Justin Theroux was ‘really bored’ with Jennifer Aniston’s ‘whole Hollywood crowd’

People are really asking, “What went wrong between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux?” I have no idea, clearly, even though I read the tea leaves, and I’ve been saying for months that their marriage was very strange. We know for sure that he prefers to live and work in New York. We know for sure that she prefers to live and work in LA. But surely there must be something else to it? According to Page Six, it wasn’t just a location issue – they were just incompatible across the board. A source tells Page Six:
“They realized they couldn’t make things work. He’s been living in New York, she’s been in LA. After they got married, they just realized that they were two very different people. He’s really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd, and she’s not into his edgy, arty scene.”
Is Justin really going for “edgy, arty scene” for his brand now? Hm. Granted, he’s edgier and artier than Jennifer Aniston. I do think that he was “bored” by life-in-LA – maybe it was her circle of friends, maybe it was more than that. E! News has a story which says similar things – some highlights:
He’s just a New York hipster: “Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”
He hated that the paparazzi trailed them constantly: “He absolutely hated it at first,” our source explained. “But he fell in love with Jennifer so it was something he came to accept. But everyone around him knew it wasn’t really who he was.”
He didn’t like how insular Aniston was: “Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,” a source shared. “Justin was used to being way more social and so that was a big concession for him as well.” According to our source, not many of Justin’s friends were fully on board with his relationship partly because Jennifer’s lifestyle was so different from what he was used to. “They have always just been two very different people with very different characters who just happened to fall in love,” a source shared. “He’s more nomadic, more of a free spirit, he’s rugged and urban and Jennifer just isn’t that kind of person.”
He’s an edgy, arty, rugged, urban free spirit and hipster. And Jennifer Aniston likes to eat chicken salads with the same friends day after day, week after week, only to take the occasional break to go to the same vacation spot in Cabo… with the same chicken-salad-eating friends. I don’t judge her for having routines and for liking those routines. I love my routines too. Would I break my routines for Mr. Right? Would I break my routines if I didn’t feel like breaking my routines? I don’t know, on all counts. What I’m getting from these stories is that Justin really wants to be seen as the coolest guy at the art show though. And realistically, what grown woman wants to be with that guy for any period of time? That being said… did they not realize how incompatible they were during the four years they were together BEFORE they got married?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OMG. LOL. I really, seriously, have not paid much if any attention to him, and had no idea he was such an idiot. God, I know so many men like this, cause I am in NY. I am laughing so hard. Yeah, shoe polishing your hair is totally like edgy man! These hipster dudes are hilarious. I run. I run fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And most of them are Bernie Bros around here, so that really puts some pep in my step let me tell you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bernie bros? Seriously? Heaven forbid someone have a different political ideology than your own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Stella, and heaven forbid you accept Darla’s opinion and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stella, Heaven don’t forbid it. I do. You do you. I’ll do me. I dumped two of those blowhard morons out of my life and bed. You want their numbers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is waaay too old to be pulling this routine. Grow up, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tattoos is what gets me. Please bro, we know you are a pretty boy band punce pretending to be a badas*. Hipster tatts, the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hipster tatts with a continual fake tan and some new hair system or plugs on top to give him much thicker and spikier hair is the ultimate worst. “Rugged” is NYC’s Liev Schreiber, who is smart, a Broadway actor, and could smash little hipster Justin with one hand. Well, at least, in my mind he could, since I watch Ray Donovan. LO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so enjoy faux intellectual wannabe hipsters wax upon how bored they are with the Hollywood crowd of which they wanted to be included. Isn’t that the same crowd he cheated on his long term girlfriend to join? Is this the same crowd he was “purchased” to be the side piece of one of the popular girls? He is one of those who feels he is far more interesting or intelligent than he actually is. I do hope that prenup is solid. While I don’t care for either, I would hate that she would have to pay more than his previously arranged purchase price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Wax” being the operative word. Any man who pays that much attention to his eyebrows cannot be taken seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Rugged and urban,” lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahah so “rugged” in his painted on skinny jeans and shoe-polished beard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed so hard at that. “Urban”? Mmmkay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. He needs to leave the black shoe polish hair behind. Also you’ve outgrown short pants…buy a swimsuit. #OldHipster #CheaterMcManbaby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer needs to take control of this narrative right now. Otherwise, she will continue to be the “poor Jennifer is divorced again” girl. She needs to own the divorce. Just say she is ready to move on. Don’t be the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, this makes him sound like such a douche. Don’t say you were “bored” with your wife’s friends. There goes the “I think he has more class than that” mistakenly pinned on him by me in a previous thread. Vomers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This does make him sound like who is a pose hard aging, vain cheating hipster. He’s about as edgy as a spoon. He is a joke and a try hard.
That article is kinder to him than I would be. They forget to add he has a habit of tripping and falling into other women’s beds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That image kept her relevant for a decade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@aren
+1,000,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a bit long in the tooth for that narrative now. She has made a point of being out in the public eye, at A-list events, looking sexy and happy the past few weeks. I don’t think she wants the “poor Jen” narrative at all. She’s making a concerted effort to fight it this time. I also think she pulled the plug, because it was only in her interest to do so. His ability to have it all, and do whatever he wanted gave him little incentive to. I think she got fed up, with all of it. She looks happy, he doesn’t, which is telling imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that they had been together for five years when they got married. They must have been fully aware of these differences by then. Clearly this is all coming from sources close to him–while I buy this is mostly true, my gut tells me this is not the whole story. I think something went down and he’s guilty of bad behavior. Someone made a good point that when he was with his long-term girlfriend, he did whatever he wanted and never acted like a committed BF. My guess is that this urban hipster leopard, with a great big ego, never changed his spots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a cheater. I can verify that with my own two eyes. I just thought they had an open relationship. But they didn’t. So she is right to get out now. It would have been hellish to be married to someone like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you give more specifics, magnoliarose? Did you see him macking on another woman in a bar or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnolia: you are such a mystery to me!! lol Who.Are.You?! (*read that in the Caterpillar’s voice from Alice in Wonderland)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Lainey is saying pretty much the same thing. Please spill the tea, Magnolia! 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MagnoliaRose, come on. You have to give us at least a tiny bit more than that. Don’t leave us completely hanging. LOL You don’t have to get too specific.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing the pics of he and Heidi Bivens on Halloween. He was Charles Manson and she was one of his girls. They took it real serious, both of them with x’s drawn on their foreheads. Never could get that image out of my mind when I saw him. She’s way too classy for him imo, he’s definitely NY, she is Cali.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s disgusting. But actually, I don’t think Aniston is above him in any way. Like someone else said, what we know of Aniston is just her carefully crafted image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind Jennifer. She seems like the type of person who lives a regimented life. Same friends, vacay locations, even food. She’s predictable, but so what. He may have been an early mid-life crisis, the edgy dude from her hometown of NYC. I think he’s a douche with those little short legs, and just frigging weird. She’s older now, so I don’t see her looking for #3. Seems she enjoys the company of her friends and dogs…..two and four legged…lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is vile. And he loves his buddy Terry Richardson, who is such a disgusting man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know @jayna all the horrible disgusting stories about Richardson were well known when Aniston was squeeing on rooftops in pictures with him (look at me I’m NY famous & ‘edgy’ too!) and hiring him as her wedding photographer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah but he’s great in the Leftovers… never seen him in films don’t care either way for her wasn’t a Friend’s tv person. I do think you would have worked that out BEFORE walking down the aisle but saying that I know people together for 3-4 years get married divorced in 18 months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This marriage always seemed like an arrangement to me, two people of-a-certain-age-companionship. I’m surprised it’s over but you called it Kaiser, you called it for months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their horoscope signs are attractive to each other but not so sure about ling term happiness. His sign, Leo, needs a lot of attention. I bet it grated that she was the bigger name ultimately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah plus she’s an Aquarius, (opposite signs). I’m an Aquarius as well and I have a hard time giving male Leos the attention they need lol. Hmmm perhaps I should do their synastry charts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their horoscope signs are attractive to each other but not so sure about long term happiness. His sign, Leo, needs a lot of attention. I bet it grated that she was the bigger name ultimately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahahaha. Don’t we know that he’s SO edgy and artistic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even Darren Aronofsky is rolling his eyes.
Justin is part of the Jared Leto school of edgy. They are vain and dress the role, in their own minds, but are just sleazebags with some modicum of talent. No one who hangs with Terry Richardson is on the up and up. They are more interested in looking edgy than being edgy. No man who is truly edgy is orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, so why was Aniston with him? Serious question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnoliarose, so much love for your comment <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared Leto School of Edgy! Perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 @magnoliarose
..they aren’t orange and they don’t use black shoe polish over their bald heads.
Aniston was with him because though she had coasted on the ‘woman scorned’ fumes from the Brangelina mega fame wattage and it has made her super relevant because they were super relevant and world wide famous – rumor has it she got tired of always being the bridesmaid and getting dumped (some dumpings were way more embarrassing than Pitt’s was- see Mayer, Vaughn, etc).
I think when word came down Brad and Angie were getting engaged she freaked out.
I actually do believe they thought Justin would consent to an engagement and marriage to counter the one they thought was going to be imminent from Brangelina. I mean come on. Brad gets engaged, she gets engaged. Brad gives Angie a huge rock, she gets a huge halls mentholyptus allegedly from Justin(ha!), Brad gets married two yrs later, as does Jen. What are the odds?
As I mentioned before, initially she believed Brad and Angelina were getting married soon after the enegagement that’s why she flipped out and went on that weekender trip to the Vatican with Theroux. It was out of character for both. So some speculate that had Brad and Angelina married then – which was a couple weeks after their engagement, then Aniston and Theroux would have extended the European vacation and come back married themselves.
Brad and Angie faked them out though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one who is truly edgy has to tell us how edgy they really are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeahhhhhh, Kermit the Frog is arguably edgier and more artsy than Jennifer Aniston… stop flattering yourself Justin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can believe she’s boring. He’s also not the only ex who’s said this about her. It can just be a fact and not an insult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d LOVE to be boring, Aniston-style. I just don’t have the required resources, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too Wellsie!
One person’s “boring” is another persons happy and content life. To each their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money is the only interesting thing about her, and that’s not interesting at all.
As someone downthread said,”Jennifer Aniston likes to eat chicken salads with the same friends day after day, week after week, only to take the occasional break to go to the same vacation spot in Cabo… with the same chicken-salad-eating friends.”
For years.
Not enough money in the world to endure that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Brad said the same thing about her. She seems like someone who is very much stuck in her routines and doesnt like change. She’s an Aquarius and they are a “Fixed” sign. Which means they are very resistant to change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes a lot of boring work to keep up that look she has. It’s a little like dancers—they look so beautiful on stage, but behind that there are hours of sewing shoes, stretching, class, rehearsals, Pilates, clean eating etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Think about if Justin did fly to LA to visit her – what would her day be like? Workout at 7 am, then a smoothie. Then yoga at 9. Then hair guy arrives to make those “beach waves”happen. Then spray tan guy arrives. Then she breaks for “lunch” (probably always the same avocado toast). Then she has to go shoot a Dry Eye or SmartWater commercial for an hour. Then maybe some tanning poolside and – oh look! – it’s 5 o’clock. Time for a cocktail before a facial and bed!
I mean, I’m no fan of Justin but she is DEADLY DULL AND SELF ABSORBED!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems boring. He seems pretentious. But again, they had to know this about each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And, by the way, why should she pretend to be someone else? For his rugged artsy eyes only? I bet she is perfectly fine with her own boredom. She did great professionally, she earned her wealth, she enjoys her lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she probably is boring to the extent that she seems pretty content with her life of friends, luxury, brand endorsements and filming the occasional movie. Some people prefer to search for happiness rather than live it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she’s attracted to drama queens. Lol That’s a probability imnsho
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought she was boring and rigid. She is not a risk taker and is controlling about how she likes everything. She’s not chill about anything.
That is not a good personality for relationships, long-term and she seems drawn to men who would reject her lifestyle after a time. Relationships need flexibility and adapting and compromise, and she doesn’t seem like she is willing or able to do that. Her style is always the same and always very safe.
She would drive me crazy.
All that aside she could have done a lot better than an aging hipster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“she could have done a lot better than an aging hipster”. This, absolutely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I’m a lot like your description here. I don’t know if it’s true of her. But I’m not a bad person. And I’ve adjusted to understanding that I am better off not living with a man, married or otherwise. It doesn’t mean I don’t have relationships, I do. And a wide circle of friends. It may be boring to you, but I am not bored. Maybe she isn’t either.
I really want to add that when I was younger I did a lot of “compromising” in relationships. I found that what compromise for men means is that the woman gives up everything and he sucks the life out of her. So yeah, okay, I’m rigid and boring? I can live with that. Much happier now than I was when I was “giving and compromising” and I guess everyone would just have loved me! I was miserable though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Darla, I agree with what you said about HER not being bored. It seems she is perfectly content with her life and won’t change it for anyone, which is her prerogative. It’s her partners that seem to get bored. Brad, John Mayer, Justin. She’s not evil or pathetic, she’s just boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One person’s “boring” is another person’s “stable”. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with “boring”. I’d probably be called boring too. I’m too old for bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s kind of cruel to turn around and call an ex boring, just means the connection was probably never strong enough. However, I REALLY judge the fact that this woman always goes to Cabo multiple times a year, same place, same things, it bothers me that someone with so much money and privilege visits Mexico to a resort-style environment that may as well be in Miami, but is probably much more obsequious to people of her stature. Traveling to find the comforts, leisure-activities and access (beachside nothingness) that could easily be found in the US gets a furrowed brow from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dude is a walking stereotype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s like a male version of Dunham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always felt like JA was searching for another power couple pairing when she hooked up with JT, but I never quite understood why she saw power couple potential with him. I’m no defender of JA. I got really tired of her victim narrative over the years, but I do think she could take her pick of older powerful men who love LA, so why waste so many years on a scrawny hipster who isn’t into her lifestyle?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a big fan of JA. I did enjoy Friends tho. As for her being “dull” what’s wrong with that? She has her own interests and enjoys her time in her gorgeous home, who cares?
I have never seen what makes JT “artsy”.
They both strike me as people who spend far too much time working on their hair styles and looks. She better have had a steel pre-nup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan either and I agree with you. I think she liked him because he was probably edgy and exciting to her. But that can only last so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 And she has a weakness for handsome hardbodies (and they often turn out to be narcissists). I hope she’ll expand her criteria next time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Jennifer could not have her pick of older men who love LA, because most of those men are looking for younger beautiful women.
Not shading her.
She must be needy in her relationships, Brad took off and started a family right away, Vince did the same thing, John had to publicly announce their breakup to get away.
Now Justin runs back to NYC, and even with all her money he chose to walk away, they have been living on separate coasts since their marriage.
He was a D-lister and now he is a C- lister, but it seems he prefers riding his bicycle in NYC as oppose to flying private Jets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, not buying the they fell head over heals bull. He wanted a better career and now he has it. She wants the status of being married but doesn’t really want the man.
Didn’t John Mayer say she was boring af, though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes regarding Mayer thinking she was boring too.
He said something about her wanting to stay home and pet dogs in the kitchen. Lol
Not that he’s any exciting bag of monkeys and fun. He’s a weird bag of douche. Everyone knew it- which again begged the question why did she set herself up for hilumiliation with him twice? Low self esteem or great PR and headlines? I say both. After all not too long after he dumped her the first time, she needed big headlines and a date to once again bum rush an award show she wasn’t nominated in, and try to tabloid spoil Brad and Angelina’s celebration for Best Actor and zbest Actress nods in tandem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of funny, because John Mayer ended up moving somewhere and holing up in his house for a couple of years. I don’t know if he had a dog. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, staying home and playing with animals in the kitchen sounds like the perfect life to me, lol. John Mayer is a tool who gets bored with every woman, which is why he’s a serial cheater. I wouldn’t take his word on anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Really Bored” are the words that jumped out at me. Justin is a recovering addict, a lover of motorcycles, may be an adrenaline junkie. As we have read over the years, Jen knows herself well and if she weren’t a celebrity, we’d probably call her a homebody. She likes her few good friends, an occasional dinner out, her beauty routines, etc. since I am also a homebody, I get it. Didn’t Brad make comments that she was “boring”?
It is striking that she picked two men that wanted more “excitement and edge”. Isn’t that what got Brad hooked on Angie? Ironically, I think Brad would have been content to be a homebody with Jen had they decided to have children together. Just remembered that he likes his motorcycles too and ironically, is now also a recovering addict.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen and Brad weren’t ever going to last. The narrative that it was about children is false. They weren’t compatible, and he found her dull. That has been her ongoing problem. He is more politically active and has always been more interested in causes and more liberal. She is liberal, but she isn’t active. She isn’t into much of anything with passion.
I hated Friends. I still get irritated by that opening song.
That is her speed. Her acting sucks because she isn’t very deep.
I don’t mean to sound too harsh because I don’t dislike her but she isn’t interesting or compelling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never used to think this, but I think you’re right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he ever going to grow up? Just curious. If this were Gigi and Zayn talking about their differences, I’d get it. This guy is HOW OLD??? He is so try hard I can’t even. There is an age cut off where trying to show how cool and edgy you are becomes…pathetic.
Say what you will about Jen but she’s always been pretty true to who she is. I can’t say that for her past few exes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she boring or just the kind of person that knows what they like and is comfortable with that? Or maybe she just eventually got tired of the posing, faux artiste bull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an LA banal celebrity type of boring that cannot be conveyed. I mean I don’t know anything about her really but I work in a field where I’ve encountered some of these types of people very privileged, very superficial, and incapable of having deep thoughts about anything but yoga and cosmetics and the barest of New Age platitudes. That’s what she gives off in her interviews. I think she’s probably a perfectly nice person just boring and really concerned with her public image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It is a type that is impossible to articulate. They just are what they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Jennifer IS boring. I personally feel like I would want to bang my head against a table if I hung out with her and her group of friends. They just seem so vapid and surface and like all they talk about are their diets, hair and workout routines. Apparently Brad had felt the same way when they were together. Having said all that I do think it’s strange that they didn’t figure out how incompatible they were during the four years before they married. Because it was pretty obvious to the rest of us. The fact that they got engaged and waited so long before getting married tells me that they DID know. And perhaps the marriage happened because of medie and fan pressure to do it. Jen is so image concious and I wonder of it was more about that than their actually wanting to be married. I think if they has just stayed as an unwed couple it might have worked out. But marriage brings an entirely different dynamic to a relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Jennifer Aniston likes to eat chicken salads with the same friends day after day, week after week, only to take the occasional break to go to the same vacation spot in Cabo… with the same chicken-salad-eating friends.”
No wonder he wanted out. She would bore me into a coma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nailed it. Cabo? I mean I love Cabo and have been a few times, but with as much money as she has… maybe try something new every other year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aquarians are FIXED. She is just being who she is. Aniston is one of the most successful women of all time. She has built a safe life and she likes it. She was freaked out by NY because even exclusive buildings face sidewalks. Average people in NYC ride the trains with very wealthy people. There isn’t the same gated / car-oriented world. Of course the wealthy in NY can drive out of their buildings in from the basement, but that is not the reason many people choose it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had to know what he was like, and vice versa. They were together for a long time before they got married, they weren’t kids, they both went into this with eyes open. If they go that route, I’m not buying fake shock from either side–that she was SO surprised that he was “rugged and urban” and he was SO surprised that she was “boring.” For whatever reasons known only to them they wanted to get married. Should have just stayed bicoastal boyfriend/girlfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen any fake shock coming from anywhere …
They tried. I kinda give em credit for at least trying. It shows that theyre optimists, at least(?)
I love my domestic regular life – No one’s ever gonna be able to make me feel bad (or boring) about it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s fake shock in this Page Six article, that Justin was bored. He knew what she was like before they got married, as did she. That’s my point. They are each entitled to live the way they want, everyone is. Just don’t act surprised when you have been dating for years and are in your forties. You know what the other person is like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Minx – MTE. They weren’t super young and naive, plus they had nearly half a decade of dating to figure out how compatible they were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo. They were together for five years before they married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ye, of course they knew. If she liked chicken salad every day and was the kind of banal LA sleb that others have described (which she may well be, who knows), nevertheless HE KNEW. He didn’t have to buy into it. This is his narrative to explain” the divorce and simultaneously try to make himself look good, as he sees it, into the bargain. Pity he doesn’t know that dignified silence is always a better look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This quote does not make sense to me: “Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,” a source shared.
Doesn’t secular mean worldly or not of the clergy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol I noticed that too. I think they meant “secluded”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meaning not too Hollywood entrenched I would assume. It is an odd usage and too insider for a general article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or it’s another banal celebrity, using words that they think they understand but do not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JA has always struck me as a homebody type, who has her trusted circle of friends and there is nothing wrong with that – I actually have a similar lifestyle. I like being at home and have a small circle of trusted friends.
He however, always struck me as a pretentious opportunist. He may have loved her in the beginning but the cynic in me things that he loved the media attention it gave him and his career has certainly benefitted from it. I currently work near Shoreditch in London (which is a notorious hipster area) and I see people like him every day – he ain’t special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shoreditch people are exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember the hubby & I chuckling over the him being “so edgy” narrative. Hubby’s best line (imo) was “he is to edgy what Olive Garden is to Italian food.” Fast forward and Hubby and I are on a long weekend today so as we are reading the news and he is making tea this morning his running commentary was “well, you have to watch those edgy guys! He edged himself out of the marriage. His edginess turned out to be a double edged sword for him!” Silliness aside, they never struck me as a compatible match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! That’s a great analogy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL sounds like you got yourself a great guy there, Redgrl. Lucky you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha love it! you and your husband sound fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your hubby sounds awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin T. has tried for this narrative his whole career. Way back to Mulholland Drive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who claimed they had cancer??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like I never really know what he looks like. Everytime I see a picture of him, he’s just this bland looking dude. He could be anyone.
Jen and I are the same age, and I feel her homebody vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the point is, if he is Mr. Right, you don’t need to change for him, that is what makes him Mr. Right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How soon before the Angie and Justin tabloids start? I’ve already seen a Brad and Jen together again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m happy that when Brad Pitt reveals who is girlfriend is the tabloids will have to pit her against Jennifer and not Angelina. They’ve already started the Brad & Jen narrative and let’s not forget it.
Angelina is out of Brad’s tabloid drama filled life. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always seemed way more into him than he was into her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He asked her to marry him after only one year together. I would say he was pretty into her to get engaged so soon. She’s wealthy, and I doubt was after him for an engagement that early. Then you have to deal with a prenup, protecting her money.
She was surprised by that big diamond he got her. She admitted she doesn’t usually wear big jewelry. She phrased it nicely, but you could tell it wasn’t her style. So she wasn’t pushing him and in on the kind of ring she wanted. She would never have chosen that gaudy, cloudy mess of a ring. Her tastes are far more simple in that department.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna
You have that backwards. Aniston’s longtime bestie and power CAA PR flack asked him if he’d ask her to marry him, told him it’d be five years or less and that he’d get signed by CAA, and given a sexiest man alive feature not even a year in. Justin said hellz yeah that’s not too bad and it was off to, if not the races, to ‘petting dogs in kitchens,’ as Jon Mayer once said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LetItGo, thanks for the comedy relief. Give me a break!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe her small circle of trust has more to do with her level of fame? That seems to be a theme over the last 20 years. She cut off her mother for instance. And I have no time for Justin, always found him pretentious. He is talented, in that inflated self regarding Hollywood way. Cheese and chalk, these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Secular? I know this isn’t the point of the article but I’m pretty sure the word you are looking for, E! News, is ‘insular’.
But back to the subject at hand: on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 is most shocking, Jennifer and Justin breaking up registers a cool negative gajillion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too and posted below – good lord E! news, get it together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah because when a couple breaks up it’s always the woman’s fault right? Maybe SHE called it off? No couldn’t be…because women are always desperate to be with someone right? We don’t like being alone right? Come on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I have a feeling it is mutual. She seems fine. This isn’t a Brad Pitt level divorce. She seems like she really likes her life in California and tried to be with him in New York and it wasn’t worth it to her!
I would much rather live in a beach house, go to yoga, hang out with my girlfriends and get facials than hang out with Justin in freezing NYC haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was her. I don’t believe for one second it was him. He might have a mistress he is into more now, but I don’t think he would have forced this until she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, think he would have been perfectly happy go on doing whatever he wanted, when he wanted, (possibly whom he wanted). There was no downside for him as long as she was willing to go along with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad said she and/the marriage was boring…running theme.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I reminder that and the fans and media made him apologize. The wimp. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad said he was boring most of all. He was a pothead, living on the couch all day. He called himself pathetic, hiding out, not leading an interesting life.
He can blame that on Jen all he wants if it makes him feel better. It appears, after the Jolie problems, that Brad’s numbing himself with alcohol and pot, was his choice and a longstanding problem, not happy unless self-medicated. Since he was doing it with Jolie also, I guess she was boring too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading an insider account of a fight between Jen A and Pitt, with her yelling at him for being lazy and a slob and doing nothing but smoke weed all day while she was working long days on set. I buy this, and think he also had/has no problem blaming his “boredom” on his partners. A maturity thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now she can buy nice sheets and bedding for herself because Justin won’t be in the bed sloughing off his SPRAY TAN all over them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Every cloud has a silver lining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but she is pretty artsy too. I think most actors/actresses are fairly artsy, so I doubt he has the market cornered on that characteristic. Gotta love those hipsters, our college town is full of them and when one gets to a certain age being a hipster is just kind of pathetic, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they had not been together for four years prior to getting married, I could completely understand being different people and it just not working because they weren’t truly compatible as a couple. Friends, sure. But not together.
But they obviously would have known about their differences by then. So, my thought is that this was a PR move on both of their parts, and they both did end up improving their brands by being together. Now that their time limit is up, they’ll move on to other things.
Jen is old enough now that people won’t expect her to have children, and she can continue to live the life that she wants – with or without someone else. I don’t think it would be good for her to get back with Brad, since there is question there as to whether he cheated on her or not. She has cheated with someone who was cheating before, so it’s not a matter of her being better than he is; it’s a matter of I don’t think that Brad can stay faithful to someone for the long haul. I think that Angelina was his best chance and he blew it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alternative lifestyle? Edgy? What? Skinny jeans don’t make for an alternative lifestyle, they’re as mainstream as it gets. How is this alternative? To what? He’s a wealthy actor who’s into working out and maintaining a carefully crafted look. That is not edgy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
[irony]
He is wearing black skinny denim and he has dyed his hair black. He didn’t like his future ex-wife’s friends and he didn’t manage to inveigle him in LA. He can expect a few millions from his divorce from Aniston. Of course that does make him edgy and arty and alternative. A real intellectual.
[irony off]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it hilarious when anything remotely fashionable is referred to as “hipster”? Like, Justin Theroux’s look is straight up Strokes-era New York, aka 15 years ago! That’s not hip! These days hipster men do the normcore thing or the Berlin, techno thing. Or hypebeast fashion.
I am in a hipster-y circle, so I am sensitive to the anthropology of that whole scene and it just makes me lol when a) out-of-touch, rich and famous Justin Theroux thinks that he *is* pulling off a hipster aesthetic b) people who don’t care about hipster stuff (trends in fashion and art basically, which is totally fine, btw) incorrectly identify a poser as a hipster.
P.s. I half-expect someone to ream me for calling myself a hipster, be nice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wowza, I loved your comment. I’m certainly not cool or up on trends but even I felt like his ‘hipster’ look was very dated. Which in my opinion is a double whammy…if you are going to pose like you’re younger, at least be current in your young people trends?!
And after I reread that, I realize I sound like I’m 85. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the differences you articulated are interesting, and I’d like to know more. Could you link pics/articles that explore this more thoroughly please?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should just own his singlehood and not force himself to commit if he can’t. He can grow old with Leo and friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you have to say all of this about yourself, it means you aren’t what you are selling. Real intellectual, self-assured men, with lots of interests, handle themselves like David Bowie. David had an amazing mind and so intellectually curious and passionate about the arts. He showed it by all of his interests and passions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly one of a kind. He is so missed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Bowie’s 2nd wife become a homemaker and a charity lady with some occasional tv appearances? And a pioneer of ethnic cosmetics?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iman_(model)
Her career is certainly enviable but I get the impression that she reduced it after getting married and she certainly invested in her marriage and seemed to care a lot for Bowie and loved him very much. I think they both had an interest in art.
Perhaps that just didn’t happen in Aniston-Theroux marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let’s see here – he’s based in NYC, this is page 6 – so Justin’s p.r. . Noticed the framing, it’s coming from his camp. So this isn’t as amicable as they want to make out. Betting her side slaps back in 3..2..1..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she doesn’t slap back. Perhaps Aniston doesn’t want to go through another split like Aniston-Pitt-Jolie again. It is draining and in the end you can’t change anything but you have to accept it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They share the same PR unless he has changed it since the split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had forgotten that, will be very curious to see if he gets dropped in the near future. Something to look for to see if this “best friends” spin is true. I suspect it’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JT was bored with her friends? I am bored with the misogynist a-hole, Uncle Terry. What a DB. You should have kept it classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked him when I first saw him in Charlie’s Angels but just ugh with his tried hardness. My husbands college buddy is like that, hipster too cool for school but deep down cares so much what people think of him, I cannot stand him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Jennifer’s previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted,”
Can we talk about how the journalist and editor BOTH don’t know the meaning of the word secular?
They probably meant insular, but still… come on guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He, like most insufferable NYC hipsters, is all show and surface and little substance. You wrote the key word: “perceived”. Arty and intellectual and edgy is how he’d wish to be perceived, but he’s actually just a vacuum and shallow little man too obsessed by his image and a metrosexual who absolutely loves both fame and b*tching about fame, because that’s “cool”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. There is a lot arty and intellectuall in LA as well. So Theroux couldn’t find anything of interest nor any interesting friend there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, missy they’re everywhere not exclusively in NYC. But luckily people already can tell how fake they are and how hipster culture has been downgraded and derided into what it actually is: fake coolness for self serving purpose. Is not hype anymore to be or pretend to be a hipster. Specially one so hyper curated and self obsessed by his image as Theroux. In that sense I’d rather prefer a Kardashian than a f*cking hipster. they are who they are and for better or worse they own it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. Or he realized a Hollywood career wasn’t going to happen and then didn’t have use for her or LA anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would take her “boring” life in a hot minute. Even though I do prefer NYC to LA myself, but still! I honestly think it was Jen who ended this. Just a feeling and I could be wrong. Oh, and she and Brad will never get back together…jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter what role he plays or how edgy he tries to be, I always remember him as Cowboy from Romy and Michelle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps nobody should expect Aniston and Theroux to tell the whole truth about the end of their relationship. “We are incompatible” seems like a polite way to end a relationship without blaming any party for the outcome. Just respect it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope her “whole Hollywood” crowd tells him to eff off. These remarks won’t be helpful to his newly hot career. He really should tell his friends to put a sock in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tracking
When I saw the Page Six byline on this ‘She’s Boring,’ story, I was confused. Page Six has long been in the pocket of Huvane, and CAA. The recent Harvey Weinstein stories showed us how he’d call up publicists and get them to plant items. When Aniston and Huvane have wanted to clear something up or plant something or take jabs at you know who- Page Six along with others have been ready with a blurb.
So at first i was thrown because why would Aniston want to call herself boring….
Then i remembered the way her cheerleaders just raged at Pitt and Mayer when they inferred life was a bit dull…
Now I think I get it. Even though Aniston is claiming they are amicable and best friends and yada yada – this story is a way to have the people that previously built him up for her, turn on him. I mean look at the threads and comments in this one and others- in the past you’d have people fawning over Justin, with nothing but flattering things…..
…they announce the split and now he’s a bald hipster poser nobody a hole.
Mission accomplished Huvane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Pitt and Caa trashed Angelina through Page six , too. But one difference is Justin is currently a client of CAA. I’m thinking they will play nice until Justin therouxs mistress is pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you need to say you’re edgy… you’re not edgy. Same goes for all those female celebs who walk around saying things like ~I am a Strong Confident Woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get me wrong, I have always gotten the sense that JT was a bit of a douche-bro BUT it must be rather challenging to be part of a ‘legacy’ family – lord knows what kinds of chips on his shoulder being a Theroux must have left him with growing up – I can totally imagine that, for him, the need to achieve peak artsy/edgy/cultural influencer status is about trying to live up to the legacy whilst also creating his own ‘unique’ identity away from it…..
…. I have dated guys like that and in the first flushes of love, their ego needs definitely get smaller, but eventually, when everything gets comfortable (aka boring), back it comes again and no amount of loving support will fill the void….
Report this comment as spam or abuse