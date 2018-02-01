Did Meghan Markle ghost her Canadian-chef boyfriend when she met Harry?

As I’ve mentioned before, one of the unanswered questions – perhaps even one of the big conspiracies – around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is The Curious Case of Cory Vitiello. Cory Vitiello is a popular chef/restaurateur in Canada, and he and Meghan were together before she met Harry. I’ve always felt like Meghan and Harry fudged the date of their first blind date because Meghan was still technically WITH Cory. I also wonder if there’s some kind of quiet drama still between Cory and Meghan, because many people believe she left her dog Bogart with Cory, and only brought Guy (her other dog) to England. Well, I don’t usually get my best gossip from Life & Style, but they’re the only outlet following this Cory Vitiello thread, so let’s hear them out:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in July 2016, but Life & Style magazine has learned that she wasn’t exactly single. An insider tells Life & Style that the Suits actress “was in a bumpy phase” with her on/off boyfriend Cory Vitiello, a Toronto-based chef, “but they weren’t fully decoupled.”
And the future royal didn’t handle their breakup with much grace: As she started secretly dating Harry, Meghan, 36, stopped returning Cory’s calls and texts, the insider exclusively tells Life & Style, until “mutual friends broke the news to Cory [that it was over].”
Meghan’s avoided contact with Cory since then. “Cory is a founding member of Toronto’s Soho House,” another source tells Life & Style. “Meghan and Harry had dinner there in a private room once, and the staff and management were on the lookout for Cory at all times.”
That makes some kind of sense, doesn’t it? She was still kind of/sort of with Cory even though they knew it wasn’t forever. And someone set her up with Harry, so she ghosted Cory. I mean, it’s rude and an immature way of handling the break up, if this is true. Do you believe it? I sort of do, just because Harry and Meghan made it seem like they were fast-tracking their romance almost as soon as they met. They became consumed with each other, and she didn’t even have the time or the wherewithal to send Cory a Dear John letter.
What else? Us Weekly has a dumb cover story this week about what Meghan is doing to lose weight ahead of the wedding. They write a million words just to come down to “she does Pilates” and “she cooks healthy food.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
oh, I just find Cory so delicious looking. he is all kinds of yum.
I came here to say the same. He is extremely handsome. SWOOON!!
And he’s a chef. I love me a man that can cook. I’ll take him. I call dibs, good luck everybody else!
I’ll take Cory over Harry!
Just chiming in to brag that I went to elementary and high school with Cory. He was always a nice guy, so were his brothers. His dad is one of my all time favourite teachers.
ooooh! any tea for us?
Much like Kate, I hope Meghan doesn’t feel the need to lose weight before the wedding. Kate couldn’t stop, and for a little bit there she had the bobble head thing going on.
Something does seem slightly off about the timeline for the beginning of their relationship. There’s that confusion during the engagement interview and also when she did the interview for Vanity Fair, they had to issue a date correction for when they first met.
It doesn’t seem like a simple case of “we met in August, oops no, it was July.” During the engagement interview Meghan said 2 years and Harry said 1.5. 6 months seems like a significant gap to not recall that early on in a relationship. It could all be innocent, but I have my doubts.
ETA: Also, so many thoughts on ghosting. I’ve been the ghost-er and the ghost-ee (lol) and for me it depends on how far along you are in a dating/relationship. After one date, I don’t see the issue. But if we’ve been seeing each other, even if not exclusively, it’s definitely poor manners.
I thought they were living together. How can she ghost someone she’s living with. I see Meghan must be getting popular so PR is working full time to bring her down. LOl
Articles that came out when Harry and Meghan’s relationship was revealed eluded that Cory moved out because they were going through a rough patch but were not officially over. That seems like a plausible explanation.
Moving out is pretty official. LOL maybe he was working it out with himself and she had moved on obviously.
Also i’ve seen articles saying that he cheated on her. The timing of this article is interesting like maybe she’s getting too popular let’s tear her down.
@amy
Meghan is the one that has given the gossip rags the bait by given different versions of the relationship timeline than the one that the Palace PR want people to believe. The all the gossip rags have done is ran with it. Maybe if she got her story straight to begin with this would be have been an issue.
+1000
@whatever.
And who cares. Which Prince wouldn’t succeed if the partner is interested – What a Prince wants, a Prince gets! – cant remember who said those words…
Yeah, neither of them should feel the need to even drop one ounce. They’re tiny tiny women!
As for the timeline: It’s the first and probably the last time I will ever comment on this since I usually stay away from Royals gossip (I really like Meghan though) but imho the reason that this looks off is that the won’t admit that they boinked from the very start. Like on the first date and it would look uncouth or whatever to admit that there wasn’t a series of cute dates before innocent white flower intercourse, but immediate hot ginger sex instead. And they only figured what it was afterwards. Anyway, that’s my theory.
@ ichsi
Even though there’s no evidence for it, I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the case (them boinking fast and frequently, before sorting out their actual feelings)…….there’s just a crazy amount of sexual chemistry between them, it’s pretty undeniable.
But having said that, I remember Piers Morgan explaining that Meghan told him she was newly single and had a guy who was persistently pursuing her, before she went on and had what seemed like her first date with Harry……So, if Piers Morgan read the timeline correctly, it would suggest that while it was close, there was no actual overlapping.
So it’s intriguing……especially since we will never really know the full truth.
A lot of body shaming going on. Worry about your body.Not Kate’s or Meghan’s.
<3 Cosign!
@Hh, In the VF interview Meghan also said they had been dating quietly for about six months before the relationship became public knowledge. 6 months would have been May 2016, not July. How is it possible for an intelligent women to mess up talking about the timeline of her relationship on two separate occasions?. Seems shady to me.
I get why the overlap in relationships is something that she wants to gloss over. But girl, you gotta stick with your lie and do it right. Ha!
She sucks at math & I find it funny the July thing isn’t the truth but the 6 months thing is what y’all stick to. It was obvious in her no defuncted instagram she was single. Hell Cory said he was single for a few weeks in May.
I’m not sure why people are so anxious about the timeline. So what if she met Harry towards the end of her relationship with Cory? They were clearly having problems (apparently, him cheating and moving out, etc). They also weren’t married, which would have been a while different kettle of fish.
If she was ready to settle down again or have kids and he wasn’t, (for example), i don’t blame her for not waiting around. In fact, I give her a complete pass on ruthlessly moving on, considering she’s at the peak of her childbearing years. (Ain’t nobody got time for that!)
I would like to point out that if there WAS overlap, Harry would be the “home-wrecker” in that scenario, and I’m not seeing anybody complaining about that. If he had been a woman, the cries would be deafening.
Men get away with this sort of sh*t, ALL-THE-BLOODY-TIME!
@Bellagio DuPont
+1
Women marrying into royal families have a lot of pressure on them to look a certain way. Look at Crown Princess Mary, she is virtually unrecognizable from before she married Crown Prince Frederik
I think her relationship with Cory was very on/off. In Toronto gossip circles she was known to have hooked up with a NHL players, like Michael Del Zotto and that was only about 3 years ago. I can’t believe her and Harry got together in 2016, it feels like it hasnt been that long since we first heard they were together.
I had heard that her and Cory were “on” during spring 2016 so it definitely seems like there was some overlap, but who cares lol there were rumours of him cheating
@ Anna
Don’t forget both parties (Meghan and Michael del zotto) vehemently denied having had any kind of relationship/hook up.
Meghan’s rep even went as far as saying she had never been alone with Michael Del Zotto, which is a pretty specific denial. I don’t think they dated.
Yeah, no. If this had a modicum of truth, and she was ghosting him, why would she take Harry to SoHo where she knows it’d all get back to him? To rub his face it it for her? From experience, sometimes, you can tell someone it’s over, and they don’t accept it; you have to just firmly cut the cord, or they will keep coming at you over and over.
They were 100% together in may of 2016 and had been dating for at least 2 years.
^ This
Well narcissists and sociopaths actually do-do that very openly . Just to play devils advocate. A clinical narcissist will cold drop a partner and go out with someone new the next day in public and to the same places etc. It’s very common , narcissists are opportunists (I’m not accusing anyone of bring one I’m just shining a light on the fact that it’s a plausible behavior of someone with a degree of mental illness such as narcissism or sociopathy )
“I’m not accusing anyone of bring [being] one I’m just shining a light”, LOL!
@Olenna: that line got me too! Hilarious.
What do you call someone who clings to a partner for close to a decade despite being treated like dirt and cheated on? Just wondering since you seem to have a mental illness designation for most other forms of relarionships?
The comment I was replying to said “why would she bring him to the same location” and I answered lol if a person had sociopathic tendencies they would do that and much more , so not sure what you guys are getting at read the whole thread before coming to conclusions .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NIC when a person clings to a bad relationship despite bring abused/maltreated they’re likely a codependent . Often when children t a young age go through severe emotional trauma or perceived trauma , if I child has sufficient coping mechanisms they will become a codependent (often codependents will seek out mirrors of their original abuser in later life relationships and stay with them despite of the abuse believing they can heal them or they simply don’t deserve better) , if they don’t have a sufficiently strong coping mechanism as a child they will develop a false self and develop what we call a narcissistic personality disorder or a dark triad disorder (sociopathy/psychopathy/narcissism) .
@Lorelai, I had to laugh ’cause it reminded me of Benita from In Living Color when she says, “I ain’t one to gossip, so you ain’t heard that from me”. Plus, it was like things went from zero to 60, and I’m wondering if Harry is safe at home! LOL!
I appreciate your comment and follow ups. You are right @rva-healthy behaviors are not always exhibited by everyone. =@lorelai and @Olenna I get what you are saying and it made me laugh. To paraphrase Boy-you in danger!!!
Yeah, I’ve ghosted (when I was younger and didn’t know how to say what needed to be said). Not proud of it. It’s a hurtful way to go. Been ghosted too, so there you go….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth!
Um, lose weight? From where?
Hopefully not her legs. She’s got the most delicate ankles I’ve ever seen. And I’m including babies.
I know. She looks great now. Why do these royal families insist on starving the women joining their families? The only one to escape that was Fergie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Appearances. ¯\ _(ツ)_/¯
It does seem to be the entire game, there.
The media plays a role too. Princess Catharina-Amalia in the Netherlands has been shamed for her weight by the press. She is only a teenager but the press has no shame.
US Weekly doesn’t have any connections since they were purchased by the Enquirer. The people with the contacts to Meghan have left so this is just a made up story.
It sounds an awful lot like they were off but he figured that they might end up being on again.
I think this probably the right/more realistic option (that few people want to hear). If he had moved out and they had taken a break* she might have saw it as broken up and he might have thought of it as a breather. Poor communication all around (and a reason many relationships end).
*I’m also someone who loathed Friends but thought Ross was right. A break means not together anymore.
I’m glad you brought up Friends. I was thinking I couldn’t possibly be the only one with “WE WERE ON A BREAK!” going through my head. LOL
Wait, but isn’t her BF Markus also a major Soho House player…This is the gossip angle that is soo interesting to me.
Like will Soho House side with Meghan now that she is a princess and reduce Corey’s access?
And it really does seem they are moving fast…I hope Harry is ready and not feeling the pressure to wed…
Yeah I think the Soho House angle is interesting too. Until I read this I hadn’t realized that Cory was part of that scene.
I believe she ghosted him. She seems like the kind of person who needs to be liked and hates any kind of open conflict or confrontation. Meghan would most definitely just dissolve into a thin air than tell the guy it’s over.
BTW, when I first started dating in America I thought ghosting was an incredibly rude way of ending relationship. The first time it happened to me I was like “wtf.” Well, I quickly learned that a LOT of people do it that way in America. I feel like it’s almost an acceptable practice.
Sadly, ghosting is all too common here. It’s happened to me more than once, and yes it is incredibly rude🙄
It’s not.
I continue to think that it is not however the reality is – it is an acceptable practice. Read the comments below. People think that it’s an okay and “everyone does it” kind of thing.
I don’t think it is an acceptable practice, just a common one. The only time it is seen as acceptable is if the person being ghosted did something horrible.
This story sounds interesting except for the fact that Loud Mouth Piers Morgan was talking with Meghan about her being single before she went on a date with Harry. Just saying
But none of us know as a fact when they started dating. If they were keeping it a secret of course she’s going to say she’s single.
This is true and a well known fact in Toronto. Cory is a smoke show too
What makes him a smoke show?
(I’ve only read some rumours on here but obviously don’t know how credible they are.)
Google him he is hot but also he can cook, which is always sexy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bellagio and Lorelai
It means he’s pretty smoking hot I think.
Sorry, my old school term for hot lol
It’s also a know fact that cory cheated on her while he was on a trip to Florida. So if she did ghost him she had reason.
Amy dropping gossip bombs, i had no idea. It just got more interesting
Ooh, that’s some good tea.
Well there you go. He deserved it then.
she’s in her mid 30′s, has been dating a hot chef for 2 yrs, he’s fooling around and he hasn’t proposed. Meanwhile a hot ginger prince that wants to marry you and have babies is bombarding you with text messages and wants to take you to Botswana for a week. This is a no brainer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There you go. Case closed.
@merrit lol true if true. Also I take any and all breakup stories with a grain of salt – you kinda never really 100% know what happened, even if it’s YOUR breakup lol
.
I feel stupid having to ask this, but what is a smoke show?
Sorry my stupid term for hot
Much like Kate, Megs’ history and accomplishments are being embellished and re-written. This makes me believe the two of them DO get along with each other perfectly. Both women had the same goal: Land the Prince!
If meghan’s goal was to land the prince as you claim, she would not be discussing Trump on TV shows in 2016. She also was auditioning and trying to book shows.
Meghan got married to someone else first and held jobs until two months ago. That’s a pretty backwards way of trying to land a Prince.
They may be stretching the charitable connections, but even there, she had actually spoken at the UN well before Harry even met her.
Lol!
Ghosting is mean but if you fall in love you fall in love. Sometimes there is no good/perfect way to end things.
How about meeting the person and telling them that it’s over? Ghosting is for High School, not mature people.
That’s assuming that she actually “ghosted” him. None of us really know what happened, and this “news” is coming to us via a celeb gossip magazine.
I think she was still with Cory in May. They said they met in July. So the thing with Cory may have been over by then. Cory has refused to comment. But really who
Knows?
It’s not a great look. I’m not mad at her for it (it doesn’t really bother me) and I still like her.
That being said, I’d hate to be Cory Vitello and your ex runs off with a prince, though. It’d bruise my ego, so let’s hope Cory has rock solid self esteem.
he is a stone cold fox and a super popular chef, and was on Food Network in Canada..im sure he is fine
Being with a prince is not everything it’s cracked up to be IMO. Her life from this point forward will stop being hers. She won’t be able to decide anything on her own. Down to the nail polish. Sure, she will live a comfortable life and won’t have to work again, but she will be pretty bored too, with limited things to do, always worrying about wearing the right thing, her weight, being perfect next to Kate, and pleasing the Queen, the public, and the ruthless British press. She’s living in some place new with no friends and with 90% of the people thinking she’s not good enough for Harry. The comments so far have been cruel and mocking. I don’t think she realizes what she’s getting into.
Idk, I think it seems like a lonely, weird life and if she’s fine ghosting a man she lived with and shared pets with just to run off with a Prince, it says a lot about her. If I were her ex I’d move on knowing that at least I still have my job, my friends, my freedom, my dogs, my career and full agency of my life. I wouldn’t sweat it. Everything looks like roses and honey from the outside but the British royal life is far from a happily ever after. One mistake and the press won’t let her forget. And she’s going to have to be a baby machine fast too, since her age is already controversial at only 36.
@Annie yep! I also was appalled to see how racist British people are after reading what they are saying about her. I really thought they are more advanced in the UK than all those weirdos out here who genuinely believe a skin color (!!) defines a person and tells you everything you need to know about them.
Yes, I agree Annie. Most look at it like Harry made a poor choice in choosing a mate but I think she is the one that made the crap choice. Meghan should of stuck with the chef or anyone but Harry.
Rhys: the British press and the commentators of the Daily Mail do not contitute all British people. You can not say that all British people are racist!
@Annie I agree with everything you’ve said, but I think that lifestyle will actually suit Meghan quite well. The stuff I had read on her website made it seem like she really likes the kind of pomp and circumstance that comes with royalty. She seems the type that would prefer dressing up for afternoon tea and pleasant conversation to pizza in pajamas. That kind of life would be really stressful for a lot of (most?) people, but she seems to enjoy those types of things.
She had the opportunity to date a prince and she took it. Like I said before on articles on this couple, doubt it was a fairytale romance to begin with and more clear planning and not so civil maneuvers (ghosting a current 2yr bf). She knew what she wanted and was going to get it one way or another. Doesn’t make me hate her but I never bought the Prince fell hard for the commoner actress with the heart of gold/kismet bull crap. Hope the chef finds some very hot love…
Some say the ex cheated on her. If so, she was probably emotionally detached from him months before she met Harry. And, Harry is responsible for his own feelings; she didn’t make him fall for her.
It may be that they were on a break or something and she met Harry and decided it is a break up not just a break anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnolia & Olenna
Let’s not forget, she had probably reached that “I’m in my 30’s, we’ve been living together for 2 years, what’s happening” stage of their relationship.
People tend to make ruthless choices when in that state of mind.
JA: ITA including your last words. But then, what did Harry fall for? Someone suitable for and willing to do *the job*?
Eh, not going to judge. They were in a “bumpy phase” of an on/off relationship and I have next to no information about Cory or Megan’s temperament. Sometimes, one needs to make a clean break instead a tortured/tense fight over the end of a relationship. Being on/off, they probably know what to expect when breaking up with the other. There’s no reason to put yourself through that again if you don’t believe it to be pleasant.
I believe. And I get it. When you find the one, to hell with everybody else. When I met my now husband, he had a girlfriend. He broke up with her right away.
I’m wary of guys who do that. I’d be fully expecting him to do the same to me. He dropped his gfriend easily, can drop his wife just as easy.
jesus, that’s a shitty thing to say to someone. what is wrong with you?
@Jeanne
The saying goes “You lose them how you got them”, Rhys is taking it to an extreme (the commitment to a GF is much different from the one to a wife), but if they were a long term thing, it’s not wrong to be wary that he can just as easily sever the relationship, in a similar manner, if he “falls in love” with someone else.
I completely agree. And this ‘the one’ concept is very Disney. There is no such thing . The truth is people move on , whether they break up or someone dies or whatever happens , people move on and love other people it’s just a fact of life and in our human nature to do so. We are not monogamous creatures, this coming from a devout believer in monogamy.
No, sorry. Corey said in June that he has been single for a few weeks. This was reported by a Tornoto celeb column. The same guy who has spoken out against Meghan btw and is a friend of Corey. Meghan also told Piers Morgan that she had been single at the end of June before she met Harry. Sadly her instagram is now deleted but it was pretty clear that she was going through a break-up in May. Life and Style is a rag, please don’t use them for information.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Beta. Save that gossip column! Its a historical document and belongs in the National archive!
(I’m only *kind* of kidding. Meghan will be a part of British history when she marries into its ruling family.)
Lord they broke up in May by Cory’s own admission & Meghan & Harry said they were set up in July. And it’s life & style, they even had a story claiming Meghan was pregnant.
Yeah why do people keep ignoring this fact…? This was reported ages ago.
meh, i’ve been on both sides of ghosting, and i think it’s just how things can go these days. especially if you were in a very tumultuous relationship, i can see feeling like trying to cut things off [after apparently having them cut off multiple times in the past without success] via ghosting makes sense. obviously the other break ups did not stick, vanishing has a better chance of it.
and maybe that was more rude a decade ago, but these years it seems more acceptable. imo obviously.
Well, we’ve probably all behaved less than perfectly at the end of a relationship at some point. Lucky for most of us the tabloids don’t care what we do!
This is ridiculous! Cory is one of Toronto’s biggest players. His normal dating pattern is usually 1 year, so Meghan lasted longer than most. He’s a notorious cheater, who broke HER heart, so good on her for finding someone who loves her. Their relationship ended in May and she met Harry in July, so this is a malicious smear.
She dated a notorious cheater and he broke her heart? I somehow doubt she is that stupid. Her life is a very clear indication the woman is going for what she wants.
I just read a short piece in Town & Country about Hollywood allegedly being jealous as in “why her and not me?” Someone from the industry interviewed said she remembers Meghan “trying to her into Golden Globes party”. She has always been a hustler (which I like about people). I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan dated this hot chef with her career in mind. Just look at who her friends are – all the important connections.
So yeah, she had her heart broken? Nah.
No matter what you think about Meghan, no one is above being cheated on. Meghan had to hustle in Hollywood, just like everyone else. Why is it called “social climbing” when she does it, but for everyone else, it’s called “networking”?
Cory has dated an older (sugar mama) Austrian/Canadian politician/socialite, (who got him great connections in high places), an influential tv entertainment host (who got him connections in the burgeoning Toronto tv/movie scene), etc., so he’s not some angelic creature either. He moved into Meghan’s home, so I’m pretty sure that when he moved out in May, she figured it was over.
So he dated Belinda Stronach? Interesting. Who was the entertainment personality?
You know, Rhys,
I think wanting to be a working actor/actress, networking to get into the Golden Globes, (an industry event for actors) and getting your heart broken by someone (you thought were exclusively involved with), is not mutually exclusive!
I’m less interested in knowing if he was ghosted, than knowing if he was paid a ‘princely sum’ because he has been shockingly silent on all matters and I’m guessing this is not merely down to gentlemanly behaviour.
Who cares. Let’s get to the wedding…
100%
yep lets get to it lol
Yes.
I do believe it but whatever…she is happy and Harry is happy. The show must go on! We all have done horrible things to exes so nobody walks around innocent.
The scenario that came to my mind is that mid -30s Meghan was ready for marriage while mid-30s Cory Vitiello was not. His fame/celebrity status was juuuust starting to expand while they were together. A guy like that is gonna wait to see where it goes and marry in his early forties. Harry was game to fast track and get a move on for Meghan’s tick tock. In other words Harry and Meghan were in the same place, Cory and Meghan not. I doubt Meghan felt comfortable announcing to Cory who she was dating, thus the ghosting. Still, if true, ghosting doesn’t fit with how Meghan is so “kind.” Nothing less kind than ghosting someone. Anyway, I seriously doubt Cory minds. His name recognition keeps increasing thanks to this, he’s hot, and a guy on the way up.
eh i’m going to give this a pass. i had a situation a few years back where my ex was telling people in our friend group that i “ghosted” him but really, i just stop obliging his requests to talk about it and reconsider it. in a sense, i guess i did ghost him, but when you tell someone it’s over and they won’t take that as an end, what do you do?
Not that it matters at this point, but I clearly remember that when news of the relationship first broke, May was given — from many outlets — as the month they met. Which lines up with Harry’s letter being sent out six months after they’d been together.
In any case, I’m just excited for the wedding!
i will ditch my husband for Harry héhéhé lol
I don’t get why people care. Her ex isn’t running around crying foul about her cheating on him, so…
The ex had already cheated on her when he was in Florida
Why, I mean WHY would she need to lose weight before the wedding? This is so stupid. I can’t.
She’s finally wearing a cute coat and it looks great on her!
Man, oh man, the knives are out for Meghan! (The gossip rags, not the commenters here.)
I guess she needs to buckle up. This won’t end soon.
Who cares? They weren’t married and no one knows for sure. HE isn’t griping about it. Made up pearl clutching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now let’s get on with the wedding!
Thank you so much for covering this story. I’ve been saying it on here for weeks and get chewed out virtually every time. Some people make excuses for the ghosting, but I think it’s pretty bad considering they dated for two years and had a dog together. Ghosting is bad enough when you’re just dating. It’s cruel if you’re in a serious relationship, especially combined with cheating. Rant over. I’m still really excited for the wedding.
Hmmm….. So you would rather buy a line from Life and Style (which like DM is known for dodgy stories) over the word from Mr. Plaayer Chef himself ? In his own words he was single in June of 2016 (see up thread)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! Brilliant!
Lol I think the roast chicken thing is kind of funny. I don’t know much about Cory but I had read that roast chicken was his specialty dish. She has claimed it as her signature dish and says she makes an Ina Garten recipe, but I think she probably learned how to do it/perfected it with Cory.
