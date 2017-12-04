Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie got a macabre release date

Before the Harvey Weinstein story exploded this fall and Quentin Tarantino had to talk about his complicity, Tarantino had announced plans for his ninth film. His ninth film was going to be produced by Harvey Weinstein, and it was going to be about LA in 1969 during the time of the Charles Manson/Manson Family murders. Post-Weinstein, Tarantino looked for a new home for this project, and there was something of a low-key bidding war, and now the film has moved to Sony Pictures. Sony just announced the release date: August 9th, 2019, which is the 50-year anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate.

Quentin Tarantino’s new Charles Manson-themed project has nabbed a release date. Sony Pictures, which won the rights to the filmmaker’s untitled ninth movie in mid-November has slotted an Aug. 9, 2019 berth for the movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. But it’s not just any release. That date also marks the 50th anniversary of the murders of Sharon Tate and her friends by the followers of Manson. Manson was the cult leader instructed the killings and died Nov. 17 while serving a life sentence. August 2019 has a rather open calendar at this stage. Warner Bros. and Universal have placeholders for the beginning and middle of the month, but Aug. 9 has Disney’s adaptation of Artemis Fowl on the schedule. Tarantino’s movie is described as a 1969-set ensemble piece that in some way involves Manson and the murder of Tate. Sony’s pickup came with no actors attached, but overtures have been made to such A-listers as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The movie will be the first Tarantino film whose release does not involve Harvey Weinstein, the executive disgraced by allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. Manson died of natural causes Nov. 19 at the age of 83. He had been serving multiple life sentences in Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Calif., since being convicted of conspiracy in 1971 to commit several murders. He died at a Kern County hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections.

[From THR]

When the project was announced earlier this year, many of us felt queasy. I’m a fan of Tarantino’s films, obviously – I didn’t think much of The Hateful Eight, but I will watch Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs, the Kill Bill movies and Pulp Fiction at any time. I think Tarantino is at his best when he’s directing from his own original script using completely fictional characters (or when he’s adapting a script from an Elmore Leonard book). Tarantino’s work is so gory, so bloody, so stylized, so violent, there is a real danger that he’s going to make the Manson Family murders look “cool” or something other than absolutely horrific. And that’s wrong. It’s wrong to set the premiere date on the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder. It’s crass. It’s disgusting, frankly.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images