Lady Doritos are coming to town, because OG Doritos are too 'loud' for delicate ladies

I don’t understand so much of what happens in the corporate world. I’ve been thinking about that a lot as we collectively wonder how Dove greenlighted that racist ad, or how Pepsi thought appropriating Black Lives Matter imagery for an ad starring Kendall Jenner was totally fine. Who sits in these meetings? Does anyone in those meetings ever say, “let’s stop for a moment and really think this through?” Well, I’m wondering again what happens in these corporate meetings, because PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said this week that their subsidiary company, Frito-Lay, plans on introducing special Doritos for ladies. Because OG Male Doritos are just too messy and noisy for ladies’ delicate sensibilities, so they’re making Lady Doritos quieter and less crumbly or something. From the Chicago Tribune’s piece, “Lady Doritos that don’t crunch: A brief mansplaination.”

For too long, women around the globe have struggled under the yoke of noisy, messy snack foods. Chips crunch. Doritos crumble in-mouth with explosive volume. Cheetos leave the kind of powdery finger residue only a hard-working, indomitable man could tolerate. But at last, the gender-alert officials at PepsiCo — parent company of snack maker Frito-Lay — have recognized the struggle and moved to make life better for women everywhere with the idea of lady-friendly chips.

These kinder, gentler Doritos will have a less-audible crunch and won’t leave as much luscious and all-natural Cool Ranch powder on the dainty fingers of she-snackers.

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told Freakonomics Radio: “As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. … Women I think would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

It’s a well-established rule of etiquette that a proper lady never pours the flavor into her mouth. But in the modern era, is it fair that a woman should do without delicious, flavor-dusted corn-ish chips simply because her consumption volume would shatter the feminine mystique?

Of course not. This is a new age, and companies like Frito-Lay are embracing the feminist motto: “We’re here, we’re strong, and we hope nobody notices it when we’re eating chips!”

[From Chicago Tribune]

THIS IS PATRIARCHY. This is food patriarchy! While Doritos are an acquired taste, most of the lady snackers I’ve known in my life can and will straight up murder a bag of salty chips, regardless of the less-than-delicate crunch and chip dust. Why must Lady Doritos happen, and will the ladies be getting other patriarchal foodstuffs? Perhaps we can get Lady Utz too, and Lady M&Ms and Lady Snickers (too gooey for ladies!) and Lady Pizza.

Anyway, the whole reason I’m writing about this is because the tweets are amazing.

96 Responses to "Lady Doritos are coming to town, because OG Doritos are too 'loud' for delicate ladies"

  1. Snazzy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:12 am

    whyyyyyyyyyy????

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I mean…wtf?!?

    Reply
  3. Odetta says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Well, us ladies are here to be seen, not heard. This is friggin ridiculous. Whoever came up with this idea really misread the current climate

    Reply
  4. Millennial says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:18 am

    A lot of companies do this already, they just don’t admit as such. Pop chips are one example I can think of, not to mention skinny cow chocolate, skinny girl margarita mix, and most calorie portioned stuff (not that some men do don’t eat it too.

    They are just stupid for admitting it.

    Reply
  5. LAK says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Partriachy straight out of the mouth of the CEO of the company who is a woman herself. I wonder how they sold this idea to her that she can go out and sell it to the world.

    The marketing people couldn’t come up with a better way to sell less crunchy, less noise doritos except as lady Doritos?!😡

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:21 am

    hahah wtf is this? I already dont eat Doritos (they honestly kind of gross me out) so this is just another nail in their coffin for me!

    Reply
  7. Parigo says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Nacho cheese Doritos are my favorite, but I will seriously boycott all Doritos if they don’t issue an apology. This is offensive.

    And yes, I’m getting mad about chips.

    Reply
  8. Lady pants says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Pepsi Co. just wants you talking about Doritos that is the end game. They are trolling y’all so you get mad and type Doritos again and again.

    Reply
  9. Emilyv says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I hope the company is trolling us and laughing about the headlines they are getting because there is no way a company is this dumb.

    Any Schumer posted a video about silent chips last night.

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:26 am

    That belongs on the “ stupid food ideas “ shelf next to low fat Oreos( really?) and bottled raw water

    Reply
  11. Lo says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:27 am

    “The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate,” a spokeswoman stated in an emailed Monday evening. “We already have Doritos for women–they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”

    PepsiCo is backpedaling already! That’s a shame, I would have loved to see them humiliate themselves further.

    Reply
  12. Rapunzel says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Lady Doritos: Now 3/4 the size of male Doritos, to match the pay gap.

    Reply
  13. deets says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I await my official man card in the mail, Doritos . I lick my fingers with glee, and crunch loudly, so this means I get equal pay right?

    Reply
  14. OSTONE says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Pepsi Co really needs to add more diversity to their departments, especially marketing. With the Kendall Jenner add and now lady Doritos, they are running the company to the ground.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I love delicious junk food no matter how loud they crunch and no matter how messy they are. Chewing with my mouth closed and washing my hands when I’m done eating solves these problems

    Reply
  16. Nanea says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Do not want DORITAS, do not need DORITAS – and don’t like Doritos.

    If chipss don’t crunch, they’re stale.

    I admit to licking my fingers after eating chips, and pouring the debris from the bottom of the bag right into my mouth. And if there’s a mess afterwards, there’s always water to wash it off.

    Reply
  17. smcollins says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Wait….what?!?! 🤦‍♀️

    Reply
  18. serena says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Because ladies don’t link their fingers after eating chips? Some do, some don’t (same for men), we’re not all some aristocrats princesses.. And why would women want to specifically eat chips silently? This is utterly dumb and insulting.

    Reply
  19. Snowflake says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Those tweets are hilarious! Sounds like they were putting out feelers to see how it would go over! Fail!

    Reply
  20. teehee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Women do NOT struggle with chips. With struggle with a$$hats telling us we have to struggle with chips. AMONG ALL THE THINGS WE ALREADY HAVE TO STRUGGLE WITH FOR REAL, they gotta come up with this????!!!!

    I swear. With this and privatization of water, I will absolutely never come back after I die, onto the earth. F this place, I will stay somewhere in nowhere as a dot in a far off galaxy and thats it.

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Oh, brother.

    Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:30 am

    They’re trolling us, right? That’s what I’m assuming. Shades of Dr. Pepper 10 here.

    Reply
  23. Wren says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I saw this and thought is was fake. But, alas, it is not. I’m not sure who exactly their test market was, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a woman stare sadly at the bottom of a chips bag, wanting those last crumbs but knowing that retrieving them would go against her delicate sensibilities. Or look longingly at chip dust coated fingers, knowing that to lick them would be social suicide.

    Chips crunch. Water is wet. If you want a snack that doesn’t crunch, you don’t reach for chips. Being crunchy is half their point.

    Reply
  24. Penguen says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Please tell me this is satire.

    Reply
  25. my3cents says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Maybe they could work on making men less loud and messy?
    I’m actually fine with my chips the way they are…

    Reply
  26. Lindy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I mean, I had been hoping for more protections for women’s reproductive rights and an equal wage. But now that I know I can have Lady Doritos, I’ve realized I don’t need those other silly things. I’m so embarrassed; I honestly didn’t realize my loud crunching has so humiliatingly betrayed my delicate femininity. Thank goodness my husband is so forgiving.

    Reply
  27. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Is Matt Damon signing for being the spokesperson of this soggy snack?
    Sorry but you don’t take away one of my greatest crunchy pleasures : Tostitos rolls 😍 I shall remain a cave woman

    Reply
  28. sarah says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:10 am

    American Problems, that is really bothering you?
    Well that explains a lot….

    Reply
  29. badrockandroll says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:21 am

    And then there’s this:

    https://www.amazon.com/BIC-Cristal-1-0mm-Black-MSLP16-Blk/product-reviews/B004F9QBE6

    Reply
  30. Katherine says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Wow talk about reading the room…

    Reply
  31. me says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    This has to be a joke. Come on. I still don’t understand why women pay more for razors just because they are pink or purple ! It’s so dumb. Didn’t Bic put out a “lady pen” a few years ago too? It was pink of course. Oh well…as women we are only supposed to eat salad and yogurt remember.

    Reply
  32. VegasSchmegas says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Someone on my Twitter feed yesterday:
    “Oh, thank GOD this is about snack food – I thought Kylie Jenner named her baby Lady Doritos.”

    Reply
  33. Isabellalunatuna says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Doritos made a statement on this – it’s absolutely not true:

    “We already have Doritos for women–they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day.”

    Reply
  34. SuzyQ says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:32 am

    “I want to know how the Lady Doritos conversation went
    INDRA: Hey Sharon! Doritos needs to take a stronger stance in the Me Too movement. Any ideas?
    Sharon: Equal pay… perhaps more resources for women who experience harassment in the workplace?
    INDRA: Doritos for Ladies. Got it!”

    There. I fixed it. Unfortunately, you can’t pin this one on Bob. Do people not understand that Indra Nooyi is a woman? SMDH. I’d boycott Pepsi if I ate or drank any of their garbage.

    Reply
  35. The Original G says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I’m OK with low calorie food, getting out the sugar and crap…..I’ll try it.

    My “lady munching” is too loud for you? F – off. Please let this be fake news.

    Reply
  36. thaisajs says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I don’t have a problem with less messy, less crunchy Doritos because honestly, I don’t eat them at my desk at work because the crunch is too loud and it gets crap on my keyboard. I don’t think that’s a female thing, it’s a human thing. If the guys sitting near me eat doritos at their desks, I’m sure it would be just as annoying to the others around us.

    Reply
  37. marianne says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:53 am

    If Doritos want to make less crunchy, less messy chips then fine. I’m sure there’s people out there that would be interested. I think the problem is marketing it as a lady product. As if there aren’t guys out there that don’t have those concerns. Or as if women are expected to act “dainty” as if it’s the 1950s.

    Reply
  38. smee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    my new drag name – Lady Doritos

    Reply
  39. Feebee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Seriously it’s the dudes who need quieter Doritos. Of course it might help if they shut their gobs while chewing too…. can Lady Doritos do that for them?

    Maybe they could ask Ellen to promote them, she did such a great job with the Bic pens for her :)

    Reply
  40. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I hope they make the bags easier to open for single ladies with weak little girly arms, and who don’t have strong husbands at home to open the bags for them.

    Reply
  41. Cee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    LOL I’m gonna be extra loud today!

    Reply
  42. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    This is the most absurd thing I’ve heard in some time. It’s a wonder these people have the jobs they do.

    That said, I was puzzled by Kaiser referring to it as a mansplaination given this came out of the mouth of Pepsi’s female CEO?

    Reply
  43. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I read her full, original comments. I can see that they have been taken a bit out of context. I think she is smart to see a potential improvement and seek a broader market for her products. I also think she should not have said that this product would mostly appeal to women.

    Personally, I am in favor of this product, not as a woman, but as a SECRET SNACKER. I am frugal and bring snacks with me to see shows. I had my chips confiscated at a play because they were too loud and someone complained.
    I am clearly horrible for refusing to pay triple the price for buying the theatre-concession snacks! Bring it on, stealth chips. Vive la Revolution!

    Reply
    • me says:
      February 6, 2018 at 1:49 pm

      Well she said women want to carry snacks in their purses. Firstly, not all women carry purses. Also, why don’t men carry snacks? Women aren’t the only ones who do. Or are we supposed to “secretly snack” and not let anyone know we eat chips. Nope, women only eat salad and yogurt ! This whole thing is sexist if you think about it. Women don’t need “special” snacks.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 6, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      I’d be into it if they came out with a version that produced less crumbs because I have a problem: I’m a f*cking slob.

      So, nay for Silent Doritos but yay for Crumbless Doritos.

      Reply
  44. Sandy Eggo says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    If you’re in the Austin, TX area, look up Austin NOW’s Facebook page. They are hosting a crunchy chip eating protest at the Capitol. I think it’s BYOC.

    Reply

