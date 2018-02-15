Bode Miller blamed a female Olympian’s poor performance on her husband

Because everything is awful and toxic, the Olympics have become a showcase for Men Who Are Terrible. Shaun White has been accused of sexual harassing his female bandmate, but that didn’t stop the Olympic coverage from largely whitewashing him. Johnny Weir is commentating on all of the figure skating, but few people are bringing up the fact that his ex-husband accused him of domestic abuse (Weir claimed that his ex abused him as well). And let’s not forget Bode Miller, the same douche who fought his ex for custody of their child… when she was still pregnant. Miller is a well-respected Olympian and he was hired to do commentary on men’s and women’s skiing at the PyongChang Olympics. Which is where this happened:

Champion ski racer Bode Miller has quite the hot take on why one star athlete isn’t at the top of her game. On Wednesday night, Miller was a commentator as Austrian skier, and 2014 Olympic gold medalist, Anna Veith competed in Pyeongchang. Veith tore her ACL a few years back and has not been able to achieve her pre-injury performance — a fact that Miller’s fellow commentator, NBC analyst Dan Hicks, mentioned during her event. But, while Miller agreed that her knee was “certainly an issue,” he had another opinion on what was holding Veith back. “I want to point out she also got married,” Miller said. “And it’s historically very challenging to race on the World Cup with a family or after being married.” He then added, “Not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss it out there that it may be her husband’s fault.” The Twitter backlash was swift, with some people asking if Miller would have made the same observation about a male competitor’s marital status. Miller stood by his commentary on Twitter, while clarifying that “a changing of priorities” could be to blame for poor performances from married women or men.

The weird thing is that I’ve heard other men make similar “observations” about female athletes before – any number of male commentators had similar thoughts about Serena Williams and other female tennis stars, that when female athletes get married, their game or athletic drive goes downhill. It’s not just Bode Miller who thinks this – there’s an entire male industrial complex of Mansplaining Why Married Female Athletes Are Terrible. I’d also like to point out that the opposite is widely believed for male athletes: most male commentators will cite a male athlete’s marriage as one of the reasons why the athlete is more focused or doing better in their respective sports. It’s a mindset: a wife is there to support, and a husband is there to distract. Casual Bro Sexism. In any case, Bode Miller apologized and tweeted this out:

To be clear I was not seriously blaming Anna Veith's lack of results on her husband. It's a changing of priorities that is historically hard, male or female. — Bode Miller (@MillerBode) February 15, 2018

I had the love and support of my wife while I was racing and I know it can be a huge asset. #happyvalentinesday — Bode Miller (@MillerBode) February 15, 2018