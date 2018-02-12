Kendall Jenner’s oversized Eudon Choi sweater-dress at NYFW: love it or hate it?

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin go grocery shopping while other models walk the runway for NYFW

Because New York Fashion Week is dumb this year, Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest “names” attending events and getting pap’d in and around events. I’m not even joking – as I was looking through so many of the NYFW photos, I couldn’t even scrounge up some excitement for anyone or anything. But then I came across these photos of Kendall hanging out with Hailey Baldwin on a grocery shopping trip.

Quite honestly, I love this sweater. I wouldn’t wear it like this – I would wear it with jeans and some wool clogs and that would be my favorite outfit for months and I would wear it to death. But seriously, is it just me or is this a really cute oversized crazy sweater? It’s apparently intended as a sweater dress, and it’s from Eudon Choi. I love an oversized sweater, to be honest. I used to have a huge J.Crew cableknit sweater in navy which I wore to death, and the fit was similar to this. God help me, but I hands-down love something Kendall Jenner is wearing.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin go grocery shopping while other models walk the runway for NYFW

Here are some additional photos of Kendall out and about during NYFW. Here she is on a promotional run for her Adidas contract. I still think it’s kind of terrible that Kendall was hired to be one of the faces of a sportswear company. That being said, I would probably wear this tracksuit, just not all together, and I definitely wouldn’t wear it with black trouser socks and white open-toed kitten-heel shoes. My God.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin leaving the Adidas Fashion Show

Kendall’s safari look was not just ugly, it was really unflattering too.

Kendall Jenner is spotted out shopping in Soho

In these photos, you can really see all of the sh-t she’s been doing to her face. Yikes. Is it just me or is her face morphing into her mother’s old face? Out of all the daughters, I think Kendall will end up looking the most like Kris Jenner. Also: chica cannot put together an outfit to save her life.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Doutzen Kroes step out during NYFW

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Doutzen Kroes step out during NYFW

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Kendall Jenner’s oversized Eudon Choi sweater-dress at NYFW: love it or hate it?”

  1. Sarah says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

    She doesn’t put together her outfits. She has a stylist for everything she wears, they put it on instagram.

    That said, the plaid dress is really cute. I think it’s from Alexa Chung’s line.

    Reply
  2. Swack says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I like oversized sweaters but that one is too big. Has she walked any runways?

    Reply
  3. Eliza says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Sweater and heels are very Twiggy

    Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Is Hailey Baldwin also a cat walk model?

    Reply
  5. boredblond says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Oh I have sweater dresses this length..I call them ‘sweaters’

    Reply
  6. MJC says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Love the sweater dress (and miss “old” JCrew…still have a wool roll neck from the 80’s. Cozy and well made).

    Is she walking any shows? As a “model” she should have known better than to mess with her face.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Those are all bad outfits! I like baggy sweaters, but that looks like an blanket with sleeves

    Reply
  8. Zip says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:58 am

    My god, that adidas tracksuit… It looks like some of those adidas track pants from the late 90s were thrown into a lawn mover and then sewn together.

    Reply
  9. BendyWendy says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:00 am

    The sweater with better heels and tights (seriously, that brown tho…ick) would have been nice.

    Reply
  10. ally says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Love the sweater but the shoes oh my god ewww why???

    oh and fck her for wearing fur

    Reply
  11. Mar says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I just can’t take her seriously as a supermodel. I also can’t stand anything to do with this family so I guess I’m biased

    Reply
  12. MI6 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    LOVE. Would wear. Every day.
    Hate the shoes, though.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She’s another one who should have left her face alone.

    Reply
  14. Tw says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:43 am

    She looks like a gd fool.

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Down here, we just call them “big jumpers”. Speaking of which, there was a huge kangaroo bounding around the park a few doors from my house this morning. The RSPCA had to use a tranquilliser gun in order to take it back to the bush. I live in a very built-up, suburban area, but we are very lucky to have gorgeous, protected green zones all around us, including a botanic gardens specialising in native plants. That’s likely where the ‘roo came from.

    Anyway, KJ’s sweater dress is still just a great big, wooly jumper that looks old and stretched out, and that would still look great with jeans and little boots. I’ve been saying for a long time how much she resembles her mother, and for her age, what she’s done to her face is really horrible and totally unnecessary. 🤢

    Reply
  16. Astrid says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    those are some ugly clothes

    Reply
  17. anna says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Her bodyguard is hot.

    Reply
  18. supersoft says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Uhm what happened to nice colors?! All the clothing looks put together like something from the Mid-Seventies Eastern Europe Non-Fashion Police.

    Reply
  19. Aerohead21 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:57 am

    The problem with the oversized sweater here is that it really looks like she bought one 8 sizes too big. If the shoulders were tailored more appropriately to her frame and then it was all still oversized, I think it would look much better. The neckline, the sleeves, the waistline, the length, can all stay oversized. It’s just those shoulders hanging down like that make it look like poor styling…and those tights. Ugh. Maybe some light wash bootcut jeans and some comfy tennis shoes or booties…those tights aren’t good styling.

    Reply
  20. G says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I feel like all of her outfits are parodies for Clueless…. especially that last one with the plaid print dress and fur coat!!!

    Reply
  21. Veronica Shields says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Love the sweater dress, hate the way she’s styled it. I’d have gone with some leather leggings and ankle boots. That would have brought some edge to the look.

    (At the least go for a different color tight? A pop of color would’ve done it some fashion good!)

    Reply
  22. nikzilla says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Agree, I LOVE that sweater. Would wear it with leggings (not tights or stockings like she is) or skinny jeans.

    Reply
  23. madonami says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Man, everything is so 90s right now. Which, honestly, as a 90s girl, I kind of love.

    I would totally wear this sweater. I would not wear it as Kendall is. I also would not wear it with jeans. I would wear it with winter shorts and tights. I used to (in the 90s) have the best pair of black wool shorts. They were pretty short shorts, but they were fairly thick wool and flared a bit, and this kind of sweater is exactly what they were for (with tights). They were long enough so you could see them under a sweater like this, so it didn’t look like you were going to flash someone if you twisted the wrong way, but short enough so that they didn’t add bulk or weight to the outfit. And not a skirt = obvi, you could move like a normal person and not worry about flashing like you would with a skirt of the same length.

    To me, this kind of sweater with jeans would be too much fabric, too heavy overall. Either leggings or the shorty winter shorts. This color would not be great on me, but I’d def wear it as mentioned in another color. I have medium olive skin and most browns/earth tones wash me right the hell out. So, cream, or a light grey, or a jewel tone.

    And yeah, her face is not her face. If I were one of the models who came up the legit way, this would piss me off. Both the easy access she had to this career, and that she did not really get into it with her own face. I mean, it’s one thing for an established model to tweak here and there, and quite another for someone to start out with a face that’s already completely different from their “real” face. Bella Hadid also has that same weird waxy (Botox?) look and looks like her face is not her face. You gotta wonder what all these women who started majorly messing with their faces at such young ages are going to look like down the road.

    Reply
  24. Olive says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    love the sweater, hate these tiny shades that are apparently back in style.

    Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    That is a fantastic sweater, I must admit. That being said, I always wonder whether these girls even like any of all those outfits they wear for their pap-strolls.

    Reply
  26. hogtowngooner says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    She looks like Emily Ratajkowski (sp?)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment