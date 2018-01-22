Marion Cotillard thought it was ‘weird’ that Woody Allen ‘married one of his daughters’

Sometimes I think Marion Cotillard is the victim of lost-in-translation shenanigans. Like, she’s a very fluent English speaker, but you can see that she sometimes struggles, in English interviews, to really express herself fully, with every nuance she really intends. Then again, when she’s speaking in French interviews, she has moments where she still sounds a bit wacky, so maybe this is just who she is and how she really speaks. I bring this up because Marion was asked about Woody Allen, seemingly in an English-language interview with THR at a French Film event. Marion worked on Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris in 2011, and she has not worked with him since. Her answers though… I’m sorry, but I laughed out loud.
The day after Dylan Farrow’s first television interview aired recounting her alleged abuse at the hands of her father Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris star Marion Cotillard has said that her experience working with Allen was “odd” and she would question working with him again.
“I didn’t know much about his personal life, actually,” the Oscar winner told THR at the UniFrance Rendez-vous with French Film event to promote the country’s cinema. “I knew that he had married one of his daughters which I thought, honestly, was weird, but I cannot judge something I don’t know.”
“I’m very ignorant of what he did or he didn’t do, I just see people suffering and it’s terrible,” she said. “I have to say today, yeah, if he were to ask me again – I don’t think it would ever happen because the experience we had together was very odd. I admire some of his work but we had no connection on set. But I have to say if he asked me to today I would question more, I would dig more,” she added. “I don’t know, I’m very ignorant about this story and I just see that it hurts to see people suffering.”
This might be the most French sentiment in the history of French sentiments: “I knew that he had married one of his daughters which I thought, honestly, was weird, but I cannot judge something I don’t know.” Can we ever really KNOW? Can we really ever judge? Sure, we think we know that a man married his daughter, but je ne sais pas, what can one do? Que sera sera. As for all of these actresses coming out and cutting ties publicly with Woody Allen… I’m enjoying it. I think Marion’s is my new favorite.
She also isnt sure on 9/11 so its more about being dumb in general.
Also the moon landing!
“Did a man really walk on the moon? I saw plenty of documentaries on it, and I really wondered,” said the ever-prudent Cotillard. “And in any case I don’t believe all they tell me, that’s for sure.”
There is a write up on Slate about her beliefs.
I thought you were joking, and then googled, and you are right. Her dumbness knows no bounds.
HAHAHA.
It’s endemic of our era, and from any country, people “check out” in terms of facts, news, civic engagement. Why do we think America is virtually run over by Kleptocracy/fascism? Most people are literally too cute to care. Looks have outweighed what’s inside; we are Stupid Times.
If someone marries there adopted step daughter, why would we have any doubt for Dylan. He is gross period!
And he didn’t just marry her. When he started “dating” her he took pictures of her nude and spread eagle supposedly to help her modeling career. The daughter that he married is someone who was so neglected as a child before being adopted at age 5-7 (no one knows her true age), that she has always had huge issues with emotional intelligence, verbal communication, and relationships in general. She was such a damaged and obviously hurting young woman, who was very easily taken advantage of. She was extremely vulnerable.
Amen Sara. Agree Amy. I’ve read about the pictures and was disgusted beyond words. What I never heard was what did he say to her. Can you imagine. You’re so beautiful, let’s take your naked pictures. Beyond reprehensible. You’re right, she was adopted, and they could only guess her age. She had to be taught everything, and this was her teacher. Then he marries her. Oh how I feel for her and Dylan. Word overused, but he is a monster.
She’s worse in French.
She knew he married one of his daughters and found it *weird*? But doesn’t want to judge what she doesn’t know?????
I’m sorry but marrying one of his daughters is beyond weird.
Yeah I think “marrying one of your daughters” is something that we can safely judge 🙄
I will say the French are quite egalitarian about their refusal to judge. I mean look at Macron’s love life. The French are like 🤷🏻♀️
Yes you are so correct
To judge men, you should say. Have Brigitte macron been the one running for presidency and french would have judged the shit out of her. Same if Emmanuel macron was a woman having a relationship with her older teacher.
Yes, “weird” is wearing funny color socks that don’t match.
Marrying his daughter is perverted to say the least.
Midnight in Paris is the last Allen movie I saw (I should have stopped watching his movie sooner). And it pains me to say, but I really liked it. Ugh. I know.
I think it’s because of the supporting actors playing literary giants. That was my first intro to Tom Hiddleston who I liked a lot as Fitzgerald, along with Allison Pill as Zelda. And I absolutely loved, loved Corey Stoll as Hemingway.
Micheal Sheen was great too.
..and why dont any of these dudes get dragged?? why only the women.
Yes, why don’t the guys get dragged? What is with the constant criticism of women, by women. Calling Marion dumb isn’t progressive.
I would love to hear what Tom Hiddleston has to stay about Woody Allen, someone should ask him.
I tend to catch Woody’s movies on the streaming services so I’m not financially supporting them, and I enjoy them for the most part. He’s got a great knack for dialogue. Midnight in Paris is my favorite he’s done. It’s this bizarre, pretentious mess and I love it. I thought Vicky Cristina Barcelona was great, and Blue Jasmine as well. I can’t say I’ve seen too many others, but Cafe Society was trash and I wasn’t too crazy about Magic in the Moonlight.
Aside, I have this deep unabashed love for Marion Cotillard. I think she’s beautiful and a fantastic actress. She was incredible with Fassy in Macbeth and they were so hot together. I think it’s a combination of lost in translation, a bit of trying not to pass judgement, and a good amount of conspiracy theory on her end. She likes the debate. Not the resolution.
Hi @broodytrudy, have you watched Allen’s oldest films? They are truly good. I have said what I think of this whole mess already, and reassessing patriarchy in films is always a good thing (I found Vicky Christina Barcelona problematic at the time it came out, for instance).
I LOVE Marion C as an actress too, completely agree with you. She might be a bit dumb – I’m bilingual so I read or hear her in Frenche and she does seem aloof sometimes. But boy what an actress.
I haven’t seen any of his older movies. I know Annie Hall by reputation only, and have heard of Manhattan. I enjoyed VCB I think because there was no real resolution. Penelope Cruz was the most beautiful I’d ever seen her in that film. Absolutely stole the show.
@broodytrudy, my favorites are Annie Hall, Zelig, The Purple Rose of Cairo. Those really stayed with me. I have to say that I started gradually losing interest in his films because they were never as good as the first ones that had an edge, an absurd quality and incredibly good dialogue.
If you enjoyed blue jasmine (that I watched without paying for it) you’ll certainly enjoy the first ones more.
MIP is the only film of his I ever liked, and it pains me to know its his.
I love Marion as an actress too, and I think she is so beautiful, but she does sound a bit kooky in most interviews. I think she lives in a little bubble or something.
I know! I love Midnight in Paris, and I hate that I love it. I just hate that Woody Allen made it.
I crack up thinking of Adrien Brody as Dali: “I see… a rhinoceros.” My favorite scene in the movie.
It’s one of only two Woody Allen movies I’ve seen. I saw Annie Hall of course, because I wanted to know what the fuss was about. I didn’t like it as well. It helps Midnight in Paris that the Woody Allen role isn’t played by Woody Allen. He really is a repugnant man.
I’ll never see another Woody Allen movie.
I’m hoping for a Hiddles comment on Allen.
Except for the whiny, entitled modern day people scenes who were so typically Allenesque, the rest of the movie was genuinely entertaining. I like the time travel sequences. I’ve avoided every other movie because of Soon Yi Previn and Allen, but caught that one on cable awhile back. Never have been a fan of Allen.
Fluently stupid.
hahahaha
perhaps marion sd spend more time acting rather than passing judgment. at least learn english
She can’t be bothered with personal opinions or deep thought. It’s all too much and strange to consider the predilections of others. Please people, you’re giving her a headache! Cue the fainting chaise.
Come on, dating or marrying your daughter is horrible in any language or country.
All the people coming out now and saying that they regret working with him just are being politically correct. All the allegations and his marriage are things that have been out for a long time and yet they still chose to work with this pedophile. The more we accommodate, facilitate and reward predators and pedophiles they will continue to do these horrendous acts without fear.
REALLY MARION?!?! You REALLY thought it was strange that Woody married one of the children that he helped raise from a small child?!? I can’t….
In the same interview she said that she didn’t identify with the infamous Catherine Deneuve letter and that she fully supports the #metoo #balancetonporc movement.
People are dumb and smart at the same time.
Don’t hit me, but I… sort of… get what she’s getting at. Inherent Cotillard kookiness notwithstanding.
Like Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi has always been slightly tricky to condemn, primarily as regardless of how it began, it seems to have worked out for them. They’ve been together forever, and I don’t really know if we can really judge them as a couple.
How it began? Completely gross and repulsive, but also not illegal. And while you could argue that Soon-Yi has been under Allen’s thrall for all these decades, I’m not sure I feel comfortable deciding that she has no agency in their marriage either. It feeds into stereotyping and, honestly, I don’t really think it’s any of our business.
Dylan’s horrifying story, on the other hand, is a whole different kettle of fish obviously.
No No No No No it ‘worked” because he groomed her when she was still a CHILD. Pedophilia is everybody’s business. The Dylan’s story is not a ‘whole different kettle”; he just got to marry one instead of the other. So, please No. How many stories do you read/hear where an uncle or a neighbor takes off with a barely teen who have been groomed since a very early age and these kids don’t know better? These pervs/pedophiles “lavish them with special attention” “making them feel like women” argument of “they won’t understand, the law forbids it but we love each other but we should be free to love at any age” crap..and once they are at age of getting married they just leave/escape and nothing will change the girl’s mind. You can google forums where men boast of getting the neighbor’s daughter or the step daughter in their bed as young as 12.. Woody Allen was supposed to be her dad. And there is no “well only in paper” because sure it is the door for many pedophiles to get the girls in a very close sorta of legal way..
I’m sure that happens, yes — though I’m also not comfortable enough to google those forums. But Allen was never “supposed to be her dad”, and saying that seems to imply that I’m supporting him marrying his literal daughter.
As far as I’m aware, Soon-Yi was adopted by Mia Farrow and her husband, Allen was the ex husband who made regular visits to the house and took photos of Soon-Yi, then married her. It’s gross and completely morally reprehensible, but like I said before I’m not comfortable in describing a 40-something woman like Soon-Yi as groomed and brainwashed. That feels wrong to me.
I mean it is not illegal for a father to say his daughter is really attractive and has a nice pair of boobs (see trump), and yet that doesn’t mean if djt found out ivanka is not really his daughter, biologically, and that since he and Ivana state he had absolutely zero to do with his children’s upbringings, that it would be ethical for him to date and marry her.
Also agreed with troll’s comment about grooming. At such a young age, you have agency stolen from you. It takes a lot to break the Stockholm syndrome that develops.
Jenna – am not jumping on you, but if you change the male figure from an artiste to Trump, you wouldn’t even be defending that person right?
Thanks for not jumping on me Domino. But I do think that analogy is a little unfair, because the situation you described is completely different to the Soon-Yi thing.
If Donald Trump’s ex-wife adopted a little girl, who Trump then photographed as a teen in sexual poses and then married, I would also find it completely disgusting, an enormous breach of trust, and repugnant. But if Donald Trump and his wife remained together for 25 years after that grossness, I can understand why someone would say “Eww, weird, but I’ll put that grossness aside and still vote for him.”
That’s obviously in the event that he wasn’t complete trash in every other way, of course. But still.
Look at any photo of Soon-Yi and you can tell that it didn’t work out for her at all. She always looks miserable, honestly, she’s probably trapped. What life does she have outside of being his wife now? I feel terrible for that woman. Mia Farrow supposably treated her badly growing up as well. She had a bad home life with her adoptive mother and was groomed by what was considered her step-father from a young age. She was torn from her family due to this man as well. Who could she ever turn to if she wanted to leave? She has no family due to Woody Allen’s actions.
Soon-Yi is a real victim here, I only hope he dies soon.
Listen, the way he’s spoken about her in the past has been horrifying. Like she was some exotic animal he rescued from a trash can and helped get educated.
But I’m also weary of saying “Look at her sad face! She must hate her life”. Until she comes forward with her own story, or expresses something herself, I personally feel like I can’t judge that whole situation.
And I think, when it comes to actors, it’s easy to put that aside and focus on the fact that he has made great movies. Maybe because the other idea, that she’s a complete tragedy married to her abuser, is just too harrowing and awful to really confront. It’s just easier to think (or hope, at least) that she’s in this of her own accord.
Just say you like the child grooming pedophilia, the leaps you people make go to excuse his behavior is disgusting.
You’re telling me a woman who was preyed upon by her stepfather at 15-16, then got married to him, and got knocked up, has a real choice to leave.
She can’t be in this of her own accord, because she was a child when started up with her. That’s the whole point, Soon Yi never had a choice. Woody Allen made all these decisions for her. She has nothing outside of him. she has no choice but to stay.
Jenna, do you remember that Canadian school teacher who got pregnant by her 12 year old student – twice? They married, and stayed together 20 odd years.
One of the key reasons grooming is so heinous is it shuts off choices for the child. One of those would be the ability to imagine life without the abuser, because it’s all you have ever known, and as the judge in the custody case commented, Allen removed all her visible sources of support. He was all she had left. This was a girl taken from the streets of a war zone and who had been through hell. He was the father of her siblings and her mother’s partner. For some reason, Allen appears to think saying that that mother was abusive and chaotic makes his swooping in better, and not even more exploitative and appalling.
If she left, she’d have to look at her whole life in a way she may find unbearable. I think she’s about as likely to do that as Anna Duggar is.
So did most everyone else in the world….
I am not sure she uses the word ignorant in the right sense. Maybe she just struggled to get her point a cross. In any case, much better that some other French actresses, who it seems have a very different point of view on relationships and dynamics between men and women.
Hey, by the way, did you see Scarlet Johansson call out Franco? She wants her time’s up pin back. Considering her silence on Allen with whom she worked repeatedly this sounded way more “funny” (hypocritical) to me that anything Marion could ever say.
So, “Que sera sera” would be Spanish.
Marion always sounds disconnect with logic and reality to me.
This weekend Scarlett Johansson was giving a speech about James Franco and his hipocresy for wearing the Times up pin, the same Scarlett that called Dylan farrow irresponsible for publish an open letter about her own abuse. So I’m really interested if anyone will ask her about that, the answer will be something else.
Scarlett strikes me as inconsistent and dumb as well
LOL I love Marion as an actress, but she is very spacey and impalpable in interviews.
It’s weird to speak on the Soon-Yi thing. I believe Moses just as I believe Dylan, and Moses claims that Mia was abusive, so it’s possible she extended that abuse to her other adopted kids. If that’s the case, Soon-Yi never had a proper maternal figure and was all the more vulnerable. It’s not surprising that she fell for Woody.
I think the whole family is a tragedy.
Me too. The whole story of this family is horrid. When I read about the abusive nature of the relationship between Mia and her children I became perplexed with the condemning of Allen upon allegations of abuse but not Mia. As if Moses’ word was not relevant. The WHOLE family seems completely dysfunctional and overall abusive in many different ways. I get that this is a feminist website and we come here to vent but abuse is abuse and Mia was psychologically manipulative and physically abusive. This does not mean that the allegations against Allen are not horrendous but it does show that the spectre of abuse is wider than what we usually comment upon on this site.
I chalk it up to she’s French. They’re a weird breed when it comes to sexuality. I doubt they blink an eye at shit like this.
The same could be said of Americans with their puritanism along with Playboy magazines widely accepted as women’s lib devices (gasp). Please be careful when stating general notions about a whole culture. The French culture is certainly different from the American or Spanish one, but there is not need to imply that they’re perverts.
I loved that she didn’t just say it for Dylan but is also the first I’ve seen that has mentioned her own experience with Allen be weird on set. She can’t be the only actress (or actor, maybe?) that’s felt this way, but few would be as candid in saying it.
Also, aren’t we going to discuss Scarlett Johansson’s hypocrisy at calling out James Franco when she defended Allen saying the accusations against him were “guesswork”?
She didn’t end ties. Her statement left the door open. And her decision is rooted in her just not having a fun time working with him.
She always speaks like she has no deep values. Swaying with the wind.
