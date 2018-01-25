HUD official calls journalist April Ryan ‘Miss Piggy’ on Twitter, April Ryan claps back

April Ryan is White House correspondent and bureau chief for American Urban Radio Network. She’s held that position for years, and she’s been in the White House press room, day after day, through a few administrations. She does the Lord’s work, trying to get answers from Sean Spicer and The Mooch and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and because Ryan is a woman of color with questions, the Deplorables in and out of government absolutely loathe her. One of those Deplorables is named Lynne Patton. Patton was an event planner for Trump, helping to organize one of the Trump sons’ weddings and putting together golf tournaments on Trump properties. Now Patton works for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I sh-t you not. And Lynne Patton is a petty, thin-skinned bully, just like her boss.
An event planner appointed by President Donald Trump to a key position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development has apologized after insulting a journalist on Wednesday. Lynne Patton, who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, had called April Ryan “Miss Piggy.”
Patton later apologized, writing: “I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”
However, some of Patton’s other other tweets directed at Ryan remain online, including two calling her a “a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet.”
Is anyone else secretly a little bit grateful that the insult wasn’t super-racist? I guess that’s because Lynne Patton is a woman of color too. But seriously, Lynne Patton is in the Sunken Place. Here’s the now-deleted tweet:
A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Z2fx2O5PWo
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018
But the best part was probably April’s clapbacks. This is like an old-fashioned Twitter war of yore.
Fake info girl! Check your facts. I work for American Urban Radio Networks not Sheridan! Whose wedding are you planning now and what wig company do you work for? https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 24, 2018
Do you also tape conversations like your girl Omarosa who might have a date with Mueller since she has so much to say. https://t.co/PBvzeg0xxv
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Thanks for the support. For the record I don’t know this woman @LynnePattonHUD and don’t know why my name is in her mouth. Since she started targeting me yesterday over my death threats I have found out.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and your girl @Omarosa45 are concerned with my money when yours is questionable. Hmm! I can show my taxes. Can you?
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hahahahahahahahqjajqjajhahahahahajaj.
Dont. Test.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe how low the discourse has sunk in this country. It’s appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is the example that adults provide, what hope is there for the future? Patton was disgusting but that’s not what I was expecting as a good response from Ryan.
The whole thing reeks of Real Housewives. Appalling indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t expect it either from her, but she did mention getting death threats, so she might have snapped where this administration is concerned. Twitter does not bring out our best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comes from the top. So we have an admin full of the scum of the US. Hence why kids also thinks its cool to bully and taught minorities and immigrants. They learn from the best
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MTE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing when the target in a non white woman, the high road is always questioned. We ain’t here to make you feel comfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Everybody is not Michelle Obama. You want to go low, B*tch, I’ll go to the depths of hell. I can’t think of another reporter that consistently gets targeted by name like April by multiple people in 45′s admin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to give her all the shovels in the world to help her dig! She has taken SO MUCH ABUSE!!! WTF?! How on earth is she not allowed to respond in kind?! Also, those idiots wouldn’t know a metaphor if it kicked them in the face (same problem with facts really) so you gotta to talk to them in the only way they can understand it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight up @Tiffany and @Reef. I’m sick and tired of WoC having to tick all these boxes to be a “good minority”. Like damn, if someone wants to play, I’m gonna bring my A game. Why are we always expected to take the high road?
All this “Ryan stooped to Patton’s level – unnecessary” reminds me of an episode of the Still Processing podcast that I listened to discussing Obama’s choice to do that pricey speaking gig on Wall Street. Everyone was up in arms about how he was the first black president and that he shouldn’t be taking sums so large for speaking appearances. The podcast host was like, umm he was already the first black president (and an amazing one at that). Why does he need to go above and beyond after that?
SMDH. STOP TELLING MINORITIES WHAT TO DO WITH THEIR ANGER/EMOTIONS/LIVES.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tiffany let the church say Amen! POC always have to take the high road, have to be twice as good, always above it. And wonder why we are tired of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some days I’ll take the high road. and other days I’m out of the f*cks and will be petty. We are not magical in the sense that we will always take whatever crap is dealt with a smile. Those days are OVER
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She has taken SO MUCH ABUSE”
So true. And she hasn’t retreated. She has held strong and asked incredibly important questions that other WH journalists aren’t brave enough to ask. I feel grateful that she is so excellent at her job, because a free press and quality journalism are at the core of democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First time commenter just so I can say to reef that “you want to go low b*tch I’ll go to the depths of hell” is one of the best things I’ve ever read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. Patton is clearly abhorrent, but April’s responses were too much, IMO. I adore April, but she sort of sunk to Patton’s level, instead of taking the high road. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have y’all not been paying attention? Omarosa, Spicer, trump, and Shuckabee have disrespected her on camera on a weekly basis for a year. I’m surprised it took her this long to lose it on someone. This is pent-up anger finally letting loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. April Ryan is a journalist, and as a journalist she can’t get personal like this. It’s about her profession, not her race. We are attacked all the time, and our professional obligation is to not engage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. How come WOC and Black women in particular are the ones expected to take “the high road”? F that. So sick of it. Take a look at the comments above yours and learn a thing or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate when women drag each other through their looks, both women did it. Its petty and sexist. Women will never gain true power & position if we keep crapping on each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. You have to treat a toddler like a toddler. Not like an adult.
She’s a grad school dropout who lied on her linked in profile about having an affiliation with Yale. Her dad is a Yale professor emeritus.
She’s the kind of bitter underachiever who will ride anyone else’s coattails, and probably can’t stand April Ryan’s true respected status. I say throw all the shade at that deplorable woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad she dragged her. People with shallow intellect always like to go after others looks when they have nothing else. Typical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good point. I don’t love that April felt the need to clap back to such pettiness, but at least she did so with facts that actually matter rather than a reality show takedown of looks or character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She dragged herself, too. So much for taking the high road.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MamaHoneybadger She gets to defend herself in any way she sees fit. They have been disrespecting her for more than a year and because she went all the way in on her they will think twice before doing it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MamaHoneyBadger see @HK9 Thank you. Let BW defend themselves. We take the most shit from every direction and then y’all on here talking about why didn’t she take the high road. We don’t owe anyone and yes, we do get to defend ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always appreciate April Ryan’s reporting. Sorry she is another journalist being forced to take abuse from this regime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Kick rocks” is my favorite way to tell somebody to eff off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “qualifications” of people placed in high-level gov’t positions the past year are astounding. Event planner?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. At this rate, I should be holding a cabinet position 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should run for the top office. Zero political office experience is apparently OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can take dictation, so I’m obviously qualified to be Secretary of State.😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“what wig company do you work for? ” is going to be my new go-to insult, love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂 I laughed out loud when I read Ryan’s tweet! Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While part of me wishes she’d taken the high road and ignored that trash, I did LOL at the wig company slam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, its a woman resorting to once again trashing another woman’s looks. Both did it. Women, we need to stop doing it because its exactly the stereotype expected from us. Its sexist period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely love April Ryan and how she doesn’t wimp out when she’s insulted. She’s one of my favorite commenters on CNN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s good on CNN, but she’s been a VITAL force in the WH press room. She’s had so many important moments the past year, asking questions that need to be put on record. Like, “Mr. President, are you a racist?”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also love her. She’s smarter than most of the people she has to cover, and the insults from Patton are beneath contempt. Don’t mess with April Ryan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It troubles me that Patton says nobody from the administration has contacted her. Which means the administration is fine with such unprofessional conduct. Every federal agency has rules about contact with the media. This administration is ignoring those rules. Patton should face disciplinary actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This WH behaves worse than this daily. Disciplinary action? What’s that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will probably get a promotion. Or perhaps she’ll receive a little gift from Eric’s “charity”, for which she once worked.
Nothing seems to matter anymore. Ethics, experience, professionalism…nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is no one there knows how to work the phones to call other departments.
Not that they’d chastise her if they could.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel that someone DID tell her to delete the tweet, and like a child, with chocolate on her face, saying she didn’t eat it, she made that comment. IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody in this administration — from the very top, right on down — ever faces any consequences for anything. It’s so infuriating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for April. Glad for her comeback but it’s still gotta hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lilith- why would it hurt a grown confident woman to be called Miss Piggy by an idiot? Please. April is keeping it moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t just mean, it’s racist. I’m surprised Kaiser didn’t think it was super racist because making fun of black people’s noses has always been a thing. Pig nose, shotgun barrel nostrils etc. has been used as insults. This woman is a WOC but she’s clearly deep in the sunken place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. What a thing to say to someone! I don’t care how old or “professional” you are, that would hurt. Glad she lashed back at her. Sometimes taking the high road is wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April Ryan, hero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Event planner??? Oh, people. People, people. I’m still shocked that nobody is rioting in the streets. Not that I’d encourage it but damn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
General strike has long been appropriate and doesn’t have to mean rioting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her BOSS is that moron (in everything outside of his medical field) BEN CARSON!!!! Where in the freaking universe does being a neurosurgeon quailify you to be head of HUD????? NO ONE in the awful bizzaro administration is qualified for anything they do…with maybe the exception of Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a major fan of April Ryan’s. The conversation at the SAGs moved to the treatment of minorities and poc in journalism.
Sterling K Brown had the most genuine and heartfelt reaction when asked about it.
I keep thinking about the reporters that have had to keep walking into the WH since the orange tool and his bunch of a-holes have been there and take the lies and verbal abuse everyday.
Miss Ryan never lets them drag her down. She’s a reporter AND a woman AND black and yet, here she is, the epitome of dignity, poise and professionalism. Megan Kelly could take a few (thousand) notes.
I loved when she clearly and calmly asked if 45 was a racist.
This crazy woman is just the very obvious and cliche Trump supporter. No argument? Just use name-calling! Works like a charm!
Smh… honestly Hillary Clinton coined the euphemism of the century when she called them « deplorable ». Doesn’t even begin to cover it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April has been singled out over and over by 45 and others. She was even recently rudely accosted by a black trump supporting preacher whilst doing her job at the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is rock bottom then there is an even lower level Trump and his supporters inhabit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April Ryan, American hero. Unfortunately, I doubt that the wedding planner is just playing at HUD. The entire administration’s objective seems to be to destroy everything they can, and to irreparably damage anything they can’t destroy. It’s a nice turn that Ryan destroyed the wedding planner, even if only symbolically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are super indignant over this? Seriously? After all of the things the bloggers that run this site call Trump and other right-leaning politicians and celebrities? Many of you relish those insults. I guess it is a one-way street?
I think she was horribly rude and should be called out on it, but why can’t everyone be civil, regardless of what side of the politics fence you hang out? Don’t call people names!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Curious to hear what names you think people on this site shouldn’t have called Trump – racist, sexist, misogynist, bigot or all of the above – and why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call him a walking cluster$uck. A Trump fan would likely consider that objectionable. And I wouldn’t say it in a professional setting. I stand by my description of him, though. He (and his minions) are destroying this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call him a turd. And he’s earned it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to be sorry for calling a Nazi a nazi and worse names. I don’t have an inch of respect for people that believe that I need to be eliminated because of my skin color and gender.
Also alt-right is not a political fence I’m going to pretend is legitimate so…
…maybe call the NYT. they love sympathetic stories about trump supporters and the nazi next door.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whataboutme, maybe we’ll discuss that once the president that you love so much stops with the nonstop insults and childish name calling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are private people commenting privately in a private place. The HUD “official” is a public person commenting in public using public money. Big difference.
We would rather have people to admire and praise running the country but instead they seem to have invited every foul epithet we can muster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! We are commenters on a random gossip website, not government officials FFS. How on earth is this a fair comparison?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly Anne, where have you been?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a GOSSIP site. Patton is a high-ranking official for HUD, a federal agency, NOT a gossip site. She is paid with OUR tax dollars. Different rules apply and she had to sign statements acknowledging those rules when she took that job. Federal agencies all have rules about how staffers deal with the media. Her conduct was unprofessional and reflects upon the US as a government.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LightPurple: exactly. It’s like when Steve Mnuchin’s wife posted that tacky Instagram photo — if Kim Kardashian wants to do that, fine. Go for it. But when it was being billed as a government trip and funded by taxpayers, there are completely different rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to believe in not insulting people. But after the Obamas have been attacked for years and called nasty names for years, I changed my mind. The president is a role model. If Trump can criticize people on their looks and attack minorities, it must be OK. I mean, the President is doing it, right? And y’all would only elect a good role model, right? Right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snowflake, THIS!! 1,000,000%.
This is an administration that drove a conservative paper, to say that the conservative *PRESIDENT* of the United States of America was not fit to shine the shoes, or wash the toilets of his predecessors.
Just let that sink in.
I also used to hate seeing all the name calling and insults, but now I find that with this man, no name seems bad enough, no insult seems harsh enough to capture the foulness of his essence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Whataboutme, you complain about the names we call Trump . This is the man who coins insulting names for everyone. Does Crooked Hillary ring a bell? Or calling Mexicans rapists? Or all the names he called his Republican opponents? He’s an embarrassment as president, tweeting out insults and destroying the dignity of his office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering the WH issued a press release calling Dems “obstructionist losers” last week, I’m not all surprised nobody cares about HUD insulting a black woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The high road doesn’t work with bullies. 45′s election proved this. They respond to being checked hard because inside they are wimps who run if you show them you aren’t the one. I didn’t understand that as a child who was bullied, but once I did in my late teens, I found it works. You have to put them firmly on notice.
She won’t go there with April again.
April’s come back was good and hit her in a place that lady doesn’t want to talk about, and that is her shady taxes. That will shut her up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have learned that lesson, too. I don’t enjoy having to engage with a manipulator or bully, but it usually is the only way to stop the behavior.
My approach is to stay away from insults and just lay out the cold, hard facts that they don’t want brought to light. I think April did some of each approach in her responses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. They don’t respect “the high road.” They think of it as weakness and will keep pushing for a response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April should have said in response “while I may look like Miss Piggy, I didn’t and don’t have to close my eyes and kiss orange *ss every morning in gratitude to keep a job I’m not qualified for” or is that too many characters for Twitter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a person who has had to sit through every WH press briefing BS session full of lies, insults, denials, aggression, unprofessional behaviour and obfuscation she was really, really restrained in her response. I would have pointed out that the real Muppets are Spicer, Mooch and Huck-Sands. I hope she writes a book!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She a boss
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F-cking unreal. A HUD official said that? WTF? It’s like full-grown adults have regressed to the emotional I.Q.s of 13 year olds. But that’s where our country is going now: backwards and mean-spirited as hell. And the fish rots from the head. It’s all the doing of Trump. He’s opened the floodgates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t regress, she was probably always like this. Only playing at being an official but in reality just another unqualified a-hole given a job by other unqualified a-holes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s Miss Ryan to you beehatch.
Bye Felicia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sean Spicer told April Ryan to stop shaking her head. She was also dragged by trump supporters over the phone call to the soldier’s widow. April was told about it and passed it on. She and Jim Acosta don’t step back from asking questions they know are not welcome. They do their job, despite the WH. I would have clapped back too. If you want to play in the mud, beyotch you’re going to go down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, Who are these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can women in positions of authority or power please stop behaving like 14 year olds who only just discovered social media. I would settle for them even to stop using phrases or typing like people speak when they’re on their off hours. In the effort to make news for being snappy that entire Twitter feed reads like a teen chat room. Have some professionalism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I realize this is a minor point, but the fact that Patton used a freaking emoji on her official account…these people just don’t understand professionalism at ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Under any other administration, this person probably would have been fired. The WH is such a dumpster fire, however, that it won’t even register with anyone in charge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before the tweet was deleted, Trump was probably cheering and going to give the HUD official a raise. It’s unbelievable what people in this administration get away with. The White House has really become a Trumpster dumpster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy’s racism. Always putting black people at HUD. We all don’t live in the “hood.” We all do not live in Public Housing in urban areas. Not all black people understand the housing needs of in Urban areas. This woman was always labeled as a personal assistant to the Trump kids and babysat for their children!
Good for April Ryan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Lynne Pattoni was a wedding planner and that’s all you need to get an important job with HUD these days. WOW. She should do what A 24-Year-Old White House Employee who was appointed to High-Level Position. He resigned because he lied on his resume.
Taylor Weyeneth had no experience in drug policy or any real job experience at all when he was appointed to senior role in the White House’s drug policy office. Another WOW
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April Ryan can clap back at that idiot all day long. She has more class and intelligence in her pinky toe than most of the sunken place blacks that support Orange Menance. This woman was the 2nd black in Trump sphere to come after Ms Ryan for doing her job and asking if 45 was a racist for his comments about Haiti and Africa. When you get sick & tired, things come out. Ms Patton got that shaggy wig snatched and had to back off. Good! She needs to have a seat & hope she can get another job planning parties when her boss loses his job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PLEASE, could someone explain why Americans are taking this absolutely despicable behavior from their government.
What is going in the Unite States of America?
Where are the rational, decent people of integrity?
Why are they not organizing massive demonstrations every weekend against the near dictatorship of The Orange Deplorable in their country.
I don’t understand.
Please do something before it’s too late.
Enough talk already.
ACT NOW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So freaking tired of comments like this from non-Americans. Maybe next time before you tell us to “do something”, you’ll actually research how the United States government works. We are doing all that we possibly can as American citizens–but we can only do so much.
Instead of generalized comments like “act now!” perhaps you and others who don’t live here can propose something that is actually effective? But I bet you dollars-to-donuts that you won’t think of a solution that we haven’t already tried. We are not just “talking”– we are making phonecalls to our reps every damn day, we are organizing, attending protests and doing townhall sit-ins. BTW, that is a LOT of effin work when you have a FT job, family obligations, and day-to-day responsibilities.
Please stop perpetuating the idea that the majority of American citizens are just sitting back and tolerating this. That’s f*cking insulting when a good portion of us are out here doing all that we can while juggling our “normal” lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly said Kitten!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten
Sorry, I’m not American, although I’m quite familiar with the US political system. The only thing I can suggest is peaceful demonstrations against the Orange Menace and the crooks he picked to run the United States to the ground.
To see millions of people in the streets of US cities demonstrating peacefully every weekend would maybe caution him to proceed more carefully and considering how dire the situation seems, it’s certainly warranted. I worry for the people in America, especially minorities, women, immigrants and my heart breaks for the children of DACA. Please try to channel your anger, energy and time against the real enemy, not against people that have the best interest at heart for all decent Americans and also the non-Americans living in the States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Kitten. Yeah I’m in Canada and have fielded a lot of ignorance from Day 1, even during the Obama years – “why doesn’t he do more?” Because of the different system, they couldn’t see the obstructionist role of Congress or understand his limited powers or grasp the depth of racism driving the problem.
I do think that if even 15% of US workers walked out during the workweek, it could shut down the economy and make a point. South Koreans did it, Poles did it (I think) – there is mass protest and there is resistance but the question does remain about a general strike. It would be more feasible if the union movement hadn’t been crippled (which was one of the goals of those that crippled it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the same time, we have a lot of “rational decent people of integrity” friends in the USA who are doing as little as possible, feeling ‘protected’ by residence in a “blue” state, by high income, coping through denial or shutting down, etc. They clearly still do not perceive a personal threat.
That’s frustrating. We are dual citizens and we do a good bit long-distance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her response wasn’t exactly eloquent, but honestly…people are not gods. They have mental and emotional limits. This woman has been dragged for a year by WH media and receiving death threats for it. Let’s stop being so hard on women and minorities for losing their shit sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is so easy to be an abuser these days – you just choose your target, insult or assault them, then sit back and criticize your victim’s lack of composure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. When I was a child, I knew her and her parents. I remember her parents being so kind, caring, and gentle. That’s not how she comes across these days on Twitter. That’s what happens when you start hanging with the Trumps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April snatched that fool’s wig, and I am 100% here for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m standing with all of the POC here asking why there are so many of you sitting here putting down Ryan for her response to Patton when every damn day, she’s out there fighting in the trenches while y’all ain’t doing nothing. It’s going to be black women like Ryan who save this damn country instead of people like you who are more concerned with the appearance of politeness than anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. I am HERE for April Ryan’s clapback – she was magnificent, and completely entitled to it.
Do NOT come for April Ryan, even if she comes calling for you. That woman is a hero.
Also, if you’re going to insult someone, make it better than calling them one of them most beloved Muppets of all time. Amateur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WORD.
The so called President asked Ryan to contact the Black Caucus because he couldn’t manage to get a meeting or hear back from them. How insulting. Ryan is black so she might be more successful THAN THE PRESIDENT in doing so. GTFOH.
Give them hell Ryan.
I stand with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April snapped and she had a right to. I think most of us can only tolerate so much BS on a daily basis. She is doing amazing journalistic work and should be forgiven for losing her cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, in the past week Lynne Patton has posted that (during the government shutdown) she’d be working each day in honor of a person killed by a person without legal residence in the country. (Actually, she called them “illegals,” which, gross.) She made a point of doing this in response to how Democrats shut down the government to protect Dreamers. She left out that a) none of the people she “honored” were killed by Dreamers, b) that Dreamers can’t, in fact, have committed a felony, c) that Dreamers came to America through no fault of their own, d) that Dreamers have built lives here. “Some families are separated by more than walls,” she’d end her posts.
Then the next morning she posted this rambling monologue about how she and her boyfriend were sick to their stomachs when she (temporarily) moved to Washington D.C. from New York last year to serve in the Trump administration. Her lack of awareness (and her sycophantic devotion to Eric, of all Trumps) is astounding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse