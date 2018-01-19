The new ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer shows more of the plot & the questionable CGI

I was not a believer in the first trailer for Tomb Raider, the Lara Croft-reboot starring Alicia Vikander as Hipster Bike Messenger Lara Who Is Not Good At Adulting. The first trailer didn’t show much of the plot, and it felt like the director and the CGI team were still workshopping the bigger action sequences. By that I mean that at various points in the trailer, authentic human Alicia Vikander’s performance just gives way to a computer-animated Alicia-bot who is able to defy the laws of gravity and human movement. Say what you will about the questionable quality of the Angelina Jolie-Lara Croft movies, but Jolie did her own stunt work and the action sequences weren’t a CGI mess.

So, they cut a new trailer and this one gives away more of the plot. I’ve seen the first Jolie-Tomb Raider movie a million times, so I know that they’re sort of recycling part of the plot/origin story. Lara’s dad has been missing for years, presumed dead. Lara’s dad was into some shady and weird stuff. In this one, Kristin Scott Thomas plays Lara’s mom and I hope KST blew her paycheck on shoes and purses. Walton Goggins is playing the villain, which he does so well. Here’s the second trailer:

What part do you like the most? When she tries to outrun a huge wave on a boat and manages to float, suspended in the air? Dominic West looking rugged and bangable, even though he likely blew his paycheck on shoes as well? Alicia’s line reading of “you messed with the wrong family?!” Or the way Walton Goggins just acts with such simplicity that he makes everyone else in this film look kind of silly? All in all, a better trailer, I think. I’m still not really a believer, but hey, this is honestly a much better trailer.

Also: the cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor”…? Thank you, Lara Croft, for reminding me how much I love the OG “Survivor.” “I’m not gonna diss you on the internet/because my momma taught me better than that.”