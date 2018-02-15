Bode Miller blamed a female Olympian’s poor performance on her husband

It’s go time for women’s SL! Go @mikaelashiffrin

A post shared by Bode Miller (@millerbode) on

Because everything is awful and toxic, the Olympics have become a showcase for Men Who Are Terrible. Shaun White has been accused of sexual harassing his female bandmate, but that didn’t stop the Olympic coverage from largely whitewashing him. Johnny Weir is commentating on all of the figure skating, but few people are bringing up the fact that his ex-husband accused him of domestic abuse (Weir claimed that his ex abused him as well). And let’s not forget Bode Miller, the same douche who fought his ex for custody of their child… when she was still pregnant. Miller is a well-respected Olympian and he was hired to do commentary on men’s and women’s skiing at the PyongChang Olympics. Which is where this happened:

Champion ski racer Bode Miller has quite the hot take on why one star athlete isn’t at the top of her game. On Wednesday night, Miller was a commentator as Austrian skier, and 2014 Olympic gold medalist, Anna Veith competed in Pyeongchang. Veith tore her ACL a few years back and has not been able to achieve her pre-injury performance — a fact that Miller’s fellow commentator, NBC analyst Dan Hicks, mentioned during her event. But, while Miller agreed that her knee was “certainly an issue,” he had another opinion on what was holding Veith back.

“I want to point out she also got married,” Miller said. “And it’s historically very challenging to race on the World Cup with a family or after being married.” He then added, “Not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss it out there that it may be her husband’s fault.”

The Twitter backlash was swift, with some people asking if Miller would have made the same observation about a male competitor’s marital status. Miller stood by his commentary on Twitter, while clarifying that “a changing of priorities” could be to blame for poor performances from married women or men.

[From The Cut]

The weird thing is that I’ve heard other men make similar “observations” about female athletes before – any number of male commentators had similar thoughts about Serena Williams and other female tennis stars, that when female athletes get married, their game or athletic drive goes downhill. It’s not just Bode Miller who thinks this – there’s an entire male industrial complex of Mansplaining Why Married Female Athletes Are Terrible. I’d also like to point out that the opposite is widely believed for male athletes: most male commentators will cite a male athlete’s marriage as one of the reasons why the athlete is more focused or doing better in their respective sports. It’s a mindset: a wife is there to support, and a husband is there to distract. Casual Bro Sexism. In any case, Bode Miller apologized and tweeted this out:

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Bode Miller blamed a female Olympian’s poor performance on her husband”

  1. Bridget says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

    WHY is this idiot doing commentary in the first place? He can barely put two thoughts together.

    Also, LOL at saying that on Valentine’s Day. Good luck walking that back.

    Reply
  2. marianne says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:52 am

    So for him its an asset, but for her…clearly the cause of problems?

    Get out of here. Theres plenty of married or engaged olympians (male and female) that do well.

    Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:22 am

      I know right? Like his wife is there to support dudes, but not the female athletes. Nope the women are just so in love and distracted by the sheer manliness of their hubbies that the sports come second. Women can’t possibly train hard enough because of their husbands presence.

      WHAT IN THE ACTUAL EFF?!?!?!?!

      Reply
  3. LadyT says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

    He is not a good commentator. His voice is flat, almost bored sounding. Even worse is the content. I’d like some interesting insight into the sport, the course, the skiers, the weather- you know-commentary. Severely lacking.

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I used to love the Olympics. And then I grew up. Between the corruption, doping and the racism, the sexism and abuse … I’m out.

    Reply
  5. Feedmechips says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Bode Miller is a douche.

    Reply
    • Mumzy says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:40 am

      That will be the new, “cool brand” for douching products…to remove the stigma of douching for the younger generations it’ll be promoted as not your mom’s gross old basic stuff. A BPA-free bottle of new, air-only douching is here! It’s not a douche, it’s Free Range Freshness. It’s the Bode Miller.

      “Hey, Khendhall, I’m gonna be late for Coachella cause I gotta do my Bode Miller before I get there!”

      Of course the bottle will not be bpa-free but laden with toxic chemicals and filled with LA traffic air because the all-male executives of the company will decide that women won’t know the difference and it doesn’t matter anyway!

      Trump can tweet about how he has brought a massive new factory and billions of jobs to America by creating the actual concept of the douche and how things have never been better for women’s healthcare cause nobody loves a vagina like Trump! But then he will follow with a thumbs down slam cause it should’ve been called the Trump.

      Reply
  6. MI6 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I heard this last night and I was like “….whaaat?”
    Dead, awkward silence from the other commentator.

    Reply
  7. winosaurusrex says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:20 am

    OMG now I want Lochte to commentate. ANYTHING. my god drinking games abound!

    But seriously, NBC taps the worst commentators. My husband and I won’t watch any coverage that MSN hosts because we can’t stand the commentating.

    Plus watching it streaming on various sites means i get to watch what i want to watch, not just what MSN THINKS I want to watch.

    :EDIT this was meant in response to Bridget. I have no idea how it ended up down here…….

    Reply
  8. Tanya says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

    To be fair, I absolutely do know women whose careers were derailed by their husbands. Not because women can’t have families and excel, but because their husbands were undermining, controlling, or abusive.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:55 am

      Yep, I heard many of these instances too and not just in an abusive marriage.
      For many men, the fact a woman needs to train/work/travel all time for a job is against their mindset and what constitutes ‘a marriage’.

      I even argued a few times with my husband… He is usually supportive of me but any time I was going to apply for a job that was meant to take me away for 3-6 months at a time, hell would break loose. Needless to say, I didn’t apply for any of those job opportunities.

      Reply
  9. deets says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    It’s really illuminating what they view as being a woman’s role versus mans role.

    In many men’s minds, hockey for ex does this A LOT, being a young dude partying and looking for the next hot strange is the expected norm. So settling down means a wife who takes care of him and tells him to go to bed, a good girl. Wives ‘get’ to be holders of the no fun baton cudgelling everyone so shit gets done.

    Conversely, female athletes are still expected to housewife, so they’d be distracted. Since they definitely weren’t partying and looking for strange dick before, because that’s not ladylike. So this is splitting their attention, not streamlining it.

    Reply
  10. Tiffany says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Wow, this dude makes Ryan Lochte seem like a Rhodes Scholar doesn’t he?

    Reply
  11. Chef Grace says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Two words for Bode Miller; Duck Tape.
    Well, polite words, not the ones I used last night.

    Reply
  12. HK9 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Asshat.

    Reply
  13. noway says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The female reaction to this is funny. Cause you are all wrong this has been said about male athletes forever. Jessica Simpson was supposedly the reason Tony Romo the QB for the Cowboys started to suck. Alex Rodriguez slump was because of Madonna or Cameron Diaz. NY Yankees fans didn’t even want Madonna at a game. Even with all her husband’s success Giselle Bunchen has been blamed many times when Tom Brady had a slump. Those are just recent ones. There is this whole thing about male athletes aren’t supposed to have sex anytime before a game. That kind of makes a marriage hard as there is 180+ games in baseball. Women are usually the ones blamed for all these men’s slumps, and now he is out right blaming the man and people don’t even see the irony. It was dumb when it was the woman were blamed and dumb for the men, but to say this is how only women athletes have been perceived is just wrong. Talk about seeing life from only your view. Funny I saw the headline and thought good finally someone is making the idiotic argument to the other side.

    Reply
    • Crimson says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:50 am

      I definitely see your point. Your observation is correct.

      Reply
    • JS says:
      February 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      @NOWAY I completely agree with you. When I heard Bode say that during Olympic coverage I turned to my husband and (jokingly) said “He’s right! You mans are always holding us back!” because I always heard it from the other side, where girlfriends/wives hold back male athletes and are to blame for slumps and poor performance and thought it was such a sexist thing to say. Then I came on here and read this and the comments and thought hmmm that’s def not how I took it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ If anything Bode’s statement is not misogynistic at all, but the exact opposite…

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 15, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      I have to think about that.
      I was thinking more that it has to do when a woman has a baby, her body changes and it takes more time to get back into pre baby athletic shape.

      But you gave me another POV to consider.

      Reply
  14. Boxy Lady says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:38 am

    So he’s basically saying, in general, that men ruin/hold back/sabotage the careers of the women they marry?

    Well that is definitely not the most misogynistic thing I have heard. To me, it’s actually nice to hear a man acknowledge that that sort of thing happens.

    Reply
  15. Bethany F says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Bode miller will forever be a piece of shit for how he and his wife treated his first son’s mother. i had to change the channel once i realized he was one of the commentators. shame on NBC for hiring him

    Reply
  16. Lexilla says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    He is another example of how a white dude will get chance after chance even after proving himself mediocre at best. Remember how hyped he was as an athlete and then he bombed because he was partying too hard? He’s the athletic equivalent of the white male directors who keep getting blockbuster movies even after they bomb.

    Reply
  17. mela says:
    February 15, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I followed the Bode Miller saga with his second baby mama. He is a total pig and so is his CRAZY wife.

    Any update on that love triangle?!

    Reply
  18. j says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Is the commentating TERRIBLE this year or is it just me? I’m watching CBC and they don’t explain the scoring and they keep repeating the same few observations for every athlete…it’s a mess. Not to mention the latent sexism/racism. They’re clearly not prepared and haven’t done any research. BIGLY DISAPPOINTING.

    Reply
  19. Abby says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I just came over to comment about Johnny Weir. That interview is so sad and I don’t feel like it’s in the same vein as White and this dude. It sounds more like defense against spousal rape… from his side.

    Or maybe that’s my wishful thinking because Johnny and Tara are the best thing about the Olympics, other than the actual competition.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment