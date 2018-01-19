Prince William shaved off almost all of his remaining hair: love it or hate it?

I’m trying to remember if I’ve ever yelled about Prince William’s bald dome. I’m trying to remember because, quite honestly, his baldness never really bugged me. I’ll criticize William all day long for being work-shy and petulant, but he can’t help his (lack of) hair situation. Some people feel strongly about how balding men should just give up the ghost and shave everything. I don’t really feel that way? I think if a bald man wants to keep “the ring” of hair at the back, that’s fine. My late father was bald and he kept “the ring” of hair and it suited him. He would have looked weird if he shaved everything off.
Why bring this up? Because William decided to shave off almost everything he had left. I don’t consider this a completely shaved head – it’s like he got “the ring” to a near-buzzcut. And ladies, I do not like it. He looks like a newly hatched chick. William debuted his new look on Thursday, when he made a trip to Evelina London Children’s Hospital. I wonder… do you think he was just changing things up and he’ll grown “the ring” back. Charles has kept the ring and it suits him, I think. If anything, Charles was always awkward-looking in his youth and middle-age, but the grey hair and bald-top makes him look distinguished and handsome-for-an-older-guy.
It just struck me as I was going through the photos… William with this close-trim reminds me of Matt Lauer. Ew. I do feel sorry for William… a little bit. The average man gets to be neurotic about hair loss in private. William has had to do this in public for years. No wonder he’s so privacy-obsessed! He’s sensitive about his dome! IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW.
Anyway… he was so handsome around the age of 18-22. It all went to hell in a handbasket in a hurry though. Those Windsor genes always seem to pull through. Give him some credit: he’s not doing a combover or a toupee.
It’s the right choice. Balding men clinging to wispy bits is just a bit embarrassing. He’s right to own it.
This. And who even remembers Kelly Slater with hair (Baywatch era). He is one hot baldie if im allowed to use such term. Bald head and scruffy face are way to go.
+1
It’s better, but he should go all the way and shave it off completely. I think he should also wear his glasses more. It sort of balances his face better (and IMO he looks WAY better in glasses than contacts).
I only hope there is enough Kate in the kids to overcome those Windsor genes!
I dunno about Middleton genes overwhelming Windsor. Miss Charlotte already looks like QE. I don’t know if that will change. The little boy is the spitting image of William.
Windsors have strong genes!
Totally agree about the glasses! He does look good in glasses and should wear them more.
Holly hobby, I would disagree. I think George looks so much like Mike Middleton, and a bit of the Spencer side thrown in…not much Windsor….yet! At her first birthday shots, I’d’ve sworn Char was a mini Carole, squint and all, but now, Char does seem to resemble Lady Sarah Chatto (as a kid) a lot, and she does have Kate’s coloring … guess we’ll see. Kids change SO much before 5.
The right choice.
As for handsomeness, that wouldnt matter if we liked him as a person more.
I completely agree with you. Better to just rip that Band-Aid off entirely.
My last BF was the first (and last) bald guy that I ever dated. I didn’t really mind the way it looked but I wasn’t crazy about the way it felt.
@Kitten, I didn’t get a chance to comment last night but I just wanted to say I’m glad you’re back and hope you’re doing okay. I’d noticed that you were gone for a bit, but figured maybe you needed a break from all of the current BS coming at us every day. I’m glad you came back. Take care!
i noticed you were gone too! not the same without you!
Not crazy about how you felt? what do you mean?
Kitten
Last? I recall you speaking about a bald bf… hope its all for the best and happiness!
Current bf is going bald. Shaving and bandaid ripping is all I’m telling him when he complains about it. Same balding pattern as William. I’m told it’s called the “toilet seat” pattern.
I applaud it. Just get rid of it and move on! Great smile!
+1000 – If you’re going bald, keep it short like this and embrace it. I hate any kind of combover. Bald can be sexy! Yul Brenner is one of the sexiest men I’ve ever seen!
Just another way Harry is better!
Nothing he can do about it really. *shrug* He lost his looks years ago.
He used to be so handsome. When I see photos of him from like earlies 2000s I can’t believe is the same person.
I used to think William was the one who resembled Diana the most but now he looks nothing like her and Harry reminds me – both in looks and personality- of Diana. Who knew Harry would grow up to be the hot one! William reminds me a lot of his father. And that’s not a compliment.
Truth is, he’s in good shape, his skin is great for his age, and his features haven’t changed that much. It’s 90% his hair situation. He really, really should just get rid of it all.
@Valiantly he still looks more like Diana, physically, to me – he has her eyes and coloring, and some mannerisms. Of course Harry’s got her personality and warmth but I’ve never been able to see Diana in his looks (just Phillip and Charles).
Yeah, when his looks went, they went fast. Hard to believe he’s so young.
His resemblance to Diana is much less obvious than it was when he head hair especially with the bangs. He is still good looking though.
I thought he looked very handsome when observing the surgery the other day and he had the surgical cap on.
He always looks better with a hat on. He should cultivate a style that incorporates hats because he is handsome in hats.
@LAK, totally agree. He looks great at Royal Ascot in morning dress.
I like it. It suits him.
Charles has got a lot more hair than Will, Charles is just a bit thin on top really. Anyway, in principle I think men should just own it and shave… but William does not look good.
I agree with the sentiment that guys should just shave it off when they’re going as bald as William was, but I also think it doesn’t look great on will, here. I think it’s bc he didn’t go for a close shave so you can still very clearly see the big bald patch. I also think he just has an awkwardly shaped head. Lots of forehead and quite elongated.
Even with an awkward head shape – he’d look FAR better if he’d gone for a close shave. Maybe he will the next time.
ITA, it’s like he just decided to buzz cut it to get an idea of how it would look, instead of really going for a close shave. (Maybe he lost his nerve, who knows?)
I’m not crazy about it, but hopefully he’ll shave it properly next time, as I think it would look so much better.
Not just men. Women are losing hair as well. This looks way better than any fake attempt by some men we know.
That’s nature for you. Perfect hair and perfect skin and perfect body are all great, but there are far more important things in life.
I wonder if William ever tried Rhogain to keep his hair or considered hair replacement surgery?
So women with small breasts should consider augmentation? Only if having small breasts bothers them and they have the money, right? Maybe William doesn’t care what we think of his bald head.
@Berry’s comment is so innocuous and a perfectly reasonable thing to wonder about without it being interpreted as pejorative.
How and why did you jump straight from “I wonder if will ever used rogaine” to “so women with small breast should consider augmentation?”!?
Jeez. Why would breast size be compared to hair replacement? I’ve got really thin hair, if I thought of getting a wig, the thought of a penis size wouldn’t even cross my mind .
My point was clear. They’re both invasive procedures, expensive and extremely personal choices. It is unthinkable to ponder why a woman hasn’t had a breast augmentation done and I don’t see how it’s okay to wonder why William hasn’t done something. Going bald happens.
@EnoughAlready jeez, lighten up.
lmao they’re both invasive procedures! rogaine is foam you put on your head, stop.
Leigh
I just think societal pressure is too insistent that someone look a certain way.
Society at large, BUT that’s not what @Berry said. They didn’t say that William should or must try Rogaine. They didn’t even say whether they are pro or anti. Nor did they judge his looks before and after.
Further, Rogaine is foam on the head. Not invasive at all and no external parts inserted into the body.
You’re right! A breast augmentation would distract from his disappearing hairline ☺️
My husband tried Rogaine when he first started to go bald and found it to be a huge chore and commitment. He decided it wasn’t worth it and now shaves his head completely. His older brother, though, has stuck with the Rogaine for more than 20 years and still has the majority of his hair.
Aren’t men supposed to stay away from having that stuff in the house if other female household members/partners/spouses are of childbearing age? Seems like a pretty unselfish move, allowing himself to go bald, if that’s the case.
Rogaine has been linked to permanent erectile dysfunction and depression, and also maybe heart anomalies.
I’d think a guy would rather go bald instead of living with those awful side effects. Saving a little hair isn’t worth risking their health like that
@Berry, I have wondered this same thing for years. He certainly has the resources and be could have started it soon enough so that it was never even noticeable.
I have no idea why anyone would jump all over you for this comment! It is a perfectly reasonable thing to ask, IMO. Especially for someone who will be in the public eye for literally his entire life.
This entire post was well written and hilarious. “A newly hatched chick” 🐥 Is too perfect for words!
I don’t mind it, I just wish he’d worn a hat because it’s been freezing here this week and so windy!
Hair-loss wise I really feel for guys because for some it really suits them to let it go and go and go (Ralph Fiennes, Jack Nicholson) and it makes them sexier because they’re so cool with it but for other guys it doesn’t suit them so much.
Bruce Willis looks so much better as a baldy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ed Harris before he started balding, but I’ve always found him very attractive.
I dont ever feel too sorry for men as women thin and go bald too and it is not at all socially acceptable
look, guy can’t do anything about going bald, BUT… oh boy… oh boy… i would have left the hair he did have. his head is much too narrow and long and pale for this kind of decision. he’s one horcrux away from looking like lord voldemort, he needs color. so, for the first time ever, i am imploring will and kate to go to mystique for a week.
A bit like a roll-on antiperspirant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, man. Hahahaha!
I much prefer a bald head. When I met Catman he was doing a combover. I told him there is no crime in being bald but combovers are a crime against society. He shaved his head and never looked back. The first time my dad met him he asked him if he lost his hair banging his head against the headboard with me. Catman spit out his martini in the restaurant we were in.
Your dad is @-@
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some face fuzz would offset the baldness and bring some of his sexy back or he can become a hat man
*Goes down memory lane*
Damn Will was so fine. He was like a Disney prince tall and fine
Yes and yes that’s what he needs!
I love the face fuzz on my boyfriend who has a completely shaved and smooth head.
I also used to think Will was handsome and sexy. Harry’s the better looking brother now
I feel so old, seeing him bald, because he still looks like such a young ‘un, otherwise.
yes, a beard and/or glasses would really help him
It’s too short. I would have gone with a shave but a slightly longer one (I always get the numbers mixed up but maybe a no 4)?
No 1 cuts are too harsh unless you have an amazing head shape and bone structure. He has neither.
That said, I think he should do whatever tf he wants with his hair. I feel so sorry for men – people are so nasty about baldness.
Same. I think leaving a little more would’ve been better but I don’t mind it. People are really terrible about men’s hair which sucks. His baldness kicked in quick too
Looking at the shadow of his remaining hair, i’m surprised at how bald he is. The ring is practically at the base of his head.
He is unlucky to have that long, heavy Spencer jaw which makes his baldness seem very severe.
When he was younger, he most certainly had the means to get a hair transplant for something to take care of his hair loss. He could’ve been out of the public eye for awhile.Now, I think he needs to grow a beard and it will balance him out.
Harry is going int he same direction too…the back of his head is very thin.
Harry is balding like Charles ie just a round patch in the middle, but thick hair all around it. Philip was the same. If Harry grows out his hair and styles it like Father and Grandfather, he might get away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm. Never thought of a beard. That could look nice.
He should have shaved it off completely instead of just cutting it short, it would have made the difference between the balding top and full sides less obvious.
I agree. It does seem harsh at first but people will get used to it. It looks cleaner and more mod than having that faint ring around the sides.
THIS. He didn’t go far enough. If you’re gonna go bald, go all the way. Not this in-between stuff.
And I agree with the poster above who said some nicely groomed facial hair would offset the bald head. Bruce Willis has a narrow head, very similarly shaped to William’s, and he pulls it off. You gotta OWN it, Bill!
Agree. He should have completely shaved it off because even with just the shadow of hair, he still has the Dr. Phil looking hairstyle. A little facial hair would look good, just not a thick Dr Phil moustache
How does a bald King keep his crown on?
Same way he keeps a hat on.
I don’t know, you guys. I guess it depends on the guy…? Manu Ginobili was (to me) hot AF before he shaved what was left of his hair, and that didn’t change after he did it.
” Charles was always awkward-looking in his youth and middle-age,”
No he wasn’t. At least not to those female colleagues of mine who were introduced to him. I was sick on that day, so I did not meet him or Princess Di. He was looking really good with his dark hair and the deep blue eyes.
But those ears…
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c9/HRH_Prince_Charles_Allan_Warren.jpg
He looked quite nice.
I think he looked pretty hot in the picture where he’s kissing Diana’s hand as she’s handing him a polo trophy. Diana looks to be blushing and giggling.
Charles gets a bad rap. Yes, he’s got ears those dominant Windsor genes, but he is not a bad looking fellow.
He looks better. It was a good decision.
If I squint (a lot) it’s kind of Patrick Stewartish?
You know I always thought he should shave because his hair situation wasn’t doing him any favours but now? I… I actually think he could really benefit from nice, groomed, full facial hair.
So basically it was ridiculous of him to cling to that ring, judging from comments from previous threads.
Now he’s done something about it but it’s still too long or too short or needs facial hair.
At this point better for him to do what pleases him cause I suspect nothing will ever satisfy a majority.
It looks OK – the poor guy is doing his best to handle an inconvenient truth. He should just shave it all off and strut.
A banana who would be king….
i love a baldy. looks much better. he needs to trim it a little closer though.
Good for Wills. Zero f*cks about lack of hair! Grow a beard and he’ll be a sexy beast.
I don’t think Wills wears it well. He looks like Prince Albert of Monaco now. Like a cue-ball with eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You made me laugh out loud! (From another green eyed commenter)
And princess Dianas brother has a lot of hair! Dang no pull through on the Spencer genes.
Kate must be super eggcited.
Giggles. Soft giggles.
Now all he needs is a goatee! William has his late grandpa Spencer’s big head so gong bald is emphasized. He’s built very differently from Harry but Harry is losing his hair too though I think Harry will be like Charles and do the comb-over.
I think a goatee will emphasise the length of his face. A full, but closely trimmed moustache/bead, maybe 1 1/2 – 2” wide along the jaw would look (dare I say it???) sexy on him. ☺️ WITH the glasses on, full time of course
Ok, I’ll go wait over by the door ….lol
It’s not great but not terrible and he made the right decision. My husband lost his hair early too, in his late 20s, and made the same progression to shorter and shorter buzz cuts before eventually shaving it off a few years ago. It looked strange at first but now it suits him. The same thing may happen to Will. Not everyone can pull it off like the Rock, but people will get used to it. It’s better than a combover
I’m not a Will fan but I do feel for him. Hubby still mourns the loss of his hair and it really gets to him sometimes and he’s sensitive to jokes about it. It has to suck even more going through that in the public eye.
I think once Harry realizes he can’t use the bed head look to cover up his hair loss. He will go full bald.
I’m surprised that Will isn’t as self conscious as I thought he would be.
DM are saying he paid £180 for this haircut – from Kate’s hairdresser. Did she keep the offcuts to stuff Waity a new wiglet?
I can’t do the conversion in my head but £180 = a lot of $ in anyone’s money. Most UK men would balk at paying more than a tenner. (In Mr ABC’s case he thinks £4.50 is robbery).
That’s $250 US, for anyone wondering. Unbelievable. My other half would have done it himself with his own razor, but he’s not exactly the go to guy for hair tips!
IKR?! That’s insane. My husband did it with a trimmer with no guard and now shaves it himself. When it’s that short you don’t exactly need a stylist to do the job, and once you go that short to mask baldness you are cutting your hair at least once a week. $1k a month in haircuts?!
That’s a huge waste of money for something my boyfriend easily does by himself every day at home
“he looks like a newly hatched chick.” LMAO KAISER!!!!
Saks-Coburg Gotha genes to be exact. William’s balding pathern is a signature one for the Gothas. My family has always served the Gotha house and the Batenbergs. We have many old photos to compare with. He looks lige Eggman to me. Not his thing, the shaved or nearly shaved head.
I think he looks great. Good choice. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I like William. I think he’s done well considering the pressure he’s under to be the ‘perfect’ prince. I like his wife, too.
I’m with you. He looks much better this way. Good for him for owning it. Must be a very sensitive subject for so many people. Maybe his doing this will help others going through hair loss. Oh, and I too like his wife.
Is it really just the Windsor genes though? Queen Elizabeth’s father, uncles, and grandfather had thinning hair but nothing to the extent we see in her sons and grandsons. Prince Philip’s hair loss is more on par with his descendants than the Windsor’s.
Although it’s most likely a combination of the two, since QE and PP are third cousins on one side and second cousins once removed on the other. I imagine that’s really to blame for the last two generation’s of Windsors seemingly inescapable genes that weren’t quite so inescapable previously.
Yikes. He should have shaved it all, this looks awkward especially since there’s a huge patch of no hair surrounded by buzz cut. If he truly embraced it he would just shave it all off and work it! But hes a prince and work is not in his vocabulary.
I think it looks fine? It’s not as if he can do anything about losing his hair. Plus if he got a toupee or plugs people would pick on him for that (and likely criticize him for spending taxpayer money on it).
If I were him, I would definitely stick with this look, or even shave more closely. It would be nice to not worry if your hair is flying around in the wind, when tons of photos are always being taken.
I probably would’ve gotten the surgery. Elon Mask did. Look at his pictures from late 1990s early 00s. He looks great. I guess Will just didn’t want to and that’s ok, it’s his right.
yeah, elon looks so much better now compared to 20 years ago. it doesnt hurt that his mom is a model, but the hair surgery saved his looks.
Nope, he looks horrid that way. There’s nothing wrong with balding. It doesn’t require few wisps comp-over but this… is just bad look.
I think he should shave it completely bald, but it’s his head and he gets to do what he wants with it.
I noticed in one of the last pictures of Harry that he’s really thinning on top, too.
One of my cousins was as bald as William – but in his 20′s. We don’t know where it came from because most of the men in the family have thinning hair, but not baldness. It’s whatever. As you said, they can’t help it. It would be like me trying to hide my stretch marks; I just get them really easily and can’t help it.
He looks like an egg. I wonder what he did to have the universe deal him that karma. Poor boy time was definitely not his friend.
Is there a rule against clean shaves? What would happen if he cut it all off?
I like it, I also find him more handsome now. He’s got a certain maturity that he desperately lacked during the waity era (honestly, I thought he was kind of a douche back then). He’s grown up and it suits him.
When I was in 7th or 8th grade, we had a bald math teacher who sported a beard. Mr. Garabedian. Omg was he hot! Every girl in class swooned. And he was the nicest man ever. Unassuming and kind. And let me tell you, every girl in class that year made sure to do all her homework and did amazingly well in math. 😍
I think he looks great and would look even better if her shaved it all off. And, as someone pointed out upthread, he looks fantastic in glasses and should wear them more often!
Looks fine. He’s looks like a regular middle aged guy.
Billy matured into an unattractive man. His face has elongated. The shape of his head, nose, teeth. It’s crazy how good looking he was in his late teens – early twenties! Now he really does look like an egg.
I like it and I think it looks MUCH better.
My husband’s hair pattern followed William’s to a T. Started balding early, tried to keep it like just cut short, then finally buzzed and now he’s been shaving it completely for over 4 years. Honestly, it suits him and it would suit William. I agree glasses with thicker frames would help balance it. My husband has a full beard which I think helps balance the baldness. Either way, I have respect for men who just embrace the baldness and don’t bother with the hairpiece or the comb-over.
William is balding, too bad for him. But in the grand scheme of things he’s still got a lot going for him: he’s 6’3″ fit and trim; will one day be King of England; is happily married, two lovely children with a third on the way and is as rich as Croesus.
It does appear that the older William gets, the more the Windsor genes kick in and the less he resembles Diana. To me, William looks a lot like Prince Edward. As for Harry, his bald patch is getting bigger and more noticeable all the time, although he still has a lot of hair in the front and sides. Conventional wisdom holds that the baldness gene is carried through the mother’s side — but Diana’s brother Charles Spencer still has a full head of hair and her father John Spencer managed to retain most of his hair as well. Harry actually resembles his maternal grandfather – John, Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer quite a bit
http://www.chestnut-blue.com/Chestnut%20Blue-o/edward_john_spencer_8th_earl.jpg
I immediately thought he looked like Prince Albert of Monaco. I don’t know enough about the history- are they related at all?
I’ve just finished season 2 of The Crown, and got sucked into a vortex of Windsor shows on Netflix. So far I’ve watch the queen’s 90th birthday special, The House of Windsor, and now I’m on The Royals. I had forgotten just how cute William was & he had so much hair!
Not good because halfassed – shave everything off and get a scuffy beard (look at jason statham) – but nice try
