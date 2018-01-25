HUD official calls journalist April Ryan ‘Miss Piggy’ on Twitter, April Ryan claps back

Embed from Getty Images

April Ryan is White House correspondent and bureau chief for American Urban Radio Network. She’s held that position for years, and she’s been in the White House press room, day after day, through a few administrations. She does the Lord’s work, trying to get answers from Sean Spicer and The Mooch and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and because Ryan is a woman of color with questions, the Deplorables in and out of government absolutely loathe her. One of those Deplorables is named Lynne Patton. Patton was an event planner for Trump, helping to organize one of the Trump sons’ weddings and putting together golf tournaments on Trump properties. Now Patton works for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I sh-t you not. And Lynne Patton is a petty, thin-skinned bully, just like her boss.

An event planner appointed by President Donald Trump to a key position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development has apologized after insulting a journalist on Wednesday. Lynne Patton, who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, had called April Ryan “Miss Piggy.” Patton later apologized, writing: “I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.” However, some of Patton’s other other tweets directed at Ryan remain online, including two calling her a “a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet.”

Is anyone else secretly a little bit grateful that the insult wasn’t super-racist? I guess that’s because Lynne Patton is a woman of color too. But seriously, Lynne Patton is in the Sunken Place. Here’s the now-deleted tweet:

A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Z2fx2O5PWo — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018

But the best part was probably April’s clapbacks. This is like an old-fashioned Twitter war of yore.

Fake info girl! Check your facts. I work for American Urban Radio Networks not Sheridan! Whose wedding are you planning now and what wig company do you work for? https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 24, 2018

Do you also tape conversations like your girl Omarosa who might have a date with Mueller since she has so much to say. https://t.co/PBvzeg0xxv — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Thanks for the support. For the record I don’t know this woman @LynnePattonHUD and don’t know why my name is in her mouth. Since she started targeting me yesterday over my death threats I have found out. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and your girl @Omarosa45 are concerned with my money when yours is questionable. Hmm! I can show my taxes. Can you? — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

