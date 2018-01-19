“Michael Shannon’s selfie face is beautifully intense, hilarious” links

I was also looking for a reason to post these Michael Shannon photos earlier this week, but I couldn’t find any new interviews with him. So… just enjoy. Michael Shannon is stupid-hot with that facial hair, right? [LaineyGossip]
Pajiba rewrites Woody Allen’s latest statement. [Pajiba]
Mark Wahlberg linked to a steroids ring? How shocking! [Dlisted]
This dress is too tight, Zoe Kravitz. [Go Fug Yourself]
Russian athletes discover a novel way to avoid drug tests. [The Blemish]
“As everyone knows, women were invented in 1990.” [Buzzfeed]
So many Real Housewives have mortgage drama. [Reality Tea]
Reality star heads to rehab for the third time. Godspeed. [Starcasm]
I really don’t understand how they’re making this into a movie. [Looper]
The Sh-thole White House will make it harder for people to get abortions & gender reassignment surgeries. Because “religious freedom.” [Jezebel]
Oh my gawd….he looks so so hot with that facial hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao I thought that was him holding the phone w rainbow button on bad making that strong face!!!! Haaaaaaaaaa rofl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Michael Shannon! Please don’t disappoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is one intense actor. He was terrifying in The Shape of Water. Think this pose is just for grins-I sure hope so!!LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s cute lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CHICAGO?
I’m thrown for a loop here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s AWFUL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was way off, but looking back at the teaser pic she released, it makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
didn’t she post a picture of a hand bag?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what’s the pic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NameChange At the start of Kanye’s career his was ‘preppy’. The loud color Polo shirts, and his trademark was a LV backpack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He grew up around there so it’s not surprising to me but it’s still terrible.
Maybe they’ll call her Chi like Chi-town
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tmz is reporting they’re calling her Chi, pronounced “Shy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grumpy cat. But still hot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLOL! True though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love him! He was fantastic in Revolutionary Road, and one of my favorites on Boardwalk Empire (Michael K. Williams holds the #1 spot imo, but the whole cast was phenomenal). My husband is a big fan of his portrayal of Zod in Man of Steel-thinks he’s a total badass which, of course, he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha. I was about to go google him, but you’ve summed it up nicely for me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need Michael K. Williams in everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw him on “At Home with Amy Sedaris” and he was so, so funny. Could not picture him as a comedic actor but he was just brilliant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No post on Chicago West!?!? I didn’t think they could shock me at this point, but they did!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Luckily, those kids won’t have to live in the “real” world. I can only imagine going through school as a North, Saint or Chicago West. :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michael Shannon is a little weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. In no way, no. Not my cuppa tea
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I WORSHIP Michael Shannon 😍 so talented
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the beginning of the handmaids tale in reality. This is so scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait. Hold on. This guy is hot? When I saw these photos I found him almost disturbingly ugly. My hot-o-meter must be broken. Also, I have no idea who he is, so maybe I’m missing something here. Probably I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL at “disturbingly ugly”. I’m going to have to steal that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s more of a talent & charisma guy than a perfect physical specimen. If you see him in action, it might change your mind. I greatly respect his talents, but I’m not attracted to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually have heard that people who have seen in real life, have said he looks younger and better looking in person lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On set he’s very focused and very intense. Every take is perfect. No mistakes. He’s all work. He’s there to get the job done
Brilliant actor. That is his trademark glare. His squinch is even better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, so you seen him act in person? That’s cool, is he as tall/younger in person looking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that selfie face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse