Hope Hicks allegedly conspired to obstruct justice regarding Don Jr’s Russian meeting

I get a tension headache whenever some new piece of information comes out about the Trump-Russia investigation and the ongoing plot to obfuscate the facts, obstruct justice and commit treason. This is a linear story, and a multi-pronged plot involving a lot of players, but we’re learning new things about that meeting or this letter or that email and so it’s difficult to go back to the memory banks and place the new information into its proper place. I’m doing my best here to summarize: Don Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort had that now-infamous meeting in Trump Tower with those shady Russians in 2016. When the meeting was revealed last year, Don Jr. released an absurdly worded statement about it at first, which we now know was ghostwritten by his father. Well, splice this story into the “ghostwritten by Bigly” part of the story: Hope Hicks was right there, helping Bigly conspire to obstruct justice.

Former Trump team legal spokesperson Mark Corallo had concerns that White House communications director Hope Hicks could be considering obstructing justice after a comment she reportedly made about emails between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians, according to a New York Times story. Hicks allegedly told President Donald Trump on a conference call that the Trump Jr. emails “will never get out,” and Corallo plans to share the conversation with special counsel Robert Mueller, the Times reported Wednesday night, citing three people with knowledge of his interview request. CNN previously reported that Corallo is scheduled to be interviewed by Mueller’s team in the next two weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, and is expected to be asked about the Air Force One meeting in which the President and his staff crafted the statement responding on behalf of Trump Jr. to the controversy over the June 2016 Trump Tower campaign meeting. The Times reported that sources said Corallo was concerned by what she said, and thought she was either being naive or implying that the emails could be withheld from the special counsel’s team. Hicks’ lawyer denied that she ever said that in a statement to CNN. “As most reporters know, it’s not my practice to comment in response to questions from the media,” said Robert Trout, a lawyer for Hicks. “But this warrants a response. She never said that. And the idea that Hope Hicks ever suggested that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed is completely false.”

It was believed by many that Hope Hicks had and has the goods on Bigly and that she would be one of the final nails in his coffin. But what if Hicks is targeted for prosecution in Mueller’s probe? I’ve always wondered why Hicks would NOT be targeted, since it seems like everyone on the campaign and everyone inside and outside of the administration knew that if you wanted to get information – however shady – to Trump, all you had to do was email Hicks. I mean, of course she was “considering” obstructing justice – my guess is that she has obstructed justice a million times over already.

