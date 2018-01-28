Melania Trump isn’t leaving her husband, is ‘focused on her family & role as FLOTUS’

Do you remember back in 2016 – which feels like a million years ago – when Donald Trump brought some of “Bill Clinton’s accusers” to the final debate? The debate happened shortly after the Access Hollywood tape was released and all hell broke loose, and we still believed that a presidential candidate bragging on tape about sexually assaulting women would be a dealbreaker for his candidacy. How naive we were. Trump brought some of the women who have accused Bill Clinton of various misdeeds, assaults and harassments to the debate because clearly, that was on Hillary Clinton, right? I remember one commentator saying that was how Donald Trump’s mind worked, that his objective was to degrade Hillary Clinton and the worst way to do that was to bring physical reminders of her husband’s infidelities or whatever.
What’s my point for this trip down memory lane? Why the f–k isn’t it degrading to be Melania Trump right now, in the wake of all of the Stormy Daniels revelations? Granted, we all just accept that Melania is a vapid trophy wife with little interest in what or whom her husband is doing. But why not hold her to the standard to which her husband held Hillary Clinton? Why isn’t Melania having to face down Stormy and the some-odd twenty women who have accused Trump of harassment, abuse and assault? By the Bigly Standard, Melania should have to wear that. His infidelity and history of abuse is an assessment of her as a wife and as a woman according to The Bigly Standard.
Melania did skip the trip to Davos, when she had previously been scheduled to go. There was some fantasizing that Melania was finally going to make a break for it. There was even some reporting that Melania was staying at a hotel for a few days in Washington. Well… her spokesperson says it’s all fake news.
BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018
So, no, she’s not making a break for it. So go ahead and hold her to the Bigly Standard. Stormy Daniels is Melania’s fault.
Also: on Thursday, Melania made an unscheduled trip to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, and then she flew down to Palm Beach.
Last thing: Jimmy Kimmel booked Stormy Daniels for his live show after the State of the Union address. Messy. So messy.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I never understand her hair. It’s parted in always the same form. And now the crown make it uglier. Like some 3-piece wig.. as for her role of Flotus. Please. Her campaign against bullying isn’t going anywhere and felt flat because of her bigot of husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, it’s so weird. Why does it look like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad hair runs in the family I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Link has picture of her real hair
http://www.firstladies.org/blog/what-might-melania-trump-be-like-as-first-lady/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of it is fake, right? In the header picture you can kind of see that the whole back part is a different color and is a little bit separated from the front half.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fake hair, boobs, face, marriage, “resume”. She’s not my First Lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a wig. An ugly 2000s Housewives one too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for explaining that, her way of styling her hair forward like that front piece has confounded me for a long time now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if it’s a wig, why does it look so insane? What is up with the random little highlighted pieces? I genuinely do not understand what’s going on on her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It kind of resembles his overcomb in a way, very weird looking, I wonder if they are actually wigs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bang situation is hers. The back is not. Barron has good hair. Poor kid is going to grow up to be like Eric or Donnie T, Jr., or if he’s lucky more like the forgotten one, Tiffany. That way he will have the trump $, but can hide from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are wigs / hairpieces that blend in with her own hair underneath. The part (or lack thereof) is the biggest clue that it’s not (all) her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been wearing wigs for years now and pulls them down to lower her hairline. Her natural forehead is quite high. Some of her wigs look better than others but she’s been wearing em for years. In windy weather pica you can REALLY tell it’s a wig because the sides don’t go back with the wind and you can see the cap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she is scared of leaving him. I mean he has Putin as a bestie. Is there still a law where spouse can’t testify against each other?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s concerned for her son. She won’t leave him anytime soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is clearly being paid handsomely to be his First Lady. Why leave when she is making money? It’s not as if she has to sleep, dine, or otherwise spend time with him.
She will stay with him until the bitter end to make sure his pit viper children don’t convince him to cut Barron out of the will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melanie should know by now that divorcing Trump means she will get full custody of Barron. Trump does not want custody. His prior two ex-wives had full custody of their kids. Melania should take the money and get out now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may be right. Spousal privilege still exists (I think) where communications within a marriage are privileged. Plus, imagine her pre-nup and NDA. Plus he’s the leader of the free world (or was). It would not be easy to leave him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is about Barron. Even though 45 doesn’t care a wit about him, he is petty enough to lash out unless HE is ready to move on. I have a feeling their agreement leaves her with not very much if she goes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But 45 let Marlon Mapels and her daughter go, he was still just as petty. He had a rough divorce settlement with Ivana accusing him of spousal rape. He could have taken the child’s just to spite her but again he didn’t.
I think many women project onto her either their own experience or textbook definitions of spousal abuse and maternal selflessness. From all media reports we actually *know*, she got married to Trump for his money and stayed married for his money and the lifestyle in New York high society that she loves. It doesn’t mean she doesn’t love her son. But I’m sorry, I think she’s either lazy or lacks ambition.
She’s like ‘Waity Katie’, She doesn’t have a real profession to fall back on and she knows the rich high society will be closed to her without 45’s connections. All her money making ideas flopped and lacked imagination. She didn’t even engage in charity work which most spouses of the rich do as another way of forming a social network.
She has freely asserted her revenge when he steps out of line. Flicking his hands away on their first World tour when rumors were floating about his relationship with Hope Picks. And now she posted a picture with an attractive young man for their anniversary as well as ditching agent orange on his current trip. Then doing a pap stroll by going out in public to one of our most famous museums knowing the legit media will all report it on national and international news. She rightly embarrassed him while he was trying to act important to other world leaders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I think as soon as he won the election, she had her leverage to renegotiate any pre-nup they had — and since it’s been more than ten years and they have a kid, she probably already had a pretty good deal. I think she could be financially set, and 45 clearly doesn’t want custody of Barron.
Barron would be better off away from this entire shitshow, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a very believable rumor going around that they were already splitting up and had the financial parts settled, when he had second second thoughts because of a new job opportunity he wanted to go for (the presidency). So the divorce was put on hold and surely her settlement increases, and by a lot. From the looks of it they may have had to sweeten the pot several times to bring her back in the fold, as more and more of his transgressive actions are revealed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spousal privilege as far as court testimony means that the court cannot force a witness spouse to testify against an accused spouse if the witness spouse does not want to do so. The witness spouse has the privilege, not the accused spouse. The accused spouse has absolutely no say as to what the witness spouse does as far as the court is concerned. If the witness spouse wants to testify against the accused spouse, the accused spouse can’t stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the plus side, she has that over Dirty Donny. On the minus side, she may have been feeling coercion for years. Which way the teeter-totter will swing is anybody’s guess.
Oh, and “focusing on her role as FLOTUS”? What does that mean, does she sit and look at her First Lady stationery?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt there is much communication going on in that marriage at all. She makes almost no effort to disguise how much she loathes him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her pre-nup and NDA are not sufficient to keep her living in the style she’s now accustomed to, even with child support. I think she’s playing the long game and waiting for him to cark it. The way he’s looking in that formal photo would likely give her some hope that it might be sooner rather than later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she leave him? She has a great life. She got exactly what she wanted, a man like her father but very wealthy. Granted she might not like being FLOTUS but it will be over in 3 years or so. Then she just has to wait a little longer for the old creep to pass. As his last wife she’ll probably get at least something in the will right? Personally I don’t think she cares at all about his infidelities, she probably counted on them as being part of the deal when she agreed to marry him. Possibly she cares a little bit about the public humiliation she may feel right now and that’s why she didn’t go to Davos but other than that I don’t think she gives a crap what her husband does as long as he leaves her alone as much as possible and stays out of her bedroom…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Melania is not leaving 45, but has already left him. His becoming president made them “ renegoiate” and put off a divorce for now. He has a lovely young, devoted wife to show the world and attend events with him. She gets to do what she wants and probably a sweetened divorce settlement in the future. What pissed her off was having his indiscretions made public.
This marriage is in name only
Edit: also notice how her spokesperson says Melania is focused on “ her family” ? Her family probably only includes Barron and her parents. No mention of her husband
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. You may have a point. It could be a deal. No official divorce until this ride is over and some financial incentives to do the bare minimum.
She is rarely there and sneaks off to New York, and he’s cozy with Haley, so I doubt they are together like you said. It makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What in Alexis Carrington hell is that dress?!
Those three always look like the saddest, most disconnected family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t they. I have a son around his age and he’s always laughing, playing around, but is serious when he needs to be. This trump child always seems to be staring robotically. I wonder if he has friends. She always looks miserable. She married a wealthy man to have the lifestyle of a pampered housewife, and by all accounts did. Joke’s on her. Be careful what you wish for hustlers out there. *She deserves what she gets for not only sleeping…ick with, but marrying this asshat. Reap what you sow honey.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of them acknowledge the presence of the others. It’s always that way when the three of them are photographed together. They always have their arms straight at their sides, they aren’t looking at the others. It’s depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Alexis Morell Carrington Colby Dexter Rowan would never wear that. Krystle would, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even the hair is an homage to Krystle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
im gonna make #malevolentkrystlecarrington happen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To my knowledge, no First Lady has ever left their husband while in the WH. To my knowledge, no former president has ever had a first wife, who he left for his girlfriend because she was pregnant and then left her because he never wanted her in the first place to marry a professional socialite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reagan was the first divorced president and had been married to second wife Nancy for years before he was elected. This scuzzbag not only publicly cheated on all his wives but treats all women with contempt. I can’t feel bad for Melania because she knew what he was before she married him. I only feel bad for Barron because he didn’t ask to be put in this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reagan cheated on his first wife like crazy, including with his second wife Nancy. Nancy was pregnant when Reagan married her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why people think they are some great love story has always confounded me. He allegedly had several affairs and wasn’t a chaste Hollywood actor by any means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto on the Kennedy “Camelot” years of marriage. Everyone knows that JFK liked the ladies, all the Kennedy men did and paid for it in tragic events. Jackie then married Onassis, whose son died at age 24 in a plane crash. Onassis and daughter Christina thought Jackie brought the Kennedy curse to them. Most of these so-called love stories are more like Greek tragedies, particularly Onassis for obvious reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Focusing on her role as FLOTUS? Ha ha, who says she has no sense of humor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got caught at another hotel, and skipped to FL while he was gone. There’s a divorce brewing. It’s just a matter of when.
And Lord, don’t they spend enough time in FL? I swear, this family and its vacations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something is happening because the reason she didn’t go to Davos was because of her schedule. The only thing she did was visit the museum, which was not planned and I theorize she did because she needed something to say was on her schedule. Then took off for Florida. The minute the story that she had been staying in a hotel (and at what cost to the taxpayers if true) she hightailed it back to DC to prove she is devoted to Trump. Doesn’t smell right to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her “schedule” is laughable. She is probably the least active First Lady in over a century, and that includes Bess Truman who passed many of the duties off to her daughter Margaret. And no, Ivanka is NOT fulfilling First Lady duties. The traditional events that are normally handled by the First Lady’s office have been disasters in the past year because nobody is handling them until the absolute last minute when normal invitees and vendors go to the press and complain that scheduling deadlines are being blown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She been bought and paid for and will forever be in the service of herself! Stop pretending that there is more to this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. The mental gymnastics people are doing to justify Melania staying married and having her son grow up with a cruel, nasty, White supremacists, misogynist, Xenophobe (who has never requested custody of any of his children), would be funny if it weren’t so alarming. I mean the man has gone on public record time and time again saying he prefers to pay his ex-wives to deal with his children until they are adults that he can talk business with.
A woman shows you who they are and you refuse to believe your eyes. The same mental gymnastics were done on here to justify Ivanka’s support of Trump until ‘SNL’s Complicit’ skit woke everyone up to reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! She was a glorified escort who struck gold. She wasted OUR tax dollars for months in NYC because she didn’t want to move her pampered behind to DC. She contributes nothing to this country that has done so much for her. And she had the nerve to feed into the Obama birther nonsense. No sympathy from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx – agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Things are looking stormy in the Trump marriage
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahaha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s be awesome to watch her make a break for it but from what I can see, why would she want to? She has a pretty comfy place to live, money, her kid & parents, she doesn’t have to sleep with him or even do very much. Sometimes I wonder if he’s got something over her head, some receipts to drop if she leaves. He’s evil enough to do that to the mother of his child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania got to marry trump, that’s what she wanted. She didn’t want to be FLOTUS and I honestly believe she’s scared she will lose Barron. I never have believed she will divorce him.
But, if she does she has to be very careful with his temperament when she approaches the subject. She can’t ask for too much, and has to hope the press won’t push biglys buttons and make him mad. We all know, and she certainly knows, he’s got the money and connections to drag any sort of custody out for years out of petty spite, and that Melania doesn’t have the income to keep it in court. I don’t think Trump wants anything really to do with Barron, and would hire a nanny and never see him, but he’s a petty POS who would love to drag this out and humiliate her.
Regardless of her choice to marry him, she doesnt deserve that and no, doesn’t deserve to get the Hilary Clinton infidelity treatment because no one does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want the kid. He never wants custody of his kids. Nothing is stopping her from making arrangements to leave. She and her parents and Barron could be out of DC, out of the country if they wanted, before he even realized they were missing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lose custody to Trump?! He couldn’t care less about the child. And frankly I don’t think Trump would care if they divorced. The whole world knows they don’t share a room or have much to do with each other. He can go to functions alone or have Nagini as a date, and he can be left in peace with his real loves, junk food, Fox and Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I mean, I won’t do anything to take care of them. I’ll supply funds and she’ll take care of the kids. It’s not like I’m gonna be walking the kids down Central Park,” Trump said in a 2005 interview with Howard Stern. “Marla used to say, ‘I can’t believe you’re not walking Tiffany down the street,’ you know in a carriage. Right, I’m gonna be walking down Fifth Avenue with a baby in a carriage. It just didn’t work.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun fact: only two presidents have every been divorced before taking office.
Only one president has been divorced twice.
Both are Republicans.
Party of family values.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Reagan was the big “family values” guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*tries to remember something she’s done while being FLOTUS*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Screwed up the inauguration luncheon, screwed up the Easter Egg Roll, read a Dr. Seuss book to a bunch of bored pre-teens in a hospital, sent a bunch of Dr. Seuss books to a middle school library in an affluent community that already had the books and didn’t need them instead of sending them to school libraries that did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*something good*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What role as FLOTUS? She hasn’t done anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. All she’s done is read a few books to kids in the hospital and go to look at some places that hurricanes have badly damaged, which is a lot less than so many other citizens have done. She definitely seems to have no interest in being the FLOTUS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only thing she has done so far has cost the taxpayers millions by staying in NYC for 5 months after the inauguration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no point dragging her when there have never been doubts that he’s been unfaithful all along. I don’t think anyone ever thought much of their marriage or had any illusions it was a partnership based on love.
Her punishment is that no one cares or even pities her. The deplorables think she knew what she was getting into, so she deserves no sympathy.
I agree with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apropos of nothing, I’m dropping this timeline (courtesy of Seth) here:
6/16/16: Jr, Manafort, Kush meet with Veselnitskaya
7/27/16: DJT publicly invites Russia to commit crimes against the US
8/17/16: DJT is briefed by US Intel that Russia is commuting cyber warfare
9/8/16: Sessions and Kislyak meet secretly to discuss sanctions
9/9/16: Russian bots begin retweeting DJT 500,000 times on Twitter
9/21/16: don Jr begins comms with WikiLeaks
9/21/16: DJT begins using the term WikiLeaks in speeches
9/30/16: Papadopolous gives interview with Russian media implying DJT wants to drop Russian sanctions
End
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is so much worse than being married to Dump. She may be terrified of assassination plots at every public occasion which is part of why she looks miserable and tries to stand apart from her spouse.
If she listened to anyone, it would be her security team. It might also explain some of her reluctance to do any First Lady duties.
I don’t say this to justify anything she has done. She is living in a Hell of her own making and she deserves to experience this terror after all the hatred she stirred up against the Obamas with the birther nonsense. She has bought the very best, first-class, non-stop, all-access ticket on the Karma train and she can’t get off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she is waiting for that fat fast food, 2 scoops of ice cream eating pig to have a heart attack and kick the bucket; like the rest of not only Americans but the world hopes he does. But he’s such a Petty Betty he’d leave her with nothing. As far her First Lady duties that’s a laughable joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo of Barron is so, so sad. That poor kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Save your pity; he’ll be fine. He’ll grow into himself around his late teens, go off to college, find his crew, and be the person he’s supposed to (good or bad).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is an employee of the Cheeto biz. She signed up for it. The marriage was a deal she cut so she could have a child and he could position himself as a family man to run for office. She had known him for nearly a decade by the time they tied the knot. She was already aware of what he “did for a living.” There is zero reason Trump would have “gotten married” otherwise. Listen to some of his Howard Stern interviews to hear his attitudes on women and marriage. This is a job that Melania knows she can never quit. If a divorce happens, it’s really just a firing of her, with a huge payout to stay quiet. You don’t hear a word out of Ivanna and Marla, for the same reason. Though the marriage to Melania was for much more nefarious purposes. And here we are, with millions of people in this country thinking their marriage is real and the Cheeto crime ring is the savior of us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only person I feel sorry for in this debacle is Barron. He always looks so sad and out of it in pictures. It must be terrible having Trump as his father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000
Trump emasculates his sons. Ivanka is his pride and joy because she’s his pretty mini-me. The best hope for Barron is to be given money and ignored like Tiffany Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way is Melania the Robot divorcing him; she’s waiting for him to die like half of the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse