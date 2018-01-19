“Michael Shannon’s selfie face is beautifully intense, hilarious” links

I was also looking for a reason to post these Michael Shannon photos earlier this week, but I couldn’t find any new interviews with him. So… just enjoy. Michael Shannon is stupid-hot with that facial hair, right? [LaineyGossip]

Pajiba rewrites Woody Allen’s latest statement. [Pajiba]

Mark Wahlberg linked to a steroids ring? How shocking! [Dlisted]

This dress is too tight, Zoe Kravitz. [Go Fug Yourself]

Russian athletes discover a novel way to avoid drug tests. [The Blemish]

“As everyone knows, women were invented in 1990.” [Buzzfeed]

So many Real Housewives have mortgage drama. [Reality Tea]

Reality star heads to rehab for the third time. Godspeed. [Starcasm]

I really don’t understand how they’re making this into a movie. [Looper]

The Sh-thole White House will make it harder for people to get abortions & gender reassignment surgeries. Because “religious freedom.” [Jezebel]