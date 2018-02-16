‘Black Panther’ is already on track for $165 million debut on opening weekend

Black Panther is out NOW! I’m sure some of you went to see late last night, and many more of you will see it today or this weekend. I probably won’t see it on opening weekend, just because I didn’t get my sh-t together in time to pre-order tickets. Black Panther is already HUGE. The film cleared $25 million JUST ON THURSDAY NIGHT PREVIEWS. It’s already made $23+ million overseas. Which is crazy. But how huge will it be at the box office throughout the opening weekend?

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is set to make history at the Presidents Day box office. If tracking is correct, the critically acclaimed superhero film will take in $165 million-plus over the long four-day weekend in North America, the top showing ever for both the holiday frame and the month of February. Black Panther will snatch the record from another superhero film, Deadpool, which took in $152.2 million over Presidents Day weekend in 2016. A $165 million-plus opening would also be one of the top five or six domestic openings ever for a superhero film, not accounting for inflation. Some box-office observers actually believe $165 million is too low an estimate. When Black Panther, which cost $200 million to produce before marketing, first came on tracking two weeks ago, Hollywood’s leading tracking service NRG forecast a domestic opening of $125 million. By last week, that number had shot up to $150 million-plus. On Tuesday, it was revised upwards to $165 million-plus.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

From what I’ve been reading, I tend to think $165 million might be too low as well. We’ll see on Monday-Tuesday. Marvel/Disney has also done a good job of pushing this overseas and properly promoting it as a one-of-a-kind superhero movie, and Vanity Fair says that Marvel is quietly preparing for Black Panther to be a worldwide phenomenon.

Also, #WakandaForever is trending alongside #BlackPanther right now. It’s lit.

I had to tell a colonizer to hush in the theater. I literally said “Hush.” I regret nothing. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/aVYTTWgjqN — April (@ReignOfApril) February 16, 2018