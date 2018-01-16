“Rest in peace, Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan” links

Rest in peace, Dolores O’Riordan. [OMG Blog]
Taraji P. Henson proves yet again that she’s a movie star. [LaineyGossip]
Dennis Rodman is still a mess. [Dlisted]
Jim Carrey thought he was going to die in Hawaii when the false alarm went off this past weekend. [Wonderwall]
James Franco’s future projects are being put on pause. [Pajiba]
Gerard Butler got high at a Barbra Streisand concert. [JustJared]
Jane Fonda had cancer removed from her lip. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m sorry but I laughed at this: a “contraception app” has led to 37 unwanted pregnancies. [Jezebel]
I still wish I was Doutzen Kroes. [Moe Jackson]
Her tunes have been in my head since yesterday. Takes me back to the wonderful 90s. RIP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was breaking news as I came home from work yesterday as I came home from work (I’m Irish). I actually cried when the radio station played Ode to my family, followed by Dreams. Rest in Peace Dolores.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh this is so painful. Her voice was incredible. 1 of those musicians that seemed like a genuinely decent person. Just… Ugh. I can’t find the details, but hope she didn’t suffer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad! Ode to my family keeps running through my head since I’ve heard the news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Linger is my go to song. And it just throws me back to teen years. So i hope she is at peace. amazing singer, the silver lining is that her music lives on.
And there’s another song i love, my mind is blocked at the moment, i think its ridiculous thoughts. It’s amazing song. Jeez. I’m sad again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too @minxx. A haunting song with many memories attached to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad about Dolores’s passing. As a high schooler in the 90s, I thought she was endlessly cool and unique. Her music was there in some of my darkest times. May she rest in peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny because I had just shared the mp3 of Zombie to my mom for her car radio and played it a few times myself while driving yesterday…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
46 is not the age to die… so sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tragic. Especially when there are three kids left behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Linger is like a time machine for me. I’m just transported back to my late teens. Listened to the Cranberries all morning so many memories 😢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I’m old now because I can’t tell the difference between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, etc they all sound the same to me. Dolores though had such a distinctive voice, no one else had it and she was so easy to identify. I loved her accent and just thought she was so cool. So sad to see her gone so young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not about the age. It’s about the quality. It’s about meaning. Every song that stood the test of time has layers and some distinctive parts.
And there’s an issue of being yourself. All popular artists now are products. Music industry doesn’t want another Prince, George, another Bjork, Lauren, another artist who is authentic and will stick to its guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All three of them were raised for the music industry. Dolores however, was an actual musician who pursued music as an adult because it was a passion. Note that I said music, not singing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Worth mentioning about the Natural Cycles-app is that one of the investors in the company is one of Swedens most famous bloggers, Isabella Löwengrip. A lot of bloggers and influencers in Sweden are writing and talking about how great NC is (they’re bought). They are influencing young girls, some only 15 years old, to use an app that is not safe! Ms Löwengrip stated that the high rate of pregnancies is because the users can’t use it properly. But for the app to show a correct result you can’t workout in the evening, you cannot stress, you have to sleep the same amount of time every night…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t think major problems like that should be put down to user error. It’s so dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God. I can’t believe young women are using this. I understand contraception can be a nightmare for some people hormonally but far out … there are options. Condoms for one, because it’s not just about pregnancy, it’s about STIs.
I had a friend who went off the pill because of problems and she and her partner used the rhythm method (which is basically what this app is) for a while. That’s why they have a son now. Whoops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another major talent lost too young. I was sad to read she suffered through a lot of darkness. How heartbreaking for her kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIP, Dolores. Saw Cranberries in 2012.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This broke me. I was a teen in the 90s and The Cranberries were one of the first groups that I bought a TAPE for. (Yes, that’s right – I listened to tapes on my boombox.) My little sister had tickets to their concert last September which was, unfortunately, cancelled due to Dolores’ health issues at the time. This is a tragic loss for the world, the music community, and for her three kids. So so tough losing a mom so young. Rest in peace, songbird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here in New York, two separate publications published op eds sympathetic to Aziz Ansari. They’re saying the movement has jumped the shark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people were resistant to change all along and want any excuse to shut it down. I’ve noticed a few publications keep trying to spark a backlash but it doesn’t take hold. Outrage is still strong. Eliza Dushku’s story (which no one is writing op eds about, unsurprisingly) came out the same time. It shows how essential the movement is and will continue to be for some time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^^ This.
As if there could ever be an expiration date on working towards justice and equality. As if standing up for victims of assault is a trend. THAT mentality, that assault is something we must endure, has truly “jumped the shark”
(I accidentally wrote “shart” instead of shark and almost kept it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly there is not much good music out there anymore. So many of the great artists are Leaving us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sad about Dolores. I kept hearing Zombie in my head all day yesterday. The Cranberries were a defining sound for my teenage years. RIP. :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse