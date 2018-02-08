Sharon Tate’s sister calls upcoming movie starring Hilary Duff ‘tasteless’

Embed from Getty Images

Charles Manson’s body is hardly cold and multiple movie projects surrounding his cult Family and the gruesome murders they committed are in the works. Before Manson went to hell, Quentin Tarantino announced his take on the murders, a movie starring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the actress who was murdered on August 9, 1969, along with fellow victims Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent. It’s bad enough that the grindhouse aficionado is making his own movie about the horrible crime, but now there’s another cinematic retelling being made.

According to Deadline, an independent film called The Haunting of Sharon Tate is happening, starring Hilary Duff as Tate. The project is described as a “psychological horror film” looking at the actress’s final days. The screenplay is based on an interview Sharon did a year prior to her death where she talked about dreams she was having about “ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult.” More specifically, Sharon allegedly dreamt that she and her friend Sebring had their throats slit. Hilary posted a photo in character on Instagram on Tuesday. In the accompanying caption, she said playing Sharon was “an incredible opportunity” and added ”She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

While Hilary may have felt honored, Sharon’s sister is not at all happy about this film. Debra Tate, who was just 16 at the time of her sister’s murder, called the project “exploitative,” telling PEOPLE, “It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless. It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

She went on to say that the premise of the film is “a total fabrication,” explaining, “I know for a fact she did not have a premonition — awake or in a dream — that she and Jay would have their throat cut.” She added that she even “checked with all of her living friends. None of her friends had any knowledge of this.” And, just in case you aren’t clear on her position, she concluded her statement with “Tacky, tacky, tacky.” Debra is right, the whole thing sounds really tacky. This poor woman has made it her life’s mission to make sure that Manson and his family remained behind bars for the crimes they committed, appearing at every parole hearing and being outspoken about the fact that none of the Family members should ever live outside of prison walls.

If these two projects weren’t enough, also in production is Charlie Says, from American Psycho director Mary Harron and screenwriter Guinevere Turner. This project stars Matt Smith from Doctor Who and The Crown as Manson and deals with the murder trial of Family members Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendon), Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray) and Patricia Krenwinkel (Odessa Young). Merrit Wever from Nurse Jackie stars as grad student Karlene Faith, who was sent in to teach the women after their death sentence for the murders was lifted. The screenplay is based on Faith’s book The Long Prison Journey of Leslie Van Houten as well as The Family, written by Ed Sanders.

I’ll admit it. I’m guilty of being interested in this case – and I have been for a long time. We studied it in my high school psychology class, where we watched the TV movie about the murders and read Vincent Bugliosi’s Helter Skelter. I also recently listened to the comprehensive Mansion series of episodes on the superb podcast You Must Remember This (which I highly recommend). But really, enough is enough. I really feel for Tate’s family, as well as the families of all of the victims regarding these movies – especially QT’s. Hollywood should let these innocent victims rest in peace already.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Hilary Duff pictured at the 'Younger' set outside the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma arrive at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

Hilary Duff out and about in Los Angeles

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Pacific Coast News, Instagram

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Sharon Tate’s sister calls upcoming movie starring Hilary Duff ‘tasteless’”

  1. WMGDtoo says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:14 am

    So basically there are no other stories to tell. Why are they all digging this up again and again and again. What else can they say about it. Just move on and tell some other unknown story. I’m sure there are many that are sadly just as salacious.

    Reply
  2. Jussie says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Charlie Says sounds like it could actually be interesting. The others are just tacky and unnecessary.

    Reply
  3. whatever says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I don’t think there is anyone in Hollywood beautiful enough to play Sharon Tate. She was just breathtakingly STUNNING!

    Reply
  4. Lola says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Hillary Duffy looks beautiful in that picture these movies are pretty tasteless though

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I was going to say how the heck did Hilary Duff get a big movie about Sharon Tate? But I guess it’s not as big as I had originally expected.

    It’s still weird to me that Lizzie McGuire is booking work as much as she is. She seems like a nice woman – I loved Lizzie McGuire as a kid. But she’s not really a great actress. Maybe she’s good to work with though.

    Reply
  6. Sam the Pink says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:32 am

    This is tasteless, but isn’t it also just part of the larger murder-tainment we have now? I know so many people who love watching true crime stories on TV. Just because those people are not famous doesn’t make them okay either.

    Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Hillary Duff? This will make it to Lifetime, at best.

    Reply
  8. adastraperaspera says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Agree that enough is enough. Will not watch any of these.

    Reply
  9. wood dragon says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:40 am

    It’s all kind of morbid.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Sharon Tate was butchered fifty years ago. Why is there the need to once again force the surviving family members of she, and the other victims to go through the nightmare again. Will she never get to rest in peace. It doesn’t appear Debra will. She has been living the same nightmare her whole life and deserves some dignity after the fight she and her late mother, father and other sister fought to keep the killers in prison. Let it be.

    Reply
  11. Michelle says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    This is why some sick serial killers crave notoriety. The victims are forgotten & the murderers get the books & films made about them,and their names are remembered. We truly are a messed up society.

    Reply
    • bcgirl says:
      February 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

      This post should be in bold.
      It should be sent to QT,
      and printed on the movie posters so everyone going out to “enjoy the film” can ruminate on that a bit.
      You are so g.d. right Michelle.
      How sad for the Tate family. Without their consent it should never have been planned.

      Any day now the “Amy Fisher Movie” with Amy portrayed as the victim, should be coming out. or has it been done already.
      jesus.

      Reply
  12. Bridget says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I find myself hoping that with all this stuff coming out about QT, he’ll be pressured to move on from his Manson movie. It is gross and tasteless. All of these movies are.

    Reply
  13. Patricia says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I read Helter Skelter and my blood ran cold. I also read the book by the woman who stabbed Sharon (Child of Satan, Child of God, I believe) once she had been so conveniently “saved” by Jesus while rotting in jail. Also terrifying to read.
    The act of stabbing a pregnant woman in the stomach is something that is haunting enough. Truly. It is something that hurts to even think about. There’s no need to sensationalize it. It’s not enertainment. It’s the death of a woman, a mother, an unborn and loved child, in the most depraved way.

    Reply
    • Sam the Pink says:
      February 8, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Honestly, I’d question anybody who’d PAY to see such a film. I get that murder is a common topic in film, but generally it’s fictional. This is an actual re-enactment of a real person’s murder.

      We have all generally heard the story of the Mansons, and if people are interested, there is a host of books, documentaries (which, by the way, I’ve never seen an account that actually re-enacts the murders), etc. We don’t need this. There is enough out there already for people who want to know. This comes across as ghoulish money-grubbing.

      Reply
  14. Luca76 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Co sign on the You Must Remember This podcast series on the Manson Murders. It didn’t feel explorative in the least there was also an interesting Fresh Air interview with a
    Manson biographer. I can’t imagine what the families go through seeing the deaths of their loved ones sensationalized and their killers glamorized. It’s just completely distasteful.

    Reply
  15. What's Inside says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I will not watch these movies which will be an affront to the memory of the victims. The wicked conspirators are EVIL.

    Reply
  16. SlightlyAnonny says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I love You Must Remember This! I never thought I would care about Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff until I listened to the podcast.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Ghoulish, IMO.

    Reply
  18. lisa says:
    February 8, 2018 at 10:24 am

    i wouldnt want to be in any sort of manson or manson adjacent movie

    i guess im being superstitious, but it seems like surrounding yourself with some bad vibes

    Reply
  19. holly hobby says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Tasteless. Seriously those poor people died a horrific death. Isn’t that enough? Fight on Debra. Shut it all down.

    And Hilary is no way as good looking as Sharon Tate. Sharon was stunning.

    Reply
  20. Jayna says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I love reading. I love books from buying hard copies, going to used book stores, going to the library. So I am ashamed to admit I’ve never read Helter Skelter. Everyone raves about it. I always mean to every time it’s mentioned, but then forget about it, until again, like now, where the novel is mentioned.

    Hillary Duff as Sharon Tate? Come on.

    Reply
  21. Shannon says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Nah. I have better things to do with my money than watch a re-enactment of pure evil.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment