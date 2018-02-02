Gigi & Bella Hadid got separate British Vogue covers: which is one is the best?

Call me crazy, but I don’t hate this? British Vogue’s latest issue has two covers, one for each Hadid sister. I actually think both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are good print models? We can debate whether they’re good runway models – I think Bella is a better runway model – but both women photograph well. Gigi might have the edge? On her cover, Bella is giving me Melania Trump vibes. Here’s an excerpt from the cover story:

Vogue’s Giles Hattersley went behind the camera on the Manhattan shoot to find out what growing up as a sister act in the spotlight was really like: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” said Gigi of watching over Bella from a young age. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

And naturally the models’ stance on social media came up: “I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend,” said Gigi of her relationship with Zayn Malik. “The comments are: ‘It’s extra, it’s fake.’ But if I don’t do it enough then it’s: ‘Oh they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.”

Call me crazy – AGAIN – but I think Gigi and Zayn are really happening and they’re really into each other. I’m actually on Team They’re Too Young To Be This Serious About Each Other, as opposed to Team They’re Fake. Now, is it possible that Zayn and Gigi are truly happening and very really into each other AND they both use their relationship for their own purposes? Yes, of course. Gigi uses her relationship all the time, and Zayn likes that people know he’s with a hot model like Gigi – it makes him more of a sex symbol.

There’s another photo from this shoot where Bella and Gigi are naked and and kind of posed weirdly – you can’t see anything, but it’s still a very odd photo, and people are mad about it. Blah.

42 Responses to “Gigi & Bella Hadid got separate British Vogue covers: which is one is the best?”

  1. minx says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Gigi has a more expressive face.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:02 am

    This is the most alive Bella has ever looked, but still, Gigi wins. No question in my mind.

    Reply
  3. Belle says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Neither looks like themselves. Though Gigi looks a lot better than usual and has the better cover.

    Anyone hear about the accusation against their father?

    Reply
  4. Originaltessa says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I wouldn’t know that was Bella if you didn’t tell me. Gigi is undeniable. She’s gorgeous.

    Reply
  5. me says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:08 am

    “Kind of posed wierdly”??? Ummm who would pose like that with their own sister? Would two brothers ever be asked to do this? What was the point?

    Reply
  6. Hmmmm says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Yup Gigi looks better on her cover. Do her lips look bigger or is it me?

    Reply
  7. Jazzie30 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:11 am

    They are both beautiful women.

    Reply
  8. Red says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I think Zayn and Gigi are real, but holy crap do they use their relationship for attention/press. I don’t think I’ve read an article from either one of them without them mentioning the other. It’s exhausting.

    That picture of the two sisters tangled together naked freaks me out. It’s like they’re trying for a weird male fantasy of sisters and it annoys the crap out of me. That said, both sisters have their own go to face they use for EVERY picture. Gigi is just more girl next door.

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Gigi. She has always been deserving of the supermodel moniker and has an expressive face.

    As far as Bella, I can never get past her bad nose job with the bridge of her nose almost nonexistent, which in many photographs make it appear there are two parts to her nose, almost separated. But here she looks better than usual. And no dead eyes.

    Reply
  10. Jussie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Gigi’s gorgeous, but she’s got that hyper feminine doll like face that makes everything look like it’s from Victoria’s Secret or Sports Illustrated or Guess.

    Bella’s far, far better in high fashion editorials.

    Reply
  11. Juliaoc says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Gigi

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Come on. Obviously, GiGi.

    She has grown on me so much since she first became an “Insta” model. I know she isn’t the best on the runway but I really do find her so naturally gorgeous and unlike a lot of her IG brethren I think she’s a decent model, too.

    I don’t get Bella Hadid AT ALL. She’s just so forgettable to me.

    Reply
  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I laughed out loud when I scrolled down to Bella’s cover. She’s a beautiful young woman but what is that cover???? She looks like Tyra is off to the right yelling “SMIZE”! Gigi looks great, if not like herself exactly.

    Reply
  14. PoodleMama says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Bella’s photo looks awful. Gigi’s cover looks nice but I would never guess that was her.

    I’m Team Fake with respect to Gigi’/Zayn’s relationship. Zayn seems barely sentient. I don’t think he could be dating anyone.

    Reply
  15. Astrid says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I have to suppress the urge to take a wet wipe and a comb to these girls. The look greasy and unkept

    Reply
  16. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Holy photoshop with Bella’s face! Gigi is the prettier but for some reason, Bella stands out with high fashion editorials. Bella with her old nose looked a lot like her eldest half sister who is a pretty lady.

    Does Gigi still do runway? Or she’s still busy selling that make up collab? I don’t think I’ve seen any of her and Kendall this season?

    Reply
  17. brooksie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Gigi’s runway walk sucks, I think Bella is the better walker. They’re both so gorgeous but I think Gigi’s cover wins.

    Reply
  18. Veronica says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I think they’re both nice covers, admittedly. I do think Gigi is the better editorial model, though.

    Reply
  19. Otaku Fairy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:47 am

    They’re both pretty but Gigi’s cover is better. This has probably been said before, but I can sometimes see both Kate Moss and Kate Hudson in her features.

    Reply
  20. lovelym says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Go GIGI!! The best cover she has ever done.

    Reply
  21. Harryg says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I’m really tired of them both.

    Reply
  22. tracking says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I guess I’m in the minority, but I prefer Bella’s more exotic look. I find her face much more interesting than Gigi’s who, no offense, looks like several pretty girls I went to high school with.

    Reply
  23. Christina says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    They’re both beautiful. Gigi looks better, she looks like Margot Robbie on the cover. Bella would look better with her hair in a fancy updo.

    Reply

