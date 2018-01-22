Marion Cotillard thought it was ‘weird’ that Woody Allen ‘married one of his daughters’

Sometimes I think Marion Cotillard is the victim of lost-in-translation shenanigans. Like, she’s a very fluent English speaker, but you can see that she sometimes struggles, in English interviews, to really express herself fully, with every nuance she really intends. Then again, when she’s speaking in French interviews, she has moments where she still sounds a bit wacky, so maybe this is just who she is and how she really speaks. I bring this up because Marion was asked about Woody Allen, seemingly in an English-language interview with THR at a French Film event. Marion worked on Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris in 2011, and she has not worked with him since. Her answers though… I’m sorry, but I laughed out loud.

The day after Dylan Farrow’s first television interview aired recounting her alleged abuse at the hands of her father Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris star Marion Cotillard has said that her experience working with Allen was “odd” and she would question working with him again. “I didn’t know much about his personal life, actually,” the Oscar winner told THR at the UniFrance Rendez-vous with French Film event to promote the country’s cinema. “I knew that he had married one of his daughters which I thought, honestly, was weird, but I cannot judge something I don’t know.” “I’m very ignorant of what he did or he didn’t do, I just see people suffering and it’s terrible,” she said. “I have to say today, yeah, if he were to ask me again – I don’t think it would ever happen because the experience we had together was very odd. I admire some of his work but we had no connection on set. But I have to say if he asked me to today I would question more, I would dig more,” she added. “I don’t know, I’m very ignorant about this story and I just see that it hurts to see people suffering.”

[From THR]

This might be the most French sentiment in the history of French sentiments: “I knew that he had married one of his daughters which I thought, honestly, was weird, but I cannot judge something I don’t know.” Can we ever really KNOW? Can we really ever judge? Sure, we think we know that a man married his daughter, but je ne sais pas, what can one do? Que sera sera. As for all of these actresses coming out and cutting ties publicly with Woody Allen… I’m enjoying it. I think Marion’s is my new favorite.