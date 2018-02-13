Meghan Markle wears Veronica Beard trousers & a Burberry coat in Scotland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started their day full of events in Scotland. They arrived in Edinburgh a short time ago, and these are photos from their first stop at Edinburgh Castle, where throngs of Scottish people were lined up to see them. For Meghan’s first official Scottish appearance, she wore TROUSERS!! AGAIN! I love how Meg is bringing back trousers. I love her taste in trousers too. The trousers are by Veronica Beard, and her tartan coat is by Burberry. YAS. She’s been wearing some strategic Burberry pieces for few months and I’m all for it. Burberry is pricey, but the pieces are SO beautiful. Both the trousers and the coat could have been tailored a little bit better – I like a too-long inseam too, but Meghan needs to get her trousers tailored just a little bit shorter. The coat is just slightly too bulky too. But overall, she looks lovely and warm.
Meanwhile, did you know Meghan has a heart of gold? The story broke last night that Meghan has been making “secret” (or previously unpublicized) visits to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. From the Daily Mirror:
Meghan Markle has visited the Grenfell Tower site alone to comfort victims of the inferno. In an echo of Princess Diana’s charity work, she made the trips in secret. One resident said: “It means so much.”
Prince Harry ’s fiancee has twice been to comfort those affected by the inferno that left 71 people dead and a community shattered. The actress appeared at the Al Manaar community mosque, which lies in the shadow of the charred shell of Grenfell Tower at North Kensington, West London. It is understood the US actress arrived without Harry but was flanked by a royal protection officer and one of the prince’s aides.
A leading Grenfell community member said: “Meghan’s visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts.”
A royal source added: “Ms Markle has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the charity sector.”
Harry and brother William publicly visited the Al Manaar mosque in September to support victims of the June 14 blaze. Chief executive Abdulrahman Sayed said there have been “three or four” royal visits since Harry, 33, and 35-year-old William’s trip. The Queen went there shortly after the fire. She appeared close to tears as she met volunteers and helpers at Westway Sports Centre. The mosque is a mile from the tower. It was one of the first centres to respond by co-ordinating volunteers and providing food, water, shelter and counselling. It continues to work with the families and residents affected.
The Grenfell Tower fire revealed some fractures in British society, about the kind of communities who are ignored or forgotten, about which demographics get attention and resources. Similar disasters have had the same kind of lasting effect here in America too, like Hurricane Katrina, or Superstorm Sandy: disasters reveal a society’s socioeconomic, racial and religious fissures all too often. Meghan recognizes this too. Good for her for spending time with the victims.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Her future private secretary is so chic too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And so is the cute little horse in his chic jacket!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here for the horse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. PONY!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome pony! Her pants are way too long and it makes the outfit sloppy. I like the pattern of the coat but, again, it’s too bulky. On a substantive note – good for her re the visits to Grenfell victims’ families. Nicely done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, Royal Protocol – the PA should allow space between the HRH Prince/ess Henry i/w. She is in most frames with Princess Henry I/w – which seem too close – as she is not Royal and should only approach when HRH The Henrys’ need help with gifts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan has made a conscious decision: to put out a statement that she isn’t gonna be a fashion icon. This means that whenever she makes an official appearance it’s considered working and while working, she’ll always be in working clothes. That is black something or the other. With her in black all the time, our focus is no longer on her clothes but rather on her face and the causes she is visiting. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.😊😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like your theory….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be refreshing! I don’t care for the pants here…too long IMO, but the coat is to die for!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I hope The HRHs return another time to work with the Social Bites Café for the homeless. The Henrys’ would be well suited as Patron and expand the café throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the moment, Meghan is dressing like someone terrified of making a fashion faux pas, which is totally understandable. I think that’s why we keep seeing different versions of the same outfits, basically pricier versions of stuff you and I would wear, hence most of us approve.
I hope that once she’s a little bit more confident she’ll expand her choices, then again even if she didn’t, does it really matter as long as she’s suitably dressed?
I keep hoping for another royal like Queen Letizia or Rania, they’ve really mastered the art of stylish, yet professional and always occasion appropriate dressing, and they make it look so easy, but clearly it’s harder than it seems as neither Kate nor Meghan have managed this despite their amazing figures and sky high budgets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She is going to work, not dress up day at the office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with that is the Royal Family doesn’t wear black. I remember Diana getting backlash for wearing it as it is considered funeral attire only
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the look, the hair, everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, minus the trouser length. I even love the hair and I’m usually very anti-center parting as it tends to bring out the worst in a face (imo).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes a VERY symmetrical face to pull off a center part. She looks fab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s actually let her trousers down? It’s weird. They’re too long like this, but you can see where they used to be hemmed by the line left behind.
Her coat and bag are great though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gah, the length of the trousers! And is that an unfinished hem, or is it a bit scalloped? Her last trousers appearance was perfect, these leave quite a bit to be desired- dragging on the ground and looking dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if this is Victoria Beckham’s influence? She wears wide leg trousers this length.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Very regal and lovely hair – not as causal looking as previous event – Gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The inseams are way too long! I can’t stop looking at the pant seams dragging on the ground and salt marks. No!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, I think the too-long trousers are the only thing that I don’t like about this outfit. When they drag on the ground, they need to be hemmed. Especially if they’re going to be worn outdoors in the winter weather.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I am cringing at the dragging hems. They look so dirty and ragged. A little hemming would have made a huge difference and the look would have been perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I felt the same about one of her other outfits. Some hemming and these would all be 10s.
But I still love this outfit. I want that coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, most of her outfits have needed some tailoring. These pants def need hemming, but also I think the width of them overwhelms her frame. I’d prefer a straighter leg on her. I’ve been enjoying her outfit selection though. I think she has great taste in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, way too long. Not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s literally driven me to distraction. Thank goodness you said something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just an out there theory but do you think there was maybe a last minute shoe change? I don’t know how these things work, do trousers get ‘sorted’ by the dresser for specific length heels? Can’t think why she’d do it otherwise, it’s so obviously sloppy and sure to be noticed. Maybe something happened to her original outfit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I got is she looks beautiful and those pants/trousers are too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like you, Kaiser, I’m in trouser raptures! I do think they do need to be hemmed just a touch higher though. The coat might be a shade bulky, but in fairness it’s bloody freezing today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. The length of her trousers is unfortunate.
Other than that, I think she looks fine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely, seems genuinely interested in what she’s listening to, with whom she’s speaking… another “win” in the column. As for Grenfell, wow…she’s done more than either Camilla or Kate has done for their own citizens. MAJOR kudos Meg!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the overall look – especially the cross body bag- but her trousers are going to be destroyed by the end of the day! They’re too long and you can already see that they’re getting dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looks happy and cute. But….she is having so much trouble finding a pair of pants that fit. Either too short, or in this case, too long. They are already dirty! Harry looks so much better in darker colors as opposed to his favorite blue suit. Good job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Inseams too long, yes, but I’m super impressed by the Grenfell story. Way to start it off strong Meghan, extremely well played!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PONY <3<3<3
That pony is super well-dressed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pony is stylish as heck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. I love that pony!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing triggers me like trousers dragging on the ground. Just no. It’s so dirty and gross. Being so small I’m sure it’s rough to find clothes that fit properly but she must have a tailor. Her clothes often seem too big. My daughter is 5’1, 99lbs and we have to have things altered frequently. If she can do it, I’m positive a princess can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It’s not like she woke up suddenly short. She’s 36 years old and must have dealt with tailoring to her size. I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pants would look a lot better if they weren’t so long. She’s lucky she didn’t trip on them and land on the wet street. Is there a reason she doesn’t wear colorful clothing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the look, love the Grenfell story, but do wish the trousers were hemmed to that footwear. That will come.
That last picture, her expression has a touch of, “F, I am dressed like the pony, but oh well, carry on!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, I did wonder how she felt about that when I saw that picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
“Dang it! Samesies. And people love small animals. It will win ‘who wore it best’… now it’s sniggering, great.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
The length is off, but overall I like it. You can never go wrong with Burberry. My thought is that the material might be the sort that fits when you put it on but stretches as it is worn lending to the overlong look for an already overlong leg. I usually have the opposite problem and like when a little stretch happens, but it is something she should be aware of in the future. You should sit down in pants and stand and then sit again for longer and stand that will give the wearer a better idea where the hem will fall.
Overlong is a chic look but a tricky one to pull off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lil’ Sebastian kills it in the plaid!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks pretty. The trousers are way too long. Otherwise, it’s a nice look. I like the coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the print of the coat – but I find it to be an awkward length. She’s only around my height – and it looks like she’s swimming in it. I think if it stopped at her knee I’d like it more. I bought my first “long” coat this winter, and it’s nothing very long, just longer than a regular winter ski jacket. And it’s so cozy. So I kind of get it. I think it’s partially because I just don’t like wide legged pants. I don’t like my pants swooshing around while I walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the coat. I would like to have one despite the fact a horse is wearing it too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That something, isn’t it? Pay 2,000K for a coat and a horse is similarly clad. The horse is cute though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is just like going to an event and bumping into someone wearing the same outfit. Only much worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw Kaiser, I thought you’d throw in another couple of trousers in your wrap! I love them, and I love the length. I’m short, and everything fits me on the long side but I’ve always liked that. Sleeves partially covering my hands and skirts and TROUSERS dusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has the same star quality of Princess Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
love the coat and the way she is carrying the purse.
Not only are the pants too long, I also think they are a bit too wide at the bottom. I think a narrow boot cut would have balanced out the coat. Also, i some pics her make up looks rather too heavy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coat and bag are good.
Her trousers-game is a catastrophe. Too wide and way too long. Sloppy look.
She wants to dress like a tall, long-legged woman she isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord. Are we serious?! Imagine if Kate had worn this. No mention of all the *gasp* buttons! The pants look ridiculous. Funny how we are so eager to tear apart one ladies style and not another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s nothing wrong with the outfit. Kate would actually look stylish and modern if she wore this look. She has the height to rock those trousers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Kate would look great in this, too. Again, with an eye to trouser length, though, as I think Kate has a longer torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has worn trousers before and they only highlighted how long her torso is in comparison to her legs. I totally understand that Kate doesn’t like wearing trousers when she’s being photographed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure would. I would be happy to see her in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate wore any trousers that weren’t skinny jeans, I’d be singing hallelujahs! I’ve been longing for her to wear some now and then for years – she’s got the height to pull it off.
The buttons thing is a running joke, not because there is anything wrong with buttons, but because Kate wears them so often. Kate has an established pattern of wearing clothes with big, shiny buttons, so it looks like she really loves them. It’s not a slight, it’s not a criticism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems that we have two Maria’s. I think Kate would look great in that outfit. Love the cross body, and of course the horse. I’d be afraid to trip in those pants, too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your argument would hold water if both women wore the same exact outfits and got different responses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate was ever photographed wearing trousers we could compare. Her pants are always skin tight jeans or jeggings. Not the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her look but the pony upstage’s her
Am so loving the trouser’s look she’s been going for. Sophie Wessex also does chic trousers well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that she wears pants but these are too long. She’s really pretty though.
Too add poor harry. He’s getting more and more bald. 😢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pants too long, otherwise chic perfection.
That horse though…she should get that horse. Instant goodwill. That horse should be in the wedding and each christening of their future children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember a thread where a LOT of people were kvetching because Meagan and her boo took a new year’s trip to Monaco and were wasting the tax payers’ money she was so lazy and spoiled and no better than Waity Katie and Will Not. Now there’s news of her working and all people are like, yeah, whatever her pants are too long???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her and Harry. They are working. That’s fine. They should. They have to, ffs. They shouldn’t be praised for that but the bar is low. Very low.
And how difficult can it be do get some basic trousers right? And keep one’s hand from playing with her hair? Whatever.
At this rate I see Meghan getting the royal family order a few months into marriage. The question is: will Kate get one before Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
HRH The Henrys’ work and can multitask (Blessed!) for such a short trip. Entitled snowflakey Duch and whiny middleton, I am a prince – would be on an extended vacay – if this was their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been thinking about that, and I don’t want it to happen. Kate has issues, but I don’t want to see her humiliated. I know she would deserve it for not working enough but still, that is too hard-hearted for me.
My secret wish is that she realizes she likes being out and about and that it can be rewarding. She and Meghan become good friends, and Meghan helps her out with her style a little bit. I hope she comes into her own and realizes she can’t do what William does and be ok. If he doesn’t get it together, SHE will have to for the sake of her children.
If for some reason public sentiment goes against him she will bear the brunt of it. She needs to take this to heart.
The woman always takes the fall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My exact first thought smh. Her actual work gets significantly fewer comments/attention. She really can’t win so I’m glad she’s just doing her and seemingly not paying much mind to stupid comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That coat is gorgeous. And I love a long inseam on my pants too but these are just a bit too long. And I love the casual little crossbody purse!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not crazy about those pants with that coat. I think generally Meg tends to look like she picked out an outfit and then chose a coat separately. They never look terrible together, but they never seem like they fit with the rest of the outfit either. That said, I LOVE that coat and the bag. The pants are gorgeous, but the ends are getting soaked in the slush on the ground.
I’ve always wished that Kate would wear more Burberry, its such an iconic British brand and their clothes are SO well constructed and polished looking. Kate just seems to have a more girlish (not feminine, I chose girlish carefully) style than they tend to offer so I’m glad that we’re starting to see it on someone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Burberry. I always have. I am very happy to see someone in the BRF represent them. I have a Burberry throw that I have had for a time, and it is like a security blanket. It was the best swag. I still have a scarf from 20 years ago that I pull out and it still looks good. The things I have I still wear no matter how old or how many seasons ago they are.
The classic British brands are just waiting for the right ambassadors.
Also, in the long run, they can be worn over and over again restyled for years so there would be no need for spending as much money for basics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the bag, hate the trousers (too long, too dated), would love to see the coat again with another outfit to get a better idea.
It’s great that she visited Grenfell’s victims !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else wondering if she’s going to pick up he habit if theme dressing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean by wearing a winter coat made from Blackwatch tartan whilst in Scotland?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wondered about matching the pony and several others at the engagement. That seems like the type of thing that her team should have known in advance. If so, her coax would have been a deliberate choice. (I’m not Scottish so perhaps the plaid choice is ubiquitous and I’m just ignorant) Anyway, just wondering aloud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does the Blackwatch tartan mean? Does it have significance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amylue: The regiment (and pony mascot) that greeted them is the Black watch regiment so it was inevitable that they would be wearing that tartan as it’s their ceremonial dress. Is her matching coat hapstance or design?🤔
Magnoliarose: The clans of Scotland have tartan in colours and designs specific to each one. There are a few tartans designs that aren’t tied to any clans. That means anyone can wear those ones. Black watch is such a tartan without clan.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tartans
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK- your explanation of the plaid’s significance was helpful. Thank you. It does makes sense that if she wanted to wear a plaid (or tartan – I’m not sure of the difference in distinction between the terms) she would choose one not associated with a clan.
So my question about respect vs theme dressing lingers. It doesn’t necessarily require an answer. I know it’s a topic discussed heavily re- Kate as it seems to be something of an active goal on her part. That said, I know there is a line but I am not quite sure where that line is re- Meghan or re-Kate. Anyway, thank you for indulging my wonderings. I’m a little honored you responded to me. You always seem knowledgeable on the technical aspects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those aren’t palazzos hun. And long line coats are meant to be worn with trousers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for that pony (mini horse?) – SO CUTE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shetland Pony, they’re feisty little things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We call out Kate on the buttons because she wears buttons 99% of the time. It’s almost a joke at this point. It’s not because buttons in themselves are bad.
As to this – I think the pants should have been a bit shorter and I don’t love all these oversized coats on her, but its clearly going to be part of “her look” at least for now so it will be interesting to see what happens in the future. I do like the coat in general though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I realize Megan has already acquired a real following. But I really wish she’d do something with that hair. Kate gets slammed all the time for her hair and the constant touching and fooling with it. In my humble opinion, Megan is no different. It’s stringy and could really benefit from a good trim. And it’s either in her face or she’s running her hand through it. She’s very attractive and well dressed. But the hair is all I see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA re: hair. Loud applause!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@soulspa – I agree with you on the hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you on the hair too, which was the one problem I had with her first event a couple months ago. Pin it back, tidy up the messy bun. She’s not “official” yet, so waiting to see if this improves after the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get hate for long hair. I loved Kate’s hair long and Meghan’s hair long. I have no issues with that. I have seen Meghan’s hair styled prettier on Suits, though, in the past. But it is funny how Meghan gets a pass at 37, when Kate didn’t . All I read was: Cut your hair. Don’t wear it parted in the middle.
As far as touching her hair, when Meghan was at that last event wearing the suit, when she was at the podium, she touched her hair nonstop. That’s the one thing I noticed. I’m not critical of much in regards to women and their hair, but the constant touching of their hair and running their hands through their hair to the point that it is so noticeable does become annoying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a different mindset about hair for people 50 plus. Certainly HM’s generation women never grew their hair long. There was the view that long hair was fine for girls and once adulthood reached, hair should frame the face. But many years before, women with long hair were required to wear it up and tied back during day time. Long hair worn down was viewed as sexual invitation in the 19th century. Hair is a fashion accessory, it changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the hate for either women having long hair. In fact, I think Kate looks better with longer hair. But they both seem to touch/play with their hair a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have long hair as well and I have no problem with long hair. I think though that if one is going to be doing something outside as Meghan did today, she should take the weather into consideration when styling it. Having it literally fly around your face and get stuck in your lip gloss is not okay. Maybe a low pony tail would have worked better. I have no problem with touching hair either. If she (or kate) was SCRATCHING her head or something icky like that, then yeah, gross and definitely twirling your hair is not an adult move but moving it aside is no big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have an issue with longer hair.
I have very long hair and am in my 30s nearish Kate and Meghan’s age. Not to my waist but not that far from it either. I like it. I have had it shorter, but with a gaggle of children, I don’t have time to spend retouching it all day.
Some like Kate’s hair shorter and think it looks more professional. I like it when it just looks polished and healthy. She had gorgeous chestnut hair, but something seems to have happened to it. Maybe over processing it? So I will defend her wiglets forever because I know having hands and heat in your hair all the time damages it. No amount of deep treatments can stop that. She just needs to blend them better. No shame in a wiglet or a weave or a full wig if need be.
I didn’t notice she fiddled with it until I read it here. I think it is a mannerism because she has nervous, flighty hands. My son is like that, and I have to hold his hands in mine sometimes. They start picking at a thread or a nail or a paint chip on a chair. Hand fidgets.
Finally, I wish she had a better hairstylist that made her look her age and not matronly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s hair touching and flipping was on the level of a teenager. If you watch videos of her in the early days, her hand wandered into her hair before and after shaking anyone’s hand and was flipped every second hair touch.
The clutch was a solution to the hands-in-hair problem, but then she held it at her crotch, with both hands, all the time as if her life depended on it.
By comparison, MM’s hair touches are minimal and not as chronic as Kate’s hair touching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate the pants, would like the coat a lot better if it were a bit shorter – and speaking of buttons in general – the overall look is sloppy with some buttons done and others undone. I know she gets all the love here but honestly, if someone else were going around with her hair flying around, that middle part and those terrible pants, she’d be ripped to shreds. None of this takes away from the fact that she visited with the fire victims, and she does always seem engaged and cheerful in public, which is awesome and I hope she keeps it up. But let’s be honest about her style – it’s really not great at all, IMO, and she only gets a pass because people on this site (myself included) have had it with Keen Kate. But two wrongs don’t make a right:-) She often seems swallowed by her clothes, and I really wish she’d do something more professional looking with her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting how MM is already doing more engagements pre-wedding than Diana. Times have changed indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She matches the adorable Shetland with the Black Watch and the hair! Cute! But the trousers…sheesh. They offend my (slightly) germophobic self!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes the coat is to big and the trousers too long. ;-( But she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised no mention of her flyaway hair! I saw an article about her outfit on a different site and instantly thought – oh Celebitchy must have something on this!
Yes, her pants (ha! I already read the other article) are just a bit too long and the cost is bulky around her waist, but overall I also like how she’s not going the skirt route.
And yes, the kinds of tragedies like fires and hurricanes, etc. really do show who people care about. I’m glad they are showing up, but how about some money to fix it??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks uncomfortable in all the posted photos. Her coat is too big and trousers too long. I do like her assistants coat and ring. Harry looks good. He should introduce Meghan to his tailor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does she look uncomfortable? She is wearing a coat and trousers!
Looks comfy to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too damp/wet here for really long trousers even if you are going for a short distance.. love the tartan not sure which clan that is but it’s nice seems a bit too big but maybe that’s just the cut/style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blackwatch Tartan is universal ie anyone can wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question LAK, She started doing her ‘job’ for the Crown 3 months ago, approx. Does any of her pre-wedding work count on the list of events attended (can’t remember what it’s called) that comes out at the end of the year, or will she only get credit once married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D: it depends on whether it’s being recorded in the court circular. If it is being recorded, then it will be included in her end of year tally.
Can you imagine how if the end of year tally has her above William and Kate?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The horror, buttons! And why a 30 something woman constantly touches her flying hair, so juvenile, she should leave the blanket hair!
Heavy sarcasm here. None of that bothers me at all and like many here I find her lovely minus the ground sweeping pants.
Just notice that usually the hair touching and buttons seem to trigger quasi anger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This site has made me aware of just how much I touch my hair. I was playing with it while reading. I do make an effort not to when I’m speaking in a meeting or something like that, but it’s an absentminded habit – and probably part of the fidgety ADD I have. This is also the first time in my life that I’ve started growing out my bangs. And I love buttons. So I’d probably drive some people nuts, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough with the black already. I like her styling farrrr more than Kate’s, but she needs some color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What styling? So far, it has been black on oatmeal, black on glen plaid, black pant suit and black on tartan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More pics of the pony!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
x2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, more pony!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I confess to loving that pony and wanting it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ms. Markle is very photogenic. The pants are too long, wide and unkempt; the coat is too big and looks sloppy. The star of the show was the pony in the blanket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw all of the photos on the Daily Mail. Wow, the one shot of the back of the head of Prince Harry shows he is balding fast back there. It seems worse than it was a month ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is true; it will be like Wills in a year or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, her style still isn’t doing anything for me. She’s channelling the Olsen’s Twins bag-lady look. Not good.
This look could have been timeless with a fitted, above the knee coat and tailored trousers. Right now her styling looks sloppy/unkept and this look will look dated in a couple of years. Her bag choice is good, however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to totally agree; this look could have been much neater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great that she went to visit the fire victims. The clothes and hair are just no. Trousers are way to long and wide. A bit shorter and more narrow would be better. I don’t like coat and it is way too big. It is wearing her instead of her wearing it. And hair is just too messy looking. And stop playing with your hair. That is just so dirty to me even if your hair and scalp are clean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah saw DM photos. They’re still really touchy feely. WK weren’t much that way at all but William is very private and controlling. Is the touchy feely in public going to exist between them forever? It’ll be interesting to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Citresse: I think so as they are both naturally, very warm, touchy feely people (Harry certainly inherited that trait from his mom). It would seem that for the two of them, their “love language” is touch which, as an “acts of service” person myself, I find to be sort of foreign & a little bit fascinating
As for Will & Catherine, theirs is hardly the epic love story the press has always tried to make it out to be. By all accounts (I read far too many royal biographies 🙄) their relationship is much more akin to the ones of traditional British aristocratic days of yore: a marriage based on a mutual “understanding” and all but separate lives behind the scenes. It’s been widely reported that they even have separate bedrooms at KP! Eh. To each their own, I guess. But Romeo & Juliet, they are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Widely reported” that they have separate bedrooms? Could you provide a link? Because I have never once heard that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks classy & gorgeous as usual, but the REAL story here (at least for me), is that, that is one very beautiful, fancy pony!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! The pony is the show stopper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suede shoes on Harry, and too long of pants on Meghan, in the rain. It’s almost as if they had no idea where they were going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just received a black jumpsuit from my FAVORITE online customize website last night…and the legs are made JUST LIKE HERS! I put it on and felt and looked DIVINE!!!! The palazzo pant leg shape isn’t for everyone…but I OVERSTAND why she loves it!!! MM is just TOO KEWT to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the secret Grenfell visits!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My problem with the pants is that they are getting soaking wet at the bottom. The cobblestones look wet and Scotland is damp. I love long pants like that and a I love a wide leg trouser but having a soaking wet pant is not professional and would be awful. I feel like Meghan is ALMOST having fashion successes and she comes so close but she keeps having these mini-misses. An inch shorter for the pants and it would have been a hit. She looks great though and genuinely warm and friendly. LOVE that pony and the pic of Harry moving the pony’s mane aside so the little fellow can see. Haha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with the other suggestions MM’s pants were too long. And, again the coat seemed big.
MM is small and a little tailoring would help. I hope she is not mimicking Victoria Beckham’s long pant theme, it works for Victoria some how but it does not work for MM. MM pants were dirty…not a good luck.
Otherwise, MM looked beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse