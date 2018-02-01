Did Meghan Markle ghost her Canadian-chef boyfriend when she met Harry?

As I’ve mentioned before, one of the unanswered questions – perhaps even one of the big conspiracies – around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is The Curious Case of Cory Vitiello. Cory Vitiello is a popular chef/restaurateur in Canada, and he and Meghan were together before she met Harry. I’ve always felt like Meghan and Harry fudged the date of their first blind date because Meghan was still technically WITH Cory. I also wonder if there’s some kind of quiet drama still between Cory and Meghan, because many people believe she left her dog Bogart with Cory, and only brought Guy (her other dog) to England. Well, I don’t usually get my best gossip from Life & Style, but they’re the only outlet following this Cory Vitiello thread, so let’s hear them out:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in July 2016, but Life & Style magazine has learned that she wasn’t exactly single. An insider tells Life & Style that the Suits actress “was in a bumpy phase” with her on/off boyfriend Cory Vitiello, a Toronto-based chef, “but they weren’t fully decoupled.” And the future royal didn’t handle their breakup with much grace: As she started secretly dating Harry, Meghan, 36, stopped returning Cory’s calls and texts, the insider exclusively tells Life & Style, until “mutual friends broke the news to Cory [that it was over].” Meghan’s avoided contact with Cory since then. “Cory is a founding member of Toronto’s Soho House,” another source tells Life & Style. “Meghan and Harry had dinner there in a private room once, and the staff and management were on the lookout for Cory at all times.”

[From Life & Style]

That makes some kind of sense, doesn’t it? She was still kind of/sort of with Cory even though they knew it wasn’t forever. And someone set her up with Harry, so she ghosted Cory. I mean, it’s rude and an immature way of handling the break up, if this is true. Do you believe it? I sort of do, just because Harry and Meghan made it seem like they were fast-tracking their romance almost as soon as they met. They became consumed with each other, and she didn’t even have the time or the wherewithal to send Cory a Dear John letter.

What else? Us Weekly has a dumb cover story this week about what Meghan is doing to lose weight ahead of the wedding. They write a million words just to come down to “she does Pilates” and “she cooks healthy food.”