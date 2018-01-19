Justin Timberlake’s ‘Supplies’ music video: offensively tone-deaf or just stupid?

All day Thursday, I managed to avoid watching and listening to Justin Timberlake’s second single and music video, “Supplies,” off of his latest album, Man of the Woods. I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal – I didn’t completely hate his first single and I thought the video was stupid, but whatever. “Supplies” though… it’s next-level stupidity. It’s actually boomerang stupidity for Justin because he’s opening himself up to a lot of sh-t. He’s opening himself up to a lot of questions that he is incapable of answering. Here’s the video:

I could only get about a minute into this before I gave up, quite honestly. You know what this reminded of in a weird way? Beyonce’s “Formation” video when she made all of those visual references to Katrina, Black Lives Matter and slavery. Beyonce came at those subjects as a black woman who cares deeply about the issues she was referencing – I still get choked up thinking about the “Stop Shooting Us” graffiti – and she backs that up with words and deeds. And for all of that, she was called “militant” and a “Black Panther” and criticized by dozens of prominent white politicians and media figures. But when Justin Timberlake literally breezes by those issues, all anyone can say is “it’s funny that he’s trying to be woke.”

Obviously, Timberlake is trying to have his cake and eat it too. He wants to get credit for being woke enough to include imagery of #MeToo, BLM, Harvey Weinstein, etc, but he doesn’t actually have anything meaningful to say about any of those subjects, and obviously he’s not backing any of this up with any kind of actions. So, basically, he’s just using the movements started by victimized people for his image. He, as a white man, is using people of color and sexual assault victims for his image. As Kathleen at LaineyGossip noted, “This video is essentially JT’s version of the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad.”

Some sites are calling him out on it – The Independent: “Woke up, sheeple, Justin Timberlake just dropped ‘Supplies’, the worst music video of 2018 so far.” And HuffPo: “Justin Timberlake Tries To Convince You He’s Woke In ‘Supplies’ Music Video.”

51 Responses to “Justin Timberlake’s ‘Supplies’ music video: offensively tone-deaf or just stupid?”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Why not both? He pretty much couldn’t have made his intention anymore obvious if he had titled the song “Me Pretending to Be Woke, Y’all”.

    I think what really annoys me is pretending that he is while simultaneously pandering to his more conservative white audience by “getting back to his roots” and pretending to be all outdoorsy mountain man.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Holy tone deaf Batman! The way it’s all kind of shoved in there makes it meaningless. I mean why not include Save the Whales while you’re at it. Good grief.

    Reply
  3. pwal says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:48 am

    So essentially, it’s a Kendall Jenner Pepsi redux?

    Just asking because I didn’t watch it, in keeping with my Timberlake -free diet.

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:48 am

    GTFOH.

    Reply
  5. Paula says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Lord this is dumb. And still not a word about working with Woody Allen. Who does he think he’s fooling?

    Reply
  6. Torontoe says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Totally trying to do-opt the #metoo and BLM movements for his own gain, in particular trying to look like some feminist ally. And then at 1:12 he earnestly sing “IT MAKES ME A GENEROUS LOVER” as if that’s what the movement needs, JT’s sexual healing.

    PS his idea of being a generous lover means he’s not facing a mirror.
    PPS interesting how the screens show Harvey W but no Woody Allen. If he’s such a feminist why no comment re Dylan Farrow’s accusations?

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

      “as if that’s what the movement needs, JT’s sexual healing.” LOL! Like we all are dying to bone JT… he’s so f’ing oblivious.

      He needs to knock off whatever is making him look so AWAKE lately and come down to earth for a bit. We’ve moved on from dick in a box. And I agree with everything else you said. Spot on all around.

      Reply
  7. Beatrix says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Agree about Beyonce, she uses feminist as an accessory to make prop herself up as a visionary (a la Taylor Swift) and has never once said anything to back up the ideas she puts forth through her image. Beyonce has some of the best people in the industry behind her, that’s all that is: stylists, creative directors, personal assistants, consultants.

    Reply
  8. Lela says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Why is Pharell attached to this? He’s usually really not this tone deaf, I mean Lemon, with Riri was amazing

    Reply
  9. Millennial says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:16 am

    And here I thought the worst thing he could do was make a country album. Gross.

    Reply
  10. OG Cleo says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    My favorite part is at 2.20 when his head is so obviously photoshopped onto his body, it enters the uncanny valley of stupid.

    Reply
  11. marc kile says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Why in the world did Jessica Biel marry this flaming D-BAG i’ll never know.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:28 am

    The White Male Musical Genius, ladies and gentlemen. Totally predictable, and totally repugnant.

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Don’t forget, this is the dude that the Shriners severed their relationship with because once the cameras went away, he was never around.

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I’m not going to watch this and give him the clicks, so I’ll take your word for it, along with my long standing thought that he was a shallow opportunist who skates by on everything by being “charming” on SNL occasionally.

    Reply
  15. KBB says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:31 am

    The whole point of this song is him playing man savior, right? When women are finding their voices and standing up for themselves, our white knight in shining armor is here to protect us! As long as defending us doesn’t interfere with his career, obviously. We should be thanking him for his service!

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I watched it (but didn’t listen lol), and I’m nonplussed. Music videos have always garnered a full range of emotion. He probably thinks this is so all-inclusively well-timed… I can almost hear the excitement at their preliminary meetings. Nobody is going to live up to or match personal favorites. I find JT to be mildly toasted white bread, and I prefer fresh and crusty European. :D

    Reply
  17. gatorbait says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    If you look up the lyrics to this song it makes this even more disgusting. The song doesn’t have a political message. He isn’t saying anything except “ooooo baby come let me bang you” like all his ridiculous songs.

    Reply
  18. Harryg says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I don’t have to see it or hear it to know it’s stupid.

    Reply
  19. incognito says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Can we talk about how the music sux too? At least the other song was catchy. This one blows.

    Reply
  20. Kelly C says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    In a community of narcissists, he is the king.

    Reply
  21. Mumbles says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:06 am

    At his wedding, the man had a video montage of mentally ill homeless people wishing him congratulations whole everyone laughed.

    His people’s excuse was that it was his friend who did it. But this means he has a friend who thought, “you know what Justin would really get a kick of? If I videotaped homeless people and played it as a joke at his wedding.”

    Remember Fallon once did a whole week of shows where he was tbe guest? He needs to go too.

    Reply
  22. me says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I didn’t watch his first video or listen to the song but out of curiosity I watched the second one. WTH? The ending by far was the weirdest part. The child saying “die already…leave!” Huh?

    Reply
  23. Yawn says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Im gonna go with stupidly offensively tone deaf for the win…

    Reply
  24. Shannon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Dumb. I mean, like KJ’s commercial, I’m sure there was no malicious intent; just straight-up tone deafness. The song is also just annoying. I don’t dislike JT as much as some on here, mostly because I barely pay attention to me, but this just struck me as really try-hard and dumb.

    Reply
  25. Melanie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I find JT insufferable and have for years now. I don’t like him, his smarmy attitude or his need to be the centre of attention. I don’t like his music either.

    Reply

