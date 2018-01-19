Meghan Markle received gifts of spoons & aprons, and says Harry is ‘a feminist too’

Here are some additional photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Cardiff (in Wales) on Thursday. They visited Cardiff Castle and enjoyed themselves immensely, or at least that’s how it seemed. Something I enjoy is that the British tabloids and establishment royal-watchers keep downplaying the idea that Meghan could be an enormously popular figure for the royal family. At every event Meghan has done, people have been going absolutely crazy for her. Even more than that, Meghan seems to thrive in those kinds of environments, where she gets to meet regular people and make chit-chat. She has, as they say, the common touch.
I’m trying to include some photos of Meghan without the Stella McCartney coat – she wore a cute plaid blouse/jacket thing when they were inside the castle. Apparently, the plaid/tartan is “the Prince of Wales plaid.” It’s from Theory. It was on sale for $195, and I’m sure it’s already sold out.
Interestingly enough, Meghan spoke to a young woman who complimented Meghan for her outspoken feminist statements in the past. Meghan’s reaction? She said Harry is “a feminist too.” Here’s the exchange:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be from two different sides of the pond, but they share at least one common value: They’re both feminists. Meghan confirmed as much during Thursday’s visit to Cardiff, Wales, where she and Harry meet with the crowds who waited to greet them outside Cardiff Castle. One fan, Jessica Phillips, 23, told Meghan how she admired her outspoken views on women’s rights and feminism.
“He’s a feminist too, so there’s that,” Meghan told Phillips.
“She was so lovely,” said Phillips. “I said it was really lovely to have a feminist in the royal family, and she said Harry is a feminist too.”
Is he though? Is Harry the Woke Bae of the Windsors? I’m not going to go that far, but I feel comfortable saying he’s probably the most feminist of the male Windsors, surely.
What else? The royals have to publicly declare all of the gifts they received every year, and we learned that one of the first gifts ever given to Meghan (immediately following the engagement) was an APRON from Finland. Prince William accepted the gift on her behalf while he was on tour in Finland. Personally, I’m not offended by aprons in general, nor this apron specifically. If the apron came with a note that said “get back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich,” then I would be offended. While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also received a gift from the city – hand-crafted spoons engraved with their initials. They are called Love Spoons and it’s a Welsh tradition. People are really dying for Meghan to get in the kitchen, huh?
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are presented with a traditional Celtic love spoon by local children, named Harry and Megan. pic.twitter.com/aAubgIK4UL
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018
Diolch Caerdydd! Thank you to everyone who made Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s visit to Wales so very special. pic.twitter.com/jBFaafLJWC
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.
Awww, those spoons are really cool. Wood and intricately carved. I’d love a pair.
I have one. My aunt was on vacation and purchased it for my then new fiance and I. We’ve never found a place to hang it, it currently sits on our headboard in our bedroom. Ours is for eternal love. They are just beautiful.
My husband is Welsh, and we were given love spoons with our names carved as a wedding gift. I love them and love the tradition of them.
And Kaiser, they’re decorative — not for cooking at all, although I do have them in my kitchen.
That is a cool gift. Thoughtful too.
I don’t think will or harry are woke in the least. But sure.
Meghan yes. Years of evidence backing that up. She’s a feminist in the sense of words and action
I feel like anyone who’s a friend of Michelle Obama has to be at least a little bit woke. On William I agree with you.
How can we be sure Michelle and Harry are friends? They worked well together but then Obamas are professionals.
And pertinent to mention that with all access to secret service, Michelle’s daughter interned for Harvey weinstein! One’s own wokeness cannot be applied to work-friends and certain choices …Harry the feminist who really rallied for feminism in Vegas and through all his escapades to the very recent past!
She’s called him her friend on twitter and at public events. I’m certainly not suggesting that he’s as aware as Michelle Obama of such issues or that the Obamas would call on him for something on racism or feminism, but I just couldn’t see her bonding with him if he was as unreconstructed as, say, Philip.
actually i don’t. harry works with the obamas on specific initiatives. however i doubt harry is the person they would call for something on racism or feminism. i just don’t. i don’t think he hates women or thinks they should be in the kitchen (i doubt meghan would stand for it) but i don’t think he’s an active feminist.
Agreed tina – but the term “friend” is so often used loosely especially by famous people…I mean what else would she call him? Imagine michelle saying – And lets welcome The spare of the heir to the heir of UK’s monarchy, who happens to work for the veterans which is something Dr.Biden and I do too…hence we are working together” . For public purposes, they had an easy working equation but I wonder if that qualifies as friendship. Now Dr.Jill BIden and Michelle for sure would be actual friends given both their interviews….
I wonder if Harry graspes the meaning of feminism considering how he referred to Kate as Limpet – woman dating his brother! If he was such a feminist Meghan would not have shut down her social media, nor left her job,,,,,
Harry and Michelle (and Harry and Barack) both have very easy, relaxed body language when they are around each other. I don’t have any trouble believing that they have a decent friendship, as famous people go. (Contrast that to how stiff he was with Melania).
I also don’t think it’s entirely fair to blame Harry for Meghan shutting down her social media and leaving her job. That would have been the case for anyone marrying someone in Harry’s position. Blame the patriarchy for that, but Harry’s not in a position to change how the royal family operates. And I mean, Meghan didn’t have to say Harry was a feminist. She knows him better than we do, after all. She could easily have said something like, “there are lots of feminists in the royal family” without naming names.
Ofcourse Harry can bring a real change if he was so inclined. Thats why he cannot be called woke. For someone in his position – he will never be king lets face it…why would i be so difficult for him to continue his military veteran work , run a full fledged NGO while still representing his grandmother- and his wife continuing her job – the netherland monarchy does it wonderfully- all the kings brothers & families have fulltime jobs ..infact within UK- Peter and Zara have their own work- granted they dont have titles but they still represent the Queen on certain events….So long story short – Harry was surely in a position to change but he is as entitled as his brother and this easier life is what he prefers- just that he has better media/people-charming game.
This is up to Charles. He’s the one who wants to streamline the working royals down to him and Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan. I totally agree that Harry could and should work more, but you can have good principles and still be lazy. I am not a pearl clutcher by any means, but it simply wouldn’t be possible for Meghan to continue working as an actress and be married to the son and brother of the King. Sophie Rhys Jones tried to carry on working and it ended in tears.
What happened with Sophie was a different time plus she owned her business and hence the issue of ‘profit by association’ was more directly relevant…for meghan’s job of acting that wont be the case. And it is 2018. Harry and Meghan could have totally decided to hold on to regular jobs. And Charles would not oppose it- it would be bad optics,…truth is Meghan had no future ahead and this so-called sacrifice seems great on paper.
And by the way, lest this sounds like Harry bashing – I dont think Meghan is truly a feminist in way at all. So they are a good match as they both seem to like light weight duties and royal life that entails these easy events and trips to Monaco, etc.
@Ann
Meghan had no future ahead? What does that mean? Do you think that if she wasn’t marrying a Prince that she would have been incapable of getting another acting job after Suits?
Meritt- Look at her career graph- before marrying her first husband who is an executive producer -she had barely any gigs…Suits happened with him and she doesnt have the best of roles in that either-nor is she a good actress..She is just v v pretty…but in reality she had very limited options, this royal gig is for life, all expenses paid and barely any accountability- couldnt be topped by any acting offer she “might” have got. So yes, she would not have much to act past-Suits.
Michelle is friends with George W. Would you call him “woke”? (I hate that word BTW)
@Ann: I kind of agree that Meghan would have had limited career opportunities if only for what’s been said on this site. But we’ll never know. I mean, who knows if she couldn’t have had some good acting opportunities after Suits.
And she’s tried her hand at lifestyle blogging, some commercial activities and charity. IMHO Meghan did not focus on acting only. She’s done more and networked, networked, networked. She wouldn’t be the only one either to do that.
@Ann
That is not really true. She started dating her ex-husband over five years before Suits. They didn’t get married until after she started on the show. So it is not fair to claim her ex-husband is the reason she had work. And your claim that she had limited options is false. She could have left the film and tv industry, gotten a Master’s degree and had a regular job.
@Ann, so only people who work full time in socially responsible jobs are allowed to be feminists? I know a lot of stay at home mothers who would feel very affronted to learn that they’re not real feminists. And Michelle isn’t friends with W. She tolerates him. Big difference in the body language with him and with Harry.
@Tina oh yes
Look at
https://www.buzzfeed.com/erinlarosa/people-are-loving-these-cute-photos-of-michelle-obama-huggin?utm_term=.awjBGmJEa5#.skdba5N3W8
Her
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/george-bush-michelle-obamas-interesting-connection-45944230
Just
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/george-w-bush-friendship-michelle-obama_us_58b87442e4b01fc1bde6e835
tolerating him
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/a-tale-about-michelle-obama-george-bush-and-donald-trump-t18726.html
@Nick, I believe he genuinely likes her (who wouldn’t?) But that smile when he leaned into her looked a bit forced to me. I think the distinction is that when Michelle sees W at events that former presidents and their spouses attend, they’re friendly, sure. But she and Harry seem to actively like each other and make plans to see each other outside of events that they both have to attend (as do Harry and Barack).
My comment might not be relevant. Never mind.
You can like someone but not like everything they stand for but find their personalities charming. GW loves her and has always been kind to her. His policies were not all his, and we have no idea what they have talked about privately.
As for Harry and Meghan. He has done charities for girls only and did a whole interview about it. He seems to have grown since his friendship with the Obamas and now Meghan.
If you like Michelle Obama and respect her, then you should respect her judgment about the people she accepts in her life. You don’t get to decide who she decides is her friend just because you don’t like Meghan or Harry.
Harry and George W aren’t connected, so I don’t see the point of that conflation.
Tina- I never spoke of anyone else besides Meghan. So your bias of stay at home shows not mine. And she was with her ex husband for 10 y not 5
Perplexed- dating was not tough for meghan- she was living in with Cory when overlap with Harry happened…so it was not as if the sea was so dry for her.
I just don’t see how Meghan is not a feminist because she has decided to marry into the royal family and give up acting or how Harry is not a feminist because he doesn’t do enough work. Being a feminist is about beliefs.
I thought this was an excellent appearance for them both. She definitely makes Harry better,
That picture of her accepting the daffodils from the little girl through the bars is amazing. You can see how engaged she is: crouched down to be on the girl’s level, her face in a very genuine “awwww, you are so cute, I am so honored” smile with the wrinkled forehead. Amazing.
She’s really good at this.
If Harry believes in equal rights and access for women then he is a feminist. I’d love for him to vecwoke as well but that is a journey. I believe Meghan will benefit him in that department.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she had said anything else, then it could have seemed like she was slamming the others, but by pointing out Harry, she gives a compliment to him without the need to name or not name the others.
Poor Kate! There is no way she can compete with this gorgeous new royal family member! Personality, talent, beautiful, and brains…
I will miss her on Suits!
Carole must be fuming that her snowflake is being overshadowed.
Carole is the mother-in-law of the future king and the grandmother of the future king. I don’t think she has too much to worry about. And this is only Meghan’ fourth engagement. We ‘ll see how she is coping in six years.
Carole is the mother-in-law of the future king and the grandmother of the future king. I don’t think she has too much to worry about. And this is only Meghan’ fourth engagement. We ‘ll see how she is coping in six years.
Sorry guys, I don’t know what happened there.
Lol it’s only a competition in the tabloids. What’s not great is how MM Will be attacked at a glance to prop up Kate. These threads will put the old Jolie vs Aniston to shame!
Poor Kate? Why? Did something happen to her?
In all seriousness, can we be better than the sun lead by Murdoch?
I didn’t say this after the first few appearances, but at this point I want to see her hair done a bit neater – out of her face maybe? I know she probably wears it pulled back to account for the big scarves she loves (which I really like as well, so no complaints there) but I wish it were done a bit neater. I feel bad saying that now because at first I was all “let Meghan be Meghan!” when it comes to her hair.
I do love that top though. And I find something very authentic about her style. Kate dresses like she thinks a royal should dress. Meghan is trying to dress appropriately, but she is also dressing like a professional woman. We’ve said on here for a while now that part of Kate’s issue is that she never really worked full time, and doesn’t really understand the idea of “professional dress.” She just understands (or tries to) “royal style.” Meghan is dressing like an upscale professional and I like it a lot.
I think you hit the nail on the head with the dressing professionally.
I get what you mean…for most women, wearing pants to work is totally a functional decision, but can still be fashionable. I appreciate her not caring about presenting the perfect image.
I was looking at Kate’s early appearances and, wow, she was perfectly groomed to the hilt! It’s a big change to even how she does things now.
Becks, agreed. I noticed in another post that a lot of comments were praising this hairstyle. I like it, I think she’s got the face for it. She’s naturally beautiful and this hairstyle doesn’t detract from that. What I’m confused about it that it looks a little messy for a work event when she’s wearing more streamlined clothes. I think this hairstyle with casual clothing would be great on her. I guess I just don’t understand hair fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. This hairstyle while shopping or hanging out with friends or something like that would be perfect. But it looks like she got tired of having her hair down and just tossed it up in an elastic because it was in her way. A super sleek ponytail would have even been preferable at a work event, I think. As long as it’s done in a way that looks polished/on purpose I think she could do a lot of different things with it while maintaining her own styling.
Meghan said on Tig once that her style is to leave one thing “imperfect” otherwise it’s too try-hard and looks obviously try-hard (paraphrasing). So, IMO, her hair is her “imperfect” part of the outfit. Everything else is on point, sleek, neat, well-tailored, etc…except the messy bun. And, even with the bun, it still didn’t fall apart or come down more than the front pieces (intentional), so it’s clearly secured well. I think it’s just the look she is going for – to have some slightly imperfect part of each outfit – as an intentional style choice. I don’t know if that’s the theory of her old friend/stylist Jess Mulroney(sp?) but I feel like Meghan has been doing this for a while – like with the husband shirt half tucked in.
I also think this was a slightly casual event – sports and the arts and even Harry was just in a sweater – so hair is fine to be slightly casual. I do think she’d have her hair less messy if this were a state dinner or some other more formal event. I’ll be curious to see what she chooses for her wedding and some of the other hat events, like Ascot or Trooping the Color…
Overall though, I’m really glad she’s wearing her hair UP and changing it up for the different events. I hate that Kate almost always wears her hair down and all in her face, wiglets on parade, etc.
@inthekitchen I can see that. I don’t hate the hair in itself and like I said in other posts I was defending it, I would just like to even see that one part pulled off her face.
I don’t know why she won’t take fashion/hair advice from me!!! lol.
Your last paragraph doesn’t make any sense. You state that Kate doesn’t understand “professional dress” but understands or tries to understand “royal style” like its a bad thing. To me, there is nothing wrong with that because Kate IS a royal and should dress like….a royal! . The Queen doesn’t dress the same as a normal 91-year-old women, she frequently wears dresscoats in every colour of the rainbow with matching hats nearly everywhere she goes – that’s her Royal style, it’s different from the norm. Kate doesn’t need to dress like an “upscale professional” because she is not the CEO of a company or working in an office/ businesses environment.
I took the OP’s point to mean Kate is inauthentic and not confident in her royal dress, but rather, playing dress-up like what Kate THINKS a royal should dress like. So, instead of knowing herself and her own personal style – and then having that translate into Kate, the royal – she is playing some sort of dress-up role of a “royal.”
At least that’s how I read it…
Exactly what Inthekitchen said. Kate tries to dress how she thinks a royal should dress, and it often falls flat (this is something frequently discussed on here.) Dressing “like a royal” in itself isn’t a bad thing at all – Kate is the future queen – but something about it is rather inauthentic at times and almost feels like she is playing dress up.
Someone with similar hair to Meghan would have a more informed opinion on this, but it’s my understanding that relaxed hair doesn’t behave like naturally straight hair. To get it looking as sleek as it does for formal events and photos, she needs to use a lot of product which isn’t necessarily great for the hair. I totally understand why she’d want to keep it as it was for every day, especially on a windy day in Cardiff.
That would not be the case with Meghan’s hair. Her natural hair is curly, but not enough to require a relaxer. She could have one, but it would be unnecessary and I don’t know any good stylist that would recommend that severe of a process for her hair. It’s also not thick enough that it needs so much product, (but not thin by any means). Relaxers loosen curl patterns for thick, tightly coiled hair. If one professionally straightens their hair for years (which Meghan has been doing) even once a week, it is very easy to loosen the natural curl pattern. However, the once a week trip is just TONS more money than a relaxer, which is why average woman may go with a relaxer .However, a good wash, blowout, and straighten/press will last a week and look very sleek.
Meghan does her hair as is because of the metropolitan cultures she’s influenced by. LA, Toronto —and from her Instagram, NYC. In these cities, fashion looks worse when it’s try hard. People don’t like to look “ just so” with everything in place. You look neat, put together, but not “perfect.” The perfection is in looking slightly imperfect. Looking rather low maintenance, but achieving high impact.
ETA: Her bun at the event prior this looked a lot neater. But I’m not mad if someone looks presentable, but more focused on duties.
Hi there. Girl with relaxed hair here. No we don’t use a ton of product on relaxed hair. It actually weighs the hair down. Most women with relaxed hair use very little product on it other than maybe a serum or oil when blow drying. I also doubt tbat she actually relaxes her hair at all. She has curly hair (probaly 3b or 3c texture) which can be straightened with a blow dryer and flat iron. She doesn’t have 4a-4c hair that would need a chemical relaxer to straighten it.
Ah, ok, thanks! Commenters on another site told me otherwise.
I’ve recently discovered a great hairdresser who has weaned me off the shed load of products i had been indoctrinated into using on my relaxed hair.
One shampoo and blow dry with her and i went home and threw out all the products in my bathroom.
I think Meghan commented on this a few years ago, saying she had a Brazilian blow-out? That’s not the same thing as a relaxer, though it is a chemical process.
I haven’t done it, seen too many horror stories online. But it sees to work for Megsie
I think she is avoiding looking too severe and inaccessible. It can be aging, and neither she nor Harry have that aesthetic. He doesn’t wear suits to these things either.
Meghan is not royal yet and she probably has a lot more freedom at this point.
Professional dress is not that simple. The first office job interviews view I had, one of the interviewers was wearing flip flops. And while that may be a more extreme example, it shows how much corporate culture changed from just a few decades earlier when a business suit was the expectation.
@Merritt, where was this? I’d be utterly shocked to see flip flops in a professional environment here in London. Suits are still pretty much the norm here (depending on the industry).
This was in Chicago.
That top is beyond awful. So much for her fashion sense.
The pic with the daffs and the little girl is gorgeous!
I love the top. It’s different, but it fits well and the colour is great on her skin tone.
That top is everywhere. Zara, Mango, Cos,.. print overload. But she looks good in it. and with her hair like that,neckline looks modest yet cute
I thought the top was lovely.
I LOVE that top. It fits her perfectly and thought it was a nice nod to her future father-in-law and to Wales by choosing the Prince of Wales tartan.
I also just love that we’re not talking so much about her clothes. It’s more about her interactions with others, her comments, the feedback from the crowd, etc. I feel like Meghan (except for the formal engagement photos) is intentionally choosing plain, well-tailored, professional looking clothes so that we can talk about the events and not just the fashion.
I find it makes her bust look strange. I think it’s the pattern throwing it off, maybe. I did look at other photos from the event, and it looks better though. So it’s probably just a case of angles and the pattern throwing a strange optical illusion type effect. It’s a cute top once I saw it in better photos.
I saw a short video on Instagram of Meghan being pulled by the children into a group hug, and she was pretty much struggling to embrace as many of them as she could. It was quite adorable.
Harry sort of sicced the kids on Meghan by yelling group hug.
Yes, he did suggest that everyone “give Meghan a hug”. I’m sure a minority opinion her, but I thought Harry’s grandstanding here was a bit sick-making, and smelled a little of “playing the crowd”. And that is a perception they should avoid at all costs.
Apparently Harry yelled “group hug !” and the kids went for it with gusto. This tells me Harry knows he has a winner, knows her personality thoroughly and is proud of his Megs. I’m loving this!
Yes, and everyone was sure Charles had a winner in Diana and Andrew had a winner in Sarah Ferguson. What Harry is also doing is making sure the whole country sees adorable photos of his, after all, tradition breaking choice, and is reassured that she is sweet, maternal, gets on well with children, and can do the crowd pleasing thing.
At the end of the video he says “she’s mine”, and I’ll admit, I went “awwww”. It’s over at Lainey’s.
“And release. She’s mine.” 😍😍😍
What was also lovely was when they went into to watch the kids dance, Meghan notice a little GI off to the side, apparently she didn’t want to join in. Meghan went over, Harry followed, and she got down, talked to her, stroked her arm/took her hand. She had the little one smiling quickly. Then they went back and watched the class dance. Very sweet 😊
It’s touching to see he married a woman who has such charisma. She will never be his mom and shouldn’t expected to be. She however makes sense to be his type in personality based on his mothers influence. I wish them much love and happiness.
But they’re not married.
Oh come on, you know what Barrett meant -_-
Yet
Of course.
i thought she looked great and did a proper job yesterday but the Daily Mail eviscerated her! they went on and on about how her outfit had too many special meanings and basically how she isn’t demure like kate. i like kate actually but i think there is room for both women.
i’m american so i like seeing meghan so involved as she was when she was clapping along to the music and dancing, etc. that seemed normal to me. not moving or engaging or just smiling at the little guys would have been odd. i don’t find meghan extra at all, in fact, when i see kate at engagements now i think she is too wooden and could use some pick me up.
meghan will do a great job i just hope people give her a chance out the gate. i can’t help but think the cards are getting stacked against her.
Seriously? Kate does and always has gone way overboard on all of the “special meanings” in her theme dressing and her fans call her brilliant for it. Now all of a sudden they take issue with Meghan wearing Welsh jeans? Those people at the Fail….just awful.
I have actively avoided the fail since January 1st, 2017,but I read that article as well. I was mortified by the overt tone of the article itself, but the comments were mind boggling in how terrible they were. I really feel for Meghan, and for what it is worth, I thought the choices she made to honor to locale they were visiting were lovely.
I guess it depends on where you come from because i didn’t think that article was negative. They often point out the themes in royal dressing, and in this case they were pointing out the messages in MM’s clothing which were perfectly lovely if you believe she put that much thought into them.
And they align with her perceived values.
Now if you don’t want that sort of thing pointed out, then you might think it rude that they did.
Most royals have clothes with some meaning for the occasion. “Royal woman *insert title* wears dress with *this pattern/symbol* as a “tribute” of their HRH in their visit to *insert country*”.
Themed dressing is old. Themed dressing is fun to pick at. Try to guess the underlying message. If it’s not stereotypical and made with good fashion sense plus tradition, it can be meaningful, beautiful and respectful.
The dailymail is such a joke. I always see which sight can go on the attack faster when it comes to meghan the daily mail or royal dish. Yesterday was a tie, lol.
I watched the videos…she was fab! She really knows how to work a crowd — this is definitely her beat. She seems to clam up when things get official, like the Christmas gathering.
In her defense though, the Christmas church service was her first official outing with the family-she might relax over time there too.
I feel a little protective of Meghan, I’m hating all the trolls surrounding her due to her being an actress, half black and divorcees. So what! So far she been very classy and engaging with the crowds on a visit. Go, Meghan. I really hope the trolls will STHU on their wedding day.
I hope so too, but they probably won’t, so I also hope for their fortitude and resiliency. She said she doesn’t read things online, fingers crossed they continue to stay away from that shite.
One thing that I’ve always liked about Harry is how engaged he is with everyone he meets and seems like he really cares about them and I’m so glad he’s found a partner who’s the same way. Yesterday’s visit was a tick in so many boxes. The moment where Meghan peeled away to comfort the little girl who was too nervous to perform was darling.
THIS
Yes, co-sign! I was thinking the same thing, Meghan is such a good fit for Harry. Can’t imagine Cressida engaging in this way with the crowd at all. And Chelsy admitted she didn’t care for all the royal trappings.
Throwing the spotlight on them makes me appreciate how boring this “job” must be. Don’t get me wrong all jobs can have boring parts but this seems so incredibly dull and repetitive. I wonder if once they settle in she’ll get bored of it all.
I’m hoping she’ll find an activist niche. For all that Diana was manipulative, she did a lot of good work on AIDS and land mines.
I don’t feel like it would be boring at all. Okay, granted parts might be boring, like the 3-day long weird Christmas celebrations or whatever, but it seems like you can make as much out of the job as you want. You could have an expert from any field that you want at your figertips, can partner with (almost) any organization or cause that you want, can travel and see amazing sights and meet amazing people, and you’d have the chance to make a difference in the lives of people (or animals, or education, or communities, etc.). I feel like the job would only be as boring as you allow it to be. For someone as incurious as William, I can see how he’d view his life as boring…but he hardly even works anyway! He’s got plenty of time to spend with his family or skiing and dad-dancing with young women without his family.
I mean, even with the more mundane engagements like when Kate was at Fortnum & Mason and asked “can you test the smell by smelling it” you could still have a blast. You get to be greeted by people who are over the moon to meet you, they’ll give you personal lessons on tea and a tour of Fortnum & Mason, and you get to learn new and interesting things about tea or British foods (and then get to taste said tea or foods). I feel like if you spent time preparing – like Meghan seemed to have done before the Brixton radio visit where she told the show host how amazing her show was (so clearly had listened to the show prior) – you would learn so much interesting stuff. I love learning new things even if they don’t relate to my job or profession so I think it would be amazing to be in a role like that. Not to mention all of the other trade-offs like amazing health care for life, financial security for you and the next X generations of your descendants, the opportunity to travel the world, wear insane jewels, and meet smart and interesting people.
Word. Life is what you make it. She (and Kate) have amazing opportunities at their fingertips. It’s up to them to take them…
I think so too. I would hate all scrutiny but love seeing things and meeting people.
I think if anyone will make the most of this role, Meghan will.
I wonder how will feminist (among the significant other of the royal family) will actualy fly with the royals. Because I have a feeling she will have to adjust her feminist quite a bit now.
How exactly will she have to adjust her feminism?
Not speak about it publicly, twice in a row.
The Queen herself said the following at a speech to the 100th anniversary of the WI in 2015: “In the modern world, the opportunities for women to give something of value to society are greater than ever, because, through their own efforts, they now play a much greater part in all areas of public life.” That doesn’t sound like a non-feminist to me. And Camilla was publicly praised as a feminist for her work on domestic violence and FGM, and smiled when the statement was made.
Look, M dressed appropriately for the occasion. She wasn’t wearing a dress and bending over showing her…. In other photos M and H sat on the floor against a the wall and watched the kids break dancing, a coat dress with an abundance of buttons and overly coifed hair would not have been necessary.
The outfit is cute but her hair is a mess.
Woke? This is the same guy who wore a swastika. I don’t get the fawning over him especially considering that other people would be (rightfully) crucified (not literally) for doing something similar
Does the British royalty thing make him forgivable?
So, people aren’t allowed to grow up or change or learn from their mistakes? Does a few stupid choices more than a decade ago make someone – even a royal – unforgivable? Maybe he’s ashamed of some of his choices in the past and so now has learned more about or cares more about equality and social justice. I believe that (most) people can change and he’s showing – in his choice of a partner – that he has changed and grown.
Maybe because Ive grown up in South Africa where apartheid proponents hide behind the “rainbow nation” facade … i don’t believe adults really change. (He was in his twenties when it happened).
I’d think as a member of the British royal family, he would be raised to be more aware of cultural sensitivities?
That’s really sad, Nene (believing that adults don’t change). Although maybe I am naive.
I’m a therapist and believe in the ability of almost anyone to be able to change, if they choose to (and put in the work and examine themselves, etc.). Now, whether they choose to is a different story.
I do believe Harry has changed in some ways, partly because he said he went to therapy and (sounded like) worked out some/most of his issues.
It was a really dumb thing to do. But he wasn’t wearing it from a supportive perspective. In British culture we make fun of Nazis. They’re a joke. It’s less funny from the perspective of 2018, when actual Nazis like Gorka are being taken seriously again. But for many years we had TV programmes like ‘Allo Allo. And Harry learned, and grew, and changed.
Harry looks like a gay hairdresser in the first pic
Already politicizing the royal family I see. This won’t end well.
Eye roll.
Being a feminist is not as political in the UK as it appears to be in the US.
Feminism is a political issue, in the UK and especially abroad. She needs to learn that she can’t drop political leanings in casual conversation, this will be a HUGE and difficult part of her job. It’s called self control. I’m a die hard feminist but it’s not the role of the royal family, as unelected officials, to comment on any political issue, it’s a constitutional monarchy. Out of respect for that designation, they ought to remain neutral. What role does feminism play in an event for school children? She’s brought it up twice now.
Equal rights for women (which is what feminism is) is not a controversial subject here. Camilla has done significant work on domestic violence and FGM and has been publicly praised as a feminist.
Addressing equal pay and domestic violence, for example, are non-political ways of speaking about women’s rights. But feminism with no context (like her last two visits) is a politically weighted measure. As far as I know, Camilla doesn’t casually drop the word.
Prince Harry Champions Women’s Rights During Impassioned Speech in Nepal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkN6-kNWZp4
I like the top and I could see myself wearing it.
Harry’s hair…😞
I don’t care for her clothes, but she looks genuinely happy to be out and about, meeting and greeting. Hope it continues!
Her hair is a mess. Her outfit is cute. They look like they had a good time. Harry is proud of her. I’ve always had a soft spot for Harry.
I think there is a lot of confusion as to what feminism is. To me, it’s about choice. As long as a woman is actively choosing to be a stay at home mom, to be a lawyer, CEO, ditch digger, to shut down her social media accounts, etc., and is not being coerced into doing so, they are a feminist to me. Sorry, too long and poor sentence structure. LOL
