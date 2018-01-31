Star: Diane Kruger thinks Norman Reedus is her soulmate & she wants to marry him

23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger

Diane Kruger did some low-key hustling for her German film, In the Fade, during the late stages of the Oscar-nomination-voting period. She did some red carpets, a round-table discussion, and a handful of longer interviews. There was seemingly some method to it too – she used her low-key campaign to do a rollout of her official-relationship status with Norman Reedus. She talked about him openly with Vulture – in addition to discussing how “liberated” she felt after she was done with Joshua Jackson – then shock of shocks, they walked the carpet together at the Critics Choice awards.

Well, all of that was for naught. In the Fade wasn’t nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. I bet she still shows up to the Vanity Fair party though. But will Norman Reedus be on her arm for it? Probably. According to Star Magazine (I know, but hear me out), Diane wants to marry Norman Reedus. He’s her soulmate in a way Joshua Jackson never was. What the what?

Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for a decade, and despite endless engagement rumors, she always insisted they would never wed. “Without sounding pessimistic, I don’t believe in marriage,” the actress admitted after divorcing Guillaume Canet in 2006. That all changed when she met Norman Reedus.

“Diane feels like she’s finally found her soulmate. A wedding is very much in the cards,” dishes an insider, who says the couple scoped out potential venues during a trip to Costa Rica in early January. “She and Norman want something private and super romantic. They love the idea of getting married barefoot on the beach.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

I’ve been saying from the very beginning that this would end in tears, but who even knows? I personally don’t understand how a woman could throw Joshua Jackson out of bed and then go immediately to Norman Reedus. I also don’t get how she could cheat on Joshua with Norman. And the whole idea of wrapping this mess up with a bow and running off to get married? Eh. I’m not feeling it. But sure, it could happen. I’m sure she is telling herself that he’s her soulmate. I just couldn’t be with a man whose hair is that greasy. I just couldn’t do it. I would worry about my pillowcases.

23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

65 Responses to “Star: Diane Kruger thinks Norman Reedus is her soulmate & she wants to marry him”

  1. Alix says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:11 am

    What is UP with his hair???

    Reply
  2. Kath says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:11 am

    It usually seems to be men who do this (don’t want to get married to their partner of 10 years, then get engaged to the next person that comes along). See: Princess Beatrice and that Branson-bro she was with for ages.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      January 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

      imo in those situations are couples who stay together for ages even when the relationship is effectively over, but because they’ve been together for so long and their lives are very intertwined, they stay together anyway. so it’s not surprising that once they enter a new relationship they notice the difference, and think of marriage.

      Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I mean…good luck with that?

    Reply
  4. CairinaCat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I hate his hair so much.

    Reply
  5. Jenna says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Well who doesn’t feel butterflies their first year into a relationship that began with adultery? And Norman seems gun shy so she’s gotta work harder for this. Joshua always seemed there for her, and sometimes that can get taken for granted (aka boring).

    Reply
  6. ell says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:18 am

    i love joshua jackson, but tbf relationships can end and you can fall in love with other people, it happens all the time. she was with him for 10 years which is an incredibly long time, idk why some people are so annoyed by the fact they ended their relationship. joshua is also dating and seems absolutely fine, so *shrug*

    also it’s nice NR is finally dating age appropriate, he went the 18 yo route for a while which was nagl.

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I have no info on the man’s personality but his hair is not greasy. The haircut and the fine texture of it makes it look flat, that’s all. I really take issue with this much badmouthing a person’s looks.

    Reply
  8. my3cents says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I’m more offended by her dress.
    Even her gorgeousness can’t save it.

    Reply
  9. Monsy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:26 am

    “I personally don’t understand how a woman could throw Joshua Jackson out of bed and then go immediately to Norman Reedus.”

    +10000000

    Reply
  10. DiligentDiva says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Honestly, they don’t look happy in those pics, I get the feeling they’ll go on for a couple more months and then separate. He’ll go back to hooking up with 19-year-olds and idk what she’ll do.

    Reply
  11. Girl_ninja says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:45 am

    It always makes me sad when a relationship ends and there is infidelity involved. Just end it and move on. Why cheat?

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I think I’ll binge some Fringe.

    Reply
  13. Amy Tennant says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Sometimes when there’s too close overlap between relationships, I think there’s an extra pressure to prove that the new one is real, that you didn’t just throw away something you’ve invested years in for a quick fling.

    Reply
  14. Really says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Good luck with getting him to agree. I don’t see it happening.

    Reply
  15. serena says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:22 am

    He really looks like he’s wearing a (greasy) wig.

    Reply
  16. lisa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:23 am

    he looks like the cowardly lion
    i will never get it

    Reply
  17. Dorothy#1 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I love Daryl on TWD but I hate Norman Reedus. He seems like he’s constantly high. My husband watched that motorcycle show he did and it was painful to watch!

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:52 am

    They look like a fun couple 🙄

    Reply
  19. Nancy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I like Norman and love Daryl. I don’t think he should be judged on his appearance. If that were the case, how many of us, besides me…lol, would post a pic of our significant other? It’s more than looks, obviously he met a need that Joshua didn’t.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:31 am

    This is the same dude who would not marry Helena Christianson. And every other LT partner he had after.

    Sorry Diane, it ain’t happening.

    Reply
  21. Sarah says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:46 am

    The only problem is that he doesn’t seem to be into her as much as she is into him. He lived together with his previous girlfriends, traveled around to be with them, had no problems posting about them, among other normal stuff any couple usually does, but with Diane it seems as if he’s.. embarrassed? I’m not sure exactly, but she’s all over him on social media and even in public, but he’s doesn’t seem to be so much into it. I know this since I’m a fan of his and keep up with his whereabouts. I would be happy if he settled down with a nice woman ( I still shake my head at him dating a 19 years old girl), and I have always thought him and Helena Christensen were a beautiful couple, but I just don’t see him into Diane at all. So I hope she doesn’t really go on that path of believing he’s the one, because I think it will end up in tears… for her.

    Reply
  22. Bea says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Jackson is so bland. I can not understand what you all like so much about him. Plus there were rumours he was constantly cheating on Krueger. So there goes the fantasy that he is/was the perfect boyfriend.

    Reply
  23. @BitingPanda says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Do he and Keith Urban share a hairstylist? That is some saaaaaaad Billy Ray Cyrus Crisis hair.
    For someone who seems to fancy himself a rough and tumble, give no fecks kind of a guy, that is a look created and maintained with intent.

    Reply
  24. Sojaschnitzel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:12 am

    “I just couldn’t do it. I would worry about my pillowcases.” – OMG. You win the internets today. Brilliant.

    Reply
  25. Zazie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:45 am

    She is a great actress and he seems to be a nice person who is a brilliant photographer, too. Hope they are happy, I like them.

    Reply
  26. Leonz says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I find Joshua Jackson bland.. he’s like the guy you dated when you were young and the sex wasn’t that great but you didn’t know better… then you meet someone that the chemistry is off the charts and it blows your mind. That is Norman to her. I say good for her- life is short. Flat hair or not, he’s hot.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      It’s a couple who were together ten years and had jobs that put them in separate locations a lot. No kids were involved. Sometimes it just loses its spark. And you don’t even realize it until someone walks into your life, or maybe you do and then you notice somebody, or maybe they had been having problems for a while. Who knows what was going on in their relationship and if they had been faithful to each other all those years. He’s never said anything bad about her since the split.

      Nobody seems to care much about Rachel Weisz having an affair on Darren Aronofsky and left and within six months married Daniel Craig. And she and Darren had a son.

      Reply
  27. Margo S. says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Not sure I could be with a guy with his name tattooed on his chest….

    Reply
  28. Gil says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    “I would worry about my pillowcases.” LOL

    I have always thought he is really hot but the kind of hotness you just have fun with and don’t make your husband ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Reply

