Kristen Bell: husband Dax had to nurse my breast when I got mastitis



Kristen Bell has that new YouTube series with advice for moms, Momsplaining. If I cared more I would watch it, but the one episode I just watched was enough. I can only take her in small doses. A lot of you love The Good Place and it gets very positive reviews so she’s got that going for her. (I tried to watch it, it wasn’t for me.) Anyway she was talking to new mom Katie Lowes (Scandal) about how new babies are strangers in their home and breastfeeding is weird or something. It just seemed like both of them were trying too hard to sound edgy. She shared this little tidbit on her show that is typical Kristen. She said that when she got mastitis, which is a blocked milk duct while nursing, husband Dax Shepard had to suck it out for her. She told all this is detail while miming it because of course she did. You can watch the video below. Her comments below start at about 3:00 in.

I’ve had mastitis three times. If it gets to be an infection it can spread to your bloodstream. I had to get on antibiotics twice. The third time I had it I was in Atlanta. We couldn’t call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing… So I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.’ He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love. In my life. He spits he doesn’t swallow that’s what I figured out.

[From Momsplaining video via People]

After that Katie Lowes drank her own breastmilk, which I have zero problem with but they played goofy music over it and it seemed like a stunt for views.

I got mastitis just once when breastfeeding. I realized what it was, googled it, and then used hot compresses and squeezed it out myself. It never got infected bad enough for me to have to go on antibiotics. I’m not saying I wouldn’t have asked my husband to suck it out for me, but this never occurred to me. Everything I read said to use heat and massage. I don’t think it’s weird that Dax did this for her, it sounds really supportive and helpful actually. I think it’s weird that she told this story for an anecdote on her show. This is something you tell your best friend, it’s not even a good story for a party. Like a lot of the other personal stuff she shares we’re now talking about it though, so mission accomplished.

