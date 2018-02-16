“Margot Robbie looked stunning in a black & white Louis Vuitton” links

I’ve been hating Louis Vuitton’s direction for years, but Margot Robbie looks amazing in this LV dress at the UK premiere of I, Tonya (I do hate her skater-boy hair though). [Go Fug Yourself]

I totally forgot about Suri’s Burn Book. [Pajiba]

55-year-old Tommy Lee is engaged to a 31-year-old woman. Eh. It’s honestly not as bad as it could be. Mazel tov, you two crazy kids! [Dlisted]

I kind of love that Kanye West sat there and posted Instagrams of famous celebrity couples for hours and hours. [LaineyGossip]

Oprah Winfrey is seriously not running for president. [The Blemish]

Jeffrey Tambor is officially fired from Transparent & he’s not happy. [Buzzfeed]

I actually think pregnancy would be on-brand for Cardi B. [Wonderwall]

Stormy Daniels will spill all the tea? [Starcasm]

Wait, is Stassi Schroeder not the villain of Vanderpump Rules?? [Reality Tea]

Bradley Whitford got a job on The Handmaid’s Tale. Never forget that he & Elisabeth Moss were both on The West Wing, which is totally how he got this gig. [Jezebel]