Amy Schumer got surprise-married to the chef she’s been dating for only a few months

Well, this is a surprise. Granted, I barely pay attention to Amy Schumer’s personal life at this point, so it was probably always going to come as a surprise. The surprise: Amy Schumer married some dude. She had been dating some dude for only a few months. Her previous dude was Ben Hanisch and they were super-official very quickly, dating for a year and a half. They walked red carpets together and he was all over her Instagram. Ben and Amy broke up in May 2017. She started dating Chris Fischer last fall. And they got married this week.
Surprise! Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.
An insider tells Us that the couple tied the knot at a rented house in Malibu in front of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow. A comedian officiated the nuptials, and a strict no-photos policy was enforced.
Us exclusively revealed in November that the stand-up comedian, 36, was dating the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 37, after they were spotted looking cozy during a romantic dinner at Café Altro Paradiso in New York City. She confirmed the relationship news on Sunday, February 11, when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Fischer in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party.
(Who gets married on a Tuesday?)
(Why so quickly?)
(Why do I feel like something shady is happening?)
(Jennifer Lawrence was there?)
(Why hasn’t Amy been flaunting the new guy all over Instagram?)
Congratulations to Amy and her husband dude. I hope they will have a lifetime of happiness and maybe he’ll even be a good influence on her to take it down a notch. It feels like she’s already been taking it down a few notches in the past six months or so, so maybe he’s already started. Also: if I met a professional chef & he proposed, I would marry him in a heartbeat too. When a man can cook, you need to lock that sh-t down.
Update: Amy just posted these photos from her wedding. I kind of agree with some commenters, she looks pregnant-ish to me.
Photos courtesy of Instagram and Getty.
Lol okay then.
If he cooks, he’s good.
Interesting……. Congrats!
Apparently he is the brother of her assistant.
Maybe they knew each other for awhile?
I don’t know why not?
Hopefully it works out
I would love to get married on a Thursday. It’s my favorite day.
It’s so inconvenient though
Why is it your favorite day? That’s so interesting. I don’t think I’ve ever thought about what my favorite day is. However, I’d probably go with Sunday because I like the start of a fresh week.
For me it is because it is Thirsty Thursday and my workload on Friday is a wind down so the hangover doesn’t drag as much .
@Tiffany – This is the best reason for loving a day of the week I’ve ever heard.
It’s my favourite day aswell! Not sure why. Maybe because I was born on a thursday, or maybe because in my native language the word is literally “thunder day”, and I like thunderstorms so much. Or it’s because you can clearly feel the weekend creeping up on you LOL
Hmm…if I get married again, I think I’d want to be on New Year’s so each year, our New Year’s resolution would be not to kill each other.
Either that or Monday at 7 p.m. cause I never have anything good going on.
She’s probably not pregnant, she just married a chef. I avoid them for that same reason 😉
Congrats.
A chef would be my dream husband because I hate cooking so much.
You’d love it. And then, when you marry, people will say: Mmm-hmm, she looks pregnant-ish to me.
lol well, I’ll be married 40 years this June, so that ship has sailed. I guess I mean if I were doing it all over, a chef would be a great husband to have. My husband doesn’t cook at all.
She says she isn’t pregnant: https://www.instagram.com/p/BfObw-flAqN/?taken-by=amyschumer
lol…I was thinking the same way…she looks a little heavier, but she’s always been a thick girl…even when she had slimmed down a little, she was never tiny/skinny. I think she’s just enjoying his cooking and, as we all know, people tend to gain a little weight when they’re happy in a relationship.
so, happy + chef husband = people think you’re preggo.
minx: congrats! That’s impressive!
Sojaschnitzel–thank you! I almost can’t believe it lol.
A chef isnt going to come home and wants to cook.
Well then it’s off!! 😂😂😂
while I have heard this theory before, and I’m sure it’s true in some cases, EVERY professional chef I’ve ever known has LOVED to cook at home, too. Moreso than for their job. I think part of it is because they can explore/play around with something they’re passionate about without the pressure of having customers to please. when they’re playing around, it’s only themselves they have to impress.
I dated a chef for about 6 months
If we didn’t eat out , which I found scary enough, I would cook.
Talk about nerves he had cooked for the Queen of England twice! Lol
I’m guessing pregnancy? maybe?
I don’t know. It’s weird.
That was my first thought too, even though I feel bad for thinking that! But, it usually winds up that way😄
Are we sure this guy is only 37?
He looks a decade older!
Mazeltov! All the best to both of them.
Her father has pretty severe MS and from what I gather, she’s really close to him. Sometimes the health of our parents can speed along our own personal timelines.
Yup.
Might also explain a pregnancy, if that’s true – you start to lose your family and suddenly the bio clock starts ticking loud.
Either way, congrats to them – they look super happy.
My first thought when people get married really quickly is always pregnancy but I feel like that’s not a thing anymore? I’m in my mid twenties and it’s not a thing with the people I know at least that have had babies without already being married.
Chef Chris is actually good friends with my favorite Jake Gyllenhaal.
And Amy loves to tell a story of how she rented an apartment from Jake and ate his cake from the frigde. Everything is connected!
Btw. Jennifer Lawrence is in one of the Instagram pictures – she’s the one in a salmon maxi dress with black belt and is kissing Amy.
Oh dear god, I hope we don’t have any J. law & Jake rumors…
Jake was there…pics posted to “Jakegyllenhaaldaily” insta!
I think she’s pregnant.
Jennifer Aniston amd Amy are friends…huh didnt see that one coming
..
Surprised, cause she was really desperate to marry that Ben guy, but it never happened.
Congrats though.
Not according to Meghan. Ginger royalty trumps a hot chef any day. No, I didn’t say that😜
Maybe she’s pregnant or maybe just enjoying his delicious food. Either way, good luck to them. Marriage is a crapshoot regardless of relationship length, but I can’t imagine they actually know each other all that well. Hopefully they will still like each other when the sex haze phase wears off.
Congrats! I’ll take any good, funny, silly news I can get at this point. Everything else is so depressing.
Does she practice Judaism? That might explain the weekday wedding.
I think she does.
I think she does but isn’t actively religious. I think she chose the day because everyone could be there. She isn’t observant or Orthodox.
I wonder if Jennifer Lawrence finally got her chance with Larry David at the reception…
LOL WHAT? Is this your personal ship or just shade about her taste in men … either way, I approve!
She’s just issued a statement that she is NOT pregnant.
I’m going to go with she’s pregnant and won’t be surprised if we get confirmation soon. She might not be though. Even though I feel nowadays people barely raise an eyebrow when an unmarried woman gets pregnant I feel many people feel pressured to get married before they have kids when they find themselves in that situation. This is alsowhy so many celeb couples fail. They get accidentally pregnant, feel like they must marry before they have the baby, and then realize it wasn’t such a great idea.
But if they are not expecting and it was a just spur of the moment thing I still wish them well though I don’t really expect for it to last long really.
Fool
These bridesmaid’s dresses are hideous though…
Hey, when you find a good live-in chef you lock that shit down TIGHT.
This is not going to end well….but good luck to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats but everything about this wedding looks hasty and underdone. She couldn’t have found any better fitting dress or hair or makeup or….? I just don’t get the rush, even if she was pregnant.
I think the dress and the bridesmaid dress look a lot better after looking through the IG: I like the jacket on her.
Great! Now she can buy him a restaurant or two, give money to his parents and siblings, and pay him millions of dollars when they get divorced.
I hope she got a prenup.
I give it a year.
