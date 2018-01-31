Duchess Kate wore Erdem for the Stockholm black-tie dinner: devastatingly bad?

Back in 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala in London and she wore a satin Erdem gown which I – at that time – called “one of the worst gowns she’s ever worn.” The print was garish, the satin cheap and the dust ruffle was large and in charge. I said at the time that I would take a million of her interchangeable baby-blue gowns instead of that satin monstrosity. Now I’m in the uncomfortable position of thinking back on that 2015 Erdem gown as “the good old days.” Seriously, go back and look at it and then come back and look at this Erdem gown, which Kate wore to the “private dinner” in Stockholm last night.

In Kate’s defense, she likely wanted something A) conservative, B) covered-up, C) maternity-wear and slightly stretchy to accommodate a growing bump and D) dressy enough to dine with the Crown Princess of Sweden. In MY defense, I could literally find a better maternity gown for her if I spent about five minutes online. What offends you most about this dress? The weird, indescribable shade of rusty chartreuse? The gigantic floral print? THE HIGH, VICTORIAN RUFFLED COLLAR? The dust ruffle feature at the bottom? Holy hell, this dress is a nightmare. This Erdem gown costs £1,945. At this point, I would pay her to never wear it again. Oh, and apparently Erdem calls this color “saffron.” THAT IS NOT SAFFRON.

Thankfully, no one else at the dinner really tried to outdo Kate. I usually think Crown Princess Victoria looks put-together and professional, but she’s not the most fashion-forward person in the world. I was expecting much more from her than this sad black dress, black tights and T-strap heels. YIKES.

Alicia Vikander seemed like she was phoning it in a bit too?