Gigi & Bella Hadid got separate British Vogue covers: which is one is the best?

Call me crazy, but I don’t hate this? British Vogue’s latest issue has two covers, one for each Hadid sister. I actually think both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are good print models? We can debate whether they’re good runway models – I think Bella is a better runway model – but both women photograph well. Gigi might have the edge? On her cover, Bella is giving me Melania Trump vibes. Here’s an excerpt from the cover story:
Vogue’s Giles Hattersley went behind the camera on the Manhattan shoot to find out what growing up as a sister act in the spotlight was really like: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” said Gigi of watching over Bella from a young age. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”
And naturally the models’ stance on social media came up: “I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend,” said Gigi of her relationship with Zayn Malik. “The comments are: ‘It’s extra, it’s fake.’ But if I don’t do it enough then it’s: ‘Oh they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.”
Call me crazy – AGAIN – but I think Gigi and Zayn are really happening and they’re really into each other. I’m actually on Team They’re Too Young To Be This Serious About Each Other, as opposed to Team They’re Fake. Now, is it possible that Zayn and Gigi are truly happening and very really into each other AND they both use their relationship for their own purposes? Yes, of course. Gigi uses her relationship all the time, and Zayn likes that people know he’s with a hot model like Gigi – it makes him more of a sex symbol.
There’s another photo from this shoot where Bella and Gigi are naked and and kind of posed weirdly – you can’t see anything, but it’s still a very odd photo, and people are mad about it. Blah.
Photos courtesy of British Vogue.
Gigi has a more expressive face.
This is the most alive Bella has ever looked, but still, Gigi wins. No question in my mind.
Can I say neither. I’m not a fan of the wet or greasy hair look. And Bella looks a few years older than Gigi.
That pose looks like something out of a porn mag
Haha! I’ve seen plenty of photos where Gigi is “meh.” But here, yeah. I definitely get great model vibes. I won’t call her a “supermodel” because it doesn’t feel right. lol
I was thinking Bella looked the opposite of alive. Her eyes are flat and vacant from my perspective. But to each their own opinion!
Neither looks like themselves. Though Gigi looks a lot better than usual and has the better cover.
Anyone hear about the accusation against their father?
Yes, I heard it. And I believe it. He has been paying people off for years, methinks.
I wouldn’t know that was Bella if you didn’t tell me. Gigi is undeniable. She’s gorgeous.
“Kind of posed wierdly”??? Ummm who would pose like that with their own sister? Would two brothers ever be asked to do this? What was the point?
Yeah, that was an awful photo. I’m sure Yolanda loves it, though. Those girls are living out their mother’s dreams.
Yes, two brothers would be asked – particularly twins. The fashion industry can be pretty twisted. There are plenty of photographs of twin male models naked and posing intimately. It’s called twincest and it’s really odd.
Gigi wins here. And how is Bella a model when she’s only got one dead expression?
Wow seriously?
That incest pic was gross. I am sure it was calculated for maximum controversy / sick fantasy. No more scissoring sibling double dong pics please!
Super gross!
@me:
Seriously. Bruce Weber is guilty of taking such photos.
Here are some suggestive (not blatant) examples;
http://ftape.com/media/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Patriota-Twins-Attitude-Magazine-Frank-Strachan-Philip-Riches-FTAPE-03.jpg
http://tse4.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.EmHy_fyx-N9xo7RXmcpU4gHaL8&pid=15.1
https://78.media.tumblr.com/6d5fd30fe138ea6e42a537d7d91262fd/tumblr_ovfszhJ5BQ1vwq0fao1_250.jpg
It isn’t just the fashion industry. I’m a twin, and creepy men were saying creepy things to my sister and i as long as I can remember. “Double my pleasure” and “I love you, you love each other…why don’t we all love each other together?”, etc.
It’s really, really gross and disturbing.
I did cringe a little for a minute at that photo not because they’re naked or because they’re siblings posing nude together, but because they’re siblings posed like they’re having sex with each other. Never been a fan of incestuous fanfics or fan-art- especially twincest. If they had been other models or celebrities who weren’t siblings, I would have liked it. But I wasn’t upset about it. To each her own. As usual, the outrage is the part that actually annoys. Never here for the perpetual outrage and fear-mongering over other women’s decisions about sexual modesty and their bodies.
It’s terrible.
I don’t get posing nude in a FASHION magazine.
Yup Gigi looks better on her cover. Do her lips look bigger or is it me?
They are both beautiful women.
I think Zayn and Gigi are real, but holy crap do they use their relationship for attention/press. I don’t think I’ve read an article from either one of them without them mentioning the other. It’s exhausting.
That picture of the two sisters tangled together naked freaks me out. It’s like they’re trying for a weird male fantasy of sisters and it annoys the crap out of me. That said, both sisters have their own go to face they use for EVERY picture. Gigi is just more girl next door.
Gigi. She has always been deserving of the supermodel moniker and has an expressive face.
As far as Bella, I can never get past her bad nose job with the bridge of her nose almost nonexistent, which in many photographs make it appear there are two parts to her nose, almost separated. But here she looks better than usual. And no dead eyes.
Gigi’s gorgeous, but she’s got that hyper feminine doll like face that makes everything look like it’s from Victoria’s Secret or Sports Illustrated or Guess.
Bella’s far, far better in high fashion editorials.
Gigi
Come on. Obviously, GiGi.
She has grown on me so much since she first became an “Insta” model. I know she isn’t the best on the runway but I really do find her so naturally gorgeous and unlike a lot of her IG brethren I think she’s a decent model, too.
I don’t get Bella Hadid AT ALL. She’s just so forgettable to me.
That’s interesting, Kitten–for me it’s exactly the opposite.
Kitten, I agree. I think Gigi has a lot more personality in her face. Bella looks like Jennifer Lawrence with obvious plastic surgery.
http://cdn-img.instyle.com/sites/default/files/styles/684xflex/public/images/2017/06/06147-bella-lookalike-lead.jpg?itok=oBrPaE1x
Gigi inherited her father’s arched eyebrows and they make her face lively. I’m a fan, I think she has a unique look. Bella is attractive but I always see her nose job and she usually has the same expression.
I laughed out loud when I scrolled down to Bella’s cover. She’s a beautiful young woman but what is that cover???? She looks like Tyra is off to the right yelling “SMIZE”! Gigi looks great, if not like herself exactly.
lol I have the visual in my mind of Tyra doing that.
ha! i thought of Tyra when I saw the picture too. she would have definitely told her to relax the mouth though
Bella’s photo looks awful. Gigi’s cover looks nice but I would never guess that was her.
I’m Team Fake with respect to Gigi’/Zayn’s relationship. Zayn seems barely sentient. I don’t think he could be dating anyone.
I have to suppress the urge to take a wet wipe and a comb to these girls. The look greasy and unkept
Holy photoshop with Bella’s face! Gigi is the prettier but for some reason, Bella stands out with high fashion editorials. Bella with her old nose looked a lot like her eldest half sister who is a pretty lady.
Does Gigi still do runway? Or she’s still busy selling that make up collab? I don’t think I’ve seen any of her and Kendall this season?
Gigi’s runway walk sucks, I think Bella is the better walker. They’re both so gorgeous but I think Gigi’s cover wins.
I think they’re both nice covers, admittedly. I do think Gigi is the better editorial model, though.
They’re both pretty but Gigi’s cover is better. This has probably been said before, but I can sometimes see both Kate Moss and Kate Hudson in her features.
Go GIGI!! The best cover she has ever done.
I’m really tired of them both.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I prefer Bella’s more exotic look. I find her face much more interesting than Gigi’s who, no offense, looks like several pretty girls I went to high school with.
They’re both beautiful. Gigi looks better, she looks like Margot Robbie on the cover. Bella would look better with her hair in a fancy updo.
