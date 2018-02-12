Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina Dhowre at a screening for his latest film

42nd Toronto International Film Festival

Sometimes when I’m crazy-jealous of some lucky B who gets one-on-one time with one of my forevers, my jealousy gets translated into pettiness and spite. This is not one of those cases. I love Idris Elba: he is one of my forever men. He’s been with Sabrina Dhowre for less than a year – they made their red-carpet debut last September, and let’s be generous and say they were together for a few months before that. Sabrina became his official after his on-and-off thing with Naiyana Garth. He and Garth welcomed their son Winston in 2014 but they never married. Before Garth, well… let’s just say Idris’s love life has always been sort of messy. I love him dearly, but I know he’s a mess in romantic relationships. To be fair, I don’t think he mistreats women… I just think he’s not great at settling down with one woman at a time. So imagine my lack of shock that Big (Messy) Driis proposed to Sabrina ON STAGE during a preview of his new film Yardie. Here’s the footage:

It’s romantic, for sure. She’s a lucky woman. But I’m not really jealous though. I mean, would I love a night with Idris? For sure. Would I love to just go to dinner with him and listen to his accent for several hours? YES. But I actually feel sorry for Sabrina, because… I mean, this isn’t forever. I have my doubts that they’ll even make it down the aisle. So… Sabrina, enjoy him while you can! Good luck and Godspeed.

Oh and JUST LAST YEAR – not even one year ago – Idris was telling Essence that he had no desire to ever get married again.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Mountain Between Us' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

41 Responses to “Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina Dhowre at a screening for his latest film”

  1. V4Real says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Congrats, she’s beautiful and I’m jealous.
    I know quite a few people who said they would never get married or have kids. They are all married now, most of them with kids.

    Reply
  2. LilLil says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Public proposals are so cringy to me. But good luck to them.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Hahaha! Oh well, I agree, have fun while it lasts!

    He is sooooooooo messy.

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:44 am

    The cynic in me can’t help but think of it as a way to drum up publicity for his film. I wish them the best , though.

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Congrats on the publicity for the new film, and the engagement too. Third times a charm!

    Reply
  6. MI6 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

    OMG I love you Kaiser. Nailed it! 🤣

    Reply
  7. Meggles says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    “I’M TOTES NOT JEALOUS BUT IT’LL DEFFO END IN TEARS SOON”

    Hmm, where have I heard that before? Oh yeah literally every single time a ‘hot’ male celeb gets a significant other.

    Reply
  8. Meggles says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:04 am

    PS pls do a post on Hiddleston being papped looking like a homeless person and the ensuing fan meltdown, because it’s really funny.

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Not my thing, on stage in front of people, but if it worked for them, great. Great-looking couple.

    Reply
  10. jferber says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I’m torn on this one. She’s beautiful and I wish them happiness, but I wanted him for myself.

    Reply
  11. Kiki says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I for one am not jealous of this relationship. I LOVE Idris Elba and I am so rooting for him to be James Bond…. I hope this one last because I really want to see him happy for one and have more children that his this time.

    Plus, his fiance Sabrina is very pretty. Best of luck you two

    Reply
  12. Adrien says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Suddenly, my life has no meaning anymore. Kidding aside, congrats to the couple.

    Reply
  13. sadie77az says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:14 am

    All I can say is that I bet she has really nice feet. 😉

    Reply
  14. Dolkite says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Shouldn’t you guys be whining about how he’s marrying someone more than 15 years younger? And about how older women are totally hot and what men REALLY want?

    Reply
  15. Theodora says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I like Idris Elba as an actor, but otherwise he’s a womanizer with an ego the size of China, like many other famous actors.

    Good luck to this gorgeous woman, she’s going to need it.

    Reply
  16. MissMarierose says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:11 am

    You nailed it, Kaiser. Some of my friends were lamenting that their fantasy bf is engaged. I told them not to worry because he’d probably be back on the market within the next two years.

    Reply
  17. Yeahright says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    She’s beautiful and he’s fickle.
    Let’s hope third time is the charm.
    I couldn’t imagine the holidays with two other baby mamas.
    No thanks!

    Reply
  18. Sam says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:48 am

    He is past it, he was really goodlooking maybe a decade ago. My friend saw him in London a while back and told me that he isn’t all that. He’s also not tall, average height and looks a bit grandpa ish.

    Reply

