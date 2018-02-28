Selena Gomez looks in the mirror every day & thinks ‘Man, I wish I knew more Spanish’

Selena Gomez covers the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. I was expecting this to be a total snooze where she would play coy word games about going back to Justin Bieber. As it turns out, there were not event any questions about Baby Biebz, and yet… this was a good interview. Selena chats about being a Millennial and Millennial stereotypes, how she wishes she knew more Spanish and a lot more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Whether she’s a shoe girl or a bag girl: “Oh, I’m both, and I always have been. Even when I was younger and wore backpacks, I was so excited to get a Betsey Johnson one. It seemed so much more exciting to me than clothes. And I absolutely love cool shoes. I always felt like what I wore didn’t matter unless I had a cool pair of shoes to go with it.
The Queen of Instagram: “I have a complex relationship with Instagram, to say the least. It has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me and allows me to say, “Hey, I’m gonna post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren’t, and aren’t even true.” So it empowers me in that way because it’s my words and my voice and my truth. The only thing that worries me is how much value people our age place on social media. It’s an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it’s given young people, myself included, a false representation of what’s important. So, yeah, it’s a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships.
Whether her Mexican heritage is important to her: “Extremely. I look at myself in the mirror every day and think, “Man, I wish I knew more Spanish.” I’ll never forget when I was doing my TV show [Wizards of Waverly Place]; I think I was 15 or 16. We would do these live tapings every Friday, and one Friday there was this single mother with her four kids. She was Latin, and she came up to me after, crying. Her kids were so excited, but I noticed the mom, so I gave her a hug and asked, “Hey, are you okay?” And she was like, “It’s really incredible for my daughters to see that a Latina woman can be in this position and achieve her dreams, someone who isn’t the typical, you know, blonde with blue eyes.” And I knew what she meant. When I was younger my idol was Hilary Duff! I remember wanting blue eyes too. So I think I recognized then that it meant something to people. That it matters. Even recently I’ve experienced things with my dad that were racially charged. Most of the time, though, I try to separate my career from my culture because I don’t want people to judge me based on my looks when they have no idea who I am. And now more than ever, I’m proud of it. But I still need to learn Spanish.”
Whether Millennials get a bad rap: “I think millennials are a hell of a lot smarter than we’re given credit for. We’re more aware than we let on, and more exposed to everything that’s out there in the world, just from growing up on the Web, which is a little scary to think about.
How Millennials distinguish themselves from Generation X: “Mainly I think it’s the freedom to express ourselves and be who we are in an unapologetic way. Thanks to the Internet, no matter who you are, you know you’re not alone. Maybe a young boy or girl growing up in the South or wherever is confused and terrified to be who they are because they don’t think it’s right. Now they can see all around them people living free of pain, of hidden agendas, of secrets. I think secrets kill people, I really do. You end up trying to cover up so much of who you are for the sake of your family or whoever, and you think you’re bad for being different. So it’s powerful to see our generation breaking those boundaries and encouraging other people to do the same. There’s a sense of freedom that past generations weren’t able to have.
“Mainly I think it’s the freedom to express ourselves and be who we are in an unapologetic way…” Millennials would be SHOOK to see the sh-t Generation Xers got up to in the 80s and 90s. I think about that sometimes, the sh-t we were talking about during that time, what the music sounded like, which celebrities we admired. Riot Grrls, grunge rock, AIDS crisis, all of that. I idolized Winona Ryder and, like, Kim Deal of The Pixies. But I get what Selena’s saying too – we hope that with each generation, people become more woke and more tolerant and the Millennials are trying. As for Selena wanting to be fully bilingual… girl, work on it! You’ve got time.
Covers courtesy of Alexi Lubomirski for Harper’s Bazaar.
She is one of those women that looks so young it has to be frustrating. I know, I know, she will be thankful later. But women like her and Arianna Grande just seem like children playing grown-up to me and they are, in fact, adults. One of my coworkers was mentioning how attractive he found Selena Gomez (he’s 31) and I all but recoiled like he was some pedophile before I realized that was fine! It must be hard to be perceived as much younger than you are
I have a hard time believing that is her when I look at that cover. She looks so different.
As a Gen-Xer from the “slacker” era, I recommend a Spanish tutor. Or an online class. Or the local community college.
Right? Spanish is a relatively easy language to learn. If she has Spanish speaking family members, in addition to her resources, it should be a relative piece of cake.
I think it should not be so difficult to learn Spanish. There must be enough downtime during shoots and filming. You can listen to tapes, plus she probably has enough money to hire private tutors.
Big side-eye from me (as as Spaniard), when Hispanice celebrities celebrate their origin (rightly so), but then neglect to learn one of the most important parts of your heritage, the language (i.e. Jennifer Lopez).
They don’t owe anyone language fluency to claim their heritage.
“I look at myself in the mirror every day and think, “Man, I wish I knew more Spanish.””
There’s a very simple way to fix this, you know?
😂😂😂
If it meant so much to see someone not blonde then why has she gone blonde?
I’m not going to judge her her for playing around with her hair color. She already went back to brunette. She should be able to play around with her look.
I will judge her for going to Bieber. I’ve always been a Selena apologist, but I’m so disappointed in her for this.
Idk if it’s the hair color but she looks different in the cover photo.
Is this a two cover special? I’m subscribed to HB and I got the sky blue cover. I never read cover interviews though. Just flipping the magazine for fashion and accessories.
I’ve been learning Spanish and it’s hard but really rewarding to start to be able to be like, oh Despacito is kind of filthy, huh.
She has the money and the time to hire a language tutor, and for her sake I hope she gets one. I bet she’d have a good time talking to her Mexican relatives about the regional slang, too.
I have a…contentious relationship with my parents, but I am grateful they insisted I learn Spanish.
Too bad she lives in an era where there is absolutely no way to easily learn a second language! 🙄
I know, especially with all the money and resources she has. She could afford a private tutor and travel to Spanish speaking countries do I’m not buying it. Fake.
I am so glad to be from the Xennial generation.
“Empowerment” has to be the most overused word in the world right now. Tied with “inspiring”.
Avalita:
But the most meaningful word is
Complicit
