Michael Shannon leaves 'AoL Live' in NYC

I was also looking for a reason to post these Michael Shannon photos earlier this week, but I couldn’t find any new interviews with him. So… just enjoy. Michael Shannon is stupid-hot with that facial hair, right? [LaineyGossip]
Pajiba rewrites Woody Allen’s latest statement. [Pajiba]
Mark Wahlberg linked to a steroids ring? How shocking! [Dlisted]
This dress is too tight, Zoe Kravitz. [Go Fug Yourself]
Russian athletes discover a novel way to avoid drug tests. [The Blemish]
“As everyone knows, women were invented in 1990.” [Buzzfeed]
So many Real Housewives have mortgage drama. [Reality Tea]
Reality star heads to rehab for the third time. Godspeed. [Starcasm]
I really don’t understand how they’re making this into a movie. [Looper]
The Sh-thole White House will make it harder for people to get abortions & gender reassignment surgeries. Because “religious freedom.” [Jezebel]

Michael Shannon leaves 'AoL Live' in NYC

 

33 Responses to ““Michael Shannon’s selfie face is beautifully intense, hilarious” links”

  1. Becks says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Oh my gawd….he looks so so hot with that facial hair!

    Reply
  2. Her Higness says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    lmao I thought that was him holding the phone w rainbow button on bad making that strong face!!!! Haaaaaaaaaa rofl

    Reply
  3. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Love Michael Shannon! Please don’t disappoint.

    Reply
  4. Tig says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    He is one intense actor. He was terrifying in The Shape of Water. Think this pose is just for grins-I sure hope so!!LOL

    Reply
  5. Sunshine mama says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    I think he’s cute lol.

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I love that man.

    Reply
  7. broodytrudy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    CHICAGO?
    I’m thrown for a loop here.

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Grumpy cat. But still hot

    Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Love him! He was fantastic in Revolutionary Road, and one of my favorites on Boardwalk Empire (Michael K. Williams holds the #1 spot imo, but the whole cast was phenomenal). My husband is a big fan of his portrayal of Zod in Man of Steel-thinks he’s a total badass which, of course, he is.

    Reply
  10. Juliaoc says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I saw him on “At Home with Amy Sedaris” and he was so, so funny. Could not picture him as a comedic actor but he was just brilliant!

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    No post on Chicago West!?!? I didn’t think they could shock me at this point, but they did!

    Reply
  12. mina says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Michael Shannon is a little weird

    Reply
  13. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    No. In no way, no. Not my cuppa tea

    Reply
  14. MI6 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I WORSHIP Michael Shannon 😍 so talented

    Reply
  15. Vaya says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    This is the beginning of the handmaids tale in reality. This is so scary.

    Reply
  16. themummy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Wait. Hold on. This guy is hot? When I saw these photos I found him almost disturbingly ugly. My hot-o-meter must be broken. Also, I have no idea who he is, so maybe I’m missing something here. Probably I am.

    Reply
  17. P says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    On set he’s very focused and very intense. Every take is perfect. No mistakes. He’s all work. He’s there to get the job done
    Brilliant actor. That is his trademark glare. His squinch is even better.

    Reply
  18. Gaby says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    I love that selfie face!

    Reply

