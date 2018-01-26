Did Reese Witherspoon reveal her mysterious third leg on the Vanity Fair cover?

We’re still talking about Vanity Fair’s cover for their annual Hollywood Issue. I did not mind the cover, and I liked the vibe of “Oprah’s royal court.” Some of you took issue with the fact that Nicole Kidman seems to be morphing into Naomi Watts on the cover, which is definitely weird. Some people took issue with the idea that Reese Witherspoon appears to be sitting on Oprah’s lap, but if you look closely, you can see that Oprah’s royal throne is just a velvet armchair and Reese is precariously perched on the arm of the chair. She’s probably only upright because Oprah is propping her up.
Of course, there’s always the possibility that Reese is able to half-stand, half-sit in that weird way because she’s secretly had three legs this entire time. Look at the cover again! Do you see it? It’s a weird optical illusion, and it’s not the result of bad Photoshop. It’s the lining of her dress that you’re seeing, which took me a solid five minutes to really figure out. It took other people a lot longer:
Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW
— Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018
Oh no, there are definitely 3. Look at the top of the slit. One leg upright/standing, then 2 legs angled/crossed. pic.twitter.com/g1VK5yDI1v
— Elizabeth (@khamsin) January 25, 2018
Also: this one is a Photoshop Fail – Oprah suddenly has three hands in this other Vanity Fair photo.
Also lololol pic.twitter.com/9Vh7z1Dids
— Bob (@DoHoBOB) January 25, 2018
It all got pretty crazy and people were trying to figure out just how Reese managed to hide her third leg this whole time. Reese even got into it, tweeting this:
Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018
To which Oprah replied with:
I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018
Cover and photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.
Hahaha! I’m sorry but that is a terrible cover! How does Vanity Fair do something so cheap looking???
Don’t even get me started on some of the outfits and placement of the women.
So cheap looking!! WTF Vanity Fair?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm, I liked it. I think everyone looks amazing. Reese especially. And the color palette and composition are nice. Jmo.
And lol at the third leg controversy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vanity Fair came out with a statement saying it’s the lining of her dress. Sorry, no. I work with photoshop all day long and that is NOT the lining of her dress, that is her leg. They should have just owned up to the mistake. Annie Lebowitz isn’t a great photographer at all. Oprah’s eyes look closed, everyone else looks like they are trying out for the cover of a romance novel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it too. And it took me forever to find the “3rd” leg. The extra leg just looked like part of the dress to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only is it cheap, it’s poorly composed, and totally derivative of a whole bunch of other years they used this exact scheme. They probably dug the same background and seats out of storage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The women are at least dressed this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t they check?
I only wanted to comment to admire how Jessica Chastain is a living Renaissance painting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous indeed. I bet there are frescoes in her husband’s family Villa with the same stunning colors and gracefulness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she? Just stunning Major girl crush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like she popped right out of a Titian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve met her several times and she is absolutely stunning. But also very very small, like 5’4. Meeting some of the celebrities in person makes you realize just how itsy bitsy they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really?! I imagined her really tall. Naomi Watts I imagine tiny but never Chastain. Oh well. She is stunning. Girl crush here too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was tall too, at least 5’9 or so, that’s crazy😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lela, why have you met her several times? Are you in the entertainment industry, or do you live near her? Do tell!! (I add my name to the list of Chastain grl crushes!!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those look like two left feet to me. Look at the pinky toes and the curve of the foot. I don’t see three legs, but I do think there is a photoshop error. Also, I think Nicole is looking more like Naomi in this picture because of the angle of the picture. I am glad she’s lightened up on the plastic surgery though. She’s looking softer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naomi mixed with Ann-Margret. As she’s laid off the fillers, the AM resemblance has really been coming out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is definitely not a pinky toe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump aspires to that level of competence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Franco was on the cover also but they photoshopped to delete him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the layout but what a photoshop fail here. Anthird hand and leg?! Cmon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who reviews these covers?! Morons
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does Tom Hanks always seem to be on the verge of crying? It’s distracting. But not his fault.
The photoshop fails though… if I was Leibovitz I’d be pissed at all my assistants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t care that much. She cashed her check and left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they made up for erasing James Franco..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Reese and Oprah’s banter was cute and a great way to handle things. It’s pretty funny in the grander scheme of things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too, I like that they had a sense of humor about it.
I can’t believe someone would be that incompetent, especially on the cover of VF, but we’re reaching new lows all the time now, aren’t we?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it looks like she’s crossing her legs & the back “leg” is just the back of the dress or the side of the chair peeking out from under her dress. i don’t think it’s a third leg at all.
the third hand, i have no idea. at first when it wasn’t zoomed in, i thought it was her dress wrinkling & the shadow, but now that i’m on my desktop, it looks like a third hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the chair is red. and since they fucked up with oprah’s 3 hands, it’s not much of stretch to think they probably did the same with reese. for me, the color matches too perfectly to not be her leg!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the cover or the article with the individual biographies myself. Who doesn’t know Hanks,Oprah or Deniro? You’d have to be living under a rock!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole Watts looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s clearly a photoshop failure. You can see the lining of her dress by the “3rd” leg & it matches the dress color, not her leg color. If Oprah has 3 hands, obviously Reese can have 3 legs due to photoshop error.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why I got so tickled by this, but thanks for the laugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if it is the lining of her dress, no one at VF noticed it’s the exact same color as her legs which makes it look like a third leg? And that third hand is just awful looking. The lesson learned is to remind us that Naomi/Nicole and the rest of these people are photoshopped to within an inch of their lives. That and the fact that Annie Leibovitz can’t be bothered to check her derivative work before it’s published.
A reader at DM posted this and I thought it was hysterical and worth sharing:
“I’ve got to give Oprah a hand. I’ve got to give Oprah a hand. I’ve got to give Oprah a hand.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse