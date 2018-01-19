Prince William shaved off almost all of his remaining hair: love it or hate it?

Duke of Cambridge launches programme to help veterans find NHS work

I’m trying to remember if I’ve ever yelled about Prince William’s bald dome. I’m trying to remember because, quite honestly, his baldness never really bugged me. I’ll criticize William all day long for being work-shy and petulant, but he can’t help his (lack of) hair situation. Some people feel strongly about how balding men should just give up the ghost and shave everything. I don’t really feel that way? I think if a bald man wants to keep “the ring” of hair at the back, that’s fine. My late father was bald and he kept “the ring” of hair and it suited him. He would have looked weird if he shaved everything off.

Why bring this up? Because William decided to shave off almost everything he had left. I don’t consider this a completely shaved head – it’s like he got “the ring” to a near-buzzcut. And ladies, I do not like it. He looks like a newly hatched chick. William debuted his new look on Thursday, when he made a trip to Evelina London Children’s Hospital. I wonder… do you think he was just changing things up and he’ll grown “the ring” back. Charles has kept the ring and it suits him, I think. If anything, Charles was always awkward-looking in his youth and middle-age, but the grey hair and bald-top makes him look distinguished and handsome-for-an-older-guy.

It just struck me as I was going through the photos… William with this close-trim reminds me of Matt Lauer. Ew. I do feel sorry for William… a little bit. The average man gets to be neurotic about hair loss in private. William has had to do this in public for years. No wonder he’s so privacy-obsessed! He’s sensitive about his dome! IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW.

Anyway… he was so handsome around the age of 18-22. It all went to hell in a handbasket in a hurry though. Those Windsor genes always seem to pull through. Give him some credit: he’s not doing a combover or a toupee.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

130 Responses to “Prince William shaved off almost all of his remaining hair: love it or hate it?”

  1. gobo says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:29 am

    It’s the right choice. Balding men clinging to wispy bits is just a bit embarrassing. He’s right to own it.

    Reply
  2. Hazel says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Nothing he can do about it really. *shrug* He lost his looks years ago.

    Reply
  3. Jordana says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I like it. It suits him.

    Reply
  4. Vex says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Charles has got a lot more hair than Will, Charles is just a bit thin on top really. Anyway, in principle I think men should just own it and shave… but William does not look good.

    Reply
  5. Berry says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I wonder if William ever tried Rhogain to keep his hair or considered hair replacement surgery?

    Reply
  6. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    This entire post was well written and hilarious. “A newly hatched chick” 🐥 Is too perfect for words!

    Reply
  7. Rose says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I don’t mind it, I just wish he’d worn a hat because it’s been freezing here this week and so windy!
    Hair-loss wise I really feel for guys because for some it really suits them to let it go and go and go (Ralph Fiennes, Jack Nicholson) and it makes them sexier because they’re so cool with it but for other guys it doesn’t suit them so much.

    Reply
  8. jeanne says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    look, guy can’t do anything about going bald, BUT… oh boy… oh boy… i would have left the hair he did have. his head is much too narrow and long and pale for this kind of decision. he’s one horcrux away from looking like lord voldemort, he needs color. so, for the first time ever, i am imploring will and kate to go to mystique for a week.

    Reply
  9. Catwoman says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I much prefer a bald head. When I met Catman he was doing a combover. I told him there is no crime in being bald but combovers are a crime against society. He shaved his head and never looked back. The first time my dad met him he asked him if he lost his hair banging his head against the headboard with me. Catman spit out his martini in the restaurant we were in.

    Reply
  10. Petty Riperton says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Some face fuzz would offset the baldness and bring some of his sexy back or he can become a hat man

    *Goes down memory lane*
    Damn Will was so fine. He was like a Disney prince tall and fine

    Reply
  11. AmandaPanda says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:38 am

    It’s too short. I would have gone with a shave but a slightly longer one (I always get the numbers mixed up but maybe a no 4)?

    No 1 cuts are too harsh unless you have an amazing head shape and bone structure. He has neither.

    That said, I think he should do whatever tf he wants with his hair. I feel so sorry for men – people are so nasty about baldness.

    Reply
  12. Talie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    When he was younger, he most certainly had the means to get a hair transplant for something to take care of his hair loss. He could’ve been out of the public eye for awhile.Now, I think he needs to grow a beard and it will balance him out.

    Harry is going int he same direction too…the back of his head is very thin.

    Reply
  13. Hikaru says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:46 am

    He should have shaved it off completely instead of just cutting it short, it would have made the difference between the balding top and full sides less obvious.

    Reply
  14. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    How does a bald King keep his crown on?

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I don’t know, you guys. I guess it depends on the guy…? Manu Ginobili was (to me) hot AF before he shaved what was left of his hair, and that didn’t change after he did it.

    Reply
  16. C. Remm says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:50 am

    ” Charles was always awkward-looking in his youth and middle-age,”
    No he wasn’t. At least not to those female colleagues of mine who were introduced to him. I was sick on that day, so I did not meet him or Princess Di. He was looking really good with his dark hair and the deep blue eyes.

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    He looks better. It was a good decision.

    Reply
  18. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:54 am

    If I squint (a lot) it’s kind of Patrick Stewartish?

    Reply
  19. Shijel says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    You know I always thought he should shave because his hair situation wasn’t doing him any favours but now? I… I actually think he could really benefit from nice, groomed, full facial hair.

    Reply
  20. manta says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:06 am

    So basically it was ridiculous of him to cling to that ring, judging from comments from previous threads.
    Now he’s done something about it but it’s still too long or too short or needs facial hair.
    At this point better for him to do what pleases him cause I suspect nothing will ever satisfy a majority.

    Reply
  21. Lilith says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    It looks OK – the poor guy is doing his best to handle an inconvenient truth. He should just shave it all off and strut.

    Reply
  22. Chef Grace says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

    A banana who would be king….

    Reply
  23. Lizzie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:11 am

    i love a baldy. looks much better. he needs to trim it a little closer though.

    Reply
  24. Green Is Good says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Good for Wills. Zero f*cks about lack of hair! Grow a beard and he’ll be a sexy beast.

    Reply
  25. Boston Green Eyes says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I don’t think Wills wears it well. He looks like Prince Albert of Monaco now. Like a cue-ball with eyes.

    Reply
  26. Barrett says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:23 am

    And princess Dianas brother has a lot of hair! Dang no pull through on the Spencer genes.

    Reply
  27. QueenB says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Kate must be super eggcited.

    Reply
  28. Citresse says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Now all he needs is a goatee! William has his late grandpa Spencer’s big head so gong bald is emphasized. He’s built very differently from Harry but Harry is losing his hair too though I think Harry will be like Charles and do the comb-over.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      I think a goatee will emphasise the length of his face. A full, but closely trimmed moustache/bead, maybe 1 1/2 – 2” wide along the jaw would look (dare I say it???) sexy on him. ☺️ WITH the glasses on, full time of course
      Ok, I’ll go wait over by the door ….lol

      Reply
  29. La says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:44 am

    It’s not great but not terrible and he made the right decision. My husband lost his hair early too, in his late 20s, and made the same progression to shorter and shorter buzz cuts before eventually shaving it off a few years ago. It looked strange at first but now it suits him. The same thing may happen to Will. Not everyone can pull it off like the Rock, but people will get used to it. It’s better than a combover :)

    I’m not a Will fan but I do feel for him. Hubby still mourns the loss of his hair and it really gets to him sometimes and he’s sensitive to jokes about it. It has to suck even more going through that in the public eye.

    Reply
  30. Petty Riperton says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I think once Harry realizes he can’t use the bed head look to cover up his hair loss. He will go full bald.

    I’m surprised that Will isn’t as self conscious as I thought he would be.

    Reply
  31. ABC says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:52 am

    DM are saying he paid £180 for this haircut – from Kate’s hairdresser. Did she keep the offcuts to stuff Waity a new wiglet?

    I can’t do the conversion in my head but £180 = a lot of $ in anyone’s money. Most UK men would balk at paying more than a tenner. (In Mr ABC’s case he thinks £4.50 is robbery).

    Reply
  32. Margo S. says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:57 am

    “he looks like a newly hatched chick.” LMAO KAISER!!!!

    Reply
  33. Helenw says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Saks-Coburg Gotha genes to be exact. William’s balding pathern is a signature one for the Gothas. My family has always served the Gotha house and the Batenbergs. We have many old photos to compare with. He looks lige Eggman to me. Not his thing, the shaved or nearly shaved head.

    Reply
  34. PlayItAgain says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I think he looks great. Good choice. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I like William. I think he’s done well considering the pressure he’s under to be the ‘perfect’ prince. I like his wife, too.

    Reply
  35. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Is it really just the Windsor genes though? Queen Elizabeth’s father, uncles, and grandfather had thinning hair but nothing to the extent we see in her sons and grandsons. Prince Philip’s hair loss is more on par with his descendants than the Windsor’s.

    Although it’s most likely a combination of the two, since QE and PP are third cousins on one side and second cousins once removed on the other. I imagine that’s really to blame for the last two generation’s of Windsors seemingly inescapable genes that weren’t quite so inescapable previously.

    Reply
  36. JA says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Yikes. He should have shaved it all, this looks awkward especially since there’s a huge patch of no hair surrounded by buzz cut. If he truly embraced it he would just shave it all off and work it! But hes a prince and work is not in his vocabulary.

    Reply
  37. OG OhDear says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I think it looks fine? It’s not as if he can do anything about losing his hair. Plus if he got a toupee or plugs people would pick on him for that (and likely criticize him for spending taxpayer money on it).

    Reply
  38. adastraperaspera says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:58 am

    If I were him, I would definitely stick with this look, or even shave more closely. It would be nice to not worry if your hair is flying around in the wind, when tons of photos are always being taken.

    Reply
  39. Rhys says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I probably would’ve gotten the surgery. Elon Mask did. Look at his pictures from late 1990s early 00s. He looks great. I guess Will just didn’t want to and that’s ok, it’s his right.

    Reply
  40. Mew says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Nope, he looks horrid that way. There’s nothing wrong with balding. It doesn’t require few wisps comp-over but this… is just bad look.

    Reply
  41. Jag says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

    I think he should shave it completely bald, but it’s his head and he gets to do what he wants with it.

    I noticed in one of the last pictures of Harry that he’s really thinning on top, too.

    One of my cousins was as bald as William – but in his 20′s. We don’t know where it came from because most of the men in the family have thinning hair, but not baldness. It’s whatever. As you said, they can’t help it. It would be like me trying to hide my stretch marks; I just get them really easily and can’t help it.

    Reply
  42. Guest says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:46 am

    He looks like an egg. I wonder what he did to have the universe deal him that karma. Poor boy time was definitely not his friend.

    Reply
  43. Tanya says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Is there a rule against clean shaves? What would happen if he cut it all off?

    Reply
  44. HoustonGrl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I like it, I also find him more handsome now. He’s got a certain maturity that he desperately lacked during the waity era (honestly, I thought he was kind of a douche back then). He’s grown up and it suits him.

    Reply
  45. Other Renee says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:12 am

    When I was in 7th or 8th grade, we had a bald math teacher who sported a beard. Mr. Garabedian. Omg was he hot! Every girl in class swooned. And he was the nicest man ever. Unassuming and kind. And let me tell you, every girl in class that year made sure to do all her homework and did amazingly well in math. 😍

    Reply
  46. Penelope says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I think he looks great and would look even better if her shaved it all off. And, as someone pointed out upthread, he looks fantastic in glasses and should wear them more often!

    Reply
  47. homeslice says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Looks fine. He’s looks like a regular middle aged guy.

    Reply
  48. Sage says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Billy matured into an unattractive man. His face has elongated. The shape of his head, nose, teeth. It’s crazy how good looking he was in his late teens – early twenties! Now he really does look like an egg.

    Reply
  49. themummy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I like it and I think it looks MUCH better.

    Reply
  50. bma says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    My husband’s hair pattern followed William’s to a T. Started balding early, tried to keep it like just cut short, then finally buzzed and now he’s been shaving it completely for over 4 years. Honestly, it suits him and it would suit William. I agree glasses with thicker frames would help balance it. My husband has a full beard which I think helps balance the baldness. Either way, I have respect for men who just embrace the baldness and don’t bother with the hairpiece or the comb-over.

    Reply
  51. Evie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    William is balding, too bad for him. But in the grand scheme of things he’s still got a lot going for him: he’s 6’3″ fit and trim; will one day be King of England; is happily married, two lovely children with a third on the way and is as rich as Croesus.

    It does appear that the older William gets, the more the Windsor genes kick in and the less he resembles Diana. To me, William looks a lot like Prince Edward. As for Harry, his bald patch is getting bigger and more noticeable all the time, although he still has a lot of hair in the front and sides. Conventional wisdom holds that the baldness gene is carried through the mother’s side — but Diana’s brother Charles Spencer still has a full head of hair and her father John Spencer managed to retain most of his hair as well. Harry actually resembles his maternal grandfather – John, Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer quite a bit

    http://www.chestnut-blue.com/Chestnut%20Blue-o/edward_john_spencer_8th_earl.jpg

    Reply
  52. Char says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I immediately thought he looked like Prince Albert of Monaco. I don’t know enough about the history- are they related at all?

    I’ve just finished season 2 of The Crown, and got sucked into a vortex of Windsor shows on Netflix. So far I’ve watch the queen’s 90th birthday special, The House of Windsor, and now I’m on The Royals. I had forgotten just how cute William was & he had so much hair!

    Reply
  53. Pinar says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Not good because halfassed – shave everything off and get a scuffy beard (look at jason statham) – but nice try

    Reply

