Duchess Kate wore Erdem for the Stockholm black-tie dinner: devastatingly bad?

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Back in 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala in London and she wore a satin Erdem gown which I – at that time – called “one of the worst gowns she’s ever worn.” The print was garish, the satin cheap and the dust ruffle was large and in charge. I said at the time that I would take a million of her interchangeable baby-blue gowns instead of that satin monstrosity. Now I’m in the uncomfortable position of thinking back on that 2015 Erdem gown as “the good old days.” Seriously, go back and look at it and then come back and look at this Erdem gown, which Kate wore to the “private dinner” in Stockholm last night.

In Kate’s defense, she likely wanted something A) conservative, B) covered-up, C) maternity-wear and slightly stretchy to accommodate a growing bump and D) dressy enough to dine with the Crown Princess of Sweden. In MY defense, I could literally find a better maternity gown for her if I spent about five minutes online. What offends you most about this dress? The weird, indescribable shade of rusty chartreuse? The gigantic floral print? THE HIGH, VICTORIAN RUFFLED COLLAR? The dust ruffle feature at the bottom? Holy hell, this dress is a nightmare. This Erdem gown costs £1,945. At this point, I would pay her to never wear it again. Oh, and apparently Erdem calls this color “saffron.” THAT IS NOT SAFFRON.

Thankfully, no one else at the dinner really tried to outdo Kate. I usually think Crown Princess Victoria looks put-together and professional, but she’s not the most fashion-forward person in the world. I was expecting much more from her than this sad black dress, black tights and T-strap heels. YIKES.

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Alicia Vikander seemed like she was phoning it in a bit too?

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Cambridges Sweden ArkDes

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

152 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Erdem for the Stockholm black-tie dinner: devastatingly bad?”

  1. Chrissy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Hahahahahaha! It looks like a junior high sewing project from 1978. That dust ruffle! That colour that makes her look jaundiced? Wow!

    Reply
  2. Aoife says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

    My eyes!!!

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Whoever looked at that color and thought: “this would be perfect in satin with a large floral print on a dress!” must be having some issues with color blindness of some sort.

    Is Alicia pregnant?

    Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

    OMG, I had to do a double take. I will saying something positive, Kate thought outside the box. Which leads to my asking: which box???? Holy cow. Not a fan. So not a fan of this look. And what is up with the bottom part of the dress. Way too much going on here. BUT she is heavily pregnant (meaning she’s due soon) and she looks way better than I did at that stage. Did she recently donate her cut hair? I heard that somewhere. Thtvmay explain why it’s pulled back so harshly. I see no way to defend the harshness of this hairstyle.

    PV looks good except when you see the shoes. That was a major mistake.

    Looks like it was a fun night. Was Fassy there????

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

      She’s not due for another 3 months-and you can see earlier in day with a more fitted dress that she barely shows.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 31, 2018 at 11:09 am

      Maybe I’m crazy, but I like Princess Victoria’s shoes. They’re like jewelry. And they’re sort of vintage looking to me. The vintage style shoes with the length of her dress and the tights is giving me a 1920s vibe and I like it. I dislike her dress, though.

      And here I am being crazy again, because I like Alicia’s dress. It seems like it might be too informal for this dinner, or maybe Kate is just overdressed. I guess Alicia’s dress seems of a similarly formal level as Princess Victoria’s, so maybe Kate has just overdressed again, which is pretty normal for her.

      Kate’s dress is so bad. It’s so awfully, terribly, irredeemably bad. How can she be so hit or miss? The cream colored dress from day 2 was good. The coat from day 2 was wretched though. This dress is also wretched. Like cheap 1970s shiny curtains.

      Also William’s lapels are so shiny and wrinkled! His jacket looks worn out. He looks shabby in it. Like a gentleman who has fallen on hard times, circa 1900. He looks like he could be the “poor relation” from novels, a gentleman from a “good family” who has inherited a lesser title but has no money to keep up the family estate and who needs to marry an American heiress in order to preserve the family home and way of life for future generations. The kind of guy whose wealthier relations invite to parties because they feel badly for him and are hoping to introduce him to some wealthy debutante. Those shiny, wrinkled lapels! Maybe Kate is the wealthy but gauche daughter of an American man who has made his fortune by manufacturing an ingenious new zipper pull in this scenario—the one who in novels is always slightly overdressed and try-hard, whose parents are trying to marry her off to just such an impoverished aristocrat as William is playing in our scenario, so that she and her family can finally be seen as having “made it” and as having been accepted in “society.”

      Reply
      • Persistent Cat says:
        January 31, 2018 at 1:02 pm

        The shoes are great but not with black tights and a dress that length.

      • Ellaus says:
        January 31, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        This is my favourite comment in all the thread! You have a gift with words, truly… A “poor relation” who gets invited to even out the number of gentlemen…

        Anyhow… The drees is …. Hideous… And she is so pretty that it really hurts to see Kate in such an abomination…. I like the chartreuse, but the fábrica, the flowers, the fringe… So bad… Poor thing.
        I really like CP Victoria shoes, they are really pretty.

  5. Beth says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Yikes! She’s been dressing better than usual these days, but this dress is ugly

    Reply
  6. AideVee says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:31 am

    She looks like a wine stain on a 1970s carpet!

    Reply
  7. BaronSamedi says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I think that Victoria actually almost pulled this look off because clearly the earrings are the star of her outfit. If she had matched them with silver shoes I would have given her full marks. Maybe a bit more blush, too.

    As for Kate: Good Lord.

    Reply
  8. Croatian says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:32 am

    VIkander looks pregnant :) #noshadejustcomment

    Reply
  9. Goats on the Roof says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Yikes…that’s really, really not a good look.

    Reply
  10. Lobbit says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Oh my…

    Reply
  11. sus says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I like the print and that it’s yellow and blue. Victoria’s dress is nice but the length is slightly awkward. Alicia’s is too day timey for a black tie event in my opinion. I like Will’s shoes.

    Reply
  12. Hh says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I’m in the minority because I like the dress. I also like that she took a chance. Kate has the height and body to pull these dresses off.The issue here is the styling, particularly with her hair. It’s way too matronly. She should have gone for something sleek and modern, like Victoria. With dresses like these everything has to be on point.

    Reply
  13. Lainey says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Kate was so over dressed. It was weird it was black tie and all the men were in tuxedos but all the women (except Kate) were in cocktail knee length dresses. She looked over done again and in an absolutely horrible dress.
    She spent £16K alone yesterday (not including the alterations she had done) and it’s likely she had to buy an entirely new wardrobe for this tour seperate from the one she already had before cancelling. None of the stuff she would have bought for it would fit her now.

    Reply
  14. OriginalLala says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Victoria’s dress is kinda cool, the styling is bad though but her earrings are great. Kate’s dress is literally something my Nan wears as a Muumuu around the house.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      January 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

      She looks like Princess Margaret. All she needs is a cigarette holder.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        January 31, 2018 at 8:43 am

        And a stiff cocktail. Whew, that dress is ugly. I can find nothing redeeming about it. The bodice is horrible, and the neckline is just wrong with the dust overly large ruffle…the elements don’t go together.
        If she had kept the print and the design was a simple cocktail length dress, with a nod to the 60s and sleeveless. The print needs simple lines. Everything else turns into a mess. I loathe this thing. I hate her styling here too.

        Sweet little pearl earrings, a better updo, and makeup would have been better.
        I am at a loss to explain Princess Victoria’s footwear and tights choice.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        January 31, 2018 at 10:04 am

        I’m still not over how atrociously ugly this dress is. It is one of the worst pieces of fashion I’ve seen in a while – and I do enjoy fashion that is quirky but this is just unredeemably ugly.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        January 31, 2018 at 11:01 am

        Yeees!!!!@bluhare!Ha That photo of William and Kate on that sofa screams Princess Margaret to me.Even if she didn’t look like her,the dress,william’s styling (especially the loafers-which I like),the interior design belongs in the 1970′s. I was coming to say I hate the dress,but I have a real weakness/sickness for jaundice/bile colored chartreuse 🤢I had to remove myself from Loft the other day to refrain from purchasing this color trousers (and I think I’m going to order them online)
        So here’s the problem with Kate ‘s look I think-she’s wearing EVERY SINGLE TREND IN ONE DRESS,the color,the high neck,the dust ruffle,the print,the bell sleeves,the belt,dear heaven she could land a jet by just standing on a runway At least she tried something different?😉

  15. Erinn says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Honestly… the more I look at it the less I hate it.

    The only thing Victoria has going for her in that gown is that it’s not a wacky color. I don’t find it’s flattering at all. And she’s a very pretty lady. It makes her shoulders and bust look strange. I think if both sleeves were the same – long or sleeveless – it would look WAY better.

    Chop the bottom of Kate’s dress off and it’d look a good deal better. Get rid of the ruffle downwards. I like the style of the dress otherwise – but it’d have been ridiculously nicer if the color and or pattern was better. The color could have been okayish if the pattern wasn’t so dated. Or the pattern could have been okayish if it was on a royal blue background.

    And really, I might just have bad taste. Because looking at the other link supplied of bad dress – I think that would have been lovely if again – they’d chopped it off where the bottom ruffle starts.

    I’m kind of liking all the high neck gowns I’ve been seeing lately on this site. It might be because it currently feels like -3F where I’m living and we got a bunch of snow dumped on us last night, and my office is quite chilly. But either way – I like it. One of my favorite tops I’ve bought had a neck similar to Kates. But it was just a black, short sleeved blouse.

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    1980′s bedspread? Curtains? Decorative pillows? Or wallpaper for the half bathroom under the stairs?

    Reply
  17. Jussie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I don’t know why she always wears such fussy designs. Always with the statement buttons, the prints, the frills…yet she has the perfect body type for simple, elegant, minimalistic styles. Even pregnant her shape is perfect for that. She could pull off that Carolyn Bessette style Megan is attempting if she tried, and look a decade younger in the process.

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Ugly as heck. But (small) props to her for trying something different.

    Reply
  19. Becks says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Kate looks awful. AWFUL. I don’t understand that bottom ruffle. It almost always look bad when Erdem adds them and I don’t understand it. Didn’t Pippa wear an awful Erdem gown last summer too? I think this maybe the worst dress Kate has ever worn. It’s somehow both boring and ugly and just….bad.

    That said, the dress is bad, but the overall styling makes it look worse. Her hair is all wrong for that dress – way too formal and those earrings and bracelet do not go with it at all. If you are going to wear a “daring” and “fashion forward” dress* then you need to style it appropriately. It reminds me of last December when she wore that red LK Bennett dress (I think it was LKB) and it did not look good, and there was a picture that same week of Drew Barrymore wearing the same dress and she looked so much better in it, because she styled it differently.

    *I don’t think the dress is daring or fashion forward but that’s what people are saying in defense of it, ha.

    Reply
  20. OSTONE says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Kate’s dress reminds me of my grandparent’’ sofa they had in the 90s. Neither of them looked very comfortable.

    Reply
  21. ALLY says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Lol… looks like The Windsors was prescient with that episode where Kate makes a dress out of the curtains. (“The queen mum’s favourite curtains!”)

    Reply
  22. lunde says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Not a big fan of the yellow/gold dress

    But I actually really like what she is wearing in Stockholm today for the hospital and school visits – the red and white coat and the winter white/cream dress.

    Reply
  23. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I have issues with dresses like this one because it’s so over the top and has so much going on that I can’t decide if I love it or hate. What I do know is that Victoria does not look great, she can do so much better. And Alicia … girl, your future queen is present, give it some effort. What was up that day with the ladies?

    Reply
    • Eve V says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      @LMN
      I was thinking the same thing about Alicia. Everybody is talking about Kate’s look (which, I actually think would’ve looked much better with different styling, sleeveless, and no god-awful ruffle), but at least she tried. Alicia looks like she just rolled out of bed and went straight to dinner!? Ugh

      Reply
  24. Nicole says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Oof this is SO BAD. And I’ve been liking a lot of her outfits lately. But nope. Nopeeeee

    Reply
  25. annabanana says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I just noticed even with pics from yesterday, Kate looks like she’s not part of the pic, I don’t know if because she’s standing far from everyone else but it’s like she doesn’t belong

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:02 am

      It’s a strange turn she’s taken in later years to distance herself in pictures.

      In the early years she often positioned herself to appear part of the group photos, but in the last 2yrs, she often positions herself outside the group and looks as if she’s accidentally in the picture and not with the group. She also dresses in a way that doesn’t blend in with the rest of the group which makes her isolation much more glaring.

      As a result, she’s easy to crop out of pictures.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:51 am

      She does it esp when posing with the rest of the BRF and other Royals/Heads of state. To me its a sign she is uncomfortable meeting those people – that she doesn’t know how to interact with them.

      Reply
  26. ArtHistorian says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    That dress is just all kinds of tragic. I’m actually low-key impressed that she managed to find a dress even uglier than that Erdem monstrosity she worea few years back – but she did. The price tag just takes this from fashion tragedy to the realm of the utterly ridiculous.

    Reply
  27. frisbee says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Fashion imbecile here, and even I can see that dress is egregiously bad, that could induce migraine that could.

    Reply
  28. Sparkly says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Wow, that’s a horrible dress. But I do give her props for stepping outside her usual little box. I haven’t seen that much with her.

    Reply
  29. CharlieBouquet says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I love it and think she looks the best of the bunch. Would rather the bottom was a sweeping/gliding no ruffle. The high neck trend is very sexy but serious to me. Like no knickers underneath, and ready to get down in a paneled study that smells like cognac and cherry pipe tobacco
    Just had first coffee in a week sorry lol

    Reply
  30. Nic919 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    It looks like a dust cover for a couch. The ruffles are too much and the floral pattern is too heavy. The mustard colour also does not work for her. She looks better in jewel tones or brighter tones. This was obviously ugly so I wonder if she did this for people to talk about it. CP Victoria seemed to have heard about what she was going to wear and said I’ll just go with black since they won’t be looking at me anyway.

    Reply
  31. AnnaKist says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:56 am

    When I saw the intro, “Devastatingly bad…”, I thought, “Aw, come on. How bad can it be?” And then I looked. Oh, dear. That flounce reminded me of when I was a small child and my mother made my littlest sister snd me the most beautiful dresses. When we grew taller, she simply added a flounce at the hem. I hated flounces then, and even though they seem to be the rage now, I still detest them. And the baby-cack colour with the ugly print. Does she do this to herself or do others choose these daggy outfits for her? Then we have the black dress, tights and floral t-bar high heels and Alicia Vikander. The Terrible Trio. The outfits are ok for Tiffany-Rose’s 18th birthday party at the local community hall because Aunty Val is coming from Perth, but a proper regal occasion? No, no, no. All wrong.

    Reply
  32. Cher says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:57 am

    This is really bad.

    Reply
  33. Beluga says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I can almost always find something nice to say about an outfit, however minor, but I’m coming up dry on this one.

    Reply
  34. Sansa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:02 am

    If I didn’t know she was pregnant, I ‘d assume she was drunk when she bought that gown.

    Reply
  35. Cher says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The pictures from today’s outing, show a rather bored Kate or a Kate drifting off into ‘why am I here land?’

    Reply
  36. AmandaPanda says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Haha I saw this in the news and thought oooh the celebitchies are going to have a FIELD DAY with this one

    So so so so bad. What WAS she thinking?! The only pass I can give her is pregnant lady brain – when I was pregnant I suddenly started wearing horrendous prints. I think my brain couldn’t cope with the vast expanse of plain material stretched across my larger self.

    Also – everyone else is wearing cocktail dresses. Why is Kate wearing a full length gown? I don’t get it.

    Also – why are they doing a reception with famous Swedish actors?? Wtf is the point of that?

    Reply
  37. Cee says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:14 am

    this has to be one of the most horrid dresses I’ve ever seen, and definitely the ugliest and tackiest Kate’s worn. Even the colour does nothing for her.

    Reply
  38. Mrs.K says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:19 am

    She is pregnant! I blame it on the hormones and her stylist.

    Reply
  39. Kay Dozier says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:21 am

    That really is bad isn’t it? I simply love the look on Prince Daniel’s face, as though he’s deliberately trying to avoid looking at it hahahahaha

    Reply
  40. lautie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Kate seriously has nooooo chemistry with her husband when outside for events……what is going on?

    Reply
  41. Lucy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:35 am

    To be fair, she doesn’t seem crazy about the gown herself.

    Reply
  42. HK9 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Looking at this dress I know some upholsterer in London is feverishly looking for their missing material. The dress is absolutely hideous. And can someone tell me why she loves dust ruffles at the bottom of dresses so much?? They were bad in the 70s and they’re bad now.

    Reply
  43. MellyMel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:46 am

    This is aggressively bad. I like that she tried to go outside the box, but she went a little too far. I do like the print, but the yellow and the dust ruffles just make it bad.

    Reply
  44. kk2 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:49 am

    To me, this is more of a near miss. I like the idea, don’t mind the print, loved that she stepped out of her tiny dull little box. I think the color/ fabric does not photograph well. Maybe this color in different material or if satin, then black. The flounce is awful and the cut of the top/ upper chest/ arm looks awkward. The high neck look can be sexy but doesn’t work here… would have been better with a deep v (haha as if she would ever). But this is the first thing kate has worn in a long time that i actually looked at for more than 2 seconds, so yay for that.

    Reply
    • Gisele says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      Look closely, I don’t think it is a matt er of the print or color not photographing well–ther is a lighting issue going on with pretty much all of that series of photos. Kate and the woman in a blue frock look better than everyone else and there is definitely and issue with the lighting going on in all of those photos.

      Reply
  45. IMHO says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I don’t hate all of it. The ruffle at the bottom is atrocious, the belt feels awkward but without it the dress easily drifts into mumu territory. I don’t hate the color or print…I have to agree with someone from above that said styled as a maxi-kimono type dress I would wear the hell out of it.
    I can also see how a pregnant woman would want that belt otherwise the silhouette would more resemble a circus tent.

    Reply
  46. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:55 am

    ITA its a bad dress and does her no favours, except make her stand out like a sore thumb but I guess that was the idea – get herself noticed.

    Reply
  47. manta says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Setting aside how bad it is, why IS IT NOT SAFFRON?
    I sense a cultural misunderstanding here (from my part) because, on my small tropical island in the Indian Ocean, we use saffron in basically everything we cook and looking right now at my kitchen counter, well it’s exactly this color.
    Does the word have another meaning in the fashion world?

    Reply
  48. Susan says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Beatrice and Eugenie are thinking BOOM, finally Kate wore something uglier than we normally do.

    Reply
  49. Tw says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:17 am

    This dress will make one long for the days of the 2015 debacle. I do like her hair here, though. I wish she wore it back more often.

    Reply
  50. Maria says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Colour’s bad, style is bad. Awful. Will should grow back his hair. Granted he didn’t have much but it looked better than this.

    Reply
  51. Realitycheck says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Why does she only have 2 hairstyles? Down or low chignon bun. She is so incredibly dull.

    Reply
  52. Bellagio DuPont says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:28 am

    This is an aggressively ugly dress, Kate, wtf?
    I am now enduring a sharp and persistent headache, situated right behind my eyes and I suspect it’s related to the colour of this dress.

    Reply
  53. Nikki says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Why on earth would someone just recovering from the flu meet with a pregnant woman? Not good. And I must be a witch, because I don’t give Victoria a pass at all; there’s no excuse for choosing that awful dress with its’ ill fitting top and poor length, and pairing it with black tights and dainty T-strap shoes. Her look actually offends me more than Kate’s, which is definitely bizarre, but has a certain bird of paradise craziness!! It isn’t her usual matronly, super safe style, anyway, and I liked her hair here.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 31, 2018 at 11:38 am

      On the other hand, why would Kate, who is dining with someone who is just getting over the flu, wear this dress? If you already have a headache, blurry/tired vision, foggy head, and are feeling nauseous, is this the dress you want to see across the dinner table all evening?

      Reply
  54. vava says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I think the other Erdem is worse than this one.

    I agree that the flounce on the bottom really ruins the dress. I don’t find the fabric as offensive as some do, but her helmet hair is terrible. That hairstyle makes her look like the mother in the movie Psycho. You know, the dead mother up in the house.

    Reply
  55. Christine says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:37 am

    What about William’s shoes. William’s slippers? What are those?

    Reply
  56. Petty Riperton says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Did she go to a designer and tell them to make her look like a couch from the 1970s. That same pattern is one that you would find in someone’s living room during that time.

    Oh Vicky *sigh* that dress horrible and those shoes with stockings *face palm* the only saving grace of this outfit is the fact that it’s black otherwise it would look worse than Kate’s dress.
    They really phoned this one in.

    Reply
  57. ickythump says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Yee gods – that stinks!!

    Reply
  58. Elaine says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:52 am

    No, Kate! No! Put *down* the Erdem and step *away* from the entire Sister-wife oeuvre.

    *wails* It doesn’t have to be this way! For comparison, google ‘pregnant Moms Oscars’ and you can see what a good courtier can do with a baby belly.

    Then, if you’d like a vacation for your eyes in the land of fierce fly fashion, look at Sheikah Mozah. That woman can dress! She is the wife of the ruler of Qatar so has to be modest. But that doesn’t mean she deletes Valentino from her speed dial! Oh no! She ROCKS! Woo!

    Reply
  59. Starryfish says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:55 am

    The most offesnsive thing about it is that anyone would pay money to wear something so heinous.

    Reply
  60. Redgrl says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Arguably the most hideous dress she has ever worn…

    Reply
  61. Karen says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Horrible! Prairie dress in a loud print with a belt while pregnant. Carole or Pippa must have been drunk when they told her to pick that dress. Pippa he’s worn some ugly Erdems.

    Also the helmet hair and boring earrings and shoes. She has no style.

    Reply
  62. Bridget says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:03 am

    In motion, I like it. That first picture is just all around bad. And Victoria needs to burn those shoes and tights.

    Reply
  63. CrystalBall says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:10 am

    A walking disaster – yet Duchess Smugbridge looks alarmingly self-satisfied. Time for new staff…

    Reply
  64. Sage says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:12 am

    This dress would look good on Nicole Kidman or someone with a more innate style. Kate’s hair and makeup add to the granny look.
    Victoria doesn’t look any better. Her dress looks like an unfinished bathrobe, I like the earring but not the cuff.
    Alicia just found whatever and left her house.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      January 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I honestly don’t think that this dress would look good on anyone! I actually like the fabric and the print but the design itself is horrible because that kind of visually “loud” fabric shouldn’t be paired with all the ruffles and flounces – the whole thing is just a mess. The whole garment is practically designed to drown out any woman unfortunate enough to wear this monstrosity.
      A fabric like that requires a more sleek and elegantly simple design – because it is the fabric that is being showcased then,

      I’d love to see what QMII (Daisy) could do with this kind of fabric.

      Reply
  65. carolind says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I loathe the dress – would dislike it on anybody and think it is almost the worst thing Kate has ever worn.

    Reply
  66. Sharon Lea says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Maybe the material looks better in person and it just doesn’t photograph well, that can be the only explanation. I loved the Erdem dress she wore before, in 2015. And her hair looked great then, with a side swoop.

    Reply
  67. HoustonGrl says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:48 am

    All her black tie stuff is Erdem, and it usually looks like a ruffled nightmare! Call me crazy but I actually like this dress, the color is very pretty for a brunette and the material looks like fine silk. Also, her eyebrows look different.

    Reply
  68. whatever says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Ok, this outfit is baaad but so is CP Victoria’s.

    The only upside to Kate outfit is now that she has worn this mustard/gold dress I think she has worn every colour of the rainbow now since she has been married. At least she is not afraid to experiment with colours (and prints).

    Reply
  69. Deedee says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Since she’ll never wear this dress again, at least the fabric could be used to make nice cushions to dress up one of the beige couches at KP.

    Reply
  70. marybea says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Now I normally stick up for Kate against the incessant carping about everything that Kate wears, but that is one ugly dress. However, I think that Victoria’s one-bare arm dress with those think black tights and those shoes looks odd too.

    Reply
  71. Cerys says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    The dress resembles a pair of 1970s curtains. I don’t like Victoria’s outfit either.

    Reply
  72. Heat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    It looks to me as if she (or her stylist) was shown a drawing of the dress…then told it would be saffron-coloured (which this is NOT). On paper, this likely looked a lot better.
    It’s not hideous…just seemed to miss the mark a bit. Like, it wouldn’t take MANY changes for it to be quite nice.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment