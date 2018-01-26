Did Reese Witherspoon reveal her mysterious third leg on the Vanity Fair cover?

We’re still talking about Vanity Fair’s cover for their annual Hollywood Issue. I did not mind the cover, and I liked the vibe of “Oprah’s royal court.” Some of you took issue with the fact that Nicole Kidman seems to be morphing into Naomi Watts on the cover, which is definitely weird. Some people took issue with the idea that Reese Witherspoon appears to be sitting on Oprah’s lap, but if you look closely, you can see that Oprah’s royal throne is just a velvet armchair and Reese is precariously perched on the arm of the chair. She’s probably only upright because Oprah is propping her up.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Reese is able to half-stand, half-sit in that weird way because she’s secretly had three legs this entire time. Look at the cover again! Do you see it? It’s a weird optical illusion, and it’s not the result of bad Photoshop. It’s the lining of her dress that you’re seeing, which took me a solid five minutes to really figure out. It took other people a lot longer:

Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Oh no, there are definitely 3. Look at the top of the slit. One leg upright/standing, then 2 legs angled/crossed. pic.twitter.com/g1VK5yDI1v — Elizabeth (@khamsin) January 25, 2018

Also: this one is a Photoshop Fail – Oprah suddenly has three hands in this other Vanity Fair photo.

It all got pretty crazy and people were trying to figure out just how Reese managed to hide her third leg this whole time. Reese even got into it, tweeting this:

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

To which Oprah replied with:

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018