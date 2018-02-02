Duchess Kate wears a $900 ski jacket from Kjus in Norway: cute or meh?

Now I get it: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a Norway-Sweden tour just so they could go skiing! It’s my favorite kind of conspiracy: a dumb one about how William and Kate love to go on vacation (and something about buttons and wigs). In truth, I don’t think that Will and Kate pulled off, like, twenty separate events in four days JUST so they could fit in a ski trip. But I bet it didn’t hurt either!
Anyway, yeah, I was wrong – I thought the Dolce & Gabbana coat was going to be the last “fashion moment” from William and Kate’s four-day tour. Turns out, they had another item on their royal itinerary: skiing at the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, and hanging out with junior ski jumpers. For this event, Kate changed clothes – she wore a £650 ($900) jacket from Kjus and a €30 beanie from Barts. I’m sort of more interested in her ski pants, because this is one of the few times I’ve seen her in a pair of pants that weren’t skin-tight. But sure, let’s talk about the jacket! I like it? Those are not the colors I would have put on Kate, but the jacket is cute.
Sidenote: as I’ve been editing the photos from the Norway leg of this tour, I’ve come to the opinion that Crown Prince Haakon is a zaddy and I would.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The jacket is different, I like it on her. It’s a little risky for Kate I think! Good for her. And she looks cute in the hat. It’s nice to see her be a real person.
Risky? It’s a sporty puffy jacket. We’ve seen her in them before.
IKR, but just think about how high that bar is and it makes sense.
Me too and I think these colours really suit her – she’s glowing. The style for ski jackets these days is bright, visible colours – so you’re easy to spot, especially off-piste.
Also FYI Kaiser, I’m not sure if you were just joking but pregnant women generally don’t ski. Way too dangerous. Did Kate actually ski?
Maybe it’s also a bit of a nod to the flag of Norway? And snow PANTS! No leggings or jeggings in sight! Anyway, she looks great, happy… and playful! Did you see her throwing a little snowball at William? Very cute 😊
She always looks cute in sport-related casual pieces. I like this on her.
Crown Prince Haakon is EVERYTHING. I’m meh on athletic wear all around. Gimme jewels and dresses and pants suits haha
He’s kind, gentle, intelligent and very keen on the environment. He met Mette Marit at the same festival I’ve been to many times, and she and I looks decidedly similar. *Thinks sadly about what I missed out on*
I like the ski pants! See kate? Look how great you look in pants that aren’t skin tight. Please rock that look more often.
I love the pants on her.
The jacket is cute, doesn’t appear to be worth that amount of money, but I’m sure high end ski wear is pricey.
I think she was going for the colors of the Norwegian flag? Minus the blue because that was impossible to find? I’m not sure. That red wouldn’t be super flattering on most people but it’s entirely possible she’s imitating the Queen in wearing colors you can pick out from far away? Williams outfit is really good. Maybe he’s the blue?
Yep – together they are the full flag. Very couple-y thing to do. It makes me like the jacket a bit less, actually. Knowing now it’s part of their planned visual.
Maybe, but the jacket is really in Denmarks colours and not the Norwegian hue of red either.
Yes, that’s why I’m thinking she tried but this was the closest they could get without having jackets made for thousands of pounds? I don’t know. I see no other reason for this jacket. It’s … not super flattering. Overall they do look good though.
I feel like a moron talking exclusively about their appearances during this tour but … is there anything else to talk about? It’s not like they’re in North Korea, trying to solve that sh*tshow all by themselves.
The jacket is from Kjus, the sportswear label that Norwegian alpin skier Lasse Kjus. I think that’s probably why she choose it.
Nah, I feel you. I’m Norwegian and I honestly I didn’t remembered that they were coming here before I read about it here, haha.
Getting a ski outfit in Norway that matches those flag colours would be no problem at all. Norway has snow for 4-6 months each year, and 70-80% of people there goes skiing. You wouldn’t believe the selection in winter sports clothing. Red, white and blue are undoubtedly the most popular and traditional colours for skiers too.
Agree about C-P Haakon. Would is right!
We’ve seen her in ski jackets before, so I’m not sure why this is “risky” as someone said.
I like the jacket. She looks nice in bright colors.
I like it, she looks good, but it’s not something that I’d spend $900 for
Yup. It’s fine but not for $900.
Does anyone have the ID on Mette-Marit’s ski jacket?
It’s an Amundsen Peak Anorak, at €499.
thanks!
Good god WHY must her clothes always be new and super expensive? She’s not a model or fashionista or anything!
I’ve never been a fan of Kate or her wardrobe, but she’s often seen wearing dresses and coats that she wore multiple times in the past, sometimes from years in the past. Quite a bit, her clothes are inexpensive and it’s why her fans are able to easily by the same outfits right after they see her wear it
This pregnancy is the first time she has repeated clothing on the regular in all 7yrs that she has been a royal.
She started out with relatively cheap clothing which became more expensive and bespoke with each passing year culminating in a brand new outfit for each engagement in 2017. The few repeats of clothing happened more frequently in her early years. In the past 2yrs between pregnancies, she’s repeated less than 10outfits. Since she styles them the same way every single time, the repeats are memorable.
The media makes a big deal of the very few repeats and brand her thrifty when in reality she only repeats handbags/ clutches and possibly shoes.
I know. She needs a whole palace just for her coats. It’s not right.
I’m in no way a Kate apologist, and I have certainly joined the voices wondering why she doesn’t wear pants more often. But! I notice that the article here is snarky about Kate’s “skintight pants,” while the article on Meghan raves that she’s wearing pants. I would argue that Meghan’s pants for that suit are cut pretty close to her body too. KM is derided for wearing skintight while Meghan is lauded for her tailoring. Seems like a double standard to me. (Said as someone who loves the outfit that Meghan wore, by the way).
Remember the jeggings and weddgy shoes? Wow were those pants skin tight for every event.
There’s a difference between tailored pants and pants that cut off your circulation.
I think it’s because we never see Kate in ‘pants’ (sorry, I’m British and we all revert to 5 year olds when underwear is mentioned) that aren’t skintight. Girlfriend loves her sprayed-on jeggings, us, not so much.
On the other hand, Kate in any sort of pants can only ever be a good thing. Long gone are the days when she flashed us on every tour. Hopefully….
She wore trousers here – http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/06/16/13/41780BB300000578-4610494-image-a-116_1497615953995.jpg
We have definitely seen her in non-skinny jean pants:
https://goo.gl/images/x3bBMb
https://goo.gl/images/iC13wT
https://goo.gl/images/jvMEka
Though skinny jeans are FOR SURE her preferred style and I wish she would vary it up. I actually wonder if one of the reasons she doesn’t wear pants more often is that she’s long-waisted and doesn’t love the way her proportions look in separates? With dresses, she can give the illusion that her legs are longer by messing with where the waist on the dress falls.
That was once in seven years and so it is the exception that proves the rule.
The pants Kate wears and prefers, though, are jeggings or skinny jeans. Quite a difference in style and fit.
Double standard? Heck no – it’s pointing out that Meghan is wearing tailored pants that are close-fitting, but not skin tight. Kate’s jeans/pants are always so tight you can see every curve of her leg muscles and butt.
We’ve seen Meghan in skinny jeans and they were not a second skin, so, it should be possible for Kate to wear skinny jeans that don’t fit like Superman’s latex suit.
lest we forget http://www.celebitchy.com/378629/duchess_kate_in_her_fave_j_brand_jeggings_to_the_commonwealth_games_cute/
What’s wrong with that outfit?
I love hair in that photo, long with long layers. I have liked her hair to her shoulders for a change, but love her hair most like in this photo.
I don’t recall Kate ever wearing slacks. She wears jeggings.
Ya know, because something like 90% of women ages 15-40 own and wear skinny jeans because they’ve been in style for over a decade, but God forbid if Kate does it. We must stone her for it.
There was actually a study done a few years ago and the results showed that women who wear skinny jeans are happier and more confident than women who wear looser styled jeans. Weird, I know.
Kate has fantastic, sporty legs which seems to be the main problem for many commentors here.
Kate wears dress: “urghh why does she always dress so old? Why can’t she show some skin like a modern woman. Why can’t she wear pants?”
Kate wear pants or a short dress: “urgh why does she always dress so young and downright slutty? Skirt too short for her role. Jeans too tight. Why is she showing her butt?”.
There is no comparison to Meghan’s tailored, cigarette-cut pants and Kate’s painted-on jeggings. She literally had visible cameltoe in some photos of the Olympic events.
When William’s pants are tighter than Kate’s…
The clothes and press for this tour have been boring. Even Victoria who I love couldn t even make this tour exciting
She always looks good in sport attire, and I would like to suppose she didn’t fit in anything, so she bought something new. Anyhow the outfits in these tour have been mainly Hideous, I really am astonished that she has an stylist. Today a Faily Mail article compared her to Camilla…. Fashionwise….
P.d. I don’t understand what is wrong with skinny jeans … I’m from Spain, and I work i. the medical field and me and my coworkers wear those everywhere, for meetings, for rounds, in the practice… And I don’t have such nice legs… I know it is against protocol, but such hate for skinny jeans ….
There is a difference between skinny jeans and jeggings. Kate tends to wear jeggings rather than skinny jeans.
Yes, I know that they are not the same, but jeggins with a tailored blazer and nice stilettos are chic, especially with slim and toned legs (such as Kate’s). I really don’t find slacks so flattering, and considering that she’s always so matronly dressed, I would take a jegging over another 60′s inspired dress.
It’s cute, I want that jacket!
Honking for Haakon – total zaddy!
$900 isn’t that extravagant. Some ski jackets are very pricy. I have a Spyder jacket that cost more than $900, and I’m nowhere near as rich as the royals, so this is almost thrifty for Kate.
Kate looks beautiful in these pics.
