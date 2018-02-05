Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Half-time Show ‘honored’ Prince: love it or hate it?

I sort of understand why some people – Justin Timberlake fans – are saying that Justin’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show wasn’t *that* bad. It reminded me a bit of Katy Perry’s show a few years ago – it’s startling to realize how many radio hits they’ve had, and then when put in a medley-form, you’re like “oh that’s sort of cool.” The thing about Katy Perry’s show was that she added enough bizarre elements AND she brought on the very living Missy Elliott to dance and sing, which was awesome. Justin did what he does about all things: made it into the Justin Timberlake Show, even when he was trying to “honor” Prince. Think about that – Justin couldn’t think of any living performer with whom he could share the spotlight. So against Prince’s family’s wishes, he brought in a projected image (not exactly a hologram) of Prince and they “sang together.” Here’s the entire performance:
Beyond the Prince thing, what pissed me off was the poor selection of which of JT’s songs to properly “honor” in the medley. Like, “Cry Me a River” is my favorite of JT’s songs and he f–ked it up, and yet he, like, ended on a supposedly uplifting and faithful version of “Mirror,” which IMO is one of his worst songs. But he saved the real end for that stupid Pharrell knockoff, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” When he launched into “Suit & Tie” I thought for a second the mystery guest was Jay-Z (who has never performed at the Super Bowl) but nope.
As for the Prince “tribute” – apparently, there really was a planned Hologram Prince but it got scrapped at the last minute when the backlash started over the weekend. I’m still not sure that Projected On A Screen Prince was much better. I was thinking about this a lot – would we have felt differently about Projected On A Screen Prince if a different artist had done a tribute? Like, if Eric Clapton had done that, I probably would have appreciated it, because Clapton and Prince respected each other and liked each other. Same with Beyonce. I’m just saying, the “backlash” is very JT-specific, isn’t it? Here’s another criticism: his outfit SUCKED. The bandana says “I’m white again, y’all” but the f–ked up outfit says “I was in a ‘90s boy band.”
Also: Justin Timberlake was there for the birth of the new meme, Selfie Kid.
When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y
— Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018
Oh, that’s what he was looking at! #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/4qJEUOBFWT
— Whitley Bailey (@whitleybree) February 5, 2018
#SelfieKid I LOVE THE INTERNET 😂 pic.twitter.com/B99aUX5Tt2
— dee. (@harrymoonchild) February 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I couldn’t really get into his performance – the sound mixing was soooo off!!! It just totally fell flat for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And his lipsyncing was SO OBVIOUS. I would have given him a pass if his dancing was better but like…mediocre dancing AND you’re not even singing live? Why did he get the job again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got it and turned it into an “aha gotcha” when the music came to those infamous lyrics- gonna have you naked by the end of this song- when he LITERALLY pointed right at us in the camera and laughed.
That turned me off so much. The fkng ego.
And yes, I have to agree that the Prince tribute outrage is very JT specific because of the many instances of disrespect while he was still alive. He has a RECORD dissing Prince and Janet that will live on forever- in addition to mocking him at award shows. He does not deserve to share anything with Prince in his death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t think he even sang that much? It sounded to me like 90% backup singers and 10% JT throwing in a “uh huh,” “c’mon” every once in a while. My husband and I were looking at each other like, when is he actually gonna sing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sound mixing was awful but I like that he didn’t try to sing? I know it’s a big halftime thing to pretend you’re singing, but JT’s strength isn’t in singing live, it’s 100% the dancing and production value. I’d hate to listen to his pitchy ass try to sing while panting in the microphone because he’s dancing.
JT is trash but I’m not gonna drag him for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband turned it on. I was happy watching The Hunger Games marathon, but he likes to see the half time show… it was soooo HORRIBLE! He sang/lip-synced only about 5% of the entire act. I mean, my god, man! At least pretend to sing the entire time. He’d say 3 words, followed by several minutes of pre-recorded singing. It was ridiculous, and I can only imagine how much he was paid for that “performance.” I’ve never really had any feelings about him one way or the other, but lord that was terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was obvious. He wasn’t even lip syncing half the time. Mid note he’d shut his mouth.
The layout was bad. His interactions were not fluid. Dancing was great. The Prince sheet made me cringe. He didn’t carry it wrll on his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the sound was weird. The show wasn’t “bad,” but it was underwhelming. My friend said it best: I feel like there’s a lot going on, but I don’t even care. I think he thought thT people wanted to just sit there and see him sing and dance. Nope. Where’s your bag of tricks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just such a massively narcissistic,ego-driven douche…it’s hard to see *anything* past that. I was actually pissed off that they projected Prince, PRINCE!!, onto a frigging sheet, like a backyard movie night show! We all were stunned, in a true WTF??? moment!
As for the game, I was SO happy to see the Pats, and Brady in particular, go down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell if he thought that he was above “crazy stage tricks’ or honestly had no clue how to put a Super Bowl show together. This isn’t some musical awards show where if you’re being honored, you just do a medley of hits. This is the superbowl. Go big or “stay” home.
Also, his outfits…WHAT? Who told him? I used to really like JT, so I’m just upset that his Superbowl performance has come during a time when he’s trying to be artsy and above it all. No! Give me dancers, fireworks, confetti, zoo animals, and anything else you got. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it was underwhelming. I think his vocals should have been louder (even pre-recorded vocals should have been louder).
I HATED what he was wearing and his backup dancers. It was so ugly and the visuals didn’t match the sound.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More Prince would have saved this, but it’s true…you couldn’t hear him through the whole thing until he REPEATED his Oscars opening with “Can’t Stop the FEELIN. ” I was so hoping for MORE Prince…MORE PURPLE. I felt ripped off. As far as Princes beliefs while alive, I did not always like some of his ideals and based on those ideals it would be nearly impossible to pay homage without stepping on some of them, but he changed a lot of them over the years and would have changed more had he lived. He finally got a cell phone etc. after all, he doesn’t know the difference and for those of us who still burst into tears over the loss of this person and the way he left us…I’ll take what I can get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Savasana, I kept thinking he might just sing Purple Rain to close the show. But no. As for singing – he wasn’t even holding the “mic” to his mouth 90% of the time. No effort to even pretend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JT dissed Prince in a song.
I doubt it was his idea to do a Prince tribute but since it was in Minneapolis, it was fitting.
So they should have had someone else, anyone else do the show.
#1 don’t ever diss Prince
#2 don’t ever diss Prince then do a tribute to Prince
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When did he diss Prince? (I don’t doubt it happened, I’m just unaware).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It;s not just the sound – J.T. was boring A.F. And I hate his using a dead celebrity to promote himself. You don’t get a “pass” on a crappy performance just because you wrap yourself up in nostalgia for Prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t Pink have done an awesome half-time show? And she has more hits, too..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t good…. we changed over to a NCIS repeat after a few minutes because it was obvious it wasn’t going to get better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t good. The light show was distracting, headache-inducing and underwhelming at the same time. The sound was a joke and reminded me of how music sounds through headphones that you’ve left on the counter. JT was trying to do the most and ended up not making a singular, distinct impression at all. During the Prince tribute I got up to get some apple crisp. I burned off the calories rolling my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Woody Allen liked it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hated it. He threw Janet Jackson under the bus from the Nipple-gate Super Bowl and the first song he did was the one where he ripped Janet’s top and exposed her. He was a jerk for letting her burn and came up with that wardrobe malfunction mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the “ honor” was a joke. Prince once gave an interview and talked about it.
Prince: “Certainly not. That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ["Free As a Bird"], manipulating John Lennon’s voice to have him singing from across the grave… that’ll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, well, even with his own words and his family’s refusal it happened. It was not to honor. It was all for Justin. And it was horrific. I was at a SB party. We all couldn’t watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@C I never heard about that interview. It makes me even more sad about that projection to know Prince’s feelings on it.
JT didn’t deserve to share a song with Prince when he was alive, and certainly not now that Prince can’t defend himself. It was sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, I think he was specifically asked about holograms which led to hat response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way Jay Z would’ve performed when Kaep is still banned. Many black artists turned down the halftime spot before they picked Justin.
So pissed that this guy once again uses a black artist (one that hated him while alive) for his own gain. And I heard he sang Rock your Body as well so he’s also a tool.
My friend said it wasn’t a good show so I feel validated by that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing was super distasteful. Justin is distasteful.
Prince called being made into a hologram demonic. He was soundly against this. And they were going to use him, and his image, against his wishes, for profit.
…. that didn’t remind them of anything? They had to wait until backlash happened to mildly rethink, and it still makes me uncomfortable. How did that ever get greenlit in the first place?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know by now his ego allows him to do what he wants all the time. Esp if he can step on someone in the process
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t see it, but the clips of the Prince “tribute” looked lame. Every review I’ve heard of it was bad, although the family gave it a thumbs up.
What was annoying to me (again) was watching him afterwards on Jimmy Fallon dressed in his best outdoorsy gear – like, he would have fit right in to 90′s Seattle. So yeah, Justin-tell me again about how you’re “getting back to your roots” and that this isn’t shameless pandering to the 45 demographic.
What a dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was pretty bad. To be fair I really dislike him, but overall it was a boring performance with no surprises, no other performers, and the only memorable moment was the Prince thing, which felt iffy to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, Lucy2. I can’t stand him (super punchable face) either, but I would’ve respected a really standout performance. This was not one of those.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
A high school pep squad rehearsal would have had more energy than this performance.
(Would have loved to seen Janet Jackson charge the stage and rip open his pants.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the difference between a hologram and projection. The sound was really bad. You couldn’t hear Justin throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t either. It’s semantics. Prince would have hated it either way, and hated Timberlake doing it.
“put two fingers in the air for Prince”
I’d say he was giving you two fingers too Justin….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t dislike JT, like some do on here. But his performance was just so so, nothing amazing. I wish he had added other guests but it was the JT show. He kept the focus on him.
I’m glad he didn’t do the Prince hologram or that thing where the artist sings with the dead artist. Prince himself said he would never do it and didn’t want anyone to do it to him. Prince called it demonic . Maybe that’s why it was strapped from JT’s performance, the family or someone told him what Prince had said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just curious, who actually decides what’s going to happen at the halftime show? Because people here make it sound like JT made all the decisions and is responsible for everything from near-holograms to technical sound problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The team around the artist are. They do the staging for the show in collaboration with the people from the stadium. But yea its up to each artist for what they want to do
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I only clicked on that meme kid. Who is Justin Timberlake! Wahahahhah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kid was the best part! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proudly didn’t watch the super bowl because of #takeaknee and even if I did, wouldn’t have watched the half-time show because #neverforget! I actually cleaned the kitchen, logged this week’s meals in myfitnesspal to see how much exercise I need to do daily and waited for #thisisus, which we watched in bed and planned an escape from the house in case a fire broke out. I still had more fun than anyone who watched this idiot’s self-satisfaction tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so brave
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sound was awful. It was the very definition of “meh” overall. Nothing exciting about it at all. His massive ego wouldn’t allow anyone else to be on stage with him and it lacked as a result.
Didn’t Prince, not really like Timberlake? Hologram or not, I don’t think he’d have been thrilled with his “tribute”.
Also a big FU to him for doing Rock Your Body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is his obsession with Prince? He mocked him on “Give it to me” and mocked his height at some awards show, between that and the crap with both Janet and Britney I am glad that JT is getting crapped on today after that dud of a performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Inferiority complex I’m guessing.
Prince did sing about how sexy never left in retort to Sexy/Back and that seemed to get his heckles up.
I hadn’t realised how truly petty and shit he’d been about Britney until Buzzfeed did a full compilation of everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he dedicated Rehab by Amy Winehouse to Britney at a concert when she was in the midst of her breakdown that should have been him canceled for good. he is a jackass..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WORD.
FU for doing the same song as the controversy.
And the Prince business was uncalled for.
#NeverForget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Justin back in the days. But this was really lame. And his new album is just aweful. I would have rather watched Katie Perry’s left shark for 13 minutes than this snoozefest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he had Britney come out during Cry Me a River…he could’ve saved it, but his ego is way too big to give her any credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gah no, I don’t want Britney to share a stage with this douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I just stumbled over this tweet: https://twitter.com/ByeAshy/status/960198024252321792
I recommend to read the whole thread and keep a barf bag at your side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was basically what I saw on Buzzfeed yesterday. I knew some of it but not all. There was also a section on why he was the worst person to do a Prince tribute.
The amount of people this weekend saying he’s not that bad and why does everyone hate him….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew he was horrible but I had no idea the depths of his horribleness. If he is not riding on the coattails of a woman, a POC, or both he is nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shocked but not surprised. What a vile human being he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was terrible. Terrible. He ran around the stage and barely sang. The whole “performance” felt chaotic and really not fun at all. People may say they like it but it will go down as one of the worst halftime performances ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch the Superbowl. I don’t like how the NFL has treated Colin Kaepernick. I also find the NFL’s response to CTE to be horrible. And Timberlake is mediocre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually thought the opposite – that the medley showed how weak his catalogue is. No one was clamoring for Mirrors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was very underwhelming. You couldn’t really hear his voice – not sure if that was a mic problem. The dancing was half-assed And with his sort of camouflage outfit, you couldn’t really see him in the stage with all those dancers. I feel like I’ve seen him perform better in some shows than his Super bowl performance last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am enjoying the fact that this vile, cultural appropriating, slut shaming, hypocrite is having a terrible time with his comeback.
His movie with Pervy Allen bombed.
His performance (at best) is getting mixed to out right horrible reviews.
His new album is being trashed.
And people are finally seeing him for the boring trash that he is.
Janet Jackson is finally get her revenge on this loser. Nice job America.
I don’t know if he is doing this simply to be petty or if he truly liked Prince. Prince did not like him and it is a noted fact that Justin made fun of Prince on two separate occasions. He could have easily done this because Prince would not have liked it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So smug. So bland. So boring.
Meanwhile, Aretha Franklin is about to go out on her final concert tour. The Queen of Soul still rocks. The Queen of Soul still gets people up on their feet and moving. The Queen of Soul SHOULD have been the halftime show. Sign her up for next year as her final performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was basically a hologram. So sad because obviously you can do a tribute without using a concert video of the artist. Example, lady gag doing the Bowie tribute. Jt is a loser, and he needs to stop. No one likes him anymore. Does he just not read bad press about himself? He worked with pedo Woody and won’t talk about it, he won’t let his wife have her moment in the spotlight without taking a piece of the pie, I’m just over this clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind JT. I think he can be very entertaining.
This halftime show was BORING.
Coldplay’s halftime show was more exciting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coldplay knows their strength and weaknesses and knew that having Bey and Bruno join them was the smart thing to do. They seem to have a healthy enough ego to know that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well. I’m in the minority here but I thought it was great. Fun, dynamic, loved the kid and was surprised at how much I did like the tribute after reading the previous article. More of a projection than a hologram, they lit up the whole area outside, and Prince was surprisingly huge compared to JT. I was happy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he did great too! He played all of my favorite songs of his (although an *NSYNC reunion would have been epic).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even though Prince made it very clear he never wanted anything like this monstrosity, ever? It was a slap in the face to Prince (and Janet) and an incredibly petty and childish maneuver. Why do you think, with all the artists we’ve lost in the last year, he chose Prince? Dude just has to have the last word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He chose Prince because Minneapolis is Prince’s home town. JT had his new album listening party at Paisley Park. To perform the halftime show in Prince’s home town and not even have any reference to Prince at all would have been insulting and/or disrespectful. When I heard about the hologram, I was very upset. I know what Prince’s feelings were on that. What he did was not a hologram, it was a projected image and yes, imo, there is a big difference. What JT did was fine with me, and I am the biggest Prince fan you will ever find. I enjoy some of Timberlake’s songs, he’s a good performer I suppose, but his halftime performance was shit. Again, just my opinion. The Prince tribute was the highlight. I was ok w/ the projected image, the purple lights in the shape of the symbol was cool. As far as any beef between the 2 when Prince was still with us, I do not think Prince lost one wink of sleep over anything JT did or said, nor do I know for fact that Prince didn’t like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lynn, Prince deserves respect. If there needed to be a tribute in his home state, at least have more appropriate guest singers do the job. (e.g. people with whom he had mutual respect, rather than petty squabbles.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay ffs, it was Timberlake’s half time show, why would he bring in other “more appropriate” singers to do a 30 second tribute? It doesn’t make sense. He was trying to show respect, and if he did indeed intend to use a hologram but listened to reason and scrapped it, then he did show respect. I think everybody is making a mountain out of a molehill as far as the beef between them, there are pictures of Timberlake at Prince’s home, while Prince was still with us, spinning records, having a good time. You think he’d be allowed through the front door if Prince didn’t want him there?! Come on. And really, as far as I am concerned Prince is the most talented man who ever lived, and I don’t really give 2 shits about JT but sometimes I think shit gets over analyzed. Btw, there were tributes all week long by Prince associated artists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch but I am surprised he didn’t bring out any guest performers.He could have done a song with NSYNC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other members couldn’t get their shifts covered at the various pizza places and gas stations they’re working at these days🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Was that necessary?
Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Of all the comments THAT is the one that offends you?
It’s a joke, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha!! Okay, that was funny.
ETA: this was meant to be a response to your pizza/gas joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t like it at all. What a waste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IRL I don’t care about JT one way or the other, but am I missing something? He SLAYED at that halftime show! IT was the first one in years where I wasn’t completely bored!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica don’t you have a husband to trample on your success somewhere?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really didn’t like his performance. I’m not a huge JT fan in general, although I do like a few songs. But his backing track carried the songs, he didn’t sing much at all which I attributed to his dancing, but his dancing is just ok. Prince has said publicly that he does not believe in singing with artists that have passed. He found holograms to be demonic. While the projection wasn’t a hologram technically, I doubt he would have approved. As he said, if he were meant to perform with Duke Ellington, he would have been alive at that time. I think a more tasteful approach would have been for JT to cover Prince songs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoyed it. And to whomever complained about lip syncing, the NFL doesn’t allow live sound during the halftime show. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played with an unplugged guitar a few years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not entirely correct. They don’t allow live instrumentation but lead vocals, are allowed. There was an article about it after the unplugged ChiliPepper guitar performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say, wasn’t Lady Gaga out of breath during Million Reasons last year? She had to breathe during the word “highway”, she was clearly singing that part live at the very least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why was the projection screen so wrinkly? That didn’t help with the presentation at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really needed to share the stage with another artist. Guess that ego wouldn’t let him.
Even though he didn’t use a hologram, he still sang with Prince’s likeness, which Prince was clearly against. The only part I liked was the city lighting up purple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best part of the show was watching Minneapolis turn purple. It was touching.
Also, those First Responder commercials were making me cry. “You might not remember me, but my kids sure remember you”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone who comes to Minneapolis thinks we are dying for them to do a Prince tribute for us. We are not. No one can do him justice anyway.
True fans know that he would never have signed off on this or shared a stage with JT, dead or alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hated it. I just don’t get Justin Timberlake and I really do appreciate a variety of artists. Best quote of the evening regarding JT’s performance came from my 72 year old mother when she shook her head and said “that didn’t leave me wanting more”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! My 71 year old dad felt the same way. I said those are probably professional dancers in the “crowd” or extras, maybe, and my dad said, “Well this guy singing sure isn’t a professional dancer.”
Hee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know the people who are on the ground are probably hand picked (for security reasons if nothing else) but never was it more obvious they were all dancers as it was this year. They literally did a routine from start to finish, even their cheering was on key.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish people would respect the dead. Prince would’ve hated JT for this. He disrespected his home, where he passed and made it all about him. Then to do the projection and horrible remix to I Would Die 4 U…seriously?
SAD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of all the Prince songs to choose, Timberlake chose I Would Die 4 U.
Did no one on his team tell him that that’s the last song to “sing” with a dead man? Was there no one with sense? Or is he just so freaking egotistical that he didn’t care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outfit killed me. Playing dress-up in what some stylist considers Man of the Woods clothes. It wasn’t country or cowboy or manly. It was so inauthentic and silly. Camo suit, fringed jacket, elk printed pearl-snap shirt and a decorative bandana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That description pretty much sums up the outfit.
Before the halftime show, a brief teaser commercial mentioned it would feature “your local superstar” (I guess because he’s from our state). I was momentarily puzzled, because I don’t think of JT as a superstar. Now, Dolly or Elvis meet that description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Those pants were KNIT JERSEY. And the sagging thing? Please, JT. Stop.
That bandana couldn’t decide what it wanted to be. Some people saw faux-country, some people saw ‘I’m just a friendly crip.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! I left out another incongruous element- the white, white sneakers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t even tell what he was wearing, but I knew it wasn’t good.
Was it a shirt with a picture of a mountain across it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was shirt with sort of bushy grasses and a silhouette of moose or elk or something. It looks like something you could find in Bass Pro shop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a “dress” shirt with elk and mountains on it. What can I say? Not a T shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol his shirt was redic. I think he wore it to represent his new CD- man of the woods? I think it’s called. Lame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was so bad. I couldn’t stop asking “what is he wearing?”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe JT should reconsider a Vegas residencey…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince didn’t want any sort of projection of himself after his death. He actually referred to it as demonic so I’m not cool with the ‘projection’ and the performance was boring. Prince wouldn’t have played with him anyway (it’s down to musicianship and JT could never keep up) so it was weird. I was glad when it was over. I’m still stoked that Philly won-woohoo!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t just the sound. JT sucked, AND disrespected Prince with that awful rendition of IWDFU.
Arrogant pr*ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His performance was what happens when you have an ego (JT) in control of everything and while Justin thinks he is great, he is not. He simply cannot pull off a superbowl performance on his own. Low energy because no one cared. It wasn’t interesting, which is a cardinal sin for all superbowl performances. And THEN you get to the parts where he smiles when he gets to the part 14 years ago when he ripped off Janet Jackson’s top, the rest of it is filled with hip hop culture appropriation – like I actually thought at one point that he was doing Janet Jackson routine from Rhythm Nation because Janet herself was about to come out. But no. Just JT ripping off moves again. And the Prince thing? It was so low rent and CHEESY. Just like Justin Timberlake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cried during the Prince tribute, but that was because I miss him so much. Otherwise, this was just another “look at me” Justin Timberlake appearance. I kept waiting (hoping) for a Janet Jackson appearance or at the very least, a reunion montage of NSync. Nope. JT can’t share the spotlight with anyone. It’s all about JT all the time. I don’t know how Jessica Biel can stand being married to him. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve said everything I felt about it. Upsets me he hijacked Prince. He has to have been told a million times about cultural appropriation and he just does not care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts:
1) he looked like he was on an episode of Moonshiners with the camouflage and bandana
2) I can’t believe he did Rock Your Body when that is the song he was singing when he ripped off Janet’s costume
3) Gaga didn’t have any guests either but was highly entertaining — singing live & dancing the whole time. This just wasn’t that visually pleasing and it didn’t sound good either
4) all of my friends that love JT thought it was amazing. 🤢
I spent all day yesterday playing Janet on my iTunes Radio. #NeverForget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The worst Super Bowl halftime of all times! I thought I had a hearing problem and turned up the volume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was underwhelmed,& call me crazy but I sort of expected Janet to come out at some point or something..SOMETHING…It was just flat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does no one remember that JT dissed Prince in that song he did with Timbaland “Give it to Me”??? I mean I know it’s an old song, but it was a fairly big deal years ago. And let us not forget that he made fun of Prince’s height in stage at the Golden globes when Prince won for that happy feet song and failed to show up to the award ceremony. JT is a self-serving douchebag… moving on…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The choreography was great, the sound could have been better but i still enjoyed it. Mirrors is my favourite song of his and i thought he delivered it realy well.
if Prince’s family (who probably knew him better than his fanatics) were fine with the tribute, why are people getting so worked up on their own feelings on the matter?
Criticising him for wearing a bandana is a classic example of how haters look for the most absurd things to criticise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick of people like him appropriating black culture and profiting off of it. He’s a low-talent NARCISSIST and he does NOT put on a good show at all. Watch him blame someone or something else when he becomes aware that the overall opinion of his show is “BLEH.”
I don’t even have words for the Prince part. Others said it better than I could. Wrong, wrong, wrong. Especially since his family had a problem with it. How completely disrespectful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am definitely not a fan of JT (#NeverForget), but I have to admit I liked this performance better than Katy Perry’s and Coldplay’s. Yes, his outfit looked stupid AF and the lipsinging, the extra mash-up and the Prince projection were terrible. But he still has the dance moves + the entire field looked alive with the setup. Loved the marching band and the dancers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he is aging terrible. what is up with his eyes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. I was never a big fan but there was a time, not that long ago, where I thought he was sort of cute. But age is not being kind to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and that’s after work done! Those eyes used to have discolored Hams underneath that were 10x worse before he had a kid!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was one of the worst Super Bowl half time shows I’ve ever seen.
My work buddies and I thought JT looked stiff ,pale and tired but definitely ILL.
Some media is suggesting a little drunk but he just looked ill to me.
I suggested he might have the Flu or something but showed-up anyway.
“Show must go on.”
Pink had the Flu and wasn’t sure she could make it but she showed up and sang;
Not her best but still good and I like her more as she matures.
Did not like the Prince “tribute”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sound was terrible, he was boring, but the worst part for me was seeing him and his boyfriend Jimmy Fallon afterwards and their cloying bff nonsense with Fallon callling his performance the “best in Super Bowl history” and Justin taking bows like it was true. If this is the best the NFL can come up with they should just stop it and make it a regular halftime. I would have rather seen Ringo pumping out Beatle songs then this nonsense
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, FutureSex/LoveSounds was his last really good album. Everything since then has been pretty mediocre to me. In retrospect, I suspect a lot of it’s quality is owed to Timbaland now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s a great performer. However last night was so overproduced. I didn’t like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually have always likes Justin’s music but I thought his tribute to prince was shameful. It was painful to watch. In that entire performance, he managed to dedicate barely a minute to him and in that time was singing over Prince. I also think it’s shameful that the organisers didn’t step in and demand more of a tribute to Prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he showed his age with meh dancing lmao!The playback was ridiculous and he didn’t sing very much. It just wasn’t very good and they promoted the crap outta it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
I thought he did a great job!!
He crammed a lot of content into a small performance, not easy.
He’s very talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Prince is rolling over in his purple grave :-0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just can’t grow up and his arrogance is astounding. And he has no business being anywhere near Prince, not even in the same league.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most enjoyable part was Minneapolis turning purple in tribute to Prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hated it. Prince would be turning in his grave knowing he was on JT’s dirty bed sheet. To align himself with Prince was a disgrace. I’m still gagging. I hope Janet Jackson is laughing her tits off and out over the backlash. He sucks, please somebody let Prince open the heavens and let the lightening start striking down on this loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And why was he even there?? It was a “look at me, Justin Timberlake show”. If I was Jessica Biel, I’d dump his sorry ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was TERRIBLE. so boring, so flat. We watched a ’93 clip of Michael Jacksons superbowl show and wow people went nuts for him even when he stood FROZEN for 2 mins at the intro. His show gave us goosebumps!
Justin Timberlakes was painful to watch :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t like it because I don’t like him as a person. The sound mixing was awful. He should have brought someone else on with him–NSYNC, Britney, Janet, there were so many possibilities! He needed something to elevate his performance. Gaga didn’t have anyone guest either and she should have, IMHO she should have had someone guest perform halfway through, it would have helped her recoup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse