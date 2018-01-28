Melania Trump isn’t leaving her husband, is ‘focused on her family & role as FLOTUS’

Embed from Getty Images

Do you remember back in 2016 – which feels like a million years ago – when Donald Trump brought some of “Bill Clinton’s accusers” to the final debate? The debate happened shortly after the Access Hollywood tape was released and all hell broke loose, and we still believed that a presidential candidate bragging on tape about sexually assaulting women would be a dealbreaker for his candidacy. How naive we were. Trump brought some of the women who have accused Bill Clinton of various misdeeds, assaults and harassments to the debate because clearly, that was on Hillary Clinton, right? I remember one commentator saying that was how Donald Trump’s mind worked, that his objective was to degrade Hillary Clinton and the worst way to do that was to bring physical reminders of her husband’s infidelities or whatever.

What’s my point for this trip down memory lane? Why the f–k isn’t it degrading to be Melania Trump right now, in the wake of all of the Stormy Daniels revelations? Granted, we all just accept that Melania is a vapid trophy wife with little interest in what or whom her husband is doing. But why not hold her to the standard to which her husband held Hillary Clinton? Why isn’t Melania having to face down Stormy and the some-odd twenty women who have accused Trump of harassment, abuse and assault? By the Bigly Standard, Melania should have to wear that. His infidelity and history of abuse is an assessment of her as a wife and as a woman according to The Bigly Standard.

Melania did skip the trip to Davos, when she had previously been scheduled to go. There was some fantasizing that Melania was finally going to make a break for it. There was even some reporting that Melania was staying at a hotel for a few days in Washington. Well… her spokesperson says it’s all fake news.

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

So, no, she’s not making a break for it. So go ahead and hold her to the Bigly Standard. Stormy Daniels is Melania’s fault.

Also: on Thursday, Melania made an unscheduled trip to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, and then she flew down to Palm Beach.

Last thing: Jimmy Kimmel booked Stormy Daniels for his live show after the State of the Union address. Messy. So messy.

