Gisele Bundchen told her kids: ‘Sometimes you have to let other people win’

Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!
Gisele Bundchen posted this Instagram yesterday, where she congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles and talked about how she was proud of the Patriots. I guess it’s a classy move, although what were her other options? Not saying anything on social media? Or being ungracious and posting some “diss”? What kills me a little bit is that Gisele, Tom and their kids all expected the Patriots to win, like the Super Bowl is a coronation rather than a game. From USA Today:
Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s wife, turned the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LII into a teaching moment for their children — two of whom were crying after the game.
“They haven’t won in a million years,’’ Bündchen said of the Eagles, and it probably felt that way for the Eagles fans before their team won their first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960.
But Brady’s two sons and daughter were not easily consoled. At one point, 5-year-old daughter Vivian blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.’’ Replied Bündchen, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’
At one point, Bündchen crouched down and wiped tears from the eyes of Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin. Brady’s third child, 10-year-old John, stood stoically on the other side of Gisele.
“Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she said. “…We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’
Then along came Rob Gronkowski, and Bündchen waved over the Patriots’ all-pro tight end.
“Guys, this is Gronk!’’ Bündchen exclaimed, stretching her arm around the three children for Gronkowski to get a good look. “You see, Gronk!” The children’s sad faces lifted briefly as Bündchen told Gronkowski about the wisdom she had imparted to them about losing the Super Bowl.
“Where’s Daddy?’’ Bündchen suddenly wondered aloud. Minutes later, there he was. “Daddy,’’ the children squealed. Brady embraced his family, bending on a knee as he spoke quietly to his children. Eventually Brady would return to the locker room, but Gisele’s lesson was not over. As she left the stadium, Bündchen was seen offering congratulations to members of the Eagles.
It must be difficult to explain this kind of loss, on such a huge scale, to one’s children. Should the message be “Sometimes you have to let other people win” though? Or is the message “sometimes the other guy is better, sometimes other people win because that’s the game”? The way Gisele explained it, it’s like she’s telling her kids that Daddy LET the Eagles win because they needed the win more than him. Parsing, I know.
Speaking of parsing… Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan (who is mother to Jack Brady) was tweeting some pro-Eagles sentiments throughout the game. I friggin’ love how petty she still is.
Dude @Eagles are looking strong. Where do you see this going? #superbowl
— Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018
#NickFoles is having an amazing game @eagles @nfl
— Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018
Amazing game @Patriots congratulations @Eagles #superbowl2018
— Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I agree it sounds like she told them that He basically threw the game. Was at my daughter’s school for their 100 Day Celebration. It was funny to listen to 7 year olds talk about the game; and Tom Brady’s next step. Some think this is going to come back. Others think he is over. I had to cover my mouth so much to keep from laughing out loud. That should be a show. Kids talking about the game after. I would watch.
Bridgett’s tweets didn’t seem pro to me. Just comments about the game. Just me maybe.
Yeah, makes it sound like Daddy and his friends decided to be nice and let the Eagles have the trophy. No, sometimes other people win, that’s just the way it is.
I’m Brazilian and this delusional woman embarrasses me. She is so annoying!
I love the patriotic ways of the new england fans. When Tom wins, its ALL HIMM; When Tom loses they blame the defense. I was never a fan of gizzy because every time I read an interview on her she seems quite inadequate for the real world. From the things she says about her bonus child to how people should raise their kids its just snarky. GIsele strikes again with t his low blow, she just doesn’t use her brains before she speaks. Low key putting down the other team when he husband got served by a second string QB is just so CLASSSY! way to go Gizzy!
That was my biggest peeve when I was teaching. EVERYONE got a medal/award for pretty much everything. Earned or not. “You breathed in and out on your own??? OMG!!! YOU ARE AWESOME!!” Feh! Kids never learned how to lose gracefully,or graciously. That they are not *always* the best at everything they try, that someone *can* do this better than they can.
Gisele isn’t doing her kids any favors doing this. And her 40yr. Old kid needs to learn how to suck it up and lose gracefully and graciously, too.
‘Let other people win’
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL No one LET anyone win. The other team WON. No letting necessary. The lesson you ought to be teaching your kids is that sometimes other people win because they are better at something or had a better day, or simply luck. Not because you LET them. Gah.
this is not parsing – I feel like this is becoming a very American expectation – to just be better, to always win, just BECAUSE, and if you lose it’s for one reason or another but never because someone else is better. Nope, that’s not how the world works, and it’s a terrible lesson to teach your kids. Especially when they have a dad who is such a sore fing loser.
I actually quite like Giselle and have often made excuses for her – but this is ridiculous.She needs to spend less time with her dumbass husband.
And sometimes, children, your uber special thoughts about yourself will NOT result in you ‘winning’. Because, often in life, children, people are better than you at a whole range of things. Deal with it, Vivian.
I tell my kids you can’t win it all. Someone will have a better game or things line up for them and they win. That’s the way it is. If you don’t like it, do better. Yup, I don’t mollycoddle.
I love how you said this. She just needs to stay away from super bowls period. I think they need to ban her to save her face and tom bradys.
What a terrible lesson Giselle taught her kids. That they LET the other team win?? It is just a bizarre thing to say.
A responsible parent would talk about sometimes the other team had a better day, plays better, they worked hard, too, and deserve it, and that winning isn’t everything. Working hard and holding up your head when you lose if you worked hard is something to be proud of, too.
Instead, she told her kids that the other team won cause daddy “let” them. Those kids are going to have some skewed set of values.
Let other people win? Urgh. If this was anyone else but Gisele you might give them a pass but no. What a shitty message to send your kids, we allowed them to win. Not that sometimes people are just better and that’s how it goes. You can;t always win. Nope, we LET them win. Its not the same as sharing at all.
Also, it was your partner who basically cost the Patriots the game?
English is not her first language but yes she definitely should have phrased that better. But I’m sure she meant it differently like Daddy is sharing winning with the Eagles than letting them win.. to talk Brady up to her kids. Who knows.
Nope she meant it just tthe way she said it. Just like she meant my husband can’t throw the ball and catch it to.. Her English is fine for such small simple words.
I think people are being way too harsh about this. It’s not something she wrote or gave a speech about, with time to plan her words. They’re words she said in the moment, as she had small, sobbing children hanging on to her. She was just a mother trying to console her kids, spitting out whatever comes to mind in the moment. I give her a pass on this one.
Disagree. This is when your words count the most. These are lessons to be taught. You don’t always win and there is no disgrace in losing. She gets zero passes from me.
If they were simply words she said in the moment, why are we reading about it? This private, intimate moment? Someone wanted us to know she said this so we would all know what a gracious earth mother she is, except it’s backfiring because she comes off like a complete asshole.
Disagree. As a mom of three boys, I can wholeheartedly tell you words have power and with young kids? Pointed and succinct reign. Letting the other team win means LETTING the other team win. It’s ludicrous. You play to WIN. A loss is a loss, and you lose graciously and respectfully and with good sportsmanship. It’s a vital part of the sport itself.
If that’s the case (and if it is, why are we reading about it?), why didn’t she take into account the possibility that the Patriots may, in fact, lose and choose her words before hand in case that happened? Oh, I know! Because she’s just that arrogant to believe there was no way they would lose. Her and Tom Brady really belong together and, preferably, away from the rest of us lol
PR and it is part of her perfection family image she likes to sell. I don’t believe anything about them when the cameras are around.
I would never phrase that the way she did.
How about the other team played better today, so they won. That is how it works most of the time. They deserved to win and losing is part of playing any sport, and it should always be handled with grace.
They are raising their children to think they are exceptionally special and entitled. No, they aren’t. Until they have achieved something on their own, they are the children of ___ and that is it.
Another Anne, I agree. People are reading about this because they overheard it. I think she probably realized she misspoke (something I do many times a day because I’m not perfect) and she did the instagram to correct herself.
Doesn’t anyone else find it weird that two small kids are so invested in the performance of their father that they are crying that his team didnt win? It seems really weirdly unhealthy to me.
I disagree with the people who are defending Gisele. There relationship is built on being at the top with no realistic views on whats “beneath” them. Raising your kids in a competitive way (please dont argue with me and tell me they dont) only shows what is brewing in this household. “Your daddy won 5 super bowl rings!” giselle shut up! One day there will be someone better than tom, as my mom always taught me. For every rich person there is always someone richer; for every poor person there is someone poorer.
Gisele really should have taught her kids the values of losing because when you lose you learn the most and bouncing back should have been the lesson here. They wont win at everything they do. Just keeping it real. Teach your kids that winning isn’t as important than learning the values of the game. Poor sportsmanship from their father ensues immediately after the game. HE didnt even go over to shake Foles hands. DOnt tell me otherwise because I have seen many super bowl where this is the first thing that happens.
“sharing the winning” is no better than “letting them win” Also, why are the children so invested in their father winning that they are crying that when he lost? When I coach, winning is not the ultimate goal. In fact I think you learn more when you lose because it makes you think about what could have been done differently and try to improve on it.
Why is a 5 year old crying when their team lost? Because that’s what 5 year olds do. As they mature, they’ll learn to deal with it. It’s one of the benefits of playing team sports for kids. But a 5 year old is just starting that process.
It seemed over the top to me too.
@Another Anne, it’s not the child’s game that was played. I have coached many teams (including 5 year olds) and I have seen very few of them cry because of losing. Maybe it’s because winning and losing wasn’t the entire focus of the game at that age. At least when I coach at that age, having fun and learning is the main focus. Children at that age learn from the adults. Believe me, I’ve seen much in my days of coaching and officiating.
i would say kids crying after a parent loses an “important” sporting event is common. i’ve seen a 5 year old cry for a lot less. I.e.: my niece/nephew have cried when: they ran out of sprinkles at the ice cream store – we asked them to wash their hands before dinner because their fingers were dirty – someone ate the last gummy worm – we told them they couldn’t run into the street to get their toy… it goes on.
http://www.eonline.com/news/776693/shakira-shares-photo-of-unconsolable-milan-after-gerard-pique-s-loss-in-euro-2016
http://metro.co.uk/2014/05/06/the-crying-game-crying-professional-footballers-4719368/victoria-beckham-with-son-brooklyn-who-is-in-tearsengland-v-po/
hell, i remember being a kid and crying because my dad’s team lost a world cup qualifier.
I’m happy brady lost but ehh, it’s probably (temporarily) rough on the kids.
thats what is brewing at home.
I’ve read the USA Today clip twice and still cannot believe that is how she chose to explain to her kids the concept of winning/losing or, at least, why their dad lost that game.
“They haven’t won in a million years,’’ Well that was just f*cking rude.
“…We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’ Um, wtf are they sharing?!
This whole speech she gave her children is condescending and pretentious as hell. Ugh.
I do think it was sweet his kids were so upset for their dad though.
My kids play soccer at 5 and no one cries when they lose because it is emphasized over and over and over that the playing is for fun and it doesn’t matter who won. If kids are crying because their team lost then they haven’t been taught enough that it’s okay not to win. I never saw a kid cry on either team over multiple seasons so you can’t say it’s the kids…it’s obviously the adults in the situation who are doing their jobs.
While I am no Gisele fan, I think she meant it in a: They won, and you should let them be winners, and accept the fact we lost without making them less of a winner.
In a “let it go” kind a way.
And I don’t see Bridgett as petty, either.
Me too, I took it as a “sometimes you have to let other people win and not be mad or act unsportsmanlike about it” and “sharing winning” is a very age-appropriate lesson.
Also, I just adore Bridget Monaghan.
Yeah, Bridget was tweeting pro-Patriots sentiments too, as she has before. I think people are reading way too much into that.
Agree. She had multiple tweets during the game, and was just reflecting what was going on at that moment.
So she posted positively about both, and that is clearly available for anyone to read, but the headline I just saw is “Tom Brady’s Ex Aggressively Cheered on the Eagles”. Ugh. Sometimes I really f’ing hate the media.
I’m with you on this and I’m not a Gisele or definitely not a Tom Brady fan either (being from Indiana!), I think she was consoling her kids and that’s the way it came out. I like the ‘sharing is caring’ line…haha…it made me laugh. She was probably trying to make her kids laugh. I’m sure the whole family takes that crap seriously and it was a stressful week for all. Love Bridget, I don’t think her tweets were petty either.
I have to agree, here. GB has said so many cringeworthy things over the years, and I can’t say whether it’s because she halfway thinks in Portuguese, but this seems like just awkward phrasing. Also, she’s talking to little kids. Doubt seriously she’s suggesting their daddy “threw the game.”
Moynahan is a HOOT!
I think it just came out wrong.
I agree that it came out wrong and hope she clarified later, but I am surprisingly okay with an expert in mommy-shaming getting the opportunity to be on the receiving end. Maybe she won’t be as free with her “advice” in future interviews and posts.
That’s actually what I was thinking. “Let them win” in a “let them be happy and enjoy winning”. Like, it’s okay to be sad that you (or your team) lost, but take a step back and let the winner have the moment.
I don’t like Tom or Giselle very much, but the criticism they get for every little thing, especially intimate family things, is ridiculous.
I agree, I don’t think GIselle should be criticized for this (and trust me I do not like Tom Brady or the Patriots). Even if her wording arguably could have been better 1. she speaks like 5 languages and English is not her first language, I could see myself not being so exact with my language in the moment and I am a native, English-only speaker and 2. Actions speak louder than words right? She congratulated every Eagles player she saw and I thought that was a nice message to show her kids. It’s a FAR better message than stomping off the field and failing to congratulate the winning quarterback (cough… Brady)
THIS! Get off Gisele’s back and let’s trounce Tom for being such a pathetically poor loser. He ought to have “good game”-d the other team’s captain. For crying out loud, that is SO childish and whiney. I can hardly believe he did that, KNOWING his children were watching how he would handle the loss. THAT is the poor parenting we ought to be concerned about. IMHO
Yes. He is a huge baby and an unbelievably sore loser.
I agree, I viewed it almost as like when we tell children to “let” people feel their feelings. Sometimes we have to let people be mad, or sad, or angry. Sometimes we have to let people win, we may not like losing but no one wins all the time. I am a huge life-long Pats fan and although I’m sad they lost, I get how happy the Eagles fans are. And I watched that game. The Pats didn’t let anyone win anything. They did not play very well, and the Eagles played better. Not happy with the end result but it was a good game and the Eagles earned that win.
I guess I’m not wording it right either. but I don’t think she meant it badly and I’m not even a Gisele fan.
Came here to say this!
I also interpreted it as meaning, ‘they won, let them have their moment’. As for a 5 year old crying because her dad lost, have you ever met a 5 year old?? They cry all the time, over all kinds of petty things. It’s normal, esp since they’ve probably seen their dad prepare for this important event. Jesus, people really need to chill.
Please people stop making excuses for this women. Her snarky remarks were what got her in trouble a few super bowls ago. when she threw her husbands team under the bus and praised her husband like he was god. Even though he threw many incomplete passes with intentional grounding. SHe should have known she was under the microscope and should have just said ” we can talk about this at home, right ow dad needs our support.” A good parenting method would have been to prepare them ahead in the event that their dad loses. Meaning she should have briefed them on what to do in this case, but i truly believe she thought it was beneath them and her husband would not lose.
‘Weird’ that she said these words in front of a reporter and allowed it to be printed right? IMO that smells like her comments were not aimed at her children. It seems like she did it deliberately for her husband to read the next day. That he is still a superstar and he “let” the other team win. A sad team that hasn’t won anything since the 1960’s (seriously 5 year olds don’t have a sense of time and as a parent she knows that).
She’s pretty much being the sacrificial lamb in serious of Tom Brady’s pathetic ego. I find that really sad. The entire family has changed their diet in service of Tom’s football game wins.
Gosh Gisele is insufferable. That’s not a good teaching moment letting your kids think that their dad let another team win.
I love the subtle shade by Bridget. She’s probably furious that Brady put their son in the spotlight with that kiss. And in those two pics, Bridget looks like the formal supermodel. Happy I knew her for a bit.
so petty.. let them win? How about “Dad lost” or “the team lost” and it’s ok.
‘Let someone else win’ basically is saying Brady never gives up his ‘power’..yes, he alone decides the fate..just say sometimes you win, sometimes you lose..I have a feeling everyone in that family is used to getting whatever they want.
Idk. I feel like she often has odd phrasing, to a native English speaking ear.
Like, was she saying, “You have to allow the other team this moment and not be bad losers,” or was it, “Well, we gave them this one out of pity?”
Can see it both ways – “sometimes it happens and you have to accept it” versus “sometimes you have to let the little people win” it’ll only be apparent as the kids grow up what attitudes they were taught. She seems like a good mother trying to do her best with life lessons in a family centered around a dad who has, till now, been a victorious competitor.
Of course, if it were a case of noblesse oblige, I’d just snort.
This is how I interpreted as well.
Accept it, congratulate and let it be because they deserved it.
When I was a child and used to compete I heard that from my coaches. Yes, I grew up in Brazil.
I am not a native speaker and I know what you mean by it but there is no excuse to undermine another team. Gisele knew what she was doing. Look at the super bowl a few years back when the patriots lost; she had no problems with the english language. I know second hand because I was in ESL growing up; being misunderstood is understanding but this is NOT being misunderstood. Her grammar was perfect so don’t tell me it was a different narrative.
excuses native or not she speaks English fluently. Do not tell me its misinterpreted like the other 200 interviews she gives.
So do I and I still make mistakes especially if emotional. But believe what you want.
Aren’t we magnanimous? They have never won so daddy was so kind as to give them a chance to taste the victory that is rightfully his, at least until his 50th birthday. 🙄
“Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she said.
God, give me a f*cking break. The Eagles won because they were BETTER this time. Jaysus, no wonder Tom Brady is so frigging insufferable. And they are teaching their kids to be the same way-like it is something that is owed to them, not something they earn.
Sometimes the other guy wins. And how you handle the loss says a lot about you.
Yes, like not shaking the other quarterback ‘s hand after the game. Way to teach his children bad sportsmanship. Brady can pout better than a 3 year old.
I’m hoping that’s a grammar slip because otherwise…really? It’s not like people with their income ever really lose, anyway.
Let others win?! I can’t decide if that is better or worse than the time she berated the team right after they lost to the giants. Ugh she’s the worst.
Also Tom Brady ignored Foles coming to shake his hand so in case you needed another reason to not like the guy. What a baby
You guys are really reaching for that “SHADE”. So lame.
Seriously.
Those poor pathetic Eagles. Sheesh. This is why everyone hates them. Why not just say, it’s sad for us but it’s happy for them. In life you don’t always win and that’s ok. I feel like that would be a much better lesson.
i think you mean patriots?
I think the poster intended sarcasm (reflecting what G was implying with her explanation to the kids).
Oh that makes a lot more sense.
Mixed feelings here too when I read this yesterday. At first her comment “we let them win” was irksome and very Brady-Bunchen routine entitlement. Then I wondered if she wanted to ease her kids disappointtment with a (in her mind) gracious winners-losers explanation.
It doesn’t matter to the rest of the world. The Eagles played better and won. The Patriots looked flat and lost. Yah!
Usually, Gisele annoys me, but the Eagles fans I know are so effing insufferable right now, I can’t even get worked up about this.
Seriously. What an awful message to send to your children. Go back to basics, may the best team win. On Sunday, the Eagles were the best team and won. “You have to let someone else win sometimes.” Sounds like an implication that dad threw the game. Sour grapes all around, especially with him not shaking the hand of the winning QB. A day in the life of pampered, elitist rich folk.
Oh good Lord. She just meant that daddy won’t win every time & other people might & should win. Which is true. I have a non- celebrity Pats fan who had to explain to her kids that the Pats won’t win every time either and that it’s okay. The world won’t end.
And we congratulate them, which she did, and we share their joy, and look, here’s Gronk.
I knew this was coming. I knew that people were going to make it sound like she was teaching her kids to be a sore loser. Weird turn of phrase bla bla bla. Let’s misinterpret this deliberately because we hate Gisele. Never mind her Instagram post and never mind that she did other nice things on the day or every. The word ‘let’ is just such a big deal!
English is my first language and I would probably say the same thing to my kids. It wouldn’t insinuate I was telling them to let people win sometimes – more like the natural order of things is is sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t.
Also for the record Gisele and Bridget get on fine and there are photographs as proof.
Well said.
Lol….receipts, Gisele and Bridget are friends because they’re photographed together. That’s a very trumpish comment, a bit naïve. Some of the posters are acting as though she just stepped foot in America and doesn’t know the language. Not so much, she’s been here awhile now. Sigh. The negativity is coming from the fact she said you have to let someone else win sometimes. That is a very arrogant and disingenuous statement. Fortunately, for the sake of truth, the Eagles saw it differently. They played to win and did, and the victory wasn’t a gift from Tom Brady.
Nancy – to be clear – I am not 1. Trumpish, or 2. Naïve. We are both on a gossip blog here – and this is not a place of independent writing or opinions. If I wanted impartial intellectual stimulation I would be elsewhere.
Point taken Harrierjet.
I beg to differ, Exhibit A: Super Bowl 2012 she makes a snarky remark and even throws her husbands team under the bus. Gisele strikes yet again and is quite annoying. The kind of stuff she says makes it seem like there is a metal pipe up her ____ the only thing that should ever come out of this womans mouth is kale and quinoa. Have plenty of seats Gisele.
Thank you Nancy well said!
Also reminding your kids that their dad has 5 super bowl rings and the eagles has 1; there is no way of interpreting that as a language issue. She clearly understands math.
And look at Daddy, he won’t shake the other quarterback’s hand!!
I don’t get why anyone is giving this family a pass. When people show you and tell you who they are, over and over and over, believe them.
I just don’t like the idea that this was owed to them. I mean, damn, you already won 5!!!
I don’t like the comment either about letting others win, like daddy did someone a favor.
Btw, that pic, all I hear in my head is “I really wanted that trophy, mommy!!! I really wanted it!!!! 😭😭😭😭”
Or the side of smug. We let them win. They haven’t won in ages and we won 5! Way to go with that one mom.
Bridget Moynahan’s son has her last name, not his cheating father’s.
He already made his decision to leave and did so before he found out about the pregnancy. Personally I think Bridget dodged a bullet!
I agree she dodged a bullet. The issue is that Bridget made the decision not to give her child Tom’s last name and we ought to respect that.
Bridget will always be the one that got a way. She is coming out winning in all of this. She always had more than a super model appeal to me. Has style and grace and always carries herself well. Love Bridget!
“Just this time”. That’s as bad as the “let them” part of the comment. Way to settle the kids for some disappointment.
Brace yourself for another crisis Gisele, in case their father loses once again : but you told us it was just this time!!!
On another note I clearly remember the birth of the elder son and the announcement named him John Moynahan . He was referred as such the following years. When did that change?
English is not her first language clearly.
But math is a universal language 5:1 is the language of a bitter non-native mother whose husband supports trump. He has pictures of all his trump hats in his locker room.
This is part of the reason why’ve brady is not liked by many. His arrogant self righteous wife. Stick to soccer honey.
Actually I can’t stand Brady because he exposed his wife to America and any NFL loving people around the world . I have been a Gisele fan since I was a teenager in the early 00s and loved that she spoke her mind without it being big news. The vitriol against her rose thanks to Brady. So there. He’s the issue for me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brady didn’t expose GB to anything. I’m sure she’s quite capable of exposing herself.
I have never quite understood what the big deal is about what she says. If it escalates she always tries to explain what she meant. I suppose I speak my mind too but I’m not entitled for expressing myself. If anything there is a difference between being hurtful and damaged by someone’s words, and showing confidence.
People don’t give her the time of day but if you ever read stuff about her it’s always that she’s incredibly nice or kind around people. So 95% nice stuff from people who encounter her and 5% nasty stuff from people who interpret her from afar.
I speak my mind as well. Quite vocal. But one must know the climate of the stage you are speaking on.
There is a big difference between confidence and arrogance and for me, she comes across as arrogant.
Gisele has been insufferable for a long time. Brady didn’t start this attitude. She has been a braggart and rude forever.
Even before Brady, she used to say obnoxious things about weight and snark about other women’s looks, and she treated others with respect only if the other person was an equal or in a power position. It is all about projecting her life as something to be envied and copied.
And yet she is Megan Foxing her face, and when someone goes as far with tweaking as she has, you know the inside doesn’t match the image they are desperately trying to sell. He got some work done too, and it has settled, but for a time there he was looking swole.
Even taking away what they both say, their burning desire to join a country club that wouldn’t allow minorities in for years and years I find more disturbing.
Honestly, Gisele doesn’t bother me too much. She seems like the one with the common sense in the marriage, to be blunt. I think she rubs people wrong because she walks and talks with unapologetic confidence, which is not something women are generally allowed to do in the way that men can.
This^^
Yes!
In my view, confidence is one thing. Arrogance is another. And she crosses that line regularly.
Her husband is not liked either. They both seem to feel they’re superior and better than they actually are.
I don’t like Tom because he’s a sore loser with bad sportsmanship. Nothing to do with his wife.
2 smug, smarmy, insufferable fart sniffers. I cannot stand Giz or Brady; I cannot help but get the impression they feel they’re above everyone else. “Let them win” lmaoooo, I don’t care about football at all but all I wanted was for the Eagles to win…so Brady could lose. Yes I am petty.
“And sometimes, children, because we cannot accept we came short, we lie to ourselves and believe we lost or failed to let the other one win and succeed in order to Pat ourselves in the back thinking how gracious and selfless and caring we truly are.”
So much BS.
👏🏼
That’s me clapping to what you wrote
I see the usual ‘blame the wife’ rhetoric is still present. There’s some mad reaching going on here – her husband’s team lost, she congratulated the other side and said something to try console her kids, let’s not make mountains out of molehills.
And I thought some email hack a few years ago ended up showing Bridget and Gisele are actually on friendly terms?
Teacakes, I respectfully have to disagree. As a mother of three these are where we teach our kids life lessons. Telling your kids their father and the team he plays for let the opposing team win is not a lesson that should be taught. These are the early steps and the foundation she building for these kids.
I always tell me kids: someone has to lose and someone has to win.
Her painting this as a charity given to the Eagles shows is doing no favors to these children. It’s called life. And sometimes we fail, that’s when you pick yourself up and dust yourself off and try again.
“her husband’s team lost, she congratulated the other side and said something to try console her kids.”
Except you left out a step. Her husband’s team lost, she congratulated the other side and said something to try console her kids, and then she sold a story about it to USA Today. If this was a genuine, teachable moment, we. Would. Not. Be. Reading. About. It. That’s why she comes off like a smug asshole. She had to make sure we knew how humble and gracious she is, except what she said is not humble or gracious at all. If she’s going to purposefully sell the story to a magazine we’re allowed to comment on it.
She’s basically telling the kids that their daddy threw the game, so that the other team would win. She should have been honest with them and said that the other team played a better game, and that is why they won. Maybe if daddies team plays better they will win next time. What’s is wrong with that? Why is it necessary to sugar coat anything.
He “let them win”?? Naw-they won fair and square and daddy lost this time. That is what she should have told her children end of story.
“I think the big thing [to tell people] is ‘don’t be afraid to fail’. I think in our society today, you know, Instagram, Twitter, it’s a highlight reel. It’s all the good things. Then when you look at it, then you think like, ‘wow’, when you had a rough day or your life’s not as good as that, you’re failing.
And failure’s a part of life, that’s a part of building character, and growing. Without failure, who would you be? I wouldn’t be up here if I hadn’t fallen a thousand times, made mistakes. We all are human, we have weaknesses, and throughout this being able to share that and be transparent.
“I know that when I listen to people speak, and they share their weaknesses, I’m listening because I can resonate. So, I’m not perfect, I’m not Superman. I might be in the NFL, and we might have just won the Super Bowl, but I still have daily struggles … And that’s really just been the message, simple. If something’s going on in your life and you’re struggling, embrace it, because you’re growing.”
Nick Foles, after his super bowl win.
Nick seems to be a humble, introspective young man. I hope he gets ample opportunity to get his and his team’s message / lesson heard.
Ditto
Just for a compare and contrast
This is what grace and good sportsmanship looks like.
Nick is a really good guy, I think. I’m so happy for him that he had this experience and victory, especially after being so doubted when he first stepped in for Wentz. I hope the future holds wonderful things for him – I’d hate to lose him in Philly, but he deserves to do whatever he wants now.
I’m really, REALLY hoping Gisele said that in a moment of disappointment and trying to comfort her sad kids. I’m really, REALLY hoping they have a further discussion about trying your best, and that sometimes it just doesn’t go your way and someone else does better, but that’s part of life.
But if that’s how she REALLY feels, that they let the Eagles win, and that she’s teaching her kids in that manner, then she needs to take several seats.
For me, Giselle is fine. I don’t think it should be a comparison for what Giselle said and what Nick said.
I think it speaks more loudly that Brady couldn’t muster the grace to say anything publicly. Giselle had to do damage control, and it was fine. A little silly and melodramatic, and not really the best of all messages, but she’s not a professional athlete.
Tom is the one who is paid for his supposed professionalism.
I am SO glad this gracious and wise man kicked Brady’s butt.
LOL!!
The excerpt sounds more like People (gossip/PR magazine) than USA Today. Did a reporter trail them to get every word, hug, movement, as they waited for TB?
Thank you. That’s what I’m saying. We’re spending so much time arguing about whether or not what she said was bad, when the fact is she wanted us to know she said it. There is no f*cking way a USA Today reporter just happened to overhear this conversation. Either she sold the story or one of her people did, so she wanted it out there. Therefore, it’s fair to parse and to analyze. In my analysis, she comes off like a d*ck.
I don’t like either of them, but at least Gisele congratulated the other team. It would have been good sportsmanship if TB would have shook Noles’ hand. But no, he had to go sulk.
Losing with grace is something these two need to work on. I tell my kids that even the best ball players don’t get a hit 6 out of 10 times.
Ugh their kids are going to end up entitled and smug and I am not looking forward to it. Hey Giselle, the Eagles won because they outplayed the Pats. Your husband was off his game and this was the result.
I want to give her the benefit of the doubt and say maybe it’s a language thing but this is the same woman who used a burka to hide when she was getting plastic surgery right?
This is not a second language issue, made crystal clear by her “sharing is caring” comment; as if this year, daddy decided to share the trophy. NO! The Eagles earned that trophy, and it’s theirs permanently as the 2018 champions; it’s not something daddy is “letting” them share for now. The sentiment was clear and concise, because that’s what she thinks. And as many others have underscored, this was a moment for real life lessons for those kids, and she blew it big time, giving them the impression their father was being magnanimous to let the other team win for once, you know, because they were so sad having never won. She made it sound like daddy was feeding the homeless.
Gisele is just as insufferable and horrible as her husband. There was no “letting” someone else win. The Eagles were the better team that night and played a better game. That’s what she should have said to her kids,. “Sometimes people will play a better game than you.” But I’m not surprised. Her husband STILL hasn’t congratulated the Eagles or Nick Foles. Now HE is petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The oldest is 10. He is old enough where you explain things frankly. No need to sugar coat it and spin it like Daddy did such a magnanimous thing such as letting the other team win. The Eagles played a damn fine game.
Those kids are personally invested in the game in a way that few people can understand. They have watched their daddy physically hurt for days after a game. They’ve watched him train and study film and leave before they get up and get home late. Plus, he’s their daddy. Aren’t they kind of supposed to think he’s invincible, right? I think it’s more than admirable that she stood with them to congratulate some of the Eagle’s players. Did she say everything exactly the way that she should have? No. But I’m more than happy to applaud what she did get right.
This is so typical of Gisele who told the media in 2012 when the Patriots lost the Super bowl “My husband can’t throw the ball and catch the ball”. She was willing to throw Tom’s teammates under the bus. She is one that makes excuses when there is a loss.
I’ll always be Team Bridget!
No, she did not say that to the media. She said that to an obnoxious Giants fan who was harassing her and Bianca Wilfork as they tried to leave the stadium. The guy & others chased them to an elevator. The Patriots filed a grievance on behalf of Bianca Wilfork , who was frightened by the incident, and the NFL later implemented safety measures so that players’s families could leave the Super Bowl without being subjected to crowd abuse – the NBA & MLB had instituted such protections years earlier. Giselle & Brady vacationed with the Welker, the guy who dropped the ball a week later.
Gisele, is that you?
I’m going to give Gisele the benefit of the doubt in that English is not her first language and there is nuance that non-native speakers may not pick up on.
As for Moynahan – it’s been ten years. She’s remarried and for the past few years the whole bunch of them have put on a “happy family!” act, attending kids sports events with everyone hugging each other. Turns out she’s a bitter aging skank after all.
How? Because she dared to cheer for the Eagles? Her tweets were typical neutral supporting tweets. She owes Tom Brady nothing. And to call her a “skank?” REALLY?
Don’t fuel the troll @paranormalgirl. She probably doesn’t even know who Bridget is. She can’t even articulate, she Mumbles….lol
She needs to lay off the fillers and botox.
How was Moynahan “petty?” I think her tweets are just normal, sort of neutral.
Yeah, it would have been far better to say “sometimes we lose” rather than make it sound like we let other people win, but it was in the moment with her children. So while I don’t give her a full blown pass on this, she gets a little one.
I don’t think she meant her husband let the team win. I think she was telling her kids to let the team win and not be sore losers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not say something say something like you try your best, sometimes the other team is better and what’s important is that you tried your best? That’s what my parents told me when I was young. Didn’t as think of what she would say to the children if the patriots didn’t win? Or did that possibility didn’t cross her mind?
Good sportsmanship is important. Nobody likes a sore loser. And what example is Tom setting that he didn’t congratulate the other team.
Eh. I’m not too pressed about it. It sounds like a sentiment that she blurted out that was, once again, very poorly thought out. However, I will say that if that’s the case, it’s still telling that her impulse is to use this type of phrasing. “You have to LET other people win,” Someone who was likely raising their children to be thoughtful and considerate, or perhaps someone who themselves was thoughtful and considerate, wouldn’t revert to poor wording like that even in the heat of the moment. So to me, it indicates that this is a typical attitude in their home. That they are so great, that they have to be magnanimous towards the rest of us plebs in order to let us have our moment in the sun.
It’s more gracious than she’s been in other losses. I want to put the “let” bit down to the English as second language situation…. is that a stretch? Because otherwise, No, honey. Daddy did not let the Eagles win…. even when he couldn’t catch the ball. Today the Eagles were the better team. And that’s okay. They worked hard for it too.
If she wants a positive spin, she could could try ‘at least Boston’s in one piece?’
Why did she let this conversation air out in public? No one would be judging her if we didn’t hear about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes other people just play better than you.
What an arrogant, elitist, thinks her $hit doesn’t smell type of thing to say. Sheesh! “Let” means one thing… allow. What she’s saying is they allowed the Eagles to win out of the goodness of their heart, to share who gets a trophy that year. SURE! That’s definitely what happened. The Pats threw the game, it was all about being fair. The post that she put up was very nice and respectable, for that I applaud her. I don’t care at all about football. But I did care and hope that the underdog team won. And they did! And they won fair and square because that day they played better. Plain and simple. I understand her children think their dad is a hero and they should but there are ways to say that Daddy is still the best even if his team loses. And more importantly to get the point across to your kids, it’s not always about winning, it’s about what you learn in an experience. Plenty of losers win in life and plenty of winners lose.
A nanny only has five fingers to try on the five winning rings, so …
FYI he’s not Jack Brady, he is Jack Moynahan. His mom gave him her last name.
I don’t know man…I tend to think it’s a very interesting slip of the privileged tongue. It reminds me of all the backlash against players taking a knee during the anthem; remember how it was all like “we let them play and make tons of money and they’re disrespecting the flag”. Like there are certain people in power who tolerate the presence of others, but sure put them in their place quick when their superiority is threatened…
Moynahan is a lifelong Pats fan as is her family, she’s born and raised in western MA and her family still lives there. She supported the team long before hooking up with Brady and I’m sure supports them now. Her tweets were very neutral and showed her excitement for the game itself, she’s always been a football fan.
