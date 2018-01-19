The new ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer shows more of the plot & the questionable CGI

I was not a believer in the first trailer for Tomb Raider, the Lara Croft-reboot starring Alicia Vikander as Hipster Bike Messenger Lara Who Is Not Good At Adulting. The first trailer didn’t show much of the plot, and it felt like the director and the CGI team were still workshopping the bigger action sequences. By that I mean that at various points in the trailer, authentic human Alicia Vikander’s performance just gives way to a computer-animated Alicia-bot who is able to defy the laws of gravity and human movement. Say what you will about the questionable quality of the Angelina Jolie-Lara Croft movies, but Jolie did her own stunt work and the action sequences weren’t a CGI mess.
So, they cut a new trailer and this one gives away more of the plot. I’ve seen the first Jolie-Tomb Raider movie a million times, so I know that they’re sort of recycling part of the plot/origin story. Lara’s dad has been missing for years, presumed dead. Lara’s dad was into some shady and weird stuff. In this one, Kristin Scott Thomas plays Lara’s mom and I hope KST blew her paycheck on shoes and purses. Walton Goggins is playing the villain, which he does so well. Here’s the second trailer:
What part do you like the most? When she tries to outrun a huge wave on a boat and manages to float, suspended in the air? Dominic West looking rugged and bangable, even though he likely blew his paycheck on shoes as well? Alicia’s line reading of “you messed with the wrong family?!” Or the way Walton Goggins just acts with such simplicity that he makes everyone else in this film look kind of silly? All in all, a better trailer, I think. I’m still not really a believer, but hey, this is honestly a much better trailer.
Also: the cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor”…? Thank you, Lara Croft, for reminding me how much I love the OG “Survivor.” “I’m not gonna diss you on the internet/because my momma taught me better than that.”
Posters, promotional images courtesy of Warner Bros.
seems a bit of a miscast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, hard pass. Nothing can top Jolie in the original.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has charisma, something Vikander doesn’t have in any of her movies. That’s why people thought she was good as the robot, but the same blandness is in all her roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Vikander’s face expressions hardly change. She was great in Ex Machina but just so boring and bland in the rest of her movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a miscast. I don’t understand her movie choices anymore. Tulip Fever? The Light Between Oceans? And this. I would have never thought she would go from Ex Machina and the Danish Girl to this. I don’t think the audience for movies based on actual video games is still there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d go see it. Infinitely better than the first trailer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear – I like Alicia but Angelina is Lara to a T. Looks wise, mannerism, sexiness, dignity and grace – Lara was created with Angelina in mind.
But – I will watch this movie in the cinema because I will always support women orientated movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. And I don’t mind Vikander as Lara
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s interesting, Maya. I thought the makers of Lara Croft were inspired by Neneh Cherry. At least that’s what Lara Croft’s wiki says. If Neneh Cherry was the original inspiration, perhaps Zoe Kravitz could have played Lara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It still looks dreadful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I appreciate her bulking up for the role and her being a talented actress overall she’s terribly miscast in this part. I went back and watched the trailer for the Jolie-version and what Vikander doesn’t have is a hard edge to pull this kind of character off. I wasn’t going to see this film either way but even with a better trailer Vikander still looks out of place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Angelina had an edge and a dangerous quality to her Lara Croft. She WAS Lara Croft. I don’t get any of that with Alicia. And I’m still on the fence on whether she can carry a film on her own. She doesn’t seem to have the charisma for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. I love Alicia but I don’t think action is her genre. I’ll probably wait till it comes out on dvd unless there’s a free screening
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote…errr…every Star Wars movie ever: “I have a bad feeling about this.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the two new games and the new Lara so i’ll watch it. I really hope it’s a good movie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they CGI her forehead too, that thing is huge. What? Forehead shaming.
Doesn’t look interesting to me and I think Jolie did a better job with the character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of hoping they pull it off. I grew up loving the Indiana Jones films, then someone told me to try out Tomb Raider and ended up loving that. So I’m hoping it be a continuation to the Indy films and maybe reach to a new generation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This film very much has the feel of the first game in the rebooted franchise. They tried to make Lara more human, less overtly sexy. I don’t think, as a character, she’s intended to be tough and brutal, more like someone who finds themselves in crazy circumstances and has to toughen up gradually. I’ll definitely watch this film – I grew up with Tomb Raider!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That arrow is on the wrong side of the bow……*facepalm*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahem… wut? As it doesn’t seem to me (I am an archer).
If anything -spoiler- many actors do no get any training in archery before filming as they don’t actually shoot any arrows anywhere!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, actually it’s not. The arrow is very clearly on the correct side of the bow, so what a bizarre criticism…
Also, Jolie did not do all her own stunts in the orginal LC films. Altho, she had a male stunt double, which I suppose it kinda bad ass-ish.
I like that this LC isn’t a video game caricature with over-the-top faces & fake boobs. She looks lithe & fit & realistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, since Liam Neeson keeps getting passes for doing the same action movie every other year, I shall do the same with Alicia for doing this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UGH, I couldn’t even watch the whole thing. So disappointing! I loved the first two with AJ, of course. Wish they cast someone else in this role. Jennifer Lawrence or Shailene Woodley both would have been great…idk. Alicia is too small and too aloof. I’ve liked her in other things but not this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Jennifer Lawrence or Shailene Woodley”
ugh I get what you’re saying, but please these two noooo. there are so many people vying to be actors, why are the same artists always cast for all these roles? no wonder the industry doesn’t make that much money in theaters/box office anymore. many of us are BORED by the same old, same old.
look at the rising web-based (Netflix mainly) movies and TV shows, they usually feature talent we had never really been exposed to before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will go see on opening weekend just to support this female led action film if nothing else!
I thought the original film was ridiculous and sexist – this at least seems to put the over sexed kitten on the shelf. Alicia is a proper action woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to my first box fit class this week and the strongest girl was the skinniest, no muscle definition. 🥊🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Walton Goggins. Just adore him. That is the best I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How easily people forget that the first two Tomb Raiders were not great movies either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Although Jolie was perfectly cast in the role, the scripts are awful and make both movies unwatchable for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes you’d think they were masterpieces based on this article and some comments.
I don’t remember them this way. Or at least the first one. Since it didn’t give me such a thrilling experience, I passed the sequel.
Didn’t Jolie had stunt doubles too? I could swear there were some behind the scenes promo clips where they appeared together.
This one will probably please some amateurs of the genre .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The script and plotline are not what made those films memorable. Jolie was. And those are big boots to fill. Because when people think of Lara Croft they think of her – they don’t even think of the game version.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, people definitely think of the video game version before they think of Angelina!Croft. I think many people forget that the Tomb Raider movies even exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a weird thing to say. Of course they think of the video game first.
And who actually thinks that movie was memorable?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel as if I just watched the whole film in that trailer. I’ll watch it when it hits DVD/streaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible casting, recycled plot lines. Issa no for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a hardcore Angelina Stan for ages (legitimately wanted to be her-sexy, smart, adventurous, all around BAD A$$!) and yet I couldn’t get through the first hour of Tomb Raider. I like Alicia and am gonna go see this new reboot cause I desperately want to see an action movie with a kick a$$ female lead. I hope this movie is it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the original Tomb Raider films. While neither were masterpieces, they were a lot of fun, and Angelina was incredibly charming in the role.
I’m a fan of the video games, so that’s why I’m disappointed with this one. It looks like it’s trying to copying the serious atmosphere in the rebooted games, without following the actual plot – which was a good plot and had solid representation! It doesn’t have the charm of the first two films, and while Alicia is a good actress in supporting roles, she doesn’t have enough personality to be a strong leading lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won an Oscar? I will admit that this trailer is the first time I have ever seen her in anything, but she seems to have no charisma or presence on camera. Am I wrong? Was she good in other stuff? She just seems so…bland and dull. She doesn’t seem like a lead to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse