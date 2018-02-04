Donald Trump: those cognitive test questions screening for dementia were ‘hard’

I don’t even know how to describe what happened on Friday, when the White House released the Nunes Memo. We all knew Donald Bigly would release the memo – after all, his sh-thole staffers probably wrote the damn thing in the first place, and the histrionics about “release the memo” were just a huge dirty trick, a political feint in bad faith, a dry run for the larger war to come WHEN Donald Bigly tries to fire Robert Mueller.
The Nunes Memo basically throws glitter into everyone’s eyes and hopes that people will be temporarily blinded and just believe what the GOP says about the memo, rather than read what the memo actually says. The TL;DR version is the FBI investigated Carter Page for good reason. The FBI sought and received legal warrants to monitor his communications and his person. The GOP wants you to believe that this is all some gigantic conspiracy theory involving Christopher Steele – whose dossier is NOT discredited – the FBI, the DOJ and the Democrats. They want you to believe that career FBI agents who are registered Republicans are biased against Donald Trump because something something. It’s all pretty f–king dumb. What shocked me was that reporters actually called it what it was on-air and in print: a really dumb, manufactured political bulls–t scandal.
Now, is this whole Nunes Memo thing over? Of course not. I have a strong suspicion that this coming week is going to be a f–king doozy. So until the sh-thole hits the fan, please enjoy this sad story about the Stable Genius.
President Trump bragged about his recent performance on a cognitive test at an RNC meeting Thursday, telling the crowd that he’s one of the rare few who can identify drawings of animals. The comments came after Trump booted the media, or “haters” as he called them, from the dinner, which was held at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
But leakers leak, and Breitbart got the audio of Trump’s speech. “Let me tell you, those last ten questions are hard,” he said, referencing the final third of the test that’s sometimes used to screen for Alzheimer’s and dementia. “There aren’t a lot of people that can do that.” He added that most members of the media couldn’t pass the test. Trump was almost certainly joking. One of the last ten questions asks test takers to identify the similarity between a train and a bicycle, and Trump isn’t so deranged to think that’s a world-class brainteaser. Right?
Trump also bragged about his physical fitness, telling the crowd that doctors asked him to run on a treadmill for five minutes and he made it to nine, when he decided to stop. “I said, ‘What do I have to prove?’” he said. “I’m telling you, I could have gone much longer.”
Things I don’t believe:
I don’t believe Donald Trump can run for ONE minute, much less nine.
I don’t believe Donald Trump was “joking” about the test questions.
I don’t believe Donald Trump can pass a cognitive test.
I don’t believe Donald Trump only weighs 239 pounds.
I don’t believe Donald Trump can read.
I don’t believe Donald Trump even wants to be president.
I don’t believe Donald Trump is a stable genius.
I don’t believe Donald Trump has a patriotic bone in his big, fat, dumb autocratic body.
I don’t believe Donald Trump.
Also, he was tweeting some dumb sh-t on Saturday. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018
He can’t even fucking get the right version of there and their.
Yesterday I was at the museum of the American Revolution here in Philly (go eagles!), and I felt such a depression. Everything felt overshadowed by what we could have been and what we have become. I don’t believe anything trump says, also. And I am having a hard time believing that our country can ever recover from this deplorable shit show.
You summarized my feelings so well. Including my outrage at “their.” I honestly don’t know how we can recover, either, with Fox and other outlets churning out lies and propaganda 24/7, which people happily and hatefully believe and pass along via social media and other channels.
In the same sentence, mind you?!
Yup. Ten year olds can use Their and There properly. I think he really isn’t well educated and then spent the last 50 years ignoring anything not having to do with banging young women and ripping people off for money. Then add in his certain senility, and we have what we have: a vile, ignorant despot wannabe. We must ALL get out in the streets if Rob Rosenstein or Mueller are fired.
Move On and Indivisible both have sign up for places to protest if this tyrant tries to do either move. Please…sign up, fellow Americans. We may need to save this country ourselves.
Between his (or Hope Hicks) obvious lack of English skills, and Paul Ryan’s #BuckFifty ignoramus tweet, I thought my head would explode yesterday.
Now, all we need is for Nunes to release another “memo”, and the Republicans will have completed their Trifecta of Stupidity.
The drumps really are so dumb and uneducated. Completely at odds with their bragging about being stable geniuses.
Also Grifter Barbie drump misued “sojourner” in her Black History Month tweet which was really to call attention to herself, but instead displayed her appalling ignorance. She can’t be bothered to take 5 minutes to look up the word’s definition.
Look up the word’s definition? I would be shocked if Princess Nagini knew that there was a way to do that. Indeed, if she ever were to discover that, she would try to take credit for dictionaries.
Omg, that Paul Ryan tweet was unreal. My favorite response:
https://twitter.com/LOLGOP/status/959864090670895104
I really think the Paul Ryan Tweet was an attempt to distract the media narrative from the Nunes memo.
Love that response! Perfection.
He keeps tweeting about “crumbs” and “raises”, when the tax reform for working folks is basically just revised withholding of MONEY PEOPLE EARNED. Plus, there is no guarantee that we won’t owe taxes when we do our returns in early 2019.
Sadly, no one is going to realize this until after the mid-terms. Wait until this time next year, and see how many people suddenly owe, or aren’t getting back what they did in previous tax years.
Right? And did you see his tweets about ‘sacred cows’ like what the fk was he even talking about (Dotard), and Ryan’s tweet … let’s just say I went, bought a bottle of wine and binge-watched ‘This is Us’ and cried. Will our country ever be sane again??
replied in wrong thread, sorry.
The memo doesn’t even mention “Trump”, let alone vindicate anyone, but then this is a guy who thinks passing a cognitive function test that proves he’s only slightly more intelligent than post-shooting-in-the-head JFK is an achievement. #YOMEMO otoh has produced some Twitter gold, making the whole debacle almost worth it.
Also, the FBI members Two Scoops is so intent on attacking – Wray & Rosenstein – are Trump appointments. I thought he only had “the best people”?!!
Elkie, I literally have tears running down my face at your JFK comment! You, my dear, have won the internet! 😹😹😹
Bullsh*t, he took that cognitive test. If he did, I bet he cheated. I would bet my little finger that he either cheated or they doctored the results.
Every time I think it can’t get worse, it does.
I DO believe the Ranting Orange Cheeto should be declared incompetent and removed from office On. The. Immediate.
Kaiser, did you see him announce John Cornyn at some to-do, then a bunch of other people, then pause and wonder why John Cornyn’s name wasn’t on the list.
No one should ever forget the betrayal of the GOP – elected AND rank and file voter. We have someone with dementia (among other things, but that’s the topic for right now) in office and they’re either silent or DEFENDING IT!
Last week Seth Myers had a “Day Drinking” segment with Kelly Clarkson. At one point into their drinking, they begin to go through the cognitive test that mango Mussolini took. It is definitely NOT hard.
“mango mussolini” — I love it!
I am crying with laughter at Mango Mussolini. That is very (stable) genius! xx
That drinking segment was the first thing I thought about. That test is NOT hard.
It would be easy to laugh all this off again- his unending braggadocio, the flimsy lies, misspellings and referring to himself in third person, but I can’t.
I’m not really laughing anymore because it isn’t that funny to me that every day brings some new embarrassment from this man and yet he is no closer to leaving office. I’m not convinced that he isn’t going to comfortably sit out all four years of his term, assuming he hasn’t gotten us into WWIII before then.
His base LOVES this stuff and so do the GOP and they are holding all the cards. I see a lot of amazing work at the grassroots level – I just hope voters funnel that into actually getting out to vote at the mid-terms. I hope the leadership for the Dems suddenly comes out of hiding to energize people with strong candidates. Or in November it is just going to be more “moral victories”.
That “memo” was so poorly written as if a first year college student who had never seen a memo wrote it during a winter internship. There was absolutely no point to it. Well, there was a point to it, to smear the FBI, but in the standard of what a memo should be, it had no point, no structure, no suggestions for resolution, and no reason to exist. One would hope this is not the type of product House committees normally produce. And it misses an essential point, the FBI and the DOJ weren’t the ones to grant the FISA warrant. The Court did. They are trying to make the Fruit of the Poison Tree argument but, even though the memo briefly mentions it, the FBI had been following Carter Page for years AND they had information from other sources like Papadopoulos and Australia.
But hey, Princess Nagini is going to the Olympics! On our money. Too bad that secretary Paul Ryan bragged about can’t go there on that $1.50 a week increase. That woman also pointed out that Ryan completely misinterpreted her.
I wondered if the woman was being sarcastic when she said something about her raise.
She was.
@Lightpurple – Wow. Where can I find what the woman quoted said about Ryan’s tweet?
Yeah, Ryan completely misread her. Shocking, isn’t it?
No, Esmom, not shocking because they apparently don’t understand sarcasm.
I said that to my friend – “Is Paul Ryan stupid enough not to recognize sarcasm when he hears it?”
CNN provided a list of names and salaries of the staffers who wrote the memo. None made more than $40,000 a year with most in the mid-$30s. They are very low level people, probably employed in their first job, as that kind of salary would be very difficult to live on in DC.
So Nunes and drump depended on people pliable enough and inexperienced on so many levels to write a joke of a memo that was poorly researched, lifted sections of NYT and WaPo articles and was nonsensical.
I too was thrilled with how the media immediately dismantled the memo and all its silliness.
The memo reeked of inexperience. One pundit said that it was like a hastily written book report written without fully reading the book and after drinking a few beers.
It sounded to me as if multiple people divided up the report and then cobbled together their pieces.
And the people cheering about the memo don’t seem to understand what a memo actually is. They firmly believe that Obama and Hillary Clinton and Comey can be sentenced to prison based upon that memo, a memo none of them had anything to do with.
LP- of course, none of the Trumpsters understand rule of law. They think HRC should be locked up for Uranium sales that never happened, emails asking staff to print things for her, embassy security issues in Benghazi which Republicans refused to spend money on when asked, and running a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor basement that doesn’t exist. They’re just itching to lock up a woman for daring to play with the boys.
Yo Trumpsters: I’m still waiting for my check from George Soros for marching in the women’s march recently. And I’m still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall.
I read that memo and said am I missing something? I guess we are supposed to be outraged that the dossier was used to get permission to wiretap Carter? I don’t see the big deal about it at all
There is no big deal about it, at all. It’s nothing.
I was listening to Sean Hannity bragging that Trump passed his cognitive test. It was very pathetic. It is a baseline screening test. He was so excited by the results that he must have been expecting Trump to fail. Also someone should let Trump and Hannity know it is not an IQ test. Now those results would be fun to see.
You’re a stronger woman than I. I read someone’s comment aptly noting Hannity looks like a thumb.
Sorry, and have no guilt in saying this, anyone voting for Trump or believing his lies is a naive idiot at best. No way do they have deep cognitive thinking. Shallow surface level followers, can’t think beyond what they are told to think, and no one can convince me otherwise.
Emperor Zero is flailing. To insinuate that journalists couldn’t pass some of the cognitive questions is laughable. Those comments only appeal to his dwindling base. And the un- or undereducated who probably believe him when he says he is excellent at picking out a picture of a horsey.
Time for Emperor Zero’s next quiz:
Define the terms below
Obstruction
Treason
Complicity
Hubris
Hypocrisy
Prosecutor
Dictatorship
Orange
Prison
Subpoena
Laundering
Crime
Impeachment
Indictment
Zero
Ha. I’d venture to say he can’t define any of these. He can say “collusion,” though. He seems to babble about it every chance he gets, the pathetic buffoon.
Not anymore Esmom, “Collusion” is so uncool. Don’t you know Donnie BedBurgers knows exactly what is hip now, and it is “Obstruction”.
BUT HER EMAILS!!!!!!!1!!! 🤦♀️
The most alarming thing about the memo is how many Republicans in Congress were pushing this as corruption and treason. Like this memo was really a smoking gun when it wasn’t. Their push to make this memo a scandal is a bigger indicator that they will not only turn a blind eye to the wrongdoings of the Trump administration, but actively spew their crazy propaganda. It’s chilling what is happening to our government.
I wish I’d see this kind of Republican enthusiasm against law enforcement corruption when unarmed black people are getting killed by police, but I guess in that instance the police are just “doing their job” 🤷.
I still don’t get any of this. Really. I’m supposed to believe that this memo proves Democrat corruption due to the Steele dossier when it shows Trump was being investigated because of that “coffee boy” Papadopoulos instead of the Steele dossier? And I’m supposed to think the Steele dossier proves Democrat corruption even though most of it has been proven true and it was originally funded by Repubs? And I’m supposed to think there’s this grand anti-trump conspiracy between the IC, Dems, and Clinton, but I’m not supposed to believe Trump having a zillion Russian connections on his campaign/administration is shady at all? And I’m supposed to believe HRC arrogantly thought she couldn’t lose, but prepared an anti-trump deep state with Obama, expecting to lose? And I’m supposed to believe HRC had all this anti-trump Intel but chose to save it for when she lost, because her goal was to lose and sabotage Trump’s presidency?
Good Lord, how stupid am I expected to be?
@Rapunzel – at least as stupid as they are because if you are smarter than them you don’t believe it all and it doesn’t fit their agenda. They are playing to their base and don’t expect anyone else to be more intelligent than their base.
Let us not forget to forget that it was revealed days before the election that HRC’s e-mails were under investigation. I guess they think that helped HER in some way. Hard to follow their nonsense.
I wholeheartedlly concur with each disbelief as stated and am looking forward with great anticipation to the Ides of March when Meuller’s armageddon will unleash doom upon Emperor Highly Solaffie’s reign of idiocy and lay bare the stink of the GOPU.
I love that someone leaked the audio.
What audio, and where can I find it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This WH is a sieve. 😂
Oops… Ignore,my previous question. I thought Minx was talking about audio related to the memo, not Bigly’s ramblings about his exam.
I’ve had to go on prescription antacid medication because I have a constant stomach ache from all this f*ckery. It’s almost impossible to wrap my head around how far we have fallen as a nation in a year. The roughest roads are still ahead, too. I read an article today about how Nixon’s Sat Night Massacre was easier to ignite outrage over b/c of the abruptness of it. We are seeing a slow roll version and it will be harder to get people outraged this way. We truly are the frogs in the slowly boiling water. Keep on fighting and resisting. We can’t let them win.
One thing that may bring comfort is that the infamous Saturday night was in October 1973. Resignation didn’t occur until August 1974.
I ran across a March 1974 editorial in our local newspaper that sounded as frustrated as we do now. I would guess that for those following what was happening, the months rolled by slowly then, as they do for us now.
“I’m telling you, I could have gone much longer.”
How many times did Ivana/Marla/Melania hear that one??
Ha, ha thanks for the laugh!
The similarity between a train amd bicycle?
Wheels, right?
Please tell me i’m right. For the love of gosh, please.
