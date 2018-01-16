Schwarzenegger & Tom Arnold would have ‘done something’ about Dushku’s assault

I’ve had a tough time since the news broke about Weinstein, because like so many women I have a #metoo story. (I didn’t even realize this was what was wrong until I noticed how much I was stress eating in the mornings while I was working.) My story is similar to Eliza Dushku’s, which she just revealed happened to her at age 12 while working on True Lies, in that I was 13 and I minimized it and internalized it in my memories until I recently understood how bad it was. It took me 30 years and months of hearing similar stories to tell someone. I told my mom and she was so upset and appalled. She told me she would have taken action, and I said it would have been useless because nothing would have happened to the man, who was 31 at the time. It would have changed my life irreparably and if it managed to put a dent in his career it would be surprising. This is why women and victims don’t speak out, because we bear the brunt of suspicion and consequences.
I bring this up because Eliza’s story hit home for me and because I completely understand why she kept quiet, why she minimized the story when she told it to a few people, and why the people close to her are now promising they would have helped her. Maybe they would have, maybe they would have tried and it wouldn’t have worked, but when you hear about it decades later you feel helpless and like you would have saved the person. Another reason I’m mentioning this is because my initial reaction, as a writer, is to tell people, particularly men, to shut it and that it’s not about them. (I wanted to respond like this to James Cameron yesterday but I didn’t.) I get it though, they feel for Eliza and wish they could have helped. This is all lead-up to the news that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold, who were in True Lies with Eliza, promise they would have done something. Again, I’m not sure how else they could have responded. As we reported yesterday, Jamie Lee Curtis has responded with a thoughtful essay on The Huffington Post. Here’s what Arnold and Schwarzenegger tweeted.
I promise you @JimCameron @Schwarzenegger @jamieleecurtis would’ve done something too. We all love & are proud of @elizadushku #metoo https://t.co/4rmjfWqj39
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 14, 2018
Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous. https://t.co/EJJbkdior2
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 16, 2018
I kind of said everything I needed to about this story. It’s just sad although I have hope that more of these monsters will be outed, shamed and rejected by their industries and peers. I have hope that more people in power will understand how prevalent this is, and that they will take even minor reports seriously, because they are likely only hearing a sliver of the story.
Incidentally, the stunt coordinator who abused Eliza (I’m not even using “allegedly” after how he attacked her after this story came out), Joel Kramer, continued working in the industry for decades and most recently was the stunt coordinator on Blade Runner 2049. As we heard yesterday, he was dropped by his agency and claims that he’s considering suing Eliza. You know that’s not going to happen, particularly since two additional women have come out with stories about Kramer’s abuse.
I look at pictures of her at that age and think the man who called that little bitty girl “jailbait” needs a frontal lobotomy.
That man is a f*cking predatory, entitled pig.
I’m sorry to hear that, Celebtichy. But thanks for sharing. Was yours a repressed memory? Or you always knew something was wrong but didn’t have the words? Sorry to pry. I ask because every time I hear stories of sexual abuse towards children, I get a visceral emotional reaction. It’s overwhelming. I’m not sure if it’s just because I’m very sensitive or if I’m repressing something.
I’m not gonna fault Tom and Arnold for their responses. They phrased their “I would have done something” in less of a self serving way, but more of a “we believe and support Eliza” way. They were uplifting her voice in the best way they knew how.
It was not repressed, I actively tried to forget about it and I minimized what happened. I would remember it occasionally. The idea of repressed memories is a controversial one for good reason.
I appreciate you clarifying. And yes, I agree. I’ve read plenty about the skepticism/controversy of repressed memories. While I don’t outright dismiss the concept, I don’t put too much stock in it either. I thought it was worth it to check. Thanks again.
“Would” have done something? There’s still PLENTY for you guys to do right now. Kramer worked for many, many years on many productions with children – including specificially with Arnold. This isn’t going to just be Eliza.
But other than refusing to work with him again, how can individuals really punish Kramer? Eliza can’t really pursue him legally. Coming forward is a major step and hopefully will empower more women this guy victimized, but part of the anger here is that, ultimately, there isn’t much that can really offer a remedy here.
Reaching out to the young girls who worked with him is a start (looking at his IMDB, it would appear that Kramer and Schwarzzenegger worked together for a long time). And actively working to change the culture that has long allowed predators to hide in plain sight in that industry. They may not be able to fix what happened to Eliza, but there’s a ton they could do. There are likely a lot of other victims out there, when you look at his IMDB and how many of his productions worked with young ladies. Legal punishment, while it would be incredibly satisfying, is far from the only angle in this story.
Bridget, I’m not sure there is much to do. Like I said, legal recourse is probably outside the realm of possibility, sadly. And I’m not sure I agree with going back through the history to try to “id” victims. I believe in giving people the space to come forward IF They wish to. I think people can make cleat their support for victims without hounding or hunting anyone. Eliza has done the heavy work of helping others come forward. Some may want to speak, others may not – and that is their right. But I can’t support anything that could be perceived as hounding or pursuing potential victims.
You’re extremely stuck on the concept of legal resource being the only thing victims of childhood abuse need. Kramer was likely a serial child molester, with extensive access to young women – who may have been afraid to come forward, or who may have succumbed to demons in order to try to blot out the affects of his abuse. This might amaze you, but there’s a middle ground between not saying anything at all and publicizing victims – it turns out that people can privately reach out. And there’s a good chance that these women many need that.
It’s happening, his agency dropped him and he’s losing work.
Thank you for being brave enough to share your story. Dylan Farrow is the one who hit me the hardest because her story is my story. I am also really going through something hearing this stuff everywhere and all the time. As much as I’ve been commenting, I can’t imagine it being my job to engage in it. That takes real strength.
Truthfully, knowing my dad would have “done something ” was a reason why I held off telling him about my ex for a long time. My dad, bless him, would have stormed my ex’s house, kicked his ass and gotten himself arrested for his trouble. I appreciate that good men can want to help, to react, but sometimes I think a lot of victims keep quiet simply because they fear the consequences, no matter how well intentioned a reaction may be.
So glad Schwarzenegger has no history of assaulting women.
Ahh yes, sarcasm (I hope).
I keep wondering if those stories will come back. Perhaps not as I’m sure payouts were made long ago. (And to be clear the stories were about groping, not rape or young girls) These days we do have to clarify.
There is no making any of this right. This monster is 60. That’s almost a full career. Do better going forward, that’s the only good that can come of this.
It’s very brave if you to share that cb, and I’m glad you finally were able to talk about it with your loved ones.
I also am sick of what people would have done. Unlike CB I’m not feeling charitable.
I don’t care what these people would have done. They didn’t create an atmosphere where a child felt safe sharing. What are they doing now to make sure it never happens again.
I want to hear what they are doing to change this. Not their actionless remorse.
“They didn’t create an atmosphere where a child felt safe sharing.” the world hadn’t created an atmosphere where a child felt safe sharing, the weight of that world doesn’t and didn’t rest on the shoulders of two individual men. who knows how they would have reacted at the time? their response to it now is fine, they’re offering support and love and expressing their shame that they hadn’t known. ‘if i’d known, i would have-’ is a common way of dealing with the surprise and anger.
I think they just feel hopeless and angry to know someone they cared about was molested during the filming and they didn’t see it. They might be trying to go back and ask themselves if they missed something or if they should have done something.
This happened to me at age 7 – 11 my grandfather lived with us and would sneak around drunk and use to masterbation / oral sex once a month for years. I couldn’t tell anyone as he threatened me and I was scared. This really changed my life in negative ways but I still got over it to have a nice career and marriage. I understand the damage and I just want you to know this story really reaches me and your readers love you and support you always.
I believe Eliza and of all the abuse stories the ones involving children are the hardest for me , a A 12 yo is a child, defenseless who acts and sees and rationalizes the world Is a CHILD and is abused by an. ADULT three time her age
And not just any adult , a stunt director who is asenior person on her job and the set and who literally and figuratively has her life in his hands ( did you read where he purposefully hurt her on a stunt as if to send her a message !!)
I am not gonna lie whilst I know we can care about more than one thing at time I was Kinna irked how Elizas story seemed to being sidelined or not get the same outrage or attention as the one involving ” Grace ” and Aziz even here the latter story got like almost 3 times the comments as Eliza’s
A 12 yo is practically helpless esp in that situation and does not have the mental capacity , agency and free will of a 22/23 yo and so yes it really bugs me when adults who are in a position to advocate for themselves even with creeps like Aziz do not do so
PS I always though Eliza was such a badass in Bring it on , it goes to show you never really know , I wish her all the happiness and healing and I hope they can find a case with Kramer that does not exceed the state of limitations as he deserves to be in prson
