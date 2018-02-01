Did Meghan Markle ghost her Canadian-chef boyfriend when she met Harry?

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle were greeted by screaming crowds as they visited a youth radio station in Brixton

As I’ve mentioned before, one of the unanswered questions – perhaps even one of the big conspiracies – around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is The Curious Case of Cory Vitiello. Cory Vitiello is a popular chef/restaurateur in Canada, and he and Meghan were together before she met Harry. I’ve always felt like Meghan and Harry fudged the date of their first blind date because Meghan was still technically WITH Cory. I also wonder if there’s some kind of quiet drama still between Cory and Meghan, because many people believe she left her dog Bogart with Cory, and only brought Guy (her other dog) to England. Well, I don’t usually get my best gossip from Life & Style, but they’re the only outlet following this Cory Vitiello thread, so let’s hear them out:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in July 2016, but Life & Style magazine has learned that she wasn’t exactly single. An insider tells Life & Style that the Suits actress “was in a bumpy phase” with her on/off boyfriend Cory Vitiello, a Toronto-based chef, “but they weren’t fully decoupled.”

And the future royal didn’t handle their breakup with much grace: As she started secretly dating Harry, Meghan, 36, stopped returning Cory’s calls and texts, the insider exclusively tells Life & Style, until “mutual friends broke the news to Cory [that it was over].”

Meghan’s avoided contact with Cory since then. “Cory is a founding member of Toronto’s Soho House,” another source tells Life & Style. “Meghan and Harry had dinner there in a private room once, and the staff and management were on the lookout for Cory at all times.”

That makes some kind of sense, doesn’t it? She was still kind of/sort of with Cory even though they knew it wasn’t forever. And someone set her up with Harry, so she ghosted Cory. I mean, it’s rude and an immature way of handling the break up, if this is true. Do you believe it? I sort of do, just because Harry and Meghan made it seem like they were fast-tracking their romance almost as soon as they met. They became consumed with each other, and she didn’t even have the time or the wherewithal to send Cory a Dear John letter.

What else? Us Weekly has a dumb cover story this week about what Meghan is doing to lose weight ahead of the wedding. They write a million words just to come down to “she does Pilates” and “she cooks healthy food.”

HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle visit Cardiff

Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton

136 Responses to “Did Meghan Markle ghost her Canadian-chef boyfriend when she met Harry?”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

    oh, I just find Cory so delicious looking. he is all kinds of yum.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Much like Kate, I hope Meghan doesn’t feel the need to lose weight before the wedding. Kate couldn’t stop, and for a little bit there she had the bobble head thing going on.

    Something does seem slightly off about the timeline for the beginning of their relationship. There’s that confusion during the engagement interview and also when she did the interview for Vanity Fair, they had to issue a date correction for when they first met.

    It doesn’t seem like a simple case of “we met in August, oops no, it was July.” During the engagement interview Meghan said 2 years and Harry said 1.5. 6 months seems like a significant gap to not recall that early on in a relationship. It could all be innocent, but I have my doubts.

    ETA: Also, so many thoughts on ghosting. I’ve been the ghost-er and the ghost-ee (lol) and for me it depends on how far along you are in a dating/relationship. After one date, I don’t see the issue. But if we’ve been seeing each other, even if not exclusively, it’s definitely poor manners.

    Reply
    • amy says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

      I thought they were living together. How can she ghost someone she’s living with. I see Meghan must be getting popular so PR is working full time to bring her down. LOl

      Reply
    • ichsi says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Yeah, neither of them should feel the need to even drop one ounce. They’re tiny tiny women!
      As for the timeline: It’s the first and probably the last time I will ever comment on this since I usually stay away from Royals gossip (I really like Meghan though) but imho the reason that this looks off is that the won’t admit that they boinked from the very start. Like on the first date and it would look uncouth or whatever to admit that there wasn’t a series of cute dates before innocent white flower intercourse, but immediate hot ginger sex instead. And they only figured what it was afterwards. Anyway, that’s my theory.

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:15 am

        @ ichsi

        Even though there’s no evidence for it, I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the case (them boinking fast and frequently, before sorting out their actual feelings)…….there’s just a crazy amount of sexual chemistry between them, it’s pretty undeniable.

        But having said that, I remember Piers Morgan explaining that Meghan told him she was newly single and had a guy who was persistently pursuing her, before she went on and had what seemed like her first date with Harry……So, if Piers Morgan read the timeline correctly, it would suggest that while it was close, there was no actual overlapping.

        So it’s intriguing……especially since we will never really know the full truth.

    • Jamie15 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:20 am

      A lot of body shaming going on. Worry about your body.Not Kate’s or Meghan’s.

      Reply
    • whatever says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:31 am

      @Hh, In the VF interview Meghan also said they had been dating quietly for about six months before the relationship became public knowledge. 6 months would have been May 2016, not July. How is it possible for an intelligent women to mess up talking about the timeline of her relationship on two separate occasions?. Seems shady to me.

      Reply
      • Hh says:
        February 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

        I get why the overlap in relationships is something that she wants to gloss over. But girl, you gotta stick with your lie and do it right. Ha!

      • Nessa nessa says:
        February 1, 2018 at 10:58 am

        She sucks at math & I find it funny the July thing isn’t the truth but the 6 months thing is what y’all stick to. It was obvious in her no defuncted instagram she was single. Hell Cory said he was single for a few weeks in May.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:29 am

        I’m not sure why people are so anxious about the timeline. So what if she met Harry towards the end of her relationship with Cory? They were clearly having problems (apparently, him cheating and moving out, etc). They also weren’t married, which would have been a while different kettle of fish.

        If she was ready to settle down again or have kids and he wasn’t, (for example), i don’t blame her for not waiting around. In fact, I give her a complete pass on ruthlessly moving on, considering she’s at the peak of her childbearing years. (Ain’t nobody got time for that!)

        I would like to point out that if there WAS overlap, Harry would be the “home-wrecker” in that scenario, and I’m not seeing anybody complaining about that. If he had been a woman, the cries would be deafening.

        Men get away with this sort of sh*t, ALL-THE-BLOODY-TIME!

      • Milavanilla says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:59 am

        @Bellagio DuPont
        +1

    • Merritt says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:49 am

      Women marrying into royal families have a lot of pressure on them to look a certain way. Look at Crown Princess Mary, she is virtually unrecognizable from before she married Crown Prince Frederik

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      February 1, 2018 at 11:02 am

      I think her relationship with Cory was very on/off. In Toronto gossip circles she was known to have hooked up with a NHL players, like Michael Del Zotto and that was only about 3 years ago. I can’t believe her and Harry got together in 2016, it feels like it hasnt been that long since we first heard they were together.
      I had heard that her and Cory were “on” during spring 2016 so it definitely seems like there was some overlap, but who cares lol there were rumours of him cheating

      Reply
  3. Imqrious2 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Yeah, no. If this had a modicum of truth, and she was ghosting him, why would she take Harry to SoHo where she knows it’d all get back to him? To rub his face it it for her? From experience, sometimes, you can tell someone it’s over, and they don’t accept it; you have to just firmly cut the cord, or they will keep coming at you over and over.

    Reply
  4. CityGirl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Yeah, I’ve ghosted (when I was younger and didn’t know how to say what needed to be said). Not proud of it. It’s a hurtful way to go. Been ghosted too, so there you go….

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Um, lose weight? From where?

    Reply
  6. Bridget says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

    It sounds an awful lot like they were off but he figured that they might end up being on again.

    Reply
    • SlightlyAnonny says:
      February 1, 2018 at 11:02 am

      I think this probably the right/more realistic option (that few people want to hear). If he had moved out and they had taken a break* she might have saw it as broken up and he might have thought of it as a breather. Poor communication all around (and a reason many relationships end).

      *I’m also someone who loathed Friends but thought Ross was right. A break means not together anymore.

      Reply
  7. PIa says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Wait, but isn’t her BF Markus also a major Soho House player…This is the gossip angle that is soo interesting to me.

    Like will Soho House side with Meghan now that she is a princess and reduce Corey’s access?

    And it really does seem they are moving fast…I hope Harry is ready and not feeling the pressure to wed…

    Reply
  8. Rhys says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I believe she ghosted him. She seems like the kind of person who needs to be liked and hates any kind of open conflict or confrontation. Meghan would most definitely just dissolve into a thin air than tell the guy it’s over.

    BTW, when I first started dating in America I thought ghosting was an incredibly rude way of ending relationship. The first time it happened to me I was like “wtf.” Well, I quickly learned that a LOT of people do it that way in America. I feel like it’s almost an acceptable practice.

    Reply
  9. amy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:13 am

    This story sounds interesting except for the fact that Loud Mouth Piers Morgan was talking with Meghan about her being single before she went on a date with Harry. Just saying

    Reply
  10. Umyeah says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:13 am

    This is true and a well known fact in Toronto. Cory is a smoke show too

    Reply
  11. Lela says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Much like Kate, Megs’ history and accomplishments are being embellished and re-written. This makes me believe the two of them DO get along with each other perfectly. Both women had the same goal: Land the Prince!

    Reply
  12. JAGirl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Lol!

    Ghosting is mean but if you fall in love you fall in love. Sometimes there is no good/perfect way to end things.

    Reply
  13. Maria says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I think she was still with Cory in May. They said they met in July. So the thing with Cory may have been over by then. Cory has refused to comment. But really who
    Knows?

    Reply
  14. Millenial says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:24 am

    It’s not a great look. I’m not mad at her for it (it doesn’t really bother me) and I still like her.

    That being said, I’d hate to be Cory Vitello and your ex runs off with a prince, though. It’d bruise my ego, so let’s hope Cory has rock solid self esteem.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:34 am

      he is a stone cold fox and a super popular chef, and was on Food Network in Canada..im sure he is fine

      Reply
    • Annie says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:56 am

      Being with a prince is not everything it’s cracked up to be IMO. Her life from this point forward will stop being hers. She won’t be able to decide anything on her own. Down to the nail polish. Sure, she will live a comfortable life and won’t have to work again, but she will be pretty bored too, with limited things to do, always worrying about wearing the right thing, her weight, being perfect next to Kate, and pleasing the Queen, the public, and the ruthless British press. She’s living in some place new with no friends and with 90% of the people thinking she’s not good enough for Harry. The comments so far have been cruel and mocking. I don’t think she realizes what she’s getting into.

      Idk, I think it seems like a lonely, weird life and if she’s fine ghosting a man she lived with and shared pets with just to run off with a Prince, it says a lot about her. If I were her ex I’d move on knowing that at least I still have my job, my friends, my freedom, my dogs, my career and full agency of my life. I wouldn’t sweat it. Everything looks like roses and honey from the outside but the British royal life is far from a happily ever after. One mistake and the press won’t let her forget. And she’s going to have to be a baby machine fast too, since her age is already controversial at only 36.

      Reply
      • Rhys says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:09 am

        @Annie yep! I also was appalled to see how racist British people are after reading what they are saying about her. I really thought they are more advanced in the UK than all those weirdos out here who genuinely believe a skin color (!!) defines a person and tells you everything you need to know about them.

      • Sage says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:36 am

        Yes, I agree Annie. Most look at it like Harry made a poor choice in choosing a mate but I think she is the one that made the crap choice. Meghan should of stuck with the chef or anyone but Harry.

      • Alyse says:
        February 1, 2018 at 12:19 pm

        Rhys: the British press and the commentators of the Daily Mail do not contitute all British people. You can not say that all British people are racist!

      • KBB says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        @Annie I agree with everything you’ve said, but I think that lifestyle will actually suit Meghan quite well. The stuff I had read on her website made it seem like she really likes the kind of pomp and circumstance that comes with royalty. She seems the type that would prefer dressing up for afternoon tea and pleasant conversation to pizza in pajamas. That kind of life would be really stressful for a lot of (most?) people, but she seems to enjoy those types of things.

  15. JA says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:29 am

    She had the opportunity to date a prince and she took it. Like I said before on articles on this couple, doubt it was a fairytale romance to begin with and more clear planning and not so civil maneuvers (ghosting a current 2yr bf). She knew what she wanted and was going to get it one way or another. Doesn’t make me hate her but I never bought the Prince fell hard for the commoner actress with the heart of gold/kismet bull crap. Hope the chef finds some very hot love…

    Reply
  16. CK3 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Eh, not going to judge. They were in a “bumpy phase” of an on/off relationship and I have next to no information about Cory or Megan’s temperament. Sometimes, one needs to make a clean break instead a tortured/tense fight over the end of a relationship. Being on/off, they probably know what to expect when breaking up with the other. There’s no reason to put yourself through that again if you don’t believe it to be pleasant.

    Reply
  17. Margo S. says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I believe. And I get it. When you find the one, to hell with everybody else. When I met my now husband, he had a girlfriend. He broke up with her right away.

    Reply
  18. Beta says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:33 am

    No, sorry. Corey said in June that he has been single for a few weeks. This was reported by a Tornoto celeb column. The same guy who has spoken out against Meghan btw and is a friend of Corey. Meghan also told Piers Morgan that she had been single at the end of June before she met Harry. Sadly her instagram is now deleted but it was pretty clear that she was going through a break-up in May. Life and Style is a rag, please don’t use them for information.

    Reply
  19. Nessa nessa says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Lord they broke up in May by Cory’s own admission & Meghan & Harry said they were set up in July. And it’s life & style, they even had a story claiming Meghan was pregnant.

    Reply
  20. karen says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:45 am

    meh, i’ve been on both sides of ghosting, and i think it’s just how things can go these days. especially if you were in a very tumultuous relationship, i can see feeling like trying to cut things off [after apparently having them cut off multiple times in the past without success] via ghosting makes sense. obviously the other break ups did not stick, vanishing has a better chance of it.
    and maybe that was more rude a decade ago, but these years it seems more acceptable. imo obviously.

    Reply
  21. Redgrl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Well, we’ve probably all behaved less than perfectly at the end of a relationship at some point. Lucky for most of us the tabloids don’t care what we do!

    Reply
  22. Elizabeth says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:14 am

    This is ridiculous! Cory is one of Toronto’s biggest players. His normal dating pattern is usually 1 year, so Meghan lasted longer than most. He’s a notorious cheater, who broke HER heart, so good on her for finding someone who loves her. Their relationship ended in May and she met Harry in July, so this is a malicious smear.

    Reply
    • Rhys says:
      February 1, 2018 at 11:25 am

      She dated a notorious cheater and he broke her heart? I somehow doubt she is that stupid. Her life is a very clear indication the woman is going for what she wants.

      I just read a short piece in Town & Country about Hollywood allegedly being jealous as in “why her and not me?” Someone from the industry interviewed said she remembers Meghan “trying to her into Golden Globes party”. She has always been a hustler (which I like about people). I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan dated this hot chef with her career in mind. Just look at who her friends are – all the important connections.

      So yeah, she had her heart broken? Nah.

      Reply
      • Elizabeth says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:49 am

        No matter what you think about Meghan, no one is above being cheated on. Meghan had to hustle in Hollywood, just like everyone else. Why is it called “social climbing” when she does it, but for everyone else, it’s called “networking”?

        Cory has dated an older (sugar mama) Austrian/Canadian politician/socialite, (who got him great connections in high places), an influential tv entertainment host (who got him connections in the burgeoning Toronto tv/movie scene), etc., so he’s not some angelic creature either. He moved into Meghan’s home, so I’m pretty sure that when he moved out in May, she figured it was over.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 12:22 pm

        So he dated Belinda Stronach? Interesting. Who was the entertainment personality?

      • CityGirl says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:23 pm

        You know, Rhys,
        I think wanting to be a working actor/actress, networking to get into the Golden Globes, (an industry event for actors) and getting your heart broken by someone (you thought were exclusively involved with), is not mutually exclusive!

    • CynicalCeleste says:
      February 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm

      I’m less interested in knowing if he was ghosted, than knowing if he was paid a ‘princely sum’ because he has been shockingly silent on all matters and I’m guessing this is not merely down to gentlemanly behaviour.

      Reply
  23. Cher says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Who cares. Let’s get to the wedding…

    Reply
  24. Mrs.K says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I do believe it but whatever…she is happy and Harry is happy. The show must go on! We all have done horrible things to exes so nobody walks around innocent.

    Reply
  25. Svea says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:29 am

    The scenario that came to my mind is that mid -30s Meghan was ready for marriage while mid-30s Cory Vitiello was not. His fame/celebrity status was juuuust starting to expand while they were together. A guy like that is gonna wait to see where it goes and marry in his early forties. Harry was game to fast track and get a move on for Meghan’s tick tock. In other words Harry and Meghan were in the same place, Cory and Meghan not. I doubt Meghan felt comfortable announcing to Cory who she was dating, thus the ghosting. Still, if true, ghosting doesn’t fit with how Meghan is so “kind.” Nothing less kind than ghosting someone. Anyway, I seriously doubt Cory minds. His name recognition keeps increasing thanks to this, he’s hot, and a guy on the way up.

    Reply
  26. eto says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:29 am

    eh i’m going to give this a pass. i had a situation a few years back where my ex was telling people in our friend group that i “ghosted” him but really, i just stop obliging his requests to talk about it and reconsider it. in a sense, i guess i did ghost him, but when you tell someone it’s over and they won’t take that as an end, what do you do?

    Reply
  27. Lorelai says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Not that it matters at this point, but I clearly remember that when news of the relationship first broke, May was given — from many outlets — as the month they met. Which lines up with Harry’s letter being sent out six months after they’d been together.

    In any case, I’m just excited for the wedding!

    Reply
  28. Tonya says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    i will ditch my husband for Harry héhéhé lol

    Reply
  29. bonobochick says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I don’t get why people care. Her ex isn’t running around crying foul about her cheating on him, so…

    Reply
  30. tw says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Why, I mean WHY would she need to lose weight before the wedding? This is so stupid. I can’t.

    Reply
  31. stinky says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    She’s finally wearing a cute coat and it looks great on her!

    Reply
  32. Anastasia says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Man, oh man, the knives are out for Meghan! (The gossip rags, not the commenters here.)

    I guess she needs to buckle up. This won’t end soon.

    Reply
  33. Pandy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Who cares? They weren’t married and no one knows for sure. HE isn’t griping about it. Made up pearl clutching.

    Reply
  34. HoustonGrl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Thank you so much for covering this story. I’ve been saying it on here for weeks and get chewed out virtually every time. Some people make excuses for the ghosting, but I think it’s pretty bad considering they dated for two years and had a dog together. Ghosting is bad enough when you’re just dating. It’s cruel if you’re in a serious relationship, especially combined with cheating. Rant over. I’m still really excited for the wedding.

    Reply
  35. CynicalCeleste says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    For what it’s worth… on Nov 27 the engagement was announced, and the interview with the claim of getting engaged while making roast chicken. On Nov 28, Cory, ex BF and owner of a string of roast chicken restaurants, posts a photo of roast chicken with the comment “Never gets old.”

    Reply

