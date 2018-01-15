Racist politician’s racist girlfriend texted racist crap about Meghan Markle

Did you know that racists and people who date racists will often say and text and write racist sh-t? I know, it’s completely shocking! Since we have a lot of British Celebitches, I guess there’s a demand for this story. For everybody else, here’s what you need to know: The UKIP party in Britain is sort of like the most Deplorable wing of the Republican Party. They are racists, they hate immigrants, they hate people of color and they hate the fact that Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle. Well, there’s a UKIP leader named Henry Bolton, and he’s dating a “glamour model” (Britspeak for a cheesy, budget pin-up model) who texted some racist sh-t about Meghan Markle. Water is wet, racist a–holes are racist.
UKIP’s leader Henry Bolton is considering his future today after his glamour model girlfriend was accused of sending a series of racist tweets about Meghan Markle. In the series of alleged vile slurs, Henry Bolton’s 25-year-old lover Jo Marney said Ms Markle’s “seed” would “taint the Royal Family”. According to the Mail on Sunday, Marney allegedly made a string of explosively racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée, claiming the black actress’s entry into the Royal Family would “pave the way for a black king.” During the shocking tirade, the glamour model claims she would never have sex with a “negro”, and describes black people as “ugly”.
The leaked messages resulted in her immediate suspension from Ukip after the Mail on Sunday alerted party bosses to Jo Marney’s highly offensive views. Today party Chairman Paul Oakeden said he has some “difficult decisions to make… and he will make them today.”
He told the BBC’s Sunday Politics: “He is very focused on those decisions today… I am sure that whatever he does will be the best decision for the party.”
The comments were allegedly made by the model in a text exchange with a male friend roughly three weeks before she embarked on a relationship with the politician. In the conversation, she also targets ethnic minorities in general, saying they are “pushing their way to the top slowly. Next will be a Muslim PM. And a black king.” Ukip leader Henry Bolton is already facing calls for his resignation after he left his 42-year-old wife without warning.
Not to look a racist gift horse in the mouth, but I do want to raise a slight objection here: private citizens have every right to be deplorable, racist douchebags in their private lives, however offensive. If this woman was Jane Q. Citizen, I would think she was an a–hole but that she was also free to think or say whatever she wanted. I think the issue here, in this specific case, is that Jo Marney seemed to work for UKIP in some capacity? And for sure, it’s news that the party leader’s new girlfriend is a racist a–hole. It would be like Paul Ryan leaving his wife and taking up with Tomi Lahren – we would be pouring over every stupid thing Lahren ever said (and she’s said a lot of stupid and racist sh-t). Anyway, it was just announced that Jo Marney got dumped!
Anyway, this is yet another reminder that Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry isn’t entirely beloved by the British public and some of that has to do with her race.
Disgusting, deplorable woman, Miss Marney. I love that it seems like her ‘friend’ took objection to Marneys racism and leaked the texts (it would appear).
I feel sorry for Meghan but I’m happy Marney was called out. Sometimes I forget where we yanks get our racism/xenophobia from, then something like this happens. Sadly, I’m sure the Trump admin would hire her.
A “friend” who objects to racism would use the opportunity to set you straight while wondering how his acquaintanceships could harbor such poison. This “friend” used a private exchange from someone who trusted him to make some quick cash.
Two wrongs don’t make a right and more importantly, this does nothing to help Markle settle into her new life.
Payday or not he put a racist piece of shit on blast, good for him.
I respectfully disagree. He more than likely is a racist piece of shit as well. He makes dirty money, gets to watch Meghan make the wrong headlines by a concern trolling rag and has helped raise the media pricetag on Meghan. Nothing good about vile trash.
@Enough Already
+100 to everything you said.
Did you read the texts? The person called her a racist in real time and she kept blathering on. Then (s)he leaked the texts to call her out on her racist comments. What more could he/she do? Tough crowd…
Yea. She defended and owned being racist In the texts. Proud of it. And he knew. Absolutely. You don’t date someone that is a proud racist, pos and not know it.
Annabelle
I read them and I’m not impressed. You see him calling her out, I see him stoking the fire for more outeageoys responses. This happened in November when this loser was still a nobody. She started dating the pol in December. He was coming under increasing fire after Christmas for his views. Now, mid January the friend leaks the two month o,d tweets. Where is his nobility again?
Tough crowd? You could say that. As a woc these things are more than just morning gossip that I can forget about by lunchtime. This is what my reality looks like.
@Annabelle Bronstein
Well, I read the messages yesterday and wondered why a so-called “friend” leaked texts that were privately exchanged. And, of all the avenues this so-called friend could have taken to expose Marney’s racism, he chose the DM, a racist rag, whose is making headlines and money off this controversy at Meghan’s expense.
except it took her friend 3 weeks, and only AFTER she started dating the politician…….
On a serious note (sorry!) the main point of this story is that since the toad Nigel Farage left the party after the Brexit referendum was won, they haven’t been able to elect and keep a leader because each one they pick says or does or is shown to have connections to something outlandishly racist within seconds of being elected.
Odious and racist as Farage is, he was able to keep it focused on the EU. Now the referendum has been won and he has decamped there’s nothing left in the party but racism so outrageous that everyone can see there is no real difference between them and a bona fide neo Nazi outfit like Britain First.
So y’know – sorry Meghan that you are collateral damage. But it’s a good thing really, if it’s another step toward total UKIP annihilation.
Farage is a vile being but yes he kept UKIP focused on the EU cause and not on what it is, the b@stard child of Britain First.
The non Brit visitors, in the UK ‘glamour models’ is a nice way to say a model who gets her clothes off for the red top tabloids and bottom shelve magazines. Think topless with not much else on.
Yes, Nigel Farage, that representative of the “ordinary and decent” British people who resigned the VERY morning the referendum was won. Definitely a man of the people, whose best mates with Trump and Assange – nothing shady to see here folks! Can anyone keep track of the number of UKIP councilors and members who were revealed to be racists? And this is, of course, followed by UKIP releasing a statement about ejecting these ‘bad apples’. I’d bet a kidney that Jo Marney is hardly the only Ukipper who thinks Meghan should go back to “bongo bongo land” (an actual quote from a former UKIP councilor about countries receiving foreign aid).
The UK mainstream media is equally to blame for giving a platform to this utterly irrelevant party which continues to get wiped out in elections, yet receives disproportionate air time. Not to mention the fact that David Cameron made the disastrous Brexit gamble in response to the perception that UKIP was an electoral threat. He thought that by calling the referendum (and by assuming a Remain win) he could stave off the threat from UKIP and Eurosceptics within the Tory party, and the rest is history.
Sorry to go off on a rant, but as an immigrant living in the UK, I can safely say that Farage (and UKIP) represent everything that is toxic about the current state of UK politics.
Not a rant. You’re right. A friend of mine always says that UKIP was largely a BBC creation (anti-EU sentiment was already credibly and strongly expressed within the Tory party) because of the seemingly constant platform they gave to Farage.
Totally unexpected comments
Well, she is a party activist, so not quite Jane Q private citizen.
This whole story is disgusting, but also fascinating/kind of hilarious in that the dude is in his 50′s, Jo Marney is 25. Bolton is not actually separated from his wife – who lives in Vienna (EU lols) with their kids for ‘financial’ reasons (As in wife and family of UKIP leader live in Austria because that’s where she works)- but was allegedly informed about his relationship ’3 days’ before it started.
Bolton has already said he won’t step down, and that the ‘romantic’ part of their relationship has ended.
I mean to each their own, but HE DID discuss these details in the press, and the dysfunction at play is hilarious.
I’m sitting here stuffing my sarnies for lunch and watching the Daily Politics segment on him. Shouldn’t laugh really but that whole thing about the EU gravy train and his marital/girlf arrangements is so incredibly damning but also Mr Bean levels of painfully obvious!
PS: Also, the Tory MP they’ve got on there to discuss it is the woman who made the “n-words in a woodpile” comment a while back and couldn’t see anything wrong with it. I kid you not. You really couldn’t make it up.
Pretty much most of UKIP are on the EU gravy train – its the reason Farage called for a 2nd referendum as he’s worried he will lose his nice big fat EU pension if we leave the single market.
I’m still baffled that people in my age range could even begin to think such horrific bullshit. We’re living in a time where we have so much access to other cultures, other people – literally at our fingertips. We’re not being raised in a world of segregation – I know there are plenty of people out there who are just awful people. And some of them are raising families. But I still just find it so strange that anyone could hold such vile, outdated, inhumane views.
All I can figure is that these are mentally feeble people who are unable to think for themselves. And maybe they’re scared of their own inadequacies and because we’re slowly shifting away from rewarding the most basic/unimpressive white people they’re finally starting to realize that they have no valid reason to have the kind of privilege they hold. Older generations in my family hold more conservative, insensitive views. I don’t agree with them – simple as that. I’m able to think for myself, and we keep (slowly) progressing as a society.
It was the age that shocked me too.
You can almost excuse a post-70yrs old racist on the grounds that it was their norm and they didn’t have much contact with other races, but a 25yr old in 2018?!? Mind blown!
And the language she used was so Alf Garnet, a discredited sitcom that was on the tv decades before she was born.
My favorite part is when she tried to backtrack later and came back with that classic gem and said her comments were “taken out of context”. In what kind of f*cked up bizarro world are those words going to have ANY other kind of context??
Just another gutless racist who folds the second they realize there might actually be real consequences for puking up such disgusting drivel.
yes, the old “out of context”, second only to “it was only a joke!” in the realm of CYA.
“Just another gutless racist who folds the second they realize there might actually be real consequences for puking up such disgusting drivel.”
TRUTH!
It’s sad, sad, sad. But the fact is that there are lots of closet racists in Britain just like there is in America. If there was a device that can be used to scan the thoughts of people, you’ll be surprised to find that even those who are ‘outraged’ by the racist statement of the useless glamour model are closet racists themselves. Whoever thought that a racist in chief would be the President of the US in this 21st century? Anyone who thinks racism wasn’t a factor in Brexit is living in denial. Sadly, racism is alive and well in Britain, from those at the top, to those at the bottom.
I was really annoyed that the Daily Mail made this their front page story, attaching Meghan yet again to a sensational story. The actual story is about the leader of UKIP’s glamour model’s very bad racist behaviour, Meghan was just one of many controversial things she said linked to race. But DM makes it a Meghan/UKIP story. Is Meghan going to be repeatedly used to get cheap headlines time and time again in this manner?
The Daily Mail is being very crafty and disingenuous by pretending to be outraged and yet it continues to stoke racial hatred towards Meghan with one useless article after another, knowing full well its readership is largely anti -immigration and xenophobic. Rather than putting up big headlines full of faux outrage, DM would do better to root out the racists which hound and troll Meghan all the time with overt and covert racist remarks. If DM is really disgusted by the remarks of this totally irrelevant glamour model it should stop writing articles designed to stir up hatred towards Meghan, giving the impression that British people are against Meghan which is JUST NOT TRUE!
I know Meghan said that she tries to ignore all this but using her name to put focus on UKIP gutter far right wing politics is getting to much. She must be mortified by all these daily headlines focusing on her.
Princessk
You nailed it. I was hoping someone else would understand this.
That is exactly the Fail’s intent. It is an evil, evil organisation.
I read the comments and laughed, they were so outraged but then go to another article about Meghan and you see comments almost like it. Same thing with royal blogs like royal dish….”how dare she say that” then a couple minutes later in the same post they start to trash her.
Anyone else just scroll through (almost every) headlines and just think “What the f*ck is wrong with people??” I seem to be saying it on repeat in my head.
I lived in London for 4 years and asked myself that pretty much every day. Racist, classist, prone to pigeon-holing people on superficialities. While at the same time being up to their eyeballs in debt to buy those superficialities so no one thinks they don’t have money. I absolutely hated living there. It was a horribly dysfunctional place.
Sorry to hear about your experiences of living in London. l feel I have to give another perspective on London as I see it, that is, as the epitome of a multicultural and open city with a mayor enjoying high approval ratings who happens to be Muslim and has responded in a dignified manner to bizarre Trumpian attacks. I recently had a work reunion and was the only person out of 10 or so who had been born in London (albeit to an Irish mum and Welsh dad who moved to London) . I am running tonight with a local group and expect the attendees to number a Welsh/ Dutch gay couple, a German woman and her St Lucian husband, a Spanish woman and a kiwi. Like all great cities it thrives on people coming in. This is why it is loathed and feared by UKIP and the far-right hate mongers like she who shall not be named, initials KH.
So why should we shrug it off when Philip does it? No one has ever adequately explained to me why he gets a pass. It was easy enough and quite cathartic to condemn Princess Michael of Kent – tsk tsk-ing a Home Shopping Network level low-rent royal is the giggles, right? Venerable prince consort of a beloved monarch or ditzy jump-off to a sleazy politician? It should. Not. Matter.
It’s all ugly and toxic.
I didnt know a lot about Meghan when the engagement was announced. As a former, and still, admirer of Chelsy Davy’s i was a little disappointed that things didn’t work out for those two.
I already had concerns about any long-term relationship for Harry based on a few things: extreme privilege, fame, prior fidelity issues, etc. I always liked him but knew he had some issues to overcome some of them inherent to his position much like his brother.
The concerns i had about the couple post engagement were about a relatively quick engagement following a long distance relationship. Also, honestly, that Meghan was an actress.
Anyway, several things made me re-evaluate. First, I really want Harry to be happy. Second, I really wanted to be super enthusiastic about the wedding. Third, seeing is believing and it is hard to resist a couple in love. Fourth, watching Meghan’s interviews via youtube showed such a charming, polished, funny, and warm person that I decided to just go all in! I’ve wanted to all along so I’m just going to wait impatiently for the wedding and enjoy this couple from afar, sending them my best wishes.
Oh, the other thing, that made me a cheerleader for Meghan is some of the unfair, cruel, subtle and non-subtle racists posts on the DM. I have been horrified! No matter who Harry chose, like with Kate, I expected detractors. For Kate, much of it was of the “commoner”, social climbing, Waity Katie variety. I expected Meghan detractors too based on American, actress, and, maybe, divorced woman. I didn’t expect the “bad seed” comments and the like.
In short, screw this stupid woman! I hope Meghan weathers this well and that Harry (and family) have her back. I think the major royals and greater public will offer support. I certainly do!
Also, I’ve looked at so many possible tiaras and perused wedding dresses and other royal weddings that I am more and more excited! I can”t wait to see the wedding, find out the title bestowed, and just enjoy all of the pomp and circumstance! Squee!
*curtseys*
Tulip Garden!! This is an honor – it’s been a lonnnng time lol. It made me smile to see your comment and I hope you’re well.
Awwwwww, I am so pleased and humbled to think I’ve been missed!
You’ve made my day! Thank you.
I’m in the minority here but I just don’t understand why MM wants to be part of this racist inbred family so badly. She and her children will have to deal with overt and covert racism for the rest of their lives on such a magnified level. No man is worth all this.
You know the saying, the heart wants what the heart wants.
If Meghan had children with her ex-husband in America, her children would still have to deal with overt and covert racism. She grew up with it, so she knows what the future will be if there are children in her future.
Meghan would be dealing with racism no matter who she marries.
No. They could’ve lived in LA, Toronto, NYC, or other conclaves of liberalism where seeing an interracial couple is not a surprise and doesn’t have sociopolitical and historical familial stakes because no one gives a sh-t that Dan Average White Man and Biracial Megan are together.
This situation is magnified in a way that it wouldn’t be if she wasn’t marrying a royal. The DM (major publication) has a story everyday about her and it’s filled with every racist way you can refer to a black person. All racism is bad, but I prefer my racism to a 3 vs 30 she’s dealing with right now.
She loves Harry but I doubt he would’ve given up his title and spot in the succession for her so they could live a normal life. That wouldn’t have done much since people and the press would’ve blamed her for it anyway.
No matter how “white passing” she looks, how articulate she is, how educated she is there are always going to be people who will remind her of her roots.
Some people still think that in 2018 all these things would make them or her for example immuned from racism it doesn’t.
A lot of people feel that way about her over there. Sure they hide it behind coded language or pick the most insignificant thing about her (omg she holds his hand too much) to write her off all together.
I find it hilarious that the same publication that had headlines and stories about Meghan being from the “hood”, that Meghan’s “exotic blood” could spice up the royal DNA and who have klan meetings under Harry and Meghan post in their comments section is outraged by this.
That woman is only 25? She looks like she’s on day six of her beehive, and is going in tomorrow to have it torn down and rebuilt.
Taint?!? Not unless the goal is to get back to the previous practice of inbreeding all the European royal cousins.
Lol. Queen Philippa of Hanault? Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg? That ship has sailed, my friend. The BRF has been multiracial for awhile Study of then contemporary documentation reveals how not a big deal it was – it was subsequent panic and whitewashing from 19th century academics and historians that quickly scrambled to comply with the newer, more virulent racism. Before that bigotry was overwhelmingly based on religion, residency and of course, class. An obscenely wealthy, Catholic, poc from Ghent could marry his daughter off to any nobleman he chose but a blonde, blue-eyed Jewish cobbler from Barcelona could have his home burned to the ground by random, angry mobs. Not all but so much of racism is a gift from the last 409 or so years.
I feel really sorry for Meghan when I heard this. Even in the 21st century – with people having access to amazing knowledge and education, there still people who spread hatred and nasty comments. I really hope Prince Harry can protect Meghan and her families in some way and give good advice on how to deal with a wave of racial abuse. I’m a Meghan fan and I cannot wait for the wedding.
Unfortunately there isn’t much he can do about things like this. Hope she has thick skin or develop it quickly.
Honestly, I’m surprised that UKIP has suspended her and that Bolton’s future with them is in jeopardy. As far as I’m aware (as a Canadian who doesn’t follow Brit politics that closely) her words are their entire platform. Doesn’t this just play into their base a la “shithole”? I guess the GOPs silence on Trump’s explicit racism has skewed my perception of how political parties respond to stuff like this now.
Anyway, poor Meghan. I really feel for her as a mixed woman who has heard similar stuff. It must be extra awful to have it so highly publicized.
@Sg …..Very true!
I look at people like her and go, “What have you accomplished? Why are you so proud you’re white? If that’s your only accomplishment, that’s genetics and you had nothing to do with it.”
The last picture Meghan is holding onto Harry and it looks like he is trying to get away.
Yeah because he totally doesn’t love her *eye roll*
Linda, please. Your comment is like a dying breath of desperation. You should just get over it.
