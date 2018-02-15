Amy Schumer got surprise-married to the chef she’s been dating for only a few months

Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Well, this is a surprise. Granted, I barely pay attention to Amy Schumer’s personal life at this point, so it was probably always going to come as a surprise. The surprise: Amy Schumer married some dude. She had been dating some dude for only a few months. Her previous dude was Ben Hanisch and they were super-official very quickly, dating for a year and a half. They walked red carpets together and he was all over her Instagram. Ben and Amy broke up in May 2017. She started dating Chris Fischer last fall. And they got married this week.

Surprise! Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

An insider tells Us that the couple tied the knot at a rented house in Malibu in front of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow. A comedian officiated the nuptials, and a strict no-photos policy was enforced.

Us exclusively revealed in November that the stand-up comedian, 36, was dating the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 37, after they were spotted looking cozy during a romantic dinner at Café Altro Paradiso in New York City. She confirmed the relationship news on Sunday, February 11, when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Fischer in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party.

[From Us Weekly]

(Who gets married on a Tuesday?)
(Why so quickly?)
(Why do I feel like something shady is happening?)
(Jennifer Lawrence was there?)
(Why hasn’t Amy been flaunting the new guy all over Instagram?)

Congratulations to Amy and her husband dude. I hope they will have a lifetime of happiness and maybe he’ll even be a good influence on her to take it down a notch. It feels like she’s already been taking it down a few notches in the past six months or so, so maybe he’s already started. Also: if I met a professional chef & he proposed, I would marry him in a heartbeat too. When a man can cook, you need to lock that sh-t down.

Update: Amy just posted these photos from her wedding. I kind of agree with some commenters, she looks pregnant-ish to me.

Yup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Instagram and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Amy Schumer got surprise-married to the chef she’s been dating for only a few months”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Lol okay then.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Interesting……. Congrats!

    Reply
  3. the better bella says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Apparently he is the brother of her assistant.

    Maybe they knew each other for awhile?

    I don’t know why not?

    Hopefully it works out

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:57 am

    I would love to get married on a Thursday. It’s my favorite day.

    It’s so inconvenient though

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Congrats.
    A chef would be my dream husband because I hate cooking so much.

    Reply
  6. Jack Daniels is my Patronus says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:57 am

    I’m guessing pregnancy? maybe?

    I don’t know. It’s weird.

    Reply
  7. lobbit says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Are we sure this guy is only 37?

    Reply
  8. The Original G says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Mazeltov! All the best to both of them.

    Reply
  9. Sarah B says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Her father has pretty severe MS and from what I gather, she’s really close to him. Sometimes the health of our parents can speed along our own personal timelines.

    Reply
  10. HelloSunshine says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    My first thought when people get married really quickly is always pregnancy but I feel like that’s not a thing anymore? I’m in my mid twenties and it’s not a thing with the people I know at least that have had babies without already being married.

    Reply
  11. Girl_ninja says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Chef Chris is actually good friends with my favorite Jake Gyllenhaal.

    Reply
  12. Jag says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I think she’s pregnant.

    Reply
  13. Dttimes2 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Jennifer Aniston amd Amy are friends…huh didnt see that one coming
    ..

    Reply
  14. Jegede says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Surprised, cause she was really desperate to marry that Ben guy, but it never happened.

    Congrats though.

    Reply
  15. Chelly says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Not according to Meghan. Ginger royalty trumps a hot chef any day. No, I didn’t say that😜

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Maybe she’s pregnant or maybe just enjoying his delicious food. Either way, good luck to them. Marriage is a crapshoot regardless of relationship length, but I can’t imagine they actually know each other all that well. Hopefully they will still like each other when the sex haze phase wears off.

    Reply
  17. Kat says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Congrats! I’ll take any good, funny, silly news I can get at this point. Everything else is so depressing.
    Does she practice Judaism? That might explain the weekday wedding.

    Reply
  18. Brittney B says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I wonder if Jennifer Lawrence finally got her chance with Larry David at the reception…

    Reply
  19. Cee says:
    February 15, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    She’s just issued a statement that she is NOT pregnant.

    Reply
  20. Amelie says:
    February 15, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    I’m going to go with she’s pregnant and won’t be surprised if we get confirmation soon. She might not be though. Even though I feel nowadays people barely raise an eyebrow when an unmarried woman gets pregnant I feel many people feel pressured to get married before they have kids when they find themselves in that situation. This is alsowhy so many celeb couples fail. They get accidentally pregnant, feel like they must marry before they have the baby, and then realize it wasn’t such a great idea.

    But if they are not expecting and it was a just spur of the moment thing I still wish them well though I don’t really expect for it to last long really.

    Reply
  21. Ang says:
    February 15, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Fool

    Reply
  22. Charlotte says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    These bridesmaid’s dresses are hideous though…

    Reply
  23. raincoaster says:
    February 15, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Hey, when you find a good live-in chef you lock that shit down TIGHT.

    Reply
  24. Ozogirl says:
    February 15, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    This is not going to end well….but good luck to them.

    She said she’s not pregnant BTW.

    Reply
  25. Ange says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Congrats but everything about this wedding looks hasty and underdone. She couldn’t have found any better fitting dress or hair or makeup or….? I just don’t get the rush, even if she was pregnant.

    Reply
  26. Aubrey says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    I think the dress and the bridesmaid dress look a lot better after looking through the IG: I like the jacket on her.

    Reply
  27. Luci Lu says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Great! Now she can buy him a restaurant or two, give money to his parents and siblings, and pay him millions of dollars when they get divorced.

    Reply
  28. MissMarierose says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    I hope she got a prenup.

    Reply
  29. velourazure says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    I give it a year.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment