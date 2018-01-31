Star: Diane Kruger thinks Norman Reedus is her soulmate & she wants to marry him

Diane Kruger did some low-key hustling for her German film, In the Fade, during the late stages of the Oscar-nomination-voting period. She did some red carpets, a round-table discussion, and a handful of longer interviews. There was seemingly some method to it too – she used her low-key campaign to do a rollout of her official-relationship status with Norman Reedus. She talked about him openly with Vulture – in addition to discussing how “liberated” she felt after she was done with Joshua Jackson – then shock of shocks, they walked the carpet together at the Critics Choice awards.

Well, all of that was for naught. In the Fade wasn’t nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. I bet she still shows up to the Vanity Fair party though. But will Norman Reedus be on her arm for it? Probably. According to Star Magazine (I know, but hear me out), Diane wants to marry Norman Reedus. He’s her soulmate in a way Joshua Jackson never was. What the what?

Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for a decade, and despite endless engagement rumors, she always insisted they would never wed. “Without sounding pessimistic, I don’t believe in marriage,” the actress admitted after divorcing Guillaume Canet in 2006. That all changed when she met Norman Reedus. “Diane feels like she’s finally found her soulmate. A wedding is very much in the cards,” dishes an insider, who says the couple scoped out potential venues during a trip to Costa Rica in early January. “She and Norman want something private and super romantic. They love the idea of getting married barefoot on the beach.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

I’ve been saying from the very beginning that this would end in tears, but who even knows? I personally don’t understand how a woman could throw Joshua Jackson out of bed and then go immediately to Norman Reedus. I also don’t get how she could cheat on Joshua with Norman. And the whole idea of wrapping this mess up with a bow and running off to get married? Eh. I’m not feeling it. But sure, it could happen. I’m sure she is telling herself that he’s her soulmate. I just couldn’t be with a man whose hair is that greasy. I just couldn’t do it. I would worry about my pillowcases.