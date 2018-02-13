Blind item: Which actress flirted with Jay-Z & almost fought with Beyonce?

This past December, Tiffany Haddish got to hang out with Jay-Z and Beyonce backstage at his LA concert for his 4:44 tour. At the time, Tiffany got selfies with Jay and Bey separately, and it seems like Tiffany can think of little else since then, because she’s been talking about the couple in multiple interviews. Previously, Tiffany told Vulture:

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said, “I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.”

And she got the selfie, but that’s not what’s important in this story. This story is about how Tiffany was ready to “fight this bitch” because something went down at the party. Now Tiffany is opening up about that side of it and man, this is a good blind item:

Beyoncé, it seems, will protect what is hers — especially her husband. According to the “Crazy in Love” singer’s new friend, Tiffany Haddish, the mother of three was not impressed when an actress got too close to her husband, JAY-Z. In a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, Haddish went into detail about seeing the moment Beyoncé warned a woman away during a party after the rapper’s concert. “I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” Haddish said. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z. [The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that,” Haddish clarified. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” the comedian said. Haddish did not reveal the name of the actress.

WHO WAS IT? Who was the actress who was trying to get up on Jay-Z IN FRONT of Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish? And was Beyonce about to throw down with this actress? “So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet” – what other stuff? Tiffany alluded to the sh-t that went down in the Vulture interview too, so I have the feeling that some sh-t really did go down and it’s been hushed up by Beyonce and Jay-Z. If only there was a video, like Solange in the elevator. The thing is, I rarely think of Beyonce as the kind of person who confronts another woman. So was the sh-t between Beyonce and the unknown actress, or was the sh-t between Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tiffany and Unknown Actress? Hm. And who was the actress?

