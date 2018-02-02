Duchess Kate wears a $900 ski jacket from Kjus in Norway: cute or meh?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holmenkollen Ski Jump

Now I get it: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a Norway-Sweden tour just so they could go skiing! It’s my favorite kind of conspiracy: a dumb one about how William and Kate love to go on vacation (and something about buttons and wigs). In truth, I don’t think that Will and Kate pulled off, like, twenty separate events in four days JUST so they could fit in a ski trip. But I bet it didn’t hurt either!

Anyway, yeah, I was wrong – I thought the Dolce & Gabbana coat was going to be the last “fashion moment” from William and Kate’s four-day tour. Turns out, they had another item on their royal itinerary: skiing at the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, and hanging out with junior ski jumpers. For this event, Kate changed clothes – she wore a £650 ($900) jacket from Kjus and a €30 beanie from Barts. I’m sort of more interested in her ski pants, because this is one of the few times I’ve seen her in a pair of pants that weren’t skin-tight. But sure, let’s talk about the jacket! I like it? Those are not the colors I would have put on Kate, but the jacket is cute.

Sidenote: as I’ve been editing the photos from the Norway leg of this tour, I’ve come to the opinion that Crown Prince Haakon is a zaddy and I would.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch nursery children taking part in a skiing lesson

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holmenkollen Ski Jump

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Duchess Kate wears a $900 ski jacket from Kjus in Norway: cute or meh?”

  1. savu says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:24 am

    The jacket is different, I like it on her. It’s a little risky for Kate I think! Good for her. And she looks cute in the hat. It’s nice to see her be a real person.

    Reply
  2. Liberty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:31 am

    She always looks cute in sport-related casual pieces. I like this on her.

    Reply
  3. Hh says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Crown Prince Haakon is EVERYTHING. I’m meh on athletic wear all around. Gimme jewels and dresses and pants suits haha

    Reply
  4. Scal says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I like the ski pants! See kate? Look how great you look in pants that aren’t skin tight. Please rock that look more often.

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I think she was going for the colors of the Norwegian flag? Minus the blue because that was impossible to find? I’m not sure. That red wouldn’t be super flattering on most people but it’s entirely possible she’s imitating the Queen in wearing colors you can pick out from far away? Williams outfit is really good. Maybe he’s the blue? :-)

    Reply
    • RuddyZooKeeper says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

      Yep – together they are the full flag. Very couple-y thing to do. It makes me like the jacket a bit less, actually. Knowing now it’s part of their planned visual.

      Reply
    • Tobbs says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Maybe, but the jacket is really in Denmarks colours and not the Norwegian hue of red either.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:56 am

        Yes, that’s why I’m thinking she tried but this was the closest they could get without having jackets made for thousands of pounds? I don’t know. I see no other reason for this jacket. It’s … not super flattering. Overall they do look good though.

        I feel like a moron talking exclusively about their appearances during this tour but … is there anything else to talk about? It’s not like they’re in North Korea, trying to solve that sh*tshow all by themselves.

      • Tobbs says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:22 am

        The jacket is from Kjus, the sportswear label that Norwegian alpin skier Lasse Kjus. I think that’s probably why she choose it.

        Nah, I feel you. I’m Norwegian and I honestly I didn’t remembered that they were coming here before I read about it here, haha.

      • Ankhel says:
        February 2, 2018 at 2:23 pm

        Getting a ski outfit in Norway that matches those flag colours would be no problem at all. Norway has snow for 4-6 months each year, and 70-80% of people there goes skiing. You wouldn’t believe the selection in winter sports clothing. Red, white and blue are undoubtedly the most popular and traditional colours for skiers too.

  6. Jo says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Agree about C-P Haakon. Would is right!

    Reply
  7. Becks says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:34 am

    We’ve seen her in ski jackets before, so I’m not sure why this is “risky” as someone said.
    I like the jacket. She looks nice in bright colors.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I like it, she looks good, but it’s not something that I’d spend $900 for

    Reply
  9. CynicalCeleste says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Does anyone have the ID on Mette-Marit’s ski jacket?

    Reply
  10. Gutterflower says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Good god WHY must her clothes always be new and super expensive? She’s not a model or fashionista or anything!

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      February 2, 2018 at 11:29 am

      I’ve never been a fan of Kate or her wardrobe, but she’s often seen wearing dresses and coats that she wore multiple times in the past, sometimes from years in the past. Quite a bit, her clothes are inexpensive and it’s why her fans are able to easily by the same outfits right after they see her wear it

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:41 am

        This pregnancy is the first time she has repeated clothing on the regular in all 7yrs that she has been a royal.

        She started out with relatively cheap clothing which became more expensive and bespoke with each passing year culminating in a brand new outfit for each engagement in 2017. The few repeats of clothing happened more frequently in her early years. In the past 2yrs between pregnancies, she’s repeated less than 10outfits. Since she styles them the same way every single time, the repeats are memorable.

        The media makes a big deal of the very few repeats and brand her thrifty when in reality she only repeats handbags/ clutches and possibly shoes.

    • crazydaisy says:
      February 2, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I know. She needs a whole palace just for her coats. It’s not right.

      Reply
  11. Nola says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I’m in no way a Kate apologist, and I have certainly joined the voices wondering why she doesn’t wear pants more often. But! I notice that the article here is snarky about Kate’s “skintight pants,” while the article on Meghan raves that she’s wearing pants. I would argue that Meghan’s pants for that suit are cut pretty close to her body too. KM is derided for wearing skintight while Meghan is lauded for her tailoring. Seems like a double standard to me. (Said as someone who loves the outfit that Meghan wore, by the way).

    Reply
  12. Va Va Kaboom says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:21 am

    When William’s pants are tighter than Kate’s…

    Reply
  13. Guest says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The clothes and press for this tour have been boring. Even Victoria who I love couldn t even make this tour exciting

    Reply
  14. Ellaus says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:40 am

    She always looks good in sport attire, and I would like to suppose she didn’t fit in anything, so she bought something new. Anyhow the outfits in these tour have been mainly Hideous, I really am astonished that she has an stylist. Today a Faily Mail article compared her to Camilla…. Fashionwise….

    P.d. I don’t understand what is wrong with skinny jeans … I’m from Spain, and I work i. the medical field and me and my coworkers wear those everywhere, for meetings, for rounds, in the practice… And I don’t have such nice legs… I know it is against protocol, but such hate for skinny jeans ….

    Reply
  15. Harryg says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:53 am

    It’s cute, I want that jacket!

    Reply
  16. burnsie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Honking for Haakon – total zaddy!

    Reply
  17. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    $900 isn’t that extravagant. Some ski jackets are very pricy. I have a Spyder jacket that cost more than $900, and I’m nowhere near as rich as the royals, so this is almost thrifty for Kate.

    Reply
  18. Joannie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Kate looks beautiful in these pics.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment