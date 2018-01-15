Tom Hiddleston & his scruffy ginger beard are here to make 2018 slightly better

Here are some photos from the London premiere of the animated film Early Man. Tom Hiddleston knew that 2018 is already a total f–king sh-tshow, so he was like “now is the moment to unveil my scruffy hiatus beard.” Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne all have voice-acting roles in the film, and they were all in attendance at the premiere. I would think that a premiere for an animated film would be a good time to loosen up the dress code, but Hiddles just went with an impeccable-looking suit. He looks sort of like Maisie and Eddie’s father. Hiddles voices “the villainous Lord Nooth” in the film.
Hiddleston worked on Avengers: Infinity War throughout last fall. I think they filmed most of the movies – or all of the movies – in Atlanta, and there was little to no gossip about Hiddles then. I’m sure the Hiddles Purists will tell me that of course there were millions of Twitter sightings or whatever, but honestly, I think the guy has been trying to “go dark” for the better part of 15 months or so. He doesn’t have any post-Avengers projects lined up so I truly think he’s just taking some time off right now, hence the beard. He looks good, doesn’t he? I love it when he has longer hair and facial hair. Furry Hiddles = The Best Hiddles.
Meanwhile, did you read that completely random story about Hiddles looking to purchase a little country mansion? According to the Daily Mail, he was seriously considering purchasing a mansion in Wiltshire for £4 million from British comedian Michael McIntyre. The deal fell through though. I like that Hiddles is looking for a quiet place in the country – very posh and British. Maybe he’s planning for the life he wants to have, with a wife and babies.
PS… Yes, Maisie Williams’ pants are AWFUL.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Scruffy ginger Hiddles is definitely the best one.
Given all the Taylor crap and people trying to work out what song is about who, I’m not surprised he wanted no part of that.
Dragged up by the Daily Fail yesterday, and the article was roundly slagged off by the posters!
Eddie Redmaynes toggle jacket is also extremely awful.
He stole Paddington Bears look!
Hiddles looks good though. Maisie’s pants do not look good.
Eddie has the weirdest dress sense, not altogether excused by the fact that he is colour blind.
Gucci contract will wear Gucci suit.
He does look very good. Puppy + search for bigger house = sounds like LEGS has a significant other in the picture now. *Yes, it is me, but we’re still pretending its secret*
Maisie’s shirt and bag had Keith Haring images on them, like she decided to pay tribute to an artist at an animation premiere.
No shots of Eddie’s wife Hannah’s fantastic coat?
I’m sorry lp but I’ve already secretly married him, and we’ve been on our very secret, year long honeymoon. He only came up for air to do Hamlet.
Tom and I have been married for over a year now. The reason it seems like he hasn’t been seen much is because I’m a little nervous about everybody talking about our relationship. He’s such a sweetheart to care about my feelings and keep us secret. I love his beard and told him to keep it
Back off, dear. We’ve been quite openly married here on Celebitchy for the past 4 years. You aren’t the first to try to steal him. My security forces, headed by Mark Strong, will be around to deal with you shortly.
I’m so sorry @lightpurple and @cranberry! I didn’t mean to steal your man. Tom is guilty of spouse stealing too, because I was secretly married to Lenny Kravitz until Tom and I met and fell in love with each other immediately
if he is married to all of you, no wonder he has been looking tired!
spidee you win. Poor guy has such a hard life.
The picture of the three of them is the most incongruous thing ever!
But, such is the state of the world, I haven’t any desire to be snarky. Even about scruffy hiatus beards. And anyway, scruffy hiatus beard is such a good phrase that I’m going to steal it and use it. Often.
I’m happy to see the Tomster!
TommyAnnE is looking depressed. Get this boy working again or in another high-profile relationship. My CB clicks are way down!
I doubt after media storm 2016, he would show any GF soon. I rather think we will see him one day with ring on a hand.
*waves at Bonzo like a crazy person* Nice to see you around these parts B!
Hiddles either needs a new job a new romance, or both. I’m in danger of actually cleaning things at home in order to stay busy, and no one wants that.
Not every guy looks good with facial hair, but Tom does. He always looks so perfect in a suit, but the other 2 people in the picture are dressed badly. Her pink pants and sparkling shoes are hideous, and her sweater is ugly
Yup. Maisie and Eddie look like children.
Poor Tom, he os constantly overshadowed by something. I honestly can’t see anythig past those pink pants. Awful!
hahahah
Your right. The eye just goes straight to her crotch and that giant zipper. lol
He looks lovely with that beard. ::sigh::
Poor Maisie – those pants are just terrible.
WOULD. love this look. He’s looking relaxed and rested. :-}
the zipper on those pink pants is in a very strange position….awkward.
Going dark was the best he could do after the entire Taylor Swift episode. The only way to regain some maturity and be taken seriously again. Am curious to see his next romantic love interest (or at least one he goes public with).
Gorgeous, he should always keep the beard and the longish hair.
Lovely and scholarly. A good look for him. 😍 The hair is spectacular. All of it.
I think he’s gone feral and is contemplating the Universe and reevaluating his life. He’s a very sensitive guy, and the recent incessant beatings from the press have caused this retreat and hiatus. I predict he will emerge better than ever.
And why can’t one do these things for him/herself without an SO being involved?
He’s been looking … not sadder but more subdued and less upbeat.
Also agree that dog + house shopping doesn’t necessarily mean he’s attached.
I hope so. I’d like to see him in a serious relationship though. Just because I think he’s a very loving person and would do well having a more well rounded personal life rather than everything be about his career and scholarly pursuits. Also because relationships take a lot of work, and it’s especially difficult to find the right person for working actors that have to travel a lot and don’t get enough quality time with any prospect they might meet.
@cranberry, the points you make about work vs personal etc – these are things he himself brought up first in early 2016 (in an interview w Jada Yeung(sp?) he spoke about getting better at bridging the gap) and definitely early last year as well (stuff about being home, friends and family being just as important as work). I wouldn’t say he’s in a relationship or that he’ll end up married for sure, but going by his own words he does seem keen to have more balance and I’d wager he’s at the point in life where he’s more seriously considering his future. And that’s not a weird thing at all, it literally happens to all of us. And it’s not to say he’s never taken relationships seriously before either, by the way. He’s spoken about relationships in the past too. Its more that many people hit a point where they feel like “this is the time to really do this” and they kind of dig down and really work at it more. I’ve seen it happen a few times to friends in their 30s and 40s.
@sweets, agree. His last serious relationship I think was Susannah, but he needed to focus on his career and couldn’t give the quality time needed for something serious. That was totally appropriate and understandable. Now he’s already devoted years prioritizing his career over his personal life, and I think he’s starting to suffer the effects of imbalance. He’s a sensitive person too so I think it really starts to take a toll on him being mostly single – no SO. I think he keeps busy a lot with acting, reading a lot and writing. He’s a big reader. That, and hopefully some bed buddies, helps him not be lonely, but I think he’d like to have a constant companion now, and I really think he wants children soon – because he’s like a big kid too.
I think Tom looks like their older, banker brother more than their father. But he looks good!
And it amuses me that Tom and Eddie played two halves of a donkey in a play once, and now here they are
(that was them, right? Or have I got my actors mixed up?)
You are correct, Penfold.
Or was it an elephant?
Tom played one of the the front legs of an elephant which Eddie, playing the female lead in A Passage to India, was riding atop.
Aah, right actors, but wrong animal and wrong role for Eddie. Got it now, thanks!
I agree with all of you, Tom looked so good with his long hair and beard. I’d prefer the beard trimmed a bit more, but I always prefer that look. But he pulls this new look off so well. Have you seen the pics when he first arrived w/his new glasses. He looked like a hot college professor!
Absolutely gorgeous. I would prefer a nicely trimmed hiatus goatee to the scruffy hiatus beard, but I’ll take what I can get. I hope I’m wrong, but I think this is the last we’ll see of him for a while.
IF only my college professor look like Hiddles . And yes – his hair looks so soft and great. This is a perfect look for some Willy S. play. Please Hiddles.
This is my favorite look on him – I’ve always loved the grown out hair and some scruff. More of this please!
I can’t say the scruffy beard is his best look, but I’m not complaining. I’ll take what ever version of Hiddles I can get at this point. But I do love a smooth hiddles. And it’s been a long time that the locks have been let out.
Me too
Careful how you reply this time!!😜
Wow.
Last time she replied and put my other name in all our posts disappeared!!
Anyway, as I was saying, Hiddles is a very sensitive guy who, IMO, needs a LOT of attention, validation and TLC. Emotionally high maintenance, but totally worth it, I am quite sure. Part of his charm and the wounded, vulnerable thing. Works for him, just like the facial hair.
He really is Lord Byron reincarnated. With less kink, probably.
I could be wrong.
Did you mean that as an addition to your earlier post?
I did.
“Hiddles is a very sensitive guy who, IMO, needs a LOT of attention, validation and TLC. Emotionally high maintenance, but totally worth it”
@MI6 – So agree with you. Tried to says this earlier. I think he does a good job keeping himself motivated and positive by keeping a good attitude and staying busy. It’s important in professional acting because you always have to be looking and preparing for the next job. But relationships take a lot of practice and work too especially for those needing a lot of attention and validation. I think he does want the whole shebang, at very least a reliable, built-in audience – that he will love and cherish. hehehe
Hey there @ Sp-eye-didlydee !
(I think it will work)
So far so good. 🕷
And hey there to you too.
🕷❤❤🤗
Code.
Cranberry, remember when Rodney Crowell called him “Mr. Lonesome A Lot”?
Believe that.
I feel for him.
Hey MI6, yeah. I also remember hearing that he blew off an audition once early on to surprise his girlfriend in Paris. Lesson being, he was not going to get far in film acting being the ultimate romantic. It seemed he then got serious about how diligent and single focused he’d have to be for prime-time acting career.
I think it shows how he can go too far in either direction, although it’s hard to make that case for HW film acting career. Actors that want to succeed at that level have to sacrifice A LOT, perhaps everything as we’ve seen how despicable the industry can be.
Thought Rodney was a bit tactless to say that.
🕷: Or intuitive.
And Cranberry, yeah, Hiddles seems to be an intense man of extremes. He doesn’t do anything halfway, by my observation.
And the industry will suck the life out of you if you let it. Jim Jarmusch knows. Great metaphors in OLLA.
Me too. But then I felt it was more about Rodney keeping him in character for Hank Williams than it was about Tom personally. Tom really didn’t know much about Hank aside from reading the book and other written accounts. Rodney is from the classic country music world and was raised on HW music – even met him as a kid.
I think it was to give Tom an emotional frame of reference for HW life/music.
@MI6
I agree. I worry for people like him that so earnestly and vulnerably put everything out there. Hollywood will and has sucked the life out of many and then spits them out when they’re not profitable anymore. That and the entertainment-tabloid media will finish you off and bury you if it gets them ratings/clicks.
duplicate.
Yes to the hair, and the suit is nice enough. But no to the beard … Let us see your beautiful face, Tom ! Also a big yes to Tom getting a country house, and maybe wife and children in a not too distant future. That would be lovely
You want his fandom to explode?
I believe we would survive
Ninetta: *snort*
Seriously.
Tom looks good — his outfit is definitely the most put together of the three. I love Maisie Williams, her pants — not so much. They might not have been too bad were it not for the weird zipper. As for Eddie Redmayne — what’s with the toggles on that jacket, they are just as disconcerting and distracting as Maisie’s big zipper.
Aside from that, Eddie has definitely found the Fountain of Youth. He looks 16 and not 36!
You know what? I was mocking the shit out of him during the Swift time. Now I say this: please more of him than all these predators around the world. Can you believe this? I really hope that this man finds someone out of the industry, puts a ring on her finger, becomes the father of babies, and sticks to his private life. Yes, it sucks for his fans when he barely appears but lord, this whole industry is disgusting. May be Hiddleston finally saw that as well and wants to distance himself.
I always saw him as one of the good guys & hated that he got dragged, but yeah now that all these rats are being exposed almost daily, TH is looking like a real angel.
He’s so cute! He was the best S. Fitzgerald!
Oh hello.
Really wish he and Taylor would get back together. They’re perfect for each other since both are huge famewhores.
I hope this is the Johnathon Pine in TNM2 look.
Yikes, he looks like complete shit.
Can’t wait for this movie!
