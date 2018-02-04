Duchess Kate allegedly donated seven inches of hair to a cancer-patient-wig charity

Back in the first years of marriage, the Duchess of Cambridge’s hair was out of control. I think she got addicted to the volume she achieved with hairpieces and weaves, so she just kept adding more and more until her head looked like a sausage-curled cotton ball. Eventually, she went for a less hilarious look, gently phasing out the tight doll curls and cutting her hair to a more manageable length. She started wearing fewer hairpieces and weaves, although in many appearances, you can see that she still clings to that “fall” wiglet in the back to give her some volume. My point? Kate’s hair is a mystery wrapped in an enigma, and that enigma is wearing a noticeable wiglet. But Kate wants you to know that she donated HER hair to a charity. For sure.
The Duchess of Cambridge has donated some of her hair to go towards making wigs for young patients suffering from cancer. The 36-year-old’s hairdresser is believed to have trimmed more than seven inches from her usual length. An aide is believed to have picked up the hair which is thought to have been sent to the Little Princess Trust. The organisation helps make wigs for children who have lost their own hair after receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment.
The idea is believed to have come to the Duchess after she had her hair cut at Kensington Palace by hairdresser Joey, 30, who works for Richard Ward Hair in Chelsea.
‘Four months ago Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair; he said it was just getting too long,’ a royal source told the Daily Express. ‘While Joey was snipping away the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away. She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea. It was sent using someone else’s name, so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.’
The source added: ‘It’s lovely to think somewhere a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’s hair. It’s a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.’
I have this image of Kate sitting in her Kensington Palace home-salon, being worked on by six hair stylists, and tossing them one of her wiglets: “Give this to the children!” Then she looks in the mirror and says to herself, “My goodness, I am such a selfless person!” In truth, the wigs-for-cancer-patients charities are great and if she really did this, good for her. But there are so many parts of this story that ring false to me. I mean, seven inches of hair? She got a dramatic haircut several years ago, but she didn’t get seven inches taken off four months ago. I also have my doubts that a wig charity would accept some highly-processed hair, right? Maybe Kate’s hair isn’t as processed as I think it is though – reportedly, she insists on organic dyes, so maybe they would take her hair.
PS… I know this “donate her hair to charity” story is about a week old, but here’s a late-breaking Keen Hair update: Kate’s hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker had to delete her Instagram last week because she posted a photo of the 13 hairbrushes she needed for the Sweden-Norway tour. Tucker posted the photo of the brushes with an eyeroll emoji. Ooooh… that’s interesting.
The hair dresser doesn’t know her place. Assumably she chose to be a hairdresser and work for royals, so what exactly is she rolling her emoji eyes about? It suprises me she’s not fired by them now.
Yes, confidentiality and discretion is the first requirement working for the royals.
Right. I’m sure working for celebs or royals would make me roll my eyes too just because it’s a LOT. But that’s me and why I would never work for someone like that. You chose the job…don’t be an idiot about it.
Yep. I’m a peasant and I still I wouldn’t want anyone who gave me personal services to discuss it. I hate my feet, they are ugly and I rarely get a pedicure. I wouldn’t want someone posting 🙄 about my bunions.
Hairstylists are mini-therapists. They know all the dirt on people and you know celebs blap just like the rest of us. A good one knows to zip up the lips and typing finger.
Somebody is about to be fired!
Following in the footsteps of HM’s (former) bra maker.
Sounds to me like she’s planning to quit-it doesn’t sound like it’s something she and Kate were joking around about at the stylist posted this. I actually am surprised she’s not out the door already.
I don’t know any stylist worth their salt who’d do that to ANY client much less a public figure. The woman is either tired of having a career or flat out having a nervous breakdown to pull that nonsense.
Pretty sure hair donated for charities has to be tied together and sectioned before it is cut. A couple of years ago a good friend donated her hair to little princess trust, and I believe the hairdresser checked her hair was healthy enjoying and the. Separated it into 4 braids before cutting it off straight across, so it would be viable for a wig. I can’t imagine it would be feasible for someone to scrabble on the floor collecting strands of hair to send to charity – this sounds insane.
I think this was so nice of Kate, didn’t know she had hair that long!! 7 inches is longer than half a foot, thats very long, wow good for her!!! Don’t they donate minimum length 10 inches? Not sure about this but good for Kate.
Kate has never had her hair cut that drastically to fit the minimum donation. At most she has had four inches cut off and it’s all dyed anyway. KP never confirmed this story so it seems pretty sketchy and made up.
It must be in ponytails or braided. Also, hair may be coloured, but not “bleached” (color stripped out and put back in another color).
My brother in law’s nephew did this. He grew out his hair for Locks for Love, this luscious, thick blonde hair, and just before his bar mitzvah, he cut it all off and donated it all. All his own idea. (We are very proud 😊).
Thanks for the info about the coloring bit, I’d always vaguely heard your hair couldn’t be colored (there’s no way Kate’s isn’t) but it makes sense that color is ok without bleach.
Mr. R. used to grow out his lovely red gold hair into a long braid to donate every couple of years. They won’t accept less than 10 inches- it has to be cut, tied, combined with other donations, etc. so ends up shorter. It cannot be treated – permed, bleached, etc. Also, check your charity! Locks of Love is a popular one but they charge for the wigs. Pantene does not charge.
I used to work in a salon that had regular donations, tied back in one ponytail was fine. Just checked Little Princess Trust website and they do have a little notice thanking Kate Middleton for her donation.
It’s incredibly nice and thoughtful when someone donates their hair for the people going through treatments which leaves them bald. I didn’t get a wig made of human hair, but many would rather have human hair, not fake hair.
I don’t think it’s a big deal that Kate wears hair pieces, because she’s definitely not the only one who does . Famous or not famous, rich or poor, bald or not bald, there thousands of people who wear kinds of hair pieces
Mmmmmm…7 inches? Not saying she didn’t, but it is a tad hard to believe. Be that as it may, we know a little girl who was at school with another little girl who had cancer. She’d heard about the Wigs for Cancer charity through her school and seeing a couple of documentaries about CanTeen etc. She vowed to donate her hair for the cause, but had to wait 3 years until she was eligible. Most people thought she’d forget about it. She didn’t. Last year, on her 10th birthday, she had her waist-length hair chopped off to a bob just below her ears and donated it to the charity. My daughter wanted to give her something, and I suggested a pair of butterfly earring with amethysts. When the little girl opened her gift, she exclaimed, “But how did you know I love butterflies and the colour purple?!” That’s secret teacher’s business. She was stunned by the surprise. We just told her that any little girl who would do something so selfless should have something nice done for her. I’m sorry, I’m still not buying the seven inches…
Thats exactly my thoughts. Hair to be 7 inches has to be waist length, not shoulder length.
I have curly hair (medium curls) and it can go from shoulder to rib length depending if I straighten it. It’s deceptive how long it really is.
7 inches is not a lot at all. You definitely don’t need waist length hair.
You don’t need waist length hair to cut 7 inches off, but Kate’s hair at its shortest still remains more than shoulder length and she would have needed to have her hair cut from mid shoulder length to chin length to have that much cut off for a donation. And that is ignoring that she dyes her hair and most places won’t accept dyed hair.
@ Annakist
That was really thoughtful and beautiful of the girl and your daughter. We (grown women) can probably learn something from how these little girls treat one another. (I know I can)
An inch isn’t as big as most people think or imagine, its about the tip of your pointer finger on an average size hand. Seven inches, if you have a medium sized hands, is about length of a hand. Its not a lot.
I cut my hair from mid-back length to the Katie Holmes angled bob about 10-ish years ago and I was told I couldn’t donate it because it’s dyed. So I have my doubts about this, even if she does use vegetable-based dyes or whatever.
PGrant, it depends on the charity, some accept dyed and permed hair, some don’t. I know for sure that bleached hair is never denotable.
The charity she supposedly donated to welcomes color-treated hair. It’s in their FAQs.
When I donated it had to be non processed, (no colour or perm) and 12 inches, maybe it is different for different charities. I am an old now so will have to find somewhere that will accept dyed hair.
Came here to say the same thing. The charities that accept hair asks that the hair is completely untreated with hair dyes or processes….katie’s been covering her greys for some time now
It depends on the charity.
Isn’t Amanda her longtime trusted stylist? The eyeroll, then, is an interesting development indeed.
Looks like she’s practically begging to be fired.
But I gotta say — THIRTEEN hairbrushes??
Thirteen hairbrushes, half a dozen combs, two hair dryers, several cans of hair spray, plus various hair treatments. For four days.
I mean, it’s possible the eye roll was just a general ‘isn’t it crazy I use so many hairbrushes’ thing or a ‘so over packing’ thing, not really directed at Kate.
The eye roll emoji is one of those ones that’s used to denote a really broad range of feelings, and like lol seems to have little to do with whether someone would actually be rolling their eyes in real life.
I have doubts about this too. I recently considered donating my hair and many charities’ requirements are quite strict. You can’t just scoop up hair off the floor and send it in. The hair also can’t be layered – it all has to be a certain length. You couldn’t BEGIN a haircut and then think “I know, I’ll donate!”. You’d have to know that’s what you were going to do from the beginning. Also Kate’s hair has never been that short, so I don’t believe this.
That was as my thought, too. You don’t start a haircut & then decide to donate. The intention needs to be there from the beginning. Hair is caught into a ponytail & cut. Plus I agree, she didn’t have seven extra inches just four months ago.
7 inches? Nope. I need to see a before and after photo and I think it is plenty odd that this just now comes out without an ounce of proof. Most people proudly show the images to document the whole thing. I have not seen her hair change that dramatically.
I hope she did make this donation, but I find it VERY interesting this story came out now, right when Meghan Markle is getting lots of attention for her work events and wedding preparations. Many of these articles also tout Meghan’s long history of charity work. No one seems terribly excited about the birth of the third Cambridge child or the Sweden-Norway tour, so I can almost see Kate (or more correctly, Carole) thinking that a so-called “anonymous” hair donation would be just the ticket to remind everyone who is the future queen consort. I wish I could think better of Kate, but she has never shown much interest in her job or philanthropy thus far. Which begs the question…why now?
Right??? I think the same. That Kate is more & more in the spotlight, doing her job since Meghan came along. She will not be upstaged. Who knew she was this competitive? Maybe that’s how she ‘got’ Wills. Also, last photos I saw of Meghan, her hair looked long, shiny & beautiful.
Meghan’s hair is treated somehow. It looks nothing like her natural hair. And that’s fine.
But everyone needs to stop bashing Kate for doing even less to her hair than Meghan does.
My sil donates every two years. Her hair is color treated, not dyed and usually grows to the top of her shoulder blades. Maybe the requirements are different from charity to charity or country to country? Either way this is sure to get more people talking about/considering donating.
That’s great of your SIL, but I’m not understanding her hair is “color-treated not dyed”. Those are the same thing.
I read that she’d donated 9 inches, but 7 inches seems more like it. Her hair was actually quite long before she had it cut last summer. So yeah, she might have. 13 hairbrushes! Seriously?
Did Will donate his hair too?
LOL! He did it a couple of weeks ago!
I call major BS. Seven inches hardly seems like it would make for a significant length wig when you take into account that it has to be bound to the wig base and then additionally cut into a style.
There are shorter, and layered styles, that wigs are fashioned into. I know because I got one after my hair fell out after chemo (never could wear it out thought lol). Anyway, all I’m saying is not everyone gets a fall of long hair.
After chemo, my mother got a short, pixie hair style wig. 7 inches would be enough to make that, and a short hair style wig is easier to take care of than a long hair wig
A bit off topic, but since the Tour was mentioned ny Bearcatlawyer, did anyone else notice that in the gift exchange, where Kate and Will got sweaters, She and Charlotte got red, Will and George got black, and there was *another* BLACK sweater labelled “for the new prince or princess”. Makes me think they’re having a boy.
Ooh, good catch.
Also the Norwegian royalty labelled the sweater to “Kate”. Since there is a lot of protocol behind gifts during tours, that is not an error.
You don’t have to have waist length hair to donate 7 inches of hair! I never had waist length hair cause I find super long hair tacky but I had donated 10 inches of my hair a few years ago and I didn’t have a bob cut either to donate that much hair. I also have dyed my hair years before I donated it but never bleached it. I don’t blow dry my hair – just air dry it and I don’t really curl or iron it (which can damage your hair) just when I try to go on special night out so fortunately, i have a healthy, shiny, and straight jet black hair.
Kate could well have donated her hair, depending on which charity and their donation criteria. And the length is no biggie, a lot of charities take shorter than 6 inches and use it to offset wig making. Good for Kate if she did indeed donate. Just looks and feels a bit calculated since she has never done anything charity related for the last 8 years till Meghan came on the scene (Im not counting Heads Together or Endeavour as I feel these are all Harry ideas and the Cambs just riding on his coat tails). It would have been better if Kate donated but not publicized it, there was no need to make that a public announcement. But I guess that’s too much to ask of the Middle tones.
Well, we know those brushes weren’t for William.
Ha Ha 😂
I wish she would donate some of her coats and dresses that she only wears for an hour.
Exactly, let’s hope she donates some of those coats.
Yea, the coat situation is getting out of hand.
She would be better off auctioning them off, bringing in $$ and donating that to a charity. She certainly wouldn’t bring in what Diana did, but she might bring in something.
Why make the donation anonymously, then reveal yourself weeks later? Can’t help but think it’s for PR.
