Meghan Markle wears Veronica Beard trousers & a Burberry coat in Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started their day full of events in Scotland. They arrived in Edinburgh a short time ago, and these are photos from their first stop at Edinburgh Castle, where throngs of Scottish people were lined up to see them. For Meghan’s first official Scottish appearance, she wore TROUSERS!! AGAIN! I love how Meg is bringing back trousers. I love her taste in trousers too. The trousers are by Veronica Beard, and her tartan coat is by Burberry. YAS. She’s been wearing some strategic Burberry pieces for few months and I’m all for it. Burberry is pricey, but the pieces are SO beautiful. Both the trousers and the coat could have been tailored a little bit better – I like a too-long inseam too, but Meghan needs to get her trousers tailored just a little bit shorter. The coat is just slightly too bulky too. But overall, she looks lovely and warm.

Meanwhile, did you know Meghan has a heart of gold? The story broke last night that Meghan has been making “secret” (or previously unpublicized) visits to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. From the Daily Mirror:

Meghan Markle has visited the Grenfell Tower site alone to ­comfort ­victims of the inferno. In an echo of Princess Diana’s charity work, she made the trips in secret. One ­resident said: “It means so much.”

Prince Harry ’s fiancee has twice been to comfort those affected by the inferno that left 71 people dead and a community shattered. The actress appeared at the Al Manaar community mosque, which lies in the shadow of the charred shell of Grenfell Tower at North Kensington, West London. It is understood the US actress arrived without Harry but was flanked by a royal protection officer and one of the prince’s aides.

A leading Grenfell community member said: “Meghan’s visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts.”

A royal source added: “Ms Markle has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the charity sector.”

Harry and brother William publicly visited the Al Manaar mosque in September to support victims of the June 14 blaze. Chief ­executive Abdulrahman Sayed said there have been “three or four” royal visits since Harry, 33, and 35-year-old William’s trip. The Queen went there shortly after the fire. She appeared close to tears as she met volunteers and helpers at Westway Sports Centre. The mosque is a mile from the tower. It was one of the first centres to respond by co-ordinating ­volunteers and providing food, water, shelter and counselling. It continues to work with the families and ­residents affected.

[From The Daily Mirror]

The Grenfell Tower fire revealed some fractures in British society, about the kind of communities who are ignored or forgotten, about which demographics get attention and resources. Similar disasters have had the same kind of lasting effect here in America too, like Hurricane Katrina, or Superstorm Sandy: disasters reveal a society’s socioeconomic, racial and religious fissures all too often. Meghan recognizes this too. Good for her for spending time with the victims.

  1. Talie says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Her future private secretary is so chic too.

    Reply
  2. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Love the look, the hair, everything.

    Reply
  3. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The inseams are way too long! I can’t stop looking at the pant seams dragging on the ground and salt marks. No!

    Reply
  4. H says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:05 am

    All I got is she looks beautiful and those pants/trousers are too long.

    Reply
  5. Beluga says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Like you, Kaiser, I’m in trouser raptures! I do think they do need to be hemmed just a touch higher though. The coat might be a shade bulky, but in fairness it’s bloody freezing today!

    Reply
  6. LizB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Yikes. The length of her trousers is unfortunate.

    Other than that, I think she looks fine!

    Reply
  7. Imqrious2 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:06 am

    She looks lovely, seems genuinely interested in what she’s listening to, with whom she’s speaking… another “win” in the column. As for Grenfell, wow…she’s done more than either Camilla or Kate has done for their own citizens. MAJOR kudos Meg!

    Reply
  8. Danielle says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Love the overall look – especially the cross body bag- but her trousers are going to be destroyed by the end of the day! They’re too long and you can already see that they’re getting dirty.

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:07 am

    She always looks happy and cute. But….she is having so much trouble finding a pair of pants that fit. Either too short, or in this case, too long. They are already dirty! Harry looks so much better in darker colors as opposed to his favorite blue suit. Good job.

    Reply
  10. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Inseams too long, yes, but I’m super impressed by the Grenfell story. Way to start it off strong Meghan, extremely well played!

    Reply
  11. Babs says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:10 am

    PONY <3<3<3
    That pony is super well-dressed!

    Reply
  12. Aang says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Nothing triggers me like trousers dragging on the ground. Just no. It’s so dirty and gross. Being so small I’m sure it’s rough to find clothes that fit properly but she must have a tailor. Her clothes often seem too big. My daughter is 5’1, 99lbs and we have to have things altered frequently. If she can do it, I’m positive a princess can.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The pants would look a lot better if they weren’t so long. She’s lucky she didn’t trip on them and land on the wet street. Is there a reason she doesn’t wear colorful clothing?

    Reply
  14. Liberty says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Love the look, love the Grenfell story, but do wish the trousers were hemmed to that footwear. That will come.

    That last picture, her expression has a touch of, “F, I am dressed like the pony, but oh well, carry on!”

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:26 am

    She looks pretty. The trousers are way too long. Otherwise, it’s a nice look. I like the coat.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:00 am

      I like the print of the coat – but I find it to be an awkward length. She’s only around my height – and it looks like she’s swimming in it. I think if it stopped at her knee I’d like it more. I bought my first “long” coat this winter, and it’s nothing very long, just longer than a regular winter ski jacket. And it’s so cozy. So I kind of get it. I think it’s partially because I just don’t like wide legged pants. I don’t like my pants swooshing around while I walk.

      Reply
  16. SM says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I like the coat. I would like to have one despite the fact a horse is wearing it too

    Reply
  17. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Aw Kaiser, I thought you’d throw in another couple of trousers in your wrap! I love them, and I love the length. I’m short, and everything fits me on the long side but I’ve always liked that. Sleeves partially covering my hands and skirts and TROUSERS dusting.

    Reply
  18. Juliette says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She has the same star quality of Princess Diana.

    Reply
  19. Maria F. says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:34 am

    love the coat and the way she is carrying the purse.

    Not only are the pants too long, I also think they are a bit too wide at the bottom. I think a narrow boot cut would have balanced out the coat. Also, i some pics her make up looks rather too heavy…

    Reply
  20. Maria says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Good lord. Are we serious?! Imagine if Kate had worn this. No mention of all the *gasp* buttons! The pants look ridiculous. Funny how we are so eager to tear apart one ladies style and not another.

    Reply
  21. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Love her look but the pony upstage’s her :)

    Am so loving the trouser’s look she’s been going for. Sophie Wessex also does chic trousers well.

    Reply
  22. Guest says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Love that she wears pants but these are too long. She’s really pretty though.

    Too add poor harry. He’s getting more and more bald. 😢

    Reply
  23. Alexandria says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Pants too long, otherwise chic perfection.

    That horse though…she should get that horse. Instant goodwill. That horse should be in the wedding and each christening of their future children.

    Reply
  24. Renee2 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I remember a thread where a LOT of people were kvetching because Meagan and her boo took a new year’s trip to Monaco and were wasting the tax payers’ money she was so lazy and spoiled and no better than Waity Katie and Will Not. Now there’s news of her working and all people are like, yeah, whatever her pants are too long???

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 13, 2018 at 8:51 am

      Good for her and Harry. They are working. That’s fine. They should. They have to, ffs. They shouldn’t be praised for that but the bar is low. Very low.
      And how difficult can it be do get some basic trousers right? And keep one’s hand from playing with her hair? Whatever.

      At this rate I see Meghan getting the royal family order a few months into marriage. The question is: will Kate get one before Meghan?

      Reply
      • RoyalSparkle says:
        February 13, 2018 at 10:48 am

        +1

        HRH The Henrys’ work and can multitask (Blessed!) for such a short trip. Entitled snowflakey Duch and whiny middleton, I am a prince – would be on an extended vacay – if this was their wedding.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 13, 2018 at 11:52 am

        I have been thinking about that, and I don’t want it to happen. Kate has issues, but I don’t want to see her humiliated. I know she would deserve it for not working enough but still, that is too hard-hearted for me.
        My secret wish is that she realizes she likes being out and about and that it can be rewarding. She and Meghan become good friends, and Meghan helps her out with her style a little bit. I hope she comes into her own and realizes she can’t do what William does and be ok. If he doesn’t get it together, SHE will have to for the sake of her children.
        If for some reason public sentiment goes against him she will bear the brunt of it. She needs to take this to heart.
        The woman always takes the fall.

    • MousyB says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:00 am

      My exact first thought smh. Her actual work gets significantly fewer comments/attention. She really can’t win so I’m glad she’s just doing her and seemingly not paying much mind to stupid comments.

      Reply
  25. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    That coat is gorgeous. And I love a long inseam on my pants too but these are just a bit too long. And I love the casual little crossbody purse!

    Reply
  26. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I’m not crazy about those pants with that coat. I think generally Meg tends to look like she picked out an outfit and then chose a coat separately. They never look terrible together, but they never seem like they fit with the rest of the outfit either. That said, I LOVE that coat and the bag. The pants are gorgeous, but the ends are getting soaked in the slush on the ground.

    I’ve always wished that Kate would wear more Burberry, its such an iconic British brand and their clothes are SO well constructed and polished looking. Kate just seems to have a more girlish (not feminine, I chose girlish carefully) style than they tend to offer so I’m glad that we’re starting to see it on someone!

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 13, 2018 at 12:11 pm

      I love Burberry. I always have. I am very happy to see someone in the BRF represent them. I have a Burberry throw that I have had for a time, and it is like a security blanket. It was the best swag. I still have a scarf from 20 years ago that I pull out and it still looks good. The things I have I still wear no matter how old or how many seasons ago they are.
      The classic British brands are just waiting for the right ambassadors.
      Also, in the long run, they can be worn over and over again restyled for years so there would be no need for spending as much money for basics.

      Reply
  27. Coz' says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Love the bag, hate the trousers (too long, too dated), would love to see the coat again with another outfit to get a better idea.
    It’s great that she visited Grenfell’s victims !

    Reply
  28. AmyLue says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Anyone else wondering if she’s going to pick up he habit if theme dressing?

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:09 am

      You mean by wearing a winter coat made from Blackwatch tartan whilst in Scotland?

      Reply
      • AmyLue says:
        February 13, 2018 at 11:52 am

        I just wondered about matching the pony and several others at the engagement. That seems like the type of thing that her team should have known in advance. If so, her coax would have been a deliberate choice. (I’m not Scottish so perhaps the plaid choice is ubiquitous and I’m just ignorant) Anyway, just wondering aloud.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 13, 2018 at 12:12 pm

        What does the Blackwatch tartan mean? Does it have significance?

      • LAK says:
        February 13, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        Amylue: The regiment (and pony mascot) that greeted them is the Black watch regiment so it was inevitable that they would be wearing that tartan as it’s their ceremonial dress. Is her matching coat hapstance or design?🤔

        Magnoliarose: The clans of Scotland have tartan in colours and designs specific to each one. There are a few tartans designs that aren’t tied to any clans. That means anyone can wear those ones. Black watch is such a tartan without clan.

        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tartans

      • AmyLue says:
        February 13, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        LAK- your explanation of the plaid’s significance was helpful. Thank you. It does makes sense that if she wanted to wear a plaid (or tartan – I’m not sure of the difference in distinction between the terms) she would choose one not associated with a clan.

        So my question about respect vs theme dressing lingers. It doesn’t necessarily require an answer. I know it’s a topic discussed heavily re- Kate as it seems to be something of an active goal on her part. That said, I know there is a line but I am not quite sure where that line is re- Meghan or re-Kate. Anyway, thank you for indulging my wonderings. I’m a little honored you responded to me. You always seem knowledgeable on the technical aspects.

  29. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Those aren’t palazzos hun. And long line coats are meant to be worn with trousers.

    Reply
  30. OriginalLala says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I’m here for that pony (mini horse?) – SO CUTE!

    Reply
  31. Becks says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:44 am

    We call out Kate on the buttons because she wears buttons 99% of the time. It’s almost a joke at this point. It’s not because buttons in themselves are bad.

    As to this – I think the pants should have been a bit shorter and I don’t love all these oversized coats on her, but its clearly going to be part of “her look” at least for now so it will be interesting to see what happens in the future. I do like the coat in general though.

    Reply
  32. Bethany Karger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I realize Megan has already acquired a real following. But I really wish she’d do something with that hair. Kate gets slammed all the time for her hair and the constant touching and fooling with it. In my humble opinion, Megan is no different. It’s stringy and could really benefit from a good trim. And it’s either in her face or she’s running her hand through it. She’s very attractive and well dressed. But the hair is all I see.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 13, 2018 at 8:54 am

      ITA re: hair. Loud applause!

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I’m with you on the hair too, which was the one problem I had with her first event a couple months ago. Pin it back, tidy up the messy bun. She’s not “official” yet, so waiting to see if this improves after the wedding.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:18 am

      I don’t get hate for long hair. I loved Kate’s hair long and Meghan’s hair long. I have no issues with that. I have seen Meghan’s hair styled prettier on Suits, though, in the past. But it is funny how Meghan gets a pass at 37, when Kate didn’t . All I read was: Cut your hair. Don’t wear it parted in the middle.

      As far as touching her hair, when Meghan was at that last event wearing the suit, when she was at the podium, she touched her hair nonstop. That’s the one thing I noticed. I’m not critical of much in regards to women and their hair, but the constant touching of their hair and running their hands through their hair to the point that it is so noticeable does become annoying.

      Reply
      • Citresse says:
        February 13, 2018 at 9:36 am

        There’s a different mindset about hair for people 50 plus. Certainly HM’s generation women never grew their hair long. There was the view that long hair was fine for girls and once adulthood reached, hair should frame the face. But many years before, women with long hair were required to wear it up and tied back during day time. Long hair worn down was viewed as sexual invitation in the 19th century. Hair is a fashion accessory, it changes.

      • M.A.F. says:
        February 13, 2018 at 9:38 am

        I don’t get the hate for either women having long hair. In fact, I think Kate looks better with longer hair. But they both seem to touch/play with their hair a lot.

      • KicktheSticks says:
        February 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm

        I have long hair as well and I have no problem with long hair. I think though that if one is going to be doing something outside as Meghan did today, she should take the weather into consideration when styling it. Having it literally fly around your face and get stuck in your lip gloss is not okay. Maybe a low pony tail would have worked better. I have no problem with touching hair either. If she (or kate) was SCRATCHING her head or something icky like that, then yeah, gross and definitely twirling your hair is not an adult move but moving it aside is no big deal.

    • magnoliarose says:
      February 13, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      I don’t have an issue with longer hair.
      I have very long hair and am in my 30s nearish Kate and Meghan’s age. Not to my waist but not that far from it either. I like it. I have had it shorter, but with a gaggle of children, I don’t have time to spend retouching it all day.
      Some like Kate’s hair shorter and think it looks more professional. I like it when it just looks polished and healthy. She had gorgeous chestnut hair, but something seems to have happened to it. Maybe over processing it? So I will defend her wiglets forever because I know having hands and heat in your hair all the time damages it. No amount of deep treatments can stop that. She just needs to blend them better. No shame in a wiglet or a weave or a full wig if need be.
      I didn’t notice she fiddled with it until I read it here. I think it is a mannerism because she has nervous, flighty hands. My son is like that, and I have to hold his hands in mine sometimes. They start picking at a thread or a nail or a paint chip on a chair. Hand fidgets.

      Finally, I wish she had a better hairstylist that made her look her age and not matronly.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        February 13, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        Kate’s hair touching and flipping was on the level of a teenager. If you watch videos of her in the early days, her hand wandered into her hair before and after shaking anyone’s hand and was flipped every second hair touch.

        The clutch was a solution to the hands-in-hair problem, but then she held it at her crotch, with both hands, all the time as if her life depended on it.

        By comparison, MM’s hair touches are minimal and not as chronic as Kate’s hair touching.

  33. vauvert says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Hate the pants, would like the coat a lot better if it were a bit shorter – and speaking of buttons in general – the overall look is sloppy with some buttons done and others undone. I know she gets all the love here but honestly, if someone else were going around with her hair flying around, that middle part and those terrible pants, she’d be ripped to shreds. None of this takes away from the fact that she visited with the fire victims, and she does always seem engaged and cheerful in public, which is awesome and I hope she keeps it up. But let’s be honest about her style – it’s really not great at all, IMO, and she only gets a pass because people on this site (myself included) have had it with Keen Kate. But two wrongs don’t make a right:-) She often seems swallowed by her clothes, and I really wish she’d do something more professional looking with her hair.

    Reply
  34. Citresse says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Interesting how MM is already doing more engagements pre-wedding than Diana. Times have changed indeed!

    Reply
  35. DM2 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She matches the adorable Shetland with the Black Watch and the hair! Cute! But the trousers…sheesh. They offend my (slightly) germophobic self!

    Reply
  36. C. Remm says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Yes the coat is to big and the trousers too long. ;-( But she looks great. :-)

    Reply
  37. Aerohead21 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I’m surprised no mention of her flyaway hair! I saw an article about her outfit on a different site and instantly thought – oh Celebitchy must have something on this!

    Yes, her pants (ha! I already read the other article) are just a bit too long and the cost is bulky around her waist, but overall I also like how she’s not going the skirt route.

    And yes, the kinds of tragedies like fires and hurricanes, etc. really do show who people care about. I’m glad they are showing up, but how about some money to fix it??

    Reply
  38. Sage says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:09 am

    She looks uncomfortable in all the posted photos. Her coat is too big and trousers too long. I do like her assistants coat and ring. Harry looks good. He should introduce Meghan to his tailor.

    Reply
  39. AG-UK says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Too damp/wet here for really long trousers even if you are going for a short distance.. love the tartan not sure which clan that is but it’s nice seems a bit too big but maybe that’s just the cut/style.

    Reply
  40. manta says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:23 am

    The horror, buttons! And why a 30 something woman constantly touches her flying hair, so juvenile, she should leave the blanket hair!

    Heavy sarcasm here. None of that bothers me at all and like many here I find her lovely minus the ground sweeping pants.
    Just notice that usually the hair touching and buttons seem to trigger quasi anger.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:29 am

      This site has made me aware of just how much I touch my hair. I was playing with it while reading. I do make an effort not to when I’m speaking in a meeting or something like that, but it’s an absentminded habit – and probably part of the fidgety ADD I have. This is also the first time in my life that I’ve started growing out my bangs. And I love buttons. So I’d probably drive some people nuts, haha.

      Reply
  41. Jessica says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Enough with the black already. I like her styling farrrr more than Kate’s, but she needs some color.

    Reply
  42. Ravensdaughter says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:29 am

    More pics of the pony!

    Reply
  43. Keepitreal says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Ms. Markle is very photogenic. The pants are too long, wide and unkempt; the coat is too big and looks sloppy. The star of the show was the pony in the blanket.

    Reply
  44. LittlefishMom says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Love it!!

    Reply
  45. Jayna says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I saw all of the photos on the Daily Mail. Wow, the one shot of the back of the head of Prince Harry shows he is balding fast back there. It seems worse than it was a month ago.

    Reply
  46. whatever says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Nope, her style still isn’t doing anything for me. She’s channelling the Olsen’s Twins bag-lady look. Not good.

    This look could have been timeless with a fitted, above the knee coat and tailored trousers. Right now her styling looks sloppy/unkept and this look will look dated in a couple of years. Her bag choice is good, however.

    Reply
  47. Linda says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Great that she went to visit the fire victims. The clothes and hair are just no. Trousers are way to long and wide. A bit shorter and more narrow would be better. I don’t like coat and it is way too big. It is wearing her instead of her wearing it. And hair is just too messy looking. And stop playing with your hair. That is just so dirty to me even if your hair and scalp are clean.

    Reply
  48. Citresse says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Yeah saw DM photos. They’re still really touchy feely. WK weren’t much that way at all but William is very private and controlling. Is the touchy feely in public going to exist between them forever? It’ll be interesting to see.

    Reply
    • PJ says:
      February 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

      @Citresse: I think so as they are both naturally, very warm, touchy feely people (Harry certainly inherited that trait from his mom). It would seem that for the two of them, their “love language” is touch which, as an “acts of service” person myself, I find to be sort of foreign & a little bit fascinating :)

      As for Will & Catherine, theirs is hardly the epic love story the press has always tried to make it out to be. By all accounts (I read far too many royal biographies 🙄) their relationship is much more akin to the ones of traditional British aristocratic days of yore: a marriage based on a mutual “understanding” and all but separate lives behind the scenes. It’s been widely reported that they even have separate bedrooms at KP! Eh. To each their own, I guess. But Romeo & Juliet, they are not.

      Reply
  49. PJ says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Meghan looks classy & gorgeous as usual, but the REAL story here (at least for me), is that, that is one very beautiful, fancy pony!

    Reply
  50. KiddV says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Suede shoes on Harry, and too long of pants on Meghan, in the rain. It’s almost as if they had no idea where they were going.

    Reply
  51. Lala says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I just received a black jumpsuit from my FAVORITE online customize website last night…and the legs are made JUST LIKE HERS! I put it on and felt and looked DIVINE!!!! The palazzo pant leg shape isn’t for everyone…but I OVERSTAND why she loves it!!! MM is just TOO KEWT to me!

    Reply
  52. Anastasia says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I love the secret Grenfell visits!

    Reply
  53. KicktheSticks says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    My problem with the pants is that they are getting soaking wet at the bottom. The cobblestones look wet and Scotland is damp. I love long pants like that and a I love a wide leg trouser but having a soaking wet pant is not professional and would be awful. I feel like Meghan is ALMOST having fashion successes and she comes so close but she keeps having these mini-misses. An inch shorter for the pants and it would have been a hit. She looks great though and genuinely warm and friendly. LOVE that pony and the pic of Harry moving the pony’s mane aside so the little fellow can see. Haha!

    Reply
  54. Cher says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I agree with the other suggestions MM’s pants were too long. And, again the coat seemed big.
    MM is small and a little tailoring would help. I hope she is not mimicking Victoria Beckham’s long pant theme, it works for Victoria some how but it does not work for MM. MM pants were dirty…not a good luck.
    Otherwise, MM looked beautiful.

    Reply

