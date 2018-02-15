Amy Schumer got surprise-married to the chef she’s been dating for only a few months

Well, this is a surprise. Granted, I barely pay attention to Amy Schumer’s personal life at this point, so it was probably always going to come as a surprise. The surprise: Amy Schumer married some dude. She had been dating some dude for only a few months. Her previous dude was Ben Hanisch and they were super-official very quickly, dating for a year and a half. They walked red carpets together and he was all over her Instagram. Ben and Amy broke up in May 2017. She started dating Chris Fischer last fall. And they got married this week.

Surprise! Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. An insider tells Us that the couple tied the knot at a rented house in Malibu in front of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow. A comedian officiated the nuptials, and a strict no-photos policy was enforced. Us exclusively revealed in November that the stand-up comedian, 36, was dating the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 37, after they were spotted looking cozy during a romantic dinner at Café Altro Paradiso in New York City. She confirmed the relationship news on Sunday, February 11, when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Fischer in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party.

[From Us Weekly]

(Who gets married on a Tuesday?)

(Why so quickly?)

(Why do I feel like something shady is happening?)

(Jennifer Lawrence was there?)

(Why hasn’t Amy been flaunting the new guy all over Instagram?)

Congratulations to Amy and her husband dude. I hope they will have a lifetime of happiness and maybe he’ll even be a good influence on her to take it down a notch. It feels like she’s already been taking it down a few notches in the past six months or so, so maybe he’s already started. Also: if I met a professional chef & he proposed, I would marry him in a heartbeat too. When a man can cook, you need to lock that sh-t down.

Update: Amy just posted these photos from her wedding. I kind of agree with some commenters, she looks pregnant-ish to me.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Embed from Getty Images