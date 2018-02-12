Kendall Jenner’s oversized Eudon Choi sweater-dress at NYFW: love it or hate it?

Because New York Fashion Week is dumb this year, Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest “names” attending events and getting pap’d in and around events. I’m not even joking – as I was looking through so many of the NYFW photos, I couldn’t even scrounge up some excitement for anyone or anything. But then I came across these photos of Kendall hanging out with Hailey Baldwin on a grocery shopping trip.

Quite honestly, I love this sweater. I wouldn’t wear it like this – I would wear it with jeans and some wool clogs and that would be my favorite outfit for months and I would wear it to death. But seriously, is it just me or is this a really cute oversized crazy sweater? It’s apparently intended as a sweater dress, and it’s from Eudon Choi. I love an oversized sweater, to be honest. I used to have a huge J.Crew cableknit sweater in navy which I wore to death, and the fit was similar to this. God help me, but I hands-down love something Kendall Jenner is wearing.

Here are some additional photos of Kendall out and about during NYFW. Here she is on a promotional run for her Adidas contract. I still think it’s kind of terrible that Kendall was hired to be one of the faces of a sportswear company. That being said, I would probably wear this tracksuit, just not all together, and I definitely wouldn’t wear it with black trouser socks and white open-toed kitten-heel shoes. My God.

Kendall’s safari look was not just ugly, it was really unflattering too.

In these photos, you can really see all of the sh-t she’s been doing to her face. Yikes. Is it just me or is her face morphing into her mother’s old face? Out of all the daughters, I think Kendall will end up looking the most like Kris Jenner. Also: chica cannot put together an outfit to save her life.