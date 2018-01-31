Star: Diane Kruger thinks Norman Reedus is her soulmate & she wants to marry him

Diane Kruger did some low-key hustling for her German film, In the Fade, during the late stages of the Oscar-nomination-voting period. She did some red carpets, a round-table discussion, and a handful of longer interviews. There was seemingly some method to it too – she used her low-key campaign to do a rollout of her official-relationship status with Norman Reedus. She talked about him openly with Vulture – in addition to discussing how “liberated” she felt after she was done with Joshua Jackson – then shock of shocks, they walked the carpet together at the Critics Choice awards.
Well, all of that was for naught. In the Fade wasn’t nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. I bet she still shows up to the Vanity Fair party though. But will Norman Reedus be on her arm for it? Probably. According to Star Magazine (I know, but hear me out), Diane wants to marry Norman Reedus. He’s her soulmate in a way Joshua Jackson never was. What the what?
Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for a decade, and despite endless engagement rumors, she always insisted they would never wed. “Without sounding pessimistic, I don’t believe in marriage,” the actress admitted after divorcing Guillaume Canet in 2006. That all changed when she met Norman Reedus.
“Diane feels like she’s finally found her soulmate. A wedding is very much in the cards,” dishes an insider, who says the couple scoped out potential venues during a trip to Costa Rica in early January. “She and Norman want something private and super romantic. They love the idea of getting married barefoot on the beach.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
I’ve been saying from the very beginning that this would end in tears, but who even knows? I personally don’t understand how a woman could throw Joshua Jackson out of bed and then go immediately to Norman Reedus. I also don’t get how she could cheat on Joshua with Norman. And the whole idea of wrapping this mess up with a bow and running off to get married? Eh. I’m not feeling it. But sure, it could happen. I’m sure she is telling herself that he’s her soulmate. I just couldn’t be with a man whose hair is that greasy. I just couldn’t do it. I would worry about my pillowcases.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What is UP with his hair???
I don’t understand it. 1999 Reedus was best Reedus.
He was hot when he was young but his hair looks so ridiculous now, so obviously dyed! He needs to cut it shorter and let some greys come in. He looks weird with the obvious dye job and grey scraggly stubble.
The walking dead don’t get hair cuts lol.. like that one character with dyed red hair how on earth with barely food/water he could keep that crazy hair colour was beside me. I stopped after season 4/5 though.
He’s taking very bad advice from his stylist. He needs to return to his original hair color, if he even remembers what that is, and get that damn mop cut. It’s always looked awful.
He looks like he’s wearing a wiglet/hairpiece on top of his head – kind of like Christina Hendricks. The indistinct part and bad blending in the front are giveaways.
Yeah, the dye job is bad. But, to be fair, he has to keep it long for TWD. Just part of the job. There aren’t many barbers in Zombie land, and Daryl wouldn’t use one anyway. Hopefully he’ll cut it once he is done with that show.
It usually seems to be men who do this (don’t want to get married to their partner of 10 years, then get engaged to the next person that comes along). See: Princess Beatrice and that Branson-bro she was with for ages.
imo in those situations are couples who stay together for ages even when the relationship is effectively over, but because they’ve been together for so long and their lives are very intertwined, they stay together anyway. so it’s not surprising that once they enter a new relationship they notice the difference, and think of marriage.
I mean…good luck with that?
Why would she need good luck? He seems extremely cool in interviews and I actually find him sexy and charismatic. Certainly more than Joshua Jackson, who’s pretty bland.
Tou find him “sexy and charismatic”? That’s peculiar. I’ve watched a couple of episodes of his motorbike show and remember wondering why they picked this bland guy to be the host.
I mean I don’t find him charming at all so different strokes.
Not that I find her all that compelling either. So whatevs. I’m never a fan of cheating so I never have anything good to say about them. *shrugs*
Meh – I find Josh a million times more attractive. Grimey, cheaty dudes don’t do it for me.
He’s got serious alcohol problems and a roving eye so she will need a lot of luck. He is a mess.
I hate his hair so much.
Well who doesn’t feel butterflies their first year into a relationship that began with adultery? And Norman seems gun shy so she’s gotta work harder for this. Joshua always seemed there for her, and sometimes that can get taken for granted (aka boring).
This. She’s only excited because she left her long term partner for this fling and now it blossomed. I give it 2 years max. Ain’t no wayyyyyyy Norman is marrying her.
My Grandma once told me “The first year you’re with someone, you love them so much you could eat them. The second year… you wish you had.” That stuck with me. I didn’t understand it then since I was only 9 when she passed but I completely understood later on.
LOL!! Your Grandma sounds like one smart lady Nilber!! I hope you don’t mind but I’m going to steal this line and use it as often as I can.
Nilber, LOL!
Your Grandma sounds wise!
I love that!!!!
Haaaa! Does it pertain to kids too? Because I wish I ate mine once they turned 2!!!
i love joshua jackson, but tbf relationships can end and you can fall in love with other people, it happens all the time. she was with him for 10 years which is an incredibly long time, idk why some people are so annoyed by the fact they ended their relationship. joshua is also dating and seems absolutely fine, so *shrug*
also it’s nice NR is finally dating age appropriate, he went the 18 yo route for a while which was nagl.
I think people feel for josh because he always seemed so much more into her and committed to her. Their relationship seemed a bit one sided, especially towards the end.
And now he’s dating a bikini and sportswear model.
I have no info on the man’s personality but his hair is not greasy. The haircut and the fine texture of it makes it look flat, that’s all. I really take issue with this much badmouthing a person’s looks.
I’m wondering whether he colors it…?
I agree. In The Walking Dead his hair looks greasier but then again, Daryl didn’t seem to take advantage of showers when they had access them. In real life, his hair isn’t greasy, it’s just flat against his head and straightened, which is a horrible look but it’s clean.
right? it’s not the most flattering hairstyle but he doesn’t look greasy to me. he’s not actually daryl. by all accounts norman is taking advantage of soap and hot water in real life.
I’m more offended by her dress.
Even her gorgeousness can’t save it.
Yes, what is that?
I don’t care for her style in general. She is always wearing things with weird cuts. The dresses are always off in some way. Like this dress the tiered hems on the skirt distract from how statuesque she is. This dress would be way better if it didn’t have them.
That dress is just wrong. Actually, I like the top part…but then it looks like she jumped into an oversized laundry bag. Was there a post-event glammed-up potato sack race that nobody told us about?
“I personally don’t understand how a woman could throw Joshua Jackson out of bed and then go immediately to Norman Reedus.”
+10000000
+100000000
Honestly, they don’t look happy in those pics, I get the feeling they’ll go on for a couple more months and then separate. He’ll go back to hooking up with 19-year-olds and idk what she’ll do.
It always makes me sad when a relationship ends and there is infidelity involved. Just end it and move on. Why cheat?
I think I’ll binge some Fringe.
YES! At the time, If he was not with Krueger, I’m sure he would have been with Anna Torv.
Sometimes when there’s too close overlap between relationships, I think there’s an extra pressure to prove that the new one is real, that you didn’t just throw away something you’ve invested years in for a quick fling.
This!
Good luck with getting him to agree. I don’t see it happening.
He really looks like he’s wearing a (greasy) wig.
he looks like the cowardly lion
i will never get it
I love Daryl on TWD but I hate Norman Reedus. He seems like he’s constantly high. My husband watched that motorcycle show he did and it was painful to watch!
They look like a fun couple 🙄
Baahhhaaa!!
thanks for the laugh…
Ha, ha!
I like Norman and love Daryl. I don’t think he should be judged on his appearance. If that were the case, how many of us, besides me…lol, would post a pic of our significant other? It’s more than looks, obviously he met a need that Joshua didn’t.
This is the same dude who would not marry Helena Christianson. And every other LT partner he had after.
Sorry Diane, it ain’t happening.
I thought they were engaged and HC wouldn’t settle down. I always thought HC was his soulmate. And I’m not throwing stones on the hair. *adjusts hat on head*
The only problem is that he doesn’t seem to be into her as much as she is into him. He lived together with his previous girlfriends, traveled around to be with them, had no problems posting about them, among other normal stuff any couple usually does, but with Diane it seems as if he’s.. embarrassed? I’m not sure exactly, but she’s all over him on social media and even in public, but he’s doesn’t seem to be so much into it. I know this since I’m a fan of his and keep up with his whereabouts. I would be happy if he settled down with a nice woman ( I still shake my head at him dating a 19 years old girl), and I have always thought him and Helena Christensen were a beautiful couple, but I just don’t see him into Diane at all. So I hope she doesn’t really go on that path of believing he’s the one, because I think it will end up in tears… for her.
Jackson is so bland. I can not understand what you all like so much about him. Plus there were rumours he was constantly cheating on Krueger. So there goes the fantasy that he is/was the perfect boyfriend.
Ugh have you watched him on The Affair? That show went to shit after the second season lol but he’s really so sexy on it.
He is. I never got his appeal until then.
It’s not like Diane wasn’t doing the same. There are rumors she was doing the same also. They had a long distance relationship. It’s rumored they had an arrangement of sorts and seemed to spend a lot of time apart.
Do he and Keith Urban share a hairstylist? That is some saaaaaaad Billy Ray Cyrus Crisis hair.
For someone who seems to fancy himself a rough and tumble, give no fecks kind of a guy, that is a look created and maintained with intent.
Yes, I kind of have to agree with you. Much as I love Daryl, not so sure that Norman hasn’t bought into his own hype. And I agree re pillowcases being ruined. Too much product.
“I just couldn’t do it. I would worry about my pillowcases.” – OMG. You win the internets today. Brilliant.
She is a great actress and he seems to be a nice person who is a brilliant photographer, too. Hope they are happy, I like them.
I find Joshua Jackson bland.. he’s like the guy you dated when you were young and the sex wasn’t that great but you didn’t know better… then you meet someone that the chemistry is off the charts and it blows your mind. That is Norman to her. I say good for her- life is short. Flat hair or not, he’s hot.
It’s a couple who were together ten years and had jobs that put them in separate locations a lot. No kids were involved. Sometimes it just loses its spark. And you don’t even realize it until someone walks into your life, or maybe you do and then you notice somebody, or maybe they had been having problems for a while. Who knows what was going on in their relationship and if they had been faithful to each other all those years. He’s never said anything bad about her since the split.
Nobody seems to care much about Rachel Weisz having an affair on Darren Aronofsky and left and within six months married Daniel Craig. And she and Darren had a son.
Not sure I could be with a guy with his name tattooed on his chest….
“I would worry about my pillowcases.” LOL
I have always thought he is really hot but the kind of hotness you just have fun with and don’t make your husband ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
