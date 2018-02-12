Adam Rippon is the first openly gay American to win an Olympic medal

Embed from Getty Images

Since I’m now a sports blogger – *adjusts gauche baseball cap* – let’s talk about the Olympics! Or more importantly, let’s talk about Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. I’m sorry to say that I didn’t pay much attention to Rippon pre-Olympics, not even when he was openly slamming the sh-t out of Mother’s Husband, because Mother’s Husband is a homophobic douchebag who believes in “gay conversion therapy” and believes that LGBTQ people are lesser humans, deserving of less respect and fewer rights. As it turns out, that was only the appetizer to the brilliance that is Adam Rippon.

Rippon made his Olympic debut during NBC’s primetime coverage on Day 3 (Sunday). He skating an individual program for the team competition – meaning, each country’s team skated their individual programs and then were judged as a group. Team USA took home the bronze, making Rippon the first openly gay Olympian to win a figure skating medal. If you watched the competition, you probably understood why the Russian women scored so high – they were amazing, and they definitely pushed the Russian’s team score crazy-high. But just as a side-by-side comparison, Adam Rippon skated the sh-t out of his routine and his routine was much better than all of the other male figure skaters, but his score didn’t show that. HE WAS TRANSCENDENT. The other dudes were not. I still don’t understand how a skater (or multiple skaters) can get a higher score than Rippon even though their ass touched the ice.

So, I’m incredibly proud of Rippon and I’ll be rooting for him like crazy during the individual competitions. But I hope they figure out the scoring because this sh-t is a mess. Good job, Adam!!

I hope there’s a skating judge who’s like, “Uh hey guys, Adam Rippon didn’t give us quads but he did give us THE TRUTH.” — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 12, 2018

Russia already won the U.S. election give Adam Rippon his gold medal — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 12, 2018

Still can’t get over that Adam Rippon’s flawless, magical skate was edged out by a Russian Elvis who fell and whose program was decidedly sloppy. Can Mueller look into this please? Thanks! #olympics — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 12, 2018

where were you when mirai nagasu and adam rippon saved the united states of america — eggplant (@magicaleggrolls) February 12, 2018

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are roomies at the Olympics. They ate In and Out Burger when they didn't make the 2014 Olympics. Today, he almost cried when she landed her triple axel. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/gHmwemEMnM — Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold1) February 12, 2018

