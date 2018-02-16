“Margot Robbie looked stunning in a black & white Louis Vuitton” links
  • February 16, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I Tonya UK Premiere

I’ve been hating Louis Vuitton’s direction for years, but Margot Robbie looks amazing in this LV dress at the UK premiere of I, Tonya (I do hate her skater-boy hair though). [Go Fug Yourself]
I totally forgot about Suri’s Burn Book. [Pajiba]
55-year-old Tommy Lee is engaged to a 31-year-old woman. Eh. It’s honestly not as bad as it could be. Mazel tov, you two crazy kids! [Dlisted]
I kind of love that Kanye West sat there and posted Instagrams of famous celebrity couples for hours and hours. [LaineyGossip]
Oprah Winfrey is seriously not running for president. [The Blemish]
Jeffrey Tambor is officially fired from Transparent & he’s not happy. [Buzzfeed]
I actually think pregnancy would be on-brand for Cardi B. [Wonderwall]
Stormy Daniels will spill all the tea? [Starcasm]
Wait, is Stassi Schroeder not the villain of Vanderpump Rules?? [Reality Tea]
Bradley Whitford got a job on The Handmaid’s Tale. Never forget that he & Elisabeth Moss were both on The West Wing, which is totally how he got this gig. [Jezebel]

'I, Tonya' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Margot Robbie looked stunning in a black & white Louis Vuitton” links”

  1. Loopy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    That header picture looks like a good wax figure.

    Reply
  2. HH says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I bet the dress looks gorgeous in person, however, I don’t think it photographs well. It looks nice, but not stunning.

    Reply
  3. chlo says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I just had a … dream about Josh Lyman. Love Bradley Whitford. Not sure this will push me into watching the Handmaid’s Tale. (I like to be pleasantly distracted by my viewing!)

    Reply
  4. LittleWing says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Jeffrey tambor is transparent for me, though I’ll give the reboot a chance. More important i hope there was a thorough investigation and the claims against him found to be true. I’d hate it if he was fired without due process

    Reply
  5. christy j says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Love her dress! Feels like she needs a bold lip tho. Maybe something in a plum shade?

    Reply
  6. Babs says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Kanye is the biggest entertainer of all time! HE should have a paying app. I’ll suscribe no questions asked.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    I looooooved Suri’s Burn Book.

    Reply
  8. L says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I know Margot’s bottom lip has always been fuller than the top one (something most people have), but she’s been plumping it up for a while now (the past few months especially) and I’ll never not get over how weird it looks. She had a perfect face to begin with and the filler just throws it out of proportion in a subtle way, especially when she’s not smiling – it’s so jarring, especially the outer lower edges that have that weird “tubular” effect that happens with lip fillers.

    Reply
  9. Alexandria says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Mueller has issued more indictments, this time for 13 Russians.

    Reply
  10. LorkyLoo says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Bradley Whitford, Emmy winning actor, probably got the job because he is an excellent actor, so shove your sarcasm, you talentless hack.

    Reply
  11. Inas says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Do not like it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment