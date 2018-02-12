Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina Dhowre at a screening for his latest film

Sometimes when I’m crazy-jealous of some lucky B who gets one-on-one time with one of my forevers, my jealousy gets translated into pettiness and spite. This is not one of those cases. I love Idris Elba: he is one of my forever men. He’s been with Sabrina Dhowre for less than a year – they made their red-carpet debut last September, and let’s be generous and say they were together for a few months before that. Sabrina became his official after his on-and-off thing with Naiyana Garth. He and Garth welcomed their son Winston in 2014 but they never married. Before Garth, well… let’s just say Idris’s love life has always been sort of messy. I love him dearly, but I know he’s a mess in romantic relationships. To be fair, I don’t think he mistreats women… I just think he’s not great at settling down with one woman at a time. So imagine my lack of shock that Big (Messy) Driis proposed to Sabrina ON STAGE during a preview of his new film Yardie. Here’s the footage:
When you turn up to watch the #Yardie screening with @Sainou clients @adnanmust_ & @AkinGazi and the director @idriselba steals the show… #marriagepropsal pic.twitter.com/aLYsnMNbzA
— David Marsden-Sainou (@AgentMarsden) February 10, 2018
It’s romantic, for sure. She’s a lucky woman. But I’m not really jealous though. I mean, would I love a night with Idris? For sure. Would I love to just go to dinner with him and listen to his accent for several hours? YES. But I actually feel sorry for Sabrina, because… I mean, this isn’t forever. I have my doubts that they’ll even make it down the aisle. So… Sabrina, enjoy him while you can! Good luck and Godspeed.
Oh and JUST LAST YEAR – not even one year ago – Idris was telling Essence that he had no desire to ever get married again.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Congrats, she’s beautiful and I’m jealous.
I know quite a few people who said they would never get married or have kids. They are all married now, most of them with kids.
Public proposals are so cringy to me. But good luck to them.
Same here. I see nothing romantic in public proposals – ever. For others it might be a huge public display of their love, for me it’s forcing the other person to say ‘yes’.
My mother always shouts: “Say NO!”
Your mother just made me LOL
I love your mom. I always tell my boyfriend (we’ve been together for years, and we’re already planning for a wedding at some point, the proposal just hasn’t happened yet) that if he proposes to me in any public setting, I am saying no just to embarrass him because I would be mortified.
Ha! Someone proposed to his girlfriend at a marathon meet and the girl said no. We all felt embarrassed for the guy. Good thing youtube and social media didn’t exist back then.
Same I would turn someone down if they proposed to me in public. I hate attention to the nth degree.
Also everyone sobbing about how jealous they are has clearly never tracked this dudes love life. No man is hot enough for the BS he puts women through.
If the screening went poorly I imagine it would be awkward 😉
All jokes aside, congrats. I like him, great actor and easy on the eyes.
As for public proposals, to each their own, but it’s not my thing personally. I’d feel pressured to say yes, at least in that moment.
@Nicole, just read your comment. What did he do?? I really don’t wanna cancel him ugh.
They definitely covered it on CB. Idris is the stereotypical douchebag that can’t keep it in his pants to save his life. He skates because he’s attractive. Like Kaiser said they will be lucky to make it down the aisle unless she’s okay with cheating.
He’s not the faithful type. He has on set flings for one.
I have never heard he was mean or that his relationships weren’t consensual but Idris has a roaming eye.
I am not as angry as Nicole about it because an actor being faithful would need to be kidnapped and taken to a lab to be studied for science. Right after an athlete and a musician. Such rare specimens would be a one in a zillion chance to see such rare mythical creatures in the flesh.
I’m not angry I just don’t fawn over him because i find his behavior stupid at his age
Oh, I know Nicole you aren’t angry. Should have put a lol.
Hopefully, she is open to an open marriage or else she is in for a lot of hurt and pain.
Ugh. I would feel pressured into saying yes.
A big fat no for me!
Agreed. The proposal in the movie STEPMOM is my dream.
Since this was a film premiere at TIFF, presumably being attended by lots of film critics, isn’t it gross timing to propose & get the crowd feeling all gushy and romantic and positively toward him, right before showing his directorial debut? It could backfire if the cynical critics don’t fall for the fireworks. Or it could boost spirits of the lapdog critics who just got to witness an Idris personal moment. Or the critics could try to toss it all aside and judge the film solely on its own merits, which would be harder to do after that kind of bruhaha.
TL/DR: The timing is suspect.
Hahaha! Oh well, I agree, have fun while it lasts!
He is sooooooooo messy.
The cynic in me can’t help but think of it as a way to drum up publicity for his film. I wish them the best , though.
Actually, I think it is a Visa/Immigration issue.
The UK is very strict with Immigration. Meghan and Harry applied for the family Visa to get her in, and that is why they’re getting married in 6 months, to comply with UK Border Services.
Sabrina is Canadian, and to keep her in the UK, I think Idris needed to make it official.
That makes sense. Although when I said publicity, I was referring more to the fact that he proposed in public at a screening of the film, not the relatively short length of their relationship.
It’s probably a lot easier for a Canadian being that it is in the commonwealth.
British Royals don’t delay their weddings. An average royal engagement lasts 5-6mths, sometimes less.
The fact that MM has visa issues is a side issue. Even if she was ully British, the engagement would be very short.
LOL Wendy hell no! Being in the Commonwealth does not gain any favour. THe only Visa Commonwealth citizens get access too it a 2 year work visa called the Youth Mobility Visa, used by Aussies, Kiwis and Canadian 20-somethings to gain temporary work (usually in a pub) in the UK.
@LAK I get that Royals have short engagements, but in this case I think the legal precedent was one they really needed to follow.
Congrats on the publicity for the new film, and the engagement too. Third times a charm!
OMG I love you Kaiser. Nailed it! 🤣
“I’M TOTES NOT JEALOUS BUT IT’LL DEFFO END IN TEARS SOON”
Hmm, where have I heard that before? Oh yeah literally every single time a ‘hot’ male celeb gets a significant other.
PS pls do a post on Hiddleston being papped looking like a homeless person and the ensuing fan meltdown, because it’s really funny.
Not my thing, on stage in front of people, but if it worked for them, great. Great-looking couple.
I’m torn on this one. She’s beautiful and I wish them happiness, but I wanted him for myself.
I for one am not jealous of this relationship. I LOVE Idris Elba and I am so rooting for him to be James Bond…. I hope this one last because I really want to see him happy for one and have more children that his this time.
Plus, his fiance Sabrina is very pretty. Best of luck you two
Suddenly, my life has no meaning anymore. Kidding aside, congrats to the couple.
All I can say is that I bet she has really nice feet. 😉
Shouldn’t you guys be whining about how he’s marrying someone more than 15 years younger? And about how older women are totally hot and what men REALLY want?
I had that thought, too.
She is almost 30 years old. Why would anyone say anything?
I like Idris Elba as an actor, but otherwise he’s a womanizer with an ego the size of China, like many other famous actors.
Good luck to this gorgeous woman, she’s going to need it.
You nailed it, Kaiser. Some of my friends were lamenting that their fantasy bf is engaged. I told them not to worry because he’d probably be back on the market within the next two years.
She’s beautiful and he’s fickle.
Let’s hope third time is the charm.
I couldn’t imagine the holidays with two other baby mamas.
No thanks!
He is past it, he was really goodlooking maybe a decade ago. My friend saw him in London a while back and told me that he isn’t all that. He’s also not tall, average height and looks a bit grandpa ish.
He’s 6’2 or three
