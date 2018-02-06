Here’s a dumb explanation for why Duchess Kate wears her coats indoors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Hartvig Nissen School

I’m always surprised when one of our smaller complaints about the Duchess of Cambridge gets “picked up” by a larger media outlet. For years, we’ve been wondering why Kate often keeps her coats on when she’s indoors, doing an official event. It often comes across as rude, like she’s literally breezing through an event and she doesn’t even plan on being there long enough to hang up her coat. That query/complaint was revived again last week when Kate repeatedly wore her coats indoors in Stockholm and Oslo. Some people made the argument that she was cold, which I can understand. I keep my jackets on indoors when I’m cold too, and if that’s the case, so be it and I won’t judge her for that. But other people came up with another explanation, and it makes zero sense.

The Duchess of Cambridge is famed for her sell-out wardrobe but it turns out, there’s a reason behind her recent slew of covetable coats. Over the past few months, the royal has demonstrated her sartorial prowess on a global scale and even treated her enviable closet to a tour of Scandinavia. And within a matter of minutes, the like of her Princess Diana-inspired Catherine Walker coat and Burberry shearling jacket graced the headlines.

But it’s interesting to note, that whilst dining with the Norwegian royals, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the 36-year-old kept her Dolce and Gabbana number buttoned up. And according to sources, it’s due to an old-fashioned rule of royal etiquette.

As a consequence to her status, it is regarded “unladylike” for the Duchess of Cambridge to remove her jacket in public. And should the 36-year-old need to remove a layer, she must step away from the cameras’ shutters.

No. This is bullsh-t. You know how I know it’s bullsh-t? Because sometimes she does take off her coat once she’s indoors and there’s never any outcry about how she’s breaking whatever royal-wardrobe rule. During the same tour last week, Kate removed her fur hat, gloves and Catherine Walker coat to reveal a ruffled Seraphine dress once she was indoors. So why couldn’t she take off her Dolce & Gabbana coat for other indoor events? Again, if you’re arguing that she was just cold, I understand that. But considering this happens all the time in an assortment of local and international events in varying temperatures, can’t we just say that maybe she keeps her coats on indoors because she never wants to be in one place very long, and that it’s just a rude habit that she should break?

As for Kate and fashion… Kate and the Countess of Wessex are supporting a sustainable fashion initiative for Commonwealth nations. You can read more about it here – this seems more like a Sophie thing, right?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit MESH

  1. Millennial says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:02 am

    So, go to a bathroom or a private office and remove your coat? Wth.

    For the record, I just want to see more of her outfits and the coats get in the way!

    Reply
  2. Natalie S says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Emperor’s New Clothes syndrome: If a royal is doing it, it must be right somehow.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:06 am

    ????? Ridiculous.

    Reply
  4. whatever says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Meh, The Queen has been wearing her coats indoors for decades yet no one says she is being rude.

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I have heard this defense before, along with the “maybe she’s just cold” defense and “maybe there’s no place to put her coat – it would be a logistical NIGHTMARE!!!” It’s all BS in my opinion. If she wanted to remove her coat, there would be a way for her to remove her coat. She doesn’t want to, for whatever reason. I would be willing to buy the “shes cold” argument except that she so rarely takes her coat off, pregnant or not, that I feel like saying – if you’re that cold all the time wear something warmer underneath. And in every single setting no matter how many people are around you, you are always cold? Yeah not buying it.

    I don’t think she keeps it on so she is ready to leave at a moment’s notice, I think its more of a security/comfort thing, but it certainly gives the impression that she is just passing through and is about to head out the door. Because of that, her people need to get her to start taking it off regularly.

    Reply
    • Hydrangea says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Unless you are one of those perpetual shiverers you can not imagine how hard it is for some of us to get or stay warm, especially those with metabolic issues. Of course I don’t know Kate’s deal but I’ve always suspected it was a bit of a security blanket. Some people prone to anxiety really respond well to tight clothing, heavy blankets, swaddling etc so maybe?

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:34 am

        She has no problem wearing just tshirts at some events, or wearing chiffon day dresses in January without a coat. The idea that she must be suffering from a condition that requires her to wear a coat is just another excuse for her rude behavior.

      • Hydrangea says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:02 am

        notasugarhere
        I know you look for any and every reason to take innocuous posts as Kate defenses but I never said Kate had a condition that made her wear her coats indoors. I was challenging what I presumed to be an argument that no one could possibly be that cold all of the time. I don’t know why Kate prefers to leave her coats on. Neither do you.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        February 6, 2018 at 2:21 pm

        I too have metabolic issues and I’m always cold. I make sure to either layer up (bra then warm wick-free undershirt), stockings or tights and I buy professional outfits in wool along with heavy wool coats. By the time I am indoors, I’m so warm that I need to take off my heavy coat to be comfortable.

        I think the coats are just her style.

    • swak says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:59 am

      My daughter has fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and is constantly cold – even in summer. Wearing warmer underwear does not do it for her. I watch her wear hoodies in the summer because she is cold. As Hydrangea says, don’t judge until you are in the other person’s shoes.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:17 am

        This. I have fibromyalgia and I’m currently sitting inside my office wishing I was wearing my coat. My hands are like ice. I have a horrible time regulating temperatures. I swear I’m either constantly bundled up or cranky because I’m overheated. I laid in bed last night watching a show with my husband and I just kept pulling the blankets more and more around my head – in a little blanket cocoon. I basically just bring multiple layers around with me whenever I can because I’m never really sure if I’ll be warm or cool enough. And it takes me longer to adjust. When I had my first job at a Subway I’d go to wash up the veggie containers and recoil in pain from the temperature of the water someone had gotten going for me. It was SO hot to me – for them it wasn’t a big deal. I also can’t handle hot tubs – waaaaay too hot for me; it causes actual pain.

        And I know there are plenty of other conditions that can cause this kind of thing – so who knows. For all the things to complain about Kate, I don’t think the coat thing is that big of a deal.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:33 am

        She never appears to have any problem wandering around in her many many striped t-shirts at casual events. She wears chiffon day dresses in January without a coat. Any excuse that she is suffering some condition that requires *her* to wear a coat is just that – an excuse.

      • Becks says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:55 am

        ditto @notasugarhere.

        Trust me I completely understand that some people have conditions that do make them colder than others and that something like keeping a coat on indoors is more of a necessity than a choice.

        But, do we really think that’s Kate? Really? Her coats rarely look very warm (those wool dress coats are not super warm IMO) and she never looks uncomfortable outside in them. She’s been photographed often in cooler temps wearing a heavy sweatshirt or sweater with no gloves or hat. She rarely wears trousers to events which to me are a lot warmer than dresses. etc.

        Again – YES some people are colder than others. There are several conditions that can cause that. But I don’t feel its a huge assumption to say that Kate does not suffer from one of those.

        And to everyone who keeps saying – “who cares” about the coat – its because its starting to be really obvious. At first I doubt most even noticed it. Now that she has been a working royal for 7 years its obvious how often she leaves her coat and yes, it is rude.

      • Hydrangea says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:09 am

        Erinn
        I completely sympathize! One thing that helps is to wear a cute, warm hat. We lose more than a third of our body heat through our head and hats make an incredible difference. Another thing I do is wear cashmere scarves. They are light, stylish and incredibly warm but can be removed and tucked into a tote if I become too warm. They are a godsend in summers when buildings and restaurants are frigid with air conditioning.

    • Maria says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:33 am

      If she is cold, then she could simply undo the buttons and keep the coat on. But why bother with the new expensive dress if you don’t plan to take off your coat at all?

      Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I mean I don’t care either way but this did not have to be a comment. Seriously it did not. I could care less if she had her coat on or off (except for the fact that I like seeing whatever dress is on underneath).
    This was a dumb move to even comment on

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I mean … I want to see what’s underneath but other than that, is this an issue? Do people really care?

    Reply
  8. The Original Mia says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:16 am

    It was plain rude not to remove her coat at the farewell event with MM & Haakon. She looked like she was ready to board that plane and get back home. It’s the same impression when she does it at nearly every event she attends.

    Reply
  9. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Isn’t it basically her security blanket?

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Well, she doesn’t always have a coat on when she wears dresses. But a coat on means less of a chance for the skirt to fly or have some mishap even indoors. And show off her lower parts. So maybe it’s her security blanket in some ways. Without any intention of being mean, it’s small kids that have security blankets. Not grown-up adults.
      But will all that hype about her as a promoter of British fashion or fashion in general, what’s the point of covering her dresses with coats? Dresses should be there to be seen. Who wears coat dresses all time?I thought she was “just like us” and the middle class drivel.

      Reply
  10. Sullivan says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:24 am

    This just seems like a non-issue to me.

    Reply
  11. Masamf says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Yeah, except Kate sometimes takes her coats off, I guess it depends on her mood on a given day or at a given time. OK magazine commented on how neither does Meghan (they referred to her as prince Harry’s bride-to-be) take off her coat either, I just LOLed.

    Reply
  12. Coz says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Maybe I am wrong, but I feel like the queen and Camilla pretty much always keep their coats on while doing events, no ?

    Reply
    • Nikki says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:23 am

      You are right. Kate isn’t the only Royal in the family. This isn’t new news about the coats. The Queen Mum was the same way. They all follow this protocol. It wasn’t a story made up for Kate. Please. Royal women have been following this for years. Maybe it’s because I’m British and royalty didn’t begin for me with Kate and Meghan. It’s been around my entire life.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:41 am

        This is not protocol. It’s a generational thing.

        People of the Queen mother’s vintage wore hats, gloves, coats, tiaras and ball gowns to the theatre.

        As she has aged, the Queen has reverted more to her mother’s style, but her sister Margaret, cousins and women married to her male cousins never did. They dress smartly, but they aren’t always wearing coats, hats, gloves etc.

        In the past decade, she’s streamlined her personal style to the simple dress and coat, that handbag and the same style black shoes. That doesn’t mean it’s protocol.

        Her female relations continue to dress in their own style which is unlike her own.

        There is a case to be made for Kate copying the simplicity of this streamlined idea from the Queen’s self-presentation, but it’s not protocol.

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:36 am

      HM and Camilla often wear outfits where they have a long jacket (styled to look like a coat) that is made to go with the dress underneath. They are not walking through buildings indoors wearing their winter coats like KM.

      Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:31 am

    She leaves the coats on cause that’s the look she wants. It’s why she wears so many coat dresses. She showing off her expensive clothing, nothing more. I don’t know why anyone would consider this rude; to me, she’s just not wanting to spoil the outfit, and as someone pointed out, QEII does it too (which explains why Kate thinks it’s the look).

    I think she only takes the coat off if really hot.

    Reply
  14. caldwell, Christine says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:34 am

    HM often wears her coat indoors. It looks nice. I don’t see anything wrong with it. But Kate’s engagements are usually more casual, that’s causing the confusion. HM can do no wrong, she’s, for the most part, led an exemplary life. Yes, there’s a double standard but I see HM warming up to Kate, as evidenced by Kate recently wearing the bracelet from HM’s wedding. Don’t worry, HM is slowly getting pleased with Kate’s increased effort.

    Reply
    • Hydrangea says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:08 am

      I don’t think the queen is as removed from the Cambridges as people want to think. On an outing last month to give awards to school children the queen was chatting with a mom and her little girl. The queen asked the child if she enjoyed having a sibling. The mom replied that the girl, who was younger, bosses her brother around and “wears the pants” in the family. Surprisingly the queen replied that Charlotte and George are the exact same way. I thought it was very touching but I’ll admit I was shocked to see that much knowledge of her great grandchildren’s interpersonal dynamics. We just do not know how these people really get on in private.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:39 am

      In HM’s case it isn’t an outdoor winter coat, but is often a long jacket/blazer the same length as the dress underneath. HM isn’t wearing her winter outdoor gear inside, she’s wearing a dress/blazer combo. Camilla does the same thing, although in her case it is often her long tunic/jacket/blazer over trousers esp in the Middle East.

      Reply
  15. Linabear says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Oh I see. Taking off your coat in public is unladylike but flashing your bum to the world is not. Took a public outcry for Kate to wear longer weighted skirts. I don’t think Kate cares about being ladylike but probably just loves the look of coatdresses.

    Reply
  16. Jb says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:08 am

    WAy too many buttons – they would need to schedule it into her visit – both the taking off and the putting on. Maybe that’s partly why Meghan is going more for that robe look?

    Reply
  17. Deedee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:10 am

    It’s a matter of timing. If you’re there for ten minutes, then you aren’t going to take off your coat. Most of her appearances are grin and dash.

    Reply
  18. Starryfish says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:10 am

    People ascribe every little thing that she does or doesn’t do to protocol, and 90% of it is BS.

    Reply
  19. Karen says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:12 am

    She has no problem wearing short dresses during her pregnancy that don’t meet requirement of knee length.

    She looks ridiculous keeping on her coat during meetings.

    Reply
  20. Kat says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I think she’s just very, very awkward and has no clue about how to go about smoothly taking off your coat and finding a suitable place to put it.

    Reply
  21. Nikki says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:16 am

    According to Royal protocol if they are in public with cameras on Royal women cannot remove their coats, so Kate in public (with cameras present) cannot remove her coat. She cannot physically be seen removing her coat in front of other people.
    If she has a private moment, out of the public with nobody else around , then she is able to remove her coat. Which is why you see some female Royals with their coats on/off.

    Reply
  22. Anastasia says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I can’t imagine being so cold while late in pregnancy. If anything, you tend to run hot.

    Reply
  23. Margo S. says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Wait, you mean mean to tell me she was dining, as in eating, and left her coat on?! HAHAHAHHA. What in the actual heck! That’s so odd.

    Reply
  24. ms says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:46 am

    That blue coat is stunning and looks really great with her coloring.

    These rules are stupid, if they exist, and they SHOULD be broken.

    Reply
  25. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:46 am

    What’s with K and the Russian looking winter hats these days? You’d think she would realize that Romanov cosplay is….. not such a good idea…..

    Reply
  26. Maria says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:35 am

    If the point of getting a new dress is advertising for the designer, then she should remove the coat or at the very least unbutton it. As it is we can’t see her in the dress, we can only see it on the model.

    Reply
  27. Sharon Lea says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I have over 250 books on royals, mostly current royals, especially Diana, and never have I ever read this as royal protocol. It certainly would have been flushed out by now. There was a section in one that listed all the ways Diana had learned to deal with issues in public, an itchy nose: bend finger and use crook of finger to rub, but never end of finger, when about to sit down, use back of hand, never palm of hand, to smooth the skirt so as not to look like grabbing one’s bottom etc. Nope, this coat thing, never in there.

    Reply
  28. KiddV says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:20 am

    I thought she looked the most ridiculous when they were in the US and she wore her coat throughout a pro-basketball game. Sitting court-side, front and center, and she has her coat all buttoned up like it’s freezing when in reality it was probably pretty warm. And she was pregnant (6 or 7 mo.?) and looked so uncomfortable.

    She did get to meet Beyoncé, though. So, there’s that.

    Reply
  29. A says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Ok. I can see how someone removing their coat like that in public, in full view of cameras, could make for an incredibly awkward shot. But you’re telling me that there is honestly NO moment in time that Kate could, at some point during her visit, take her coat off out of sight of the cameras? Really? Not buying it. That sounds like BS to me. It’s much more likely that she just doesn’t want to.

    Reply
  30. me says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Wow are you serious? Unladylike to take your coat off? Stop with this sh*t. No woman should abide by such dumb rules. She’s not naked underneath !

    Reply
  31. Dally says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Some of you appear to be missing the distinction between removing her coat and removing her coat in front of cameras. It does make sense that for many of her visits, it is just simpler to leave her coat on, particularly if there is not any easy place out of he camera’s eye to remove it. Then again, she could just pull a Melania Trump and spend an entire school visit with her coat artfully draped over her shoulders.

    Reply
  32. Shannon says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Wow. I’m cold-natured and routinely keep my coat on indoors. If I had coats as cute as hers (buttons, yes, but they all look like cute, warm dresses to me) I certainly would. I’ve never heard that’s rude, I wouldn’t consider it rude of someone else. It seems kind of reaching to me. Plus, much like the hair donation story, she’s not the one who released this, so I’d take it with a grain of salt. She’s probably just cold.

    Reply
  33. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 6, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Going commando in a flimsy doll dress on a windy tarmac is fine but removing a coat is unladylike? K.

    Reply
  34. FuefinaWG says:
    February 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    LOL … “The Duchess of Cambridge is famed for her sell-out wardrobe.”
    There must be a lot of people walking around in GB with ugly clothes on their backs.

    Reply

