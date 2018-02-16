Justin Theroux was ‘really bored’ with Jennifer Aniston’s ‘whole Hollywood crowd’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

People are really asking, “What went wrong between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux?” I have no idea, clearly, even though I read the tea leaves, and I’ve been saying for months that their marriage was very strange. We know for sure that he prefers to live and work in New York. We know for sure that she prefers to live and work in LA. But surely there must be something else to it? According to Page Six, it wasn’t just a location issue – they were just incompatible across the board. A source tells Page Six:

“They realized they couldn’t make things work. He’s been living in New York, she’s been in LA. After they got married, they just realized that they were two very different people. He’s really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd, and she’s not into his edgy, arty scene.”

[From Page Six]

Is Justin really going for “edgy, arty scene” for his brand now? Hm. Granted, he’s edgier and artier than Jennifer Aniston. I do think that he was “bored” by life-in-LA – maybe it was her circle of friends, maybe it was more than that. E! News has a story which says similar things – some highlights:

He’s just a New York hipster: “Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

He hated that the paparazzi trailed them constantly: “He absolutely hated it at first,” our source explained. “But he fell in love with Jennifer so it was something he came to accept. But everyone around him knew it wasn’t really who he was.”

He didn’t like how insular Aniston was: “Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,” a source shared. “Justin was used to being way more social and so that was a big concession for him as well.” According to our source, not many of Justin’s friends were fully on board with his relationship partly because Jennifer’s lifestyle was so different from what he was used to. “They have always just been two very different people with very different characters who just happened to fall in love,” a source shared. “He’s more nomadic, more of a free spirit, he’s rugged and urban and Jennifer just isn’t that kind of person.”

[From E! News]

He’s an edgy, arty, rugged, urban free spirit and hipster. And Jennifer Aniston likes to eat chicken salads with the same friends day after day, week after week, only to take the occasional break to go to the same vacation spot in Cabo… with the same chicken-salad-eating friends. I don’t judge her for having routines and for liking those routines. I love my routines too. Would I break my routines for Mr. Right? Would I break my routines if I didn’t feel like breaking my routines? I don’t know, on all counts. What I’m getting from these stories is that Justin really wants to be seen as the coolest guy at the art show though. And realistically, what grown woman wants to be with that guy for any period of time? That being said… did they not realize how incompatible they were during the four years they were together BEFORE they got married?

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Premiere of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

160 Responses to “Justin Theroux was ‘really bored’ with Jennifer Aniston’s ‘whole Hollywood crowd’”

  1. Darla says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:03 am

    OMG. LOL. I really, seriously, have not paid much if any attention to him, and had no idea he was such an idiot. God, I know so many men like this, cause I am in NY. I am laughing so hard. Yeah, shoe polishing your hair is totally like edgy man! These hipster dudes are hilarious. I run. I run fast.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:04 am

    “Rugged and urban,” lol.

    Reply
  3. Carol Hill says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Jennifer needs to take control of this narrative right now. Otherwise, she will continue to be the “poor Jennifer is divorced again” girl. She needs to own the divorce. Just say she is ready to move on. Don’t be the victim.

    Reply
  4. tracking says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Except that they had been together for five years when they got married. They must have been fully aware of these differences by then. Clearly this is all coming from sources close to him–while I buy this is mostly true, my gut tells me this is not the whole story. I think something went down and he’s guilty of bad behavior. Someone made a good point that when he was with his long-term girlfriend, he did whatever he wanted and never acted like a committed BF. My guess is that this urban hipster leopard, with a great big ego, never changed his spots.

    Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I remember seeing the pics of he and Heidi Bivens on Halloween. He was Charles Manson and she was one of his girls. They took it real serious, both of them with x’s drawn on their foreheads. Never could get that image out of my mind when I saw him. She’s way too classy for him imo, he’s definitely NY, she is Cali.

    Reply
  6. AG-UK says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Yeah but he’s great in the Leftovers… never seen him in films don’t care either way for her wasn’t a Friend’s tv person. I do think you would have worked that out BEFORE walking down the aisle but saying that I know people together for 3-4 years get married divorced in 18 months.

    Reply
  7. HoustonGrl says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    This marriage always seemed like an arrangement to me, two people of-a-certain-age-companionship. I’m surprised it’s over but you called it Kaiser, you called it for months.

    Reply
  8. Pandy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Their horoscope signs are attractive to each other but not so sure about ling term happiness. His sign, Leo, needs a lot of attention. I bet it grated that she was the bigger name ultimately.

    Reply
  9. Pandy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Their horoscope signs are attractive to each other but not so sure about long term happiness. His sign, Leo, needs a lot of attention. I bet it grated that she was the bigger name ultimately.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Hahahahahahaha. Don’t we know that he’s SO edgy and artistic?

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:54 am

      Even Darren Aronofsky is rolling his eyes.
      Justin is part of the Jared Leto school of edgy. They are vain and dress the role, in their own minds, but are just sleazebags with some modicum of talent. No one who hangs with Terry Richardson is on the up and up. They are more interested in looking edgy than being edgy. No man who is truly edgy is orange.

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        LOL, so why was Aniston with him? Serious question.

      • Aren says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:04 pm

        @Magnoliarose, so much love for your comment <3

      • Dazed and Confused says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        Jared Leto School of Edgy! Perfect!

      • LetItGo says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        +1 @magnoliarose

        ..they aren’t orange and they don’t use black shoe polish over their bald heads.

        Aniston was with him because though she had coasted on the ‘woman scorned’ fumes from the Brangelina mega fame wattage and it has made her super relevant because they were super relevant and world wide famous – rumor has it she got tired of always being the bridesmaid and getting dumped (some dumpings were way more embarrassing than Pitt’s was- see Mayer, Vaughn, etc).

        I think when word came down Brad and Angie were getting engaged she freaked out.

        I actually do believe they thought Justin would consent to an engagement and marriage to counter the one they thought was going to be imminent from Brangelina. I mean come on. Brad gets engaged, she gets engaged. Brad gives Angie a huge rock, she gets a huge halls mentholyptus allegedly from Justin(ha!), Brad gets married two yrs later, as does Jen. What are the odds?

        As I mentioned before, initially she believed Brad and Angelina were getting married soon after the enegagement that’s why she flipped out and went on that weekender trip to the Vatican with Theroux. It was out of character for both. So some speculate that had Brad and Angelina married then – which was a couple weeks after their engagement, then Aniston and Theroux would have extended the European vacation and come back married themselves.

        Brad and Angie faked them out though.

      • Bridget says:
        February 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        No one who is truly edgy has to tell us how edgy they really are.

  11. Va Va Kaboom says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Yeahhhhhh, Kermit the Frog is arguably edgier and more artsy than Jennifer Aniston… stop flattering yourself Justin.

    Reply
  12. Sullivan says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I can believe she’s boring. He’s also not the only ex who’s said this about her. It can just be a fact and not an insult.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

      Exactly.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:27 am

      Yup. Brad said the same thing about her. She seems like someone who is very much stuck in her routines and doesnt like change. She’s an Aquarius and they are a “Fixed” sign. Which means they are very resistant to change.

      Reply
    • Birdix says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:35 am

      It takes a lot of boring work to keep up that look she has. It’s a little like dancers—they look so beautiful on stage, but behind that there are hours of sewing shoes, stretching, class, rehearsals, Pilates, clean eating etc.

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        February 16, 2018 at 1:16 pm

        Exactly. Think about if Justin did fly to LA to visit her – what would her day be like? Workout at 7 am, then a smoothie. Then yoga at 9. Then hair guy arrives to make those “beach waves”happen. Then spray tan guy arrives. Then she breaks for “lunch” (probably always the same avocado toast). Then she has to go shoot a Dry Eye or SmartWater commercial for an hour. Then maybe some tanning poolside and – oh look! – it’s 5 o’clock. Time for a cocktail before a facial and bed!
        I mean, I’m no fan of Justin but she is DEADLY DULL AND SELF ABSORBED!!

      • minx says:
        February 16, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        She seems boring. He seems pretentious. But again, they had to know this about each other.

    • Midigo says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:42 am

      Yes. And, by the way, why should she pretend to be someone else? For his rugged artsy eyes only? I bet she is perfectly fine with her own boredom. She did great professionally, she earned her wealth, she enjoys her lifestyle.

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:47 am

      Yes she probably is boring to the extent that she seems pretty content with her life of friends, luxury, brand endorsements and filming the occasional movie. Some people prefer to search for happiness rather than live it.

      Reply
    • LittleWing says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:51 am

      Or maybe she’s attracted to drama queens. Lol That’s a probability imnsho

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      I always thought she was boring and rigid. She is not a risk taker and is controlling about how she likes everything. She’s not chill about anything.
      That is not a good personality for relationships, long-term and she seems drawn to men who would reject her lifestyle after a time. Relationships need flexibility and adapting and compromise, and she doesn’t seem like she is willing or able to do that. Her style is always the same and always very safe.
      She would drive me crazy.

      All that aside she could have done a lot better than an aging hipster.

      Reply
      • Midigo says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        “she could have done a lot better than an aging hipster”. This, absolutely.

      • Darla says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        Well, I’m a lot like your description here. I don’t know if it’s true of her. But I’m not a bad person. And I’ve adjusted to understanding that I am better off not living with a man, married or otherwise. It doesn’t mean I don’t have relationships, I do. And a wide circle of friends. It may be boring to you, but I am not bored. Maybe she isn’t either.

        I really want to add that when I was younger I did a lot of “compromising” in relationships. I found that what compromise for men means is that the woman gives up everything and he sucks the life out of her. So yeah, okay, I’m rigid and boring? I can live with that. Much happier now than I was when I was “giving and compromising” and I guess everyone would just have loved me! I was miserable though.

      • Sullivan says:
        February 16, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        Darla, I agree with what you said about HER not being bored. It seems she is perfectly content with her life and won’t change it for anyone, which is her prerogative. It’s her partners that seem to get bored. Brad, John Mayer, Justin. She’s not evil or pathetic, she’s just boring.

    • Bridget says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      One person’s “boring” is another person’s “stable”. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with “boring”. I’d probably be called boring too. I’m too old for bullshit.

      Reply
    • Beatrix says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      I think it’s kind of cruel to turn around and call an ex boring, just means the connection was probably never strong enough. However, I REALLY judge the fact that this woman always goes to Cabo multiple times a year, same place, same things, it bothers me that someone with so much money and privilege visits Mexico to a resort-style environment that may as well be in Miami, but is probably much more obsequious to people of her stature. Traveling to find the comforts, leisure-activities and access (beachside nothingness) that could easily be found in the US gets a furrowed brow from me.

      Reply
  13. Reef says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:15 am

    This dude is a walking stereotype.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I always felt like JA was searching for another power couple pairing when she hooked up with JT, but I never quite understood why she saw power couple potential with him. I’m no defender of JA. I got really tired of her victim narrative over the years, but I do think she could take her pick of older powerful men who love LA, so why waste so many years on a scrawny hipster who isn’t into her lifestyle?

    Reply
    • SJhere says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:28 am

      I’m not a big fan of JA. I did enjoy Friends tho. As for her being “dull” what’s wrong with that? She has her own interests and enjoys her time in her gorgeous home, who cares?
      I have never seen what makes JT “artsy”.
      They both strike me as people who spend far too much time working on their hair styles and looks. She better have had a steel pre-nup.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:29 am

      I’m not a fan either and I agree with you. I think she liked him because he was probably edgy and exciting to her. But that can only last so long.

      Reply
    • Peggy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      No Jennifer could not have her pick of older men who love LA, because most of those men are looking for younger beautiful women.
      Not shading her.
      She must be needy in her relationships, Brad took off and started a family right away, Vince did the same thing, John had to publicly announce their breakup to get away.
      Now Justin runs back to NYC, and even with all her money he chose to walk away, they have been living on separate coasts since their marriage.
      He was a D-lister and now he is a C- lister, but it seems he prefers riding his bicycle in NYC as oppose to flying private Jets.

      Reply
  15. Hmm says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Nah, not buying the they fell head over heals bull. He wanted a better career and now he has it. She wants the status of being married but doesn’t really want the man.
    Didn’t John Mayer say she was boring af, though?

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      Yes regarding Mayer thinking she was boring too.

      He said something about her wanting to stay home and pet dogs in the kitchen. Lol

      Not that he’s any exciting bag of monkeys and fun. He’s a weird bag of douche. Everyone knew it- which again begged the question why did she set herself up for hilumiliation with him twice? Low self esteem or great PR and headlines? I say both. After all not too long after he dumped her the first time, she needed big headlines and a date to once again bum rush an award show she wasn’t nominated in, and try to tabloid spoil Brad and Angelina’s celebration for Best Actor and zbest Actress nods in tandem.

      Reply
  16. Franantonia1627 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:18 am

    “Really Bored” are the words that jumped out at me. Justin is a recovering addict, a lover of motorcycles, may be an adrenaline junkie. As we have read over the years, Jen knows herself well and if she weren’t a celebrity, we’d probably call her a homebody. She likes her few good friends, an occasional dinner out, her beauty routines, etc. since I am also a homebody, I get it. Didn’t Brad make comments that she was “boring”?
    It is striking that she picked two men that wanted more “excitement and edge”. Isn’t that what got Brad hooked on Angie? Ironically, I think Brad would have been content to be a homebody with Jen had they decided to have children together. Just remembered that he likes his motorcycles too and ironically, is now also a recovering addict.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

      Jen and Brad weren’t ever going to last. The narrative that it was about children is false. They weren’t compatible, and he found her dull. That has been her ongoing problem. He is more politically active and has always been more interested in causes and more liberal. She is liberal, but she isn’t active. She isn’t into much of anything with passion.
      I hated Friends. I still get irritated by that opening song.
      That is her speed. Her acting sucks because she isn’t very deep.

      I don’t mean to sound too harsh because I don’t dislike her but she isn’t interesting or compelling.

      Reply
  17. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Is he ever going to grow up? Just curious. If this were Gigi and Zayn talking about their differences, I’d get it. This guy is HOW OLD??? He is so try hard I can’t even. There is an age cut off where trying to show how cool and edgy you are becomes…pathetic.

    Say what you will about Jen but she’s always been pretty true to who she is. I can’t say that for her past few exes.

    Reply
  18. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Is she boring or just the kind of person that knows what they like and is comfortable with that? Or maybe she just eventually got tired of the posing, faux artiste bull.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:40 am

      It’s an LA banal celebrity type of boring that cannot be conveyed. I mean I don’t know anything about her really but I work in a field where I’ve encountered some of these types of people very privileged, very superficial, and incapable of having deep thoughts about anything but yoga and cosmetics and the barest of New Age platitudes. That’s what she gives off in her interviews. I think she’s probably a perfectly nice person just boring and really concerned with her public image.

      Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Well Jennifer IS boring. I personally feel like I would want to bang my head against a table if I hung out with her and her group of friends. They just seem so vapid and surface and like all they talk about are their diets, hair and workout routines. Apparently Brad had felt the same way when they were together. Having said all that I do think it’s strange that they didn’t figure out how incompatible they were during the four years before they married. Because it was pretty obvious to the rest of us. The fact that they got engaged and waited so long before getting married tells me that they DID know. And perhaps the marriage happened because of medie and fan pressure to do it. Jen is so image concious and I wonder of it was more about that than their actually wanting to be married. I think if they has just stayed as an unwed couple it might have worked out. But marriage brings an entirely different dynamic to a relationship.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      “Jennifer Aniston likes to eat chicken salads with the same friends day after day, week after week, only to take the occasional break to go to the same vacation spot in Cabo… with the same chicken-salad-eating friends.”

      No wonder he wanted out. She would bore me into a coma.

      Reply
      • Lexie says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:48 pm

        Nailed it. Cabo? I mean I love Cabo and have been a few times, but with as much money as she has… maybe try something new every other year?

      • Wisca says:
        February 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm

        Aquarians are FIXED. She is just being who she is. Aniston is one of the most successful women of all time. She has built a safe life and she likes it. She was freaked out by NY because even exclusive buildings face sidewalks. Average people in NYC ride the trains with very wealthy people. There isn’t the same gated / car-oriented world. Of course the wealthy in NY can drive out of their buildings in from the basement, but that is not the reason many people choose it.

  20. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:24 am

    She had to know what he was like, and vice versa. They were together for a long time before they got married, they weren’t kids, they both went into this with eyes open. If they go that route, I’m not buying fake shock from either side–that she was SO surprised that he was “rugged and urban” and he was SO surprised that she was “boring.” For whatever reasons known only to them they wanted to get married. Should have just stayed bicoastal boyfriend/girlfriend.

    Reply
  21. elle says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:24 am

    This quote does not make sense to me: “Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,” a source shared.

    Doesn’t secular mean worldly or not of the clergy?

    Reply
  22. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:26 am

    JA has always struck me as a homebody type, who has her trusted circle of friends and there is nothing wrong with that – I actually have a similar lifestyle. I like being at home and have a small circle of trusted friends.

    He however, always struck me as a pretentious opportunist. He may have loved her in the beginning but the cynic in me things that he loved the media attention it gave him and his career has certainly benefitted from it. I currently work near Shoreditch in London (which is a notorious hipster area) and I see people like him every day – he ain’t special.

    Reply
  23. Redgrl says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I remember the hubby & I chuckling over the him being “so edgy” narrative. Hubby’s best line (imo) was “he is to edgy what Olive Garden is to Italian food.” Fast forward and Hubby and I are on a long weekend today so as we are reading the news and he is making tea this morning his running commentary was “well, you have to watch those edgy guys! He edged himself out of the marriage. His edginess turned out to be a double edged sword for him!” Silliness aside, they never struck me as a compatible match.

    Reply
  24. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Justin T. has tried for this narrative his whole career. Way back to Mulholland Drive.

    Reply
  25. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Who claimed they had cancer??

    Reply
  26. lassie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I feel like I never really know what he looks like. Everytime I see a picture of him, he’s just this bland looking dude. He could be anyone.

    Jen and I are the same age, and I feel her homebody vibes.

    Reply
  27. Lonnie Tinks says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:33 am

    the point is, if he is Mr. Right, you don’t need to change for him, that is what makes him Mr. Right

    Reply
  28. Sophie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    How soon before the Angie and Justin tabloids start? I’ve already seen a Brad and Jen together again!

    Reply
  29. mimismom says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:38 am

    She always seemed way more into him than he was into her.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:57 am

      He asked her to marry him after only one year together. I would say he was pretty into her to get engaged so soon. She’s wealthy, and I doubt was after him for an engagement that early. Then you have to deal with a prenup, protecting her money.

      She was surprised by that big diamond he got her. She admitted she doesn’t usually wear big jewelry. She phrased it nicely, but you could tell it wasn’t her style. So she wasn’t pushing him and in on the kind of ring she wanted. She would never have chosen that gaudy, cloudy mess of a ring. Her tastes are far more simple in that department.

      Reply
  30. LittleWing says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Maybe her small circle of trust has more to do with her level of fame? That seems to be a theme over the last 20 years. She cut off her mother for instance. And I have no time for Justin, always found him pretentious. He is talented, in that inflated self regarding Hollywood way. Cheese and chalk, these two.

    Reply
  31. Nina says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Secular? I know this isn’t the point of the article but I’m pretty sure the word you are looking for, E! News, is ‘insular’.

    But back to the subject at hand: on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 is most shocking, Jennifer and Justin breaking up registers a cool negative gajillion.

    Reply
  32. me says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Yeah because when a couple breaks up it’s always the woman’s fault right? Maybe SHE called it off? No couldn’t be…because women are always desperate to be with someone right? We don’t like being alone right? Come on.

    Reply
  33. Cher says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Brad said she and/the marriage was boring…running theme.

    Reply
    • Hmmm says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:54 am

      I reminder that and the fans and media made him apologize. The wimp. 😂

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      Brad said he was boring most of all. He was a pothead, living on the couch all day. He called himself pathetic, hiding out, not leading an interesting life.

      He can blame that on Jen all he wants if it makes him feel better. It appears, after the Jolie problems, that Brad’s numbing himself with alcohol and pot, was his choice and a longstanding problem, not happy unless self-medicated. Since he was doing it with Jolie also, I guess she was boring too.

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        I remember reading an insider account of a fight between Jen A and Pitt, with her yelling at him for being lazy and a slob and doing nothing but smoke weed all day while she was working long days on set. I buy this, and think he also had/has no problem blaming his “boredom” on his partners. A maturity thing.

  34. mela says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Now she can buy nice sheets and bedding for herself because Justin won’t be in the bed sloughing off his SPRAY TAN all over them

    Reply
  35. mellie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I’m sorry, but she is pretty artsy too. I think most actors/actresses are fairly artsy, so I doubt he has the market cornered on that characteristic. Gotta love those hipsters, our college town is full of them and when one gets to a certain age being a hipster is just kind of pathetic, IMO.

    Reply
  36. Jag says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:59 am

    If they had not been together for four years prior to getting married, I could completely understand being different people and it just not working because they weren’t truly compatible as a couple. Friends, sure. But not together.

    But they obviously would have known about their differences by then. So, my thought is that this was a PR move on both of their parts, and they both did end up improving their brands by being together. Now that their time limit is up, they’ll move on to other things.

    Jen is old enough now that people won’t expect her to have children, and she can continue to live the life that she wants – with or without someone else. I don’t think it would be good for her to get back with Brad, since there is question there as to whether he cheated on her or not. She has cheated with someone who was cheating before, so it’s not a matter of her being better than he is; it’s a matter of I don’t think that Brad can stay faithful to someone for the long haul. I think that Angelina was his best chance and he blew it.

    Reply
  37. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Alternative lifestyle? Edgy? What? Skinny jeans don’t make for an alternative lifestyle, they’re as mainstream as it gets. How is this alternative? To what? He’s a wealthy actor who’s into working out and maintaining a carefully crafted look. That is not edgy!

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      [irony]
      He is wearing black skinny denim and he has dyed his hair black. He didn’t like his future ex-wife’s friends and he didn’t manage to inveigle him in LA. He can expect a few millions from his divorce from Aniston. Of course that does make him edgy and arty and alternative. A real intellectual.
      [irony off]

      :-D

      Reply
    • Wowza says:
      February 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Isn’t it hilarious when anything remotely fashionable is referred to as “hipster”? Like, Justin Theroux’s look is straight up Strokes-era New York, aka 15 years ago! That’s not hip! These days hipster men do the normcore thing or the Berlin, techno thing. Or hypebeast fashion.

      I am in a hipster-y circle, so I am sensitive to the anthropology of that whole scene and it just makes me lol when a) out-of-touch, rich and famous Justin Theroux thinks that he *is* pulling off a hipster aesthetic b) people who don’t care about hipster stuff (trends in fashion and art basically, which is totally fine, btw) incorrectly identify a poser as a hipster.

      P.s. I half-expect someone to ream me for calling myself a hipster, be nice!

      Reply
      • Adele Dazeem says:
        February 16, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        Wowza, I loved your comment. I’m certainly not cool or up on trends but even I felt like his ‘hipster’ look was very dated. Which in my opinion is a double whammy…if you are going to pose like you’re younger, at least be current in your young people trends?!

        And after I reread that, I realize I sound like I’m 85. Lol.

      • graymatters says:
        February 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm

        I think the differences you articulated are interesting, and I’d like to know more. Could you link pics/articles that explore this more thoroughly please?

  38. Alexandria says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    He should just own his singlehood and not force himself to commit if he can’t. He can grow old with Leo and friends.

    Reply
  39. Jayna says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    When you have to say all of this about yourself, it means you aren’t what you are selling. Real intellectual, self-assured men, with lots of interests, handle themselves like David Bowie. David had an amazing mind and so intellectually curious and passionate about the arts. He showed it by all of his interests and passions.

    Reply
  40. LittleWing says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    So let’s see here – he’s based in NYC, this is page 6 – so Justin’s p.r. . Noticed the framing, it’s coming from his camp. So this isn’t as amicable as they want to make out. Betting her side slaps back in 3..2..1..

    Reply
  41. Tallia says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    JT was bored with her friends? I am bored with the misogynist a-hole, Uncle Terry. What a DB. You should have kept it classy.

    Reply
  42. JA says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I liked him when I first saw him in Charlie’s Angels but just ugh with his tried hardness. My husbands college buddy is like that, hipster too cool for school but deep down cares so much what people think of him, I cannot stand him!

    Reply
  43. Lexie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    “Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,”

    Can we talk about how the journalist and editor BOTH don’t know the meaning of the word secular?

    They probably meant insular, but still… come on guys!

    Reply
  44. mannori says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    He, like most insufferable NYC hipsters, is all show and surface and little substance. You wrote the key word: “perceived”. Arty and intellectual and edgy is how he’d wish to be perceived, but he’s actually just a vacuum and shallow little man too obsessed by his image and a metrosexual who absolutely loves both fame and b*tching about fame, because that’s “cool”

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      Exactly. There is a lot arty and intellectuall in LA as well. So Theroux couldn’t find anything of interest nor any interesting friend there?

      Reply
      • mannori says:
        February 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        yes, missy they’re everywhere not exclusively in NYC. But luckily people already can tell how fake they are and how hipster culture has been downgraded and derided into what it actually is: fake coolness for self serving purpose. Is not hype anymore to be or pretend to be a hipster. Specially one so hyper curated and self obsessed by his image as Theroux. In that sense I’d rather prefer a Kardashian than a f*cking hipster. they are who they are and for better or worse they own it.

  45. Tanya says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Meh. Or he realized a Hollywood career wasn’t going to happen and then didn’t have use for her or LA anymore.

    Reply
  46. Alexis says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I would take her “boring” life in a hot minute. Even though I do prefer NYC to LA myself, but still! I honestly think it was Jen who ended this. Just a feeling and I could be wrong. Oh, and she and Brad will never get back together…jeez.

    Reply
  47. Christin says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    No matter what role he plays or how edgy he tries to be, I always remember him as Cowboy from Romy and Michelle.

    Reply
  48. Missy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Perhaps nobody should expect Aniston and Theroux to tell the whole truth about the end of their relationship. “We are incompatible” seems like a polite way to end a relationship without blaming any party for the outcome. Just respect it.

    Reply
  49. tracking says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I hope her “whole Hollywood” crowd tells him to eff off. These remarks won’t be helpful to his newly hot career. He really should tell his friends to put a sock in it.

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 16, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      @tracking

      When I saw the Page Six byline on this ‘She’s Boring,’ story, I was confused. Page Six has long been in the pocket of Huvane, and CAA. The recent Harvey Weinstein stories showed us how he’d call up publicists and get them to plant items. When Aniston and Huvane have wanted to clear something up or plant something or take jabs at you know who- Page Six along with others have been ready with a blurb.

      So at first i was thrown because why would Aniston want to call herself boring….

      Then i remembered the way her cheerleaders just raged at Pitt and Mayer when they inferred life was a bit dull…

      Now I think I get it. Even though Aniston is claiming they are amicable and best friends and yada yada – this story is a way to have the people that previously built him up for her, turn on him. I mean look at the threads and comments in this one and others- in the past you’d have people fawning over Justin, with nothing but flattering things…..

      …they announce the split and now he’s a bald hipster poser nobody a hole.

      Mission accomplished Huvane.

      Reply
  50. Hikaru says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    If you need to say you’re edgy… you’re not edgy. Same goes for all those female celebs who walk around saying things like ~I am a Strong Confident Woman.

    Reply
  51. LaskaL says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Don’t get me wrong, I have always gotten the sense that JT was a bit of a douche-bro BUT it must be rather challenging to be part of a ‘legacy’ family – lord knows what kinds of chips on his shoulder being a Theroux must have left him with growing up – I can totally imagine that, for him, the need to achieve peak artsy/edgy/cultural influencer status is about trying to live up to the legacy whilst also creating his own ‘unique’ identity away from it…..

    …. I have dated guys like that and in the first flushes of love, their ego needs definitely get smaller, but eventually, when everything gets comfortable (aka boring), back it comes again and no amount of loving support will fill the void….

    Reply

