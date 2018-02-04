Justin Timberlake will probably ‘perform’ with Hologram Prince at the Super Bowl

Only white dudes get “second chances,” which is how Justin Timberlake got Super Bowl Half-Time gig this year. He will perform at this evening’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis. I was expecting it to be The Justin Timberlake Show, because everything is The Justin Timberlake Show. He can’t even walk a red carpet to support his wife’s Golden Globe nomination without turning it into The “Look At Me, I Am Justin Timberlake, The Most Important Person In The World” Show. But reports now say that Justin is going to share the stage with someone very special: Prince. Or, Hologram Prince. Nope.
Sources inside rehearsal tell us JT did 4 run-throughs, just on Thursday. We’re told one was a dress rehearsal that was taped for emergency … just in case anything happens to JT and he can’t perform.
Our sources also reveal there are no ‘NSYNC or Janet Jackson cameos planned … so anyone hoping for a reunion or redemption … you can pretty much abandon all hope. HOWEVER, we’re told Justin does have one pretty cool trick up his sleeve — a hologram to honor … wait for it … Prince, in his hometown. Of course, plans and strategies can change … but an overhaul at this point seems unlikely.
First they hologram’d Tupac at Coachella and I said nothing. Then they hologram’d Prince for the Super Bowl, and now I’m saying something: BITCH PLEASE. I guess now that Justin is “white again,” he can only cavort with African-Americans if they’re in hologram form. Granted, I understand why Timberlake would want to do something to honor Prince in his hometown. But the best way to honor him would be, like, just setting up some huge video monitors and replaying Prince’s infamous Half-Time show where he sang “Purple Rain” as actual rain poured down.
Two more points: it was widely believed for YEARS before Prince’s death that he never really cared for Justin Timberlake personally or professionally. Two, Prince found the whole “hologram performance” thing to be macabre AF.
I do think it’s possible they could do a tasteful tribute. JT is genuinely a fan. But if they screw it up… Prince said, in a 1998 Guitar World interview, that some of the posthumous virtual performances were “demonic”. pic.twitter.com/eZL52Rdv2G
— Anil Dash (@anildash) February 3, 2018
The More You Know: OG Prince would have found Hologram Prince to be demonic. While I hate to even suggest this, perhaps it would much less offensive if Justin just, I don’t know, covered a Prince song? It’s still going to suck, of course. But Prince explicitly did not want to come back in hologram form. Respect that. Incidentally, Prince’s brother said on Twitter this weekend that Hologram Prince isn’t going to happen, but honestly… this sounds exactly like something Justin Timberlake would do.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He’s such a dick, I cannot stand this vile egomaniac.
Well, dude was iced out of the MJ MTV VMAs tribute so… naw dude, I doubt that Prince fans will stand for this. Hello… Madonna tried it… didn’t wash at all.
If the hologram Prince walks up to Justin, slaps him upside the head and says” Bitch please, this is how you do a halftime show” Then Janet Jackson struts on stage to do a duet with the hologram Prince. THAT would be acceptable
If only! Prince’s response of “sexy didn’t go anywhere” to JT’s “Sexy Back” was on point & priceless. And knowing that Prince was against the use of holigramming deceased artists only makes JT (and the producers, too) look like more of a narcissistic douchebag. Who knew that was possible?
Yep and JT was super petty towards him because of it. Largely rumored that Give It to Me was partly about Prince and Janet.
Seriously more reason for me to skip the super bowl. I cannot believe his estate would do this to Prince
Did Prince say that? Hahaha, definitely priceless!
Ha! Now THAT halftime show with JT is one I WOULD watch! Lol
Several news channels here have already slapped down the rumours of a hologram of Prince retutning. And apparently Janet Jackson said no, too.
#janetjacksonappreciationday is trending on twitter
Apparently if it was going to happen it’s not anymore. Someone clued the Man of the Woods in to Prince’s comments. Don’t ever tell me about celebrities: “oh they MUST have known that”. They don’t. They’re mostly narcissistic and oblivious.
Thank goodness for that.
This vaguely talented (I’m being generous) douchebro asshat is not fit to clean Princes’ boots. I hope someone can stop him before he does something this stupid. Leave Prince alone, JT! And you suck btw.
This “Man of the Woods” sh*t…he should go there and stay there.
Boooo! Hisss! You suck Timberfake and you will never have an ounce of the talent Prince had ! 😡
#NeverForget
That’s all.
Everyone’s a Prince fan now. Where were you when he was alive?
We were here, thankfully he could speak for himself, something he is not able to now, which is why people are doing so in his behalf.
Girl, what you talking about? Everybody loved and still loves Prince. He’s no longer here to throw shade and give a side eye to this bs, so we’re doing it for him.
Wtf kind of question is this? I’ve been down for Prince since I was FOUR YEARS OLD-the Purple Rain cassette was the first tape I ever owned. I’ve been here since DAY ONE, honey.
Because a lot of people had forgotten him and, unfortunately, were only reminded when he died. If you haven’t bought a Prince album since “Purple Rain” in 1984, you AREN’T fan. He had about a million incarnations since then.
Are you fan police? I even watched new girl just to see and hear him.
Unless the guest act (Janet, prince, etc) 4 member/5th harmonys his ass off stage and takes over, this sh!tshow will not be watchable.
I’m going to be watching Janet Jackson and Prince videos on YouTube while this halftime “show” is going on.
I may poke my head on (Black) Twitter around that time, if I’m not asleep.
Looks like Shiela E is the only one looking out for Prince’s legacy because she confirmed it’s not happening.
That and the fact that Prince was trending yesterday may have clued JT’s team that WE DONT WANT
This is some Black Mirror “Black Museum” bull$&@. Pure digital slavery.
Specifically, Timberlake beefed with Prince in the past when Prince made it clear he didn’t respect him, and now he intends to marionette him to the service of his lame-ass career? NO. Shame on his estate for allowing this.
A good sum-up in this Twitter thread:
https://mobile.twitter.com/angelinaburnett/status/959879225808273408
Ugh, No.
Nobody watch it!!! I can’t boycott because I don’t watch anyway, but please, everyone turn away during halftime.
Hell yes. And I hope the stadium audience boos.
What a message for the NFL to send after these years of black players standing up for the rights to dignity and life of fellow African-Americans. Literally: “we’ll make you dance to our tune.”
#NeverForget!!! Prince is a GOD. Timberlake who?
He’s not fit to share a stage with Limp Bizkit, let alone the genius that was Prince. Ugh. Go away, Timberlake, no-one’s buying your bs anymore.
I got a second hand embarrassment watching that corny asz hillbilly Man of the woods music video he released a few days ago.
I am so happy about this. I needed another reason to hate Timberfak.
Rock in heaven, Prince
I almost want JT to do it so it can epically fail, once again ruin a Super Bowl halftime show and in the end, blame the hologram for the failure.
On another note, thank you to CB for opening my eyes to this douche knob and helping me discover my absolute disdain for this boob.
OH, this guy.
I loathe JT. And now I loathe him even more. He actually rented out Prnce’s Paisley Park estate since Thursday, for pre-SB parties, which totally disgusts me. JT is a narcissistic pipsqueak trampling upon the footsteps of true genius.
He really is full of himself, isn’t he? I hope he gets booed out of Minneapolis this evening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on another site reminded me that Prince was a Jehovah’s Witness and they wondered if the use of the word demonic was more literal than we’re all thinking. I know nothing about the religion but thought it was an interesting take. JT sucks and I’m super over his whole “use black people for fame but don’t acknowledge it” and “I have an album coming out, time to put Britney Spears’ name to get publicity.” I don’t get how this self centered pos is still a thing
I would rather see Ringo than this tool
Ringo could get on stage and point and laugh at JT while holding his Oscar in his hand. Sigh, dreams…
I am watching the Super Bowl to watch my beloved Patriots. I will NOT be watching the halftime show because Timberlake is such a douchebag for letting Janet take the fall in the 2001 one.
When bis name was announced as the halftime show performance, I said here I didn’t care if my team (Patriots) didn’t make to the Superbowl.
Oh well… I will probably watch just half of the game and excuse myself before the halftime show begins.
I will not give this narcissitic douch any airtime. My time is precious…
Ps: Leave Prince alone, opportunistic little b!tch!
You mean JT who also had a listening event at Paisley Park sponsored by Am Ex with beer for sale – directly contradicting Prince’s wishes? Yeah, he’s a dick.
I think hologram performances are wrong anyway, but especially if the guy specifically said he doesn’t agree with them. I hope that doesn’t happen.
This is so disgusting and disturbing on so many levels. The use of Black people as foils for his mediocre music. His riding on the coattails of an artist who so clearly disdained him. Him selling alcohol at Paisley Park, which Prince would not have agreed to. He is so utterly disrespectful. It is at times like these that I am grateful for social media, so that people can continue to call his ass out.
No respect for black people
No respect for Prince as an artist
No respect for his religion
No respect for his wishes
Am i missing something? Cannot believe George Micheal had a crush on the little ahole jay tea.
Agreed. f’ing appalling.
Is he still as popular as he used to be? I’ve hardly heard people talk about this new album of his. If he goes through with this, he’s going to grow incredibly unpopular very quickly.
I heard the half time show is twice as long this year. JT said there’s going to be things “never done” at a half-time show before. He must have “guests” or why on earth would he need double the time? I’m guessing JT himself is not going to sing any Prince songs. I think he’s going to have a “guest” do one or two Prince songs, so if there is backlash, it will go towards the “guest” instead. I def don’t think Janet will be there…not if she has any self-respect. I do think Britney might though !
It’s been confirmed that there is no hologram of Prince by Sheila E.
That being said, he will probably cover a song or 2?
He’s an incredible performer and puts 110% into his performances. I’ll watch halftime just because of him.
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay is trending on Twitter.
Bahahahaha hahahaha hahahaha
#NeverForget
I can’t stand this narcissistic douche and his squeakyass voice. How on earth did he get the half-time show?
Janet said she won’t be There, THANK GOD.
THANK GOD.
He was going to do it. The only reason he isn’t was the backlash, which was loud and universal. This punk…I despise him.
So many people mad about the Janet Jackson fiasco when she was in on it…
Just another reason to avoid the Superbowl. I am not interested, but this means I won’t even tune in for the halftime show.
I can’t stand the vile created known as Timberlake. He looks creepy af. Like he just left a white power retreat in Idaho.
