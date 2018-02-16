“Margot Robbie looked stunning in a black & white Louis Vuitton” links

I’ve been hating Louis Vuitton’s direction for years, but Margot Robbie looks amazing in this LV dress at the UK premiere of I, Tonya (I do hate her skater-boy hair though). [Go Fug Yourself]
I totally forgot about Suri’s Burn Book. [Pajiba]
55-year-old Tommy Lee is engaged to a 31-year-old woman. Eh. It’s honestly not as bad as it could be. Mazel tov, you two crazy kids! [Dlisted]
I kind of love that Kanye West sat there and posted Instagrams of famous celebrity couples for hours and hours. [LaineyGossip]
Oprah Winfrey is seriously not running for president. [The Blemish]
Jeffrey Tambor is officially fired from Transparent & he’s not happy. [Buzzfeed]
I actually think pregnancy would be on-brand for Cardi B. [Wonderwall]
Stormy Daniels will spill all the tea? [Starcasm]
Wait, is Stassi Schroeder not the villain of Vanderpump Rules?? [Reality Tea]
Bradley Whitford got a job on The Handmaid’s Tale. Never forget that he & Elisabeth Moss were both on The West Wing, which is totally how he got this gig. [Jezebel]
That header picture looks like a good wax figure.
Right?! I thought so too and she looks a little too “lippy”…has she been messing with lip injections? She is naturally pretty, no need for that stuff.
My first thought was also that she’s messing with her lovely face. Also, that gown is just too shiny, a headache.
Looking at older pictures of her, if she’s had injections, she’s been doing them for awhile. Her lower lip is pretty full in all of them. A well contoured lip with strategic placement of some plumping gloss can make them look significantly bigger, especially if they’re full to begin with.
I bet the dress looks gorgeous in person, however, I don’t think it photographs well. It looks nice, but not stunning.
Agreed. Too busy with all the stripes. You should’ve seen the dress Allison Janney wore to the same event though. So elegant.
Yeah, too much going on.
She is an absolute vision (as always) but just NO to that dress.
I just had a … dream about Josh Lyman. Love Bradley Whitford. Not sure this will push me into watching the Handmaid’s Tale. (I like to be pleasantly distracted by my viewing!)
Jeffrey tambor is transparent for me, though I’ll give the reboot a chance. More important i hope there was a thorough investigation and the claims against him found to be true. I’d hate it if he was fired without due process
Love her dress! Feels like she needs a bold lip tho. Maybe something in a plum shade?
Kanye is the biggest entertainer of all time! HE should have a paying app. I’ll suscribe no questions asked.
Kanye, is that you?
I looooooved Suri’s Burn Book.
I know Margot’s bottom lip has always been fuller than the top one (something most people have), but she’s been plumping it up for a while now (the past few months especially) and I’ll never not get over how weird it looks. She had a perfect face to begin with and the filler just throws it out of proportion in a subtle way, especially when she’s not smiling – it’s so jarring, especially the outer lower edges that have that weird “tubular” effect that happens with lip fillers.
Mueller has issued more indictments, this time for 13 Russians.
Bradley Whitford, Emmy winning actor, probably got the job because he is an excellent actor, so shove your sarcasm, you talentless hack.
Do not like it.
