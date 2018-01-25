HUD official calls journalist April Ryan ‘Miss Piggy’ on Twitter, April Ryan claps back

April Ryan is White House correspondent and bureau chief for American Urban Radio Network. She’s held that position for years, and she’s been in the White House press room, day after day, through a few administrations. She does the Lord’s work, trying to get answers from Sean Spicer and The Mooch and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and because Ryan is a woman of color with questions, the Deplorables in and out of government absolutely loathe her. One of those Deplorables is named Lynne Patton. Patton was an event planner for Trump, helping to organize one of the Trump sons’ weddings and putting together golf tournaments on Trump properties. Now Patton works for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I sh-t you not. And Lynne Patton is a petty, thin-skinned bully, just like her boss.

An event planner appointed by President Donald Trump to a key position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development has apologized after insulting a journalist on Wednesday. Lynne Patton, who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, had called April Ryan “Miss Piggy.”

Patton later apologized, writing: “I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

However, some of Patton’s other other tweets directed at Ryan remain online, including two calling her a “a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet.”

Is anyone else secretly a little bit grateful that the insult wasn’t super-racist? I guess that’s because Lynne Patton is a woman of color too. But seriously, Lynne Patton is in the Sunken Place. Here’s the now-deleted tweet:

But the best part was probably April’s clapbacks. This is like an old-fashioned Twitter war of yore.

109 Responses to “HUD official calls journalist April Ryan ‘Miss Piggy’ on Twitter, April Ryan claps back”

  1. Nev says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Hahahahahahahahqjajqjajhahahahahajaj.

    Dont. Test.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I can’t believe how low the discourse has sunk in this country. It’s appalling.

    Reply
  3. HK9 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I’m glad she dragged her. People with shallow intellect always like to go after others looks when they have nothing else. Typical.

    Reply
  4. adastraperaspera says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I always appreciate April Ryan’s reporting. Sorry she is another journalist being forced to take abuse from this regime.

    Reply
  5. Juls says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    “Kick rocks” is my favorite way to tell somebody to eff off.

    Reply
  6. Christin says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    The “qualifications” of people placed in high-level gov’t positions the past year are astounding. Event planner?

    Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    “what wig company do you work for? ” is going to be my new go-to insult, love it.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I absolutely love April Ryan and how she doesn’t wimp out when she’s insulted. She’s one of my favorite commenters on CNN

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:38 am

    It troubles me that Patton says nobody from the administration has contacted her. Which means the administration is fine with such unprofessional conduct. Every federal agency has rules about contact with the media. This administration is ignoring those rules. Patton should face disciplinary actions.

    Reply
  10. Lilith says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I feel bad for April. Glad for her comeback but it’s still gotta hurt.

    Reply
  11. kaye says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:39 am

    April Ryan, hero.

    Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Event planner??? Oh, people. People, people. I’m still shocked that nobody is rioting in the streets. Not that I’d encourage it but damn.

    Reply
  13. Mel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I am a major fan of April Ryan’s. The conversation at the SAGs moved to the treatment of minorities and poc in journalism.
    Sterling K Brown had the most genuine and heartfelt reaction when asked about it.
    I keep thinking about the reporters that have had to keep walking into the WH since the orange tool and his bunch of a-holes have been there and take the lies and verbal abuse everyday.
    Miss Ryan never lets them drag her down. She’s a reporter AND a woman AND black and yet, here she is, the epitome of dignity, poise and professionalism. Megan Kelly could take a few (thousand) notes.
    I loved when she clearly and calmly asked if 45 was a racist.
    This crazy woman is just the very obvious and cliche Trump supporter. No argument? Just use name-calling! Works like a charm!
    Smh… honestly Hillary Clinton coined the euphemism of the century when she called them « deplorable ». Doesn’t even begin to cover it!

    Reply
  14. Maya says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:43 am

    There is rock bottom then there is an even lower level Trump and his supporters inhabit.

    Reply
  15. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:44 am

    April Ryan, American hero. Unfortunately, I doubt that the wedding planner is just playing at HUD. The entire administration’s objective seems to be to destroy everything they can, and to irreparably damage anything they can’t destroy. It’s a nice turn that Ryan destroyed the wedding planner, even if only symbolically.

    Reply
  16. Whataboutme says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:46 am

    You guys are super indignant over this? Seriously? After all of the things the bloggers that run this site call Trump and other right-leaning politicians and celebrities? Many of you relish those insults. I guess it is a one-way street?

    I think she was horribly rude and should be called out on it, but why can’t everyone be civil, regardless of what side of the politics fence you hang out? Don’t call people names!

    Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Considering the WH issued a press release calling Dems “obstructionist losers” last week, I’m not all surprised nobody cares about HUD insulting a black woman.

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:53 am

    The high road doesn’t work with bullies. 45′s election proved this. They respond to being checked hard because inside they are wimps who run if you show them you aren’t the one. I didn’t understand that as a child who was bullied, but once I did in my late teens, I found it works. You have to put them firmly on notice.
    She won’t go there with April again.
    April’s come back was good and hit her in a place that lady doesn’t want to talk about, and that is her shady taxes. That will shut her up.

    Reply
  19. Honey says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:54 am

    April should have said in response “while I may look like Miss Piggy, I didn’t and don’t have to close my eyes and kiss orange *ss every morning in gratitude to keep a job I’m not qualified for” or is that too many characters for Twitter?

    Reply
    • Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:26 am

      For a person who has had to sit through every WH press briefing BS session full of lies, insults, denials, aggression, unprofessional behaviour and obfuscation she was really, really restrained in her response. I would have pointed out that the real Muppets are Spicer, Mooch and Huck-Sands. I hope she writes a book!

      Reply
  20. Umyeah says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:59 am

    She a boss

    Reply
  21. jferber says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

    F-cking unreal. A HUD official said that? WTF? It’s like full-grown adults have regressed to the emotional I.Q.s of 13 year olds. But that’s where our country is going now: backwards and mean-spirited as hell. And the fish rots from the head. It’s all the doing of Trump. He’s opened the floodgates.

    Reply
  22. Snowflake says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Sean Spicer told April Ryan to stop shaking her head. She was also dragged by trump supporters over the phone call to the soldier’s widow. April was told about it and passed it on. She and Jim Acosta don’t step back from asking questions they know are not welcome. They do their job, despite the WH. I would have clapped back too. If you want to play in the mud, beyotch you’re going to go down!

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:20 am

    You’re right, Who are these people.

    Reply
  24. Tara Beth says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Can women in positions of authority or power please stop behaving like 14 year olds who only just discovered social media. I would settle for them even to stop using phrases or typing like people speak when they’re on their off hours. In the effort to make news for being snappy that entire Twitter feed reads like a teen chat room. Have some professionalism.

    Reply
  25. Franny says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Under any other administration, this person probably would have been fired. The WH is such a dumpster fire, however, that it won’t even register with anyone in charge.

    Reply
  26. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:00 am

    This guy’s racism. Always putting black people at HUD. We all don’t live in the “hood.” We all do not live in Public Housing in urban areas. Not all black people understand the housing needs of in Urban areas. This woman was always labeled as a personal assistant to the Trump kids and babysat for their children!

    Good for April Ryan.

    Reply
  27. Lila says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:08 am

    So Lynne Pattoni was a wedding planner and that’s all you need to get an important job with HUD these days. WOW. She should do what A 24-Year-Old White House Employee who was appointed to High-Level Position. He resigned because he lied on his resume.
    Taylor Weyeneth had no experience in drug policy or any real job experience at all when he was appointed to senior role in the White House’s drug policy office. Another WOW

    Reply
  28. The Original Mia says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:21 am

    April Ryan can clap back at that idiot all day long. She has more class and intelligence in her pinky toe than most of the sunken place blacks that support Orange Menance. This woman was the 2nd black in Trump sphere to come after Ms Ryan for doing her job and asking if 45 was a racist for his comments about Haiti and Africa. When you get sick & tired, things come out. Ms Patton got that shaggy wig snatched and had to back off. Good! She needs to have a seat & hope she can get another job planning parties when her boss loses his job.

    Reply
  29. Bailie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:33 am

    PLEASE, could someone explain why Americans are taking this absolutely despicable behavior from their government.
    What is going in the Unite States of America?
    Where are the rational, decent people of integrity?
    Why are they not organizing massive demonstrations every weekend against the near dictatorship of The Orange Deplorable in their country.
    I don’t understand.
    Please do something before it’s too late.
    Enough talk already.
    ACT NOW!!!

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      So freaking tired of comments like this from non-Americans. Maybe next time before you tell us to “do something”, you’ll actually research how the United States government works. We are doing all that we possibly can as American citizens–but we can only do so much.

      Instead of generalized comments like “act now!” perhaps you and others who don’t live here can propose something that is actually effective? But I bet you dollars-to-donuts that you won’t think of a solution that we haven’t already tried. We are not just “talking”– we are making phonecalls to our reps every damn day, we are organizing, attending protests and doing townhall sit-ins. BTW, that is a LOT of effin work when you have a FT job, family obligations, and day-to-day responsibilities.

      Please stop perpetuating the idea that the majority of American citizens are just sitting back and tolerating this. That’s f*cking insulting when a good portion of us are out here doing all that we can while juggling our “normal” lives.

      Reply
      • MellyMel says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        Perfectly said Kitten!

      • Bailie says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

        @Kitten
        Sorry, I’m not American, although I’m quite familiar with the US political system. The only thing I can suggest is peaceful demonstrations against the Orange Menace and the crooks he picked to run the United States to the ground.
        To see millions of people in the streets of US cities demonstrating peacefully every weekend would maybe caution him to proceed more carefully and considering how dire the situation seems, it’s certainly warranted. I worry for the people in America, especially minorities, women, immigrants and my heart breaks for the children of DACA. Please try to channel your anger, energy and time against the real enemy, not against people that have the best interest at heart for all decent Americans and also the non-Americans living in the States.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:12 pm

      Hi Kitten. Yeah I’m in Canada and have fielded a lot of ignorance from Day 1, even during the Obama years – “why doesn’t he do more?” Because of the different system, they couldn’t see the obstructionist role of Congress or understand his limited powers or grasp the depth of racism driving the problem.

      I do think that if even 15% of US workers walked out during the workweek, it could shut down the economy and make a point. South Koreans did it, Poles did it (I think) – there is mass protest and there is resistance but the question does remain about a general strike. It would be more feasible if the union movement hadn’t been crippled (which was one of the goals of those that crippled it).

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      At the same time, we have a lot of “rational decent people of integrity” friends in the USA who are doing as little as possible, feeling ‘protected’ by residence in a “blue” state, by high income, coping through denial or shutting down, etc. They clearly still do not perceive a personal threat.
      That’s frustrating. We are dual citizens and we do a good bit long-distance.

      Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Her response wasn’t exactly eloquent, but honestly…people are not gods. They have mental and emotional limits. This woman has been dragged for a year by WH media and receiving death threats for it. Let’s stop being so hard on women and minorities for losing their shit sometimes.

    Reply
  31. Cayy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:03 am

    OMG. When I was a child, I knew her and her parents. I remember her parents being so kind, caring, and gentle. That’s not how she comes across these days on Twitter. That’s what happens when you start hanging with the Trumps.

    Reply
  32. Feedmechips says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    April snatched that fool’s wig, and I am 100% here for it.

    Reply
  33. Eveil says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    I’m standing with all of the POC here asking why there are so many of you sitting here putting down Ryan for her response to Patton when every damn day, she’s out there fighting in the trenches while y’all ain’t doing nothing. It’s going to be black women like Ryan who save this damn country instead of people like you who are more concerned with the appearance of politeness than anything else.

    Reply
    • Izzy says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      THIS. I am HERE for April Ryan’s clapback – she was magnificent, and completely entitled to it.

      Do NOT come for April Ryan, even if she comes calling for you. That woman is a hero.

      Also, if you’re going to insult someone, make it better than calling them one of them most beloved Muppets of all time. Amateur.

      Reply
    • Nev says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      WORD.

      The so called President asked Ryan to contact the Black Caucus because he couldn’t manage to get a meeting or hear back from them. How insulting. Ryan is black so she might be more successful THAN THE PRESIDENT in doing so. GTFOH.
      Give them hell Ryan.
      I stand with you.

      Reply
  34. Kitten says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    April snapped and she had a right to. I think most of us can only tolerate so much BS on a daily basis. She is doing amazing journalistic work and should be forgiven for losing her cool.

    Reply
  35. sjgizmo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Yeah, in the past week Lynne Patton has posted that (during the government shutdown) she’d be working each day in honor of a person killed by a person without legal residence in the country. (Actually, she called them “illegals,” which, gross.) She made a point of doing this in response to how Democrats shut down the government to protect Dreamers. She left out that a) none of the people she “honored” were killed by Dreamers, b) that Dreamers can’t, in fact, have committed a felony, c) that Dreamers came to America through no fault of their own, d) that Dreamers have built lives here. “Some families are separated by more than walls,” she’d end her posts.

    Then the next morning she posted this rambling monologue about how she and her boyfriend were sick to their stomachs when she (temporarily) moved to Washington D.C. from New York last year to serve in the Trump administration. Her lack of awareness (and her sycophantic devotion to Eric, of all Trumps) is astounding.

    Reply

