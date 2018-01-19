Meghan Markle received gifts of spoons & aprons, and says Harry is ‘a feminist too’

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

Here are some additional photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Cardiff (in Wales) on Thursday. They visited Cardiff Castle and enjoyed themselves immensely, or at least that’s how it seemed. Something I enjoy is that the British tabloids and establishment royal-watchers keep downplaying the idea that Meghan could be an enormously popular figure for the royal family. At every event Meghan has done, people have been going absolutely crazy for her. Even more than that, Meghan seems to thrive in those kinds of environments, where she gets to meet regular people and make chit-chat. She has, as they say, the common touch.

I’m trying to include some photos of Meghan without the Stella McCartney coat – she wore a cute plaid blouse/jacket thing when they were inside the castle. Apparently, the plaid/tartan is “the Prince of Wales plaid.” It’s from Theory. It was on sale for $195, and I’m sure it’s already sold out.

Interestingly enough, Meghan spoke to a young woman who complimented Meghan for her outspoken feminist statements in the past. Meghan’s reaction? She said Harry is “a feminist too.” Here’s the exchange:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be from two different sides of the pond, but they share at least one common value: They’re both feminists. Meghan confirmed as much during Thursday’s visit to Cardiff, Wales, where she and Harry meet with the crowds who waited to greet them outside Cardiff Castle. One fan, Jessica Phillips, 23, told Meghan how she admired her outspoken views on women’s rights and feminism.

“He’s a feminist too, so there’s that,” Meghan told Phillips.

“She was so lovely,” said Phillips. “I said it was really lovely to have a feminist in the royal family, and she said Harry is a feminist too.”

Is he though? Is Harry the Woke Bae of the Windsors? I’m not going to go that far, but I feel comfortable saying he’s probably the most feminist of the male Windsors, surely.

What else? The royals have to publicly declare all of the gifts they received every year, and we learned that one of the first gifts ever given to Meghan (immediately following the engagement) was an APRON from Finland. Prince William accepted the gift on her behalf while he was on tour in Finland. Personally, I’m not offended by aprons in general, nor this apron specifically. If the apron came with a note that said “get back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich,” then I would be offended. While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also received a gift from the city – hand-crafted spoons engraved with their initials. They are called Love Spoons and it’s a Welsh tradition. People are really dying for Meghan to get in the kitchen, huh?

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

  1. Anastasia says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Awww, those spoons are really cool. Wood and intricately carved. I’d love a pair.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I don’t think will or harry are woke in the least. But sure.
    Meghan yes. Years of evidence backing that up. She’s a feminist in the sense of words and action

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:08 am

      I feel like anyone who’s a friend of Michelle Obama has to be at least a little bit woke. On William I agree with you.

      Reply
      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

        How can we be sure Michelle and Harry are friends? They worked well together but then Obamas are professionals.
        And pertinent to mention that with all access to secret service, Michelle’s daughter interned for Harvey weinstein! One’s own wokeness cannot be applied to work-friends and certain choices …Harry the feminist who really rallied for feminism in Vegas and through all his escapades to the very recent past!

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

        She’s called him her friend on twitter and at public events. I’m certainly not suggesting that he’s as aware as Michelle Obama of such issues or that the Obamas would call on him for something on racism or feminism, but I just couldn’t see her bonding with him if he was as unreconstructed as, say, Philip.

      • Nicole says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

        actually i don’t. harry works with the obamas on specific initiatives. however i doubt harry is the person they would call for something on racism or feminism. i just don’t. i don’t think he hates women or thinks they should be in the kitchen (i doubt meghan would stand for it) but i don’t think he’s an active feminist.

      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:04 am

        Agreed tina – but the term “friend” is so often used loosely especially by famous people…I mean what else would she call him? Imagine michelle saying – And lets welcome The spare of the heir to the heir of UK’s monarchy, who happens to work for the veterans which is something Dr.Biden and I do too…hence we are working together” . For public purposes, they had an easy working equation but I wonder if that qualifies as friendship. Now Dr.Jill BIden and Michelle for sure would be actual friends given both their interviews….

        I wonder if Harry graspes the meaning of feminism considering how he referred to Kate as Limpet – woman dating his brother! If he was such a feminist Meghan would not have shut down her social media, nor left her job,,,,,

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:15 am

        Harry and Michelle (and Harry and Barack) both have very easy, relaxed body language when they are around each other. I don’t have any trouble believing that they have a decent friendship, as famous people go. (Contrast that to how stiff he was with Melania).

        I also don’t think it’s entirely fair to blame Harry for Meghan shutting down her social media and leaving her job. That would have been the case for anyone marrying someone in Harry’s position. Blame the patriarchy for that, but Harry’s not in a position to change how the royal family operates. And I mean, Meghan didn’t have to say Harry was a feminist. She knows him better than we do, after all. She could easily have said something like, “there are lots of feminists in the royal family” without naming names.

      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:21 am

        Ofcourse Harry can bring a real change if he was so inclined. Thats why he cannot be called woke. For someone in his position – he will never be king lets face it…why would i be so difficult for him to continue his military veteran work , run a full fledged NGO while still representing his grandmother- and his wife continuing her job – the netherland monarchy does it wonderfully- all the kings brothers & families have fulltime jobs ..infact within UK- Peter and Zara have their own work- granted they dont have titles but they still represent the Queen on certain events….So long story short – Harry was surely in a position to change but he is as entitled as his brother and this easier life is what he prefers- just that he has better media/people-charming game.

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:30 am

        This is up to Charles. He’s the one who wants to streamline the working royals down to him and Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan. I totally agree that Harry could and should work more, but you can have good principles and still be lazy. I am not a pearl clutcher by any means, but it simply wouldn’t be possible for Meghan to continue working as an actress and be married to the son and brother of the King. Sophie Rhys Jones tried to carry on working and it ended in tears.

      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:49 am

        What happened with Sophie was a different time plus she owned her business and hence the issue of ‘profit by association’ was more directly relevant…for meghan’s job of acting that wont be the case. And it is 2018. Harry and Meghan could have totally decided to hold on to regular jobs. And Charles would not oppose it- it would be bad optics,…truth is Meghan had no future ahead and this so-called sacrifice seems great on paper.
        And by the way, lest this sounds like Harry bashing – I dont think Meghan is truly a feminist in way at all. So they are a good match as they both seem to like light weight duties and royal life that entails these easy events and trips to Monaco, etc.

      • Merritt says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

        @Ann

        Meghan had no future ahead? What does that mean? Do you think that if she wasn’t marrying a Prince that she would have been incapable of getting another acting job after Suits?

      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:01 am

        Meritt- Look at her career graph- before marrying her first husband who is an executive producer -she had barely any gigs…Suits happened with him and she doesnt have the best of roles in that either-nor is she a good actress..She is just v v pretty…but in reality she had very limited options, this royal gig is for life, all expenses paid and barely any accountability- couldnt be topped by any acting offer she “might” have got. So yes, she would not have much to act past-Suits.

      • Nick says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:14 am

        Michelle is friends with George W. Would you call him “woke”? (I hate that word BTW)

      • SoulSPA says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

        @Ann: I kind of agree that Meghan would have had limited career opportunities if only for what’s been said on this site. But we’ll never know. I mean, who knows if she couldn’t have had some good acting opportunities after Suits.
        And she’s tried her hand at lifestyle blogging, some commercial activities and charity. IMHO Meghan did not focus on acting only. She’s done more and networked, networked, networked. She wouldn’t be the only one either to do that.

      • Merritt says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:18 am

        @Ann

        That is not really true. She started dating her ex-husband over five years before Suits. They didn’t get married until after she started on the show. So it is not fair to claim her ex-husband is the reason she had work. And your claim that she had limited options is false. She could have left the film and tv industry, gotten a Master’s degree and had a regular job.

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:41 am

        @Ann, so only people who work full time in socially responsible jobs are allowed to be feminists? I know a lot of stay at home mothers who would feel very affronted to learn that they’re not real feminists. And Michelle isn’t friends with W. She tolerates him. Big difference in the body language with him and with Harry.

      • Nick says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        @Tina oh yes
        Look at
        https://www.buzzfeed.com/erinlarosa/people-are-loving-these-cute-photos-of-michelle-obama-huggin?utm_term=.awjBGmJEa5#.skdba5N3W8
        Her
        http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/george-bush-michelle-obamas-interesting-connection-45944230
        Just
        https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/george-w-bush-friendship-michelle-obama_us_58b87442e4b01fc1bde6e835
        tolerating him
        http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/a-tale-about-michelle-obama-george-bush-and-donald-trump-t18726.html

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

        @Nick, I believe he genuinely likes her (who wouldn’t?) But that smile when he leaned into her looked a bit forced to me. I think the distinction is that when Michelle sees W at events that former presidents and their spouses attend, they’re friendly, sure. But she and Harry seem to actively like each other and make plans to see each other outside of events that they both have to attend (as do Harry and Barack).

      • perplexed says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:20 pm

        My comment might not be relevant. Never mind.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:40 pm

        You can like someone but not like everything they stand for but find their personalities charming. GW loves her and has always been kind to her. His policies were not all his, and we have no idea what they have talked about privately.

        As for Harry and Meghan. He has done charities for girls only and did a whole interview about it. He seems to have grown since his friendship with the Obamas and now Meghan.

        If you like Michelle Obama and respect her, then you should respect her judgment about the people she accepts in her life. You don’t get to decide who she decides is her friend just because you don’t like Meghan or Harry.

        Harry and George W aren’t connected, so I don’t see the point of that conflation.

      • Ann says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:44 pm

        Tina- I never spoke of anyone else besides Meghan. So your bias of stay at home shows not mine. And she was with her ex husband for 10 y not 5
        Perplexed- dating was not tough for meghan- she was living in with Cory when overlap with Harry happened…so it was not as if the sea was so dry for her.

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:49 pm

        I just don’t see how Meghan is not a feminist because she has decided to marry into the royal family and give up acting or how Harry is not a feminist because he doesn’t do enough work. Being a feminist is about beliefs.

  3. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I thought this was an excellent appearance for them both. She definitely makes Harry better,

    Reply
  4. Amy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    That picture of her accepting the daffodils from the little girl through the bars is amazing. You can see how engaged she is: crouched down to be on the girl’s level, her face in a very genuine “awwww, you are so cute, I am so honored” smile with the wrinkled forehead. Amazing.

    Reply
  5. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She’s really good at this.

    Reply
  6. Enough Already says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:16 am

    If Harry believes in equal rights and access for women then he is a feminist. I’d love for him to vecwoke as well but that is a journey. I believe Meghan will benefit him in that department.

    Her response bugs me and I can’t figure out why…nervous reaction? New relationship twinsies fatigue? Subordination? It could have been a great time to encourage the young lady to keep up the fight or tell her she’s proud of her or look into volunteering? Or I’m off and she just wanted to gush. Anyhoo, nobody yell at me – I love these crazy kids :D

    Reply
  7. Whataboutme says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Poor Kate! There is no way she can compete with this gorgeous new royal family member! Personality, talent, beautiful, and brains…

    I will miss her on Suits!

    Reply
  8. Becks says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I didn’t say this after the first few appearances, but at this point I want to see her hair done a bit neater – out of her face maybe? I know she probably wears it pulled back to account for the big scarves she loves (which I really like as well, so no complaints there) but I wish it were done a bit neater. I feel bad saying that now because at first I was all “let Meghan be Meghan!” when it comes to her hair.

    I do love that top though. And I find something very authentic about her style. Kate dresses like she thinks a royal should dress. Meghan is trying to dress appropriately, but she is also dressing like a professional woman. We’ve said on here for a while now that part of Kate’s issue is that she never really worked full time, and doesn’t really understand the idea of “professional dress.” She just understands (or tries to) “royal style.” Meghan is dressing like an upscale professional and I like it a lot.

    Reply
    • Anastasia says:
      January 19, 2018 at 8:21 am

      I think you hit the nail on the head with the dressing professionally.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      January 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

      I get what you mean…for most women, wearing pants to work is totally a functional decision, but can still be fashionable. I appreciate her not caring about presenting the perfect image.

      I was looking at Kate’s early appearances and, wow, she was perfectly groomed to the hilt! It’s a big change to even how she does things now.

      Reply
    • RedOnTheHead says:
      January 19, 2018 at 8:35 am

      Becks, agreed. I noticed in another post that a lot of comments were praising this hairstyle. I like it, I think she’s got the face for it. She’s naturally beautiful and this hairstyle doesn’t detract from that. What I’m confused about it that it looks a little messy for a work event when she’s wearing more streamlined clothes. I think this hairstyle with casual clothing would be great on her. I guess I just don’t understand hair fashion.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        January 19, 2018 at 8:56 am

        Agree on the hair. I go back and forth on it.

      • Erinn says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:12 am

        YES. This hairstyle while shopping or hanging out with friends or something like that would be perfect. But it looks like she got tired of having her hair down and just tossed it up in an elastic because it was in her way. A super sleek ponytail would have even been preferable at a work event, I think. As long as it’s done in a way that looks polished/on purpose I think she could do a lot of different things with it while maintaining her own styling.

      • inthekitchen says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Meghan said on Tig once that her style is to leave one thing “imperfect” otherwise it’s too try-hard and looks obviously try-hard (paraphrasing). So, IMO, her hair is her “imperfect” part of the outfit. Everything else is on point, sleek, neat, well-tailored, etc…except the messy bun. And, even with the bun, it still didn’t fall apart or come down more than the front pieces (intentional), so it’s clearly secured well. I think it’s just the look she is going for – to have some slightly imperfect part of each outfit – as an intentional style choice. I don’t know if that’s the theory of her old friend/stylist Jess Mulroney(sp?) but I feel like Meghan has been doing this for a while – like with the husband shirt half tucked in.

        I also think this was a slightly casual event – sports and the arts and even Harry was just in a sweater – so hair is fine to be slightly casual. I do think she’d have her hair less messy if this were a state dinner or some other more formal event. I’ll be curious to see what she chooses for her wedding and some of the other hat events, like Ascot or Trooping the Color…

        Overall though, I’m really glad she’s wearing her hair UP and changing it up for the different events. I hate that Kate almost always wears her hair down and all in her face, wiglets on parade, etc.

      • Becks says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

        @inthekitchen I can see that. I don’t hate the hair in itself and like I said in other posts I was defending it, I would just like to even see that one part pulled off her face.

        I don’t know why she won’t take fashion/hair advice from me!!! lol.

    • whatever says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:01 am

      Your last paragraph doesn’t make any sense. You state that Kate doesn’t understand “professional dress” but understands or tries to understand “royal style” like its a bad thing. To me, there is nothing wrong with that because Kate IS a royal and should dress like….a royal! . The Queen doesn’t dress the same as a normal 91-year-old women, she frequently wears dresscoats in every colour of the rainbow with matching hats nearly everywhere she goes – that’s her Royal style, it’s different from the norm. Kate doesn’t need to dress like an “upscale professional” because she is not the CEO of a company or working in an office/ businesses environment.

      Reply
      • inthekitchen says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

        I took the OP’s point to mean Kate is inauthentic and not confident in her royal dress, but rather, playing dress-up like what Kate THINKS a royal should dress like. So, instead of knowing herself and her own personal style – and then having that translate into Kate, the royal – she is playing some sort of dress-up role of a “royal.”

        At least that’s how I read it…

      • Becks says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

        Exactly what Inthekitchen said. Kate tries to dress how she thinks a royal should dress, and it often falls flat (this is something frequently discussed on here.) Dressing “like a royal” in itself isn’t a bad thing at all – Kate is the future queen – but something about it is rather inauthentic at times and almost feels like she is playing dress up.

    • Tina says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:04 am

      Someone with similar hair to Meghan would have a more informed opinion on this, but it’s my understanding that relaxed hair doesn’t behave like naturally straight hair. To get it looking as sleek as it does for formal events and photos, she needs to use a lot of product which isn’t necessarily great for the hair. I totally understand why she’d want to keep it as it was for every day, especially on a windy day in Cardiff.

      Reply
      • Hh says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:39 am

        That would not be the case with Meghan’s hair. Her natural hair is curly, but not enough to require a relaxer. She could have one, but it would be unnecessary and I don’t know any good stylist that would recommend that severe of a process for her hair. It’s also not thick enough that it needs so much product, (but not thin by any means). Relaxers loosen curl patterns for thick, tightly coiled hair. If one professionally straightens their hair for years (which Meghan has been doing) even once a week, it is very easy to loosen the natural curl pattern. However, the once a week trip is just TONS more money than a relaxer, which is why average woman may go with a relaxer .However, a good wash, blowout, and straighten/press will last a week and look very sleek.

        Meghan does her hair as is because of the metropolitan cultures she’s influenced by. LA, Toronto —and from her Instagram, NYC. In these cities, fashion looks worse when it’s try hard. People don’t like to look “ just so” with everything in place. You look neat, put together, but not “perfect.” The perfection is in looking slightly imperfect. Looking rather low maintenance, but achieving high impact.

        ETA: Her bun at the event prior this looked a lot neater. But I’m not mad if someone looks presentable, but more focused on duties.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:40 am

        Hi there. Girl with relaxed hair here. No we don’t use a ton of product on relaxed hair. It actually weighs the hair down. Most women with relaxed hair use very little product on it other than maybe a serum or oil when blow drying. I also doubt tbat she actually relaxes her hair at all. She has curly hair (probaly 3b or 3c texture) which can be straightened with a blow dryer and flat iron. She doesn’t have 4a-4c hair that would need a chemical relaxer to straighten it.

      • Tina says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

        Ah, ok, thanks! Commenters on another site told me otherwise.

      • LAK says:
        January 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

        I’ve recently discovered a great hairdresser who has weaned me off the shed load of products i had been indoctrinated into using on my relaxed hair.

        One shampoo and blow dry with her and i went home and threw out all the products in my bathroom.

      • Elaine says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:06 pm

        I think Meghan commented on this a few years ago, saying she had a Brazilian blow-out? That’s not the same thing as a relaxer, though it is a chemical process.

        I haven’t done it, seen too many horror stories online. But it sees to work for Megsie :-)

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        I think she is avoiding looking too severe and inaccessible. It can be aging, and neither she nor Harry have that aesthetic. He doesn’t wear suits to these things either.

    • Maria says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

      Meghan is not royal yet and she probably has a lot more freedom at this point.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:00 am

      Professional dress is not that simple. The first office job interviews view I had, one of the interviewers was wearing flip flops. And while that may be a more extreme example, it shows how much corporate culture changed from just a few decades earlier when a business suit was the expectation.

      Reply
  9. AmandaPanda says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:19 am

    That top is beyond awful. So much for her fashion sense.

    The pic with the daffs and the little girl is gorgeous!

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I saw a short video on Instagram of Meghan being pulled by the children into a group hug, and she was pretty much struggling to embrace as many of them as she could. It was quite adorable.

    Reply
  11. Barrett says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:20 am

    It’s touching to see he married a woman who has such charisma. She will never be his mom and shouldn’t expected to be. She however makes sense to be his type in personality based on his mothers influence. I wish them much love and happiness.

    Reply
  12. jeanne says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:23 am

    i thought she looked great and did a proper job yesterday but the Daily Mail eviscerated her! they went on and on about how her outfit had too many special meanings and basically how she isn’t demure like kate. i like kate actually but i think there is room for both women.

    i’m american so i like seeing meghan so involved as she was when she was clapping along to the music and dancing, etc. that seemed normal to me. not moving or engaging or just smiling at the little guys would have been odd. i don’t find meghan extra at all, in fact, when i see kate at engagements now i think she is too wooden and could use some pick me up.

    meghan will do a great job i just hope people give her a chance out the gate. i can’t help but think the cards are getting stacked against her.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

      Seriously? Kate does and always has gone way overboard on all of the “special meanings” in her theme dressing and her fans call her brilliant for it. Now all of a sudden they take issue with Meghan wearing Welsh jeans? Those people at the Fail….just awful.

      Reply
    • MagpieSassyPants says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:39 am

      I have actively avoided the fail since January 1st, 2017,but I read that article as well. I was mortified by the overt tone of the article itself, but the comments were mind boggling in how terrible they were. I really feel for Meghan, and for what it is worth, I thought the choices she made to honor to locale they were visiting were lovely.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

      I guess it depends on where you come from because i didn’t think that article was negative. They often point out the themes in royal dressing, and in this case they were pointing out the messages in MM’s clothing which were perfectly lovely if you believe she put that much thought into them.

      And they align with her perceived values.

      Now if you don’t want that sort of thing pointed out, then you might think it rude that they did.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

      Most royals have clothes with some meaning for the occasion. “Royal woman *insert title* wears dress with *this pattern/symbol* as a “tribute” of their HRH in their visit to *insert country*”.
      Themed dressing is old. Themed dressing is fun to pick at. Try to guess the underlying message. If it’s not stereotypical and made with good fashion sense plus tradition, it can be meaningful, beautiful and respectful.

      Reply
    • Guest says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:51 am

      The dailymail is such a joke. I always see which sight can go on the attack faster when it comes to meghan the daily mail or royal dish. Yesterday was a tie, lol.

      Reply
  13. Talie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I watched the videos…she was fab! She really knows how to work a crowd — this is definitely her beat. She seems to clam up when things get official, like the Christmas gathering.

    Reply
  14. Anna nuttall says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I feel a little protective of Meghan, I’m hating all the trolls surrounding her due to her being an actress, half black and divorcees. So what! So far she been very classy and engaging with the crowds on a visit. Go, Meghan. I really hope the trolls will STHU on their wedding day.

    Reply
  15. Beluga says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:36 am

    One thing that I’ve always liked about Harry is how engaged he is with everyone he meets and seems like he really cares about them and I’m so glad he’s found a partner who’s the same way. Yesterday’s visit was a tick in so many boxes. The moment where Meghan peeled away to comfort the little girl who was too nervous to perform was darling.

    Reply
  16. Brunswickstoval says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Throwing the spotlight on them makes me appreciate how boring this “job” must be. Don’t get me wrong all jobs can have boring parts but this seems so incredibly dull and repetitive. I wonder if once they settle in she’ll get bored of it all.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:20 am

      I’m hoping she’ll find an activist niche. For all that Diana was manipulative, she did a lot of good work on AIDS and land mines.

      Reply
    • inthekitchen says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

      I don’t feel like it would be boring at all. Okay, granted parts might be boring, like the 3-day long weird Christmas celebrations or whatever, but it seems like you can make as much out of the job as you want. You could have an expert from any field that you want at your figertips, can partner with (almost) any organization or cause that you want, can travel and see amazing sights and meet amazing people, and you’d have the chance to make a difference in the lives of people (or animals, or education, or communities, etc.). I feel like the job would only be as boring as you allow it to be. For someone as incurious as William, I can see how he’d view his life as boring…but he hardly even works anyway! He’s got plenty of time to spend with his family or skiing and dad-dancing with young women without his family.

      I mean, even with the more mundane engagements like when Kate was at Fortnum & Mason and asked “can you test the smell by smelling it” you could still have a blast. You get to be greeted by people who are over the moon to meet you, they’ll give you personal lessons on tea and a tour of Fortnum & Mason, and you get to learn new and interesting things about tea or British foods (and then get to taste said tea or foods). I feel like if you spent time preparing – like Meghan seemed to have done before the Brixton radio visit where she told the show host how amazing her show was (so clearly had listened to the show prior) – you would learn so much interesting stuff. I love learning new things even if they don’t relate to my job or profession so I think it would be amazing to be in a role like that. Not to mention all of the other trade-offs like amazing health care for life, financial security for you and the next X generations of your descendants, the opportunity to travel the world, wear insane jewels, and meet smart and interesting people.

      Reply
  17. SM says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I wonder how will feminist (among the significant other of the royal family) will actualy fly with the royals. Because I have a feeling she will have to adjust her feminist quite a bit now.

    Reply
  18. Cher says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Look, M dressed appropriately for the occasion. She wasn’t wearing a dress and bending over showing her…. In other photos M and H sat on the floor against a the wall and watched the kids break dancing, a coat dress with an abundance of buttons and overly coifed hair would not have been necessary.

    Reply
  19. Other Renee says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    The outfit is cute but her hair is a mess.

    Reply
  20. Nene says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Woke? This is the same guy who wore a swastika. I don’t get the fawning over him especially considering that other people would be (rightfully) crucified (not literally) for doing something similar

    Does the British royalty thing make him forgivable?

    Reply
    • inthekitchen says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:05 am

      So, people aren’t allowed to grow up or change or learn from their mistakes? Does a few stupid choices more than a decade ago make someone – even a royal – unforgivable? Maybe he’s ashamed of some of his choices in the past and so now has learned more about or cares more about equality and social justice. I believe that (most) people can change and he’s showing – in his choice of a partner – that he has changed and grown.

      Reply
      • Nene says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        Maybe because Ive grown up in South Africa where apartheid proponents hide behind the “rainbow nation” facade … i don’t believe adults really change. (He was in his twenties when it happened).

        I’d think as a member of the British royal family, he would be raised to be more aware of cultural sensitivities?

      • inthekitchen says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        That’s really sad, Nene (believing that adults don’t change). Although maybe I am naive.

        I’m a therapist and believe in the ability of almost anyone to be able to change, if they choose to (and put in the work and examine themselves, etc.). Now, whether they choose to is a different story.

        I do believe Harry has changed in some ways, partly because he said he went to therapy and (sounded like) worked out some/most of his issues.

    • Tina says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:38 am

      It was a really dumb thing to do. But he wasn’t wearing it from a supportive perspective. In British culture we make fun of Nazis. They’re a joke. It’s less funny from the perspective of 2018, when actual Nazis like Gorka are being taken seriously again. But for many years we had TV programmes like ‘Allo Allo. And Harry learned, and grew, and changed.

      Reply
  21. Anna says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Harry looks like a gay hairdresser in the first pic

    Reply
  22. HoustonGrl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Already politicizing the royal family I see. This won’t end well.

    Reply
  23. ha says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Prince Harry Champions Women’s Rights During Impassioned Speech in Nepal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkN6-kNWZp4

    Reply
  24. Sage says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I like the top and I could see myself wearing it.
    Harry’s hair…😞

    Reply
  25. homeslice says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I don’t care for her clothes, but she looks genuinely happy to be out and about, meeting and greeting. Hope it continues!

    Reply
  26. Jayna says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Her hair is a mess. Her outfit is cute. They look like they had a good time. Harry is proud of her. I’ve always had a soft spot for Harry.

    Reply
  27. Gigi LaMoore says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I think there is a lot of confusion as to what feminism is. To me, it’s about choice. As long as a woman is actively choosing to be a stay at home mom, to be a lawyer, CEO, ditch digger, to shut down her social media accounts, etc., and is not being coerced into doing so, they are a feminist to me. Sorry, too long and poor sentence structure. LOL

    Reply

