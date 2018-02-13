Blind item: Which actress flirted with Jay-Z & almost fought with Beyonce?

This past December, Tiffany Haddish got to hang out with Jay-Z and Beyonce backstage at his LA concert for his 4:44 tour. At the time, Tiffany got selfies with Jay and Bey separately, and it seems like Tiffany can think of little else since then, because she’s been talking about the couple in multiple interviews. Previously, Tiffany told Vulture:
Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said, “I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.”
And she got the selfie, but that’s not what’s important in this story. This story is about how Tiffany was ready to “fight this bitch” because something went down at the party. Now Tiffany is opening up about that side of it and man, this is a good blind item:
Beyoncé, it seems, will protect what is hers — especially her husband. According to the “Crazy in Love” singer’s new friend, Tiffany Haddish, the mother of three was not impressed when an actress got too close to her husband, JAY-Z. In a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, Haddish went into detail about seeing the moment Beyoncé warned a woman away during a party after the rapper’s concert.
“I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” Haddish said. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z. [The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that,” Haddish clarified. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” the comedian said. Haddish did not reveal the name of the actress.
WHO WAS IT? Who was the actress who was trying to get up on Jay-Z IN FRONT of Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish? And was Beyonce about to throw down with this actress? “So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet” – what other stuff? Tiffany alluded to the sh-t that went down in the Vulture interview too, so I have the feeling that some sh-t really did go down and it’s been hushed up by Beyonce and Jay-Z. If only there was a video, like Solange in the elevator. The thing is, I rarely think of Beyonce as the kind of person who confronts another woman. So was the sh-t between Beyonce and the unknown actress, or was the sh-t between Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tiffany and Unknown Actress? Hm. And who was the actress?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
He really can’t help himself, can he
I wish she would kick him out and split his bucks. I like Jay, but man, he should be the one putting his foot down with such a behavior (someone touching him intimately) if he was sincere about his so-called epiphany towards fidelity.
It would be a messy divorce with all the money involved ! I don’t think she will, maybe when the kids are a little older ?
To be fair, in this scenario, we don’t know how much went on, and for how long. If some woman is touching him, and he wasn’t encouraging it, then that’s all on that other woman. Sometimes when you’re in those scenarios you don’t know how to shut it down ‘politely’ and it could be someone who is linked to him business wise somehow. I think though, if I wash him I’d be like “oh, have you said hi to my wife yet?” and attempted to haul her over there.
If he was flirting back and encouraging it, that’s another story, though, and that’s so disrespectful.
My thoughts exactly. When an affair goes down, both are in the wrong with the married person bearing most of the responsibility for that. But this sounds like a situation where the actress decided to start flirting with someone she knew was married at a party, so history of cheating aside, unless Jay-Z flirted back, this is on the actress. I’m wondering if alcohol was involved, since this was a Hollywood party?
I agree. I don’t think Beyonce is confrontational. Tiffany probably saw something and wanted to confront the girl.
But can I remind everyone, that jayz is the punk who cheated on Beyonce. He’s the guy who can’t keep it in his pants. Dont hate on the woman. He’s the pig.
He’s no prize at all. Why she puts up with him, I don’t know.
Takes two to tango. Just saying. That being said wonder what is keeping Beyonce in the relationship.
Money. Certainly not his good looks.
Tiffany is way too over excited she needs to calm down wit stories about other celebrities not everyone is a Kardashian some actually value their privacy.
My thoughts exactly.
Yep. Her friendship / hanging out days with Beyoncé and JayZ is over after sharing this info. You know how this couple wants to project this perfect, solid couple image to the public.
Yep. Coming here to say the same thing, I imagine she’s already off the list.
Exactly! It’s almost funny how she doesn’t realize that she’s not going to be told to have fun anymore by Beyonce anyway.
I really like Tiffany Haddish, but if she keeps using celeb connections as blah blah blah -won’t she start having less friends?
Tiffany’s manager need to check on her asap because when Queen B hears how public and talkative Tiffany is, she is going to just snap her fingers and poor Tiffany will turn to dust. She should pray Blue Ivy is around to wave her hands at her mother to calm her down. But seriously, as much as I like gossip, who does something like that, unless you are not interested in being invited to a party ever again
Ooooh Tiffany. These are not good tidbits to share. Jay and Bey are trying to show a united, Jays-done-cheating front and this story doesn’t help. I wonder if Bey will say something or if they just won’t invite her around anymore?
But is it Tiffany’s responsibility to uphold that front?
It’s never a good idea to spread stories that concern other people’s relationships.
No but It is not her place to share this tidbit as well. She might lose out on Hollywood party invites if she keeps this up.
Tiffany can do whatever she wants. She just may suffer some consequences for bringing up an incident that B&J prefer to keep quiet.
Tiffany’s talked about this a few times now and she’s so eager to please that I think if bey or jay wanted her to stop she would. Therefore…
As a decade long stan, if the Parkwood folks wanted Tiffany to stop she would stop.
That is what I think too.
She is talking because she got the green light.
Isn’t this their brand right now? He was a cheating dog, and Beyonce will not stand for it?
this!
Why share this info about another couple? I don’t think anyone will like it if someone put something like out there about their relationship SMH we need to know when to draw a line and not cross it.!
Tiffany needs to hushup. The scene she is describing is super easy to misread, especially when she is basing it on body language. Also, what fool would invite her to a celeb party now when she rattles iff every celebrity encounter for laughs. Kathy Griffin was the same and she found herself at the Dlist table despite her talent.
Sometimes stories like this make me think how insecure Beyonce has always seemed to be with her relationship. Maybe it’s because she’s a control freak?
The watching like a hawk and possessive behavior just seems like something you shouldn’t have to do with somebody who is supposed to love and respect you.
Plus, if it was the other way around, if Jay-Z physically put himself between Beyonce and another man who touched her arm or something in conversation…would that be a ‘red flag’ to the rest of us as Jay-Z being possessive and controlling?
Given that he has a history of cheating on her, I’d say her insecurities about the relationship are well founded.
How about as women we respect each other. Everyone knows Jay-Z is married. Look for an ego boost elswhere and keep your hands to yourself. Woman can be overly sexually aggressive to men without any provocation or invitation. Men freeze, men get weirded out too. I’ve had to check women plenty of times on their behavior towards my husband and he’s not a billionaire rockstar.
I agree with this. I definitely blame the man MORE but I don’t give the other woman a free pass.
It’s honestly unfortunate and depressing. My husband was always adorable, but suddenly grew up and got HOT in his thirties…and let me tell you, PLENTY of women (and tbh, men) flirt with him (not casually, either) when I’m literally standing right next to him, holding his hand. Some people just DGAF.
Yep and I hope Tiffany doesn’t change.
Tiffany needs to be quiet.She has discussed this too many times,on SM,in interviews,I believe she mentions it on new BET show “Uncensored”
Enough Boo
And Let Solange fight Beyonce’s battles 😀
Jay and Bey have a business arrangement
Yep, and probably wanted Tiff to tell that story as a see, you don’t mess with the Queen’s man. Notice how she didn’t reveal the name to keep people guessing.
I think so too. What is the story about them? I know they are very controlling about their image but is it really true that Rhianna’s real only is JayZ? Everyone else is for show or meaningless or with his permission? I do remember the stories when she was underage but is it still going on?
And that somewhere in that mix is Rita Ora? I know she was but is she still?
The identity of the actress. Usually, Beyonce leaves some clues to follow, but I don’t follow her closely, so I don’t know.
Beyoncé has “jokingly” told Tyra not to touch Jay-Z on the Tyra show. Poor woman, she’s built this image of a strong, confident and sexy woman but deep down she’s super insecure.
This is what happens when grown ass men groom 19 years old.
Tiffany is not a real friend. I’m guessing it was Rita Ora.
It says actress.
I came here to say the same thing. Cameos in the Fast/Furious and 50 Shades franchises don’t count as acting. Maybe Tiffany is generous.
But I think it’s a good guess.
Rita’s in the 50 Shades movies.
She is in the 50 Shades series, so that (technically) makes her an actress.
Rita Ora needs to stop.
It wasn’t her. She doesn’t talk to them anymore.
Wow, I’m shocked she went this far…
Bey and the Hive are coming for you Haddish.
I immediately thought Rita Ora too.
Oh, so Beyonce wants us to know it was Rita Ora and to make this guess. Well played. I get it. So the story is out there without Beyonce having to say it herself.
Clever. I knew she would find a way to let us know.
Beyonce and Jay-Z, the most overrated performers ever. It’s amazing how much money one can make with terrible music.
Well that’s what sometimes happens when you take back a cheating man. You get paranoid and suspicious of every woman getting too close and when you don’t see your man assertively telling woman to back off.
Also it’s ironic how Jay’s admission of cheating only makes him look like the man in some circles, as he was able to cheat on the “baddest bi” and she still stayed with him. It’s almost a bragging point that I hear from some men. He is still “big pimpin’” while Bey comes across as the long-suffering wife.
With Beyonce pushing 40 I’m sure she will feel even more insecure knowing her husband has always had proclivities for younger women. It can’t be easy.
But Tiffany needs to keep her mouth in check too. She’s snitching on Bey and Jay and that’s a big no-no. They went to such great lengths to create this perfect, power couple, so crazy and dangerously in love image that was put on blast when elevatorgate happened and now they are carefully trying to craft their way back to this “our love will conquer all and we’ll beat the odds” image so I don’t know how they’ll feel about this.
Well I guess Tiffany won’t be invited again lol ! She’s got a big mouth and I doubt Beyonce wanted that story getting out. Firstly, why didn’t Jay take the woman’s hand off his chest HIMSELF? Secondly, this probably has more to do with Beyonce not trusting Jay.
Let’s be honest, if Jay Z was a plumber from Queens, rather than a rap mogul, he couldn’t get Sherri Shepherd, let alone Beyonce.
damn what’s wrong with sherri?
It wouldn’t be Rita Ora. She sued Jay Z to be released from his label. Why would they be hanging out after that? And she was friendly with Beyoncé before all that.
