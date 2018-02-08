Angelina Jolie covers Elle, talks to John Kerry about politics & women’s rights

Angelina Jolie covers the March issue of ELLE. They say at the very beginning that they didn’t give Jolie the cover to promote a movie or anything – she’s on the cover to promote International Women’s Day, which is March 8th. Considering the fact that Jolie is still a major “get” for a magazine, I would assume that she was the one who took a list of people to Elle and said those were the only people who could interview her. John Kerry, the former Secretary of State and former senator from Massachusetts, decided to do it. You can read the entire Elle piece here, and see Elle’s exclusive photoshoot with Jolie, Shiloh and Vivienne in New York. Some highlights:
On being engaged globally: “There is this question of, can you be a citizen of the world and still be a patriot? It shouldn’t even be a question….I’m very patriotic, as I know you are. For me, it goes hand in hand with being proud of what America stands for. For instance, I’m the only person in my house who was born in America… It’s only because we are a country based on people of different backgrounds and faiths coming together that I can have this family. My daughters have the freedoms they have because of being American. And we are at our best when we are fighting for others to have the same rights. Particularly other women.
On politics & humanitarian work: “I was quite anti-politics when I was young. I started working on human-rights issues and meeting refugees and survivors mostly because I wanted to learn. I also had this romantic idea that I would get my boots on and be a humanitarian. But at a certain point, you realize that’s not enough. You have to find the root of the problem. And that, so often, brings you back to the law and politics. For instance, I kept meeting refugees who were survivors of systematic rape—rape used as a weapon. Yet there were virtually no convictions. It fired me up to start working with governments and lawmakers. When it comes down to it, we still treat violence against women as a lesser crime.
Crimes against women: “That’s exactly it: changing thinking as well as laws. I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today. Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in your daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world….I tell my daughters, “What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.”
Jolie and Kerry have a nice back-and-forth and she’s asking him about his life and family too. I was surprised to realize that she IS the only one in her current household who was born in America. I’m also a little bit surprised to hear her talk about patriotism, just because I’ve never really believed that she thinks in those terms, the terms of patriotism and being proud of American values. She used to be more apolitical, but with the rise of such anti-immigrant, racist and misogynistic fascism coming out of the Trump White House, I guess we all feel more politically engaged now.
Photos courtesy of Elle Magazine.
Fantastic cover and I’m not even a fan. Werk.
I love Angelina and I love John so was pleasantly surprised to see them together.
This interview was an incredible move by Elle – they had one of the biggest stars in the world who is also a true feminist being interviewed by a man who is also a feminist fighting for women’s right.
On the superficial side, Angelina looks freaking gorgeous…
That cover is STUNNING. And I love what she said about telling her daughters that anyone can put on a dress and makeup but it will be what you do for others that will define you. Insert hand claps.
Amen!
So was Zahara like, ‘ Sorry, I work alone’ or what.
Maybe she wasn’t feeling well that day, or didn’t want to participate in the shoot. Angelina seems to give the kids their freedom of choice with these things.
Slow your role, I was joking.
My roll is working at the proper speed, thanks. Of course you were joking, I simply commented on what Zahara may have been up to that day.
What a great interview. She inspires me with her humanitarian work. It’s lovely what she’s teaching her daughters.
Beautiful. Love me some AJ.
Ok I’m a now a fan of hers, converted. But that cover us to be photoshopped, no????
a little bit, I’m sure…she does have a few wrinkles, but it’s not like they changed much, I think. every photo is ‘shopped these days. some more than others (coughKardashiancough) but with Jolie, I don’t think they really have to do too much. her face is just gorgeous.
Wow! This woman keeps breaking the boundaries and doing great things
Using her celebrity platform to engage so meaningfully in a political way really makes a difference because Jolie is a woman talking about ideas, societal issues that need to be discussed and not merely reduced to being the actress who only talks beauty and personal stuff. The world is scary right now but how cool is it that now we have an iconic beauty openly discussing politics on Elle?!?
I would love to see her use her celebrity platform to really address what is currently going on in Hollywood. Entertainment is her industry & she could make a huge impact in regards to womens’ issues, including the #metoo movement.
She was one of the first women who addressed Harvey Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior.You can’t expect her to be everywhere..Just like Reese,oprah & Nicole don’t particularly talk Refugee issues.
Hollywood will be fine. There are many big name celebrities fighting that fight. Those poor refugees need her voice much more at this time.
Jolie’s voice humanizes the plight of those affected by violence on a daily basis, that is admirable and necessary especially in such xenophobic times.
I love her. I also never considered myself particularly patriotic, but now I’m realizing that’s because I took certain things for granted – things the orange turd is currently trying to destroy. Seeing the country you call home falling apart kind of … brings out the patriotism in a painful way. I look at it and see my home being destroyed.
I love this woman
Suck those cheeks in, girl!
I LOVE THIS COVER!!!! I legit said “holy sh*t” when i saw it. lol
Love her in the bright jewel tone.
Her bone structure is to die for!
Otherworldly beautiful.
Preach it!
I just feel horrible how I judged this woman dirty after her divorce. I probably would have done worse than calling the FBI if someone was high and drunk around my babies.And traveling with one kid ain’t easy let alone 6, it’s filled with anxiety when there’s no drama.At least she’s at a better place and I will support whatever she has at the movies
“You have to find the root of the problem. And that, so often, brings you back to the law and politics.” Well said, Angie. Viable solutions are the result of the unglamorous work of education, diplomacy and compromise. I hope she inspires many young women to follow in her footsteps.
This woman and her perfect face and her thoughtfulness. Good job Elle for letting her have wrinkles and laugh lines in the B&W photo.
It really highlighted for me how gorgeous she is as is. I stan. *sigh* I stan for life.
that BW photo is so great…she’s got such a lovely smile.
What a beautiful thing to impart to your daughters. I really can’t love her any more. Amazing cover too, that face is truly for the ages.
I like this Angie.
I’d love to know how she stays so thin.
She’s so gorgeous and also a good person who uses her celebrity for great causes. Love her.
Also, John Kerry ran against George W in one of those elections. I voted for him.
I remember her brother saying years ago she stays thin because she isn’t a foodie and never has been. She’s never been a big eater was the impression
I love to eat (damn being mexican and italian).
Oh I envy her that trait. Could you imagine just not being all that interested in food? To just use it to live, which is probably how it’s supposed to be.
I think about food so much, as in planning and shopping and cooking, much less eating a ton. If could put that time into other goals I could probably rule the world! 😆
oh my god me too. I love to cook, think about what i’m eating later. Cooking is self-soothing activity for me as well.
Love that statement!…Go Angie!Less is really more,When it comes to her.
My God, Angelina is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever laid eyes on! I also appreciate her dedication to doing what she can to make this world a better place for others. She truly is an exceptional lady and I have no shame in admitting that I love, love, LOVE her 😍
As for her staying thin. Imagine being trained since birth to be actress. Which mean you will have to be thin. I remember reading her “Notes from my travels,” when she said that she eats small portions. She ate McDonalds but only ate a kids meal. People train themselves to eat like this if that is your career and your money. I’m quite sure she is always worried about the way she looks and so was Brad because of the image.
Plus she is never still. Always moving. People like that with a lot of energy never gains weight. I like how people body sham her when there are other actresses just as thin.
Secondly I’m quite sure she is health wise because of the way cancer has riddled her maternal side of the family. Great grandmother, grandmother,mother, and aunt all died from some kind of cancer before the hitting their late 50′s. She did get too thin in 2016 January. That was her thinnest. Stress from her own health, Pitt and Hollywood BS took its toll on her.
