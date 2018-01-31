Duchess Kate wore Erdem for the Stockholm black-tie dinner: devastatingly bad?

Back in 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala in London and she wore a satin Erdem gown which I – at that time – called “one of the worst gowns she’s ever worn.” The print was garish, the satin cheap and the dust ruffle was large and in charge. I said at the time that I would take a million of her interchangeable baby-blue gowns instead of that satin monstrosity. Now I’m in the uncomfortable position of thinking back on that 2015 Erdem gown as “the good old days.” Seriously, go back and look at it and then come back and look at this Erdem gown, which Kate wore to the “private dinner” in Stockholm last night.
In Kate’s defense, she likely wanted something A) conservative, B) covered-up, C) maternity-wear and slightly stretchy to accommodate a growing bump and D) dressy enough to dine with the Crown Princess of Sweden. In MY defense, I could literally find a better maternity gown for her if I spent about five minutes online. What offends you most about this dress? The weird, indescribable shade of rusty chartreuse? The gigantic floral print? THE HIGH, VICTORIAN RUFFLED COLLAR? The dust ruffle feature at the bottom? Holy hell, this dress is a nightmare. This Erdem gown costs £1,945. At this point, I would pay her to never wear it again. Oh, and apparently Erdem calls this color “saffron.” THAT IS NOT SAFFRON.
Thankfully, no one else at the dinner really tried to outdo Kate. I usually think Crown Princess Victoria looks put-together and professional, but she’s not the most fashion-forward person in the world. I was expecting much more from her than this sad black dress, black tights and T-strap heels. YIKES.
Alicia Vikander seemed like she was phoning it in a bit too?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Hahahahahaha! It looks like a junior high sewing project from 1978. That dust ruffle! That colour that makes her look jaundiced? Wow!
The dust ruffle is not as heinous as that STUPID TIE BELT.
Eh, if it didn’t have that horrific ruffle and just went to the floor (like a column dress) it would’ve been ok. Take away the belt, even better. But that ruffle is what kills it in my opinion.
+100
Wrong Stylist/Continent (look more like The Orient) – and yes, grannie’s 70s curtains are missing.
Crown Princess Victoria is more regal Elegance gorgeous and getting more Chic as the other EU Royal ladies – beautiful! She seem to even be looking out for I am Prince at the first meeting with her parents. Willnot standing off – no interaction/smile (like The Prince Henry visit with Denmark’s Qn Margrete).
To be fair though the color looks a million times better in the hallway picture (where she’s laughing). I think it just looks AWFUL under bright lights. Which begs the question, why was it worn somewhere that it would primarily be photographed under bright lights?
Maybe a nightgown? Because that belongs in a pitch black room.
Ugh yes, she looks so Sister Wife goes psychedelic!
I don’t think Kate or her “stylist”/assistant even take pics of an outfit in different lighting to SEE the effects in different situations (ie: color shifts, see through, etc). That’s the problem.
There are a lot of housecoats at Goodwill that remind me of Kate’s dress.
That’s why I sorta kinda like it—the satiny, flowery, ruffley-ness reminds me of junior high.
The problem with Kate is that her clothes themselves aren’t necessarily bad or ugly they are just not a good fit for HER. I can envision this dress on Kate Blanchet for example. I think she just doesn’t have the persona to pull off certain looks.
Agreed. This dress would look amazing on Florence Welch. But not on Kate. She has a totally different style. Her hair doesn’t go well with this dress, nor her jewelry . So wrong person, bad styling…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Spot on! Broing Dull and frumpy for the most part – even at such high cost to look drab. Even copying the Princess Henry I/w (carrying handbags) – comes off dull -aged.
Middleton may be trying to top Princess Henry sales, with Nottingham Event handbag – but no.
Ridiculous. Her “persona” as you put it, can pull off any clothes she chooses. She has a great figure and can pull off most clothing choices. Personally, I don’t choose clothing based on my “persona” (BTW I suggest you look up this word and how to use in appropriately). I choose clothing based on how well they look on my figure and based on how appropriate they are for the occasion.
Yes. The big question is: “who styles her”? Like, who?
Exactly what I was thinking. It’s… horrific. How many people signed off on this monstrosity?!
Who on earth would put someone with Kate’s coloring in that gown?!
I was thinking more like draperies at the palace!
My eyes!!!
Lmao
SO bad.
I couldn’t even really look at it. Terrible dress.
Whoever looked at that color and thought: “this would be perfect in satin with a large floral print on a dress!” must be having some issues with color blindness of some sort.
Is Alicia pregnant?
You called it!
I doubt it. It just looks like a horrible dress Alicia found somewhere at the last minute.
I thought she was Pippa for a second when I saw her! And I vote preggers, too.
Her face looks fuller, I thought that too.
She and Fass would actually have to be in the same place at the same time for that to happen.
OMG, I had to do a double take. I will saying something positive, Kate thought outside the box. Which leads to my asking: which box???? Holy cow. Not a fan. So not a fan of this look. And what is up with the bottom part of the dress. Way too much going on here. BUT she is heavily pregnant (meaning she’s due soon) and she looks way better than I did at that stage. Did she recently donate her cut hair? I heard that somewhere. Thtvmay explain why it’s pulled back so harshly. I see no way to defend the harshness of this hairstyle.
PV looks good except when you see the shoes. That was a major mistake.
Looks like it was a fun night. Was Fassy there????
She’s not due for another 3 months-and you can see earlier in day with a more fitted dress that she barely shows.
She still looks better than I did at that stage of the game.
Maybe I’m crazy, but I like Princess Victoria’s shoes. They’re like jewelry. And they’re sort of vintage looking to me. The vintage style shoes with the length of her dress and the tights is giving me a 1920s vibe and I like it. I dislike her dress, though.
And here I am being crazy again, because I like Alicia’s dress. It seems like it might be too informal for this dinner, or maybe Kate is just overdressed. I guess Alicia’s dress seems of a similarly formal level as Princess Victoria’s, so maybe Kate has just overdressed again, which is pretty normal for her.
Kate’s dress is so bad. It’s so awfully, terribly, irredeemably bad. How can she be so hit or miss? The cream colored dress from day 2 was good. The coat from day 2 was wretched though. This dress is also wretched. Like cheap 1970s shiny curtains.
Also William’s lapels are so shiny and wrinkled! His jacket looks worn out. He looks shabby in it. Like a gentleman who has fallen on hard times, circa 1900. He looks like he could be the “poor relation” from novels, a gentleman from a “good family” who has inherited a lesser title but has no money to keep up the family estate and who needs to marry an American heiress in order to preserve the family home and way of life for future generations. The kind of guy whose wealthier relations invite to parties because they feel badly for him and are hoping to introduce him to some wealthy debutante. Those shiny, wrinkled lapels! Maybe Kate is the wealthy but gauche daughter of an American man who has made his fortune by manufacturing an ingenious new zipper pull in this scenario—the one who in novels is always slightly overdressed and try-hard, whose parents are trying to marry her off to just such an impoverished aristocrat as William is playing in our scenario, so that she and her family can finally be seen as having “made it” and as having been accepted in “society.”
The shoes are great but not with black tights and a dress that length.
This is my favourite comment in all the thread! You have a gift with words, truly… A “poor relation” who gets invited to even out the number of gentlemen…
Anyhow… The drees is …. Hideous… And she is so pretty that it really hurts to see Kate in such an abomination…. I like the chartreuse, but the fábrica, the flowers, the fringe… So bad… Poor thing.
I really like CP Victoria shoes, they are really pretty.
Yikes! She’s been dressing better than usual these days, but this dress is ugly
She looks like a wine stain on a 1970s carpet!
I think that Victoria actually almost pulled this look off because clearly the earrings are the star of her outfit. If she had matched them with silver shoes I would have given her full marks. Maybe a bit more blush, too.
As for Kate: Good Lord.
Victoria was just suffering from the flu. So I doubt she’s feeling 100% from these pictures.
I give her pass because she is sick. The flu is draining, and she is doing her best just to be there. I had a terrible flu once, and I had to work. I was near tears the entire time I was so miserable and exhausted. No one cares though, and there is no choice but to get through it. It took nearly a month to recover.
The worst thing someone with the flu can do is pass it on to a pregnant woman:( I speak from experience. Spent the last two weeks of my pregnancy in the hospital. Surprised they allowed this.
No doubt Kate’s been inoculated, and Victoria and hubby are past the contagious period. I’m sure everyone’s health was considered.
I really like Vic’s outfit — except for the dark tights. We needed to see flesh here, even low-denier flesh-tone hosiery.
Kate’s dress might have worked as a blouse over a burgundy or teal velvet pencil skirt.
I think Victoria’s was good except for the black tights. If she’d gone with sheer tights, this would have been fine. It looked like most female guests wore cocktail dresses, so I don’t know why KM is in a floor length mustard sofa cover.
VIkander looks pregnant #noshadejustcomment
I don’t know. I’m tall and very thin so I like those types of dresses. They’re flattering and make me look like I have more of a shape
Yes, it’s not my style but I think she looks nice. She’s lucky to be tall as a short person could never pull this off. At any rate, I think Kate looks more put together than the lady/Royal in the dressy black dress with black tights and strappy shoes.
I asked the same above. It could just be a shapeless dress but it seems to protrude a bit around the middle. If she is, best wishes for all of them!
Yikes…that’s really, really not a good look.
Oh my…
I like the print and that it’s yellow and blue. Victoria’s dress is nice but the length is slightly awkward. Alicia’s is too day timey for a black tie event in my opinion. I like Will’s shoes.
Yeah, I was disappointed by the guests’ unwillingness to dress up. I saw the video of everyone going in to dinner and it was just blergh all around.
I’m in the minority because I like the dress. I also like that she took a chance. Kate has the height and body to pull these dresses off.The issue here is the styling, particularly with her hair. It’s way too matronly. She should have gone for something sleek and modern, like Victoria. With dresses like these everything has to be on point.
I like it, too. I’m not sure if Kate can pull it off, though. I know I wouldn’t be able. Still think it’s cool.
I LOVE it, esp the print.
If it was styled as a kimono maxi I would have died and gone to heaven!
I love that dress she looks vibrant in it. But i love flower prints anyway.
I love that dress she looks vibrant in it. But i love flower prints anyway.
Agreed. Her hair and accessories are a total miss.
I really love this too! SO much better than another boring lace dress (and I LIKE lace dresses but who needs thirty of them?). I love this print so much.
I agree about the styling though. Seems like everyone always cheers when she puts her hair up, but to me most of her updos are BAD. A sleeker more modern updo would have been so much more polished.
I’ll join you at this corner…I really like the dress and I actually think she looks good on it…
Yes, the hair is very fusty and old-fashioned. This girl would benefit so much with a sleek shoulder-length style (what fashion mags incorrectly call “long bobs.”)
I am ambivalent. I think *this* dress isn’t so great but I would rather see someone of her profile taking more chances with fashion than going the same old boring route. I would rather see A+s and Ds, versus a solid B every time. The problem is, every time she *does* take a chance, it’s usually a D.
Yeah, I don’t think it’s the worst … it’s nowhere near as terrible as Kate Hudson’s prairie prom dress from the SAGs. But that prairie prom look seems to be the style. i like that she took a chance on a print.
i like the dress too. it’s pretty high fashion though so i can understand why it’d be too much for someone else. but i like it, she’s tall enough to carry it.
Kate was so over dressed. It was weird it was black tie and all the men were in tuxedos but all the women (except Kate) were in cocktail knee length dresses. She looked over done again and in an absolutely horrible dress.
She spent £16K alone yesterday (not including the alterations she had done) and it’s likely she had to buy an entirely new wardrobe for this tour seperate from the one she already had before cancelling. None of the stuff she would have bought for it would fit her now.
Victoria’s dress is kinda cool, the styling is bad though but her earrings are great. Kate’s dress is literally something my Nan wears as a Muumuu around the house.
She looks like Princess Margaret. All she needs is a cigarette holder.
And a stiff cocktail. Whew, that dress is ugly. I can find nothing redeeming about it. The bodice is horrible, and the neckline is just wrong with the dust overly large ruffle…the elements don’t go together.
If she had kept the print and the design was a simple cocktail length dress, with a nod to the 60s and sleeveless. The print needs simple lines. Everything else turns into a mess. I loathe this thing. I hate her styling here too.
Sweet little pearl earrings, a better updo, and makeup would have been better.
I am at a loss to explain Princess Victoria’s footwear and tights choice.
I’m still not over how atrociously ugly this dress is. It is one of the worst pieces of fashion I’ve seen in a while – and I do enjoy fashion that is quirky but this is just unredeemably ugly.
Yeees!!!!@bluhare!Ha That photo of William and Kate on that sofa screams Princess Margaret to me.Even if she didn’t look like her,the dress,william’s styling (especially the loafers-which I like),the interior design belongs in the 1970′s. I was coming to say I hate the dress,but I have a real weakness/sickness for jaundice/bile colored chartreuse 🤢I had to remove myself from Loft the other day to refrain from purchasing this color trousers (and I think I’m going to order them online)
So here’s the problem with Kate ‘s look I think-she’s wearing EVERY SINGLE TREND IN ONE DRESS,the color,the high neck,the dust ruffle,the print,the bell sleeves,the belt,dear heaven she could land a jet by just standing on a runway At least she tried something different?😉
Honestly… the more I look at it the less I hate it.
The only thing Victoria has going for her in that gown is that it’s not a wacky color. I don’t find it’s flattering at all. And she’s a very pretty lady. It makes her shoulders and bust look strange. I think if both sleeves were the same – long or sleeveless – it would look WAY better.
Chop the bottom of Kate’s dress off and it’d look a good deal better. Get rid of the ruffle downwards. I like the style of the dress otherwise – but it’d have been ridiculously nicer if the color and or pattern was better. The color could have been okayish if the pattern wasn’t so dated. Or the pattern could have been okayish if it was on a royal blue background.
And really, I might just have bad taste. Because looking at the other link supplied of bad dress – I think that would have been lovely if again – they’d chopped it off where the bottom ruffle starts.
I’m kind of liking all the high neck gowns I’ve been seeing lately on this site. It might be because it currently feels like -3F where I’m living and we got a bunch of snow dumped on us last night, and my office is quite chilly. But either way – I like it. One of my favorite tops I’ve bought had a neck similar to Kates. But it was just a black, short sleeved blouse.
I agree with you about the dress. I usually don’t like floral prints and I don’t really like yellow, but I like this dress. If the ruffles weren’t at the bottom I would love it. I think it’s very pretty.
Agreed, the ruffles are the real dealbreaker here.
1980′s bedspread? Curtains? Decorative pillows? Or wallpaper for the half bathroom under the stairs?
How about Palm Springs motel bedspread 1979. A far out leftover from the 1970 super groovy renovations with matching wallpaper! The Desi Arnez Jr suite has never looked better.
I can see it now. The bathroom has a sublime mirrored wallpaper with complimentary hues and flora.
Good one!Yes I think JC Penny catalogue from early 1980′s that my mom did the spare bedroom and half bath with that nobody was allowed to use because it was so fashionable at that time !
I don’t know why she always wears such fussy designs. Always with the statement buttons, the prints, the frills…yet she has the perfect body type for simple, elegant, minimalistic styles. Even pregnant her shape is perfect for that. She could pull off that Carolyn Bessette style Megan is attempting if she tried, and look a decade younger in the process.
Ugly as heck. But (small) props to her for trying something different.
I’m agreeing with you all over the place today. The dress is hideous, but at least she went there…..as opposed to her safe choices. Plus with her baby bump, it looks better!
I said above at least she did something different,can you imagine having the money and accesss to the clothes she does and just being like-Oh well just chalk that up to a bad look.Whoops!There went another 2-3 thousand $(shoves it to back of closet)
Kate looks awful. AWFUL. I don’t understand that bottom ruffle. It almost always look bad when Erdem adds them and I don’t understand it. Didn’t Pippa wear an awful Erdem gown last summer too? I think this maybe the worst dress Kate has ever worn. It’s somehow both boring and ugly and just….bad.
That said, the dress is bad, but the overall styling makes it look worse. Her hair is all wrong for that dress – way too formal and those earrings and bracelet do not go with it at all. If you are going to wear a “daring” and “fashion forward” dress* then you need to style it appropriately. It reminds me of last December when she wore that red LK Bennett dress (I think it was LKB) and it did not look good, and there was a picture that same week of Drew Barrymore wearing the same dress and she looked so much better in it, because she styled it differently.
*I don’t think the dress is daring or fashion forward but that’s what people are saying in defense of it, ha.
There is nothing brave about wearing an ugly dress. If that is the case, then the red carpets from the past several award shows were parades of courage and daring.
If bad fashion and styling is brave then Kate must be a real soldier !
I believe she did. Meghan also wore an erdem dress that I thought was ugly. Come to think of it, there hasn’t been a single erdem dress I’ve liked; everything they make is butt ugly.
I didn’t like MM’s dress either. It was too long and too much fabric for her petite size. Plus, it was too drab for the event. But, Kate in this saffron-mustard mess is just tragic, and there’s no bravery or risk taking when a person doesn’t have the “it” factor to carry off the look in the way the designer intended. She needs a brave stylist who knows when and how to say “no” to her choices.
Kate’s dress reminds me of my grandparent’’ sofa they had in the 90s. Neither of them looked very comfortable.
Lol… looks like The Windsors was prescient with that episode where Kate makes a dress out of the curtains. (“The queen mum’s favourite curtains!”)
Not a big fan of the yellow/gold dress
But I actually really like what she is wearing in Stockholm today for the hospital and school visits – the red and white coat and the winter white/cream dress.
I have issues with dresses like this one because it’s so over the top and has so much going on that I can’t decide if I love it or hate. What I do know is that Victoria does not look great, she can do so much better. And Alicia … girl, your future queen is present, give it some effort. What was up that day with the ladies?
@LMN
I was thinking the same thing about Alicia. Everybody is talking about Kate’s look (which, I actually think would’ve looked much better with different styling, sleeveless, and no god-awful ruffle), but at least she tried. Alicia looks like she just rolled out of bed and went straight to dinner!? Ugh
Oof this is SO BAD. And I’ve been liking a lot of her outfits lately. But nope. Nopeeeee
I just noticed even with pics from yesterday, Kate looks like she’s not part of the pic, I don’t know if because she’s standing far from everyone else but it’s like she doesn’t belong
It’s a strange turn she’s taken in later years to distance herself in pictures.
In the early years she often positioned herself to appear part of the group photos, but in the last 2yrs, she often positions herself outside the group and looks as if she’s accidentally in the picture and not with the group. She also dresses in a way that doesn’t blend in with the rest of the group which makes her isolation much more glaring.
As a result, she’s easy to crop out of pictures.
She does it esp when posing with the rest of the BRF and other Royals/Heads of state. To me its a sign she is uncomfortable meeting those people – that she doesn’t know how to interact with them.
That dress is just all kinds of tragic. I’m actually low-key impressed that she managed to find a dress even uglier than that Erdem monstrosity she worea few years back – but she did. The price tag just takes this from fashion tragedy to the realm of the utterly ridiculous.
Fashion imbecile here, and even I can see that dress is egregiously bad, that could induce migraine that could.
Wow, that’s a horrible dress. But I do give her props for stepping outside her usual little box. I haven’t seen that much with her.
She’s done this ruffled, Grand Ole Opry look before, but it’s particularly atrocious with this dress. Someone else might’ve have pulled it off with flair, but she’s not the one.
I love it and think she looks the best of the bunch. Would rather the bottom was a sweeping/gliding no ruffle. The high neck trend is very sexy but serious to me. Like no knickers underneath, and ready to get down in a paneled study that smells like cognac and cherry pipe tobacco
Just had first coffee in a week sorry lol
It looks like a dust cover for a couch. The ruffles are too much and the floral pattern is too heavy. The mustard colour also does not work for her. She looks better in jewel tones or brighter tones. This was obviously ugly so I wonder if she did this for people to talk about it. CP Victoria seemed to have heard about what she was going to wear and said I’ll just go with black since they won’t be looking at me anyway.
When I saw the intro, “Devastatingly bad…”, I thought, “Aw, come on. How bad can it be?” And then I looked. Oh, dear. That flounce reminded me of when I was a small child and my mother made my littlest sister snd me the most beautiful dresses. When we grew taller, she simply added a flounce at the hem. I hated flounces then, and even though they seem to be the rage now, I still detest them. And the baby-cack colour with the ugly print. Does she do this to herself or do others choose these daggy outfits for her? Then we have the black dress, tights and floral t-bar high heels and Alicia Vikander. The Terrible Trio. The outfits are ok for Tiffany-Rose’s 18th birthday party at the local community hall because Aunty Val is coming from Perth, but a proper regal occasion? No, no, no. All wrong.
Poor Aunty Val. What has she ever done to deserve this Fashion affrontery? Surely she is worth more effort. I mean she came all the way from Perth! lol
This is really bad.
I can almost always find something nice to say about an outfit, however minor, but I’m coming up dry on this one.
If I didn’t know she was pregnant, I ‘d assume she was drunk when she bought that gown.
The pictures from today’s outing, show a rather bored Kate or a Kate drifting off into ‘why am I here land?’
Haha I saw this in the news and thought oooh the celebitchies are going to have a FIELD DAY with this one
So so so so bad. What WAS she thinking?! The only pass I can give her is pregnant lady brain – when I was pregnant I suddenly started wearing horrendous prints. I think my brain couldn’t cope with the vast expanse of plain material stretched across my larger self.
Also – everyone else is wearing cocktail dresses. Why is Kate wearing a full length gown? I don’t get it.
Also – why are they doing a reception with famous Swedish actors?? Wtf is the point of that?
this has to be one of the most horrid dresses I’ve ever seen, and definitely the ugliest and tackiest Kate’s worn. Even the colour does nothing for her.
She is pregnant! I blame it on the hormones and her stylist.
That really is bad isn’t it? I simply love the look on Prince Daniel’s face, as though he’s deliberately trying to avoid looking at it hahahahaha
Kate seriously has nooooo chemistry with her husband when outside for events……what is going on?
To be fair, she doesn’t seem crazy about the gown herself.
Looking at this dress I know some upholsterer in London is feverishly looking for their missing material. The dress is absolutely hideous. And can someone tell me why she loves dust ruffles at the bottom of dresses so much?? They were bad in the 70s and they’re bad now.
This is aggressively bad. I like that she tried to go outside the box, but she went a little too far. I do like the print, but the yellow and the dust ruffles just make it bad.
To me, this is more of a near miss. I like the idea, don’t mind the print, loved that she stepped out of her tiny dull little box. I think the color/ fabric does not photograph well. Maybe this color in different material or if satin, then black. The flounce is awful and the cut of the top/ upper chest/ arm looks awkward. The high neck look can be sexy but doesn’t work here… would have been better with a deep v (haha as if she would ever). But this is the first thing kate has worn in a long time that i actually looked at for more than 2 seconds, so yay for that.
Look closely, I don’t think it is a matt er of the print or color not photographing well–ther is a lighting issue going on with pretty much all of that series of photos. Kate and the woman in a blue frock look better than everyone else and there is definitely and issue with the lighting going on in all of those photos.
I don’t hate all of it. The ruffle at the bottom is atrocious, the belt feels awkward but without it the dress easily drifts into mumu territory. I don’t hate the color or print…I have to agree with someone from above that said styled as a maxi-kimono type dress I would wear the hell out of it.
I can also see how a pregnant woman would want that belt otherwise the silhouette would more resemble a circus tent.
ITA its a bad dress and does her no favours, except make her stand out like a sore thumb but I guess that was the idea – get herself noticed.
Setting aside how bad it is, why IS IT NOT SAFFRON?
I sense a cultural misunderstanding here (from my part) because, on my small tropical island in the Indian Ocean, we use saffron in basically everything we cook and looking right now at my kitchen counter, well it’s exactly this color.
Does the word have another meaning in the fashion world?
Beatrice and Eugenie are thinking BOOM, finally Kate wore something uglier than we normally do.
LOL. Major LOL.
This dress will make one long for the days of the 2015 debacle. I do like her hair here, though. I wish she wore it back more often.
Colour’s bad, style is bad. Awful. Will should grow back his hair. Granted he didn’t have much but it looked better than this.
Why does she only have 2 hairstyles? Down or low chignon bun. She is so incredibly dull.
This is an aggressively ugly dress, Kate, wtf?
I am now enduring a sharp and persistent headache, situated right behind my eyes and I suspect it’s related to the colour of this dress.
Why on earth would someone just recovering from the flu meet with a pregnant woman? Not good. And I must be a witch, because I don’t give Victoria a pass at all; there’s no excuse for choosing that awful dress with its’ ill fitting top and poor length, and pairing it with black tights and dainty T-strap shoes. Her look actually offends me more than Kate’s, which is definitely bizarre, but has a certain bird of paradise craziness!! It isn’t her usual matronly, super safe style, anyway, and I liked her hair here.
On the other hand, why would Kate, who is dining with someone who is just getting over the flu, wear this dress? If you already have a headache, blurry/tired vision, foggy head, and are feeling nauseous, is this the dress you want to see across the dinner table all evening?
I think the other Erdem is worse than this one.
I agree that the flounce on the bottom really ruins the dress. I don’t find the fabric as offensive as some do, but her helmet hair is terrible. That hairstyle makes her look like the mother in the movie Psycho. You know, the dead mother up in the house.
What about William’s shoes. William’s slippers? What are those?
What. Are. Those. LOL! Reminds me of Dave Chappelle in the SNL Walking Dead skit. There’s a stupid Vine meme with the same theme.
Anyway, they’re tuxedo loafers. Aren’t they cute?
No, they are not. They are like the ones Josh Flagg wears in Million Dollar Listing LA.
One of the things I like about bill is his velvet loafers.
Yeah but the unfortunate combination of William’s new buzz cut with grey emerging around the temples plus the slippers and then hunched a bit on the couch made him look 65 years old though it mixed in fairly well with his wife’s hideous muu-muu.
Did she go to a designer and tell them to make her look like a couch from the 1970s. That same pattern is one that you would find in someone’s living room during that time.
Oh Vicky *sigh* that dress horrible and those shoes with stockings *face palm* the only saving grace of this outfit is the fact that it’s black otherwise it would look worse than Kate’s dress.
They really phoned this one in.
Yee gods – that stinks!!
No, Kate! No! Put *down* the Erdem and step *away* from the entire Sister-wife oeuvre.
*wails* It doesn’t have to be this way! For comparison, google ‘pregnant Moms Oscars’ and you can see what a good courtier can do with a baby belly.
Then, if you’d like a vacation for your eyes in the land of fierce fly fashion, look at Sheikah Mozah. That woman can dress! She is the wife of the ruler of Qatar so has to be modest. But that doesn’t mean she deletes Valentino from her speed dial! Oh no! She ROCKS! Woo!
Shiekha Mozar is so, SO fabulous.
Looked her (Shiekha) up on Instagram and she rocks. (I get so much info from all of you-thanks!!)
now that is a women with STYLE!
The most offesnsive thing about it is that anyone would pay money to wear something so heinous.
Yep. That one dress cost the same as 1/3 of the tuition for my MA. I think I got better value for my money.
Arguably the most hideous dress she has ever worn…
Horrible! Prairie dress in a loud print with a belt while pregnant. Carole or Pippa must have been drunk when they told her to pick that dress. Pippa he’s worn some ugly Erdems.
Also the helmet hair and boring earrings and shoes. She has no style.
In motion, I like it. That first picture is just all around bad. And Victoria needs to burn those shoes and tights.
A walking disaster – yet Duchess Smugbridge looks alarmingly self-satisfied. Time for new staff…
This dress would look good on Nicole Kidman or someone with a more innate style. Kate’s hair and makeup add to the granny look.
Victoria doesn’t look any better. Her dress looks like an unfinished bathrobe, I like the earring but not the cuff.
Alicia just found whatever and left her house.
I honestly don’t think that this dress would look good on anyone! I actually like the fabric and the print but the design itself is horrible because that kind of visually “loud” fabric shouldn’t be paired with all the ruffles and flounces – the whole thing is just a mess. The whole garment is practically designed to drown out any woman unfortunate enough to wear this monstrosity.
A fabric like that requires a more sleek and elegantly simple design – because it is the fabric that is being showcased then,
I’d love to see what QMII (Daisy) could do with this kind of fabric.
I loathe the dress – would dislike it on anybody and think it is almost the worst thing Kate has ever worn.
Maybe the material looks better in person and it just doesn’t photograph well, that can be the only explanation. I loved the Erdem dress she wore before, in 2015. And her hair looked great then, with a side swoop.
All her black tie stuff is Erdem, and it usually looks like a ruffled nightmare! Call me crazy but I actually like this dress, the color is very pretty for a brunette and the material looks like fine silk. Also, her eyebrows look different.
Ok, this outfit is baaad but so is CP Victoria’s.
The only upside to Kate outfit is now that she has worn this mustard/gold dress I think she has worn every colour of the rainbow now since she has been married. At least she is not afraid to experiment with colours (and prints).
Since she’ll never wear this dress again, at least the fabric could be used to make nice cushions to dress up one of the beige couches at KP.
Now I normally stick up for Kate against the incessant carping about everything that Kate wears, but that is one ugly dress. However, I think that Victoria’s one-bare arm dress with those think black tights and those shoes looks odd too.
The dress resembles a pair of 1970s curtains. I don’t like Victoria’s outfit either.
It looks to me as if she (or her stylist) was shown a drawing of the dress…then told it would be saffron-coloured (which this is NOT). On paper, this likely looked a lot better.
It’s not hideous…just seemed to miss the mark a bit. Like, it wouldn’t take MANY changes for it to be quite nice.
