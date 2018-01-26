Did Reese Witherspoon reveal her mysterious third leg on the Vanity Fair cover?

We’re still talking about Vanity Fair’s cover for their annual Hollywood Issue. I did not mind the cover, and I liked the vibe of “Oprah’s royal court.” Some of you took issue with the fact that Nicole Kidman seems to be morphing into Naomi Watts on the cover, which is definitely weird. Some people took issue with the idea that Reese Witherspoon appears to be sitting on Oprah’s lap, but if you look closely, you can see that Oprah’s royal throne is just a velvet armchair and Reese is precariously perched on the arm of the chair. She’s probably only upright because Oprah is propping her up.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Reese is able to half-stand, half-sit in that weird way because she’s secretly had three legs this entire time. Look at the cover again! Do you see it? It’s a weird optical illusion, and it’s not the result of bad Photoshop. It’s the lining of her dress that you’re seeing, which took me a solid five minutes to really figure out. It took other people a lot longer:

Also: this one is a Photoshop Fail – Oprah suddenly has three hands in this other Vanity Fair photo.

It all got pretty crazy and people were trying to figure out just how Reese managed to hide her third leg this whole time. Reese even got into it, tweeting this:

To which Oprah replied with:

33 Responses to “Did Reese Witherspoon reveal her mysterious third leg on the Vanity Fair cover?”

  1. Mia4s says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Hahaha! I’m sorry but that is a terrible cover! How does Vanity Fair do something so cheap looking???

    Don’t even get me started on some of the outfits and placement of the women.

    So cheap looking!! WTF Vanity Fair?

    Reply
  2. Bex says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Don’t they check?

    I only wanted to comment to admire how Jessica Chastain is a living Renaissance painting.

    Reply
  3. Aerohead21 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Those look like two left feet to me. Look at the pinky toes and the curve of the foot. I don’t see three legs, but I do think there is a photoshop error. Also, I think Nicole is looking more like Naomi in this picture because of the angle of the picture. I am glad she’s lightened up on the plastic surgery though. She’s looking softer.

    Reply
  4. Incredulous says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Donald Trump aspires to that level of competence.

    Reply
  5. Don't kill me I am French says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:38 am

    James Franco was on the cover also but they photoshopped to delete him

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I like the layout but what a photoshop fail here. Anthird hand and leg?! Cmon

    Reply
  7. LittlefishMom says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Who reviews these covers?! Morons

    Reply
  8. Slowsnow says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Why does Tom Hanks always seem to be on the verge of crying? It’s distracting. But not his fault.

    The photoshop fails though… if I was Leibovitz I’d be pissed at all my assistants.

    Reply
  9. trollontheloose says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:23 am

    they made up for erasing James Franco..

    Reply
  10. Doodle says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I think Reese and Oprah’s banter was cute and a great way to handle things. It’s pretty funny in the grander scheme of things.

    Reply
  11. kb says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:47 am

    it looks like she’s crossing her legs & the back “leg” is just the back of the dress or the side of the chair peeking out from under her dress. i don’t think it’s a third leg at all.

    the third hand, i have no idea. at first when it wasn’t zoomed in, i thought it was her dress wrinkling & the shadow, but now that i’m on my desktop, it looks like a third hand.

    Reply
  12. Eileen says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I don’t get the cover or the article with the individual biographies myself. Who doesn’t know Hanks,Oprah or Deniro? You’d have to be living under a rock!

    Reply
  13. megs283 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Nicole Watts looks amazing.

    Reply
  14. Char says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    It’s clearly a photoshop failure. You can see the lining of her dress by the “3rd” leg & it matches the dress color, not her leg color. If Oprah has 3 hands, obviously Reese can have 3 legs due to photoshop error.

    Reply
  15. Victoria says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I don’t know why I got so tickled by this, but thanks for the laugh!

    Reply
  16. Other Renee says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Even if it is the lining of her dress, no one at VF noticed it’s the exact same color as her legs which makes it look like a third leg? And that third hand is just awful looking. The lesson learned is to remind us that Naomi/Nicole and the rest of these people are photoshopped to within an inch of their lives. That and the fact that Annie Leibovitz can’t be bothered to check her derivative work before it’s published.

    A reader at DM posted this and I thought it was hysterical and worth sharing:

    “I’ve got to give Oprah a hand. I’ve got to give Oprah a hand. I’ve got to give Oprah a hand.”

    Reply

