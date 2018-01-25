Is Princess Eugenie’s fiance a moron? His grandmother thinks so.

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank at The Summer Party presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel in London

I’ve been trying to figure out how I feel about Princess Eugenie’s husband-to-be. I didn’t know much about him before the engagement announcement, and we haven’t really learned that much about him since. He runs in the same circles as Eugenie, he’s well-educated and it looked like he got a chemical peel before the announcement. Eugenie was the one who impressed me in the interview – she came across as the confident one, like she was the “star” of the couple. Well, now Jack’s grandmother has basically confirmed all of that and more. Grandma says her grandson is kind of a moron and then grandma does the British version of “bless her heart for agreeing to marry such a dumb-dumb.”

Princess Eugenie has been praised by her fiance’s grandmother for agreeing to marry her “charming” grandson — but joked he is not the “most intelligent”. Joanna Newton, 91, told MailOnline: “I never thought he would get married to a royal. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen.”

Brooksbank’s grandmother described him as a “good egg” and told MailOnline: “I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely.”

The pensioner said her wine merchant grandson, 31, and his 27-year-old fiancee — who have said they will marry this autumn — had wanted to exchange vows in September but were now looking at October as their wedding month. The couple announced their engagement yesterday with a pink sapphire ring in what will be the second of two royal wedding this year following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. With the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh traditionally spending September in Scotland at Balmoral, the month was unlikely to have been a serious contender for the wedding. The monarch usually returns from her summer break in the second week of October, making dates around the middle of that month the likely period for the royal nuptials.

“I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants.” GRANNY SHADE. When your grandmother is basically telling the world that your fiancee could do better, that’s pretty bad (and hilarious). So now we know… maybe Eugenie is sort of settling for Jack Nice-But-Thick (as the Brits would say).

As for the speculation about the wedding… it’s not that friggin’ hard, people. The wedding will most likely be in early or mid-October. A lovely fall wedding!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement

75 Responses to “Is Princess Eugenie’s fiance a moron? His grandmother thinks so.”

  1. Ktae says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Ouch

    Reply
  2. Margo S. says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Lol, I was wondering why he was so red and shiny in the photos! Why is Eugenie marrying a moron? And they are cousins? Sounds like quite a few strikes.

    Reply
  3. Guest says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Lmao….

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Real nice, grandma.

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Oh my god, that is granny shade indeed.

    I have a grandmother who says these sort of things – never with an ill intention (well, almost never – she can hold a grudge against people who have outright wronged her) but in her own sort of way – it’s also a brag. “A ROYAL is marrying MY grandson. He’s a kind, sweet, well meaning kid – but he’s not some flashy, genius, most eligible bachelor – and she loves him anyway”. And I’m picking up a certain amount of pride in that. Not only that her grandson is a ‘good egg’ – but the royal who is marrying him is clearly marrying him for love. Like – this fancy, intelligent, worldly PRINCESS could have her choice of men. And she’s fallen for my “kind-but-thick” grandson – she is indeed a lovely girl.

    I mean- it’s never the greatest when a relative speaks to the press. But as far as most go – this is pretty tame.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

    With grandmas like this, who needs enemies?

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

    …Yeah, I don’t find it all that funny.

    Reply
  8. Other Renee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think Granny needs to be left off the wedding guest list. She’d probably just spend the whole time telling a bunch of tasteless stories about stupid things he did as a kid.

    Reply
  9. Anon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I think you mean Tim Nice-But-Dim

    Reply
  10. Sayrah says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Jeez grandma. Is she well? It’s like the reporters preyed on an old woman who has no filter anymore.

    They look very happy together. Best wishes to them.

    Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Sh*t, grandma doesn’t play. I don’t understand how you can say this to the press. There is NO world in which this isn’t a mean move. I do not want to know what this family is like around the dinner table.

    Reply
  12. Peeking in says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:58 am

    For an instant I thought she was wearing the same dress in all the pics.

    Reply
  13. Ib says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Hahahahahahahahaha

    Reply
  14. Tina says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:08 am

    This is a very English thing to do. She doesn’t actually mean it. She’s clearly very proud of her grandson. I don’t know how or why to explain it. It’s just how a lot of people are. It’s self-deprecation taken to absurd heights.

    Reply
  15. anika says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:11 am

    So both Meghan and Jack have such supporting families!

    Reply
  16. L84Tea says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Ouch Granny. Cold as ice…

    Reply
  17. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:18 am

    More interested in his promotion to wine merchant

    Reply
  18. Realitycheck says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:20 am

    It doesn’t seem like any of the royals had a great pool of people to choose from.

    Reply
  19. HeyThere! says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:26 am

    My grandfather is pretty much crazy and says nothing that is correct or that makes sense. I wonder if his grandmother is like my grandfather? I don’t find it funny since I have horrible memories of my grandfather saying the most horrible things to me….non of which were correct or appropriate!

    Reply
  20. Alexandria says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I’m not English but I’m just seeing ol English humour here. Granny can’t jolly joke this way about the Princess (I’m sure she’s aware the BRF are not known for their brains anyway).

    Reply
  21. Lara says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I think she wanted to make a compliment to the bride.
    I remember quiet a few wedding speeches where the parents or the grandparents basically said that their kid is nice, but the new daughter or son could have made a so much better match and their kid should be lucky and take care to keep him or her. Its a bit twisted but polite welcome to the family.
    If the speech is all about how great their kid is and how lucky the new daughter or son in law it is a gigantic shade.

    Reply
  22. manta says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:51 am

    joked he is not the “most intelligent”.

    Key word here would be JOKED. And in in the same breath she calls him charming and a good egg. I saw the same thing some other posters saw: humour and deprecation, all while complimenting the bride.
    Lumping her with some Markle’s family members is a tad much at this point.

    Reply
  23. Talie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Well, at least Meghan gets a break as not the only one who has a rogue relative or two.

    Reply
  24. perplexed says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I thought maybe she was using British humour or something, but then I was like, nah, she’s just mean.

    Reply
  25. Jessica says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Ummm… “Brooksbank’s grandmother described him as a “good egg” and told MailOnline: “I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely.”

    There’s no shade in this sentence.

    Reply
  26. Mumbles says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

    As an American I only say this as a distant observer, but it strikes me that these British upper classes aren’t the most intellectually curious bunch. All their friends seem to be nightclub owners or fashion publicists or competitive skiiers etc. You don’t see a lot of doctors or lawyers or academics in that crowd. I would say of the bunch, Prince Charles has expressed the most interest in ideas like architecture and environmentalism and he’s viewed as a bit of a weirdo because of it.

    I read somewhere that the daughter of tbe Duke of Westminster (the richest man in England) was a prison reform activist and I was gobsmacked that someone of that social stature and wealth actually was interested in something so challenging and socially useful. But she seems to be the exception to the rule.

    And of course you don’t have to be “book smart” to live a useful life. Diana often mocked her own academic background but did a lot of work for good causes.

    Reply
  27. Mumbles says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:06 am

    As an American I only say this as a distant observer, but it strikes me that these British upper classes aren’t the most intellectually curious bunch. All their friends seem to be nightclub owners or fashion publicists or competitive skiiers etc. You don’t see a lot of doctors or lawyers or academics in that crowd. (I think Chelsy Davy was a lawyer for a while but now sells jewelry.) I would say of the bunch, Prince Charles has expressed the most interest in ideas like architecture and environmentalism and he’s viewed as a bit of a weirdo because of it.

    And it’s not as if they’re not educated. But it’s as if University is just an opportunity to hang out with their friends for a few years.

    I read somewhere that the daughter of tbe Duke of Westminster (the richest man in England) was a prison reform activist and I was gobsmacked that someone of that social stature and wealth actually was interested in something so challenging and socially useful. But she seems to be the exception to the rule.

    And of course you don’t have to be “book smart” to live a useful life. Diana often mocked her own academic background but did a lot of work for good causes.

    Reply
  28. jferber says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:08 am

    He may be a moron, but he’s not a horse face, which may be a fair trade-off for the royal family. Only Diana and Harry’s bride-to-be were intelligent, beautiful people with a lot to offer. Of course, that’s why Diana was hounded to her death, but I hope for better treatment for Diana’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Even the royals can learn something, hopefully. Harry is also a decent man, unlike his father. Harry inherited a lot of good things from his mother.

    Reply
  29. Connell says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Jack did not go to University, he went right to work. She is at least 90, and perhaps did not realize her quote would go world wide. Jack wants to be a businessman, he wants to open his own pubs someday. He seems hardworking, has definite plans for the future. He doesn’t seem dumb to me.

    Reply
  30. Pandy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I’m not buying that Eugenie is an intellectual giant herself, so …

    Reply
  31. Her Higness says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    I met her once during her activism work, as I work with victims, and she was so sweet & authentic. I dont know their relationship but i hope they have waaaaaaaay more chemistry than what comes through in these photos.

    Reply
  32. No One Knows says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Granny is a standard upper crust c-u-next-tuesday. What an abusive bitch. I imagine everyone in my family would have something different to say about me. None of them know me, and they’re white supremacists who are literally in are sex cult, so they not only have no opinion, but are abusive asshole for pretending like they know me. Granny is a bitter bitch because he’s marrying into the royal fam and she’s stuck with a dead house and no chance of improving her station. Bye, ya old bag.

    Reply

