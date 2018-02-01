Hope Hicks allegedly conspired to obstruct justice regarding Don Jr’s Russian meeting

I get a tension headache whenever some new piece of information comes out about the Trump-Russia investigation and the ongoing plot to obfuscate the facts, obstruct justice and commit treason. This is a linear story, and a multi-pronged plot involving a lot of players, but we’re learning new things about that meeting or this letter or that email and so it’s difficult to go back to the memory banks and place the new information into its proper place. I’m doing my best here to summarize: Don Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort had that now-infamous meeting in Trump Tower with those shady Russians in 2016. When the meeting was revealed last year, Don Jr. released an absurdly worded statement about it at first, which we now know was ghostwritten by his father. Well, splice this story into the “ghostwritten by Bigly” part of the story: Hope Hicks was right there, helping Bigly conspire to obstruct justice.
Former Trump team legal spokesperson Mark Corallo had concerns that White House communications director Hope Hicks could be considering obstructing justice after a comment she reportedly made about emails between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians, according to a New York Times story.
Hicks allegedly told President Donald Trump on a conference call that the Trump Jr. emails “will never get out,” and Corallo plans to share the conversation with special counsel Robert Mueller, the Times reported Wednesday night, citing three people with knowledge of his interview request. CNN previously reported that Corallo is scheduled to be interviewed by Mueller’s team in the next two weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, and is expected to be asked about the Air Force One meeting in which the President and his staff crafted the statement responding on behalf of Trump Jr. to the controversy over the June 2016 Trump Tower campaign meeting. The Times reported that sources said Corallo was concerned by what she said, and thought she was either being naive or implying that the emails could be withheld from the special counsel’s team.
Hicks’ lawyer denied that she ever said that in a statement to CNN.
“As most reporters know, it’s not my practice to comment in response to questions from the media,” said Robert Trout, a lawyer for Hicks. “But this warrants a response. She never said that. And the idea that Hope Hicks ever suggested that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed is completely false.”
It was believed by many that Hope Hicks had and has the goods on Bigly and that she would be one of the final nails in his coffin. But what if Hicks is targeted for prosecution in Mueller’s probe? I’ve always wondered why Hicks would NOT be targeted, since it seems like everyone on the campaign and everyone inside and outside of the administration knew that if you wanted to get information – however shady – to Trump, all you had to do was email Hicks. I mean, of course she was “considering” obstructing justice – my guess is that she has obstructed justice a million times over already.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
There’s been several treasonous actions by the WH just in the last few days. And yet here we are still going along as if everything is normal
I know, it’s unreal. I heard someone on the radio yesterday say that maybe if some of the stuff Trump and his goons have done and said out in the open had been said privately, taped and then revealed that maybe people would pay attention.
For example, him telling Lester Holt that he fired Comey because of Russia. I don’t know if it would make a difference if he’d tried to be secretive about his motives instead of just blabbing, since nothing does seem to matter anymore.
Nothing matters. Honestly they should just burn the declaration and the constitution since it isnt worth sh*t right now.
and the news that Drumpf also pressured Rod Rosenstein to “be on his team”.
more obstruction or abuse of power.
and it’s no coincidence that this was leaked when the FBI is under attack from the WH. they’re (the FBI) fighting back.
About time. Its crazy that they would even think of rolling over for this dude. he’s pushing out lifelong agents…fight back
Imagine working two to three decades, having a good record, and then being slandered/steamrolled.
Will Rod R and Chris W end up resigning in protest (assuming they aren’t fired first) if the memo goes public? Not sure it would get anyone’s attention at this point, though.
Rosentein also lied in his hearing denying that Dump had asked him for a loyalty oath.
The WH and most of the GOP need to be purged. This is an affront to democracy not only for Americans but for any country who purports to be democratic. It is shocking to see how quickly a kleptocracy has set in and while I thought that people like Sarah Kendzior were maybe exaggerating last year as to the speed of it, she has been proven right. When David Frum and Bill Kristol, two conservatives till they die, harp on about how dangerous this behaviour is, it’s bad. They were willing to overlook a lot during the W years, so you can imagine just how bad the Dump WH is currently acting.
I say all the time I don’t know why we all aren’t taking to the streets! This is absurd. I think we have it too comfortable here. We take for granted a lot. I am speaking generally of course, but we have so many creature comforts that’s it’s hard for people to really become enraged enough to break out of their comfort zones and do something.
1. When I first saw the header pick, for a second I said yay! A Keri Russell story! (Sorry Keri, my bad, love you)
2. I am starting to believe Trump himself was in that Trump tower meeting, or on the phone via conference call at the very least.
Beat me to it! I definitely clicked on this just to say that if they ever make a movie of all of this, then Keri Russell needs to play this chick
She would be perfect, wouldn’t she? She already plays a KGB agent on The Americans, so she could easily slide right into this role.
I thought the same thing, lol. Upon second look, though, Hicks’ eyes are beady in a way that Russell’s are not.
And she looks older than Keri somehow. I guess her inner evil is rotting her exterior.
Trowel on the makeup, and Keri could easily play the role.
Thank you! I always thought she looked like someone, but I couldn’t place who it was. That’s it! Keri Russell!
Given that, in her role as WH Communications Director and following the publication of Fire & Fury, Hopeless allowed the release of an official statement which revealed Two Scoops to be exactly as unhinged, narcissistic and intellectually-limited as described, I’m going to guess she’s probably not smart enough to realise that the earlier you get your plea deal, the more palatable it is.
Some of his inner circle are young and may be too ignorant and/or egotistic to think rules matter.
What baffles me are the ones with more life experience (middle aged or formerly retired) who joined the circus. It’s hard for me to buy that they are just trying to bring reason to the table. Birds of a feather flock together.
I liked the bit where Steve Bannon threatened to go over her head *to her father* about her needing a lawyer. Yes, ladies and gentleman, there are senior members of the White House staff (who aren’t surnamed Trump) where ‘I’m telling Daddy’ is apparently a valid method of getting them to do something.
Had not heard that one.
The movies (there will be multiple ones, no doubt) about this circus will be amazing.
Yes the part in the book Fire and Fury where Bannon screams at Hope that she has no idea how big a mess she is in was one of the best parts. She ran crying to her protectors Ivanka and Jared, and she and Bannon never spoke again.
My main takeaway from Fire and Fury was that Hope, and Ivanka, are both up to their eyeballs in the obstruction of justice case Mueller is building. They were part and parcel of many parts of the case.
Don the Con put out a ridiculous tweet this morning about the SOTU ratings that I believe is an attempt to distract the media from this much more important story. Don’t fall for it guys.
He also tweeted that he’s off to West Virginia to the Republican retreat where they will solve all the nation’s problems and blasted the Democrats for not joining them. They weren’t invited.
Hope Hicks has been famously quiet about herself, but by all accounts she’s a blue blood North Eastern girl with a liberal family who prefers privacy. So you know the fact that her name was trending on Twitter last night due to her participation in a criminal conspiracy had to be her worst nightmare.
I don’t know where you heard that..her dad worked in repub politics, even was elected to a local office as a repub..her parents both from the south, wed in tn, moved north later.
And both parents worked in DC, for members of Congress (of different political parties). Did not know that until today.
I read a profile of it that mentioned her family had donated to Dems, I think. maybe not liberal, but they seem like sensible people. Her career trajectory is insane.
It’s not insane if you look beyond the partisan politics to see these people for what they are – opportunistic.
While I clearly question Hope’s intellect and decision making capabilities, i do think her family has a long history in politics and regardless of party affiliation, they know how this game is played and have thrown some comments out there that they are “worried about her.” I hope she listens to her parents and doesn’t go down for these ass clowns. Trump will be dead/pardoned and she will still be in the prime of her life. Be smart, Hope!! Don’t cover for them!
She wasn’t smart to begin with, for even getting involved with Trump’s circus, so I doubt she will do the smart or right thing now.
Yes, that’s how I feel as well. She seems polite and well-raised, her role in this is baffling.
First, I would say this about a guy, too: Hope Hicks, with her deep set eyes (I have them, too, lol, but not her amazing bone structure), frequently looks like some bat/human hybrid harpy waiting patiently, patiently to suck your blood and soul out through your eyes.
Of course she obstructed justice. Has Mueller talked to Rhona Graff yet?
And these next few days should be awful. Rick Wilson, Angrier WH Staff and Counterchekist all say things are getting real.
(And a few days ago, Laurence Tribe tweeted the suggestion that he didn’t think Trump actually won in 2016. This was another notch in my series of small proof about the vote tallies being changed. There is no way the orange carcass won.)
Omg when I saw the header pic I thought she had soul sucking eyes.
I find her super pretty but do think she is guilty of wrong-doings.
Please let this be true. Please let them all go down, in flames.
They’re ALL going to look good in orange jumpsuits.
These traitors make Nixon look like a Boy Scout.
I’m looking forward to a new series inspired from this administration’s misses and conspiracies. You see, not a real story, but something along the lines of The Americans or Scandal. It’d be aweeesome!!! For Thursday nights. I have NO IDEA who could be in the cast but still. LOL.
Mueller is certainly not showing his hand in this high stakes game. When he decides to drop the bombshell it will certainly take out some big names in this administration. He is just waiting for the right time. 45 and company know something is coming and they are worried and trying to distract attention.
Maggie Haberman tweeted out this reminder: “Worth bearing in mind that Mueller has the text exchanges between Hope Hicks and Don Jr and has since last summer. It will be Corallo’s word versus those exchanges.”
It is mind blowing how incompetent the Trump Campaign/Transition/Administration is. I can’t believe how much wrong doing they did over electronic communication. Fools!
I cannot imagine the sheer volume of information Mueller has. We’re only hearing little bits and pieces. I believe they have the whole story laid out – in record time, because most of the criminal participants in this are incredibly stupid.
Oh my god. How is this still going on in America, as if it’s all completely normal? I cannot believe he is still POTUS. How has he not been turfed out, on his ‘arris, given all the shite and the stench and miasma from it, since even before he “won” office. (Obviously, I’m using that term very loosely). He has brought nothing but shame, disgrace, embarrassment, and ridicule, and tarnished the reputation of America, its people, government and the office of President in just a matter of months. This isn’t even touching on the treason, corruption, blatant nepotism or using the position and office of POTUS to rip off the country to further fill the Trump coffers. We’ve chucked out Prime Ministers fom both major parties for far, far less than this. Yes, I know the allegations must be proven, but sheesh. Sometimes I wonder (ok, worry) if he won’t soon be called The Teflon Don, because he gets away with it all.
This is how democracy dies. I am equally stunned at everything you said and more. While there are many thoughtful people calling out Cheeto Mussolini and his minions, it seems to me there are still large numbers of folks who swallow his BS hook, line, and sinker and vehemently support everything this administration says and does, even in the face of compelling, unequivocal evidence otherwise.
I used to wonder what I would have done during the Nazis’ rise to power. Would I have been brave enough to stand up for my beliefs? Would I have risked prison or death? Would I have hidden enemies of the Reich and helped them escape to safety? Now I do not have to wonder anymore. Every day feels like a long, hard slog through a morass of ignorance, hatred, criminality, and bigotry, and sadly I admit that I have become a little more guarded in what I say in public or among strangers. Honestly, I am losing hope that this country can be saved. It is heartbreaking to say that out loud, but I see *so many* parallels to other tolitarian regimes in history.
I have become angrier and warier too.
“This is how democracy dies.”
It can feel that way, but I disagree.
A COUP is how democracy dies. Violent overthrow of elected governments is how democracy dies.
An investigation, elected officials doing checks and balances, voters electing new representatives, impeachment processes, that is how democracy lives. While we want change right now, we must allow time for the system to have integrity.
Voting to change the House of Representatives in November is the MOST important thing we can do for this matter. We must bring consequences through democracy.
I like your optimism, but it’s dangerous to assume it takes a coup, to be honest. Hitler was put into office legally. So were his cohorts. All it takes is fear and a willingness to sacrifice morality for stability, and people will gladly support corrupt administrations.
The democratic process has to be respected, though. I think it is dangerous to encourage an overthrow of elected officials without first trying the legitimized tools that are available to citizens. We can’t just throw people out at whim.
I say it again: too many people voted for him (NOT ME) but I do not believe for one second that he won the electoral vote. At least not until Russia adjusted select states. It absolutely beggars belief that he won ALL the swing states that he needed to, even though several have been trending blue, including the state where Trump paid off Pam Bondi.
We have had problems with selective hacking of the vote since those machines rolled in practically everywhere in the election after 2000 (when the Florida manual counts ordered by the Florida Supreme Court were stopped by the US Supreme Court because of Bush; unofficial continuation of the recount showed Gore actually won). I knew instantly that this was the reaction to the “hanging chads” problem of the 2000 election : those machines simply made recounts impossible.
Events in Ohio in 2004 clearly pointed to malicious software shifting votes from Kerry to Bush. We should have insisted on paper backups for machines (checkable by voters before leaving the booth) and mandatory hand recounts of the paper ballots at that point. If we don’t have that for 2018 midterms, Democrats will have to win big enough to outrun the hackers. The stakes are high, there is no reason to believe that the Republicans won’t use every trick they have available, including manipulating vote counts in selected areas.
Trump won the required electoral votes by about 80,000 votes total in a tiny number of states. That’s within machine error. Millions of dollars were raised for recounts in three states but the Republicans blocked them in court. Hard to know how much good the recounts would do, since so many machines did not have paper backup. The machines also were not forensically examined. Manual recounts of paper backup should be a routine double check on our elections, thatnis the simplest way around the malicious capabilities of modern technology. We are stupid not to do this.
Electoral votes are assigned to states based on out-of-date population figures. Sparsely populated states can have a disproportionate effect on the electoral votes as a result. A California voter is worth 2 or 3 times less than a Wyoming voter for the electoral vote total. This has to be fixed since it is obviously unfair, but that also helped Trump win.
Gerrymandering and voter suppression have to be fought as well. Russians are not the only source of such interference in our elections.
Alison Williams should play Hope in the movie, yes?
Yes! Can we start dream casting the biopic now? I’m hung up on who would portray Don Jr. and Jared. Thoughts, internet?
John Slattery for Mike Pence, hands down.
And Casey Wilson for Sarah Yuckabee (typo stays) Sanders.
I may be way off base here, but I vote Michael Cera, with his soft voice, for Jared. Oh, and as we discussed above, Keri Russell to play Hope Hicks.
I could see Michael Cera as the Kush. Or what about Jesse Eisenberg?
Mueller has a plan to a) talk to Mark Corallo and, using his testimony, b) offer Hope Hicks a deal: you won’t go to federal prison if you flip on Emperor Zero.
It’s now a race. Will Mueller crash EZ and his goons before EZ goes ballistic and tries to outright fire Rod Rosenstein/curtail Mueller’s investigation?
My money is all in on Team Mueller!
Hang on to yer hats, friends; it’s going to get crazy.
As if it isn’t already crazy! This “release the memo” stuff really had me tossing and turning until I read this morning the Nunes apparently tampered with the final version. That reassured me a little bit that it would be discredited but then I remember that nothing matters anymore to the deplorables. I hope you’re right about Mueller winning the race!
Esmom:
Not trying to be disrespectful, but do you see the symbolism in the GOP train crash thst occurred yesterday?
@Eric – my first thought was Karma raising it’s head.
Eric, Yes, immediately. But not as immediately as the wing nuts screaming that the “libtards were cheering about it.” I. am. exhausted.
The Democrats on the committee have a point by point rebuttal to Nunes’ little memo. Methinks that will oops be leaked immediately if he releases his memo. They can redact any parts affecting national security themselves.
Nunes must be involved in the Russia thing way past his hairline. He’s protecting himself, not President Tweeter. He started acting bonkers when he realized Russians were under surveillance and authorized people had asked for Americans on the phone with them to be “unmasked” (identities revealed). My bet is that he was one of the those Americans. He has been disrupting the investigation ever since.
I think you’re right, jwoolman. I think Nunes fears that he has been caught in his own Russian crimes.
Oh come on. We all know there’s a dead man switch or a hundred of them. If Rosenstein or Mueller gets poop-canned, indictments will rain like manna from heaven.
I agree, I think the special prosecutors team is well prepared for Dump trying to take off the head. But it won’t matter.
What are your thoughts on the timing of Mueller’s findings being concluded and released? Is it better to wait until there is a Dem controlled House (hopefully), or is it better for him to drop it sooner in order to prevent Trump from derailing the entire thing? If someone from his inner team (Kushner, his sons) were to be indicted before the final conclusion is made, do you think that would be helpful pressure on Trump (cause a forced error)? Or would it provoke him to do something incredibly destructive?
I trust Mueller, I just don’t know what the “best case scenario” is right now.
Mueller brought in state authorities early. There are big financial crimes involved. The states are undoubtedly ready to move in with their own indictments, so Presidential pardons won’t keep Trump people (or Trump) out of bigly legal trouble.
Hopefully Trump will be persuaded to resign and find a nice comfy place for exile that won’t extradite him. (Dubai would work, assuming he can extract funds stashed offshore to maintain the lifestyle.)
I’m on Team Mueller for the win. Even though everything is starting to really ramp up with the memo, the finger pointing, the resignations and the firings–it really does seem we are reaching peak crazy before Mueller brings down the hammer. They are just trying to send out a veritable hurricane of BS, hoping beyond hope that something, one thing, ANY thing will stick. And has it? No. Oh sure it makes the news cycles, but is anyone really buying it? Some are, but many, many people aren’t. No one here is gullible enough to fall for that Clown Nunes’ memo–and I’m sure millions of others aren’t either.
Also remember: These people are some of the world’s stupidest criminals. Some are just flat-out dumb, sure, but especially where Trump’s family is concerned they’ve got “the stupids” from two directions: 1. They really are dumb. Like seriously, stupid. 2. They are spoiled and complacent because they’ve always had money. Do you think Donald Jr or Eric or Ivanka ever “duked it out” so to speak with other kids and eventually as adults? Have they ever had to work hard for what they had? Have they ever had to be “smart” and “outmaneuver” someone for. . . anything? No. They work for their dad, or they whine and sue someone when they don’t get their way, or they fire people who they don’t like or give them what they want. They have ZERO ability to be manipulative, to pull the strings behind the scenes to get what they want without others knowing it. They’ve never had to actually *be smarter* than anyone–ever. So the fact that their criminal activities are so incredibly sloppy is in someways, not surprising. They just think they will buy, threaten, fire or sue their way out of the Russian problem. I think when they all realize that all of their bluster and threats won’t help them–I expect them all to turn on each other and point fingers at each other about who did what.
Right now, they are all doing the dumbest thing possible–they are poking the Bear (FBI + DOJ) with a sharp stick and taunting it. Does anyone think that career FBI / DOJ people who have worked and sacrificed their whole life and sometimes put their life on the line for this country are gonna roll over for Dotard and Co? Hardly. Of all the people, departments etc. they should be “nice” to–the FBI and DOJ should be on top of their list. But no, they are trying to gaslight them, too. Stupid, stupid, stupid.
Robert Mueller and his team are smarter, tougher, harder and determined–all things this administration lacks. And even though I have my very, very, VERY cynical days thinking we are all screwed, I still believe in Mueller and his team will win in the end. Sorry for the rant!!
If…and that’s a HUGE if, at some point this all leads to impeachment, I’ll be watching EVERY SINGLE republican in both houses to see how surprised they can act. They CHOSE party over country a long time ago and they won’t get to play dumb. If they have any decency left …oh wait…
Those weasels Ryan and McConnell who spin more than Reagan’s head in the Exorcist…He drained the swamp, alright. He just kept the wrong part…
Of course Hope Hicks is in on everything. They all are. It’s not like Cheeto sat alone in his room conspiring via tin can and string with Putie. He had to have his pants pressed by Hope and eat a Big Mac brought in by Chris Christie while he schemed! Hope will flip.
Yes to the eyes. She could have played aside Pacino in Devil’s Advocate.
this girl is so stupid. she needs to quit, get a lawyer and go to mueller – TODAY. wear a wire. be an american hero!
doe she realize she is being completely set up to take the fall for all of this?!
YOU IN DANGER GIRL
Like Melania’s bad wig, there is way too much fall for any one person to take all the blame.
That’s the thing I don’t understand. How anyone on Trump’s team could trust him to not throw them under the bus. He has talked crap about all of his former employees. He has no loyalty when they are no longer useful to him.
I can’t believe this woman is allegedly 29 years old. That’s the hardest looking 29 I’ve ever seen. Is that what happens to your face when you sell your soul to Satan?
Holy shit, she’s 29?? I was just thinking that she’s actually really good looking for her age (late 30s at the LEAST).
The Orange Turd is clearly involved in cancelling the interview that was set up with Hopeless and the house intelligence committee vis-a-vis the Russia probe. The WH tried to blame the cancellation on Bannon’s refusal to answer many of the committee’s questions over what he said were “issues related to executive privilege”. That’s utter bullsh*t. She knows so much I’m surprised she’s not running to Mueller to spill all of the beans and begging for him to save her.
