she clearly did and doesn’t sound like he used physical force in any way. My point above is that we don’t teach girls how to say no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said no during my entire rape. I didn’t stop him. So why don’t we teach men to hear NO instead ? And teach them to be decent human beings too while we’re at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I take issue with needing to teach girls to say no, as if this is solely something girls are responsible for. There’s no reason Aziz couldn’t have asked, “can I kiss you?” “Can I…?”
I have a son (toddler) and when he’s older I plan to teach him to ask for permission at every “base” along the way. Its not hard to teach boys to ask for consent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, learning to say ‘no’ is indispensable in life, and no it does NOT mean that women bear the sole resonsibility for bring treated well. Men need indeed to hear ‘no’ as well, and hear it quickly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She not claiming rape, she is claiming that she did something she didn’t feel comfortable doing because he didn’t pay attention to her cues. If at any time she clearly said stop I don’t want this and he physically forced her he ought to be in jail. If she worked in his industry and he offered her a job or threatened to take one away he should be blacklisted. I’ll teach my daughter to protect herself, to feel empowered to say no at any point, to not care if it hurts his feelings or makes him tink she is a tease, instead of waiting for anyone’s son to ask step by step by step. I live in reality, not a psa commercial. Just because we shouldn’t have to do something doesn’t mean we don’t have to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since when is sex only about one party’s feelings? It is about enjoyment and in some places teenagers are actually taught in school health /sex Ed to look at their partners, ask them how they are enjoying the act.
Sex isn’t something ‘done to one party by the other.’ And when you frame it as something women need to be on their guard about, that isn’t healthy either, it breeds fear around sex.
I know we probably won’t agree, but that is ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you completely AANG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
22 is very young. I had a very similar experience in my early 20′s, I’m sure many of us did. You still want the guy to like you so you mumble and turn away or act coy instead of just saying straight up no or leaving. I think it’s interesting that after she left to use the bathroom and told him she wanted to slow things down she chose to remain naked while watching tv with him – or at least that’s how it reads in the article. I think he sounds like a total creep in this account but it also does sound like there could have been clearer communication.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
STOP NORMALIZING RAPE CULTURE. ITS NOT THAT HARD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VECCHIASIGNORA, THANK YOU. This, exactly.
“If at any time she clearly said stop I don’t want this and he physically forced her he ought to be in jail. “
AANG, I agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teaching women to clearly confidently say no is empowerment, preparedness. It is not victim blaming or excusing men for unacceptable behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
franco’s response was better than his. awful reply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Franco was in a position of power over the women he was involved with since they worked for him, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think what bothers me is “upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.” Do men actually have to sit there and think about this, hours later, days later and only then do they realize that they’ve acted like total creeps?”
If only they thought about it afterward. I listened to Dan Harmons bog apology podcast, and I don’t necessarily want to applaud the guy for basic honesty, but it’s just so far beyond any trickle of honesty we’ve gotten from any other men about this. The take away I got from listening to him is this behavior is perpetuated by the fact that men just don’t spend two seconds thinking about what it’s like for us. They can’t be bothered.
What strikes me about this situation is that in talking to the girl over text later, and in his statement, I actually buy that he didn’t realize how badly he was behaving. I’ve had dates like this. I’ve had the iterated “No,” “Oh, I guess that means wait a few minutes and try it again” experiences, and I am the girl who will angrily end the encounter and tell the guy what he’s done wrong, and routinely, the response is shock and sadness and defensiveness and sometimes shame. So either these guys are really great actors, or they are profoundly ignorant, and it’s because they can’t be bothered to think of us as human beings.
Another thing Harmon said is that he couldn’t have behaved towards Megan Ganz the way he did if he’d had basic respect for women. He respected a few women in his life as being exceptional, but generally couldn’t be bothered to think of the rest as human, and I think that might be true of Aziz here, who seems to have good, respectful relationships with women.
The really frustrating thing to see about how incredibly defensive guys are about this issue is, it’s such a roadblock to the kind of thinking men need to do to change this dynamic between men and women. Women think about men ALL THE TIME. When a guy propositions us, we’re thinking about how hard it is to get rejected and what his feelings are going to be and we’re all about managing the situation in order to procure the best outcome for a guy. We are so far up the ass of the male mentality that we will have sex with a guy even when we don’t want to, even when it’s painful, because we think it’s such a sin to give him blue balls.
It’s just profound, the difference in how much time men and women spend thinking about each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so spot on about this. It’s so easy and pat to just go “Have some empathy, goddammit!” when the culture has been enabling exactly this kind of behaviour forever. Men just have zero incentive to really question themselves because they don’t get called on it and it ultimately has no benefit for them.
Just the fact that sooo many of us have been on this exact kind of date before says it all. And how many of us actually do get back to the asshole dates with explicit reasons why we don’t ever want to see them again.
What also struck me reading this account was how much of it was straight out of porn. It read like he was going down some checklist of moves, like he was playing out some sexy fantasy in his head and she was just the living, breathing sex doll he was enacting his moves on?
Isn’t it actually scary how little about women and sex this supposedly intelligent, successful adult man seems to know that he just busts out some porn moves and thinks that’s hot?
We really still have to have so many conversations and this kind of account really is the perfect set-up for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not clear here, but in the original statement it’s her text that says that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bridget
Thank you for pointing this out.
“Grace,” is the one who implied it stated “upon further reflection,” and that “it may have seemed okay,” in her texts afterward to him.
If the woman is admitting that he may not have known what she was thinking or feeling, you can’t expect a stranger you’ve just met to figure it out through telepathy. Yes he wanted sex, and what she was giving in the way of foreplay led him to believe she would have sex. It’s true most men won’t differentiate between capitulation, resignation and whole hearted passion- but frankly can we as women really expect a first date/stranger to care?
This should never have been aired publicly. It’s a hard lesson for them both. For her- seek therapy, improve self preservation skills and learn to use your words. Examine why she cared about pleasing him, and her own motivations. For him, gain explicit permission and lay out expectations immediately in a diplomatic way when dealing equity women/strangers you’re attempting to have sex with. This encounter traumatized her that night and may have ruined his career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he saying “upon MY further reflection,” or “upon HER further reflection”? I read it as “upon her further reflection she felt uncomfortable.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I read it as her only realizing she was uncomfortable after she further reflected on it. Like, she was totally into it and then later decided it was a violation. BULL. SH#*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one is surprising and very disappointing to me.
I’m very sorry for what this young woman has gone through, it’s an all too familiar situation to far too many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men have whined for years that they aren’t mind readers, how could they ever understand body language, they need clear no’s. (Ed note: said no sex repeatedly, still raped, so this never worked for me)
Now I see the opposite, men whining that how should everything be verbally requested, talking it out that’s so ridiculous.
I’m left with the impression that some men just like raping. They really don’t give a shit if the woman enjoys it. Sex is only for their enjoyment, their bedpost notch list, their orgasm, something to crow about later. So what does it matter if the woman is doing it to make you go away, to avoid something worse, or just because she’s given up and is worn down.
The root cause is treating sex like it’s something owed you, a status symbol. Not like something you do with a partner for mutual enjoyment. It’s seen as something taken, or won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This times a million. Yup, exactly. Some of them like to rape, want to rape, and don’t want anything to change the culture that supports them being rapists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men are stupid. Last night in a french talk show, a man came to talk about “how difficult it had became to be a man since the #metoo movement started”. At first I thought “Idiot, if you’re not an ass**** then you don’t have to change how you behave towards women”. After a night of thinking, every men should reflect more on how they behave towards women, maybe it should become harder for them, for once to think about how they think about women (all of them, not only their wifes, daughters, mothers etc..)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To people saying this kind of thing will bring down a movement … no, just no. It’s not that fragile. The “witch hunt” crowd will seize on it but hey, they would anyway.
This kind of coercion, where the person you’re with doesn’t care if you want to or not, is something women commonly experience. It’s important that we talk about it too so that women don’t feel like it doesn’t matter or isn’t wrong or should be accepted.
Some people may take issue with her publicly calling him out after she brought it up privately but that’s because he wore that #timesup pin with absolutely no self awareness. He’s like many men I suspect; they think that because they aren’t Harvey Weinstein they’re good guys. I seriously doubt this will end his career (unless it’s a serial offence) but the public shaming is deserved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. Also, Caitlin Flanagan sucks. I remember reading her in high school where she argued about women wanting to stay at home and be lazy and how feminism was denying them that right or something.
She is peak rich white woman feminism and I am embarrassed for the Atlantic that they publish her and a bunch of other crap journalists like Meghan McArdle, David Frum, that woman who published a what about the men falsely accused of rape article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have been waiting for this one since his AWESOME show took a misogynistic asshole “nice guy” turn towards the end of the second season, but was couched as anything but. It squicked me and some other female friends (and fans) out, and now I sit here very unsurprised. I used to love this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so upset when this news came out. I believe her, of course, but this makes me feel even more hopeless, seems like there really is no saving this world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As women, we can agree that many of us have had an encounter like this at some point. But I am extremely uncomfortable condemning someone on the basis of “you didn’t read my non-verbal cues”. If we want someone to glean consent solely from non-verbal cues, then we need to acknowledge which non-verbal cues are saying “yes” – and that clearly doesn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all, I believe her. And I agree with Kaiser and other posters that this is precisely the sort of behavior that fuels rape culture over consent culture, and it’s especially disappointing coming from a man who was supposedly ‘woke.’ He exploited his power, tied to his celebrity, wealth, and age, to pressure a young woman into sex acts she did not want. It also illustrates, very sadly, the ways in which young women are conditioned to please in order to get people to “like” them. Because it’s hard for many to understand why she did not say a clear and emphatic NO and get her @ss out of there. All of this is a function of patriarchal culture that is very much alive and well. STILL, despite his gross, dishonorable behavior, I do not think it’s fair to Ansari to classify this as sexual assault. It is very tough to draw the line between sexual pressure and assault. I don’t think they should be equated, especially in a case where he was not her boss and she was apparently free to leave at any time. But he should damn well acknowledge his entitled, pressuring, objectifying behavior, which does exist on the rape culture continuum. No, he’s not at the top of the continuum like Matt Lauer or Harvey Weinstein, but his behavior was similarly exploitative, objectifying, and lacking in empathy. The fact that he doesn’t understand why it’s a problem is a damn shame. This would be a fine teaching moment if he in fact genuinely cared about this issue, which he apparently does not. I would not automatically cancel him for this if he showed a willingness to learn from it, but I will cancel him based on his response. And we need to teach our girls that sexual empowerment begins with NO, regardless of the fact that our porn-saturated hookup culture tries to indoctrinate them to the contrary. And our boys that consent means an eager YES, none of this ‘mixed signals’ bullshit. We also really need to discuss the problem of celebrity worship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok imma be the asshole
I’m female and I myself wouldn’t qualify this as assault.
Creepy and harassing yes a shitty date yes. He also sounds like he has no idea what he is doing sexually and was bumbling around.
I think the metoo movement is great but I also think the movement needs some male allys for it to be realized by men (I’m not talking about Aziz) and they may not always be perfect ally’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean a dude used feminism just to further his comedy schtick and he doesn’t REALLY respect women? Color me shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the risk of having everyone jump down my throat, what I am struggling with when t comes to stories like this or like Mark Wahlberg’s is that we are putting all the ownership on men. WE need to be stronger, more vocal. Is Wahlberg a jerk? Yes, but he did exactly what he needed to do to look out for himself. Was Williams a saint for just going along and filming for low cost? Yes, but in the end, that was HER choice. All th side commentary about “how she would be viewed” is bs. If she wanted it, she should have asked for it.
Grace’s story shows me something. We DO have the power to emphatically say no and to leave. (I”m talking about this case specifically, with a nonviolent offender.) Is he a creep for continuously trying to put her hand on him? Yes, he’s gross and sounds like a terrible sexual partner. But I really struggle with the exchange of oral sex, continuing to stay naked on the couch across the room, and bending over for him, as a clear sign that you don’t want this. He got her home when she wanted to leave and apologized when she said she was uncomfortable the next day. Does that mean we all can publically destroy others when we find ourselves in situations that we put ourselves in and ultimately regret?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. There isn’t always perfect “non-verbal” communication between partners, especially when they have just met and have been drinking. There were definitely mixed messages, according to her account, and what he did should not make him “cancelled”, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snowed In
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
when did it become ok to put your fingers down someone’s throat, during sex? isn’t sex supposed to be romantic , even if it’s on a first date? exceptions being if someone agrees for bdsm. how does someone think it’s consensual when you are sticking your fingers down someone’s throat???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this as a bit of hyperbole on here part, afterall, actually ‘down her throat,’ would have meant she probably would have vomited all over him, bringing the whole lousy date to a quick end.
It sounds more like he was a doing some. patented p0rn move- wetting his fingers with her saliva so that they’d be lubricated enough to stick elsewhere. Gross. But apparently and sadly someone has led Aziz to think this is a hot move. I suspect those women didn’t say anything to him about his terrible ‘technique.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of girls I know took a class called “Women’s Self Defense” in college. Maybe there needs to be a “What is Consent?” course offered as well? For both men and women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never, and would never, gone home with a guy I wasn’t interested in getting to know physically. For what? Scrabble? Gimme a break on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have done it to make out. That is my netflix and chill. I don’t see why it is a big deal. What you are saying seems like some new age version of, he bought me dinner so I have to have sex with him.
You can set your own standards and it is entirely ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s at all saying that she went up so she neeed to put out. Rather, that she was sending a non-verbal signal that she was at least interested in the prospect of sexual contact (and non-verbal signals are a part of what we’re discussing here).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I’m saying. Obviously he wanted to at the least make out with her, and by going with him, especially after “ending dinner quickly,” I don’t think it was a stretch or a violation for him to assume she was into it, too. I’ve had plenty of yuck first dates and I assure you that they never ever ended up back at his place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it can be difficult for some reading her account and think well “why did she do that or she should’ve just left” but that’s part of the problem. Male entitlement has become so engrained in our culture, that the responsibility of consent has fallen solely on our shoulders. She made the fact that she was uncomfortable clear, but all Ansari could think of was trying to f**k her, he didn’t care about her feelings, he saw as a goal, and objective to be won over. He never stopped to realize, or cared enough, to think about what she wanted. Everything was about him, and because the women didn’t shout NO at the top of her lungs and storm out, its her fault he’s an insensitive creep?!
We have a looooong way to go, ladies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. You perfectly articulated what I struggled to get across upthread.
Well said, Marty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Kitten. I really feel that if he actually took 2 minutes to actually acknowledge her feelings instead of seeing her reluctance as a nuisance, this all could have been avoided.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, PPP. It’s all about selfishness and lack of empathy on the men’s part. But at the same time, traditionally they have been encouraged to act not think about feelings. we need a paradigm shift in mentalities and teach the youth not to disconnect sex from respect for the other person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know some will say this is victim blaming and go for it if you feel that way. I’m going to get out how I feel because this situation seems like a very bad date where two people crossed signals in a big way.
The part I struggle with is that she expected him to understand her non verbal ques after knowing each other for…what… like a day? My husband has known me for over ten years and misses my non verbal ques all the time.
Also, she didn’t pick up on any of his non verbal ques? Oyster bar. His apartment. Oral sex. Fingers in the mouth. I mean he all but shouted at her that he wanted to have sex. I don’t see how she didn’t know what he wanted and if it truly wasn’t what she wanted she should have left, full stop. She takes no responsibility for her action or lack of action and now has set about trying to ruin his career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did ask where where she wanted to have sex (only more crudely).
So it’s like she misread his signs as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m struggling here like a few of you. It’s really the non-verbal cues that I’m having a hard time with. She was excited to meet him and pursued him, she went to his apartment and did not leave when he continually put her hand on his penis. It sounds like there were definitely mixed messages being sent. I just don’t get it honestly. I’ve never put myself in a position like this. I’ve read every comment and I still just do not understand. Why stay? He wasn’t forcing her to. Why stay somewhere that makes you feel so terrible?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh thank god. I’ve read so many tweets about how Grace is overreacting etc that I wasn’t even sure you guys would be supportive. I’ve been in a few situations where the guy I was on a date with tried to coerce me into having sex with him and I had to fight him off. Like, saying I wasn’t into it and nothing is gonna happen wasn’t enough of a no for them, I had to fight them off!! Like, wtf??? They were good guys, too. Like, so the other guys that I was into having sex with – would I have to fight them off too?? The tweets saying Grace’s experience was nothing to cry about made me shudder – if men, people, society think this is ok, then I really don’t like the world we are living in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord Almighty – how about you just use your words? Or even your legs and walk out? Women cannot be this helpless and weak and still claim an abuse has taken place – unless they are under a certain age.
I sure as hell knew, even in my early twenties, what it meant if you went back to their apartment. Sure- yes, anyone can change their minds at any time. But that’s what it boody meant – you were going to have sex. Not watch Seinfeld.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am saying all of this as the mother of a teenage girl who I would advise this way. First I applaud her for actually writing him and telling him how his actions made her feel. That was brave and really may have saved some other girl from feeling the same way, because yes I honestly believe he had no clue.
My first piece of advice is just because you think you know your date, because they are a celebrity or even if you know them in another setting you don’t really know them. People put on images all the time. They could be totally different. She got a clue from the controlling wine thing, and it bothered her enough to remember it. Listen to your gut, don’t expect what you saw on tv or at the office or wherever you know them from this is a different relationship. Remember Maya Angelou’s quote when someone shows you who they are listen. Second all people are different. There are women and men out there who would have loved the controlling way he was and even the constant pursuit. I know it is hard to fathom to some, but there are people for everything out there. Blame 50 shades of Grey or it’s ilk if you like, but millions of women see and like that kind of stuff, so I can see how some men may be confused, and a celebrity or powerful man who has women dropping at his feet probably more than other men would be more likely to be confused. Finally, this is my fervent plea to all young women out there and this line broke my heart, please it’s 2018 never unless forced by physical violence feel pressured to give oral sex, or in this case it sounded like she thought she could maybe get out quicker if she did it. No don’t do that just get out. His response to her messages leads me to believe he really didn’t understand her cues and probably wasn’t trying to assault her, but the next person may not do that and this was bad but it could be worse.
Now I know some will say I’m blaming the victim, but I’m not. All people, even men, have a risk of being sexually assaulted, and will even if the MeToo movement results in equal pay and less sexual harassment for all. There will still be victims and perpetrators. We all need to protect ourselves.
These kind of stories do muddy the MeToo movement a bit, but I think they are important. As much as some on here can’t believe he didn’t realize how she felt, I think there is a very big possibility this is the case, and we need to teach both men and women how to communicate better. The problem is when you try to conflate these with Weinstein and some of the others, it just isn’t the same, but it does serve a purpose to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I hate men. My hubby was the only good guy I met and the rest of men can go eat dust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised.
Never liked him.
His show is not that funny .
And his face reminds me of my abusive ex.
He also pretented to be woke and ally and all the while being an egotistic patriarchal jerk.
Better late than never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I don’t discount anyone who is struggling with how to view this. I would point out though that there are some whispers that hers is not the only story about this guy. For that reason, I am waiting to hear more for now. This could be an opportunity for discussion and growth…or this could be a lot worse than this one situation. We will see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To everyone worrying about him here, look at it this way. Like the sh—y media men list, this serves as a warning to other women that Ansari has this approach to foreplay and can’t read non-verbal cues like someone repeatedly shoving his hands away. PSA!
If it’s fine, then it shouldn’t be a problem to talk about it. But all his future potential dates appreciate the info.
The ‘liberal’ men upset by this (your Glenn Thrushes, editors of Harper’s, Catherine Deneuve’s buddies, etc.) are upset precisely because the element of surprise and blind insistence (and embarrassed tolerance on the part of the woman) is key to these maneuvers. So again, PSA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who wants to use ‘cultural diversity’ as a defence for Aziz can just f–k off and keep f–king off.
I was in a similar situation in my early twenties – went to a guy’s house, he made an advance (not nearly as crude as Aziz), I pushed him off me and moved away from him and….. he respected the non-verbal no, didn’t try to make me feel bad about it, didn’t come on to me again, didn’t make me feel scared or unsafe, and treated me like a human being and not a piece of meat (we actually watched tv together). Side note – he was Indian.
So Aziz the self-identified ‘sensitive male feminist’ gets ZERO slack from me for being brown in this situation, he knew damn well what he was doing and how not to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wrong place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the text she wrote and I thought she expressed herself very well and was to the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think what bothers me is “upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.” Do men actually have to sit there and think about this, hours later, days later and only then do they realize that they’ve acted like total creeps?”
I dont think he meant that he had to sit and think about it, that was part of what she had texted him. At least thats how I read it.
Also, I dont think this case is necessarily open and shut. Because I think she has a right to feel uncomfortable or violated but at the same time, she could have said “No” or “Stop”. But at the same time, he probably could tell that she wasnt comfortable or enthusiastic about what was happening and should have taken a moment to ask if it was ok to go further. Hopefully he did learn from their conversation they had. Im not out here to vilify the man. if turns out he continued this behavior…well then perhaps its time to re-evaluate if this guy is worth a second chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’m going to get a lot of hate for saying this but it’s stories like this where things get blurry. Women have been told for so long to ‘play hard to get’ and ‘don’t give it up too quickly or he won’t respect you’. If a woman has sex too soon, she risks being called a slut or a whore. Plenty of guys are well aware if this and so they push and push, thinking it’s all part of some game. Well maybe it is but what about those times when it isn’t and the woman really isn’t interested? It would be so great if we could move past all of this and women could have sex without fear of being shamed, while men knew that if she says no, it really means no and not that she’s playing hard to get.
I don’t think we should hate Aziz for this. He behaved like an idiot but I think this is a time of education and transitioning for both men and women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read her very graphic account and several “think pieces” dissecting the relationship, as it were.
They were both dum dums. He’s in his thirties, and this is a glaring example why we should all date within a few years of our own age. She was obviously still naive enough to believe he would want to court her, and she noted their dinner was “rushed”; she wanted to be seen in public with a celebrity and he thought he might get laid.
Most of us have had encounters that left us feeling like our intentions were misinterpreted or uncomfortable. Some of us have even been the recipient of oral sex on the first date, which usually was a good indication we were DTF. Based on this anonymous storyteller’s very detailed recounting of her date with the alleged perpetrator, I am left feeling very uncomfortable with a lot of things, but mainly with labeling her encounter sexual assault.
I believe her feelings, but I believe him too. In this case she gets to remain anonymous and he doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse