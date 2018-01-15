Tom Hiddleston & his scruffy ginger beard are here to make 2018 slightly better

Early Man world Premiere

Here are some photos from the London premiere of the animated film Early Man. Tom Hiddleston knew that 2018 is already a total f–king sh-tshow, so he was like “now is the moment to unveil my scruffy hiatus beard.” Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne all have voice-acting roles in the film, and they were all in attendance at the premiere. I would think that a premiere for an animated film would be a good time to loosen up the dress code, but Hiddles just went with an impeccable-looking suit. He looks sort of like Maisie and Eddie’s father. Hiddles voices “the villainous Lord Nooth” in the film.

Hiddleston worked on Avengers: Infinity War throughout last fall. I think they filmed most of the movies – or all of the movies – in Atlanta, and there was little to no gossip about Hiddles then. I’m sure the Hiddles Purists will tell me that of course there were millions of Twitter sightings or whatever, but honestly, I think the guy has been trying to “go dark” for the better part of 15 months or so. He doesn’t have any post-Avengers projects lined up so I truly think he’s just taking some time off right now, hence the beard. He looks good, doesn’t he? I love it when he has longer hair and facial hair. Furry Hiddles = The Best Hiddles.

Meanwhile, did you read that completely random story about Hiddles looking to purchase a little country mansion? According to the Daily Mail, he was seriously considering purchasing a mansion in Wiltshire for £4 million from British comedian Michael McIntyre. The deal fell through though. I like that Hiddles is looking for a quiet place in the country – very posh and British. Maybe he’s planning for the life he wants to have, with a wife and babies.

PS… Yes, Maisie Williams’ pants are AWFUL.

World Premiere of 'Early Man' - Arrivals

World Premiere of 'Early Man' - Arrivals

World Premiere of Early Man

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

68 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & his scruffy ginger beard are here to make 2018 slightly better”

  1. Lindy79 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Scruffy ginger Hiddles is definitely the best one.

    Given all the Taylor crap and people trying to work out what song is about who, I’m not surprised he wanted no part of that.

  2. Millennial says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Eddie Redmaynes toggle jacket is also extremely awful.

  3. lightpurple says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Gucci contract will wear Gucci suit.

    He does look very good. Puppy + search for bigger house = sounds like LEGS has a significant other in the picture now. *Yes, it is me, but we’re still pretending its secret*

    Maisie’s shirt and bag had Keith Haring images on them, like she decided to pay tribute to an artist at an animation premiere.

    No shots of Eddie’s wife Hannah’s fantastic coat?

  4. Sixer says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:52 am

    The picture of the three of them is the most incongruous thing ever!

    But, such is the state of the world, I haven’t any desire to be snarky. Even about scruffy hiatus beards. And anyway, scruffy hiatus beard is such a good phrase that I’m going to steal it and use it. Often.

    I’m happy to see the Tomster!

  5. Beth says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Not every guy looks good with facial hair, but Tom does. He always looks so perfect in a suit, but the other 2 people in the picture are dressed badly. Her pink pants and sparkling shoes are hideous, and her sweater is ugly

  6. SM says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Poor Tom, he os constantly overshadowed by something. I honestly can’t see anythig past those pink pants. Awful!

  7. grabbyhands says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:58 am

    He looks lovely with that beard. ::sigh::

    Poor Maisie – those pants are just terrible.

  8. LondonGal says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:58 am

    WOULD. love this look. He’s looking relaxed and rested. :-}

  9. Maria F. says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:24 am

    the zipper on those pink pants is in a very strange position….awkward.

    Going dark was the best he could do after the entire Taylor Swift episode. The only way to regain some maturity and be taken seriously again. Am curious to see his next romantic love interest (or at least one he goes public with).

  10. serena says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Gorgeous, he should always keep the beard and the longish hair.

  11. MI6 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Lovely and scholarly. A good look for him. 😍 The hair is spectacular. All of it.
    I think he’s gone feral and is contemplating the Universe and reevaluating his life. He’s a very sensitive guy, and the recent incessant beatings from the press have caused this retreat and hiatus. I predict he will emerge better than ever.
    And why can’t one do these things for him/herself without an SO being involved?

    • OG OhDear says:
      January 15, 2018 at 9:56 am

      He’s been looking … not sadder but more subdued and less upbeat.

      Also agree that dog + house shopping doesn’t necessarily mean he’s attached.

    • Cranberry says:
      January 15, 2018 at 10:40 am

      I hope so. I’d like to see him in a serious relationship though. Just because I think he’s a very loving person and would do well having a more well rounded personal life rather than everything be about his career and scholarly pursuits. Also because relationships take a lot of work, and it’s especially difficult to find the right person for working actors that have to travel a lot and don’t get enough quality time with any prospect they might meet.

      • sweets says:
        January 15, 2018 at 10:55 am

        @cranberry, the points you make about work vs personal etc – these are things he himself brought up first in early 2016 (in an interview w Jada Yeung(sp?) he spoke about getting better at bridging the gap) and definitely early last year as well (stuff about being home, friends and family being just as important as work). I wouldn’t say he’s in a relationship or that he’ll end up married for sure, but going by his own words he does seem keen to have more balance and I’d wager he’s at the point in life where he’s more seriously considering his future. And that’s not a weird thing at all, it literally happens to all of us. And it’s not to say he’s never taken relationships seriously before either, by the way. He’s spoken about relationships in the past too. Its more that many people hit a point where they feel like “this is the time to really do this” and they kind of dig down and really work at it more. I’ve seen it happen a few times to friends in their 30s and 40s.

      • Cranberry says:
        January 15, 2018 at 11:43 am

        @sweets, agree. His last serious relationship I think was Susannah, but he needed to focus on his career and couldn’t give the quality time needed for something serious. That was totally appropriate and understandable. Now he’s already devoted years prioritizing his career over his personal life, and I think he’s starting to suffer the effects of imbalance. He’s a sensitive person too so I think it really starts to take a toll on him being mostly single – no SO. I think he keeps busy a lot with acting, reading a lot and writing. He’s a big reader. That, and hopefully some bed buddies, helps him not be lonely, but I think he’d like to have a constant companion now, and I really think he wants children soon – because he’s like a big kid too.

  12. Penfold says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I think Tom looks like their older, banker brother more than their father. But he looks good!

    And it amuses me that Tom and Eddie played two halves of a donkey in a play once, and now here they are :)

    (that was them, right? Or have I got my actors mixed up?)

  13. virginfangirl says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I agree with all of you, Tom looked so good with his long hair and beard. I’d prefer the beard trimmed a bit more, but I always prefer that look. But he pulls this new look off so well. Have you seen the pics when he first arrived w/his new glasses. He looked like a hot college professor!

  14. Kate says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    This is my favorite look on him – I’ve always loved the grown out hair and some scruff. More of this please!

  15. Cranberry says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I can’t say the scruffy beard is his best look, but I’m not complaining. I’ll take what ever version of Hiddles I can get at this point. But I do love a smooth hiddles. And it’s been a long time that the locks have been let out.

  16. Ninetta says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Yes to the hair, and the suit is nice enough. But no to the beard … Let us see your beautiful face, Tom ! Also a big yes to Tom getting a country house, and maybe wife and children in a not too distant future. That would be lovely :-)

  17. Evie says:
    January 15, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Tom looks good — his outfit is definitely the most put together of the three. I love Maisie Williams, her pants — not so much. They might not have been too bad were it not for the weird zipper. As for Eddie Redmayne — what’s with the toggles on that jacket, they are just as disconcerting and distracting as Maisie’s big zipper.

    Aside from that, Eddie has definitely found the Fountain of Youth. He looks 16 and not 36!

  18. Guest says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    You know what? I was mocking the shit out of him during the Swift time. Now I say this: please more of him than all these predators around the world. Can you believe this? I really hope that this man finds someone out of the industry, puts a ring on her finger, becomes the father of babies, and sticks to his private life. Yes, it sucks for his fans when he barely appears but lord, this whole industry is disgusting. May be Hiddleston finally saw that as well and wants to distance himself.

  19. Harryg says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    He’s so cute! He was the best S. Fitzgerald!

  20. Grace says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Oh hello.

  21. lightpurple says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Really wish he and Taylor would get back together. They’re perfect for each other since both are huge famewhores.

  22. virginfangirl says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    I hope this is the Johnathon Pine in TNM2 look.

  23. Claudia says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Yikes, he looks like complete shit.

  24. lily says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Can’t wait for this movie!

