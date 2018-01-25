Is Princess Eugenie’s fiance a moron? His grandmother thinks so.

I’ve been trying to figure out how I feel about Princess Eugenie’s husband-to-be. I didn’t know much about him before the engagement announcement, and we haven’t really learned that much about him since. He runs in the same circles as Eugenie, he’s well-educated and it looked like he got a chemical peel before the announcement. Eugenie was the one who impressed me in the interview – she came across as the confident one, like she was the “star” of the couple. Well, now Jack’s grandmother has basically confirmed all of that and more. Grandma says her grandson is kind of a moron and then grandma does the British version of “bless her heart for agreeing to marry such a dumb-dumb.”
Princess Eugenie has been praised by her fiance’s grandmother for agreeing to marry her “charming” grandson — but joked he is not the “most intelligent”. Joanna Newton, 91, told MailOnline: “I never thought he would get married to a royal. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen.”
Brooksbank’s grandmother described him as a “good egg” and told MailOnline: “I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely.”
The pensioner said her wine merchant grandson, 31, and his 27-year-old fiancee — who have said they will marry this autumn — had wanted to exchange vows in September but were now looking at October as their wedding month. The couple announced their engagement yesterday with a pink sapphire ring in what will be the second of two royal wedding this year following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. With the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh traditionally spending September in Scotland at Balmoral, the month was unlikely to have been a serious contender for the wedding. The monarch usually returns from her summer break in the second week of October, making dates around the middle of that month the likely period for the royal nuptials.
“I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants.” GRANNY SHADE. When your grandmother is basically telling the world that your fiancee could do better, that’s pretty bad (and hilarious). So now we know… maybe Eugenie is sort of settling for Jack Nice-But-Thick (as the Brits would say).
As for the speculation about the wedding… it’s not that friggin’ hard, people. The wedding will most likely be in early or mid-October. A lovely fall wedding!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
Ouch
Not very nice of Granny. He does squeak in as a millennial and their conversational skills leave much to be desired since these phone zombies have never really learned people skills. Maybe she tried talking to him and it didn’t go that well.
i’m hoping you were using your invisible sarcasm font when bashing millennials. ‘cause that was rude as f*ck.
rude as f*ck or true as f*uck?
Someone just said Sabrine’s comment was ‘rude as f*ck’.
This is why we cant have nice things.
I think they both spoke well. How rude!
Are you an ocean? Because you’re salty as hell.
Well, there is something George W–esque in his blank expression in the top photo. Just saying.
Lol, I was wondering why he was so red and shiny in the photos! Why is Eugenie marrying a moron? And they are cousins? Sounds like quite a few strikes.
Many women marry their fathers.
And with THAT comment, that is wholly based in fact…you win the “Internet Comment Award Of The Week”!!!!
Absolutely brilliant. LOL for days.
I. AM. DEAD. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Was not ready for this. Now I’ve got yogurt everywhere!
Question answered down below about cousins. Never mind.
Ha, ha, ha! Bless you for a great belly laugh.
OMG HAHAHA
Um…where did the cousins comment come from? They are related??
Very distantly. Like 3rd cousins fourth removed. I think that’s right. I remember a 3 and 4.
They are third cousins once removed according to an article I read.
Lmao….
Real nice, grandma.
With a grandma like that who needs enemies?
Right? Keep it classy, grandma. What a witch IMO.
Oh my god, that is granny shade indeed.
I have a grandmother who says these sort of things – never with an ill intention (well, almost never – she can hold a grudge against people who have outright wronged her) but in her own sort of way – it’s also a brag. “A ROYAL is marrying MY grandson. He’s a kind, sweet, well meaning kid – but he’s not some flashy, genius, most eligible bachelor – and she loves him anyway”. And I’m picking up a certain amount of pride in that. Not only that her grandson is a ‘good egg’ – but the royal who is marrying him is clearly marrying him for love. Like – this fancy, intelligent, worldly PRINCESS could have her choice of men. And she’s fallen for my “kind-but-thick” grandson – she is indeed a lovely girl.
I mean- it’s never the greatest when a relative speaks to the press. But as far as most go – this is pretty tame.
That’s how I read it too.
Now that I live in Canada and language is more read between the lines, I am inclined to see it this way. “He’s our ordinary Joe and she still picked him, eh? He’s a good boy.”
yes, this is exactly how I read that, too!
she says “its lovely”, and “that says a lot about her” is meant as a compliment, not shade
Exactly. It didn’t sound mean-spirited. Also, I’d rather have this honesty than those people who think their children or grandchildren can do no wrong and are perfect angels.
With grandmas like this, who needs enemies?
My thoughts exactly! Now I feel bad for the kid.
…Yeah, I don’t find it all that funny.
Me either. She just sounds mean.
I think Granny needs to be left off the wedding guest list. She’d probably just spend the whole time telling a bunch of tasteless stories about stupid things he did as a kid.
Either she’s got dementia or she’s just a mean old hag. Your grandson just got engaged, leave those remarks for family, not the press.
I think ultimately, the press needs to stop seeking this sort of thing. Don’t go looking for a quote from a 90 something year old. It’s kind of weird and predatory.
I had an adored great-aunt who was prone to this sort of thing. At my “first” wedding reception she enthroned herself on a large chair near the bar, and regularly announced in ringing tones “It will never last!”. She was right, it didn’t, but it was very embarrassing at the time.
I think you mean Tim Nice-But-Dim
He will fit right in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
;oD
The other one is actually Dick, nice but thick.
Harry Enfield and chums, comedy gold. 😁😁
Jeez grandma. Is she well? It’s like the reporters preyed on an old woman who has no filter anymore.
They look very happy together. Best wishes to them.
Sh*t, grandma doesn’t play. I don’t understand how you can say this to the press. There is NO world in which this isn’t a mean move. I do not want to know what this family is like around the dinner table.
For an instant I thought she was wearing the same dress in all the pics.
oh, now i have to take a closer look, hahahaha
Hahahahahahahahaha
This is a very English thing to do. She doesn’t actually mean it. She’s clearly very proud of her grandson. I don’t know how or why to explain it. It’s just how a lot of people are. It’s self-deprecation taken to absurd heights.
Isn’t it sort of, “out of all the laddies in the world she picked our humble Jackie?”
I think that she’s underlining the self-deprecation a bit thickly for the international comunity. I’ve read it as in “He’s a very ordinary boy, nothing special about him.” Self-important bragging is a bad form.
Only that he’s a self-made man and doing quite well at that.
There’s a bit in Kate Fox’s book Watching the English where she talks about this. About watching middle class mothers (who are very proud of their sons) talk about them in such deprecating terms, “Oh, our Arthur, bless him, he can barely read.” Like competitive putting down. When in reality they think their children hung the moon.
I have Watching the English. It was an eye-opener. And the competitive putting down is a thing. I’ve always thought it’s a fun way of avoiding bad Karma.
That may be but a) this isn’t a UK outlet and b) someone knew this would go around the world. Maybe not grandma but someone else did.
That’s what I thought. Typical self-deprecation of upper class Brits. Boasting is just not done.
So both Meghan and Jack have such supporting families!
Ouch Granny. Cold as ice…
More interested in his promotion to wine merchant
This! He was a nightclub manager yesterday.
Yes, I’d like to more about this career switch too. I thought ambassadors were basically models that work a trade show or event, so this has me puzzled.
It doesn’t seem like any of the royals had a great pool of people to choose from.
My grandfather is pretty much crazy and says nothing that is correct or that makes sense. I wonder if his grandmother is like my grandfather? I don’t find it funny since I have horrible memories of my grandfather saying the most horrible things to me….non of which were correct or appropriate!
He probably had dementia. It’s usually pretty subtle at first, but that’s a classic sign. Of course a child doesn’t understand that though.
I’m not English but I’m just seeing ol English humour here. Granny can’t jolly joke this way about the Princess (I’m sure she’s aware the BRF are not known for their brains anyway).
I think she wanted to make a compliment to the bride.
I remember quiet a few wedding speeches where the parents or the grandparents basically said that their kid is nice, but the new daughter or son could have made a so much better match and their kid should be lucky and take care to keep him or her. Its a bit twisted but polite welcome to the family.
If the speech is all about how great their kid is and how lucky the new daughter or son in law it is a gigantic shade.
joked he is not the “most intelligent”.
Key word here would be JOKED. And in in the same breath she calls him charming and a good egg. I saw the same thing some other posters saw: humour and deprecation, all while complimenting the bride.
Lumping her with some Markle’s family members is a tad much at this point.
Well, at least Meghan gets a break as not the only one who has a rogue relative or two.
I thought maybe she was using British humour or something, but then I was like, nah, she’s just mean.
Ummm… “Brooksbank’s grandmother described him as a “good egg” and told MailOnline: “I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely.”
There’s no shade in this sentence.
As an American I only say this as a distant observer, but it strikes me that these British upper classes aren’t the most intellectually curious bunch. All their friends seem to be nightclub owners or fashion publicists or competitive skiiers etc. You don’t see a lot of doctors or lawyers or academics in that crowd. I would say of the bunch, Prince Charles has expressed the most interest in ideas like architecture and environmentalism and he’s viewed as a bit of a weirdo because of it.
I read somewhere that the daughter of tbe Duke of Westminster (the richest man in England) was a prison reform activist and I was gobsmacked that someone of that social stature and wealth actually was interested in something so challenging and socially useful. But she seems to be the exception to the rule.
And of course you don’t have to be “book smart” to live a useful life. Diana often mocked her own academic background but did a lot of work for good causes.
As an American I only say this as a distant observer, but it strikes me that these British upper classes aren’t the most intellectually curious bunch. All their friends seem to be nightclub owners or fashion publicists or competitive skiiers etc. You don’t see a lot of doctors or lawyers or academics in that crowd. (I think Chelsy Davy was a lawyer for a while but now sells jewelry.) I would say of the bunch, Prince Charles has expressed the most interest in ideas like architecture and environmentalism and he’s viewed as a bit of a weirdo because of it.
And it’s not as if they’re not educated. But it’s as if University is just an opportunity to hang out with their friends for a few years.
I read somewhere that the daughter of tbe Duke of Westminster (the richest man in England) was a prison reform activist and I was gobsmacked that someone of that social stature and wealth actually was interested in something so challenging and socially useful. But she seems to be the exception to the rule.
And of course you don’t have to be “book smart” to live a useful life. Diana often mocked her own academic background but did a lot of work for good causes.
He may be a moron, but he’s not a horse face, which may be a fair trade-off for the royal family. Only Diana and Harry’s bride-to-be were intelligent, beautiful people with a lot to offer. Of course, that’s why Diana was hounded to her death, but I hope for better treatment for Diana’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Even the royals can learn something, hopefully. Harry is also a decent man, unlike his father. Harry inherited a lot of good things from his mother.
Jack did not go to University, he went right to work. She is at least 90, and perhaps did not realize her quote would go world wide. Jack wants to be a businessman, he wants to open his own pubs someday. He seems hardworking, has definite plans for the future. He doesn’t seem dumb to me.
I’m not buying that Eugenie is an intellectual giant herself, so …
I met her once during her activism work, as I work with victims, and she was so sweet & authentic. I dont know their relationship but i hope they have waaaaaaaay more chemistry than what comes through in these photos.
1. They’ve been together 7 years
2. They seem quite delighted with each other
3. These are formal photos of British royalty
4. Chemistry is a funny thing
Granny is a standard upper crust c-u-next-tuesday. What an abusive bitch. I imagine everyone in my family would have something different to say about me. None of them know me, and they’re white supremacists who are literally in are sex cult, so they not only have no opinion, but are abusive asshole for pretending like they know me. Granny is a bitter bitch because he’s marrying into the royal fam and she’s stuck with a dead house and no chance of improving her station. Bye, ya old bag.
