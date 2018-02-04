Justin Timberlake will probably ‘perform’ with Hologram Prince at the Super Bowl

Embed from Getty Images

Only white dudes get “second chances,” which is how Justin Timberlake got Super Bowl Half-Time gig this year. He will perform at this evening’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis. I was expecting it to be The Justin Timberlake Show, because everything is The Justin Timberlake Show. He can’t even walk a red carpet to support his wife’s Golden Globe nomination without turning it into The “Look At Me, I Am Justin Timberlake, The Most Important Person In The World” Show. But reports now say that Justin is going to share the stage with someone very special: Prince. Or, Hologram Prince. Nope.

Sources inside rehearsal tell us JT did 4 run-throughs, just on Thursday. We’re told one was a dress rehearsal that was taped for emergency … just in case anything happens to JT and he can’t perform. Our sources also reveal there are no ‘NSYNC or Janet Jackson cameos planned … so anyone hoping for a reunion or redemption … you can pretty much abandon all hope. HOWEVER, we’re told Justin does have one pretty cool trick up his sleeve — a hologram to honor … wait for it … Prince, in his hometown. Of course, plans and strategies can change … but an overhaul at this point seems unlikely.

[From TMZ]

First they hologram’d Tupac at Coachella and I said nothing. Then they hologram’d Prince for the Super Bowl, and now I’m saying something: BITCH PLEASE. I guess now that Justin is “white again,” he can only cavort with African-Americans if they’re in hologram form. Granted, I understand why Timberlake would want to do something to honor Prince in his hometown. But the best way to honor him would be, like, just setting up some huge video monitors and replaying Prince’s infamous Half-Time show where he sang “Purple Rain” as actual rain poured down.

Two more points: it was widely believed for YEARS before Prince’s death that he never really cared for Justin Timberlake personally or professionally. Two, Prince found the whole “hologram performance” thing to be macabre AF.

I do think it’s possible they could do a tasteful tribute. JT is genuinely a fan. But if they screw it up… Prince said, in a 1998 Guitar World interview, that some of the posthumous virtual performances were “demonic”. pic.twitter.com/eZL52Rdv2G — Anil Dash (@anildash) February 3, 2018

The More You Know: OG Prince would have found Hologram Prince to be demonic. While I hate to even suggest this, perhaps it would much less offensive if Justin just, I don’t know, covered a Prince song? It’s still going to suck, of course. But Prince explicitly did not want to come back in hologram form. Respect that. Incidentally, Prince’s brother said on Twitter this weekend that Hologram Prince isn’t going to happen, but honestly… this sounds exactly like something Justin Timberlake would do.

Embed from Getty Images